Third Party & Independents Archives

Cohen Hearing - Tlaib's Attack on Meadows & Democracy
Between everything that was said and everything that will be said about Michael Cohen’s testimony before Congress this Wednesday, there was a key moment in the 2nd half of the testimony around 4:30 in the afternoon, roughly speaking. It involved Michigan rookie Democrat Representative Rashida Tlaib and the GOP’s Mark Meadows, with Chairman Cummings in the middle.
HUD regional director and former Trump Organization employee Lynne Patton was either the prop or the victim or perhaps both, according to Tlaib's argument. The hard-left identity-politics-is-everything anti-Semite said to the House Committee's GOP members about Patton, "The fact that someone would actually use a prop, a black woman, in this chamber in this committee, is alone racist in itself."
In other words, Tlaib directly accused Mark Meadows of being a racist for using Lynne Patton as evidence of Trump not being a racist. Meadows was furious and a testy exchange occurred with Cummings finally cooling things off but with Tlaib refusing to apologize and instead gas-lighting Meadows by claiming she meant the act of mentioning Patton in and of itself was racist, but not the esteemed member of the committee himself of course!
Her smug smirk as Meadows graciously offered to remove his request that her words be struck from the record said it all. She had scored with her base, and merely stated what she and the radical progressives sitting to her right - Ayanna Pressley and Ms. Monogram herself AOC - believe as a matter of conviction. Older white males are racist. Period. Unless they pull a Michael Cohen and plead guilty and do some form of penance.
And of course, that meant these hearings were the perfect forum for Tlaib to accuse Meadows of racism. And by implication, figuratively nail another accusation of racism to the front door to the White House. Meadows in his exchange with Cummings made the point that his niece and nephew happen to be people of color and to mention his friendship with the chairman. But none of that matters to Tlaib, Pressley, and AOC, and those who share her world view. Meadows is racist. Because he's white and older.
Yes, President Trump has made a few rather uncomfortable statements that certainly could be taken as racist. But the attack by Tlaib on Meadows was a shameless ploy done in order to ensure that Cohen's holy trinity of sins claimed against Trump - a racist, a conman, and a cheat - continue to resonate around the web and throughout the media for at least a few more news cycles.
The stuff about how there may not be a peaceful transition of power in 2020 should Trump lose the election are patently ridiculous and to be discounted without further analysis. The ugly game that Tlaib played on Meadows today is far more dangerous and troubling. And to be expected from the trio of attack wolves sitting over on the right of the dias.
Tlaib's beef is not really with President Trump. It's with anyone who does not share her worldview. Trump happens to be a perfect target, but her real aim is much broader. It's about upending the culture in America in a thousand different ways. Her little stab at Meadows is just the beginning.
So yes, Chairman Cummings, we do have the responsibility to make sure that democracy is preserved for the generations that follow. And your hand of friendship extended to Mark Meadows at that awkward moment was more important to that preservation than your firebrand partisan closing speech that luridly suggested that Trump is a danger to America.Posted by AllardK at February 28, 2019 3:28 PM
Find another nit to pick, liars accused another liar of being a liar.
What Trmp hasn’t said is what’s important. Who is the actual owner of Turnberry, Doral, and other properties where more money was invested than Trmp “owns”. could it be PUTAIN!Posted by: ohrealy at February 28, 2019 3:52 PM
Anyone want to see videos of Meadows calling for Obama to be sent back to Kenya?Posted by: phx8 at February 28, 2019 3:54 PM
Mark Meadows Says Send Obama Back to Kenya, twice:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bzudb4JxmOAPosted by: ohrealy at February 28, 2019 4:42 PM
Luckily he’s not a rodeo clown.Posted by: Weary Willie at February 28, 2019 5:08 PM
What the hell is wrong about “Kenya”? Is there not a close connection between Obama and that state? Obama’s black half has Kenyan roots.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 28, 2019 5:31 PM
Lies, corruption ?
How about all of these lies by Obama, and corruption ?
Obama despicably weaponized many federal agencies and departments for political purposes, and protected many Democrats (e.g. Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, Comey, McCabe, Lois Lerner, etc., etc., etc.) from investigation and prosecution.
Obama said: “The point I was making was not that Grandmother harbors any racial animosity. She doesn’t, — but she is a typical white person…”
So, what’s up with the Democrat party (apparently) becoming and/or condoning Anti-Semitic members in Congress?Posted by: d.a.n at February 28, 2019 6:20 PM
Many thanks to d.a.n. for the Obama quote about his grandmother. I had forgotten his racist comment.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 28, 2019 6:31 PM
D., repeating these delusions you have does not make them true. The Obama administration has zero indictments, zero charges, zero plea deals zero convictions, yet you make these false accusations as if he did. Face it the repubs were in control of both houses of Congress during the first two years of the Trump presidency but didn’t pursue any of your lies.
The fact is everything you have is made up BS used to keep morons and magats believing the swamp needed cleaning and Trump will do it next term. How stupid are you guys to continuously fall for the same old line?Posted by: j2t2 at February 28, 2019 7:29 PM
Trumps administration, on the other hand, has had how many convictions now? Yet you refuse to believe Trump is guilty of anything. Do you guys realize how stupid, in a tin foil hat kinda way, that makes you look?
Tell you what , we need a whining card for conservatives and others of their ilk- nationalist populist/ oligarchs/ authoritarians/ corporatism fascism/neo-Nazi and any others who still believe this hogwash. I suggest a business card sized whining card with several reasons to whine.
1. deep state
2. Obama
3. Clinton
4. A O-C
5. FBI
6. DOJ
7. Intelligence community
That way instead of constantly repeating the Big LIe you can just blame whoever you wish by numbers! What do you think?Posted by: j2t2 at February 28, 2019 7:38 PM
j2t2 wrote: Yet you refuse to believe Trump is guilty of anything.Where’s the proof of a crime (not only your worthless opinions)?
Or do you prefer, like many Democrats, “Guilty until proven innocent” ?
In case you haven’t noticed, all of the whining is from many Democrats, socialist/leftist extremists (like these three people, and similar ilk, who are incessantly engaging in nasty, racist, hateful comments, because Trump has not been impeached, and because many Democrats stand for the following:
- (01) despicably pit U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for votes, by pandering to illegal immigrants for 30+ years, for more votes (via more representation in the House, via more U.S. House representatives, via apportionment of representatives (and more electoral votes, and more federal funding), based on population, based on the decennial CENSUS, which does NOT verify U.S. citizenship);
- (02) fighting against a [x]citizenship check-box on decennial CENSUS;
- (03) lie about level of crime by illegal immigrants, and refuse to report 2,000 homicides per year (source: site2data.com/homicides1.html) by criminal non-citizens (source: DHS, GAO, cis.org);
- (04) lie about the cost of massive illegal (and legal) immigration (about $300 Billion per year in net losses; sources: www.washingtontimes.com ; www.youtube.com/watch?v=msGVs4lFDw4 );
- (05) call for open borders; even Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and many other Democrats today are calling walls “immoral”, despite voting for physcial barriers in the past;
- (06) call for the abolishment of I.C.E.;
- (07) call for another amnesty, like the shamnesty of 1986, which more than quintupled the problem;
- (08) refuse requirement for employers to use eVerify;
- (09) give illegal immigrants drivers’ licenses, and also automatically register them to vote at the same time; and then Democrats ignore many tens of thousands of instances of voter fraud by illegal immigrants (source: site2data.com/voting1.html);
- (10) acquire more mayors like Libby Schaaf, who warns illegal immigrants before an ICE raid to arrest criminal illegal immigrants;
- (11) acquire more sanctuary cities and states, where Democrats (and A.G. Xavier Becerra) passed sanctuary city and state laws that protect criminal non-citizens (e.g. an illegal immigrant, Garcia Zarate (already deported 5 times) can shoot and murder Kate Steinle, and be acquitted for that murder);
- (12) abolish or restrict 2nd Amendment rights, and say it is worth it “even if it saves only ONE life”, but conveniently ignore 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens (source: site2data.com/homicides1.html);
Posted by: d.a.n at February 28, 2019 8:17 PM
D L Hughley, Michael Cohen Testifies & Mark Meadows Trots Out Black Woman Like On Auction Block:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oe1B9LCi1s4Posted by: ohrealy at February 28, 2019 11:04 PM
Ed O’hrealy can’t help himself, as he jumps at every chance to play the race-card (aside from all of this too).
Michael Cohen called Trump a racist, and one of Trump’s employees disagreed, so Ed O’hrealy compares that employee to a slave on an auction-block.
And then there’s phx8 (or is it now pdx8?), who dislikes “white” people, based on phx8’s numerous comments shown here denigrating white people.
And j2t2, thinks anyone who disagrees with him must be Nazis, Fascists, Repub F**ktards, Beastialists, F**king Fascists, as*hats, ignorant F**ks, or must tell them: F**k you, or Go F**k yourselves, etc., etc., etc. (which j2t2 claims to be “proud” of, and calls his “Words of Wisdom”) ?.
Again, many thanks to j2t2, phx8, and Ed O’hrealy for being the gifts that keep on giving. Their “Words of Wisdom” are doing wonders to win over votes to their depraved way of thinking.Posted by: d.a.n at February 28, 2019 11:48 PM
Where’s the proof of a crime (not only your worthless opinions)? Or do you prefer, like many Democrats, “Guilty until proven innocent” ?
Wow D. Since when do you require proof! You certainly don’t when you accuse the Obama administration or the Clintons of everything under the sun, what a f**king hypocrite. While we are at it how do you square your false assertions about the Clinton’s and Obama with your Big Lie spiel about guilty until proven innocent? Have you no decency?Posted by: j2t2 at March 1, 2019 1:19 AM
j2t2 wrote: Blah, blah, blah, … , Wow D. Since when do you require proof! You certainly don’t when you accuse the Obama administration or the Clintons of everything under the sun, what a f**king hypocrite.OOOooooohhhh … is j2t2 angry ?
The big difference is that these are already proven facts, and/or admissions of guilt, resulting in many resignations (with pension), and these people and incidents should be investigated.
Are you interested in investigating all crimes, or only crimes by the OTHER party (i.e. a double standard) ?
j2t2 wrote (again): Have you no decency ?HHHMMmmmmm … should we all take lessons on “decency” from j2t2, based on j2t2’s many examples shown here ?
j2t2’s demonstrations of decency:
[22] j2t2 wrote: RE: shooting at synogogue in Pittsburgh on 27-OCT-2018: Now you act surprised and try to deflect the blame! Go f * * k yourselves. Point the finger at yourselves for buying into the stupid propaganda you have bought into.
[27] j2t2 wrote: “Jeezus what a bunch of f * * ktards these repubs are.”
[29] j2t2 wrote: Villification of your political opponents how f * * king fascist is that. Of course, I am not surprised.
[30] j2t2 wrote: Of course Trump rakes in the dough because he charges for them to stay at his place you hypocrite.
[46] j2t2 wrote: Wow D. Since when do you require proof! You certainly don’t when you accuse the Obama administration or the Clintons of everything under the sun, what a f * * king hypocrite. Have you no decency?
[47] j2t2 wrote: Really D.[d.a.n] have you no decency ?
[48] j2t2 wrote: So yeah once again it is BS and you [d.a.n] have no decency.
[49] j2t2 wrote: FFS guys, have you no decency ?
[50] j2t2 wrote: Both you clowns make these claims but cannot back them up. You divert and deflect. Have you no decency ?
[51] j2t2 wrote: Have you no decency ?
[52] j2t2 wrote: Because…wait for it…..wait for it…….. I am proud of those comments [above].
Yes. We should all take lessons about “decency” from j2t2, eh !?!
Many thanks to j2t2 for being the gift that keeps on giving.Posted by: d.a.n at March 1, 2019 8:19 AM
What does it mean when a person:
- repeatedly writes all of these nasty, racist, vulgar, hateful comments,
- repeatedly calls others (who disagree with him) “Nazis”, “Fascists”, “Repub F**ktards”, “Beastialists”, “F**king Fascists”, “as*hats”, “ignorant F**ks”,
- and tells them “F**k you”, or “Go F**k yourselves”,
- claims to be “proud” of all of it,
- and then repeatedly asks others: “Have you no decency?”
D., such political correctness from you. Oh and such a diversion from the issue at hand. Always the sign of a weak argument isn’t it.
So you blame the Obama for a few crooks in his administration that resigned yet defend Trump after all the convictions already in his administration! You should ask yourself “Are you interested in investigating all crimes, or only crimes by the OTHER party (i.e. a double standard) ?” don’t you think?Posted by: j2t2 at March 1, 2019 10:35 AM
Excellent!
j2t2 admits Obama’s administration wasn’t as clean and pure as the wind driven snow!
Yea! 2 down, 1 to go!Posted by: Weary Willie at March 1, 2019 12:30 PM
Music to my ears, and refreshing balm for my eyes.
Just imagine, the Speaker of the House telling elected representatives to vote against their own beliefs, and wishes of those who sent them to congress.
My fondest hope right now is that this break in the usual lock-step unity by elected Democrats in the House continues to widen. The 2018 election sent 40 new Democrats to congress of which only eight are considered to be progressives. Yet, these eight appear willing to tear the party apart unless they get their way. AOC represents 14,000 flaming liberals. Will the Party let her lead them into oblivion?
House Democrats explode in recriminations as liberals lash out at moderates
“Triggering the blowup was Wednesday’s votes on a bill to expand federal background checks for gun purchases. Twenty-six moderate Democrats joined Republicans in amending the legislation, adding a provision requiring that ICE be notified if an undocumented immigrant seeks to purchase a gun.”Posted by: Royal Flush at March 1, 2019 2:11 PM
Sorry, here’s the link to my quotes directly above.
https://www.lmtonline.com/news/article/House-Democrats-explode-in-recriminations-as-13653983.phpPosted by: Royal Flush at March 1, 2019 2:12 PM
Thanks for the link, Royal.
The article states: Twenty-six moderate Democrats joined Republicans in amending the legislation, adding a provision requiring that ICE be notified if an undocumented immigrant seeks to purchase a gun (www.lmtonline.com/news/article/House-Democrats-explode-in-recriminations-as-13653983.php).
So, most Democrats were against that? Again, many (most) Democrats want to protect illegal immigrants (not to mention all of this)
Ocasio-Cortez, said she told her colleagues that Democrats who side with Republicans “are putting themselves on a list.”HHMMMmmmm … so voting for the right thing takes a back seat to voting against Republicans? Nothing new there.
Only 26 ? That shows how far left the Democrat party has shifted (or how low it has sunk).
Do Democrats think the majority of voters in the U.S. support them, or are they hoping enough illegal aliens will vote in the next election to secure a win?
Again, many thanks to j2t2 for being the gift that keeps on giving.Posted by: d.a.n at March 1, 2019 4:08 PM
j2t2 admits Obama’s administration wasn’t as clean and pure as the wind driven snow!
Weary, you read a lot into what was said. I used the exaggerations of D. as a basis to question his hypocrisy, nothing more to it that that.Posted by: j2t2 at March 1, 2019 7:16 PM
It’s impossible to know what you said, j2t2, because if you get challenged on it you backtrack and amend and deflect.
Isn’t that what your last comment did?
..for a few crooks in his administrationBefore you guys wouldn’t admit anything of the sort! Now you did. I commend you for being honest for a change. Posted by: Weary Willie at March 1, 2019 8:33 PM
HHHMMmmm …
- (a) j2t2 writes all of these comments,
- (b) and then repeatedly asks others “Have you no decency ?”,
- (c)and then claims others are “hypocritical”?,
- (d)
but, that might be due to the fact that only someone like j2t2 would believe that his many “Words of Wisdom” are something to be “proud of” ?
j2t2 wrote: I am proud of those comments.But, none of that could be called hypocritical, eh?
Many thanks to j2t2 for being the gift that keeps on giving. Please give us more “Words of Wisdom”.
It’s impossible to know what you said, j2t2, because if you get challenged on it you backtrack and amend and deflect.
Sorry you have such a tough time understanding how I question D.’s hypocrisy. It is pretty simple when you accept the fact of zero convictions, zero indictments and zero prison sentences during the 8 years of the Obama administration. Then when you compare the Trump administration’s 89 indictments 24 convictions and 2 prison sentences in less than 3 years so far, it seems simple.
D. likes to deflect from this factual information by claiming the Obama administration and the Dems are this that and the other. That is hypocrisy at the highest level. Although the continued calling for charges against the Obama’s and the Clinton’s may even exceed the previous level of hypocrisy by our friend and conservative propagandist D..
Posted by: j2t2 at March 2, 2019 4:33 PM
89 to 24 to 2
That doesn’t seem like a great track record to me. How many of those indictments were manufactured during the Mueller investigation? How many indictments were multiples of the same crime? How many weren’t even crimes?
Example: Trump Jr. meets with Russian to get dirt on Hillbilly. There’s no crime there! Where’s the BEEF?!
When I look at the statistics of indictments by administration I see Republicans being indicted much more than Democratics. Does that make me think the Republican party is a criminal entity? No! It makes me think the Democratic party won’t prosecute itself. Not one indictment during the 8 years of the Obama administration! Does that mean Democratics don’t lie? No! We all know damned well Democratics lie! It’s just that they don’t get called on it.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 2, 2019 6:35 PM
That doesn’t seem like a great track record to me.
Me either Weary. When you consider the Obama administration record was 0-0-0. Or the Clinton administration record of 2-1-1. You do realize the criminal conviction number (24) is second only to the Nixon administration (55). But while we are on this, there does seem to be a pattern that should be disturbing to you. Reagan’s record 26-16-8 and GWB’s record of 16-16-9 tend to show most of the corruption happens with conservative administrations.
Posted by: j2t2 at March 3, 2019 11:28 AM
If you are suggesting the number of convictions compared to the number of charges is lower with the Trump administration I would ask you to remember the Trump crime family has a long history of stonewalling the justice system. What they lack in integrity they make up for in their ability to lie with a straight face. Also understand the others were 8 year time frames while Trump’s accomplished this in 3 years. Drain the Swamp, just another lie in the Trumpsters barrage of myth, misinformation, half truths and outright lies.
I see it differently. I think the lack of prosecutions of Democratics reflects the corruption of the Democratic party, the media, and the establishment DOJ.
Why is there always smoke, but no fire in Democratic administrations? Perhaps the Democratics are being protected by the people charged with prosecuting their crimes.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 3, 2019 12:30 PM
Why is there always smoke, but no fire in Democratic administrations?
Several reasons Weary. First the conservative propaganda machine blows smoke up the a**es of anyone that will listen to them. So the smoke is just smoke from the propaganda machine not real smoke. Second, the rule of law. Dems respect the rule of law much more than the repubs. Third, the repubs/conservatives are willing to do anything to be in power.
Fourth the repubs are the poster boys for the do as we say not as we do ideology. They throw so much BS out there to influence people into believing the Dems are the immoral unethical party then they step on their d**cks when they get in power. They think no one will notice them because of the smokescreen they create.
Posted by: j2t2 at March 3, 2019 2:54 PM
To think the DOJ and FBI are all a bunch of dems helping out their side is just a trumped up conspiracy theory to keep you guys up in arms and chanting “drain the swamp” at rallies and such. Remember Weary the repubs had two years of complete control to drain the swamp. They didn’t do diddle squat to drain the swamp, because it is a fictional swamp, when it comes to the federal intelligence and law enforcement community.
The smoke comes from when a Republican lights a match and the Democratics blow it out. That’s the smoke. If the match catches some tinder then the smoke is from after the media has stomped the tinder with it’s oversized boot. It’s always propaganda if it is labeled as such at birth, through life, and postmortem by a complicit media.
As for the rule of law, Comey pretty much defined how that works during his presser. You remember that one don’t you? It’s the one that destroyed Hillbilly’s campaign, right?
Republicans are willing to do anything to keep Democratics from taking power. There’s a difference. As you mentioned, they had absolute power and did nothing to drain the swamp. This is only because the majority of Republicans are Democratics. We could call them Tokens, placeholders, going along to get along, avoiding the media scrutiny/slaughter by folding.
They folded on Holder’s contempt charge. They folded on Lerner’s political shenanigans at the IRS. They folded with the follow up on Fast and Furious. They folded on the repeal of Obamacare. The only positive that came out of the 2017-19 congress was a definition of the lines drawn by individual Republicans. It’s too bad few voters are paying attention.
It’s a shame Trump has only 8 years. FDR had 12 years to do his damage to the constitution. Trump should be allowed that much time to swing the pendulum back.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 3, 2019 6:29 PM
j2t2 wrote: That is hypocrisy at the highest level.Hypocrisy? j2t2 spews all of this nasty, racist, hate. j2t2 then, asks: “Have you no decency?”. HHMMmmm … isn’t that hypocrisy?
Posted by: d.a.n at March 3, 2019 7:50 PM
If the match catches some tinder then the smoke is from after the media has stomped the tinder with it’s oversized boot.
Blaming the media for not reporting the falsehoods created by the conservative propaganda machine! Perhaps we should add the media to the conservative whining card Weary as much as you guys use it to deflect from the truth.
1. deep state
2. Obama
3. Clinton
4. A O-C
5. FBI
6. DOJ
7. Intelligence community
8. Media
But maybe it is just Ocams razor? Maybe the media isn’t the problem because they refuse to print the lies of the conservative propagandist that are blowing smoke up the a** of conservatives.
Republicans are willing to do anything to keep Democratics from taking power.
No kidding. Voter suppression, extreme gerrymandering violating the Constitution, massive propaganda, collusion with the Russian oligarchy to name a few. The Big Lie.
This is only because the majority of Republicans are Democratics.
How can you tell when so many of them have there heads up Trump’s a** so far? Maybe you are confusing nationalist populist with the repubs.
We could call them Tokens, placeholders, going along to get along, avoiding the media scrutiny/slaughter by folding.
Maybe, Weary, just maybe they have a shred of decency left and have not completely sold out to the capitalist/globalist billionaires that are the right wing’s master.Posted by: j2t2 at March 3, 2019 8:30 PM
I can refute your entire comment by saying “Maybe not.”.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 3, 2019 9:13 PM
Weary, refute is such a strong word when all you really did was disagree with me.
D., such an inquiring mind, still having trouble trying to figure out decency, I see.Posted by: j2t2 at March 4, 2019 12:14 PM
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2019/03/01/conservative-activist-attack-uc-berkeley-arrest/Posted by: kctim at March 4, 2019 12:36 PM
j2t2 asks others whether they have any decency, while j2t2 writes all of these nasty, racist, hateful comments.
j2t2 also calls others (who disagree with him) Nazis, Fascists, Racists, Repub F**ktards, Beastialists, F**king Fascists, as*hats, ignorant F**ks, hypocrites, or telling them F**k you, or Go F**k yourselves, etc., etc., etc. (which j2t2 claims to be “proud” of, and calls his “Words of Wisdom”).
So, who is the hypocrite, and who is demonstrating a lack of decency?
And who (as shown HERE) is lying about making racist comments?.
OH poor D. trying so hard and failing so miserably. Attacking the messenger instead of the message is a sure sign of a weak argument…..right D.?Posted by: j2t2 at March 4, 2019 7:01 PM
Speaking of attacks on democracy….Trump supporters waving Russian flags at the CPAC speech!
http://deadstate.org/trump-fans-at-cpac-wave-mini-russian-flags-during-trumps-speech/
Anti-American leftist extremists did the same thing last year.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/liberal-activists-prank-had-some-cpac-waving-russian-trump-flags-n725496
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/02/false-flag-operation-at-cpac/517842/Posted by: kctim at March 5, 2019 8:48 AM
