Third Party & Independents Archives

Are Democrats Saying That Executive Privilege is Obstruction of Justice
Nancy Pelosi has decided that “goading” is a good verb to use to slowly build up public support - or at least to measure public support - for impeachment proceedings against President Trump.
"Trump is goading us to impeach him," Pelosi said at an event, "That's what he's doing. Every single day he's just like taunting, taunting, taunting because he knows that it would be very divisive in the country, but he doesn't really care. He just wants to solidify his base."
All this naturally has nothing to do with Nancy trying to walk a fine line between the impeachment process that the Democrat progressive base is howling for and her own instincts which seem to be telling her to play out the hearings and Congressional probes but not to actually launch formal proceedings. Unless she finally concedes that there's no other choice. Because Trump is goading her of course.
We have a battle between the White House (specifically Treasury under Secretary Mnuchin) and Congress which is demanding to see Trump's tax returns because he's president and it's law that presidents should publicly share their returns. Well actually, it's not law but it is a fairly established norm since around 40 years ago in the immediate aftermath to Watergate.
Meanwhile Speaker Pelosi seems to be focusing on the third article of impeachment against Nixon, which accused him of refusing to respond to Congressional subpoenas. She has now on multiple occasions noted that the third article of impeachment filed against former President Richard Nixon was about him ignoring subpoenas from Congress.
Pelosi said, "That could be part of an impeachable offense. Every day he's obstructing justice by saying this one shouldn't testify, that one shouldn't testify and the rest. So he's making a case, but he's just trying to goad us into impeachment."
While this may seem like a tribal struggle to the death - and to a certain extent it is - it's also a fight about separation of powers and the right balance between the concept of executive privilege and that of obstruction of justice. Can you accuse the executive in the American republican system of government of obstruction because it asserts executive privilege? That seems an awfully broad interpretation of obstruction of justice. I'll leave the answer to that to legal beagles but it's also a fundamental political question. Which hopefully will be answered, perhaps in some future SCOTUS ruling.
In the meantime, Nancy will be using words like "goading" preceded by words like "Trump is" and waving her arms in the air at press conferences. What else can she do?Posted by AllardK at May 9, 2019 6:15 PM
Thanks for your thinking on Pelosi and “goading” Allard.
Nancy Pelosi is between the proverbial rock (moderate democrats and independent voters) and a hard place (the Left of Left wing of her party.
The “rocks” want the nation to work and function. They are mostly happy with this economy and the wonderful employment opportunities. They may not like President Trump, but they love what he has achieved. All boats have risen with the tide.
The “hard places” are socialist anarchists. Their sole function is to destroy whatever stands in their way to achieving tyrannical power. These malcontents despise law and order that doesn’t favor them and their goals. These goons appeal to the illegal immigrant, the lazy, the freeloaders, the criminals, and some small percentage of the young with heads filled with liberal mush.
Should Biden continue to do well in popularity polls, I believe Sanders will form his own independent party to challenge the dems. Sanders has one last chance to rule what he believes can be a socialist paradise.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 9, 2019 6:40 PM
The demands for Trump’s tax returns is nonsense.
Trump has been audited every year, by the IRS, for the last 16 years.
IF Trump had violated any laws, we’d already know about it.
Especially since the IRS was also weaponized by Democrats.
The “hard places” (i.e. “social anarchists”) are despicable, and the Democrat party seems to have a large and growing number of Democrats who will stoop to new lows, who will do almost anything, for more votes and power (for example).
It would be great if Bernie were to split the vote.
Democrats are already thoroughly P.O.ed at Howard Shultz (who sounds a lot like a Democrat, who is pro-choice; wants paper cups instead of polystyrene coffee cups; wants to hire Hire 10,000 refugees from Trump’s Muslim-ban countries; and has no recorded position on numerous issues).
Silly AllardKeeley, the organized criminal administration in the white house is trying to run out the clock on their wasted years of nothing but self serving tax cuts ordered by their wealthiest donors, and packing the courts with robots, rapists, and god knows what other sorts of religious bigots Cocaine Mitch has rammed through the senate, and doing as much damage as possible to every aspect of oversight and regulation that they can. Sheldon Adelson and Netahnyahu seem to have ordered a war with Iran, so once again, a reich wing administration is going to put US troops in harms way to try to provoke that, even though the biggest chicken hawk of them all sometimes remembers his bonespurs and that he doesn’t want to study war no more, but his boss putain will remind him. His final task will be to tank the Obama economy, as putain wishes.
****WATCHBLOG MANAGING EDITOR******
This d.emented a.rsehole n.utcase should “Stop web spamming Watchblog.com” with his fake quotes from other participants.
Solve this “d.a.n.” problem, remove all his posts from the site, or SHUT IT DOWN FOR GOOD!Posted by: ohrealy at May 9, 2019 8:31 PM
Here is the proof that ohrealy is lying about never having the website: ohrealy.blogspot.com
- (1) Notice that ohrealy’s own posts clearly show “ohrealy.blogspot.com” on all of ohrealy’s comments on that thread (www.watchblog.com/democrats/archives/004142.html#178654).
- (2) This is a screen-shot from ohrealy’s website on 31-AUG-2006.
ohrealy had a habit of cutting-and-pasting his and others’ comments to his ohrealy.blogspot.com website (from WatchBlog.com).
- (3) And here is the connection between that screen-shot and ohrealy’s comment posted on WatchBlog.com on 31-AUG-2006.
Notice the words in the screen-shot are also the same words (i.e. “I keep track of everything I write, and you evidently do not, since you …”) appearing here in Watchblog Comment178654 ( www.watchblog.com/democrats/archives/004142.html#178654 ).
Also notice that ohrealy misspells his Representative’s name (Jan Schakowsky) in the same way in both (c is missing), the screen-shot from his ohrealy.blogspot.com website, and in his WatchBlog Comment#178654.
- (4) ohrealy has owned ohrealy.blogspot.com from 2006 (or earlier) to present, and there are comments on Watchblog.com, by ohrealy, posted in 31-AUG-2006 (or earlier) and 03-JUL-2007 (or later), and ohrealy.blogspot.com “VIEW MY COMPLETE PROFILE” link shows that ohrealy has been a blogger since JUN-2007 (www.blogger.com/profile/13477583527202571122).
- (5) On 31-AUG-2006, ohrealy was complaining about scrolling past long comments (as he often does), and I had sarcastically posted a comment and the screen-shot mentioned in (2) above (back when Watchblog.com allowed images) of the ohrealy.blogspot.com website, and instructions about how to use the mouse-wheel to scroll quickly (i.e. see WatchBlog Comment: www.watchblog.com/democrats/archives/004142.html#178796).
- (6) All of this information is in the WatchBlog.com archives. It doesn’t require a rocket scientist to figure these things out.
IF you’re going to lie about something, it would be wise to make sure the truth is not in the archives, making you look like the liar you are.
ohrealy will get no apologies, and IF ohrealy does not like seeing his own nasty, racist, hateful comments “quoted”, then perhaps ohrealy should refrain from making such comments (as shown here: site2data.com/ohrealy_wrote_1.html ).
At any rate, many thanks to ohrealy for being the gift that keeps on giving. Keep up the great work! Posted by: d.a.n at May 9, 2019 9:19 PM
“Nancy Pelosi is between the proverbial rock (moderate democrats and independent voters) and a hard place (the Left of Left wing of her party.”
Unfortunately for America, that “Left of Left wing” is now in charge of the democratic party.
https://news.gallup.com/poll/240725/democrats-positive-socialism-capitalism.aspx
And don’t be fooled by Pelosi, she is, was, and always will be ‘left of left wing.’Posted by: kctim at May 10, 2019 7:59 AM
Yeah. A few days ago, Pelosi said that the House (of Representatives) is the “SUPERIOR” (not co-equal) branch of government.
The Constitution does not explicitly specify any of the three branches as being “SUPERIOR” to one of the others, and is certainly not the spirit or intention of the Constitution, which implies that the three branches are “co-equal”.
The spirit of the law implies “separation of powers”, which implies a constitutional government with three separate branches, each of which would have defined abilities to check the powers of the others. This has been the prevailing philosophy, and is heavily influenced the writing of the U.S. Constitution.
Therfore, the Legislative, Executive, and Judicial branches of the United States government are kept distinct in order to prevent abuse of power, and provides a system of “checks and balances”.
So, Pelosi’s comment is strange indeed; especially for someone who has been in Congress for decades, and has been speaker-of-the-house twice. Pelosi seems to have let her power go to her head. That’s may be why Pelosi, and other Democrats in Congress have become so brazen as to twist and pervert the past values and goals of he Democrat platform into T H I S, demonstrating that the Democrats will sink to new lows, and will do anything for more votes and power, even if it means (despicably) pitting U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for more votes, money, and power.
But, hopefully, it has not been lost on the majority of voters as to how low the Democrat party has sunk, in which case, Democrats will hopefully keep it up, and keep being the gift that keeps on giving.
Capitalism rewards hard work, self initiative, innovation, risk taking, and independent thinking.
Socialism rewards…?
Posted by: Royal Flush at May 10, 2019 3:29 PM
Socialism rewards lies and deceit, backstabbing and threats, ignorance and intolerance and hypocrisy, just to name a few. We could also add perversion and promiscuity, violence and hate, paganism.
My fingers are getting tired, someone else take over.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 10, 2019 5:21 PM
Weary, I expected at least one our our Liberal/Socialist Pals to think of something good to say for socialism. I guess they have never thought about it.
Socialism does not produce anything of value.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 10, 2019 5:37 PM
Democratics will never reveal their true intentions. If they did they would relegate themselves to the dustbin of history in their very own New York minute.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 11, 2019 10:31 AM
Royal Flush wrote: Capitalism rewards hard work, self initiative, innovation, risk taking, and independent thinking.Great question?
Socialism rewards…?
Socialims rewards:
Weary Willie wrote:Democratics will never reveal their true intentions.Correct, they try to hide their true motives, but when you look at all of these 15+ things that Democrats do, there’s no doubt about their ulterior motives, nor how low they will stoop to acquire more votes, money, and power (even if it means despicably pitting U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for more votes, money, and power).
Notice the common-thread in all of the following (i.e. doing ANYTHING for more votes, money, and power):
- (01) because many Democrats despicably pit U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for votes, by pandering to illegal immigrants for 30+ years for more votes, via more representation in the House, via more U.S. House representatives, via re-apportionment of representatives (i.e. more electoral votes, and more federal funding), based on population, which is based on the decennial CENSUS, which does not verify U.S. citizenship;
- (02) because many Democrats are also fighting against a [x]check-box on the decennial CENSUS, despite the check-box being totally inadequate to prove citizenship. Democrats disguise their desire for power (for THEIR party) as compassion for illegal immigrants, while despicably pitting U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for votes and money.
- (03) because many Democrats and most of the main stream media, lie about crime by illegal immigrants, and refuse to report the 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens; and about 32% of everyone in federal prison is a criminal non-citizen;
- (04) because many Democrats, and most of the main stream media, lie about how massive illegal (or legal) immigration is costing U.S. tax payers hundreds of billion$ per year ($296 Billion per year by this estimate) in net losses (which does not include all costs, and does not include the cost of crime by criminal non-citizens); that is a net loss of about $2,349.00 per year per household (126.22 Million households in 2017; U.S. population=323 Million in 2017); also see this daily ticker (at OANN.com) of the daily cost (about $0.73 Billion per day) due to rampant illegal immigration (excluding the cost of many crimes and about 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens );
- (05) because many Democrats are calling for open borders, and refuse to adequately fund the building of more border barriers;
- (06) because many Democrats are calling to abolish I.C.E. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement);
- (07) because many Democrats want another shamnesty, like the shamnesty of 1986;
- (08) because many Democrats refuse legislation to (a)require employers to use eVerify (to verify eligibility for employment); (b)to stop the abuse of asylum laws; and (c)stop the abuse of birth-right citizenship (women from all over the world are booking vacations to the U.S. to give birth, so that their child will have U.S. citizenship);
- (09) because many Democrats want to give illegal immigrants drivers’ licenses, and also automatically register them to vote; illegal voting by non-citizens is widespread in all states;
- (10) because many Democrats want more mayors like Libby Schaaf (Oakland, CA), who warns illegal immigrants (including criminal illegal immigrants) before an ICE raid to arrest criminal illegal immigrants;
- (11) because many Democrats want more sanctuary cities and states, like California, where Democrats have passed sanctuary city and sanctuary state laws that protect criminal illegal immigrants (such as an illegal immigrant by the name of Garcia Zarate murdered Kate Steinle (who had already been deported 5 times, and convicted 3 times for felonies for manufacturing narcotics), and was then acquitted for that murder, despite Zarate admitting to shooting the weapon that killed Kate Steinle, which should have been, at the very least, manslaughter);
- (12) because many Democrats want to abolish the 2nd amendment, but many Democrats and many on the left call for restricting or eliminating 2nd Amendment rights, and say it is worth it “even if it saves only ONE life”, but hypocritically ignore about 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens (source: www.gao.gov/assets/320/316959.pdf ; site2data.com/homicides1.html ; www.OANN.com ; KlowdTV.com );
- (13) because many Democrats want (including Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, etc.) to pass new laws to allow criminals to vote (including murderers, rapists, child molestors, etc.), because they know that a vast majority of criminals will vote Democrat (because the Democrat party is essentially famous for pandering for votes, as they have also done by pandering to illegal immigrants). Is there no low that Democrats will not stoop to in order to acquire more power?
- (14) because many Democrats are promising reparations for black people (including Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, etc.). Nevermind that it would be punishing people that have harmed nobody. It is yet another item in the long (and growing) list of things that Democrats will do for more votes and power. In fact, many Americans’ ancestors had nothing to do with slavery, because they immigrated to the U.S. after slavery was abolished. Reparations are unconstitutional, since the 13th Amendment states “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States …”. Since no living Americans can be convicted of slavery, it would be unconstitutional to subject Americans to the economic “involuntary servitude” of paying reparations;
- (15) because many Democrats in many sanctuary states, allow illegal immigrants to pay in-state tuition, while U.S. citizens from other states must pay higher out-out-state tuition; Democrat-controlled New York state legislature passed a law giving financial assistance for college to illegal immigrants in U.S. high-schools; several sanctuary states passed legislation to allow illegal immigrants to attend tuition-free community colleges; again, the Democrats will do anything for more votes, and power;
- NOTE: Non-criminal illegal immigrants merely looking for work are not the true villains. The truly despicable villains are many Democrats and similar ilk who despicably pit U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for more votes, money, and power, and do all of the above.
Many other Democrats are promoting free healthcare for illegal immigrants.
Why? Because that gives states higher decennial census counts, and therefore, more electoral votes and federal funding based on population.
Hopefully, the majority of voters can see how despicable the Democrats platform and goals truly are.
Posted by: d.a.n at May 11, 2019 12:48 PM
And think about how Democrats have lured millions of people from other countries, and how many of those people have died on their long and dangerous journey to the U.S.A. (not to mention giving cover for drug and human trafficking, and other criminal activites).
Why? Because that gives those states higher decennial census counts, and therefore, more electoral votes and federal funding based on population.
And it is a way to turn red states to blue states.
What more proof does any need to see recognize how despicable all of that is?
The demands for Trump’s tax returns is nonsense.
Ask an elected president to make good on his campaign promise is nonsense! I disagree D.. This tradition was a repub demand early on.
Trump has been audited every year, by the IRS, for the last 16 years.So he says, but can we trust anything Trump says? Not by his record of lying.
IF Trump had violated any laws, we’d already know about it.
Who says this is about whether he violated any tax laws? American people have wanted this information for the past decades now it is about violating the law!
Especially since the IRS was also weaponized by Democrats.
Only in the minds of the far right extremist like Qanon and other fringe conspiracy mongers.Posted by: j2t2 at May 11, 2019 1:08 PM
A few days ago, Pelosi said that the House (of Representatives) is the “SUPERIOR” (not co-equal) branch of government.
Liar. That isn’t what she said D., her words are twisted by extremist right ring propagandist such as yourself. Prove me wrong and I will apologize. Don’t and apologize for lying to us.Posted by: j2t2 at May 11, 2019 1:20 PM
d.a.n wrote: A few days ago, Pelosi said that the House (of Representatives) [which is part of Congress, not the executive or judicial branches, and Nancy used the words “We’re a superior branch”, which means the House of Representatives, or Congress (including the Senate), but either way, it is wrong] is the “SUPERIOR” (not co-equal) branch of government.
j2t2 wrote: Liar. That isn’t what she said D., her words are twisted by extremist right ring propagandist such as yourself. Prove me wrong and I will apologize. Don’t and apologize for lying to us.OK. That’s a deal.
I heard Pelosi say that myself (live) on Wednesday. But, here is the video/article.
Here are other links (www.foxnews.com/politics/pelosi-claims-congress-is-a-superior-branch-of-government ; www.washingtonpost.com/Post-Live-State-of-Play-Nancy-Pelosi/?utm_term=.739b165db301 ).
Pelosi’s exact words of her response (when asked by Robert Costa asked if Congress is functioning as a co-equal branch of government) were:
- I think we’re a superior branch, quite frankly. We have the power to make the law, and the president enforces the law. So we have a big role. We’re closest to the people, and we have a big role to play.”
Obviously, Pelosi’s statement ignores the first three articles of the U.S. constitution, which dictates 3 co-equal branches of government (legislative, judicial, and executive), with separation of powers, and checks and balances.
It is not required by law for the President to disclose his tax returns.
Demands by Democrats for Trump’s tax returns is nonsense, because the IRS has audited Trump every year for the last 16 years.
The Obama administration weaponized the IRS (and the FBI and the DOJ, etc.), so IF there were violations, the IRS would have already done something about it.
j2t2, feel free anytime to provide evidence to the contrary, but please forgive us IF we simply don’t take your word for it.
j2t2 wrote: Who says this is about whether he violated any tax laws? American people have wanted this information for the past decades now it is about violating the law!Nonsense. IF there are no violations, then why should anyone be able to demand his tax returns. In addition, IF any laws were violated, the IRS would know all about, and it would be leaked (by a Democrap, no doubt), and it would be news.
There’s no law that requires the President to reveal his tax returns, and most Americans couldn’t care less, because they already know that the IRS would already know all about it.
What the Democrats are doing now amounts to harassment and abuse of subpoena power (since there’s no law that requires the President to reveal their tax return).
Posted by: d.a.n at May 11, 2019 2:03 PM
By the way, you just called me a liar, before you even saw the proof.
IF you were smart, you would Google “Pelosi Superior Branch” before you called me a “liar”.
Therefore, I’ll add “liar” to your long-and-growing list of names that you call other people. However, that is mild compared to the following list of names that you frequently call others on Watchblog.com:
- Nazis ! , Racists ! , Fascists ! , Brown Shirts ! , Beastialists ! , White Nationalists ! , Sexists ! , Misogynists ! , Xenophobes ! , Anti-Semites !, Bigots !, Hypocrites!, Repub F**ktards !, F**king Fascists !, as*hats !, ignorant F**ks !, or tells others F**k you !, or Go F**k yourselves !, or “And you guys on the right support using babies for your own s*xual gratification…”, etc., etc., etc.!, then denied having called people Nazis, while simultaneously claiming to be proud of all of those comments ).
I heard Pelosi say that myself (live) on Wednesday.
No you didn’t. Had you heard her during the Costas interview you would have known the way you and the other extremist right wing propagandist twisted this exchange was wrong.
Start at 7:30 and listen to 17:00.
>blockquote>Nonsense. IF there are no violations, then why should anyone be able to demand his tax returns. In addition, IF any laws were violated, the IRS would know all about, and it would be leaked (by a Democrap, no doubt), and it would be news.
Such a foolish argument. The truth is:
During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump refused to release his tax returns, bucking a decades-long tradition. Every major party candidate for president since 1980 has released tax returns during the campaign. Even in the 1976 campaign, Jimmy Carter publicly released tax returns, while Gerald Ford revealed a summary of his returns.
https://www.factcheck.org/2018/11/the-presidents-tax-returns/Posted by: j2t2 at May 11, 2019 5:32 PM
What the hell was that, j2t2?!! You tell us to watch 10 minutes of video of Pelosi getting asked 4 totally unrelated questions and her answering them before the moderator asked Pelosi specifically if the House is a co-equal branch of government!!! She responded by saying frankly it was a superior branch of government!!!! How in the hell do you get twisted out of that??? Did you even watch it? I don’t know how you got twisted unless it’s your thinking you’re referring to and not Republicans.
You definitely owe d.a.n an apology, but I’m not holding my breath.
You owe the rest of us an apology for making us watch 10 entire minutes of unrelated propaganda from that cardboard box.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 11, 2019 5:53 PM
Good grief j2t2, now that your hopes of Russian collusion and obstruction have fizzled, President Trump’s tax returns are supposed to show…what?
Frankly, I don’t care if any candidate releases any tax returns. What do we expect to learn from tax returns that would affect our vote?Posted by: Royal Flush at May 11, 2019 6:05 PM
Wow one lies and the others swear to it. If you guys lack the mental horsepower to discern what was said as opposed to what the right wing propagandist tells you to believe then any amount of explanation won’t be enough.
That 10 minutes made a liar out of anyone that claims and/or believes that her comment meant ““We’re a superior branch”, which means the House of Representatives, or Congress (including the Senate), but either way, it is wrong] is the “SUPERIOR” (not co-equal) branch of government.”. Listen carefully guys if a 10 minute stretch is to much for you then try the first and last 2 minutes of that same time frame.
This example of misleading accusations is why you guys are unable to tell truth from fiction.No wonder Trump has such an easy time manipulating you guys.
Good grief j2t2, now that your hopes of Russian collusion and obstruction have fizzled, President Trump’s tax returns are supposed to show…what?
Do you mean now that my hopes of a conviction for collusion and obstruction has fizzled? Anyway tax returns would should a level of truth and integrity far above what Trump supporters would recognize.Posted by: j2t2 at May 11, 2019 6:57 PM
I never did think j2t2 would apologize, as he promised.
Then j2t2 wonders why others don’t take anything he writes seriously.
It comes as no surprise that j2t2 is not a man of his word, and his promises are worthless.
But that’s a good thing!
Many thanks to j2t2 for being the gift that keep son giving.
j2t2, please see [52].
Again, many thanks to j2t2 for being the gift that keep son giving. Keep up the great work!
She literally said the house is superior. Tell me, how many bills, proposed by the inferior house, did the superior senate under Harry Reid leave sitting on his desk to not even be considered?
The senate has always been the check on the house’s willingness to vote themselves into office with tax money. The senate stops the house from raiding the treasury.
j2t2 is mouthing the old Democratic trick of telling us we didn’t understand what was said. It’s a strategy born out of the idea we’re stupid and can’t understand English when it’s uttered. j2t2 has to interpret it for us.
I think I’m smarter than j2t2 by choosing not to hold my breath.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 11, 2019 9:36 PM
Yeah, the cheaters and parasites are making this way too easy.
But that’s a good thing!
Many thanks to j2t2 for being the gift that keep son giving.
Love your Country and hate the State!Posted by: Vendetta at May 12, 2019 4:21 AM
I never did think j2t2 would apologize, as he promised.
I am waiting for you to apologize D., for lying to us. Your selective quoting and interpretation of what she said was intentionally misleading. You know that, don’t be a Trump show some backbone, some integrity, some decency and admit you intentionally misled us because hate clouded your judgement.
She literally said the house is superior.
She literally said “co-equal” as well Weary. Yet D. would have us believe she didn’t. If you didn’t understand the question she was asked listen again. Then man up and admit you were misled by D. and the other right wing. propagandist
Yeah, the cheaters and parasites are making this way too easy.
Well not that easy D., as you didn’t get away with it this time. But thanks for admitting she was speaking about Trumps administration being such cheaters and parasites that they are doing a dishonor to the office of president to the point it makes Congress look like it is of superior ethics at this moment in time.
j2t2 is mouthing the old Democratic trick of telling us we didn’t understand what was said.
Such paranoia Weary, no wonder you can’t understand what is actually said. You are to busy hunting for a conspiracy to comprehend what was actually said. Maybe it is putting things in context that has you baffled or maybe it is you mindlessly follow the propagandist.
It’s a strategy born out of the idea we’re stupid and can’t understand English when it’s uttered.
Whether you are stupid or not is on you to decide Weary. Either you intentionally misunderstand what Pelosi was saying or you hear what your propagandist tell you to hear due to some character defect or mental disability. As Forrest Gump tells us “stupid is as stupid does”.
j2t2 has to interpret it for us.
Weary you seem to forget D. and the other right wing propagandist gave you the wrong information. I didn’t interpret anything I gave you the actual video of the interview these liars tried to manipulate.Posted by: j2t2 at May 12, 2019 6:46 AM
I never did think j2t2 would apologize, as he promised.
I am waiting for you to apologize D., for lying to us. Your selective quoting and interpretation of what she said was intentionally misleading. You know that, don’t be a Trump show some backbone, some integrity, some decency and admit you intentionally misled us because hate clouded your judgement.
She literally said the house is superior.
She literally said “co-equal” as well Weary. Yet D. would have us believe she didn’t. If you didn’t understand the question she was asked listen again. Then man up and admit you were misled by D. and the other right wing. propagandist
Yeah, the cheaters and parasites are making this way too easy.
Well not that easy D., as you didn’t get away with it this time. But thanks for admitting she was speaking about Trumps administration being such cheaters and parasites that they are doing a dishonor to the office of president to the point it makes Congress look like it is of superior ethics at this moment in time.
j2t2 is mouthing the old Democratic trick of telling us we didn’t understand what was said.
Such paranoia Weary, no wonder you can’t understand what is actually said. You are to busy hunting for a conspiracy to comprehend what was actually said. Maybe it is putting things in context that has you baffled or maybe it is you mindlessly follow the propagandist.
It’s a strategy born out of the idea we’re stupid and can’t understand English when it’s uttered.
Whether you are stupid or not is on you to decide Weary. Either you intentionally misunderstand what Pelosi was saying or you hear what your propagandist tell you to hear due to some character defect or mental disability. As Forrest Gump tells us “stupid is as stupid does”.
j2t2 has to interpret it for us.
Weary you seem to forget D. and the other right wing propagandist gave you the wrong information. I didn’t interpret anything I gave you the actual video of the interview these liars tried to manipulate.Posted by: j2t2 at May 12, 2019 6:47 AM
j2t2 wrote: Liar. That isn’t what she said [Nancy Pelosi] D., her words are twisted by extremist right ring propagandist such as yourself. Prove me wrong and I will apologize. Don’t and apologize for lying to us.j2t2, did you bother to Google: “Pelosi Superior branch” and watch any of the VIDEOs?
Are you calling all of the following 20 news sources (see below) liars too (despite VIDEO evidence)?
I heard Pelosi say that myself (live) on Wednesday (8-MAY-2019).
But, here is the 1st VIDEO of Nancy Pelosi saying “We’re the superior branch, quite frankly.”. And that is in the 1st 10 seconds of the VIDEO.
Source: www.cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/house-speaker-nancy-pelosi-we-are-superior-branch-government );
And here are numerous other news sources (VIDEO and articles) that have also reported Nancy Pelosi saying “We’re the superior branch, quite frankly.”:
- (02) Here is another VIDEO (jump to minute 16:32 of 59 minute video) of Nancy Pelosi saying “We’re the superior branch, quite frankly.” (source: www.c-span.org/video/?460517-1/washington-post-conversation-speaker-nancy-pelosi );
- (03) www.westernjournal.com/nancy-pelosi-declares-congress-superior-branch-government/
- (04) www.youtube.com/watch?v=FmH9D3g1CBs (this is an AUDIO of Nancy Pelosi saying “We’re the superior branch, quite frankly.”.
- (05) www.foxnews.com/politics/pelosi-claims-congress-is-a-superior-branch-of-government
- (06) www.washingtonpost.com/Post-Live-State-of-Play-Nancy-Pelosi/?utm_term=.739b165db301
- (07) www.wibc.com/blogs/chicks-right/nancy-pelosi-claims-congress-%E2%80%9Csuperior-branch%E2%80%9D-government
- (08) www.foxnews.com/politics/pelosi-claims-congress-is-a-superior-branch-of-government
- (09) twitter.com/seanhannity/status/1126188792732372992
- (10) 1011fmtheanswer.com/content/national-news/pelosi-claims-congress-is-the-superior-branch-of-government
- (11) hannity.com/media-room/power-play-nancy-pelosi-says-congress-is-superior-to-executive-branch-of-government/
- (12) saraacarter.com/pelosi-forgets-separation-of-powers-says-congress-is-superior-to-trump/
- (13) elephantaddress.com/2019/05/nancy-pelosi-superior-branch/
- (14) www.chicksonright.com/blog/2019/05/08/nancy-pelosi-falsely-claims-congress-is-the-superior-branch-of-government/
- (15) www.c-span.org/video/?460517-1/washington-post-conversation-speaker-nancy-pelosi
- (16) www.politicalforum.com/index.php?threads/pelosi-claims-congress-is-a-superior-branch-of-government-as-clash-with-white-house-intensifies.555503/
- (17) dmlnews.com/report-pelosi-claims-congress-is-a-superior-branch-of-government-as-clash-with-white-house-intensifies/
- (18) 660amtheanswer.com/pelosi-claims-congress-is-the-superior-branch-of-government
- (19) www.cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/house-speaker-nancy-pelosi-we-are-superior-branch-government
- (20) www.lauraingraham.com/b/Pelosi-claims-Congress-is-a-superior-branch-of-government,-as-clash-with-White-House-intensifies/-766636622459065617.html
- “I think we’re a superior branch, quite frankly. We have the power to make the law, and the president enforces the law. So we have a big role. We’re closest to the people, and we have a big role to play.”
According to j2t2, and despite ALL of the over-whelming evidence above, j2t2 is also calling all of those news sources (with actual VIDEO) liars too!
Yet, j2t2 continues to write …
j2t2 wrote: I am waiting for you to apologize D., for lying to us. Your selective quoting and interpretation of what she said was intentionally misleading.Apparently, j2t2 did not watch the video, or j2t2 is one of those people that continually insists that the world is flat, despite over-whelming evidence to the contrary?
Posted by: d.a.n at May 12, 2019 8:26 AM
Many thanks to j2t2 for being the gift that keeps on giving. Perhaps he can share some more of his “Words of Wisdom” with us?
She literally said “co-equal” as well Weary.
That’s a lie, j2t2. Now your character is being displayed. Now you’ve dug a hole so deep you can’t grasp the truth. This is what you get with knee-jerk partisan bigotry, j2t2. You lie and dig, dig and lie to protect your precious party.
3 Effective Methods to Spot a Pathological Liar - wikiHow
How Do I Cope with Someone Being a Pathological Liar?Posted by: Weary Willie at May 12, 2019 8:53 AM
j2t2, did you bother to Google: “Pelosi Superior branch” and watch any of the VIDEOs?
Are you kidding D.? I posted the entire interview link in comment #443287. Why not look at it instead of the partial posts by right wing propaganda outlets.
Obviously, Pelosi’s statement ignores the first three articles of the U.S. constitution, which dictates 3 co-equal branches of government (legislative, judicial, and executive), with separation of powers, and checks and balances.
Taken out of context you would be right. Unfortunately that is what you and the other propagandist have done when you added the BS in as you did to begin with. However if you go back to the link I posted and watch from the 7:oo mark to the 17:00 minute mark you will see she already explained how the government works. Then if you listen to the question she responded to you will understand what she is talking about. Don’t let hatred and fear cloud your judgement.
Ha ha ! I watched your video j2t2, and it appears that PBS.org cut out the comment by Pelosi (i.e. “I think we’re a superior branch, quite frankly”.). Shame on PBS.org !
However, these two videos show what PBS.org cut out of the 1+ hour video.
j2t2, are you now claiming that all other news sources edited-in (somehow faked) Pelosi saying “I think we’re a superior branch, quite frankly.” ?
Many thanks again for being the gift that keeps on giving!
Pelosi says the house is superior because it’s controlled by Democratics now. When it becomes under Republican control it will become co-equal again.
She believes Democratics are superior to everyone else. j2t2 believes the same. It’s obvious by his insisting we don’t understand what Pelosi said. He insists her words were twisted by Republicans. He thinks we have a hearing and comprehension problem. He thinks we’re so blinded by partisan rhetoric it’s impossible for us to comprehend what Pelosi meant to say.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 12, 2019 10:31 AM
d.a.n., you’re just not playing fair with j2t2 regarding Pelosi’s remarks. You are overwhelming him with facts. And we all know that j2t2 doesn’t care a shit about facts, his feelings are what count.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 12, 2019 2:46 PM
Nancy Pelosi believes congress is the “superior branch” of government because “we make the laws”.
Perhaps her memory of convenience has forgotten how many of those laws were ignored by President Obama.
And, why would Nancy Pelosi insist that “lawmaking” is such a big deal when they are asking AG Barr to willingly break those very laws?
Poor Nancy, I remember when she was actually coherent.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 12, 2019 2:55 PM
Royal Flush wrote: d.a.n., you’re just not playing fair with j2t2 regarding Pelosi’s remarks. You are overwhelming him with facts. And we all know that j2t2 doesn’t care a shit about facts, his feelings are what count.Ha ha ! My bad. I now see at 15:55 minutes into the 1+ hour interview that Pelosi did say “I think we’re the SUPERIOR branch, quite frankly”. I can admit when I’m mistaken.
For a moment there, I was going to give j2t2 the benefit of the doubt and say PBS.org cut a few minutes out of the video, but that’s not what PBS.org did.
However, I now have to question the sanity of j2t2, who doesn’t seem able to differentiate between the truth, and delusions (or TDS).
Weary Willie wrote: She believes Democratics are superior to everyone else. j2t2 believes the same. It’s obvious by his insisting we don’t understand what Pelosi said.Yeah, I think you’re absolutely correct about that. I think there’s a name for that affiction. TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome)!
At any rate, many thanks to j2t2 for being the gift that keeps on giving (see [52]) !
Posted by: d.a.n at May 12, 2019 6:17 PM
It’s a superiority complex. They, in their head, believe they are superior in their thoughts and actions. They’re comparing themselves to themselves and blame and look down on anyone who doesn’t think and do what they do. The Democratic party believes they are a Monarchy in spirit. That’s why obama was anointed and Hillbilly protected by the MSM. That’s why Silicon Valley banns and censors people who disagree with them. They’ve talked themselves into believing they are gods over the rest of us.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 12, 2019 6:23 PM
Yeah, the Democrats and similar ilk should question their compulsion to drink the blue koolaide, because what they are doing is destroying the country.
Democrats are proving over and over again that they will stoop to any low for more votes, money, and power via abuse of massive illegal immigration.
They don’t give a s#!+ about U.S. citizens; only more votes, money, and power.
At any rate, many thanks to j2t2 for being the gift that keeps on giving (see [52]) !
Ha ha ! I watched your video j2t2, and it appears that PBS.org cut out the comment by Pelosi (i.e. “I think we’re a superior branch, quite frankly”.). Shame on PBS.org !
D., First of all it is PBS not Faux News Channel. So once again you are wrong. It appears you can’t even follow instructions, as I clearly stated start at the 7:00 minute mark where she explains the co-equal bran…oh hell…just go read the comment with the link to the PBS interview.
Then read your comment that drew my comments, “A few days ago, Pelosi said that the House (of Representatives) is the “SUPERIOR” (not co-equal) branch of government.
The Constitution does not explicitly specify any of the three branches as being “SUPERIOR” to one of the others, and is certainly not the spirit or intention of the Constitution, which implies that the three branches are “co-equal”.” and show me where she said that. Then it becomes clear that, just as I said earlier you twisted her comments and you lied about what she said.
Of course when called on it you did revise your statement to get her quote fairly accurate. But you have still not put it into context which makes your original blathering a lie or as you guys like to say alternative facts. IMHO you and the rest of the right wing propaganda machine intentionally took comments out of context and inserted your propaganda. Don’t believe me? Well just look at the rest of the Trump worshippers here on WB swallowing the misleading BS you spouted as truth.Posted by: j2t2 at May 12, 2019 7:02 PM
They’re doing us a favor. They’re forcing the idle and stoic to take notice of their corruption. The majority will speak up and oppose the Democratic’s tyranny. The Democratics are fighting their Waterloo in the House.
We need a free and open internet to make sure it happens. They are opposing it to keep themselves in power.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 12, 2019 7:07 PM
OMG! j2t2 is willfully ignoring what she said! He’s in complete denial! The interviewer asked her a specific question as to whether congress is working as co-equals. Pelosi responded to say she thought the house was superior, quite frankly. Watch the clip at 15:50 or click on d.a.n’s link. It’s right there.
The interviewer asked what the NYT story about Trump’s tax returns revealed and she said “Nothing new”. She and her audience laughed, as if all humor is based in truth. The problem is they’re laughing to the sarcasm used, not the funny truth. The fact remains, and she admitted, there was nothing new in Trump’s tax returns.
8:20 is when she starts her history lession about co-equal branches of government and uses it to attack the President and his staff. So j2t2 is correct when he says Pelosi mentioned co-equal to describe the house, but it had nothing to do with the following question and answer where she states the House is a superior branch because “we have the power to write the law, the president enforces the law.”. She ignores the fact the president must also sign the law. That only enforces the idea she believes her office is superior.
I believe j2t2 simply used this video to get us to listen to the timeframe he pointed out. 7:00 to 17:00 is full of their talking points. ImpeachImpeachImpeach. I don’t even think j2t2 knew Pelosi said what she said. He just can’t admit he was wrong when he called d.a.n a liar. He continually refers to his selected time frame because the talking points were the original purpose of the link to begin with.
Posted by: Weary Willie at May 12, 2019 7:40 PM
Weary Willie, Royal Flush, Thanks!
There is, beyond a shadow of a doubt, esmple evidence that Pelosi said “I think we’re the suprior banch, quite frankly”.
For j2t2 to deny that, and call all others liars, is laughable and pathetic, and reveals the depth of j2t2’s depravity. Yet, j2t2 wonders why others question the credibility of his comments?
j2t2, the earth is not flat.
…ample evidence…Posted by: d.a.n at May 13, 2019 2:03 AM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.