Third Party & Independents Archives

Does 'The Handmaid's Tale' Have it Backwards?

The Sixth Circuit has ruled that Ohio’s law that blocks funding to organizations that perform or promote “non-therapeutic” abortions “does not violate the Constitution because the affiliates do not have a due process right to perform abortions.”

While this is a modest setback for the abortion forces in America, this particular phrase by Judge Jeffrey Sutton who wrote the majority opinion clearly marks out what Planned Parenthood desperately wants to claim as their unequivocal, constitutional right.

The right to perform abortions under almost any condition.

While the language of abortion has been cloaked with the mantle of women's health and women's reproductive rights, the real right at stake in this legal case is the right to promote and perform. The stance that it is a woman's right and only a woman's right to choose, is merely the basis for a more sweeping legal system they clearly are seeking.

First-wave feminists tended to be blunter and more direct about abortion, in decades past at least, stating that to be freed from the shackles of raising children they needed safe and legal abortions. This was in order to free themselves to make career choices rather than be forced to be an unwilling caregiver by an unexpected pregnancy. Ruthlessly pragmatic in their quest for liberation seems to be how they saw themselves.

The admission of ruthlessness is now considered an atavistic relic. It's all about health and reproductive rights, as if the two were never in conflict but rather formed a seamless whole that celebrates the choices made rather than accepting them as being, in fact, a choice. A very hard choice to make.

In other words, it has even ceased being seen as a choice for a number of years now. It's a process rather. One in which a woman, by definition, can never make a mistake. Whatever she chooses. And if there is any doubt about whether to have the child, then the choice is clear and affiliates like Planned Parenthood will be there to promote and perform the only choice a woman should make. If there is any doubt or disease or imperfection or whatever the reason may be. Like worries about anthropomorphic climate change if, for example, you're part of Birthstrike and you become pregnant.

But then the next step if abortion activists had their way, would be one that citizens of China are all too familiar with. The right to abortion will be taken from mere affiliates like Planned Parenthood and brought directly under the control of the state to become instead a duty. Planned Parenthood will become a government agency, and a dictate of state policy, limiting birthrates to 1 per family or perhaps to 1 in 10 families, the rest being prohibited unless they build up their social credit with the state by paying a personal carbon tax rate that's double what their income group has to normally pay.

So, perhaps Margaret Atwood's dystopian vision in "The Handmaid's Tale" has it backwards. The real dystopia will be a post-modern feminist and misanthropic ecologist's world in which the virus we humans are seen to be by our very selves - a narcissistic agony if there ever was one - will be slowly but irrevocably eradicated until becoming pregnant devolves into the purview of the remaining rich with surrogates performing the dirty work of pregnancy and men reduced to anxious observants in the shadows on the sidelines, hoping they may be lucky enough some day to be a father in a shrinking world.

That is, if the SPPA (State Parent Planning Agency) wills it so. All praise be to them.