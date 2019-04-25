Third Party & Independents Archives

Kamala Harris Bernie Sanders & A Philosophical Free Fall

Did you realize that the Boston Marathon Bomber - Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving brother - is an oppressed minority? The guy who with his brother killed 3 people near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. A savage attack on an event that celebrates the best of our Western tradition with a contest that originated in one of the main sources of our Western tradition, ancient Greece.

Kamala Harris, who couldn't merely reproduce Bernie Sanders' statement given at a CNN Town Hall that voting rights should be available to all Americans, even those who commit terrorist acts or rape children, for example. No, Kamala had to take it a step further.

Harris said to CNN's Don Lemon:

I agree that the right to vote is one of the very important components of citizenship and it is something that people should not be stripped of needlessly, which is why I have been long an advocate of making sure that the formerly incarcerated are not denied a right to vote, which is the case in so many states in our country, in some states, permanently deprived of the right to vote. These are policies that go back to Jim Crow, these are policies that go back to the heart of policies that have been about disenfranchisement, policies that continue until today, and we need to take it seriously.

Think about that response.

Kamala Harris is saying that denying Tsarnaev - a convicted, murderous terrorist on death row - the right to vote is racist. It is supposedly, if you believe Harris, something akin to the Jim Crow laws which extended the discriminatory practices of the South long after the Civil War and the 14th amendment. We should link arms and sing We Shall Overcome outside USP Florence ADMAX in Colorado. Right?

This is what cultural Marxism produces. A crazed need to look for yet another struggle, another issue, say Nepalese Muslim Queer-leaning former-incel anti-abstainers and their tragic plight. Except what Harris is proposing is not a theatre of the absurd. It's a horrifying descent into a moral relativism that shreds any common or decent understanding of what is right and what is clearly wrong.

At least Bernie Sanders focused on the fact that criminals are punished - sometimes with death sentences and most deservedly so in Tsarnaev's case. Thus, their punishment absolves them somehow of the crime they committed and therefore - in Bernie's world - allows them the right to vote.

In other words, Sanders set up a clear equation that you can agree with or - as I suspect an overwhelming majority of voters would - strongly disagree with.

Harris distorts that equation (crime + punishment = right to vote) to such a degree that is no longer an ethical calculation but rather a philosophical free-fall into oblivion. Her aides should at least hand her a parachute, because she's going to need one.