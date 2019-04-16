Third Party & Independents Archives

AG Barr & The Never-Ending War on Trump

AG Barr is being attacked from multiple fronts for having summarized the Mueller report as not providing sufficient evidence for obstruction of justice charges against President Trump. In both mainstream media and more progressive media he’s called another Roy Cohn or just simply Trump’s personal lawyer because he used the word “spy” when describing the FBI’s surveillance of Carter Page, and perhaps others, back in 2016.



Barr also suggested that other agencies may have been involved in his testimony last week to Congress. What a shock.

For example, Jim Comey is graciously willing to give him a chance while out of the other side of his mouth suggests he's a Trump stooge. And Democrats have grilled him mercilessly in order to chip away at this credibility, a credibility built up over years of service, including AG under Bush 41.

The point this proves, is that it answers a question that anyone suspicious of the origins of the Mueller probe as well as the previous Russia investigations usually has. Where did this all start?

The answer is clear. Everywhere.

Australian diplomats in wine bars in London. A trans-Atlantic professor, Stefan Halper, who happens to have deep connections with both the CIA (and presumably other American intel agencies) as well as MI6, having been long time friends and colleagues with Sir Richard Dearlove, OBE, the former chief spy in the UK. And who happens to want reports or information or just talk with people associated with the Trump campaign. Like Page and Papadopoulos.

Another professor is the Maltese Phantom (as Lee Smith has dubbed him in RealClearInvestigations) Mifsud who may have been a Russian spy who fed information to Papadopoulos who then reportedly passed it on to Aussie diplomat Downer which gave the FBI the excuse they needed to formally start the investigation that seems to have been underway for weeks if not months previous to the summer of 2016.

But there's s problem with the narrative that Mifsud was a Russian spy. Mifsud has reportedly not been seen since 2017 or early 2018, and some groups like the DNC have suggested he has perhaps been killed, which fits the Russia collusion narrative they so wish to keep alive. Others claim he's in hiding with a new identity. Interesting that everyone wants to point the fingers at the Maltese professor as a Russian spy and no one in the Trump-Putin-Evil-Collusion camp mention anything about the numerous Russian contacts that UK ex-spy Christopher Steele (whose boss was Sir Richard Dearlove) used to compile his dossier. Many of them Russian intel operatives apparently.

There's also the State Department and the very DOJ as well as Brennan and Clapper and various ex heads of various intel agencies who to a man or a woman came out howling like a pack of rabid wolves when it became apparent that Trump was the elected president of America.

It wasn't the Deep State that tried to sink Trump. It was the whole Western Political Establishment. Not that Baby Justin Trudeau sent Mounties to spy on America's President-Elect. But they all: from Macron to Merkle, from Downer to Halper, from Sally Yates to Rod Rosenstein, from every major network except Fox to the NYT and Washington Post and LA Times, from Never Trump Republicans to Libertarian mavericks, from war heroes like the late Senator McCain, to the Bushes and fellow Texan Carla Fiorina, from 2012 opponents Obama and Romney to Hillary and most of the Tories in Westminster, from Latin American Presidents to Chinese Leaders, and on and on ...

They all wished Trump hadn't been elected.

And many despised him for winning when everyone thought he was a buffoon looking for publicity who had no real chance.

So, while it will be fascinating to find out more about how the various probes got started, the answer of who and why is very clear. And the assault on Barr is just one more skirmish in the never-ending war on Trump.