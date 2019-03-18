Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump Train Steams Toward 2020

It’s wonderful to see the President bypassing, going around fake news. He twittered some 21 times on Sunday, if you can believe that. He lambasted ‘lo IQ McCain’, said the Muller report should never see the light of day as it was a witch hunt, all good stuff for his base.

Rapidly moving toward the 2020's and the President's sails are catching a good wind. There is some talk that the GOP will run someone against him in the primary. I cannot imagine who that would be but the remaining 'globalist' are willing to throw something against the wall and see if it sticks. dims are in no better shape. They have no organization and no credible candidates at this time and time is running out. Elizabeth Warren wants to run but needs the perks of a non-white to do so. Joe Biden, an old white man, wants to run but just can't seem to dredge up the courage for more than a few minutes at a time. The remaining dim candidates are pretty much 'dimwits' like they want to 'impeach Trump', raise taxes, force green energy on us, make medicare free.

Meanwhile, Trump is on a roll having vetoed the Senate on border wall funding. His Space Force initiative will ensure we keep abreast of the Sov's and China in space. Economy in good shape going in. Immigration raids, sex trafficking raids, long time criminal CEO raids, college entrance cheats being hauled to jail/summoned, I mean you can really sense a major change in the FBI and DOJ. It ain't business as usual anymore. $77M cocaine bust in NJ, record fentanyl, 254 lbs, along with 395 lbs of meth, bust at the border. 120 lbs of fentanyl, enough to kill 26M people, seized in a Nebraska raid, and so on . . .



And, notice that we aren't scared anymore. No ISIS threat, Trump is beefing up Ukraine and their neighbors, B-52's zooming over the South China Sea, lil rocket man being real quite, and so on . . .

So, the President is running at about 52% national popularity and about 95% solid with his base.



I might as well go ahead and make some predictions. Of course, Trump will be elected to a 2nd term and, and, and, his daughter, Ivanka will be the first woman president in 2024. I tell you she is being groomed 24/7 right now for the job. . .

Remember, you heard it hear first . . .

