Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump Train Steams Toward 2020
It’s wonderful to see the President bypassing, going around fake news. He twittered some 21 times on Sunday, if you can believe that. He lambasted ‘lo IQ McCain’, said the Muller report should never see the light of day as it was a witch hunt, all good stuff for his base.
Rapidly moving toward the 2020's and the President's sails are catching a good wind. There is some talk that the GOP will run someone against him in the primary. I cannot imagine who that would be but the remaining 'globalist' are willing to throw something against the wall and see if it sticks. dims are in no better shape. They have no organization and no credible candidates at this time and time is running out. Elizabeth Warren wants to run but needs the perks of a non-white to do so. Joe Biden, an old white man, wants to run but just can't seem to dredge up the courage for more than a few minutes at a time. The remaining dim candidates are pretty much 'dimwits' like they want to 'impeach Trump', raise taxes, force green energy on us, make medicare free.
Meanwhile, Trump is on a roll having vetoed the Senate on border wall funding. His Space Force initiative will ensure we keep abreast of the Sov's and China in space. Economy in good shape going in. Immigration raids, sex trafficking raids, long time criminal CEO raids, college entrance cheats being hauled to jail/summoned, I mean you can really sense a major change in the FBI and DOJ. It ain't business as usual anymore. $77M cocaine bust in NJ, record fentanyl, 254 lbs, along with 395 lbs of meth, bust at the border. 120 lbs of fentanyl, enough to kill 26M people, seized in a Nebraska raid, and so on . . .
And, notice that we aren't scared anymore. No ISIS threat, Trump is beefing up Ukraine and their neighbors, B-52's zooming over the South China Sea, lil rocket man being real quite, and so on . . .
So, the President is running at about 52% national popularity and about 95% solid with his base.
I might as well go ahead and make some predictions. Of course, Trump will be elected to a 2nd term and, and, and, his daughter, Ivanka will be the first woman president in 2024. I tell you she is being groomed 24/7 right now for the job. . .
Remember, you heard it hear first . . .
Another one to think about; one million pounds of illegal pork from China was arrested in New Jersey this week. How many years do you think that’s been going on ? ? ?
Oh yeah, sit back and ENJOY ! ! !Posted by: Roy Ellis at March 18, 2019 7:33 PM
Roy Ellis wrote: Trump is on a roll having vetoed the Senate on border wall funding.Trump is having to do the job that Congress was supposed to do, but won’t. What are Congress’ ratings? 15% ? Posted by: d.a.n at March 18, 2019 7:39 PM
Recent CNN poll shows 71 % believe economy is very good or somewat good.Posted by: Roy ellis at March 18, 2019 8:41 PM
Roy Ellis wrote: Another one to think about; one million pounds of illegal pork from China was arrested in New Jersey this week. How many years do you think that’s been going on ? ? ?Look at the many thousands of recalls, and total number of recalled items made in China are in the many tens of millions.
A Canadian study published in September 2007 showed that while 95% of product recalls from 1988 to 2007 were from China.
I was injured by a ladder in 2012 and a step-stool in 2018 that both failed, and I was taking a medication (Losartan) in 2018 that was made in China, that was recalled for containing dangerous toxic contaminants.
It’s crazy to be buying so much dangerous crap from China.
Who needs a war, when you can simply destroy a nation that is stupid enough to keep buying their dangerous crap?
Posted by: d.a.n at March 19, 2019 9:06 AM
President Trump is the GOPs only hope for 2020. IF they were to primary him, the democrats could run Marx himself and easily win.
The muslim terrorist threat is still very dire. In fact, I believe it will ramp up to levels we have not yet seen.
Not sure if President Trump can win in 2020. The collusion between the democratic party and the media is at a fevered pitch. Its only intention is to divide Americans amongst themselves and I believe normal Americans no longer have the numbers to counter the hate. Not even with the lefts assaults on their political opponents or antifa’s terrorist tactics.
Ivanka is further left than her Bill Clinton wannabe dad, but not extreme left enough to get the votes of the new extreme democrats who have taken over the party.Posted by: kctim at March 19, 2019 9:21 AM
kctim wrote: Not sure if President Trump can win in 2020. The collusion between the democratic party and the media is at a fevered pitch … I believe normal Americans no longer have the numbers to counter the hate.That worries me too, and H E R E is a major reason why.
BOTH Republicans and Democrats created the problem (growing worse every day), because BOTH wanted cheap labor, and Democrats want the votes and power (which is why no one will fix the stupid asylum laws that allow catch-and-release).
Posted by: d.a.n at March 19, 2019 10:06 AM
It wasn’t supposed to be this way. Michigan was supposed to be the state where grown-ups drew their line in the sand, the place where Republicans who sent Jerry Ford to Washington and Rick Snyder to Lansing told the bloviating charlatan from New York to sit down and shut up before he ruined the Party of Lincoln for everyone. regards clickndiaPosted by: Maloy Maity at March 19, 2019 10:38 AM
Let’s see how they like some of their own medicine ?
Google Webspam Reported
Thank you for submitting a webspam report for www.clickndia.com/
Thank you for submitting a webspam report for www.appstosoft.com/blog/age-of-empires-3-downloads-full-version/
Google investigates webspam reports, reducing the ranking of the spam webpage in Google search results, takes action when Google uncovers abuse, and in egregious cases, Google removes spam web pages from Google search results.
Dr. Ileana Johnson Paugh has a realistic understanding of the Socialism fantasy making the rounds of the young and their brainless elders in the US. She is a freelance writer, author, radio commentator, and speaker.
“Young generations, with their smart phones, cars, plenty of food, and other electronic gadgets produced by capitalism, indoctrinated by schools and the media into believing that free-market capitalism poses a fundamental threat to their avowed neo-communism.”
https://canadafreepress.com/article/communism-making-comeback-as-globalismPosted by: Royal Flush at March 19, 2019 5:42 PM
Our Liberal Pals really loved this headline.
U.N. Predicts Disaster if Global Warming Not Checked
“UNITED NATIONS (AP) _ A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.”
https://apnews.com/bd45c372caf118ec99964ea547880cd0
The Associated Press published this dire warning on June 29, 1989.
Thirty years later and we are still waiting for the anticipated catastrophe. Today, the “smart UN folks”, and even smarter Democrats, are telling us we only have (ten or twelve) years left to survive. Wow…a reprieve (wipe the sweat off your brow).
It is simply incredible that these people continue to be fooled. Would anyone follow any prognosticator who was wrong for thirty years running??? Anyone???Posted by: Royal Flush at March 19, 2019 6:12 PM
That 12 years came from an accord in which the target goal was to be met in 12 years. The Democratics embellished to say the least by saying the earth will end in 12 years. In other words, they’re lying.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 19, 2019 9:29 PM
There seems to be a lot of bad information flying around about Global Warming and the 12 year point. First, let’s go to the source:
https://www.ipcc.ch/sr15/chapter/summary-for-policy-makers/
Scroll down to the section “Understanding Global Warming of 1.5°C”
What the report tells you is that there is a BIG difference between Global Warming of 1.5C and 2.0C. The lower number is already baked into the cake. It’s done. That can not be changed; however, if we do something now, we can keep Warming from increasing to 2C
Here is a good summary by The Guardian:
“The world’s leading climate scientists have warned there is only a dozen years for global warming to be kept to a maximum of 1.5C, beyond which even half a degree will significantly worsen the risks of drought, floods, extreme heat and poverty for hundreds of millions of people.”
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/oct/08/global-warming-must-not-exceed-15c-warns-landmark-un-report
So the 12 year number is a goal. It is not a cliff. It is more like a slope. And the longer we wait, the STEEPER the slope becomes, and the harder it will be to do anything about it.
Here are a few more choice quotes:
“…the greatest difference would be to nature. Insects, which are vital for pollination of crops, and plants are almost twice as likely to lose half their habitat at 2C compared with 1.5C. Corals would be 99% lost at the higher of the two temperatures, but more than 10% have a chance of surviving if the lower target is reached.”
“At the current level of commitments, the world is on course for a disastrous 3C of warming.”
And keep in mind, the IPCC report is conservative in its estimates. It is not attempting to predict “tipping points” or feedback loops, which could make things much, much worse.Posted by: phx8 at March 19, 2019 10:18 PM
khatrimaza full movie download.Posted by: khatrimaza at March 19, 2019 10:44 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.