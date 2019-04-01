Third Party & Independents Archives

Relax - Biden Has Your Back

Your swearing-in ceremony as a cabinet secretary should be the highlight of your political career. Maybe you have ambitions to be president and so it’s the last stepping stone on your ascent to the pinnacle, but for almost everyone who reaches that far, it’s as far as you’ll ever get.



There have only been 8 Presidents of the USA who were previously Cabinet Secretaries and the last of them was ... Herbert Hoover, who was Secretary of Commerce under both President Harding and President Coolidge.

One can assume that Ash Carter - back in 2015 - was deeply moved at his swearing-in ceremony at the Pentagon as Defense Secretary in the latter years of the Obama administration. Now while Ash Carter was assuredly feeling rather proud at the dias, apparently his wife, Stephanie Carter, was a little nervous after almost slipping on some ice outside the Pentagon.

So good friend VP Biden leaned over her from behind like a bird of prey and gave her a comforting little whisper right there in her ear. It might have been discretely over to the side where the cameras couldn't voraciously snap up the images to be fed through the internet in one big snickering wave.

But no, it was stage center with the new Defense Secretary an unwilling participant in what suddenly became a bedroom farce off-Broadway. Or rather, the image of one.

I know, I know. They truly are good friends, the Bidens and the Carters.

The Carters, or at least Stephanie, did the right thing and apologized to Biden afterwards for the pain that the photograph must have produced for the VP and his wife. She really shouldn't have slipped on the ice and been elegant and vulnerable in a luscious dark green outfit with an enormous necklace that looks like real silver with frickin' huge rubies encrusted in all that precious metal. I'm sure Joe Biden was gracious in response to Steph's apology. Comforting, even.

Biden is even older than me and as white or even whiter than me. He's about to announce a run for President in a Democratic field that is shot through with angry identity-politics and with candidates who reflect a wide range of cultures and ethnicities and personal stories. While the politically-correct artillery has been somewhat reluctant to let loose a full barrage of cluster bombs against buck-toothed, pale-faced Beto, they will likely have few reservations about letting Biden suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune and fortunate outrage.

Fortunate because if they can shame him off the stage before he even really runs, then maybe they can scare off Beto as well, eventually, and produce a primary that's a battle between self-righteous claims of victimhood by wealthy, powerful politicians who reflect what the progressive activist world demands be the next president of America.

And so, Stephanie Carter has had to apologize and clarify all over again as that photo, but of course, has resurfaced just as Biden is about to leap into the primary pool and hug everybody.

And this after #MeToo accusations surfaced that told a very similar type of story, but with a far less willing participant and an unasked-for kiss.

This is clearly a well-coordinated media campaign to take Biden out of the picture. They're even running stories at AP about how there are no players left in MLB that played in the 90's. Never mind the 70's. Evil, huh? And it may work in rather rapid fashion.

We'll see if Biden decides it's not worth it and bows out for good. Or if he gets mad enough to fight back.