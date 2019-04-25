Third Party & Independents Archives

Kamala Harris Bernie Sanders & A Philosophical Free Fall
Did you realize that the Boston Marathon Bomber - Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving brother - is an oppressed minority? The guy who with his brother killed 3 people near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. A savage attack on an event that celebrates the best of our Western tradition with a contest that originated in one of the main sources of our Western tradition, ancient Greece.
Kamala Harris, who couldn't merely reproduce Bernie Sanders' statement given at a CNN Town Hall that voting rights should be available to all Americans, even those who commit terrorist acts or rape children, for example. No, Kamala had to take it a step further.
Harris said to CNN's Don Lemon:
I agree that the right to vote is one of the very important components of citizenship and it is something that people should not be stripped of needlessly, which is why I have been long an advocate of making sure that the formerly incarcerated are not denied a right to vote, which is the case in so many states in our country, in some states, permanently deprived of the right to vote.
These are policies that go back to Jim Crow, these are policies that go back to the heart of policies that have been about disenfranchisement, policies that continue until today, and we need to take it seriously.
Think about that response.
Kamala Harris is saying that denying Tsarnaev - a convicted, murderous terrorist on death row - the right to vote is racist. It is supposedly, if you believe Harris, something akin to the Jim Crow laws which extended the discriminatory practices of the South long after the Civil War and the 14th amendment. We should link arms and sing We Shall Overcome outside USP Florence ADMAX in Colorado. Right?
This is what cultural Marxism produces. A crazed need to look for yet another struggle, another issue, say Nepalese Muslim Queer-leaning former-incel anti-abstainers and their tragic plight. Except what Harris is proposing is not a theatre of the absurd. It's a horrifying descent into a moral relativism that shreds any common or decent understanding of what is right and what is clearly wrong.
At least Bernie Sanders focused on the fact that criminals are punished - sometimes with death sentences and most deservedly so in Tsarnaev's case. Thus, their punishment absolves them somehow of the crime they committed and therefore - in Bernie's world - allows them the right to vote.
In other words, Sanders set up a clear equation that you can agree with or - as I suspect an overwhelming majority of voters would - strongly disagree with.
Harris distorts that equation (crime + punishment = right to vote) to such a degree that is no longer an ethical calculation but rather a philosophical free-fall into oblivion. Her aides should at least hand her a parachute, because she's going to need one.Posted by AllardK at April 25, 2019 4:47 PM
I had to update my list (i.e. added number(13)) of despicable things that the Democrats are doing to acquire votes, money, and power.
IF Cher thought that was crazy idea too, then that means the Democrat party is now more out-of-control.
Bernie, Kamala, Sleepy Joe, and many other Democrats are the gifts that keep on giving.
Voting is a right.
It is not mentioned in the Constitution, but numerous court rulings have affirmed voting is a right.
Imprisonment deprives a person of some rights, but not others. To deny a citizen of any right, including the right to vote, is serious. Even the most awful criminals retain some Constitutional rights. Personally, I come down on the side of denying an imprisoned felon the right to vote as part of the punishment, but once a debt to society has been paid and the person completes their sentence, that right to vote should be fully and unequivocally re-instated.
It is a controversial issue, and I can certainly see merit in Sander’s argument.
Harris is making a different argument, that the justice system unfairly targets minorities, and that means depriving them of their right to vote is part of an oppressive system. The numbers bear her out. The American system of justice does incarcerate a widely disproportionate number of minorities. The US system already jails far too many people, and treats crime by whites and the wealthy much differently. But that is a different argument. That is a question that demands reform in criminal justice, not the nature of punishment.Posted by: phx8 at April 25, 2019 5:49 PM
phx8 wrote: It is a controversial issue, and I can certainly see merit in Sander’s argument.Wow, that comes as such a surprise!
Who would have ever thought that would be phx8’s position?!?
Personally, I do not think terrorists, murderers, child molestors, and rapists (and perpetrators of other hideous or violent crimes) should ever be allowed out of jail, much less be allowed to vote. Posted by: d.a.n at April 25, 2019 6:14 PM
By the way, based on the U.S. Constitution, what is not well defined in the U.S. constitution, is left up to the states to decide.Posted by: d.a.n at April 25, 2019 6:15 PM
Phx8 this is one time I can agree with you . After a felons sentence is served and parole he/she should have voting rights restored. While in prison no way should a felon be able to vote.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at April 25, 2019 6:20 PM
Should gun ownership rights be restored to felons after serving their sentence?
Should sex offenders have their names removed from watch lists after serving their sentence?
Should felony records be expunged after sentence is served?
Should felons serve on juries after sentence is served?
Should felons be trusted with classified information after sentence is served?Posted by: Royal Flush at April 25, 2019 6:31 PM
Should gun ownership rights and jury duty obligations be restored to released felons?
Should s*x offenders have their names removed from watch lists after serving sentence?
Should released felons qualify to hold security clearances?Posted by: Royal Flush at April 25, 2019 6:34 PM
It is unfathomable to me that some Liberals would restore full citizenship rights to a racist killer who served his/her sentence, and yet call for destruction of statues dedicated to our founders who legally owned slaves. They have called for banning books such as “Huckleberry Finn” and “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” yet find full citizen rights for all manner of criminal perps.
The Democrat Party is really getting crazy. Their hypocrisy is nauseating.Posted by: Royal Flush at April 25, 2019 6:48 PM
Royal Flush wrote: Should gun ownership rights and jury duty obligations be restored to released felons?All very good points! The Bureau of Justice Statistics studies have found high rates of recidivism among released prisoners. Within 5 years of release, about 76.6% of released prisoners were rearrested. And recidivism is very high for pedophiles and s*ex offenders.
Should s*x offenders have their names removed from watch lists after serving sentence?
Should released felons qualify to hold security clearances?
Royal Flush wrote: It is unfathomable to me that some Liberals would restore full citizenship rights to a racist killer who served his/her sentence …Democrats are so despicable that they will do ANYTHING for more votes, and here are 13 facts to prove it.
Royal Flush wrote: The Democrat Party is really getting crazy. Their hypocrisy is nauseating.Yes, it is. It proves that Democrats will do ANYTHING for more votes. To say that the Democrats (especially, over the last few years) have lost their way, is vastly understating the deteriorating state of the Democrat party, and the depth of their depravity.
Posted by: d.a.n at April 25, 2019 7:54 PM
The author needs to get back on the lithium. The problem with voting rights is who is being disqualified. White guy in FL commits a crime. He doesn’t even go to jail and retains his right to vote. Black guy commits the same crime, he is sent to prison and loses his right to vote, until the prison is so full that they have to build more “free enterprise” prisons and when those prisons are also full, he might be let out eventually, and if he begs the governor, the governor will still refuse to allow him to vote, even if the voters voted to allow him to vote. The reason is that it doesn’t fit in with their plans to eliminate people who might vote for their opposition from the voter rolls. The dwindling minority is hanging on to power at all costs. The reich doesn’t believe in any human rights for people who don’t vote for them, and doesn’t take any responsibility for the crimes that they commit, The Vast International Reich Wing COnspiracy.Posted by: ohrealy at April 25, 2019 9:54 PM
As you can see by Ed O’hrealy’s comment above, and the history of his racist comments shown H E R E and below, Ed O’hrealy calls white people “white a holes” twice, Ed O’hrealy is a racist, who clearly hates white people.
- [48] ohrealy wrote: “the GOP is a Nazi party”. Yes, thank you for admitting that. … The government of Israel is the most racist in their history.
- [51] ohrealy wrote: Keeley, you do understand that this attack [New Zealand on 15-MAR-2019] was revenge for the Tr-mp inspired murders of muslims in New Zealand, or is the news days behind where you are?
- [52] ohrealy wrote: FED UP WITH THE B.S. - INTEGRATION: THE DOWNFALL OF AMERICA. DIVERSITY: THE “MONGROLIZATION” OF AMERICA. THIS YEAR THE INS WILL LET OVER 1 MILLION AFRICANS BECOME CITIZENS, THESE PEOPLE WILL HAVE TO BE TAUGHT HOW TO USE “TOILETS”. IT’S SIMPLY WONDERFUL TO LIVE UNDER THIS ZIONIST OCCUPIED GOVERNMENT! NOW ALL AMEIRCANS ARE CONSIDERED JEWS BY THE REST OF THE WORLD. ED O.
- [54] ohrealy wrote: May 26, 2010 7:03 AM: Compliments aside,o’bozo is a typical 50 IQ african amerikan. The white part was another lie by the jews that brought us o’bozo !!!!!
- [55] ohrealy wrote: May 26, 2010 6:59 AM: I LOVE IT AMERICA YOU are getting payback !! white a holes !!! I hope this is true!!! But we know you
lieing—>lying white a holesss!
(Notice above, that ohrealy calls white people “white a holes” twice).
But, many thanks to Ed O’hrealy for being the gift that keeps on giving!Posted by: d.a.n at April 25, 2019 10:23 PM
