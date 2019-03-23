Third Party & Independents Archives

Mueller Report Released To DOJ

Mueller’s report was released to the DOJ this past Friday pm and probably has been briefed to a few Senators at this time. Such a waste of money and time but that’s a speck on a gnats ass as it relates to …

THE WORST DIABOLICAL CONSPIRACY AGAINST THE US GOV'T IN THE HISTORY OF THIS COUNTRY.

And, compounding that fact is that none of the conspirators have been charged. There is not even a legal memo/note/subpoena/hearing that states that there has been a conspiracy and nothing that goes to accountability of those who conspired. There are ex-president Obama, several in his administration, Hillary and her gang, the DNC and their gang, the FISA court and their gang, several top level officials in the FBI and DOJ, Steele and his gang who put the dossier together and pedaled it around, and minions.

Nobody of sane mind would give a whit about what the report says. Mueller should be in prison doing 50 years or so in hard time. The communist news network and other fake news orgs should be held accountable to some degree for knowingly promoting propaganda and the dimocrats in a consolidated and extreme effort to do in Trump as a candidate and as President.

Surely, the GOP will try to redeem itself somewhat and start the wheels of justice turning. Until they do the GOP remains lower than whale shit to me.

If one is fortunate to get a copy of the report the best way for them to use it is for a piece of asswipe.

It sure will attain some value closer to election time . . .

Otherwise, the Constitution stands, under God, with liberty and justice for all - we pray.

