Third Party & Independents Archives

We Need A National Crisis, Now

Senator Mitch McConnell and Sarah Huckabee Sanders are reported as saying that the President will sign legislation to fund the g’mint and, also, sign an exec order declaring a ‘national crisis’ at the southern border. In doing so he will quell some dim anxiety over keeping g’mint open and create a fracas in congress/senate over ‘abuse of exec power’ re declaring a national crisis. I suspect GOP globalists will fight him harder than the dims over funding the wall thru declaring a crisis at the border.

I am going to go with Hannity and Laura Ingram and suggest he should not approve the legislative bill to keep g'mint functioning. As the legislation commits a measly $1.5B for 'fencing' President Trump and the country has nothing to gain by signing the border security bill. Would be best to just let the House and Senate come to terms on how to keep g'mint open.

Getting funds thru a declaration of national crisis may take a year or so to nail down but, this approach seems to be the only means to securing wall funding. If the President doesn't get a start on the wall he will be in a much weaker posit going into the 2020's. 'Git er dun, Mr. President'.

Were the GOP globalist/open borders/Trump hater's not standing in Trump's way he could achieve much over the next five years. I'm hopeful that a few more 'hater's' will get removed during the upcoming elections.

The dims barely matter in this battle and in the coming years, IMO. dims are just a train wreck. They rail against 'old white guys' but only 'ole Bernie' and 'ole Biden' are likely the only folks who can come up with the dough to run. Would the 'communist news network' support Hillary, Pocahuntas, Bebe, Ocasio and the like? dims have run so far to the left no sensible organization would want to support them. dims have labeled everybody with some kind of hateful idiom. Yet, the dims are the most pathetic, divided, hate filled, immature, and so on . . . folks in the country. The federal g'mint may be called on to provide funds for some dim to stand for election.

And, to think that any one of them would be willing to stand up to Trump - - - the old ant crawlin up an elephants leg with rape on its mind. And, talk about rape - - - seems every day the papers are full of dims being lambasted for some sexual escapade. That withstanding, if the election was based on who was the most horny Trump would still win, hands down. . . IMO.

