Third Party & Independents Archives

President Trump has a 'biggly' agenda for 2019
Now that the holiday doldrums are behind us things are beginning to pick up a bit on the political side.
Trumps ex-lawyer, Cohen, is espousing that he paid some company to try and rig poll numbers in favor of Trump before the 2016 campaign began. The dim's are in line to grill Cohen before he goes to jail. Looks like this could be a black mark against Trump, his first, as I can tell.
And, Trump and the dim's are in a stalemate over the border/immigration. Two more caravans are in the making down around Honduras.
Trump does have his job cut out for him heading into the new year; immigration, China, NK, Syria, gov't shutdown, 2019 budget, the 2020 election , and ah. . . the investigations, et al.
I would hope Trump would give his SOU speech from the WH, denying congress the associated eye wash.
Also, am hopeful; that Trump will use DOD funds to 'build the wall'. Best to bite the bullet now and identify funds to do a complete buildout. 'git er dun'.
Once the wall issue is daid there should be more partisanship in settling other immigration reform issues.
Could be the 2020 elections are the real bright spot re Trumps busy agenda. The dims have little/no organization, fighting amongst themselves, will be forced to run far to the left, old white men need not run, dims have lost the middle class working folks, and so on . . ..
Stay strong Mr. President, lots to do . . .
The Democrats may have a lot of serious problems, but they still make up at least 30% of all voters, and their hatred of the OTHER party is why they will never change, no matter how despicable and morally bankrupt that THEIR party is (especially for refusing to secure the borders, and for despicably pitting U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for votes, money, and power).Posted by: d.a.n at January 18, 2019 1:44 AM
Oh please D., secure the border by building more wall! Why not use the 5.7 billion for something useful?Posted by: j2t2 at January 18, 2019 1:32 PM
Do Democrats support demolishing the existing hundreds of miles of border barriers j2t2?Posted by: Royal Flush at January 18, 2019 3:15 PM
j2t2 wrote: Neither am I a “build a wall on one border to keep the brown guys out” type.So, j2t2 believes a wall, or any barrier, is racist.
and phx8 wrote: As for immigration, I would be fine with open borders.
and ohrealy wrote: Any wall-nut stupid enough to believe in “the wall” is too ignorant to participate in any discussion anywhere.
So, apparently, the three stooges are against border barriers, and/or prefer open-borders.
Don’t need much more proof about these socialist extremists. The common-thread in such socialist extremism is increasingly like the Democrat party, which wants a nanny-state, that will wipe their lazy butts for them; where politicians lure citizens into being increasingly dependent on the government; with massive cradle-to-grave government programs (which are usually severely mismanaged; e.g. $70 Billion per year in Medicare fraud; $Trillions borrowed from Social Security; etc.) that nurture a sense of entitlement and dependency on government; wants to grow government ever larger (despite the already current nightmare proportions); rewards failure and laziness; tries to disguise their envy and jealousy as demands for equality; and perpetuates the myth that many things should be free, and that we can somehow all live at the expense of everyone else.Posted by: d.a.n at January 18, 2019 5:59 PM
You will have to ask them Royal. IMHO they would rather support using the 5.7 billion for something a bit more effective than a wall that people tunnel under at will.
So, j2t2 believes a wall, or any barrier, is racist.
D., it is this type of “reasoning” that makes us laugh at you. It is hard to take you seriously when your reasoning skills are so diminished as to be nonexistent.
So, apparently, the three stooges are against border barriers, and/or prefer open-borders.
Well I am surprised you have stooped even lower that your previous reasoning.
Don’t need much more proof about these socialist extremists.
No… no you don’t….but when has the lack of proof stopped you from making so many false assumptions. But hey you managed to get in the latest repub talking point, Goebbels and Putin’s b**ch would be proud D.. This flagrant attempt to smear me and others is laughable coming from a neo-Nazi extremist D.. Your conservative Big Lie trolling points are yet another low when it comes to reasoning.
But hey thanks for attacking SS and Medicare D., it took years but you finally came out of the closet. Shout it out my friend let the rest of the country know what the right wing extremist like Trump, McConnell, and yourself are up to in this country. Hiding behind populism just like good ol’ Adolph, the lot of you.
