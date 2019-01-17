Third Party & Independents Archives

President Trump has a 'biggly' agenda for 2019

Now that the holiday doldrums are behind us things are beginning to pick up a bit on the political side.

Trumps ex-lawyer, Cohen, is espousing that he paid some company to try and rig poll numbers in favor of Trump before the 2016 campaign began. The dim's are in line to grill Cohen before he goes to jail. Looks like this could be a black mark against Trump, his first, as I can tell.

And, Trump and the dim's are in a stalemate over the border/immigration. Two more caravans are in the making down around Honduras.



Trump does have his job cut out for him heading into the new year; immigration, China, NK, Syria, gov't shutdown, 2019 budget, the 2020 election , and ah. . . the investigations, et al.

I would hope Trump would give his SOU speech from the WH, denying congress the associated eye wash.

Also, am hopeful; that Trump will use DOD funds to 'build the wall'. Best to bite the bullet now and identify funds to do a complete buildout. 'git er dun'.

Once the wall issue is daid there should be more partisanship in settling other immigration reform issues.

Could be the 2020 elections are the real bright spot re Trumps busy agenda. The dims have little/no organization, fighting amongst themselves, will be forced to run far to the left, old white men need not run, dims have lost the middle class working folks, and so on . . ..

Stay strong Mr. President, lots to do . . .

