Third Party & Independents Archives

Cohen Hearing - Tlaib's Attack on Meadows & Democracy

Between everything that was said and everything that will be said about Michael Cohen’s testimony before Congress this Wednesday, there was a key moment in the 2nd half of the testimony around 4:30 in the afternoon, roughly speaking. It involved Michigan rookie Democrat Representative Rashida Tlaib and the GOP’s Mark Meadows, with Chairman Cummings in the middle.

HUD regional director and former Trump Organization employee Lynne Patton was either the prop or the victim or perhaps both, according to Tlaib's argument. The hard-left identity-politics-is-everything anti-Semite said to the House Committee's GOP members about Patton, "The fact that someone would actually use a prop, a black woman, in this chamber in this committee, is alone racist in itself."



In other words, Tlaib directly accused Mark Meadows of being a racist for using Lynne Patton as evidence of Trump not being a racist. Meadows was furious and a testy exchange occurred with Cummings finally cooling things off but with Tlaib refusing to apologize and instead gas-lighting Meadows by claiming she meant the act of mentioning Patton in and of itself was racist, but not the esteemed member of the committee himself of course!

Her smug smirk as Meadows graciously offered to remove his request that her words be struck from the record said it all. She had scored with her base, and merely stated what she and the radical progressives sitting to her right - Ayanna Pressley and Ms. Monogram herself AOC - believe as a matter of conviction. Older white males are racist. Period. Unless they pull a Michael Cohen and plead guilty and do some form of penance.

And of course, that meant these hearings were the perfect forum for Tlaib to accuse Meadows of racism. And by implication, figuratively nail another accusation of racism to the front door to the White House. Meadows in his exchange with Cummings made the point that his niece and nephew happen to be people of color and to mention his friendship with the chairman. But none of that matters to Tlaib, Pressley, and AOC, and those who share her world view. Meadows is racist. Because he's white and older.



Yes, President Trump has made a few rather uncomfortable statements that certainly could be taken as racist. But the attack by Tlaib on Meadows was a shameless ploy done in order to ensure that Cohen's holy trinity of sins claimed against Trump - a racist, a conman, and a cheat - continue to resonate around the web and throughout the media for at least a few more news cycles.

The stuff about how there may not be a peaceful transition of power in 2020 should Trump lose the election are patently ridiculous and to be discounted without further analysis. The ugly game that Tlaib played on Meadows today is far more dangerous and troubling. And to be expected from the trio of attack wolves sitting over on the right of the dias.

Tlaib's beef is not really with President Trump. It's with anyone who does not share her worldview. Trump happens to be a perfect target, but her real aim is much broader. It's about upending the culture in America in a thousand different ways. Her little stab at Meadows is just the beginning.

So yes, Chairman Cummings, we do have the responsibility to make sure that democracy is preserved for the generations that follow. And your hand of friendship extended to Mark Meadows at that awkward moment was more important to that preservation than your firebrand partisan closing speech that luridly suggested that Trump is a danger to America.