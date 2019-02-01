Third Party & Independents Archives

A Deal With the Taliban & Honor in Afghanistan

Do you know a family who has lost a son or father or wife or sister to the war in Afghanistan? Do you know someone who knows someone? Perhaps not, but thousands of lives have been affected: directly by death and injury and indirectly by what their families have had to live through and deal with.

Was it worth it and is it worth it?

Yes, that's an impossible question to answer, especially for those of us who answer no to most of the above questions. I did happen to casually know a woman whose son came back from Afghanistan about a decade ago, apparently a changed and hardened man. But thank God, he came back.

First you have to define what the "it" is. Why are America and its allies fighting in Afghanistan? Because that's where Osama Bin Laden launched his jihad from. Because the Taliban are a medieval ruthless form of Islamic fundamentalism that flies in the face of everything much of the world at least professes to believe in.

But wait, those were the initial reasons. It has been over 17 years, Osama is dead, and the reasons have shifted. Afghanistan has become a symbol of the war against Islamic fundamentalist terrorism. The variety of jihadist terrorists from around the Middle East and from farther abroad fighting there (anybody remember John Walker Lindh who reportedly has still not renounced radical Islamic jihadist terror?) means it is radical Islamic terror's Waterloo. Either a great victory or a tragic but noble defeat in their eyes. A Waterloo they, of course, hope will be a victorious one rather than an emperor's tragic defeat.

And it's an asymmetrical battlefield. America and its allies have to continually secure a stable and relatively peaceful environment every fricking day, of every month, of every one of the last 17 years. Any truck-bomb. Any roadside IED. Any death of an allied soldier, especially an American one, is seen as a victory by the bearded crazies who profess a willingness to die and of course to kill and maim as a logical extension, in their eyes, of their faith.

It has become a grinding and bloody war of attrition between two very different combatant forces.

Now we have a possible peace deal with The Taliban in the works. And David French is troubled, if not outraged, that the Trump administration would actually consider brokering a peace deal with them. Here's what he writes in National Review:

"If the planned Trump withdrawal from Syria has echoes of America's disastrous withdrawal from Iraq, its potential withdrawal from Afghanistan has echoes of America's retreat from Vietnam. We'd leave an allied government with diminished resources to face an emboldened enemy. But unlike our Vietnamese foes, this emboldened jihadist enemy has already demonstrated that it can and will host terrorists who can and did inflict grievous harm on the United States of America."

The comparison to the helicopter leaving the roof of the embassy in Saigon in 1975 is already baked into the cake in much of the media. The analogies are already being rolled out and will be repeated endlessly should Trump's administration sign a peace deal with the Taliban. You cannot avoid them unless you remain for an even longer time in Afghanistan. Which means the steady drip of death and injury and losses and occasional victories, year after year. Decade after decade.

What David French seems to want - even if he dare not speak it - is to colonize Afghanistan. In fact, we have had an American protectorate in that troubled land since the fall of 2001. Here's French again:

"It's vital to understand that peace does not necessarily require withdrawal. In fact, American troops have often been indispensable to keeping the peace after our worst wars. And as costly as those forward deployments are, they are far, far less costly than renewed combat. Keeping an American military force in Iraq in 2011 would have been far less costly than the city-destroying urban battles we've seen since America was forced to reengage in 2014. Keeping an American military force in South Korea has been far less costly than the likely catastrophe of a second Korean War. No deal with the Taliban should depend on trusting the Taliban to defeat the terrorists who seek to strike us here at home. No deal with the Taliban should leave our allies at the mercy of the Taliban. If that means no deal with the Taliban, then so be it. If they want to commit to perpetual warfare, then they should understand that our nation has the will for perpetual self-defense."

But perpetual self-defense does not necessarily mean remaining in Afghanistan. Afghanistan is not the Korean peninsula. In fact, it may be that in today's world, leaving that country and redeploying closer to home and elsewhere might be a far more effective form of so-called perpetual self-defense.

It may be that the resistance to cutting and deal and leaving is, in part at least, a reflection of the military's reluctance to facing the hard questions about how they conducted the Afghanistan War and whether it was worth it. Questions of honor - hardly a trivial thing for the men and women who march into harms way for their flag and country although this is really about their commanding officers' honor - are especially delicate things. But there is a perpetual war with Islamic terror around the globe, questions of honor notwithstanding.

America has to assess how best to fight that war. And leaving Afghanistan might be a far less disastrous step than people like David French imagine it to be.