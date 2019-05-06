Third Party & Independents Archives

Not Singing A Worried Song Here

Seems all I do when Spring comes is work, work, and work. No time for politics. However, most of my projects are done at this point.



As I thought, the dims and msm are going to go into the election propagandising that President Trump is a colluded, obstructed, likely a spy president, and so on . . .

Leaves the right and indies to believe that the left is majority socialists, communist, or some melding tween the two. I fully understand the dnc and msm in their effort to regain control. They were breathtakingly close to getting it done in 2016 and would have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams had it not been for Trump. For 2020 they feel much like we Trumps supporters did, they have to win this election or they will be set back maybe decades. Future elections are like a pistol duels where its winner take all, forever.

What is hard to understand is how the dims get people to vote for their ideas in large numbers. I've come to the conclusion that there really are that many illiterate people in the confines of the U.S. borders.



So, then, what could be the excuse for the elites, billionaires and high powered officials who want to chase Venezuela to the pits of hell? They, too, are illiterate, imo. Being successful and/or well educated doesn't keep one from being illiterate. Likely some of the offspring being leveraged into top U.S. schools will one day attain powerful positions in the country. You have to ask, what was Stalin, Maduro, Hitler, Kim Jung something, and folks of that ilk? Because they had lofty goals and the power to carry them to fruition does not mean they are/were smart. If their goals were/are wrong then they are illiterate, imo. They can/could judge history just as me or you. Venez had big oil, got rich, jealousy took root and gov't was taken over by force and now, civil war is the most likely outcome. People vote in idiots and the outcome is going to be idotic.

How can someone vote for niche issues like 'a pay raise', or a 'tax cut' knowing the socialist agenda they will be voting to power? They must be illiterate. It's like, every day for the last couple of months I've read google news on my lg. And, every day there is an article about Kim Kardishan, usually accompanied with a pix of two of her, her family, a friend, and so on . . . Now, how many people in this country could be that interested to want to read about Kim every day? Somebody, or some folks have an agenda to carry out regarding Kim. A very few people with the power to get articles wrote and put in the press is carrying out their agenda.

We can't laugh about it, ignore it, or we definitely will end up like Venezuela.

But, I'm not too worried about it as Trump is on a roll and the dims are in the tank. Their presidential candidates are a bunch of old white men, some really scary female wannabe's, a hijab toting jihad'er, and so on . Hillary and Bill had a well oiled machine, put together over decades, had the press, Hollywood, and most all large institutions behind them. Yes, Trump was the straw that broke the camels back but this 2020 crowd basically has nothing two years out. Nope, not worried.

And, Trump has put judges and folks in high positions. Border wall going up. More border security daily. Little Rocket Man silent. China at the wall on trade and South China sea control. No ME wars to fight. Likely half the Obama admin will be held accountable for conspiracy, treason and the like. Six more great years with Trump then, his daughter will take over.

Hell, I may go out and buy a new pickup or similar. . . But, first, I just want to get thru Spring . . .

