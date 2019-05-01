Third Party & Independents Archives

The Father Whose Trial is a State Secret in British Columbia

There is a very disturbing series of rulings by the Supreme Court of B.C. (British Columbia) regarding a trans teenager and her/his father. I am able to write about this because Watchblog is published in America, whose Constitution provides for freedom of expression, explicitly and forcefully. Up in Canada, these protections are relative and limited, despite the country’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

To get the stunning details of a judiciary gone mad, Jeremiah Keenan - who's been following the story - writes in The Federalist:

"Last Wednesday, The Federalist reported that the Supreme Court of British Columbia, Canada, declared a father guilty of family violence for his polite refusal to refer to his daughter as a boy in private, and his repeated choice to affirm in media interviews that she is a girl. At about the same time that story was published, the Supreme Court issued an additional, more heavy-handed "protection order" from the same ruling. The three-page document declares that the father, Clark*, will henceforth be subject to arrest, immediately and "without warrant" if any police officer has "reasonable" grounds to believe that he has in any way referred to his daughter as a girl in public or in private. The new order further stipulated not only that Clark must not discuss his daughter's sex or gender identity in public, but also that he cannot share court documents describing his own gag order."

We can have a debate about gender dysphoria and whether it even exists or how to find ways to deal with it that are healthy, balanced and inclusive. But what we have here is a complete censorship of speech in the name of a radical theory of gender and sexuality.

But the problem up in Canada is not that trans ideology was invented there. It was not. It's an academic and cultural creation, fought over decades ago in the gay community and mostly put together in America, with other counties (like Canada or the U.K. for example) participating in the process. What prevents California or Oregon - to select two possible states that have officials and academics who would love to do what the Supreme Court of B.C. did - from keeping a trial secret (at least in most cases) is the Constitution and its key amendments. Especially the First.

Something that Canada, a constitutional monarchy and not a republic, does not have. The rights and freedoms of citizens in Canada, in other words, have never been as clearly or forcefully enumerated as they are in America's Constitution.

Canada's Judiciary as well, has had a tendency to keep judicial proceedings out of the press. And that can especially be a problem when radical minds take control of key institutions. Like a Provincial Supreme Court. So, it becomes a Kafkaesque process of being an invisible suspect whose trial is essentially a state secret. As it has become for the father of this trans teenager.

The psychologists, doctors and school administrators who have been a key part of this process now have their privacy enforced by B.C.'s security forces. Apparently, some of them are practically trans activists - one of them reportedly diagnosed 20% of children in some sort of an institution perhaps for orphans as trans.

Keenan writes:

"At the same time, Marzari also issued an order expunging from the court record the names of two doctors who had been actively involved in pushing a gender transition for Maxine. One of these doctors, Dr. Wallace Wong, has recently come under fire for potentially diagnosing as much as 20 percent of the children in his local orphanage system with some form of gender dysphoria."

Justice Marzari was appointed to the provincial supreme court in 2017 by Canada's AG/Minister of Justice (they get both titles sort of a ridiculous Euro-American straddle). Francesca Marzari was previously an activist lawyer who apparently started her career in 1998. That means she's got years ahead of her on the bench. Not a very encouraging sign for people concerned about liberty.

Think about it. This reaches into the very intimacy of a parent's relationship with their child. It uses the full force of the state and its security apparatus to enforce compliance to a radical theory of gender *within* the parent's home, as well as in the public square.

One can only hope and pray that the appeals process will swiftly reach Canada's Supreme Court and that they will overturn the BC Supreme Court's ruling. Unfortunately, the best one can expect from the country's top court is a cautious modification of this Orwellian precedent.