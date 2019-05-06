Third Party & Independents Archives

Not Singing A Worried Song Here
Seems all I do when Spring comes is work, work, and work. No time for politics. However, most of my projects are done at this point.
As I thought, the dims and msm are going to go into the election propagandising that President Trump is a colluded, obstructed, likely a spy president, and so on . . .
Leaves the right and indies to believe that the left is majority socialists, communist, or some melding tween the two. I fully understand the dnc and msm in their effort to regain control. They were breathtakingly close to getting it done in 2016 and would have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams had it not been for Trump. For 2020 they feel much like we Trumps supporters did, they have to win this election or they will be set back maybe decades. Future elections are like a pistol duels where its winner take all, forever.
What is hard to understand is how the dims get people to vote for their ideas in large numbers. I've come to the conclusion that there really are that many illiterate people in the confines of the U.S. borders.
So, then, what could be the excuse for the elites, billionaires and high powered officials who want to chase Venezuela to the pits of hell? They, too, are illiterate, imo. Being successful and/or well educated doesn't keep one from being illiterate. Likely some of the offspring being leveraged into top U.S. schools will one day attain powerful positions in the country. You have to ask, what was Stalin, Maduro, Hitler, Kim Jung something, and folks of that ilk? Because they had lofty goals and the power to carry them to fruition does not mean they are/were smart. If their goals were/are wrong then they are illiterate, imo. They can/could judge history just as me or you. Venez had big oil, got rich, jealousy took root and gov't was taken over by force and now, civil war is the most likely outcome. People vote in idiots and the outcome is going to be idotic.
How can someone vote for niche issues like 'a pay raise', or a 'tax cut' knowing the socialist agenda they will be voting to power? They must be illiterate. It's like, every day for the last couple of months I've read google news on my lg. And, every day there is an article about Kim Kardishan, usually accompanied with a pix of two of her, her family, a friend, and so on . . . Now, how many people in this country could be that interested to want to read about Kim every day? Somebody, or some folks have an agenda to carry out regarding Kim. A very few people with the power to get articles wrote and put in the press is carrying out their agenda.
We can't laugh about it, ignore it, or we definitely will end up like Venezuela.
But, I'm not too worried about it as Trump is on a roll and the dims are in the tank. Their presidential candidates are a bunch of old white men, some really scary female wannabe's, a hijab toting jihad'er, and so on . Hillary and Bill had a well oiled machine, put together over decades, had the press, Hollywood, and most all large institutions behind them. Yes, Trump was the straw that broke the camels back but this 2020 crowd basically has nothing two years out. Nope, not worried.
And, Trump has put judges and folks in high positions. Border wall going up. More border security daily. Little Rocket Man silent. China at the wall on trade and South China sea control. No ME wars to fight. Likely half the Obama admin will be held accountable for conspiracy, treason and the like. Six more great years with Trump then, his daughter will take over.
Hell, I may go out and buy a new pickup or similar. . . But, first, I just want to get thru Spring . . .
Roy wrote: What is hard to understand is how the dims get people to vote for their ideas in large numbers.They do it by promising free stuff, and some people think they are going to get some free stuff.
They like the idea of getting welfare, disguised as entitlements and things they consider to be human rights.
The Democrats attract those types, who want to disguise their envy and jealousy as demands for equality.
But, the truth is, the Democrats are despicably pitting U.S. citizens and non-citizens against each other for more votes, and power.
However, in many cases, that’s not enough to win.
Hopefully, the Democrats will keep it up, because it is doing wonders for winning more voters over to their way of thinking.
“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to be feared. The traitor is the carrier of the plague. You have unbarred the gates of Rome to him.”
From Pillars of Iron 1965 but…well..Donald Trump and his followers…came to mind.
Why is it Trump can talk to Putin about Mueller but Trump nor Mueller can talk to our own Congress?
Definition of Irony? When Trump complains that the horse that finished second is declared the winner.
Definition of stupidity? Repubs blocking a full report that they claim proves Trump innocent!Posted by: j2t2 at May 7, 2019 6:54 AM
j2t2, many thanks for the quote:
“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to be feared. The traitor is the carrier of the plague. You have unbarred the gates of Rome to him.”
That quote is very apropos with regard to those (Democrats in the deep state) who pushed the Trump-Russian collusion hoax, and weaponization of the FBI and DOJ, etc.
- Hillary’s camp created and paid for the infamous “Steele Dossier” which claims that President Trump committed collusion with the Russian government.
- which truly amounts to high-tech treason, and the fake news press, corrupt FBI, DOJ, and other officials did unbelievable things covering for Hillary, and continue to cover for Hillary, and many were working under the assumption that she would become the next U.S. president;
- there was corruption at the highest echelons of those agencies and serial abuse of the secret FISA process surrounding the 2016 election.
- High-ranking officials and other major players in those agencies — which Obama oversaw — are part of the deep-state scandal: James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, Andrew Weissmann, Sally Yates, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr, James Clapper, John Brennan;
- These kinds of abuses of power were nothing new, given the Obama team’s long history of this type of misconduct on everything from the Benghazi terror attack to the political misuse of the IRS.
- They weaponized the most fearsome government agencies to target, monitor, spy on, and illegally unmask political opponents, including members of Congress, journalists reporting unfavorable stories, Trump allies, and average Americans.
- Obama created a climate in which the potentially criminal misuse of the DOJ and the FBI, as currently being unraveled, was not just acceptable but perhaps encouraged, thereby giving rise to what could be the most dangerous hoax/scandal in American history.
But, this is all a good thing, because the majority of voters are getting tired of the whining Democrats and their (i.e. Jerry Nadler’s) attempts to hold Barr in contempt for refusing to release the entire (unredacted) Mueller report (which would be illegal).
Many thanks to j2t2 for being the gift that keeps on giving!Posted by: d.a.n at May 7, 2019 8:27 AM
Definition of stupidity? Democrats whining about not getting the full non-redacted Mueller report, despite the fact that it would be illegal (because the redactions pertain to national security, grand jury proceedings and ongoing law enforcement actions, information that would reveal law enforcement tactics as well as information that could violate individuals’ right to privacy and right to a fair trial or other legal processes). Duh!
The leftists and their media are going into the election with one goal: win at any cost.
Patriotism, unity, individualism and personal responsibility prevent them from achieving that goal so they attack with false claims of racism, fascism, sexism, privilege, and divisive identity politics.
The economy is booming, unemployment is low, and normal Americans are happier than they have been in a long long time. The leftist candidates cannot run against those things and win, so they need to drag out the collusion lies for as long as possible.
People don’t vote for leftist policy because they are ‘illiterate,’ they vote for it because they are weak, emotionally driven lazy people who want the easy life that is being sold to them.
Elites, billionaires and high powered officials don’t vote for leftist policy because they are ‘illiterate,’ they vote for it because they are emotionally driven hypocrites feeding their own ego’s who believe their money will always protect them.
Celebrity worship, the social justice lies, and the purging of those who don’t agree with leftist thought from social media, is nothing but conditioning.
Obama will not be going to jail, neither will anybody important in his administration. Hillary will never be held accountable for her lies and crimes.
It’s too early to declare that President Trump will be reelected, right now it looks like a very hard road for him. Hopefully the unhinged left will continue putting down the country, spewing their lies about evil white men, and spreading their hatred and violence towards their country and all who disagree with them.
Ivanka will never be President.Posted by: kctim at May 7, 2019 8:54 AM
kctim,
I will try to contact the editor, but only if you agree to do the same. If not, I will drop it.
d.a.n. is terrible for WB. He constantly links his own site, which is what got him banned last time, and that is NOT a good site. There is NO way I would click on those links. But that is relatively minor. Worse, he is attacking another commenter, not just for politics or nasty comments or whatever, but going after him on a personal basis, tracking him on the web, and so on.
Personally, I find this alarming. That is why I use phx8 instead of my real name. I know anyone who really wanted to could figure it out. Normally I wouldn’t care. But every once in a while, a person will show up on WB who is just plain scary. Just posting this comment gives me concern.
What do you think? Am I being overly sensitive? Is it just the nature of the internet, so I should just get over it? Will you try to contact the editor with me, or should I just get over it, or- probably the better solution- not come to this site?Posted by: phx8 at May 7, 2019 9:19 AM
We still have to endure a market crash before the election. Trump’s only hope would be to withstand the onslaught of MSM blaming him and Republicans for it.
It will be a rerun of the 2008 fiasco, of the “read my lips” lie, the “war is lost” claim, the “It’s the economy, Stupid” remark, all rolled into one. Plus the illusion that Trump and Putin are butt buddies will be thrown in for good measure.
Who knows, Trump may not even survive a second term if he overcomes these obstacles. I would certainly be looking over my shoulder if I was in his position.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 7, 2019 9:37 AM
What I’m getting at is this: what is the best way to respond to a person who keeps a list of grievances, not just about issues, but about people making comments, and then begins stalking one of those people on the web?
d.a.n is linking to commentor’s own remarks! How can that be wrong? If people don’t want to be held accountable for their own comments they should not utter them.
j2t2 has been calling conservatives on WatchBlog all sorts of vile names for a very long time. I don’t see anyone on the Right calling for his ouster. Why is civility only expected from the Right and incivility of the Left ignored?
Three times I have made the assertion that phx8 is David R. Remer. His comment above only reinforces that assumption, because banning people he disagreed with was his MO. Three times phx8 failed to confirm or deny.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 7, 2019 9:48 AM
D., what nonsense thinking the sitting president is going to use his political power to imprison his political opponents. Especially since the stuff you claim is false. That would be what a dictator does. That was what Hitler and Stalin did and many other dictators as well. Why would you make stuff up just to see that happen?
Anyway all your false claims about Trumps vindication begs the questions-Definition of stupidity? Repubs blocking a full report that they claim proves Trump innocent! Why is it Trump can talk to Putin about Mueller but Trump nor Mueller can talk to our own Congress? An innocent man, a sitting president whose most famous quote is “”Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I’m f**ked,” wouldn’t say that were he innocent would he?
Well maybe not his most famous quote considering “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy.” may be close. Or perhaps ” You know, it really doesn`t matter what the media write as long as you`ve got a young and beautiful piece of ass.” Or maybe -“We won with poorly educated. I love the poorly educated.” and “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, okay? It’s, like, incredible.”
Why not answer that for us instead of perpetrating myths.Posted by: j2t2 at May 7, 2019 10:04 AM
No, I am not David Remer. You have got to be kidding.
The name calling has been going on for a while.
If a person is a racist, or Neo-Nazi, and I mean, really a racist, and really a Neo-Nazi, I don’t consider it name calling to point that out. Those people are out there, for a fact, and they are resurgent, and a lot less embarrassed about stoking hatred, and we occasionally see it here, too.Posted by: phx8 at May 7, 2019 10:06 AM
And, WW, this goes way beyond name calling. This is a person stalking another on the web.Posted by: phx8 at May 7, 2019 10:07 AM
Name calling is a separate issue. Saying someone is a communist or socialist or racist or Neo-Nazi might be obnoxious, but it is still in the realm of political discussion., even if name calling is often shorthand for thinking.
We’re dealing with stalking behavior, and that is a different kettle of fish- keeping lists of perceived grievances and slights, and then going after a person on the web.Posted by: phx8 at May 7, 2019 10:19 AM
Ha ha!
Have you ever seen such whiny crybabies !?!
Weary Willie wrote: d.a.n is linking to commentor’s own remarks! How can that be wrong? If people don’t want to be held accountable for their own comments, they should not utter them.Thank you !
In a debate of any kind, an author’s OWN comments are fair game, and reflect on the credibility of the authors’ comments.
j2t2, phx8, and ohrealy don’t seem to like seeing their OWN comments, but they also claim to be “proud” of their own comments.
As for stalking, that is nonsense, because ALL of your comments are in the archives of this website (all the way back to MAY-2003).
However, IF I wrote the nasty, racist, hateful things you have written, I would also want to hide behind an alias (i.e. phx8, j2t2, and ohrealy).
Again, IF you don’t like seeing your OWN nasty, racist, hateful comments, then you should refrain from making such comments.
IF there were still moderators on WatchBlog.com, do you think you would not be banned FIRST for all of your OWN nasty, racist, hateful comments shown here ?
At any rate, many thanks to j2t2, phx8, and ohrealy for being the gift that keeps on giving!
Posted by: d.a.n at May 7, 2019 10:38 AM
David Remer lives in south Texas.
phx8 lives in Oregon.
j2t2 lives in Colorado.
ohrealy lived in Florida, and Chicago, IL.
So, I doubt phx8 is David Remer, and David Remer has a much more sophisticated style of writing than phx8.
By the way, all of that information is from your very OWN comments in the Watchblog archives.
At any rate, many thanks to j2t2, phx8, and ohrealy for being the gift that keeps on giving!
In a debate of any kind, an author’s OWN comments are fair game, and reflect on the credibility of the authors’ comments.
Nice deflecting D.. The issue is you stalking others not comments made by commenters here. On top of the trolling and the clickbaiting you are now stalking!
To your other point, of an authors own comments are fair game, I realize in your case you think you can bully us into some PC correct speech by constantly repeating different comments made over time and on different subjects in an attack the messenger because you have a weak argument response. Or they have a point you cannot defend deflect or misinform on and you choose to distract with your bullying.
I guess for you all of these things are fair game but stalking isn’t no matter how you try to defend it.
The fact is you guys may not like what I say but I refuse to be bullied by the PC crowd because I don’t have a problem with your constant repeating of what I have said, I usually laugh because it happens when you cannot defend your argument. I don’t like having to follow a link to your site to do so however and in that case I just laugh at your febble attempts to gain audience.
That being said you guys need to realize we live in the Trump age, his constant insults are alright with you guys just like Royals liberal/dem/ socialist/ communist thing is alright. Yet you get all butt hurt when I do the same thing. Or for that matter your insults, which usually start with your first post, that of course you don’t keep track of.Posted by: j2t2 at May 7, 2019 11:23 AM
WHHhhaaaaaa ! Posting your OWN comments is not stalking. It is demonstrating the hypocrisy, racism, hatefulness, and lack of credibility in your OWN comments.
The hypocrisy of your last comment is another great example.
So far, you have called others on Watchblog all of the following:
- Nazis ! , Racists ! , Fascists ! , Brown Shirts ! , Beastialists ! , White Nationalists ! , Sexists ! , Misogynists ! , Xenophobes ! , Anti-Semites !, Authoritarians !, Right-Wing Conservatives ! , Bigots !, Hypocrites!, Repub F**ktards, F**king Fascists, as*hats, ignorant F**ks, or tells others F**k you, or Go F**k yourselves, or “And you guys on the right support using babies for your own s*xual gratification…”, etc., etc., etc.!, then denied having called people Nazis, while simultaneously claiming to be proud of all of those comments)
Again, many thanks to j2t2 for being the gift that keeps on giving!
Posted by: d.a.n at May 7, 2019 11:57 AM
WW,
You are dealing with obsessive behavior. That’s what stalking is. Right now it is only on the web. It will probably get worse. What are you going to do about it?
kctim,
I shouldn’t have put you on the spot, because if you said anything you would just become another potential target.
Ha ha! I do not recall kctim ever writing anything that comes close to the sort of nasty, hateful, racist comments like you three (phx8, j2t2, and ohrealy) write on a regular basis (as evidenced here by your own comments).
ohrealy is always bullying Keeley and AlardK (who always ignore ohrealy).
ohrealy is also always calling for the SHUT DOWN of watchblog.com, but returns repeatedly to bully others.
j2t2 has called others on this site all sorts of nasty, vulgar names.
And phx8 has made numerous racist statements (as shown here), and 13 of those comments are racist statements about “white” people.
So, you three (phx8, j2t2, and ohrealy) are the true bullies on this site, and like a typical bully, you now act like crybabies, claim that you are being “stalked”, and want me banned when someone finally called you three out for all of your OWN nasty, racist, hateful comments and bullying.
IF seeing your OWN comments bothers you so much, then perhaps you should refrain from making such nasty, racist, hateful comments?
When you apologize to everyone on Watchblog, and refrain from more of your nasty, racist, hateful comments, then I will stop “quoting” your OWN comments. Otherwise, get used to it, and many thanks for being the gift that keeps on giving!
Don’t worry about any of that, Phx8. Got bogged down with some work. It’s all good.
To be completely honest, I don’t believe that you are being overly sensitive, and I definitely don’t want you to stop coming to this site, but all this ‘attacking the messenger’ going on is weighing deeply on me as well.
For now though, I will trudge on and do my best to address the message and ignore those who don’t.Posted by: kctim at May 7, 2019 1:35 PM
A nonprofit group, partially funded by billionaire activist George Soros, paid firms tied to Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele dossier, more than $3.8 million (based on IRS filings). Sources…Posted by: d.a.n at May 7, 2019 1:49 PM
“In a debate of any kind, an author’s OWN comments are fair game, and reflect on the credibility of the authors’ comments.”
I certainly agree with that d.a.n. We see it nearly every day in politics and the MSM. I really don’t understand anyone calling this “stalking”. That would be like following yourself around and complaining about where you went and who you saw.
I sometimes refer to comments from j2t2 as “liberal/dem/ socialist/ communist”. I don’t recall him every saying those labels were not accurate.
I have always written that his “Nazi” etc. labels don’t apply to me and have asked him to prove it. He doesn’t because he can’t.
“You are dealing with obsessive behavior. That’s what stalking is.”
Really phx8, thanks for that definition. If applied to democrat members of congress, their obsession over Trump and Russians qualifies.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 7, 2019 3:21 PM
I applaud Senator Schumer for his support of President Trump on dealing with China on tariffs.
Chuck Schumer
Verified account @SenSchumer
Chuck Schumer Retweeted Donald J. Trump
Hang tough on China, President @realDonaldTrump. Don’t back down.
Strength is the only way to win with China.
https://twitter.com/SenSchumer/status/1125143336837206016Posted by: Royal Flush at May 7, 2019 3:43 PM
If phx8’s idea of stalking is going to someone’s own page and repeating what was said on it by the page’s owner then anyone watching Chris Cuomo’s propaganda is stalking him. If anyone reads the editor’s comments on the Washington Post they are stalking that editor.
phx8, the problem is, and you fail to realize it, the left is slowly and surely losing the argument. Once you identify the problem you can start to correct it. Your side has to come up with solutions to REAL problems and stand behind them. Not create problems to further your agenda.
The Left continuously creates problems because they want to implement a “solution”. MMGW is a perfect example. The hockey stick is normal compared to the climate of the last 10,000 years. There’s no difference between the last 130 years and the last 10,000.
The left has no problem scaring children to the point of suicide to advance their agenda. It’s immoral and criminal behavior (fraud) and you should be ashamed for supporting and ignoring it.
This stalking claim is another example of creating a problem to advance your agenda. You don’t like being called out on your own behavior so you say d.a.n is stalking you and should be banned. Why don’t you try being honest? That way d.a.n has no choice but to stop pointing out the hypocrisy.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 7, 2019 4:03 PM
President Trump did the right thing.
President Trump issued a full pardon to former Army 1st Lt. Michael Behenna, who served five years in prison after being convicted of killing an Al-Qaeda detainee.
https://dailycaller.com/2019/05/06/donald-trump-michael-behenna-pardon/
Royal Flush, I am amazed that Chuck Schumer encouraged Trump to hang tough on the trade negotiations with China.
Royal Flush, Weary Willie, Thanks! Those “stalking” claims to have me banned are LOL ridiculous. Evidently, the WatchBlog Manager was not convinced either?
Weary Willie wrote: There’s no difference between the last 130 years and the last 10,000.That’s correct. Most (over 90%) of the time during the last 2 Billion years, temperatures were M_U_C_H hotter than today (almost 18F hotter).
Current temperatures are near the very coldest temperatures over the last 2 Billion years.
Sea levels have only risen about 6-to-8 inches in the last 150 years, and were actually higher 130,000 years ago.
I have not seen sufficient evidence that humans are mostly responsible for man-made global warming (MMGW).
However, if humans are mostly responsible for causing MMGW, then that is only one of a myriad of many reasons for addressing over-population, which is growing by 235,000 per day!
Personally, I don’t think humans will be able to control population growth, and the problem will most likely solve itself the hard way (i.e. famine, wars, diminishing resources such as water, oil, energy sources, food, lack of technological advancements in time to matter, etc., etc., etc.).
Glad to hear Army 1st Lt. Michael Behenna was pardoned. Behenna claimed self-defense, and I never heard any evidence to prove otherwise. Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said he believed Behenna’s conviction was unjustified because of erroneous jury instructions and the failure of prosecutors to turn over evidence supporting a self-defence claim.
The U.S. Army’s highest appellate court also noted concern about how the trial court had handled Mr. Behenna’s claim of self-defense.
Of course, the ACLU slams Trump for the pardon.
There’s a local meteorologist blaming climate change for local flooding in our area. He used a graph that only included 120 years of data and included the “hockey stick”. I told him it was only 120 years of data, a blink of an eye. I wasn’t comfortable changing our entire economy based on such a minuscule amount of data.
He countered by showing me a graph consisting of a much greater time frame, but it also showed the upward swing, but it was a swing that started 4000 years ago.
I showed him a graph of the entire earth’s history of climate change.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geologic_temperature_record?fbclid=IwAR2n-5ngYpFiDzS4P43_2z3mJNb9OJ98h1gICPiye8EChH1JiDWG_JbotPc#Overall_view
I pointed out that a period of the last 10,000 years has a relatively stable history and his graphs fit neatly within that stable time frame. His graphs were considered the norm when compared to the greater time frame.
10,000 years ago man was in the Stone Age. It was the time when man started using technology. I proposed the idea that man’s use of technology stabilized the earth’s climate, not disrupted it. There is as much provable fact in my assertion as there is in his.
So, technology is saving the planet, not destroying it!
Posted by: Weary Willie at May 7, 2019 6:05 PM
Humans had better hope technology can save them.Posted by: d.a.n at May 7, 2019 10:43 PM
