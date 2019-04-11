Third Party & Independents Archives

Congress and the President Run for Re-election - The Administrative State Runs the Country

Once again, we have a case study of Trump versus the bureaucracy. This time it has to do with the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998, and basically how the chain of succession should happen in a federal agency or department when someone gets fired or retires or leaves their post at the top of the agency.

The Federal Vacancies Reform Act (FVRA) sets up a process for nominating an interim head of an agency without going through the confirmation process in Congress. Presumably this is until a permanent replacement is found, and they can then undergo the required review process to be confirmed or not, by Congress.

For the last while - and maybe a lot longer - that review process by Congress has become about partisan policy conflicts and not about competence. This was put into sharp relief by the Clarence Thomas hearings almost 30 years ago now, and almost any potential head of any agency can expect a hostile, gotcha inquisition rather than a review to determine if they're qualified for the job. That works both ways from both sides of the aisle of course.

So it's understood that the slanderous, scandal-seeking that goes on is because one party disagrees with both who the nominee is and what they believe in. There's no daylight left between those two things in today's culture wars.

President Trump appears to have decided a year or so ago on a way to do an end-run around this partisan theatre in Congress and place people he trusts and agrees with in key positions. And that would be the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of course.

So now we have an apparent procedural conflict at DHS where President Trump fired Kirstjen Nielsen and replaced her with Kevin McAleenan, the Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection.

University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck wrote in a blog on Lawfare,

"Presumably, President Trump was relying upon the FVRA in naming McAleenan as acting secretary. That statute authorizes the president to name as acting secretary any Senate-confirmed government officer and any other senior DHS employee who has been with the department for at least 90 of the previous 365 days. McAleenan qualifies under either of those provisos; he has served in the department since Jan. 20, 2017, and the Senate confirmed him to his current post as CBP Commissioner on March 19, 2018. And President Trump relied upon the same statute to name Mick Mulvaney as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general. So far, so good. But the homeland security succession statute is much more specific than either its CFPB or Justice Department analog. As Section 113(g)(1) specifies, 'Notwithstanding chapter 33 of title 5, the Under Secretary for Management shall serve as the Acting Secretary if by reason of absence, disability, or vacancy in office, neither the Secretary nor Deputy Secretary is available to exercise the duties of the Office of the Secretary.'"

So the DHS has set up, like an ornery old financier who writes a nasty will that ensures his offspring are at each other's necks after he's gone, an in-house succession that severely limits the President in his or her power to decide who's at DHS. Unless of course the White House nominates a permanent head and sends them to Congress to be confirmed. In the current case at DHS, Claire Grady, an undersecretary, should have been next in line. She too, however, was fired by Trump (or to be precise resigned along with her boss Nielsen).

But it gets better. The Obama Administration issued an executive order that reportedly would have sent McAleenan to the back of the succession line.

"The current executive order on Homeland Security succession, promulgated by President Obama in December 2016, puts four other offices between Grady and McAleenan in the line of succession: the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator, the undersecretary for national protection and programs, the undersecretary for science and technology, and the undersecretary for intelligence and analysis. Remarkably--or entirely unsurprisingly--only one of those senior positions is currently filled with a Senate-confirmed officeholder, Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis David Glawe. But the order also provides that, "Notwithstanding the provisions of this section, the President retains discretion, to the extent permitted by the Vacancies Act, to depart from this order in designating an acting Secretary." In other words, firing Grady removed the only formal obstacle to the president's original goal, which is to say ignoring the rest of the line of succession at Homeland Security and installing McAleenan as acting secretary." Vladeck wrote.

Notice the date of Obama's executive order? December 2016.

So Trump is playing a chess match with the rules left behind by Obama, executive orders that act like sandtraps on a golf course built in the middle of a swamp somewhere along the Potomac river. So that he can get someone at DHS who doesn't keep pushing back against the policy he wants. It just goes to show how hard it is to achieve real change in Washington.

That may be because nowadays Congress and the President run for re-election while the administrative state runs the country.