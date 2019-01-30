Third Party & Independents Archives

Has the Shutdown Shown That Almost Everything is Run by the Administrative State?

Before he headed off to sit in Koch’s lap - in other words, to attend his annual confab and adoringly transmit their latest objectives to his readers - the Washington Post’s James Hohmann affirmed in his Daily 202 newsletter that the shutdown has proven (one should use the past simple rather than the present perfect because this specific Daily 202 was published a day before the shutdown ended so please forgive my mixed tenses) that government in all it’s sprawling forms is essential to life in America.

Among the things Hohmann states are the following,"One enduring result could be that Americans collectively come to appreciate the value government provides in their everyday lives to a greater degree."

Followed by, "For the slay-the-beast types who hold plum posts in the Trump administration, this shutdown has turned into a teachable moment on what exactly the government does and how important it is to people's lives. It's so easy to score cheap political points by talking in the abstract about government "waste." It's hard to actually trim "fat" because, almost always, it turns out there's either a powerful political constituency or a legitimate policy justification for virtually everything federal agencies do."

Has the administrative state become so far-reaching and so part of most people's daily lives that functioning without its libraries worth of rules and regulations is unthinkable for a majority if not most voters? Has its invisible hand become a hidden fabric that runs the most minute details of one's life? Is there, as Hohmann says, a constituency and justification for everything the government and its agencies do? Well, yes. Perhaps there is. It would certainly seem to be the case and it does show why change is so hard to effect on the federal government. Or any level of government, but more so at the federal level.

Can that be changed?

Steve Moore certainly thinks so. In a diametrically opposed piece at National Review, the supply-sider with a long history at the Heritage Foundation who has over the span of 4 decades consistently pushed to limit and cut back government's role in voters' lives, says the shutdown showed how little the federal government matters to people outside the beltway.

Moore sums up his view saying:

"Yes, government is important, and liberals love to point to the very important things government does -- like providing security at airports or food-safety inspections. But those public-safety functions are classified as "essential" government services. There were 800,000 government employees laid off due to the partial shutdown. Less than half are considered "essential." Many of the other half are engaged in activities that are completely incidental to the lives of Americans in most parts of the country. I am not saying that all of these activities are not valuable. I am saying that for the benefit of taxpayers, congress and the president need to find out which are and which aren't."

How likely is it that Congress will actually do what Steve Moore suggests?

Not very. The now obvious truth is that GOP members of Congress have for the most part shown scant willingness to truly cut back federal government. They have been unwilling to even substantially slow the rate of growth of government. And they get re-elected. So, the question does arise over whether voters actually want a reduced federal government.

As Hohman suggests, when you move from abstract declarations of wasteful government spending and get down into the weeds and try to cut specific programs, you will find lobbyists and some group of angry voters willing to raise hell and vote you out of office.

With hard left progressives dragging the Democrats by their short hairs to a world with Medicare-for-all, Free tuition, a Green New Deal, and Abortion even after the aborted baby survives the attempt on its life, the government is so deeply embedded in every single thing you do that freeing oneself of even some small measure of interference seems next to impossible.

What has the shutdown shown America?

The Leviathan is everywhere and alive and well and clamoring for more. As Hobbes wrote, "And whereas some men have pretended for their disobedience to their sovereign a new covenant, made, not with men but with God, this also is unjust: for there is no covenant with God but by mediation of somebody that representeth God's person, which none doth but God's lieutenant who hath the sovereignty under God. But this pretence of covenant with God is so evident a lie, even in the pretenders' own consciences, that it is not only an act of an unjust, but also of a vile and unmanly disposition."

But some men did indeed pretend a disobedience to their sovereign George III and declared that their rights did not flow through a monarch but came from God himself in the form of God-given natural rights.

Some 240 years later, the administrative state with its progressive worldview that is taken on faith as a religion, has created a new and enormous Leviathan, worse in some ways than that idiotic Anglo-German king who gained his crown at Westminster Abbey. Worse because it is a false balm flowing from that progressive faith in state solutions to all that ails citizens.

For how do you depose a bureaucracy?