Third Party & Independents Archives

Are Democrats Saying That Executive Privilege is Obstruction of Justice

Nancy Pelosi has decided that “goading” is a good verb to use to slowly build up public support - or at least to measure public support - for impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

"Trump is goading us to impeach him," Pelosi said at an event, "That's what he's doing. Every single day he's just like taunting, taunting, taunting because he knows that it would be very divisive in the country, but he doesn't really care. He just wants to solidify his base."

All this naturally has nothing to do with Nancy trying to walk a fine line between the impeachment process that the Democrat progressive base is howling for and her own instincts which seem to be telling her to play out the hearings and Congressional probes but not to actually launch formal proceedings. Unless she finally concedes that there's no other choice. Because Trump is goading her of course.

We have a battle between the White House (specifically Treasury under Secretary Mnuchin) and Congress which is demanding to see Trump's tax returns because he's president and it's law that presidents should publicly share their returns. Well actually, it's not law but it is a fairly established norm since around 40 years ago in the immediate aftermath to Watergate.

Meanwhile Speaker Pelosi seems to be focusing on the third article of impeachment against Nixon, which accused him of refusing to respond to Congressional subpoenas. She has now on multiple occasions noted that the third article of impeachment filed against former President Richard Nixon was about him ignoring subpoenas from Congress.

Pelosi said, "That could be part of an impeachable offense. Every day he's obstructing justice by saying this one shouldn't testify, that one shouldn't testify and the rest. So he's making a case, but he's just trying to goad us into impeachment."

While this may seem like a tribal struggle to the death - and to a certain extent it is - it's also a fight about separation of powers and the right balance between the concept of executive privilege and that of obstruction of justice. Can you accuse the executive in the American republican system of government of obstruction because it asserts executive privilege? That seems an awfully broad interpretation of obstruction of justice. I'll leave the answer to that to legal beagles but it's also a fundamental political question. Which hopefully will be answered, perhaps in some future SCOTUS ruling.

In the meantime, Nancy will be using words like "goading" preceded by words like "Trump is" and waving her arms in the air at press conferences. What else can she do?