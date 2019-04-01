Third Party & Independents Archives

Relax - Biden Has Your Back
Your swearing-in ceremony as a cabinet secretary should be the highlight of your political career. Maybe you have ambitions to be president and so it’s the last stepping stone on your ascent to the pinnacle, but for almost everyone who reaches that far, it’s as far as you’ll ever get.
There have only been 8 Presidents of the USA who were previously Cabinet Secretaries and the last of them was ... Herbert Hoover, who was Secretary of Commerce under both President Harding and President Coolidge.
One can assume that Ash Carter - back in 2015 - was deeply moved at his swearing-in ceremony at the Pentagon as Defense Secretary in the latter years of the Obama administration. Now while Ash Carter was assuredly feeling rather proud at the dias, apparently his wife, Stephanie Carter, was a little nervous after almost slipping on some ice outside the Pentagon.
So good friend VP Biden leaned over her from behind like a bird of prey and gave her a comforting little whisper right there in her ear. It might have been discretely over to the side where the cameras couldn't voraciously snap up the images to be fed through the internet in one big snickering wave.
But no, it was stage center with the new Defense Secretary an unwilling participant in what suddenly became a bedroom farce off-Broadway. Or rather, the image of one.
I know, I know. They truly are good friends, the Bidens and the Carters.
The Carters, or at least Stephanie, did the right thing and apologized to Biden afterwards for the pain that the photograph must have produced for the VP and his wife. She really shouldn't have slipped on the ice and been elegant and vulnerable in a luscious dark green outfit with an enormous necklace that looks like real silver with frickin' huge rubies encrusted in all that precious metal. I'm sure Joe Biden was gracious in response to Steph's apology. Comforting, even.
Biden is even older than me and as white or even whiter than me. He's about to announce a run for President in a Democratic field that is shot through with angry identity-politics and with candidates who reflect a wide range of cultures and ethnicities and personal stories. While the politically-correct artillery has been somewhat reluctant to let loose a full barrage of cluster bombs against buck-toothed, pale-faced Beto, they will likely have few reservations about letting Biden suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune and fortunate outrage.
Fortunate because if they can shame him off the stage before he even really runs, then maybe they can scare off Beto as well, eventually, and produce a primary that's a battle between self-righteous claims of victimhood by wealthy, powerful politicians who reflect what the progressive activist world demands be the next president of America.
And so, Stephanie Carter has had to apologize and clarify all over again as that photo, but of course, has resurfaced just as Biden is about to leap into the primary pool and hug everybody.
And this after #MeToo accusations surfaced that told a very similar type of story, but with a far less willing participant and an unasked-for kiss.
This is clearly a well-coordinated media campaign to take Biden out of the picture. They're even running stories at AP about how there are no players left in MLB that played in the 90's. Never mind the 70's. Evil, huh? And it may work in rather rapid fashion.
We'll see if Biden decides it's not worth it and bows out for good. Or if he gets mad enough to fight back.Posted by AllardK at April 1, 2019 9:56 PM
HHMmmmmmm … … perhaps Joe Biden is just a touchy, feely sort of guy?Posted by: d.a.n at April 2, 2019 8:36 AM
Author, thanks for providing more proof that there is no reason for this website to have 3 columns. How is this article the third party or “independent” view of anything? Easier yet, shut the website down and you won’t have to come up with any of these silly articles for any column at all.Posted by: ohrealy at April 2, 2019 9:20 AM
Did you see him try to kiss that kid? It takes a certain kind of hubris to stand in front of the world and try to molest a teenage girl.
https://youtu.be/34AswaDBtIg?t=91Posted by: Weary Willie at April 2, 2019 9:22 AM
He grabs her, she pulls away. He gets closer, she pulls away farther. He tries to kiss her, she pulls away, mom intervenes.
Anyone else would be toast after that display. If I did that to my employee’s kid I would lose my business. If I did that to a co-worker I would be fired. A Democratic does it to a teenage girl…
Crickets chirping…
Crickets chirping…
Crickets chirping…
Crickets chirping…
Posted by: Weary Willie at April 2, 2019 9:31 AM
Why are you here, ohrealy? If you don’t like it, why visit?
Do you have a leather strap you use to whip yourself, also? Just asking..
Posted by: Weary Willie at April 2, 2019 9:33 AM
Yeah, the “Creepy Joe” name is well deserved.Posted by: d.a.n at April 2, 2019 9:53 AM
Mitch McConnell called for a vote on the Green New Deal, and while most Democrats praised the New Green Deal, not one of them voted for it in the Senate.Posted by: d.a.n at April 2, 2019 11:51 AM
I guess it’s the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that has come to this conclusion that we have only 12 years to reverse a rise of 2 degrees Celsius.
Cortez the Civilization Killer has determined the world will end in 12 years. She’s looking forward to outdoing her great great grandpappy.Posted by: Weary Willie at April 2, 2019 2:05 PM
Thanks for the link to the video Weary. Biden grossed me out.
I don’t want this man anywhere near me, my wife, or my kids.Posted by: Royal Flush at April 2, 2019 4:27 PM
These webspammers ( studyglows.com ) just now received 1000 times more spam back in their contact forms, blogs, twitter, facebook, chat, and email accounts, and they were also reported via Google Webspam Report site.Posted by: d.a.n at April 3, 2019 6:51 AM
These webspammers ( www.wishinghappybirthday.com ) just now received 1000 times more spam back in their contact forms, blogs, twitter, facebook, chat, and email accounts, and they were also reported via Google Webspam Report site.Posted by: d.a.n at April 3, 2019 10:34 AM
Royal tells us “I don’t want this man anywhere near me, my wife, or my kids.”
So Royal do you feel the same way about this man?Posted by: j2t2 at April 3, 2019 10:49 AM
So what happens when your handpicked AG can read a report and issue a 4 page legal decision in hours but can’t release the report for weeks because of its size and complexity?
You gain zero respect and zero trust.Posted by: j2t2 at April 3, 2019 11:28 AM
What the AG. released earlier was the easy part of the report and what Mueller was originally investigating. The rest has information that the intelligence Committee and congress has no business knowing about which may contain on going legal matters. Not hard to figure out j2. The AG. is doing something that may be foreign to you and that is going by the current laws.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at April 3, 2019 12:07 PM
Royal tells us “I don’t want this man (Biden) anywhere near me, my wife, or my kids.”
So Royal do you feel the same way about this man (President Trump)?
Posted by: j2t2 at April 3, 2019 10:49 AM
Any children involved? Any wives involved? I know I wasn’t involved.
Since you so abruptly left our discussion on Socialism vs Capitalism as it concerns health care j2t2, I thought you may be ill. Guess not. You simply slithered away when you could no longer defend your position.Posted by: Royal Flush at April 3, 2019 12:55 PM
Wow…listen to this judgemental hypocrite.
“I’m reluctant to comment on another person’s faith, but I would say it is hard to look at this president’s actions and believe that they’re the actions of somebody who believes in God,”
Mayor Pete Buttigieg wasn’t reluctant at all.
https://www.mediaite.com/trump/mayor-buttigieg-its-hard-to-look-at-trumps-actions-and-think-he-believes-in-god/Posted by: Royal Flush at April 3, 2019 1:19 PM
j2t2, the girl in your link is of age and Trump was respectful to her. Now, that Bobby Bush character, he should be the focus. He pushed them together and again Trump acted respectfully.
If you were to see the entire video you would also see Bush manhandling that reporter with a bear hug you would give your dad.
No comparison, j2t2. Biden forces himself onto children in front of God and the world and he won’t apologize. He doesn’t even think he’s done anything wrong! Trump apologized for his words, but his actions in that video were completely respectful.
j2t2, you should consider your anger is focused on what you think of his actions, not on what he actually did. Most of your disagreements are based on what you think, not the actual facts. Your interpretation of the world is your nemesis, j2t2, not Trump.Posted by: Weary Willie at April 3, 2019 4:10 PM
Weary Willie wrote: Most of your disagreements are based on what you think, not the actual facts. Your interpretation of the world is your nemesis, j2t2, not Trump.HHMMmmmm m m m … . j2t2’s affliction is probably far more serious than that; an affliction that is much like wearing blinders.
Posted by: d.a.n at April 3, 2019 4:44 PM
Is that a perpetual motion machine?!Posted by: Weary Willie at April 3, 2019 5:45 PM
