Third Party & Independents Archives

Maintainance May Have Led To Ban

If anyone has experienced being banned for no reason, Please! notify editor@watchblog.com to have this misstep corrected.

While you're at it!

Take the time to become an editor on WatchBlog's Independent Column. Put into words and publish to the world of WatchBlog, your own thoughts by volunteering for an Editor's position.

WatchBlog is a multiple-editor political news, opinion, and commentary weblog broken up into three major political affiliations, each with its own blog:





Democrats & Liberals (Blue) are on the Left



Third Party & Independent (Green) are in the Center



Republicans & Conservatives (Red) on the Right



Join WatchBlog and become one of over 30 Editors who have contributed over 7700 posts, with over 350,000 comments from hundreds of participants! Compose, Submit, and Monitor the comments on your Entries using MovableType. You will be provided with your own password protected MovableType Desktop where you can Compose, Publish or Unpubilish, Edit, or Delete your entries, as well as Monitor for Spam.

Let's face it, politics is confusing. Sometimes it's difficult to know who to believe, who to listen to and who to support. We're here to help. Posting on a regular basis are editors representing each major party. Stay informed. Help to inform! Become a WatchBlog Editor today!