Third Party & Independents Archives

Emotional Triggers and What To Do About Them

“The first step in learning to deal with triggers is identifying when you have been triggered.







Executive coach Marc Lesser provided these helpful suggestions on things to look out for:

Body: Shallow breathing, rapid heartbeat, and sick to the stomach.

Emotions: Experiencing a fight-or-flight response, either feeling like a 'deer in the headlights' or having an emotional outburst (what Goleman famously calls an 'amygdala hijack')

Thoughts: Feeling like a victim, thoughts of blame and judgment, difficulty paying attention

Here are the 5 steps of the Siberian North RailRoad technique according to Chade-Meng Tan:

Stop



Breathe



Notice



Reflect



Respond



