Third Party & Independents Archives

We Need A National Crisis, Now
Senator Mitch McConnell and Sarah Huckabee Sanders are reported as saying that the President will sign legislation to fund the g’mint and, also, sign an exec order declaring a ‘national crisis’ at the southern border. In doing so he will quell some dim anxiety over keeping g’mint open and create a fracas in congress/senate over ‘abuse of exec power’ re declaring a national crisis. I suspect GOP globalists will fight him harder than the dims over funding the wall thru declaring a crisis at the border.
I am going to go with Hannity and Laura Ingram and suggest he should not approve the legislative bill to keep g'mint functioning. As the legislation commits a measly $1.5B for 'fencing' President Trump and the country has nothing to gain by signing the border security bill. Would be best to just let the House and Senate come to terms on how to keep g'mint open.
Getting funds thru a declaration of national crisis may take a year or so to nail down but, this approach seems to be the only means to securing wall funding. If the President doesn't get a start on the wall he will be in a much weaker posit going into the 2020's. 'Git er dun, Mr. President'.
Were the GOP globalist/open borders/Trump hater's not standing in Trump's way he could achieve much over the next five years. I'm hopeful that a few more 'hater's' will get removed during the upcoming elections.
The dims barely matter in this battle and in the coming years, IMO. dims are just a train wreck. They rail against 'old white guys' but only 'ole Bernie' and 'ole Biden' are likely the only folks who can come up with the dough to run. Would the 'communist news network' support Hillary, Pocahuntas, Bebe, Ocasio and the like? dims have run so far to the left no sensible organization would want to support them. dims have labeled everybody with some kind of hateful idiom. Yet, the dims are the most pathetic, divided, hate filled, immature, and so on . . . folks in the country. The federal g'mint may be called on to provide funds for some dim to stand for election.
And, to think that any one of them would be willing to stand up to Trump - - - the old ant crawlin up an elephants leg with rape on its mind. And, talk about rape - - - seems every day the papers are full of dims being lambasted for some sexual escapade. That withstanding, if the election was based on who was the most horny Trump would still win, hands down. . . IMO.
And, b4 somebody beats me to it - - - you can say you heard it hear first. Ivanka Trump will be the first woman president of the United States. She is being groomed for the job 24/7 and will be ready in 2024.
What a wonderful future we have in front of us for the foreseeable future. God bless President Trump and the USA…
We have a crisis, resulting in 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens, and 70,237 deaths per year due to drug overdoses (about half of which are due to illegal drugs crossing the U.S./Mexico border) !
Jim Acosta and some other FAKE NEWS journalists were challenging Trump about whether there is really a (a)crisis at the border, and where Trump gets his (b)statistics on crime by criminal non-citizens, and (c)illegal border crossings.
(a) As for a crisis, 2,000 homicides per year by non-citizens is 2,000 reasons it is a crisis. The majority of the Main Stream Media (MSM) lies about it.
(b) As for crime statistics, blame it on the Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which shows crime rates by criminal non-citizens is far higher than crime rates by U.S. citizens.
(c) As for border crossing apprehensions, the numbers dipped to 396,579 in FY2017, but increased in 2018, and will probably increase more in 2019, due to multiple caravans with 5,000-to-10,000 immigrants per caravan.
- People Apprehended at the SouthWest U.S. Border (FY2005-to-FY2018):
- 1.30M|#==================================================================
- 1.20M|====#==============================================================
- 1.10M|===================================================================
- 1.00M|=========#=========================================================
- 0.09M|===================================================================
- 0.80M|==============#====================================================
- 0.70M|===================================================================
- 0.60M|==================#========================#=======================
- 0.50M|========================#========#====#===========#================
- 0.40M|============================#==================#=======#==========# 400,000
- 0.30M|=============================================================#===== 396,579
- 0.20M|===================================================================
- 0.10M|===================================================================
- 0.00M|===================================================================
- YEAR_|2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
- Source: www.cbp.gov/newsroom/stats/usbp-sw-border-apprehensions
U.S. Border Patrol S.W. Border Apprehensions FY2019:
- OCT2018__NOV2018__DEC2018__JAN2019___TOTAL
- 50,998____51,857____50,749____47,893____201,497
- The numbers above do not include the number of illegal immigrants that are not apprehended
PROCESSED:
- 1,088,300 passengers and pedestrians
- 340,444 incoming international air passengers and crew
- 55,709 passengers and crew on arriving ship/boat
- 691,549 incoming land travelers
- 283,664 incoming privately owned vehicles
- 78,137 truck, rail, and sea containers
- $6.5 billion worth of imported products
- 90,959 entries of merchandise at our air, land, and sea ports of entry
- $120.5 million in duties, taxes and other fees, including more than $94.8 million in duties
- 283,664 incoming privately owned vehicles
- 851 apprehensions between U.S. ports of entry
- 21 arrests of wanted criminals at U.S. ports of entry
- 592 refusals of inadmissible persons at U.S. ports of entry
- 352 pests at U.S. ports of entry and 4,638 materials for quarantine: plant, meat, animal byproduct, and soil
- 5,863 pounds of narcotics; disrupted 222 pounds of narcotics
- $265,205 in undeclared or illicit currency
- $3.3 million worth of products with Intellectual Property Rights violations
- 1607 individuals with suspected national security concerns
- 12 fraudulent documents
- 23,079 CBP officers
- 2,423 CBP Agriculture specialists
- 19,437 Border Patrol agents
- 610 Air Interdiction agents (pilots)
- 337 Marine Interdiction agents
- 256 Aviation Enforcement agents
- 883 Trade personnel
- More than 1501 canine teams and 375 horse patrols
- 212 enforcement hours at and beyond the border, and within the nation’s interior
- 72 float hours of enforcement missions in the United States
- 50 countries with more than 868 CBP employees working internationally
- 328 ports of entry within 20 field offices
- 135 Border Patrol stations and 5 substations within 20 sectors, with 35 immigration checkpoints
- 74 Air and Marine Operations locations, including branches and units, National Air Security Operations Centers, and the Air and Marine Operations Center
Those costs do not include the cost of all crime, nor the tens of thousands of deaths per year due to drug overdoses (about half due to drugs flowing acrose the U.S./Mexico border).
U.S. Drug Overdose Deaths per YEAR:
- ===== 20,000====40,000====60,000====80,000 DEATHS
- 2017: ############################ 70,237
- 2016: ######################### 63,632
- 2015: ##################
- 2014: ###############
- 2013: ##############
- 2012: ############
- 2011: ############
- 2010: ###########
- 2009: ##########
- 2008: ##########
- 2007: #########
- 2006: ########
- 2005: ########
- 2004: ########
- 2003: #######
- 2002: #####
- 2001: ####
- 2000: ###
- 1999: ###
Heroin: 15,482 overdose deaths
Cocaine: 13,942 overdose deaths
Benzodiazepines: 11,537 overdose deaths
Methamphetemine and Psychostimulants: 10,333 overdose deaths
Prescription Opiods and anti-depressants: 13,942 overdose deaths
Anti-depressants: 5,629
How is any of that not a crisis ?
Democrats (and similar ilk) consistently want to abolish or restrict 2nd amendment rights, and say it is worth it “even if it saves only ONE life”, but conveniently ignore 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens. No hypocrisy there, eh?
ONE homicide by a criminal non-citizen in the U.S. is ONE too many, because it is a preventable crime, that should have never happened.Posted by: d.a.n at February 15, 2019 5:39 PM
Democrat and Republican politicians BOTH created the illegal immigration disaster.
Democrats and Republicans politicians BOTH wanted the cheap labor.
However, today, the Democrats also want the votes, as proven by the Democrats’ actions for the past 30+ years listed below, in which Democrats:
- (01) are despicably pitting U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for votes, by pandering to illegal immigrants for 30+ years, for more votes (via more representation in the House, via more U.S. House representatives, via apportionment of representatives (and more electoral votes, and more federal funding), based on population, based on the decennial CENSUS, which does NOT verify U.S. citizenship);
- (02) are also fighting against a [x]citizenship check-box on decennial CENSUS;
- (03) are lying about level of crime by illegal immigrants, and refuse to report 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens (source: DHS, GAO, cis.org);
- (04) are lying about the cost of massive illegal (and legal) immigration (about $300 Billion per year in net losses; sources: www.washingtontimes.com ; www.youtube.com/watch?v=msGVs4lFDw4 );
- (05) are calling for open borders;
- (06) are calling for the abolishment of I.C.E.;
- (07) are calling for another amnesty, like the shamnesty of 1986;
- (08) are refusing the requirement for employers to use eVerify (or similar service);
- (09) want to give illegal immigrants drivers’ licenses, and also automatically register them to vote at the same time;
- (10) want more mayors like Libby Schaaf, who warns illegal immigrants before an ICE raid to arrest criminal illegal immigrants;
- (11) want more sanctuary cities and states, where Democrats (and A.G. Xavier Becerra) passed sanctuary city and state laws that protect criminal non-citizens (e.g. an illegal immigrant, Garcia Zarate (already deported 5 times) can shoot and murder Kate Steinle, and be acquitted for that murder);
- (12) want to abolish or restrict 2nd Amendment rights, and say it is worth it “even if it saves only ONE life”, but conveniently ignore 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens;
Wouldn’t you think, if the federal government was responsible for controlling immigration into the individual states, they would do it to benefit the most unpopulated states first?
Why isn’t the federal government populating areas like the Dakotas, or Nabraska, or Idaho? If they’re all supposed to assimilate to be Americans, what difference does it make to the immigrant?
It makes more sense to put immigrants into underpopulated states and to have those states increase their representation in the HOR than to pile them all into NY, TX, FL, and CA to create a monopoly.
The federal government, no, the President of the United States is responsible for the well being of all the states, not just the most populated states. If you want to talk about a constitutional crisis, I’d like to talk about the federal government allowing the most populated states to dominate the immigration issue.Posted by: Weary Willie at February 15, 2019 7:56 PM
There aren’t enough despicable Democrats in some of those states yet (i.e. WY,SD,ID,ND,etc.) to turn them into sanctuary states, so they can despicably pit illegal immigrants and U.S. citizens against each other for more votes, money and power.Posted by: d.a.n at February 16, 2019 1:53 AM
Were the GOP globalist/open borders/Trump hater’s not standing in Trump’s way he could achieve much over the next five years.
So the lack of leadership/incredibly weak leadership by Trump is getting to you Roy! I can remember when Big Lie proponents such as yourself were all about stopping Obama and telling everyone that would listen that it was weak leadership that was the problem. Now that the political opposition is not marching lockstep to some of the nationalist populist/conservative/neo-Fascist/Authoritarian/oligarchy/Neo-Nazi you guys get all bent out of shape.
Anyway I hope Trump gets his way on the faux national emergency scam he is running. Once the conservative activist on the SCOTUS clear the way for him to usurp the power of the peoples house it will be much easier in the future for a Dem to declare a national emergency over healthcare insurance or some real issue. Just think AO-C taking a trillion or so from the military budget for medicare for all!Posted by: j2t2 at February 16, 2019 5:25 PM
It seems that our Liberal Pal j2t2 never misses an opportunity to be wrong regarding his comments on “usurp the power of the peoples house.”
His entire premises rest on his belief that President Trump, should his “emergency action declaration” be found constitutional by the Supreme Court, would automatically find any similar declaration by any president constitutional.
I challenge j2t2 to find any such “rubber stamping” by any Supreme Court. I heard Nancy Pelosi make the same befuddled argument regarding gun laws. It is always disappointing to find such ignorance among our Democrat leaders.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 16, 2019 5:52 PM
Face it Royal if this “national emergency” declared by Trump meets the criteria of the law then certainly anything else would. Trump has a majority conservative court if the case makes it to the SCOTUS but he doesn’t have the intent of the law on his side. Should the far right court side with him then anything could be declared a “national emergency” and be able to survive a court decision because precedence has been set.
I find it hard to believe conservative judges would go against the rule of law and the constitution just to grant Trump some money for his pet project. I mean how many presidents have declared a national emergency and then went to his resort for the weekend? Do you believe the judges are that partisan and short minded to do such a thing?
Why you guys are so authoritarian? Forced relocations to low population states on top of the president usurping powers the Constitution gave to the representatives of the people. Then of course D.’s psychological projections on power is laughable as Trump does exactly that.Posted by: j2t2 at February 16, 2019 7:51 PM
Obama forced immigrants into states that didn’t want them.
The president has the constitutional authority to protect the borders. It’s written in black and white. He has every right to call this a national emergency when the congress wouldn’t move.
There is no constitutional authority to claim a national emergency to hand out free health care to everyone. None.
The 2nd amendment grants the people the right to bear arms. No national emergency can change that. Pelosi’s hubris is making her a laughingstock.
A trillion from the military budget would take care of one year of spending in medicare’s budget in 2017. Where will the civilization destroyer get the money for the next year?Posted by: Weary Willie at February 16, 2019 11:16 PM
j2t2 stupidly wrote (as usual): Face it Royal if this “national emergency” declared by Trump meets the criteria of the law then certainly anything else would. Trump has a majority conservative court if the case makes it to the SCOTUS but he doesn’t have the intent of the law on his side.Only a despicable moron would say the following is not, and/or has not been emergency now, and for many years:
- (1) 2,000 homicides per year (5.5 per day) by criminal non-citizens (for 2017 and 2018); thousands of victims: site2data.com/victims1.html ;
- (2) Net losses of about $0.73 Billion per day due to illegal immigration;
- (3) tens of thousands of illegal immigrants voting in U.S. elections; source: site2data.com/voting1.html
Posted by: d.a.n at February 17, 2019 12:10 AM
Weary Willie wrote: The 2nd amendment grants the people the right to bear arms. No national emergency can change that. Pelosi’s hubris is making her a laughingstock.Right.
Pelosi, and many (if not most) Democrats, and similar ilk are despicable.
Many (if not most) Democrats are despicable hypocrites that want to restrict or eliminate 2nd Amendment rights, and say it is worth it “even if it saves only ONE life”, but those same hypocritical Democrats conveniently ignore 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens (for 2017 and 2018; sources: www.cnsnews.com/news/article/craig-bannister/dems-snub-dhs-presentation-detailing-illegal-immigration-threat-during ; www.gao.gov/assets/320/316959.pdf ).
Hopefully, the majority of Americans are catching on the Democrats’ despicable scheme, which despicably pits U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for more votes, money, and power.
The Democrats have not sunk this low since the Democrats:
- (1) sought to continue slavery (source: www.britannica.com/topic/Democratic-Party),
- (2) created the KKK (source: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ku_Klux_Klan),
- (3) create Jim Crow laws (source: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Crow_laws),
- (4) and imposed racial segregation (source: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Southern_Democrats).
Only a despicable moron would say the following is not, and/or has not been emergency now, and for many years:
Were your stats true they still wouldn’t compare to the number of gun deaths each year in the USA , yet that is not a national emergency but the illegals are! Truly the thoughts of the real despicable moron D.. Violating the constitution and the rule of law is alright with you guys as long as it is you guys doing it. Zeig Heil….right?Posted by: j2t2 at February 17, 2019 6:48 AM
So it seems you guys match the description of Coulters as far as Trump supporters goes. So let her tell you what a national emergency is and what a national emergency isn’t. She may be an a**hat but she has some integrity unlike our Populist Nationalist/Conservative/neo-Fascist/Authoritarian/Neo-Nazi/Oligarchs here on WB, using every lie to convince themselves what Trump is doing is right.Posted by: j2t2 at February 17, 2019 6:55 AM
Here we go again (as usual). j2t2 is calling people (who disagree with him): “Populist Nationalist/Conservative/neo-Fascist/Authoritarian/Neo-Nazi/Oligarchs here on WB”, which is a sure sign of failing arguments.
j2t2 obfuscates again: Were your stats [i.e. the stats are from the GAO, DHS, CIS, FAIR, IDA, Yale, & MIT] true they still wouldn’t compare to the number of gun deaths each year in the USA.That’s total nonsense, the overal homicide rate in the U.S. (with a population of 328 Million people) by U.S. citizens, is significantly less than the homicide rate of criminal non-citizens.
FOR YEAR 2017 and 2018:
- The Department of Homeland Security reports that there were 4,000 homicides arrests in 2017 and 2018 (i.e. 2,000 homicides arrests per year; 5.5 homicides per day) by criminal non-citizens.
The total number of non-citizens in the U.S. in year 2018 is: 25.3 Million.
- The homicide rate for non-citizens in year 2018 is (2,000 homicides / 25.3 Million) = 0.00007905 (assuming 1 homicide per non-citizen).
- The homicide rate for U.S. citizens (nation-wide) in year 2018 is (16,072 homicides / 328 Million) = 0.000049 .
- Therefore: 0.00007905 / 0.000049 = 1.61 (i.e. the homicide rate is 61% higher for non-citizens, than for U.S. citizens) for year 2018.
Therefore, perhaps the U.S. should also ban pencilz, becuz thay misspell wordz, and we should ban spoons because they make people fat?
Again, j2t2 claims the data is false, despite the fact that the data is from the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Center for Immigration Studies, Federation for American Immigration Reform, Institute for Defense Analysis, Yale University, and MIT. According to j2t2 (and similar socialist extremist ilk), ALL of those agencies and organizations are lying.
j2t2, and many (if not most) Democrats are despicable hypocrites that want to restrict or eliminate 2nd Amendment rights, and say it is worth it “even if it saves ONLY ONE life”, but j2t2 and those same hypocritical Democrats conveniently ignore 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens (for 2017 and 2018; sources: www.cnsnews.com/news/article/craig-bannister/dems-snub-dhs-presentation-detailing-illegal-immigration-threat-during ; www.gao.gov/assets/320/316959.pdf ), which is a significantly higher homicide rate by criminal non-citizens.
Again, j2t2’s arguments fail miserable, so j2t2 tries and tries to obfuscate the truth, but only succeeds (as usual) at making a fool of himself (i.e. repeatedly calling others Nazis and Fascists).Posted by: d.a.n at February 17, 2019 10:35 AM
Here we go again (as usual).My thoughts exactly D., as you go on to one strawman after another. D.’s biography . Posted by: j2t2 at February 17, 2019 1:08 PM
As usual, j2t2 only offers his own worthless and unsubstantiated opinions (and nasty, vulgar, hate speech as memorialized here), no evidence no credible proof, mostly only is own circular adn demented logic memorialized here, and calling people (who disagree with him) Nazis and Fascists.
j2t2, Thanks again for being the gift that keeps on giving.Posted by: d.a.n at February 17, 2019 2:18 PM
D., name calling? No. Signs of a failing argument? No. Addressing the lot of Trump followers and WB friends with different political leanings? Yes. Kinda like our friends here on WB, yourself included group many different political ideologies on the left.Posted by: j2t2 at February 17, 2019 3:29 PM
“Face it Royal if this “national emergency” declared by Trump meets the criteria of the law then certainly anything else would.”
Wow…what a hastily made decision by our Liberal Chum j2t2. I have watched CNN, MSNBC and FOX with guest constitutional law experts speaking on both sides of this issue. There is no consensus beyond the mind of j2t2.
This guy would have us believe he knows more constitutional law than those who practice it for a living. Is that HUBRIS, or simple low IQ?Posted by: Royal Flush at February 17, 2019 3:49 PM
j2t2 lies again:D., name calling? No.Really? What do you call the following?:
j2t2 wrote: She [Ann Coulter] may be an a**hat but she has some integrity unlike our Populist Nationalist/Conservative/neo-Fascist/Authoritarian/Neo-Nazi/Oligarchs here on WB [WatchBlog], using every lie to convince themselves what Trump is doing is right.
j2t2 wrote: And do you also claim all of this is not name-calling?Are you really so mentally incompetent that you do not understand that calling people Nazis, Fascists, F**ktards, Beastialists, F**king Fascists, as*hats, ignorant F**ks, or telling them F**k you, or Go F**k yourselves, etc., etc., etc. (as you did above and here many times) is name-calling and nasty, vulgar hate-speech that is a sure sign of frustration from failing arguments?
Even more interesting is that you then (repeatedly) ask:
j2t2 wrote: FFS guys, have you no decency ?Not only revealing, but amazing too.
Regardless, Thanks again for being the gift that keeps on giving, because IF your goal is to help the Democrat party and your demented causes, you’re doing a fine job … PLEASE keep it up. Seriously, you (and similar ilk) are doing wonders for the Democrat party.Posted by: d.a.n at February 17, 2019 4:15 PM
You sure put a lot of words I didn’t say into my mouth Royal. Seems you are creating strawman arguments for some silly reason. Is that HUBRIS, or simply low IQ?
The fact is I stated an opinion Royal nothing more.
Anyway as a religious man, Royal, how do you rationalize Leviticus 19-34, which says “But the stranger that dwelleth with you shall be unto you as one born among you, and thou shalt love him as thyself; for ye were strangers in the land of Egypt: I am the Lord your God.” with your attacks on illegal immigration?
Seems to me Trump, who some evangelical preachers claim to be sent by God, isn’t living up to the his beliefs on this issue. Yet when it comes to LBTGQ issues the word of God is used as a rationalization. How do you guys pick and choose what parts of the bible to live by?Posted by: j2t2 at February 17, 2019 4:20 PM
Here’s an excerpt from former Vice President Biden speaking before the Munich Security Conference.
“The America I see values basic human decency, not snatching children from their parents or turning our back on refugees at our border. Americans know that’s not right. The American people understand plainly that this makes us an embarrassment. The American people know, overwhelmingly that it is not right. That it is not who we are.”
Despite attacking the Trump administration for family separations at the border, this policy was active during the Obama Administration as well.
It is difficult to believe that good old Joe could speak out against law and order in America. These wanna-be presidents go abroad to rail against the American government and people. This is despicable.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 17, 2019 4:22 PM
“…attacks on illegal immigration?”
Wow…j2t2 is a gift for those of us who love to laugh.
Now, he wants me to justify why I “attack” something that is “illegal”.
OH, I don’t know j2t2, maybe because I am law-abiding.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 17, 2019 4:27 PM
Seriously, I wonder sometimes IF j2t2 is really a shill whose goal is to make Democrats (and similar ilk) look bad, because it is hard to believe anyone could really be so hypocritical, nasty, vulgar, hateful, and detached from reality.Posted by: d.a.n at February 17, 2019 4:28 PM
d.a.n., do you remember the kid in grade school who wouldn’t study, tried to copy test answers from other kids, and who loved to disagree with those smarter than he was?
j2t2 was that kid in my school.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 17, 2019 4:34 PM
Royal Flush wrote: j2t2 was that kid in my school.HHMMMmmmmm … I don’t know. I don’t think I ever knew anyone that was that depraved. Yet there are three of them at WB. It’s hard to be believe anyone could really be this hypocritical, nasty, vulgar, hateful, and detached from reality., unless they are actually trying to make Democrats (and similar ilk) look bad.
Regardless, they are not doing the Democrat party (and similar ilk) any favors, so I hope they keep up the good work. : )Posted by: d.a.n at February 17, 2019 5:00 PM
Not enough integrity to answer the real question Royal? You seem ti think you are smarter than the rest of us yet you cannot even answer a simple question unless you attack the messenger! Then you decide for the red herring “Despite attacking the Trump administration for family separations at the border, this policy was active during the Obama Administration as well.” as if mass incarceration of children was common before Trump took office. What a moron.
D. detached from reality! You can only attack the messenger yourself so what makes you think you are some how attached to “reality”? You have to use strawman arguments and attacking the messenger yet you think you are real! Get over yourself D..
You jokers are pathetic. You have sunk to the level of Trump. Devoid of any moral compass, zero integrity, will lie just to lie, and wouldn’t be able to tell the truth if you knew what it was. True Trumpsters.Posted by: j2t2 at February 17, 2019 7:24 PM
j2t2 angrily wrote: You jokers are pathetic.OOOOOoooooooooo … j2t2 is angry.
Guess someone hit a nerve.
The truth hurts, eh?
j2t2 wrote: Not enough integrity to answer the real question Royal?j2t2 questioning others’ integrity is as laughable as …
j2t2 repeatedly asking: Have you no decency?
Posted by: d.a.n at February 17, 2019 7:55 PM
Interesting how all of j2t2’s accusations of what others’ do are the very things j2t2 does himself all the time, not to mention j2t2’s non-stop nasty, vulgar, hate-speech.Posted by: d.a.n at February 17, 2019 8:06 PM
J2, you broached a key issue in citing Leviticus. The divided country we have today is that people don’t fully understand the meaning of social justice. I’m near the last person who should try to bring clarity to the social justice issue but, with my Pastor’s recent literature on the subject, lemme try.
In the beginning (lol) the Founders put it down on paper in the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self evident that all men are created equal, that they are ENDOWED by the Creator with certain unalienable Rights … . . That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” (Value placed on the individual made in the image of God) … . to ensure God-given rights to the Individual.
And, j2, don’t come back with that “Jefferson was a slave holder” and so on …
It says “in order to form a MORE perfect union. .. they knew slavery was wrong. We should all see that the idea of America is a beautiful thing. Instead so many, thru a lack of understanding social justice, like to put the country down every chance they get.
Contrast that with the French revolution (Declaration of the Rights of Man). “The principle of all sovereignty resides essentially in the NATION.” (Value placed on the collective).
God favors the individual over collectivism.
Justice infers the type of lifestyle that ensures that a person is living right before God and treats everyone in a godly way. The general consensus of justice was pretty good until about 100 years back. Now, social justice is based on a new morality, not based in scripture but founded upon Secular Humanism.
There are humongous churches across the land plying social justice to the max but not based in God’s teachings. Not a problem to ignore laws, do run-arounds on the Constitution and so on …
The word ‘justice’ is a good word. But add ‘social’ to it and you get an agenda, a political cause. Correctness is a good word but add the word ‘political’ to it and the word is hijacked, could be bad for your health if you say the wrong thing.
We didn’t start out with Medicare, Social Security, Taxes and so on … “The AFLCIO is to improve the lives of working families - - to bring economic justice to the workplace and social justice to our nation.” The secular idea of social justice doesn’t need to be debated, it is absolute, in their minds.
A recent UN report re social justice said: “Social Justice is not possible without strong and coherent redistributive policies conceived and implemented by public agencies.” “Present day believers in absolute truth identified with virtue and justice are neither willing nor desirable companions for the defenders of Social Justice.” They are just in the way.
Only the state can bring this about. The state must always increase it power to ‘do good things.” The state, that in the name of freedom and rights, stripped away the rights of pre=born babies. We can’t even say that anymore, it’s no longer just the pre-born, it is the born.
And, we all are FORCED to do what government wants.
Getting back… Recall where God said to leave some of your crops in field unharvested so the poor could come in and glean the remaining? With the idea being that it was necessary to take care of the poor but that the poor would also work for their own interest.
Our Founders had it right and Ben Franklin was quoted with, “I am for doing good to the poor, but I differ in opinion of the means, I think the best way of doing good to the poor is not making them easy in poverty, but leading or driving them out of it”.
We are divided because too many people think that digging wells or feeding the hungry is Christ-like. They have bought into the social justice mantra. They have lost sight of eternity.
A fact that gov’t run charity has on average a 70% overhead while private sector charities average a 30% overhead. I would think most church charity has next to zero overhead.
Wow that’s what they are teaching in your church these days Roy? Sounds more like a convention of ALEC types than a spiritual place. Do they pay taxes?
Anyway, I guess you, in your own way, tried to answer my question by going to a broader more conceptual outlook. But you didn’t really answer my question other than to say if we twist these words around here and interpret them this way then when the sun is shining on a Tuesday it all comes together. Very defensive and very blame the other guys, your pastors literature is.
But if you interpret the bible as evangelicals do why are you guys disobeying the word of God. Leviticus is pretty clear after all. So once again how do you guys, not secular humanist or social justice warriors or pro choice types rationalize ignoring the word of God in this case and yet when it comes to LBGTQ types pouncing upon the bible and claiming religious freedom to persecute others?Posted by: j2t2 at February 18, 2019 11:39 AM
Roy,
That’s a good point about the difference between individual rights and the demands to conform to the collective.
Consider unions, and trying to force all workers to conform and join the union, and pay union dues. It took a Supreme Court decision to allow teachers to opt-out of union membership.
Consider forcing children to attend government-run education, and the right to “school choice” and “school vouchers”.
Consider the veterans healthcare from the government-run VA system (in which veterans were waiting months and years for an appointment), and the right of the veteran to choose a private doctor (however, the VA has still managed to screw up the choice programs, since all appointments have to be funneled through the VA, and are still subject to bureaucracy of nightmare proportions).
Consider the socialist/leftist extremists that think more government-run systems (usually bloated, wasteful, corrupt, and incompetent) is the solution for most (if not all) problems, versus more freedom and competition.Posted by: d.a.n at February 18, 2019 12:05 PM
j2, exactly what I expected. Ignore the Declaration of Independence and natural law as given by God. Followed up by accusing ‘us’ of ‘blaming the other guy’, persecuting LBGT’ers and so on …
Maybe go back over to the Conservative top column/last comment and re-read d.a.n’s 5 point factoids re the dims dismal history. Then, try thinking about it …
Folks came to this country in search of religious freedom. They found it and all was good for several centuries following.
The Church is largely to blame for the turn to secular socialism. Charity begins at home, in the Church.
But, unfettered immigration has done a lot to deliver us to where we are today. People came by the millions to pursue economic gain and a more free lifestyle. They voted for the same.
Very good points d.a.n. The dismal dims really are despicable and deserve all the crap we can heap on them, IMO.Posted by: Roy Ellis at February 18, 2019 12:53 PM
Does Planned Parenthood pay taxes, j2t2? Or do they receive $500 million dollars a year in government funding? I don’t see you complaining about Planned Parenthood not paying taxes.
I think your position, (the need to criticize only the right), is hypocritical, selfish, unintelligent and partisan.
When’s the last time you were in a church, j2t2? I’m just curious.Posted by: Weary Willie at February 18, 2019 1:16 PM
No doubt about it.
The Democrats’ have sunk to many lows in the past, and today:
- (1) by Democrats’ scheming (today, and for the last 30+ years) to despicably pit U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other, for more votes, money, and power (based on decennial census).
- (2) by Democrats who sought to continue slavery (source: www.britannica.com/topic/Democratic-Party),
- (3) by Democrats who created the KKK (source: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ku_Klux_Klan),
- (4) by Democrats who created Jim Crow laws (source: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Crow_laws),
- (5) by Democrats who imposed racial segregation (source: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Southern_Democrats).
What sort of religion would a person belong do that does this ?
Is that a good example of “decency” ?
C’mon back j2.Posted by: Roy ellis at February 18, 2019 3:01 PM
We Need A National Crisis, Now
Here is a real national crisis for youPosted by: j2t2 at February 18, 2019 3:45 PM
C’mon back j2.
Why Roy, you once again failed to answer a simple question. You, D. and now Weary have put up strawmen, red herrings and attack the messenger arguments that are a waste of my time. It really isn’t worth repeating the question as you guys deflect with foolishness and stupidity.
Roy you should realize D.’s propaganda has nothing to do with an evangelical answering the Leviticus question. Going to a different column is just a diversion. Either you guys can do better than that or you are just wasting time.Posted by: j2t2 at February 18, 2019 3:52 PM
Really? What do you call the following?
Accurate reflections of the facts D.. How many times have you lumped myself phx8 and ohrealy into a group and how many times have all of you guys lumped dems with communist and socialist leftist and whatever else you could think of?
I think even the most ardent Coulter fan will say a**hat is almost complimentary. As far as integrity…well you guys have went down hill over the years covering for the corruption that is the Trump administration, spouting so many lies during the Obama administration and such. You should be thankful you are being called out for allowing yourselves to give us so much of your integrity and values.
I don’t understand why you guys have become so politically correct since Trump became president. You have watched him side with Putin over our intelligence community. You have watched him insult anyone and everyone and considered it cute. Yet when you are lumped with some others you get all butt hurt! When I call out some repub for being a f**tard or something you start sniveling! Yet when you call someone something it is all right! Hypocrite.Posted by: j2t2 at February 18, 2019 4:04 PM
Ha ha! Now, j2t2 wants to discuss voter fraud.
This report verifies voter fraud by 81% of Democrats, and 19% of Republicans (from Heritage.org voter fraud database (1979 to present): heritage.org/voterfraud).
HHMMmmmm … none of them were found to be Russians.
However, IF you always thought most voter fraud was by Democrats, you are correct.
This report is ample proof that most voter fraud is by Democrats.
There was only one case of voter suppresison by a Democrat, against 200 Republican voters.
Here’s evidence of illegal immigrants voting in U.S. elections, and other voter fraud.
And a year-long investigation (2018-to-2019) involving the Texas Department of Public Safety revealed that 95,000 non-citizens are registered to vote in Texas, and that 58,000 non-citizens voted in one or more elections in Texas (from 1996 to 2018; an average of 2,636 votes per year; probably not enough to change an election, except for very close elections).
And j2t2 (and similar ilk) considers the following to be voter suppression:
- (1) must show some form of ID (to prove eligibility to vote, and to prevent voting more than once);
- (2) must be alive (i.e. not deceased);
- (3) must not vote more than once per election;
- (4) must be a U.S. Citizen
j2t2 wrote: When I call out some repub for being a or something you start sniveling!HHMMmmmmm … it is unlikely anyone matches j2t2 when it comes to sniveling (as shown here), whenever people disagree with j2t2.
Do those numerous comments by j2t2 sound happy (i.e. not the least bit angry)?
Many thanks to j2t2 for being the gift that keeps on giving. Keep up the good work !Posted by: d.a.n at February 18, 2019 4:32 PM
CORRECTION:
j2t2 wrote: When I call out some repub for being a f**ktard or something, you start sniveling!
Nothing new … more nasty, vulgar, hate speech from j2t2 whenever anyone disagrees with j2t2 . Posted by: d.a.n at February 18, 2019 4:42 PM
Many thanks to Roy for his Comment #438214.
Truly, we are a nation conceived by men who understood the greatness of God and the benefits bestowed upon us by our Creator.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 18, 2019 5:23 PM
Will anyone who believes our Liberal/Socialist Pal j2t2 is a bible study kind of guy please raise their hand.
Who believes that he has read the bible and Constitution of the United States?
Who believes he understands either?
We encourage j2t2 to continue to ask questions like…”why do conservatives reject illegal behavior”?Posted by: Royal Flush at February 18, 2019 5:34 PM
So no takers on the issue. Just deflections, diversions, strawmen, red herrings and attacking the messenger, why am I not surprised. I guess it must be just another case of picking and choosing what parts of the bible you use. Of course it makes you guys look even more hypocritical when you hide behind religious freedom and then ignore God’s word when it is not convenient.
Royal the real national emergency link shows us conservatives don’t reject illegal behavior. Maybe what you mean is they reject illegal behavior when it suits them, like Trump and Putin’s bromance. But hey, nice diversion. Of course that went over D.’s head as he ignorantly wrote “Ha ha! Now, j2t2 wants to discuss voter fraud.”.Posted by: j2t2 at February 18, 2019 5:52 PM
I want to help j2t2 be a better person, able to understand more and respond to questions rationally. Once again I will inform him.
j2t2 wrote “Anyway as a religious man, Royal, how do you rationalize (edited for length) your attacks on illegal immigration?”
As a religious man j2t2, I am directed in the bible to obey the man-made laws under which I live. As a bible reader I am certain j2t2 knows well the biblical passages directing us to obey laws.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 18, 2019 6:03 PM
J2t2, ignore God’s word? No j2, God tells us to obey the laws of man and immigration is man’s law. I suggest you read Romans 13:1-7 and 1 Peter 2:13-16. J2 even God does not like illegal actions of man’s law which immigration is one of them.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at February 18, 2019 6:41 PM
Royal Flush wrote: I want to help j2t2 be a better person, able to understand more and respond to questions rationally. Once again I will inform him.Good luck with that. j2t2 does not care about laws, basic rights, basic freedoms, integrity, or the truth, because j2t2 is blinded by hatred for anyone who does not conform to j2t2’s twisted and depraved idea of the way things should be (as shown here: site2data.com/j2t2_wrote_1.html ).
What j2t2 refuses to admit, or is unable to comprehend, is that illegal immigrants (who have violated no other laws aside from illegally trespassing the U.S. border) are not the villains.
The true villains are the Democrats (and similar ilk) who:
- (01) despicably pit U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for votes, by pandering to illegal immigrants for 30+ years, for more votes (via more representation in the House, via more U.S. House representatives, via apportionment of representatives (and more electoral votes, and more federal funding), based on population, based on the decennial CENSUS, which does NOT verify U.S. citizenship);
- (02) are also fighting against a [x]citizenship check-box on decennial CENSUS;
- (03) lie about level of crime by illegal immigrants, and refuse to report 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens (source: DHS, GAO, cis.org);
- (04) lie about the cost of massive illegal (and legal) immigration (about $300 Billion per year in net losses; sources: www.washingtontimes.com ; www.youtube.com/watch?v=msGVs4lFDw4 );
- (05) are calling for open borders;
- (06) are calling to abolish I.C.E.;
- (07) want another amnesty, like the shamnesty of 1986;
- (08) refuse requirement for employers to use eVerify;
- (09) want to give illegal immigrants drivers’ licenses, and also automatically register them to vote at the same time; and then Democrats ignore many tens of thousands of instances of voter fraud by illegal immigrants;
- (10) want more mayors like Libby Schaaf, who warns illegal immigrants before an ICE raid to arrest illegal immigrants;
- (11) want more sanctuary cities and states, where Democrats (and A.G. Xavier Becerra) passed sanctuary city and state laws that protect criminal non-citizens (e.g. an illegal immigrant, Garcia Zarate (already deported 5 times) can shoot and murder Kate Steinle, and be acquitted for that murder);
- (12) want to abolish or restrict 2nd Amendment rights, and say it is worth it “even if it saves only ONE life”, but conveniently ignore 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens;
- (1) sought to continue slavery (source: www.britannica.com/topic/Democratic-Party),
- (2) created the KKK (source: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ku_Klux_Klan),
- (3) created Jim Crow laws (source: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Crow_laws),
- (4) and imposed racial segregation (source: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Southern_Democrats).
j2t2, I think you’ve missed a class in your bible study group.
Leviticus is speaking about a person who was invited into the home of the caregiver. The caregiver is obligated to protect his guest.
Illegal immigration is people invading a person’s home and taking advantage of the hospitality he is stealing while he’s there.
If you want to use something as a basis of an argument, you should at least know what you’re talking about.Posted by: Weary Willie at February 18, 2019 8:26 PM
j2t2 wrote “Anyway as a religious man, Royal, how do you rationalize (edited for length) your attacks on illegal immigration?”
Wow Royal you have sunk that low! A follower of D. editing for length! What a laugh. One simple question and your integrity vanishes. Such misdirection, you should be up for a Goebbels award but…D., need I say more?
The real question was simple “Anyway as a religious man, Royal, how do you rationalize Leviticus 19-34, which says “But the stranger that dwelleth with you shall be unto you as one born among you, and thou shalt love him as thyself; for ye were strangers in the land of Egypt: I am the Lord your God.” with your attacks on illegal immigration?”
Save yourself Royal from being exposed as a troll and a loser who doesn’t have any integrity. Just refuse to answer if it is to much for you to answer. I know tough situation hypocrite or no integrity, tough decision.Posted by: j2t2 at February 19, 2019 2:46 PM
You really did miss a lot of school j2t2. Even simple comments confuse and irritate you. It is better to ask questions when you don’t understand something.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 19, 2019 3:49 PM
j2t2 wrote: Save yourself Royal from being exposed as a troll and “a loser who doesn’t have any integrity”.HHHMMmmmm … “a loser who doesn’t have any integrity”. ?
OHHHhhhhhh … does j2t2 mean like this (j2t2’s “Words of Wisdom” memorialized here forever) ?
HHMMmmmm … so, we should all take lessons on “integrity” and “decency” based on these “Words of Wisdom” by j2t2) ?
Yep, no hypocrisy there, eh?
So, I guess, IF we are going to follow j2t2’s “Words of Wisdom”, we should all start addressing each other (like j2t2 does regularly) as:
- Nazis, Fascists, F**ktards, Beastialists, F**king Fascists, as*hats, ignorant F**ks, or telling them F**k you, or Go F**k yourselves, etc., etc., etc. ?
Posted by: d.a.n at February 19, 2019 4:22 PM
Here’s an interesting experiment.
An economics professor at a local college made a statement that he had never failed a single student before, but had recently failed an entire class. That class had insisted that Obama’s socialism worked and that no one would be poor and no one would be rich; a great equalizer.
The professor then said, “OK, we will have an experiment in this class on Obama’s plan”. All grades will be averaged and everyone will receive the same grade so no one will fail and no one will receive an A (substituting grades for dollars – something closer to home and more readily understood by all).
After the first test, the grades were averaged and everyone got a B. The students who studied hard were upset and the students who studied little were happy.
As the second test rolled around, the students who studied little had studied even less and the ones who studied hard decided they wanted a free ride too so they studied little.
The second test average was a D! No one was happy.
When the third test rolled around, the average was an F.
As the tests proceeded, the scores never increased as bickering, blame and name-calling all resulted in hard feelings and no one would study for the benefit of anyone else.
To their great surprise, all failed and the professor told them that socialism would also ultimately fail because when the reward is great, the effort to succeed is great, but when government takes all the reward away, no one will try or want to succeed.
It could not be any simpler than that.
Posted by: Royal Flush at February 19, 2019 4:54 PM
Royal Flush, that’s an excellent example.
Some of us get it.
Socialist/leftist extremists (like j2t2, phx8, and Ed O’hrealy) will never understand it.
Those three are probably already on the dole.
Cheater Category #1 and #2:
- Cheater Extreme #1: One extreme wants regressive taxation, unfettered capitalism, they love monopolies, and they want the freedom to explore and wallow in almost every manifestation of unchecked greed (e.g. rampant greed that led to a mortgage crisis from 2005-to-2009 and up to 10,000 foreclosures per day).
- Cheater Extreme #2: The other extreme wants a nanny-state, that will wipe their lazy butts for them; where politicians lure citizens into being increasingly dependent on the government; with massive cradle-to-grave government programs (which are usually severely mismanaged; e.g. $70 Billion per year in Medicare fraud; $Trillions borrowed from Social Security; etc.) that nurture a sense of entitlement and dependency on government; wants to grow government ever larger (despite the already current nightmare proportions); rewards failure and laziness; tries to disguise their envy and jealousy as demands for equality; and perpetuates the myth that many things should be free, and that we can somehow all live at the expense of everyone else.
Posted by: d.a.n at February 19, 2019 5:06 PM
