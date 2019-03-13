Third Party & Independents Archives

Does 'The Handmaid's Tale' Have it Backwards?
The Sixth Circuit has ruled that Ohio’s law that blocks funding to organizations that perform or promote “non-therapeutic” abortions “does not violate the Constitution because the affiliates do not have a due process right to perform abortions.”
While this is a modest setback for the abortion forces in America, this particular phrase by Judge Jeffrey Sutton who wrote the majority opinion clearly marks out what Planned Parenthood desperately wants to claim as their unequivocal, constitutional right.
The right to perform abortions under almost any condition.
While the language of abortion has been cloaked with the mantle of women's health and women's reproductive rights, the real right at stake in this legal case is the right to promote and perform. The stance that it is a woman's right and only a woman's right to choose, is merely the basis for a more sweeping legal system they clearly are seeking.
First-wave feminists tended to be blunter and more direct about abortion, in decades past at least, stating that to be freed from the shackles of raising children they needed safe and legal abortions. This was in order to free themselves to make career choices rather than be forced to be an unwilling caregiver by an unexpected pregnancy. Ruthlessly pragmatic in their quest for liberation seems to be how they saw themselves.
The admission of ruthlessness is now considered an atavistic relic. It's all about health and reproductive rights, as if the two were never in conflict but rather formed a seamless whole that celebrates the choices made rather than accepting them as being, in fact, a choice. A very hard choice to make.
In other words, it has even ceased being seen as a choice for a number of years now. It's a process rather. One in which a woman, by definition, can never make a mistake. Whatever she chooses. And if there is any doubt about whether to have the child, then the choice is clear and affiliates like Planned Parenthood will be there to promote and perform the only choice a woman should make. If there is any doubt or disease or imperfection or whatever the reason may be. Like worries about anthropomorphic climate change if, for example, you're part of Birthstrike and you become pregnant.
But then the next step if abortion activists had their way, would be one that citizens of China are all too familiar with. The right to abortion will be taken from mere affiliates like Planned Parenthood and brought directly under the control of the state to become instead a duty. Planned Parenthood will become a government agency, and a dictate of state policy, limiting birthrates to 1 per family or perhaps to 1 in 10 families, the rest being prohibited unless they build up their social credit with the state by paying a personal carbon tax rate that's double what their income group has to normally pay.
So, perhaps Margaret Atwood's dystopian vision in "The Handmaid's Tale" has it backwards. The real dystopia will be a post-modern feminist and misanthropic ecologist's world in which the virus we humans are seen to be by our very selves - a narcissistic agony if there ever was one - will be slowly but irrevocably eradicated until becoming pregnant devolves into the purview of the remaining rich with surrogates performing the dirty work of pregnancy and men reduced to anxious observants in the shadows on the sidelines, hoping they may be lucky enough some day to be a father in a shrinking world.
That is, if the SPPA (State Parent Planning Agency) wills it so. All praise be to them.
Lock him up!
The campaign manager for Trump will be going to jail for 7.5 years. Manafort’s lawyer immediately declared “no collusion” in front of the courthouse, despite the judge specifically stating that this trial did not make any conclusions one way or another about the SCO investigation. Waving a big semaphore flag and essentially yelling ‘pardon, please!’ won’t help. Manafort was a tough character, a guy who lobbied on behalf of some of the worst dictators of the past decades including Mobutu and Savimbi, and he made it clear he did not give up Trump. Won’t help him.
Within minutes of the verdict, the state of NY announced Manafort will be prosecuted for 16 felonies. Trump can’t save Manafort because pardons do not apply to state cases.
Lock him up!
We’ll find out more about other Trump cronies later this week. Trump’s deputy campaign manager, Gates, will be updated on his status about the felonies he pleaded guilty to, Roger Stone will be tried in May, and traitor Mike Flynn will also be updated.
Tough day for crooks and traitors!
Lock them up!
Ready for the Finale Rack?
How does your comment relate to the article you’ve posted under, phx8?
Posted by: Weary Willie at March 13, 2019 2:57 PM
WW,
This is supposed to be a political web site, but conservatives seem unwilling to post anything whatsoever about the biggest issue of our time. You guys won’t even mention the ‘T’ word. But we saw the Russians interfere with an election, and the Trump campaign welcomed the interference of an enemy in order to win. Now the chickens are coming home to roost, and no number of idiotic articles by someone who obviously knows NOTHING about “The Handmaid’s Tale” or Margaret Atwood will distract from the most important issue we face. (By the way, “Oryx and Crake” is also a very good book by her, and I would highly recommend it).
No amount of distraction will save you from what you and other Trump supporters have tried to do to this country. You own it. You always will.
Lock them up!
open-borders phx8 wrote: Tough day for crooks and traitors!For some perhaps, but not all (these crooks and liars have been spared so far).
AllardK wrote: The right to abortion will be taken from mere affiliates like Planned Parenthood and brought directly under the control of the state to become instead a duty.Although 76% of Chinese people said that they supported the one-child policy (from 1979-to-2015) in a 2008 survey, it was controversial outside of China. After 2015, the Chinese national birth planning policy became a universal two-child policy that allowed each couple to have two children. There was a two-child policy for ten years prior to 1979. Despite the one-child policy, 50% of parents still had two children.
The pie is only so big, and overpopulation worsens numerous environmental and social factors such as pollution, malnutrition, overcrowded living conditions, and lacking health care which makes poor communities vulnerable to infectious diseases. Diseases such as tuberculosis, malaria, HIV, and dysentery spread faster in overpopulated areas.
Legislating morals and reproduction limits is not easy, but abortion is a sad substitute for contraception.
I knew the moment my son was conceived. I maintain I knew the moment my son was conceived. I still believe it was that moment, because she actually became pregnant and gave me a son.
If she had not I would have discounted the thought without discussing it with anyone.
If my wife would have aborted my son and not told anyone, I would have discounted the thought none the less.
If the act of abortion is kept between the doctor/patient confidences, how can it be right or wrong? It becomes wrong when the confidence is breached and a third person is invited into the discussion. If you need a third person involved in this decision it becomes a discussion. If the father is forced to participate he should also have a veto.
Abortion should be described as a perfect example of what you don’t know won’t hurt you.
These parents are morally sick. They should be charged with child abuse.
Inside The Online Community Facilitating The Gender Transitions Of 5-Year-Olds
Inside The Online Community Facilitating The Gender Transitions Of 5-Year-Olds

https://dailycaller.com/2019/03/13/facebook-tumblr-groups-children-gender-transition-prosthetics/
Royal Flush, you have a habit of straying from the topic also.
Why don't any of you post articles? Have you asked for Editor's privileges yet? I'm sure you can post as many articles as you want about any subject you want.
Nope the handmaidens tale doesn’t have it backwards. Backwards is reserved for big government conservatives along with Catholics and Evangelicals that are afraid immigrants will populate the country.
What we know for sure is when the founding fathers were writing the Constitution “returning to menses” was just another of those inalienable rights we had as Americans.
The revisionist ramblings of AllardK are just a lame attempt to keep the Trump chumps in line for the upcoming election. Hauling out the three G’s, why we might as well set our watches by it.
Why won’t the right wingers address the real issues facing the country. Our elections are hacked by foreign interests to the point we don’t know who the president works for. Our Social Security and Heath insurance systems are under attack by the billionaires. We are undermining other sovereign nations, Venezuela, as the corporate sponsors of our Congress demand access to more natural resources.
Our debt is rising by a trillion dollars a whack as we cut corporate taxes to the point corporations pay no taxes and even get billions in refunds! If the free market works so well why on earth do we need to subsidize these multi national corporations?Posted by: j2t2 at March 13, 2019 7:22 PM
The author is having trouble getting his meds to the correct levels, and spouts a combination of blarney and whatever he has gleaned from reich wing sites he visits in order to write these silly articles. There’s also a new emphasis on the pro-rape movement that calls itself something else and opposition to “ecology”? WTF is that about?
Again, why the need for three columns of nonsense? Give it up. We’re entering into an era of chaos, where governments have been undermined by “theoreticians” working for globalists who have no loyalty to anyone but themselves. Napoleon once said “we have a dozen or fifteen metaphysicians who ought to be thrown into a pond”. We’ve got the theoreticians, and the ponds. Sounds like a perfect match to me.
Posted by: ohrealy at March 13, 2019 8:01 PM
Getting Mcabe’s book from the library tomorrow. He’s a Rublican who voted for Romney, McCain, and every other one of them going back for decades. Then a russian puppet got elected to the highest office, and he became an enemy for investigating russian organized crime. Up is Down!
j2t2 wrote: Our elections are hacked by foreign interests to the point we don’t know who the president works for.Nonsense. There’s no proof any votes were changed by any foreign entity. There’s ample proof that tens of thousands of illegal immigrants have voted in U.S. elections, but Democrats don’t care about that, and deny the evidence exists.
Democrats hypocritically ignore all of this corruption and lies.
Posted by: d.a.n at March 13, 2019 8:11 PM
Ed O’hrealy wrote: Then a russian puppet got elected to the highest office,…”Ed O’hrealy, j2t2, and phx8 have been watching too much fake news on MSNBC and being brainwashed by Rachel Madcow’s crazy conspiracy theories.
So, it’s been 28 months since the 08-NOV-2016 election, and there’s still not a shred of evidence yet of any Russian collusion.
Posted by: d.a.n at March 13, 2019 8:35 PM
“In other words, it has even ceased being seen as a choice for a number of years now.”
It was never about choice. The American people were not embracing a medical procedure that killed babies so, the pro-abortion lobby created a false narrative about supposed ‘choice’ that ignored the baby in order to make the woman the only part of the equation.
This is why abortion debates today consists of nothing but leftists dishonestly claiming anti-abortion folks just want to control women, and screaming hysterically about being pro-choice while they demand the stripping of choice from others.
Phx8 and J2,
All that we know is that a foreign country ran some Facebook ads and that some personal emails were hacked into and released. Votes weren’t changed, tallies weren’t altered. The election was not hacked.
Biggest issue of our time? Not even close.
The results of the investigation are not yet known. There isn’t any actual proof of collusion or of the President working for the leader of another country.
Any claims of treason are nothing but partisan driven speculation that are divisive and very harmful to the country.
Now that we have gotten the facts out of the way, I would love to know what this latest talking-point of what "Trump supporters have tried to do to this country" is all about.
kctim wrote: Any claims of treason are nothing but partisan driven speculation …More like brainwashing, from watching too much FAKE NEWS on MSNBC and CNN.
kctim wrote: Any claims of treason are nothing but partisan driven speculation that are divisive and very harmful to the country.j2t2, open-borders-phx8, and Ed O’hrealy could care less about harm to the country.
Anyone who cares about the nation would not do all of T H I S, or defend T H I S.
Posted by: d.a.n at March 14, 2019 9:36 AM
This is supposed to be a political web site, but conservatives seem unwilling to post anything whatsoever about the biggest issue of our time.
The issues you’re concerned with are in your head, phx8. It’s clear you care nothing for rules. All you’re concerned with are your vicious attacks. All you’re concerned with is why people couldn’t care less about your TDS.
For more than 2 years you’ve been harping about the “T” word, and you have nothing to show for it. Get a clue! Your arguments are nothing but a bag of wind. Show us the proof, phx8.
Even Pelosi has backtracked on impeaching Trump. It's a lost cause. Give it up already. You're starting to sound like the unwashed pedestrian with a "The End Is Near!" sign board irritating everyone with your unfounded propaganda and wishful thinking.
There’s ample proof that tens of thousands of illegal immigrants have voted in U.S. elections, but Democrats don’t care about that, and deny the evidence exists.
Speaking of nonsense. At least you have lowered the numbers for this Big Lie D.. Wasn’t that long ago Trump was claiming millions! Of course you have no proof, you have the Texas voter suppression idiots making false claims….right?
The election was not hacked. Biggest issue of our time? Not even close.
What we know kctim is Trump entertained Putin in the oval office alone. Why do that unless you owe a big debt to the Russian dictator. Putin owns Trump make no mistake. Like Weary says where there is smoke….
Weary, while Pelosi has backtracked I haven't. I have remained steadfast in my opinion that, while a dastardly thing to do, we as a nation would be better off with Trump in office the full 4 years. I always thought the American people would wise up to the fact that Trump is a liar not a nationalist populist. He has proved that.
The only thing that’s been proven is the left will believe anything if it is portrays Trump in a bad light.
You guys support killing babies! How can we take you seriously?
I have no idea how a fictitious prostitute urinating on a bed Obama slept in adds up to an impeachable offense. Only in your minds does this stuff manifest into an issue. Only in the minds of insane Democratics could an uneventful meeting between two groups of people could be construed to be treason. What happened to that first amendment you’re all so proud of?
The left is expert in twisting narratives to fit your mindset. There is no way Trump admitted to sexual assault on that bus. You guys make it appear Trump got out of that bus and knocked the female reporter to the ground and ripped her panties off getting at her genitalia. It’s all in your head.
You guys went berserk with claims the world was going to end when Trump got elected. It’s all in your head. The stock market didn’t crash, like phx8 claimed it would. The world didn’t go to war. People aren’t dying in the streets for lack of healthcare.
All of that is in your head! You’ve been regurgitating it for years and you believe it! What a display of mental breaks we’ve been witnessing! Screaming at the sky! Attacking a piece of clothing! Outright lying about children attacking Indians and maligning groups as racists and Nazis!
People who ask themselves and others if they are insane usually aren't. It's the people who insist they are right and the world is wrong who are insane. The left is proving there is such a thing called mass hysteria. It's been an obvious display of mass hysteria since Trump started his campaign, or at least since he eliminated all the people Hillbilly could have won against. The only reason Democratics want to keep the oceans from rising is because they are drowning in their own obsession.
J2,
What date did President Trump ‘entertain’ Putin alone in the Oval Office?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_international_presidential_trips_made_by_Vladimir_Putin
Not saying you are wrong, just wanting some context.
J2,
Why do US Presidents have private meetings with the leaders of other nations?
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/obama-putin-have-private-chat-at-g-20-summit-turkey/
Why would a US President play the diplomacy game with other superpowers?
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/realitycheck/the-press-office/remarks-president-obama-and-prime-minister-putin-russia-meetingPosted by: kctim at March 14, 2019 12:17 PM
The only thing that’s been proven is the left will believe anything if it is portrays Trump in a bad light.
Weary I see Trump for what he is, he gives us so many opportunities to do so. The problem is you guys have partisan blinders on and can only see him for what you want him to be.
You guys support killing babies! How can we take you seriously?
And you guys on the right support using babies for your own s*xual gratification Weary. Why should we take you seriously?
Posted by: j2t2 at March 14, 2019 12:59 PM
This is what I was thinking of kctim.
You best be backing up that inflamatory rhetoric with some facts, j2t2. Lying isn’t a compelling argument. Who has been using babies as you say? Let’s see some proof of what you’re saying, j2t2.
What is Trump, j2t2? Spell it out for me. Give me one thing you believe Trump "is". Not the fabrication, the fact.
Unbelievable! j2t2 believes Comey deserves a time of mourning before Trump can do the nation’s business. Ha! Such hubris.
j2t2’s link is another example of how the left will make something up to fit their narrative.
Trump fires Comey.
Trump entertains Russian Foreign Minister.
The left jumps to the conclusion Putin told Trump to fire Comey.
How does one come to conclusions like that without appearing to be grasbing at straws?
So J2, what we actually know is that Trump did not actually entertain Putin in the oval office alone. You only stated that for dramatic effect or something.
And since Putin wasn’t actually there, you are assuming that he sent a lackey to give marching orders to the President of the most powerful nation on earth.
Read that a couple times, let it set in some, and let us know why that makes any sense at all.
j2t2 wrote: And you guys on the right support using babies for your own s*xual gratification…HHMMmmmmm … just when you think j2t2, phx8, and Ed O’hrealy cannot sink any lower, eh?
But, should anyone be surprised, when j2t2, open-borders-phx8, and Ed O’hrealy write nasty, vulgar, racist, hateful comments like these ?
It’s not easy to get much lower than that.
It's that projection thing.
Wow you guys get up in arms after a comment as grounded in reality as those you post! Seems you forgot all about Trump/Epstein and the rape of a 13 year old girl back in the 90's. Did it have any truth to it? Well at least as much truth as the comment "You guys support killing babies! How can we take you seriously?".
j2t2 ignorantly wrote: Of course you have no proof, ….Not that j2t2 actually cares, but here’s ample proof of non-citizens voting in U.S. elections. And a year-long investigation (2018-to-2019) involving the Texas Department of Public Safety revealed that 95,000 non-citizens are registered to vote in Texas, and that 58,000 non-citizens voted in one or more elections in Texas (from 1996 to 2018; an average of 2,636 votes per year; probably not enough to change an election, except for very close elections).
j2t2 ignorantly wrote: Of course you have no proof, you have the Texas voter suppression idiots making false claims….right?Here’s what j2t2 (and similar ilk) considers “voter suppression”:And j2t2 (and similar ilk) considers the following to be voter suppression:
- (1) must show some form of ID (to prove eligibility to vote, and to prevent voting more than once);
- (2) must be alive (i.e. not deceased);
- (3) must not vote more than once per election;
- (4) must be a U.S. Citizen
Many thanks to j2t2, open-borders-phx8, and Ed O'hrealy for being the gifts that keep on giving! Keep up the good work!
passed with a 38-28 vote and thunderous applause in the state Senate chamber. The bill codifies federal abortion rights guaranteed under the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision and removes abortion from the state’s criminal code.
The Reproductive Health Act removes abortion from the penal code, and further notes in part that: “Every individual has the fundamental right to choose or refuse contraception or sterilization. Every individual who becomes pregnant has the fundamental right to choose to carry the pregnancy to term, to give birth to a child, or to have an abortion, pursuant to this article.”
As the debate over the bill was underway Tuesday, supporters chanted, “Free abortion on demand, can we do it, yes we can.”
This is proof the Democratics support killing babies.
Are you saying this is fake news?
Where's your proof Trump is a pedophile? Dismissed and dropped civil suits don't make a person a rapist, except in a demented mind that is stuck on stupid.
Please D., The Texas Voter Suppression idiots are copying the same thing other conservative majority states have done. A whole lot of smoke and no fire. Your numbers are BS, just wait and see. Not only that, they are not proof. They are fiction used to allow propagandist to cover for the voter suppression laws conservatives have enacted and have tried to enact over the past decade.
This is proof the Democratics support killing babies.
Weary that’s not proof of anything. That is a false narrative. A campaign motto used by those to afraid to run on the real issues of today.
Trump had a lawsuit filed against him for raping an underage girl who later retracted it due to death threats. Much more substantial than some chant you claim is proof someone supports killing babies.Posted by: j2t2 at March 14, 2019 4:28 PM
J2, have you ever noticed that almost all of your comments are based on the dismissal of facts that do not support your opinions and conspiracy theories?
What’s happened to you guys?Posted by: kctim at March 14, 2019 4:54 PM
Wrong. The so-called victim, or gold digger, it remains to be seen, had her first case dismissed. Her second case she withdrew from. Her third case she is representing herself. Either every lawyer in the country have been receiving death threats or she has lost credibility and no one will represent her. It all depends, j2t2, because that is as much speculation as is your claim Trump raped anyone. You could be sued for slander for making that remark, j2t2.
I don’t understand where you’re coming from, j2t2. A Democratic majority in both houses voted for, and a Democratic Governor signed, a bill that would allow a failed abortion to be “made comfortable” and allowed to die, and you say they don’t support it.
How do you expect anyone to believe that?
You and phx8 continue to say the same thing over and over. It’s a chant. You don’t believe what you say, over and over again?
d.a.n, no wonder it comes so easy to him. He probably has a big black ball filled with water and cute quips handy. All he does is shake it and submit a comment with what comes up in the window.
Nazis had a program of destroying infants, children, and adults who didn’t meet their standards. Is that the real objective, j2t2? What you say is just a campaign slogan to cover the real motive, right? Eugenics?Posted by: Weary Willie at March 14, 2019 5:00 PM
Wow…unbelievable comments. The outrageous use of fiction by our Liberal/Progressive/Socialist/Communist Pals is simply underwhelming.
We have noticed that these people no longer even attempt to link to facts. Their collective IQ has finally reached room temperature.
What a relief that Robert Francis (Beto) O’Rourke has officially entered the race for the Democrat nomination for president. I feared that he might exercise good sense and stay out of the fray which will only prove to the electorate that the party has gone Socialist. (Beto) (Roberto) will siphon money away from some of the more moderate among the challengers. That’s good.Posted by: Royal Flush at March 14, 2019 5:33 PM
Royal Flush wrote: We have noticed that these people [j2t2, phx8, ohrealy] no longer even attempt to link to facts. Their collective IQ has finally reached room temperature.Ha! When did j2t2, phx8, and ohrealy ever debate with facts?
And, it is a VERY cold room temperature too.
j2t2, phx8, and ohrealy aren’t interested in facts, civility, and don’t care at all about the nation. They just want free stuff, and to spew their usual nasty, vulgar, racist hateful comments. It makes them feel good.
Posted by: d.a.n at March 14, 2019 6:05 PM
These are the most common responses in the left’s Magic 8 Ball.
Q: What don’t you like about Trump?
A: Everything.
Q: Is there anything you can give him credit for?
A: Are you serious?
Q: What has Trump done wrong?
A: Everything
Q: Can you be more specific?
A: Are you serious?
Q: Why is Trump a racist?
A: (dumb look)
https://youtu.be/XYviM5xevC8?t=28
J2, have you ever noticed that almost all of your comments are based on the dismissal of facts that do not support your opinions and conspiracy theories?
Yeah for years kctim. You would think you guys would get real at some point in time. Trying to have intelligent conversations with the conservative propaganda machine is tiring when it is myth, misinformation, half truths and outright lies all the time.
It seems you may be confused about what a fact is yourself. Using the Texas voter suppression idiots as fact is wrong. It is an instant replay of Ohio , NC, and other states, a combination of intentional deception and lies. Using the “supports killing babies” meme is not a fact. Trying to prove it is because someone says something at a protest or whatever doesn’t make it a fact.
Another example of tiring would be your use of “conspiracy theory” because I say something about Trump. You do this not because I have said something about a conspiracy theory but because you like to downplay the truth of my comment by using this lame excuse to deflect and divert.
What’s happened to you guys?
I would ask the same. You have circled the wagons around a man who simply cannot tell the truth. Even a simple slip of the tongue results in two lies or more from Trump. No… I said “Tim Cook Apple”. Then it was fake news! Over nothing yet two lies. Why should anyone believes anything he says? I think the question you should be asking is what happened to you guys.
I mean just think if Obama did just a piece of what Trump has down with the Russians. Based upon the reaction by right wingers to the approval by Clinton as SoS on a uranium deal it would be worthy of impeachment, but because Trump is owned by Putin it is denied by your team. It is a conspiracy theory or fake news. Yeah the real question is what happened to you guys.Posted by: j2t2 at March 14, 2019 6:15 PM
https://youtu.be/n8y_oI2t2ys?t=344
Weary Willie wrote: d.a.n, no wonder it comes so easy to him [j2t2]. He probably has a big black ball filled with water and cute quips handy. All he does is shake it and submit a comment with what comes up in the window.Not sure it is a big black que ball; it is most likely a large, dark cavity like this, like blinders. Sort of like an Ostrich.
j2t2, phx8, and ohrealy aren’t interested in facts (not one bit), or civility, and they don’t care one bit about the nation, because they just want free stuff, and want to spew their usual nasty, vulgar, racist, hateful, shocking comments. It makes them feel good. You can’t fix stupid.
Posted by: d.a.n at March 14, 2019 6:23 PM
“…but because Trump is owned by Putin it is denied by your team.”
I was spoofing earlier about the low IQ of our Liberal Pals. And now, j2t2 prints proof of what I was spoofing.
Examine his comment.
j2t2 denies he supports killing babies. Will he condemn those who do?
j2t2 denies he believes President Trump conspired with the Russians. Will he make a simple statement to that effect?
Perhaps we have to blame ourselves for misunderstanding j2t2. Yeah…sure…and the sun will rise in the West tomorrow and Nancy Pelosi will stop using a paint brush to apply her face makeup.
Nazis had a program of destroying infants, children, and adults who didn’t meet their standards. Is that the real objective, j2t2? What you say is just a campaign slogan to cover the real motive, right? Eugenics?
Nazis and other right wing groups have done a lot of terrible things in the name of nationalism Weary. They also had a propaganda machine second to only the conservative propaganda machine of today. Seems to me it is the right wing that would prefer to get rid of those that don’t meet their standard, not the left wing. Of course you would not call it Eugenics today, you would claim an emergency at the border or let them die in the streets.
j2t2 denies he supports killing babies. Will he condemn those who do?
Not only will I condemn anyone who supports killing babies I will condemn anyone who supports killing raping and using underage girls for their own s*xual gratification. I would also condemn anyone who supports killing women and men of any age.
I will also condemn those who use the term “killing babies” in the context of abortion. This type of rhetoric is used to intimidate others and is a false narrative.
Now will you condemn those that hide behind the 2nd amendment as they stand by and allow children to be killed en masse in our schools Royal. Or does your condemnation of killing end at conception?
See: [47]j2t2 wrote: …
That’s even worse than [11]j2t2 wrote … .
Many thanks to j2t2 for being the gift that keeps on giving, and demonstrating the depth of his depravity. Keep up the good work!
J2, your ‘blame them for that which you yourself are guilty of’ shtick has become really boring.
IF you really wished to have intelligent conversations with those who disagree with you, you would take the time to educate yourself on the issue being discussed instead of trying to dismiss everything with your “conservative propaganda machine” and “myth, misinformation, half truths and outright lies” nonsense.
For instance, when given links to actual charges of voter fraud, you don’t provide proof that backs up your disbelief, you yammer about voter suppression and call names.
Using the “supports killing babies” meme is not a fact? Then PROVE them wrong, FFS. Show where democrats do not support abortions and try to make your case with facts, not feelings.
I understand that ‘killing babies’ is an ugly term to hear, but it is absolute fact that many abortions do indeed kill a baby. But instead of screaming liar and calling people poopy heads, explain why you believe it is sometimes necessary.
“Another example of tiring would be your use of “conspiracy theory” because I say something about Trump.”
Sigh, not how it is at all.
If you say that Trump is wrong about an issue and then point out why you believe so, then we can have a rational discussion. But that’s not how it is, is it. No, instead you say that Trump is wrong because he is a nazi that is owned by a communist dictator.
THAT’S conspiracy, J2. Not me downplaying truth or deflecting.
“You have circled the wagons around a man who simply cannot tell the truth.”
This is where the last 24 years has brought us, J2.
Those on the right watched as the left circled their wagons around Clinton for 8 years. We were told that his lack of morals while President meant nothing. We were told that all his lying didn’t mean anything.
Those on the right sat around and did nothing as the left spent 8 years calling Bush a dummy, a liar and a murderer.
Those on the right watched as the left circled their wagons around Obama for 8 years. We watched as the left acted like his election was the second coming of Christ. We watched as leftists wept while in his presence. We watched the media coddle and withhold negative information. Those who dared disagree with Obama on policy were called racists. Those who pointed out his lies were told to shut-up so they could tell us what he really meant, and that someone else was to blame.
But now you want people to reject policy they agree with because the guy embellished the size of a crowd, ‘lied’ because he said 3.6 instead of 3.9, or what name he said?
“I mean just think if Obama did just a piece of what Trump has down with the Russians.”
Let’s see now: President Obama worked on having better relations with Putin. He praised Putin. He promised more Vlad flexibility when American voters could no longer have any say on his actions. Republicans didn’t like it at all. In fact, Romney warned us about it.
What else? Hmmm, Obama wanted to meet Iran’s supreme leader. He ignored our Congress and negotiated with one of our top enemies in the world. He bypassed Congress to ignore laws passed by Congress. He diverted money from the CDC to the United Nations’ Green Climate Fund.
We don’t have to think ‘what if Obama did the same thing’ J2, he freaking DID it.
Your attempt to turn this around and ask 'what happened to me' has no merit, J2. What I believe today is the same as yesterday, last year, 5 years ago, ten years ago, 20 years ago.
“Nazis and other right wing groups have done a lot of terrible things in the name of nationalism”
And you still have no idea of what an actual nazi is, or of the vast difference between our 'right-wing' and the European 'right-wing'.
kctim trells me “your ‘blame them for that which you yourself are guilty of’ shtick has become really boring.” and then in the same comment says “This is where the last 24 years has brought us, J2. Those on the right watched as the left circled their wagons around Clinton for 8 years. We were told that his lack of morals while President meant nothing. We were told that all his lying didn’t mean anything.”, which IMHO is nothing more than exxegration coupled with “blame them for that which you yourself are guilty of’ shtick”.
IF you really wished to have intelligent conversations with those who disagree with you, you would take the time to educate yourself on the issue being discussed instead of trying to dismiss everything with your “conservative propaganda machine” and “myth, misinformation, half truths and outright lies” nonsense.
An intelligent conversation is a two way street kctim. The conservatives/oligarchist/neo-Nazi/Fascist/ national populist here on WB have offered nothing but “myth, misinformation, half truths and outright lies” nonsense from the “conservative propaganda machine”. You just don’t like it when you are called on it.
For instance, when given links to actual charges of voter fraud, you don’t provide proof that backs up your disbelief, you yammer about voter suppression and call names.
Why dignify the link with a rebuttal kctim? The fact is The Brennan Center has debunked the link provided by D.. Or in the case of the Texas voter suppression idiots I already have linked to factual information. Just not in this thread. I have restated the facts in this thread. D. likes to keep repeating his tripe because he labors under the misconception it will become true if he repeats it often enough.
I shouldn’t have to keep repeating myself, you see where it leads with D., propaganda or as I say myth and misinformation. Not only that, you guys ignore it whether it be from cognitive dissonance or willful ignorance. You see kctim I am not a professional propagandist like D.. I don’t want to be a propagandist and I just don’t have the time to play his game. His links are biased and misleading most of the time. Why bother?
And please kctim, the whole killing babies attack is wrong it isn't factual as you claim. It is an emotional appeal, and an appeal to ignorance. It is no different than "guns have but one purpose and that is to kill people". "IF you really wished to have intelligent conversations with those who disagree with you, you would take the time to educate yourself on the issue being discussed instead of trying to dismiss everything with your'…..deflections and diversions.
j2t2 wrote: You see kctim I am not a professional propagandist like D.[d.a.n].Ha!
That’s funny.
That’s news to me, since I’m only an ordinary person, and not a member of any political party (despite my growing disdain for Democrats since about 2012).
j2t2 just makes stuff up, to fit his narratives.
j2t2 wrote: His links are biased and misleading most of the time. Why bother?Feel free anytime to point out which parts are false.
Start here and follow the other links. What’s false?
Crickets chirping … Crickets chirping … Crickets chirping … Crickets chirping …
j2t2 cares nothing about facts; only spewing more nasty, racist, hateful comments, like these.
Posted by: d.a.n at March 15, 2019 10:31 AM
kctim said:
IF you really wished to have intelligent conversations with those who disagree with you, you would take the time to educate yourself on the issue being discussed instead of trying to dismiss everything with your “conservative propaganda machine” and “myth, misinformation, half truths and outright lies” nonsense.
and j2t2 responds with:
An intelligent conversation is a two way street kctim. The conservatives/oligarchist/neo-Nazi/Fascist/ national populist here on WB have offered nothing but “myth, misinformation, half truths and outright lies” nonsense from the “conservative propaganda machine”. You just don’t like it when you are called on it.
I don't think he even realizes what he's saying. He gets absolutely nowhere with his redundant chant.
“I will also condemn those who use the term “killing babies” in the context of abortion.”
You were doing well until you wrote this gem j2t2. That you can separate “killing” from “abortion” is interesting.
Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam…
“So in this particular example, if the mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen: The infant would be delivered; the infant would be kept comfortable; the infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desire, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”
Northam is referring to an infant alive and out of the womb. The mother is given permission, by the state, to murder this person.
Now j2t2, tell us abortion is not murder. Better yet, explain why this abhorrent, immoral, UN-Constitutional barbaric practice should be applauded by Liberals and accepted by everyone else.
“Now will you condemn those that hide behind the 2nd amendment as they stand by and allow children to be killed en masse in our schools Royal.”
I absolutely have, and continue to condemn murdering anyone j2r2. No fudging or exceptions. Of course you understand that “murder” is not the same as “kill”.
I do not understand you linkage of killing children to the 2nd Amendment. Please explain.
Many thanks to kctim for his reasoned and forceful condemnation of outrageous comments made by j2t2.
j2t2 wrote: The conservatives/oligarchist/neo-Nazi/Fascist/ national populist here on WB have offered nothing but “myth, misinformation, half truths and outright lies” nonsense from the “conservative propaganda machine”. You just don’t like it when you are called on it.Here we go again. j2t2 is calling people (on WatchBlog) “conservatives/oligarchist/neo-Nazi/Fascists” again.
When the going gets tough, j2t2 resorts to obfuscation and nasty, racist, hateful comments and name-calling, such as: Racists ! , Fascists ! , Nazis ! , Brown Shirts ! , Beastialists ! , White Nationalists ! , Sexists ! , Misogynists ! , Xenophobes ! , Anti-Semetites !, Authoritarians !, Right-Wing Conservatives ! , Bigots !, Repub F**ktards, F**king Fascists, as*hats, ignorant F**ks, or telling them F**k you, or Go F**k yourselves, “And you guys on the right support using babies for your own s*xual gratification…”, etc., etc., etc.!
j2t2 then conveniently ignores how often he is wrong:
- j2t2 wrote that illegal immigrants don’t vote, but it is proven that they do.
- j2t2 wrote that illegal immigrants don’t collect welfare, but it is proven that they do.
- j2t2 wrote that Democrats did do something for immigrants when the Dems had a filibuster-proof Congress for 5 months in 2009, but it is proven false, because the Democrats failed to pass the DREAM act (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DREAM_Act#2009) when they could have.
- phx8 wrote: “there is no rioting in CA over sanctuary cities”, which was proven to be false (source: www.youtube.com/watch?v=B4hG3PgqjCY , www.youtube.com/watch?v=bw2ekveCOfg , www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvs1GO9J6Dg).
- phx8 wrote that there were no “Middle Easterners” in Honduras, but the Guatemalan President, Jimmy Morales announced in October 2018 that 100 people were arrested and deportated, who were “highly linked to terrorist groups, specifically ISIS” (source: www.snopes.com/fact-check/isis-terrorists-guatemala-caravan/ ). phx8 offered nothing to disprove it; only his usual worthless opinions.
- phx8 wrote: “…we see Trump denounce them [illegal immigrants in caravans] as criminals, rapists, MS-13, and more.”, which was proven false, because Trump never said all illegal immigrants are criminals; Trump said some people are only looking for work, but some are criminals.
- phx8 wrote: “The Democrats stabilized the debt under Clinton,…”, which is false, because Clinton actually almost balanced the annual budget only in his last of 8 years in office, and the national debt increased that year, and has never decreased since year 1957.
- j2t2 wrote that “I am not calling anyone a Nazi”, but then j2t2 wrote: “you complain about the fascist tag you guys on the right have earned”, and “Welcome to Trumps America, Zeig Heil !”
And j2t2 wrote: The conservatives/oligarchist/neo-Nazi/Fascist/ national populist here on WB [WatchBlog] have offered nothing but “myth, misinformation, half truths and outright lies” nonsense from the “conservative propaganda machine”.
- j2t2 and phx8 claimed tax cuts were for the rich only, and no companies or money were returning to the U.S., but that was disproven, and it was shown that numerous companies and hundreds of billions of dollars were returning to the U.S.
- j2t2 and phx8 claimed claimed tax cuts were for the rich only, but the tax rate for the upper-income brackets were reduced 1%-to-2.4%, and 2%-to-4% for the lower brackets.
- phx8 wrote: The Trump administration and the GOP robbed the Treasury to give tax cuts to the rich and to corporations.”, but that was disproven (previous line) for income tax, and lowering the corporate tax from 35% to the 21% is common-sense, since the global average corporate income tax is 20%, and anything higher simply incentivized companies to leave the U.S.
- phx8 wrote: “There was zero net migration from Mexico even before Trump took office.”, which was disproven, because there are still thousands of illegal immigrants being stopped at the borders, but many are still getting through, and many are over-staying after their visas expire, and many (tens of thousands per year) are flying to the U.S. to have a baby, so that they will have an anchor baby, and all the benefits that come from that anchor baby.
- phx8 wrote: “Border security has not really changed [under Trump], which was proven to be false, because apprehensions at the border had fallen from about 570K per year in 2016 to 320K per year in 2018 (source: www.nytimes.com/2018/06/20/us/politics/fact-check-trump-border-crossings-declining-.html).
- j2t2 wrote that others are throwing anything at the wall to see what sticks, but it appears as if that is actually what j2t2 and phx8 do, and when they are mistaken, they never admit it.
- j2t2 wrote: I haven’t written anything racist as you would have us believe, unless of course you have re-defined the term.
- Not true. j2t2 wrote: Neither am I a build a wall on one border to keep the brown guys out type.
- and j2t2 wrote: Seems you guys [on Watchblog] just want to keep out the brown skinned families.
- And j2t2 wrote: The conservatives/oligarchist/neo-Nazi/Fascist/ national populist here on WB [WatchBlog] have offered nothing but “myth, misinformation, half truths and outright lies” nonsense from the “conservative propaganda machine”.
- Not true. j2t2 wrote: Neither am I a build a wall on one border to keep the brown guys out type.
- Not true. Many states with zero (or low) state income tax, also receive less money (per capita) back from the federal government. States with high state income taxes are gaming the tax system by relying on the subsidies via state income tax deductions on their federal income tax assessments. Fortunately, that abuse is being addressed.
Many thanks to j2t2, phx8, and Ed O'hrealy for being the gift that keeps on giving. The Democrats are so lucky and blessed to have j2t2, phx8, and Ed O'hrealy on their side. Keep up the good work!

Let's see how these spammers like some of their own medicine (scroll down).
Let’s see how these spammers like some of their own medicine (scroll down).
abortion: the deliberate termination of a human pregnancy
pregnancy: having a child or young developing in the uterus
termination: the action of bringing something to an end
kill: cause the death of; put an end to
It is a fact that abortion ends life; kills.
That means the argument is over what one believes is a ‘baby’.
The proper way to debate your position would be to provide proof that supports your position. Heartbeat, brain activity, gestation etc…
THAT is how you have a debate. I do it all the time.
Instead, you go to “s*xual gratification” “underage rape” the Second Amendment and, of course “Trump”.
All I can is that I tried J2. But if you would rather call names and debate around the facts as Phx8 does these days, you both are going to end up with a bad case of misspelling and spouting nonsense about gambling houses controlling the world and, giving Alaska to Putin.

Good luck.
Good luck.
I do not understand you linkage of killing children to the 2nd Amendment. Please explain.
I think he’s trying to say the second amendment facilitates school shootings. What he doesn’t understand and refuses to acknowledge is, it is gun free zones in schools that facilitate school shootings.
I don't think we're going to get him to understand that. I think he would promote school shootings right along side abortions if he thought he could blend into a crowd.
j2t2 has editor's privileges in the Independent Column. We should encourage him to write a post. I'd like to hear what he has to say if it originates from him. He doesn't articulate his stance clearly when responding to other's posts and comments.
Thanks Weary. The Second Amendment recognizes our right to own guns. It does not recognize our right to kill children, or anyone else, with that gun.
How loony tune it is to pretend that my gun ownership kills anyone. I own knives and axes too, and I don't kill anyone with them either.
The entire profile of the Democratic party is built on ulterior motives. They can't shine the light of history on their political philosophy so they hide it under a basket and cover it with cookies and candy.
Weary Willie wrote: The entire profile of the Democratic party is built on ulterior motives.That’s absolutely correct.
IF there are any moderates left in the Democrat party, where are their voices? It sure as hell ain’t j2t2, phx8, and Ed O’hrealy.
Where are the moderates and why have they not denounced ALL OF THIS ?
This is the Democrat party today.
I used to vote for whoever I thought was best suited for the office (sometimes Republicans, sometimes Democrats, and often for Libertarians, and sometimes for Constitution Party candidates). But, Democrats are out-of-control, and I’ll never vote for another Democrat as long as they are so radical, racist, anti-Constitutional, the culture of entitlement, wanting free stuff … essentially, type#2 socialist/leftist extremists, who:
- (1) want the government to take care of them from cradle-to-grave;
- (2) want the government to wipe their lazy butts for them;
- (3) want to ride in the wagon while everyone else pushes the wagon;
- (4) want the government to help give them everything for free, as some master parasites within government gain power by pandering and fostering a pathetic sense of entitlement, and perpetuating the myth that we all can somehow live at the expense of everyone else;
- (5) want the government to help them to disguise their jealousy and envy as demands for equality;
- (6) want to play the race card at every opportunity possible (as demonstrated by their habitual socialist comments, name-calling, racist, rude, and vulgar responses, etc.; similar to j2t2, phx8, and Ed O’hrealy comments over the many years (source: site2data.com/three_stooges_wrote_1.html );
- (7) want to acquire more power via more votes and money via massive illegal immigration:
- (7.01) because many Democrats, most of the Main Stream Media, others on the left, and similar ilk (despicably) pit U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for votes, by pandering to illegal immigrants for 30+ years for more votes (via more representation in the House, via more U.S. House representatives, via apportionment of representatives (i.e. more electoral votes, and more federal funding), based on population, based on the decennial CENSUS, which does not verify U.S. citizenship;
- (7.02) because many Democrats are also fighting against a citizenship [x]check-box on the decennial CENSUS, despite the check-box being totally inadequate to prove citizenship. Democrats disguise their desire for power (for THEIR party) as compassion for illegal immigrants, while despicably pitting U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for votes and money.
- (7.03) because many Democrats (and most of the main stream media) lie about crime by illegal immigrants, and refuse to report the 2 thousand (or more) homicides per year by criminal non-citizens (source: DHS); and 32% of everyone in federal prison is a criminal non-citizen (source: Source#3: cis.org/Huennekens/32-Federal-Inmates-Are-Aliens);
- (7.04) because many Democrats (and most of the main stream media) lie about how massive illegal (or legal) immigration is costing U.S. tax payers $296+ Billion (www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/sep/21/mass-immigration-costs-govt-296-billion-year-natio/) per year in net losses (which does not include all costs, and does not include the cost of crime by illegal immigrants); that is a net loss of about $2,349.00 per year per household (126.22 Million households in 2017, based on U.S. population=323 Million in 2017);
- (7.05) because many Democrats are calling for open borders;
- (7.06) because many Democrats are calling to abolish I.C.E. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement);
- (7.07) because many Democrats want another shamnesty, like the shamnesty of 1986;
- (7.08) because many Democrats refuse legislation to require employers to use eVerify (to verify eligibility for employment);
- (7.09) because many Democrats want to give illegal immigrants drivers’ licenses, and also automatically register them to vote;
- (7.10) because many Democrats want more mayors like Libby Schaaf (Oakland, CA), who warns illegal immigrants (including criminal illegal immigrants) before an ICE raid to arrest criminal illegal immigrants;
- (7.11) because many Democrats want more sanctuary cities and states, like California, where Democrats have passed sanctuary city and sanctuary state laws that protect criminal illegal immigrants (i.e. an illegal immigrant by the name of Garcia Zarate (who had already been deported 5 times) can shoot and murder Kate Steinle, and be (www.cnn.com/2017/11/30/us/kate-steinle-murder-trial-verdict/index.html)for that murder, despite Zarate admitting to shooting the weapon that killed Kate Steinle (which should have been, at the very least, manslaughter);
- (7.12) because many Democrats want to abolish the 2nd amendment, but many Democrats and many on the left call for restricting or eliminating 2nd Amendment rights, and say it is worth it “even if it saves only ONE life”, but conveniently ignore 2 thousand people killed per year by criminal non-citizens (as of JAN-2019; sources: www.cnsnews.com/news/article/craig-bannister/dems-snub-dhs-presentation-detailing-illegal-immigration-threat-during ; www.gao.gov/assets/320/316959.pdf );
- because the common-thread in all of the items above is that many Democrats are despicably pitting U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other to acquire more votes, money, and power.
ANSWER: They do it for more votes, money, and power for THEIR party. It is all rooted in excessive selfishness (laziness, envy, greed, and lust for power) of Socialist/leftist extremists.
Posted by: d.a.n at March 16, 2019 8:04 AM
