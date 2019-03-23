Third Party & Independents Archives

Mueller Report Released To DOJ
Mueller’s report was released to the DOJ this past Friday pm and probably has been briefed to a few Senators at this time. Such a waste of money and time but that’s a speck on a gnats ass as it relates to …
THE WORST DIABOLICAL CONSPIRACY AGAINST THE US GOV'T IN THE HISTORY OF THIS COUNTRY.
And, compounding that fact is that none of the conspirators have been charged. There is not even a legal memo/note/subpoena/hearing that states that there has been a conspiracy and nothing that goes to accountability of those who conspired. There are ex-president Obama, several in his administration, Hillary and her gang, the DNC and their gang, the FISA court and their gang, several top level officials in the FBI and DOJ, Steele and his gang who put the dossier together and pedaled it around, and minions.
Nobody of sane mind would give a whit about what the report says. Mueller should be in prison doing 50 years or so in hard time. The communist news network and other fake news orgs should be held accountable to some degree for knowingly promoting propaganda and the dimocrats in a consolidated and extreme effort to do in Trump as a candidate and as President.
Surely, the GOP will try to redeem itself somewhat and start the wheels of justice turning. Until they do the GOP remains lower than whale shit to me.
If one is fortunate to get a copy of the report the best way for them to use it is for a piece of asswipe.
It sure will attain some value closer to election time . . .
Otherwise, the Constitution stands, under God, with liberty and justice for all - we pray.
Let’s see how they like some of their own medicine ?
Roy Ellis wrote: THE WORST DIABOLICAL CONSPIRACY AGAINST THE US GOV’T IN THE HISTORY OF THIS COUNTRY.Exactly. That weaponization of the FBI, DOJ, and other departments of the U.S. government is what should be investigated.
Posted by: d.a.n at March 24, 2019 10:16 AM
How many crimes would be found if every member of Congress were investigated?
After all, more Democrats have been convicted of corruption and voter fraud:
- U.S. federal officials convicted of corruption (60% are Democrats).
* and voter fraud convictions (81% are Democrats) based on Voter Fraud database [1979 to 2018].
And this report verifies that 81% of voter fraud is by Democrats, and 19% by Republicans (from Voter Fraud database [from year 1979 to 2018]).
Source: VoterFraudCases_5.pdf
So far Mueller report makes phx8 and the rest of the democRATS with egg on their face. So far a big NOTHING BURGER.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at March 24, 2019 2:50 PM
NO OBSTRUCTION, NO COLLUSION.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at March 24, 2019 3:02 PM
Right. The Deep-state failed (so far) to find the dirt they so badly wanted for this huge hoax to undo the 2016 election.
Now we need to investigate some real crimes.
Rosenstein tells Trump to fire Comey (source: www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-39866767).
Then Rosenstein (and McCabe) hire Mueller to investigate obstruction by Trump for firing of Comey (thehill.com/homenews/administration/420203-mccabe-rosenstein-opened-obstruction-probe-after-trump-fired-comey).
You can’t make this stuff up!Posted by: d.a.n at March 24, 2019 3:12 PM
Just think how many times in the past the Democratics got away with doing something like this to people they don’t want around and got away with it!Posted by: Weary Willie at March 24, 2019 4:22 PM
Mueller did not find that the Trump campaign or its associates “conspired or coordinated” with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 election.
https://apnews.com/dfdaea5d24f94175919d98cbb008092c
It appears that all the salacious comments, wild speculation, and wet dream orgasms by our Liberal Pals over the past two years in their imagining Trump collusion, conspiracy, and puppetry with Russia has come to a crashing end.
We expect no apology from these Liberals, and none will be tendered. We know these folks have no morality, conscience or humility.
I expect the Democrats to continue to rant and rave about Trump wrong doing and will show just how callous and mean they truly are. Sadly, I expect many innocent people to be harmed in their frenzy to find wrong doing.
They will pay a huge political price for dragging the nation through two years of needless concern.
The positive result of all this nonsense is to once again find that our nation of laws and justice can still be trusted.Posted by: Royal Flush at March 24, 2019 4:29 PM
Royal Flush wrote: They will pay a huge political price for dragging the nation through two years of needless concern.I hope so. I think they’ll lose a lot of independents IF Democrats and the SDNY start hunting for crimes.
The Democrats need some of their own medicine.
The Republicans should open up their own investigations for all of these crimes.
Also, none of this is likely to win over too many independents.Posted by: d.a.n at March 24, 2019 4:35 PM
I do believe Spring has finally come to the valley. 60+ degrees today and Robins running here and there.
I planted some asparagus roots last week and am looking for a big crop there.
The big thing now is to coat the asparagus (taters etc) in a little oil or egg whites, coat with flour, add some spices to your liking and then use one of these new hot air fryers. They say it makes good french fries, sweet potato fries, asparagus and so on …
Spring has sprung in these parts …Posted by: Roy Ellis at March 24, 2019 4:44 PM
Roy, I use lard to deep fry. The hot air fryers just don’t give the flavor I like.Posted by: Royal Flush at March 24, 2019 4:50 PM
Yeah, it’s hard to beat the flavor of real deep frying.
But, convection air frying is probably healthier? : )
It will take a couple of years for your asparagus to take hold. Don’t expect a crop the first year.
When I was growing up in rural Wisconsin we could pick asparagus along the side of the roads. Even the heavy salt used in the winter to de-ice the roads didn’t harm the asparagus. The young shoots were delicious.Posted by: Royal Flush at March 24, 2019 6:03 PM
Take a look at this d.a.n.
10 Reasons to Bring Lard Back
https://empoweredsustenance.com/lard-is-healthy/Posted by: Royal Flush at March 24, 2019 6:17 PM
Royal, Thanks for the link. That’s interesting.
I think I was brainwashed to think lard was bad, so I rarely deep fry.
Sometimes I deep fry a turkey on Thanksgiving, and it is so much better (and faster) than cooking in an oven.
Seems like the nutritionists keep changing their minds about what is good or bad.
Robert Francis O’Rourke (Beto) said “Our Democracy was attacked in a way that we haven’t seen in the 243 years that we’ve had a Democracy - attacked by a foreign power, and I think we’ve got to see if it was also attacked from within by somebody who sought to assume power”.
- (a) Yes, many nations are always meddling in other nations’ elections, including the U.S.
- (b) Yes, we were “attacked from within”, by the “Deep State” and weaponization of the FBI, DOJ, IRS, EPA, NLRB, etc.
Democrats are abusing the system with perpetual investigations against the current administration, but ignored all of the following:
- [01] Hillary’s camp created and paid for the infamous “Steele Dossier” which claims that President Trump committed collusion with the Russian government. This classic frame-up is still going on as Hillary smiles at her accusers; this truly amounts to high-tech treason, and the fake news press, corrupt FBI, DOJ, and other officials did unbelievable things covering for Hillary, and continue to cover for Hillary, and many were working under the assumption that she would become the next U.S. president; there was corruption at the highest echelons of those agencies and serial abuse of the secret FISA process surrounding the 2016 election. High-ranking officials and other major players in those agencies — which Obama oversaw — are increasingly embroiled in the growing scandal: James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, Andrew Weissmann, Sally Yates, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr. These kinds of abuses of power were nothing new, given the Obama team’s long history of this type of misconduct on everything from the Benghazi terror attack to the political misuse of the IRS. They weaponized the most fearsome government agencies to target, monitor and presumably illegally unmask political opponents, including members of Congress, journalists reporting unfavorable stories, Trump allies and average Americans. Obama created a climate in which the potentially criminal misuse of the DOJ and the FBI, as currently being unraveled, was not just acceptable but perhaps encouraged, thereby giving rise to what could be the most dangerous scandal in American history.
- [02] The IRS targeted conservatives under Obama’s and Lois Lerner’s watch; Obama lied that no laws were violated: “There is not a scintilla of corruption in my administration”; Lois Lerner, head of the IRS Office of Exempt Organizations, stated she had not done anything wrong and then took the Fifth before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Lerner retired (with pension) in 2013 after an internal investigation found that she neglected her duties and was going to call for her ouster. Joseph H. Grant, commissioner of the IRS Tax-exempt and Government Entities division, resigned (with pension) on May 16, 2013;
- [03] Hillary Clinton’s illegal hackable amateur server and emailing of classified information; the FBI investigation found that 110 messages contained information that was classified at the time it was sent; that is a crime that, beyond a shadow of a doubt, committed by Hillary Clinton. But James Comey, Loretta Lynch, and others in the DOJ and FBI protected Hillary from being indicted for those crimes.
- [04] Comey and others in FBI and DOJ that ignored Hillary Clinton’s numerous violations; Trump later fired Comey in 2017;
- [05] Hillary Clinton seized control of the Democratic National Committee, which used Pakistani programmers who are now being prosecuted, and Wikileaks had a field day with the classified information that was exposed to our rivals (i.e. Russians, Chinese, North Koreans, Iranians, etc.);
- [06] In 2016, 84% of all donations from people in the Department Of Justice went to Democrats.
Most (if not all) people on Mueller’s investigation, are Democrats.
Yet, another data-point about the weaponization of federal agencies (i.e. DOJ, FBI, IRS, EPA, NLRB, etc. ).
- [07] EPA Director (Lisa Jackson) used a fake email address to hide political activity – From the WSJ: “Lisa Jackson, who announced on Dec. 27 that she was stepping down as head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), will be leaving under a cloud. It turns out that she had been using an email account, under the alias “Richard Windsor,” to conduct official business, in an apparent attempt to evade federal transparency laws, including the Freedom of Information Act.” Of course, EPA officials said her using two “official” accounts is nothing new, but choosing an alias that doesn’t correspond to her real name is very suspicious especially considering the head of the EPA acts alone, unlike the Nuclear Regulatory Commission that acts with several board members.
- [08] The surveillance of Fox News reporter, James Rosen: The Obama administration, under direction from Attorney General Eric Holder. did the following to James Rosen: (a)Named him a “criminal co-conspirator” under the Espionage Act of 1917; (b)Used that as a basis for monitoring his movements to and from The State Department; (c)Traced his phone calls; (d)Read his personal emails; (e)Described as a “flight risk” so he wouldn’t have to be informed of what was happening.
So, Chuck Todd is a hypocrite, for tweeting that President Trump’s tweets about the FAKE NEWS MEDIA were “un-American”, but Chuck Todd didn’t say the same when a professional colleague (James Rosen) was named as a “criminal conspirator” for doing his job.
And awaaaaaaaay we go:
“if there was an attempt to suppress the Mueller Report from the American people—it would be tantamount to a declaration of war against our Democracy.”
- Neal Katyal on Maddow
https://twitter.com/neal_katyal/status/1109318276222345216Posted by: kctim at March 25, 2019 10:13 AM
What is this Democracy they keep talking about?Posted by: Weary Willie at March 25, 2019 11:09 AM
Democracy: verb, The confiscation of property by the few from the many under the guise of popular opinion.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 25, 2019 11:13 AM
Our little leftist buddies must be busy cleaning the eeg off their faces. Not one comment. Hahahahahahaha !Posted by: dbs at March 25, 2019 12:18 PM
Zowie, anuther beautiful day in burbank. Put down new dirt in flower gardens and around new sidewalk. Then seeded, strawed and watered.
Life is guuuddd !Posted by: Roy Ellis at March 25, 2019 2:44 PM
I’m spending the day hacking down a tree I planted over 50 years ago. I have 7 more after that. Anyone want to buy some firewood?Posted by: Weary Willie at March 25, 2019 3:26 PM
I have a wood lot of my own Weary. I bought a battery powered chain saw a few years ago as my gas engine saw would tire me out just starting it.
What kind of trees are you “killing”?
Good for you Roy. The more work you can do yourself, the better you will feel.Posted by: Royal Flush at March 25, 2019 3:53 PM
Weary Willie wrote: I’m spending the day hacking down a tree I planted over 50 years ago. I have 7 more after that.That’s a lot of work ! Are you splitting it too (with a log splitter)? Posted by: d.a.n at March 25, 2019 4:24 PM
I planted it when I was 7, and I pruned it when I was 8 and 9 and 10 and 11. The trunk is a foot and a half round but 6 feet above the ground it averages about 4-6” in a hundred different branches. There won’t be much splitting at all. I might try to claim some of it for woodworking. I like to make wooden boxes.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 25, 2019 4:41 PM
It just dawned on me! The results of the Mueller investigation may have been what was in the secret messages all the Democratics got at 41’s funeral?!Posted by: Weary Willie at March 25, 2019 5:39 PM
Seems like our liberal pals have crawled back under their rocks since they got the bad news that Trump is innocent.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at March 26, 2019 10:18 AM
Well not quite KAP, but IMHO most of you who think this cover up means something should get back under your rocks. First No one with knowledge of the Mueller report has said Trump is innocent. Second we need to remember that AG Barr is Trumps handpicked puppet that refuses to release the report. If Trump was truly innocent why do they keep the report hidden from the public?
Third AG Barr is the one to decide whether to press charges not Mueller. Again he is Trumps handpicked puppet who should have recused himself because he had already expressed his opinion before he was put into office. Corruption ….ring a bell? The truth is being hidden by the administration. If Trump was innocent why hide it? If it were in fact a deep state conspiracy why not reveal it to the American people.
Fourth the whole Qanon deep state, weaponization conspiracy theory is laughable…well except now we see Trump and the repubs threatening to go after these guys for doing their job. As far as this being the “THE WORST DIABOLICAL CONSPIRACY AGAINST THE US GOV’T IN THE HISTORY OF THIS COUNTRY.” ….are you guys off your meds! Seriously this investigation was about Trump not the government. It was due to Trumps campaign and the actions of many on the campaign.
Fifth lets not forget how many in Trumps campaign and the Russian propagandist were indicted and convicted for illegal activities.
Sixth, Trump is still Putins b**ch. This burying of the Mueller report changes nothing. Until it is released for the American public to see all we know is Barr is withholding it for a reason.Posted by: j2t2 at March 26, 2019 11:26 AM
I am very happy that AG Barr’s report says that Mueller didn’t find evidence that Trump or Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government in their multipronged attack on the race in 2016. The “in plain sight” tacit approval of Russian behavior by Trump and the campaign was bad enough, along with all the apparent incompetence of failing to report contacts with Russians, hiring Russian-compromised campaign and administration staff (e.g., Manafort and Flynn), etc…
I’ll be interested in understanding Barr’s conclusion of “no obstruction” once the details of Mueller’s report becomes more public.
Like many people (disproportionately Democrat, I suppose) I was expecting Mueller’s findings to be worse, based on media coverage, bread crumbs from the indictments and guilty parties, and Trumps own behavior. But it is a good thing for the country that Trump/Trump campaign behavior didn’t cross over into outright conspiracy.
Once the Mueller report (or at least the parts of it that don’t have to be redacted) sees the light of day, we should all be able to move on (unless of course the report isn’t quite as positive as Trump, and to some degree Barr, claim it to be).
Unlike many of the commenters on this thread, I am happy that intelligence and law enforcement are not afraid to investigate anyone that they credibly suspect of breaking the law or threatening our national security, even if it is the President. Indeed, there were extensive investigations into Democratic leaders in the recent past (Hillary and Benghazi, Hillary and emails, Bill and Whitewater). They should be subject to legal scrutiny (and congressional)and they were extensively.Posted by: Stalking Horse at March 26, 2019 11:40 AM
Typical J2, still can’t accept you were all WRONG just a typical liberal response from you. First off the ones that were indicted were Russians and they will never be back, and others for process crimes committed way before the Trump campaign and lying to the FBI which got little to no time served yet for Flynn. As far as collusion goes Mueller’s report STATES NO AMERICAN including THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN were involved with the Russians even though numerous times Russians offered to help with the campaign. Yes there is still more to come from the report but the FACT is Mueller said NO MORE INDICTMENTS. Obstruction there was NO OBSTRUCTION.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at March 26, 2019 12:43 PM
How many questions did the left have when Comey came out with his report on Hillbilly’s email server? That info came out and no one on the left questioned the conclusion. They all complained about the report being made, and the timing!Posted by: Weary Willie at March 26, 2019 12:54 PM
Someone needs to spend the next 2 years investigating who made these claims, who actually colludes with who, and who broke the law to make all this happen.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 26, 2019 12:56 PM
There also should be civil suits against those who got on TV and continuously lied about this. I’m talking about the media. A prime example of their behavior will become front and center in the Sandman case.
I’m looking forward to the next 6 years now that Trump has momentum. I don’t think the media will be able to cover up the left’s behavior as they did for the last century. I truly believe we are witnessing the last of the Democratic party and the beginning of sane, American constitutional government.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 26, 2019 1:00 PM
When do you see people like this being interviewed by the MSM?
https://youtu.be/ATideSxLTms?t=227Posted by: Weary Willie at March 26, 2019 1:51 PM
https://youtu.be/ATideSxLTms?t=370
Conservative women are easier on the eyes.
j2t2’s response is not the least bit surprising. Likewise for phx8 and ohrealy when they get around to it.
They will most likely continue to be haters, much like the FAKE NEWS MEDIA that contributed immensely to spreading lies.
These are the true crimes and conspiracies that need to be investigated, which are far worse than any of the crimes (i.e. tax evasion, bank fraud, perjury) by a few U.S. citizens that were indicted or convicted for by Mueller’s investigation. Some Russians were indicted, but how will they ever be held accountable?
So, here is what over 2 years of the Mueller investigation (19 lawyers, 40 FBI agents, accountants, intelligence analysts, 500 search warrants, 500 witnesses interviewed, 2800 supoenas, etc.) in to “Conspiracy, Collusion, Obstruction, Campaign Finance Violations, etc. by Trump” turned up (mostly low hanging fruit).Posted by: d.a.n at March 26, 2019 3:04 PM
Weary Willie wrote: When do you see people like this being interviewed by the MSM?Almost NEVER! Maybe on OAN or FOX.
Posted by: d.a.n at March 26, 2019 3:18 PM
I’m waiting for some investigations into Al Sharpton’s taxes. When will Pelosi and Schiff turn over their tax returns? Let’s look at Harry Reid and Tom Daschell while we’re at it. Why should they be exempt?Posted by: Weary Willie at March 26, 2019 3:24 PM
Did anyone ever explain how Tom Daschle could not get re-elected while being the sitting Majority Leader in the Senate?
Could that have something to do with income taxes? I don’t know. I don’t remember the month long news obsession with Tom Daschle in 2004. He just quietly slipped away under the radar until Obama dug him up again.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 26, 2019 3:30 PM
I don’t think we’d have to dig very deep to find Democratics with tax evasion problems. What are they thinking, going after Trump’s tax forms?Posted by: Weary Willie at March 26, 2019 3:32 PM
The IRS has already been auditing Trump’s taxes for the past 16 years, so IF there were any violations, the IRS would have leaked it, which would have been followed by indictments or another investigation, a long, long time ago.
Some of you may have wondered: Who is more corrupt? Democrats or Republicans ?
With regard to federal officials, there are more crimes by Democrats (source: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_United_States_federal_officials_convicted_of_corruption_offenses).
Most (60%) U.S. federal officials convicted of corruption were Democrats.
And with regard to voter fraud, most (81%) of Voter Fraud crimes were by Democrats, based on the Voter Fraud database (1979 to 2018; source: heritage.org/voterfraud).
j2t2 wrote: Sixth, Trump is still Putins b**ch.OH. I forgot to thank j2t2. Many thanks to j2t2 for being the gift that keeps on giving.
Posted by: d.a.n at March 26, 2019 4:49 PM
I think Russia is an over rated country. I think it is somewhat equal to European countries in economic activity. It only looks big on a flat map. I don’t consider them an enemy. They are competitive, sure, but they won’t be supplying the default currency for the world any time soon.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 26, 2019 8:02 PM
China is competitive, but it is also not clear if they are our friend.
Russia is not our friend, and Russia is trying to undermine the U.S. and some other western nations every chance it gets.
Both China and the USSR have supplied weapons and/or forces against the U.S. in Korea, Vietnam, etc.
At one time, the USSR (consisting of 15 republics) had more nuclear submarines, ICBMs, nuclear warheads, and tanks.
But the USSR was bankrupted by the arms race, and Russia is now a fraction of what the USSR once was, after the USSR dissolved into 15 independent countries in 1991.
Russia is still the largest country in area, but only has about 44% of the population of the U.S. (328 Million), and the U.S. and Russia combined only have 36% of of the population of China (1.3 Billion).
To put things in perspective, militarily, Russia is still ranked #2 (ahead of China at #3).
As of 2018, Russia spends 4.3% ($66.3 Billion) of their GDP on military.
China spends 1.0% ($228 Billion) of their GDP on military.
The U.S. spends 3.1% ($610 Billion) of GDP on military.
Saudi Arabia spends $69.4 Billion (slightly more than Russia), and Saudi Arabia’s military spending is 10% of their GDP (the highest percentage of the top 15 military spenders).Posted by: d.a.n at March 26, 2019 8:53 PM
CORRECTION:
China spends
1.0%->1.9% ($228 Billion) of their GDP on military.
I thought I heard Hillbilly was sad for Meuller’s upcoming suicide.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 27, 2019 8:20 AM
LOL! The Clinton Deadpool, eh?Posted by: d.a.n at March 27, 2019 12:23 PM
Doesn’t it feel different again? It’s like after the election. It’s that feeling of accomplishment and hope. It’s what real hope and change feels like.
Posted by: Weary Willie at March 27, 2019 4:22 PM
It’s much different that Obama’s hope and change. Obama started off with the euphoria and piddled it away during his first 2 years.
Trump started with skepticism and hatred from the very beginning and had to work his way up to this.
I think this is why he didn’t fire Mueller or Rosenstien. He knew all along this would be the outcome and allowed it to play out. All along people were questioning why he didn’t fire this guy and that guy, well, here’s why! He knew the Democratics were going to end up with crap on their faces when this thing had to come to a close. And sure enough Trump, true to form, was right!
I love my MAGA hat! Long may it wave!Posted by: Weary Willie at March 27, 2019 4:38 PM
“Sixth, Trump is still Putins b**ch. This burying of the Mueller report changes nothing.”
We can always rely upon j2t2 for well reasoned, nuanced, and cutting-edge commentary.
Rather than continuing to refer to j2t2 and his compatriots as Liberals/Progressives/Socialist/Communists; I believe I will begin using a catch-all term for them. “Grave diggers!”
For over two years the “grave diggers” have swallowed whatever their political and media leaders put in their glass. They never questioned the “UN-named” sources quoted as source material for the most salacious charges against President Trump. Despite all the time and resources used by Special Counsel Mueller, and his hand-picked team, the grave-diggers will not believe what they have found to be true as reported by the Attorney General of the United States.
The Democrat Party, and most of their elected representatives, continue to dig Trump’s grave. They believe they can bury him with bogus charges and mere force of their will.
Since the Mueller report summary has been made public, two cable news networks have suffered for their years of false reporting. Fox News reached double the viewership of CNN and MSNBC combined. The two “news” (I use the term lightly) networks were stunned by the essence of the Mueller report. They did not know how to deal with being found guilty of two years of false reporting. Their viewership numbers dropped like a rock as many viewers realized that they were being fed lies, assumptions, and Democrat bullshit rather than news or honest editorial reporting.
So my Liberal Pals, my “Grave-digging” Democrat tools; my totally brain dead conspiracy crowd, keep digging. We love it. All that dirt will be used against you to cause your crushing defeat in 2020.
Call me what you will Royal but the facts are the facts. And the fact is despite Trumps lies about the Mueller report exonerating him, the repubs won’t release the report in it’s entirety. Instead they hoide behind a 4 page “summary”. What a joke. Just imagine if that were the case when the SP issued the Clinton report. Makes you wonder what they are hiding doesn’t it.
Seems they believe it will give one party a political advantage! Now we know if the report gave the repubs an advantage it would have been released. But it hasn’t. So what is so damaging if Trump was exonerated?
The excuses are hypocritical. They are telling the American people they can’t release it, like previous Congresses did with Watergate and Clinton, because of those not indicted.Posted by: j2t2 at March 27, 2019 6:41 PM
Does j2t2 understand the legal considerations of releasing the Mueller report in its entirety?
Does j2t2 believe that no additional release of the Mueller report will occur? Why?
Does j2t2 understand the laws against releasing Grand Jury testimony?
Does j2t2 want our government to follow the law?Posted by: Royal Flush at March 27, 2019 6:47 PM
Royal Flush wrote: … keep digging. We love it.Yep!
Many thanks to the haters and grave-diggers for being the gift that keeps on giving.
Keep beating that dead horse, and keep on digging.
The truth and logic mean nothing to the grave-diggers.
They are masters at circular, nonsensical, gobbledygook, and it is interesting to see how creative they are when spinning excuses, conspiracy theories, and counter-talking points.
However, it doesn’t appear that the majority of voters are buying it anymore.
Of course, most Democrats will vote Democrat, and most Republicans will vote Republican, but how are the Independents going to vote (since they are the group that actually decides elections)?
Especially since many people feel like the FAKE NEWS MEDIA has played another 2+ year hoax on them (i.e. the “Russian Collusion” hoax, preceded by the other 2+ year hoax leading up to the 08-NOV-2016 “election predictions hoax” !
Posted by: d.a.n at March 27, 2019 8:39 PM
CNN’s viewership dropped 30%, and those are viewers that actually watched CNN!
I remember CNN, the first 24/7 cable news network. Bernard Shaw was a familiar talking head. I also remember Crossfire. That show was great if you could understand them talking over each other. One thing I always noticed when watching that show, Royal Flush. The guys representing the left never stopped digging, even when they knew they lost the argument they still kept digging.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 27, 2019 9:27 PM
The Democrats are out-of-control.
They just keep digging that hole they’re in deeper and deeper.
Many news watchers watch news sources that tell them what they want to hear.
Mueller did not deliver what they wanted to hear. Some people want the President to fail. The hardcore grave-diggers still don’t believe it was a hoax. The Democrats had better stop pushing the “Russia Collusion” hoax, or some Democrats, and some people in the FBI, DOJ, and CIA may become the target of new some investigations into how this “Russia Collusion” hoax got started.
I used to watch CNN regularly, about 20 years ago, but stopped watching CNN when it started moving so far left. I never watched MSNBC much, except for laughs. Rachel Madcow had all sorts of crazy conspiracy theories, but never a shred of evidence to back any of it up. I know people that watched CNN and MSNBC all the time, and while people watch the news sources that tell them what they want to hear, most of the Main Stream Media is the FAKE NEWS MEDIA, and they (along with Adam Schiff who repeatedly stated there was definitive evidence of “Trump-Russia Collusion”) essentially brainwashed many viewers, and fostered hate and division across the nation. That may cost Democrats in 2020.Posted by: d.a.n at March 27, 2019 10:40 PM
