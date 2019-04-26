Third Party & Independents Archives

It's Now 3 Really Old White Guys Who Still Lead the Polls

It’s just a single poll by Emerson College but it throws up a fascinating metric on how Sanders supporters plan to vote should Bernie be once again denied the Democratic nomination, especially if mass voting by super delegates should prove the deciding factor. According to the poll, 26% of Sanders supporters would vote for Donald J. Trump if their preferred socialist does not win in the Democratic primaries. And if Senator Elizabeth Warren were the eventual winner. Although one could presumably replace Warren with Kamala Harris or Cory Booker, or even perhaps Pete Buttigieg, and obtain a similar result.



But I would be careful about including Buttigieg in that group because his campaign smarts and rhetorical quickness are impressive and he's a fairly new commodity who may blossom or may fade quicker than Beto over the coming months. It's hard to tell at this point.

It's only one poll and some academics were quick - perhaps a little too quick - to criticize it as being unreflective of Sanders supporters true ranked electoral preferences. But it gives one pause as to what the results might be if a younger more identity-politics based candidate were to win the Democratic nomination next year.

That is until this week when Biden finally announced his candidacy with only a video. But quite the video for his fawning fans in the media which stretch from the hard-left Daily Beast to the fairly conservative Washington Examiner. He came out swinging as an aging Marvel comics superhero who has put on his cape one last time and who will return Gotham City to its long-lost happy state, snatching it from the jaws of racism and darkness.

"We saw Klansmen and white supremacists and neo-Nazis come out in the open. Their crazed faces illuminated by torches, veins bulging and baring the fangs of racism, chanting the same anti-Semitic bile heard across Europe in the '30s. That's when we heard the words of the president of the United States that stunned the world and shocked the conscience of this nation. He said there were 'some very fine people on both sides.' Very fine people on both sides?" -Joe Biden

Yes, that was one of President Trump's worst moments, a comment that opened him up to all sorts of accusations of racism and one that caused (eventually) a Cabinet Secretary to decide he'd had enough. It was only logical that Biden would use the August 2017 Charlottesville rally and use it in a blunt back-of-the-gym brawl way that no other Democrat candidate has really tried yet.

So, taking into account Biden's now confirmed place as the leader of the Democratic field, what would Bernie supporters do if Biden wins the nomination? And just as importantly, what would moderate GOP voters do if Biden wins the nomination?

The attacks on Biden as the ultimate old white beltway guy who lucked out as the Sun King's Veep have already been ongoing for a few months now. How Barack, and just as importantly, how Michelle Obama respond to Biden's entrance remains to be seen. They may very well maintain a discrete distance that allows voters to read whatever they want into the their silence. With maybe a leak or two at key points in the primaries to help nudge Democrat voters the "right" way. Whichever way that turns out to be.

But it may also be that the attacks on Biden by the progressive leftist crowd will boost his standing with centrist voters in both parties, especially in the GOP. The Obama-in-2012/Trump-in-2016 voters in key rust-belt states, for example.

This is now a three-way race between 3 really old white guys: A fairly conservative nativist-populist; An unrepentant socialist; and a pragmatic centrist who's spent his adult life in Washington D.C. And it goes without saying that they are all baby boomers. America now risks becoming a political gerontocracy similar to some Western European nations, despite all the slobbering attention paid to people like Omar, AOC, Beto, and Buttigieg.

It really makes someone like me (a younger boomer) wish like hell that America would elect somebody who's actually *younger* than me. Never mind 3 guys getting close to 80. But right now, they really do represent the three principal swaths of voters in America as we approach November 2020. And they represent each of their 3 separate (but also overlapping) constituencies rather effectively, their aging claws clasped firmly to the hide of the electorate as they creak and groan in their saddles.

And no one younger at this point is a politically feasible alternative to these 3, given poll numbers so far.

How about we call 2020 the last (please Lord) Boomer Election?