Third Party & Independents Archives

Will Tulsi Gabbard be Run Out of the Democratic Party on a Rail?
They’re already sounding the death knell on Tulsi Gabbard’s presidential campaign over at Rolling Stone. In a hit piece by Ryan Bort, Gabbard’s rather conservative past positions have been dragged back into the spotlight. That’s what happens when you announce a run for president, of course. But it seems that what most infuriates the progressive left is her past involvement with social conservatism.
Her father - Mike Gabbard a Hawaii State Senator - was head of the Alliance for Traditional Marriage and Tusli was involved with them around the turn of the century, promoting traditional marriage and taking a fairly strong and clear stance against same sex marriage. She has since changed her tune and in a statement to CNN apologized for her past beliefs:
First, let me say I regret the positions I took in the past, and the things I said. I'm grateful for those in the LGBTQ+ community who have shared their aloha with me throughout my personal journey. Over the past six years in Congress, I have been fortunate to have had the opportunity to help work toward passing legislation that ensures equal rights and protections on LGBTQ+ issues, such as the Equality Act, the repeal of DOMA, Restore Honor to Service members Act, the Employment Non-Discrimination Act, the Safe Schools Improvement Act and the Equality for All Resolution. Much work remains to ensure equality and civil rights protections for LGBTQ+ Americans and if elected President, I will continue to fight for equal rights for all.
Not good enough for many Democrats nowadays, especially seeing she shocked the liberal establishment last week for actually criticizing Senator Hirono for her aggressive questioning of District Court judge nominee Brian Buescher over his Catholic faith. Gabbard's defense of religious freedom was in fact cheered by conservatives. She said, "While I oppose the nomination of Brian Buescher to the U.S. District Court in Nebraska, I stand strongly against those who are fomenting religious bigotry, citing as disqualifiers Buescher's Catholicism and his affiliation with the Knights of Columbus."
Which is unforgivable for people like Senator Hirono and her spokesperson Will Dempster who stated, "Over the past two years, the Senator has been attacked by right wing ideologues for her examination of Donald Trump's ideologically-driven nominees to the courts. It is unfortunate that Congresswoman Gabbard based her misguided opinion on the far-right wing manipulation of these straightforward questions."
Of course, Ruth Bader Ginsburg or Justice Sotomayor, for example, are never, ever motivated by ideology. They are fair and balanced in their judgements. Which is why the nomination and confirmation of Supreme Court Justices is always merely a technical matter of competence, to be carefully, cautiously, and above all, objectively examined in the august chambers of the Senate.
Right?
For Democrats in 2019, if you are pro-life, then you are far right. If you seek any limits on our ability to put to death an unborn child, you are a raging alt-right terrorist. And you must be taken down. Rhetorically and politically of course. And you must be driven from the public square, both digital and offline.
Will Tulsi Gabbard be hounded out of the Democratic Party for her beliefs? Wil her presidential campaign indeed be over before it starts as Rolling Stone seems to suggest?
Gabbard - who served in Iraq with a field medical unit of the National Guard - also responded to the rhetorical trap of whether to allow torture if say a city's existence depended on getting information from a suspect. There are ways to not put out a quote that will come back against you when asked that type of question, but she was young (still is young at 37) and naïve. She didn't evade and skip around the theoretical and instead took it head on and now it's being gleefully thrown back at her as she's portrayed as a torture-loving CIA supporter. Oh wait, aren't the CIA part of the good guys now that they are gunning for Trump? Never mind, Gabbard loves waterboarding! She's alt-right!
Is there space in the Democratic Party for someone like Tulsi Gabbard? That's the question right now, unfortunately.
So, we will soon find out two things:
1. How tough or how hypocritical is Tulsi Gabbard? In other words, will she renounce everything and anything she stood for in the past in order to keep her campaign alive? And isn't that the quickest way to bury a campaign?
2. How complete is the radical progressive hold of the Democrat Party? If Tulsi Gabbard is run out of town on a rail, then the Red Guardsmen and women will now be and now are running the show. Does Pelosi think she can actually keep them on a leash? Does she even want to?
Or more accurately, does Nancy Pelosi even have a choice anymore? And does she even realize it?Posted by AllardK at January 14, 2019 4:16 PM
Before this topic gets soiled, some quotes from another radical progressive:
“Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children. This is not a way of life at all in any true sense. Under the clouds of war, it is humanity hanging on a cross of iron.”
“Never waste a minute thinking about people you don’t like.”
“Leadership is the art of getting someone else to do something you want done because he wants to do it.”
“A people that values its privileges above its principles soon loses both.”
“If you want total security, go to prison. There you’re fed, clothed, given medical care and so on. The only thing lacking… is freedom. ”
“The search for a scapegoat is the easiest of all hunting expeditions.”
“Should any political party attempt to abolish social security unemployment insurance and eliminate labor laws and farm programs you would not hear of that party again in our political history. There is a tiny splinter group of course that believes you can do these things. Among them are a few other Texas oil millionaires and an occasional politician or business man from other areas. Their number is negligible and they are stupid.”
“The supreme quality for leadership is unquestionably integrity. Without it, no real success is possible, no matter whether it is on a section gang, a football field, in an army, or in an office.”
“Never let yourself be persuaded that any one Great Man, any one leader, is necessary to the salvation of America. When America consists of one leader and 158 million followers, it will no longer be America.”
“Get it all on record now - get the films - get the witnesses -because somewhere down the road of history some bastard will get up and say that this never happened.”
“As we peer into society’s future, we — you and I, and our government — must avoid the impulse to live only for today, plundering for our own ease and convenience the precious resources of tomorrow. We cannot mortgage the material assets of our grandchildren without risking the loss also of their political and spiritual heritage. We want democracy to survive for all generations to come, not to become the insolvent phantom of tomorrow.”
not soiled yet?
“If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and that is moral, then it is not a political party; it is merely a conspiracy to seize power.”
“And I should like to assure you, my Islamic friends, that under the American Constitution, under American tradition, and in American hearts, this Center, this place of worship, is just as welcome as could be a similar edifice of any other religion. Indeed, America would fight with her whole strength for your right to have here your own church and worship according to your own conscience. This concept is indeed a part of America, and without that concept we would be something else than what we are.”Posted by: ohrealy at January 14, 2019 6:04 PM
Too bad ohrealy does not follow the advice and philosophies he posts above.
As for Tulsi Gabbard, a lot of Democrats dislike her views on gun control, immigration, and some other issues, which Democrats think are undermining the Democrats agenda and campaigns across the country.Posted by: d.a.n at January 14, 2019 6:11 PM
“The rule of law does more than ensure freedom from high-handed action by rulers. It ensures justice between man and man however humble the one and however powerful the other. A man with five dollars in the bank can call to account the corporation with five billion dollars in assets-and the two will be heard as equals before the law.”
“Every leader should have enough humility to accept, publicly, the responsibility for the mistakes of the subordinates he has himself selected and, likewise, to give them credit, publicly, for their triumphs.”
“Most things which are urgent are not important, and most things which are important are not urgent.” ~ Dwight D. EisenhowerPosted by: ohrealy at January 14, 2019 6:14 PM
Perhaps ohrealy can tell us how his comments here (over the years) align with the quotations he posted above?Posted by: d.a.n at January 14, 2019 7:04 PM
ohrealy quoted Eisenhower: “If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and that is moral, then it is not a political party; it is merely a conspiracy to seize power.”And this is a perfect example of that, in which Democrats have been (despicably) pitting U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for votes, money, and power.
Posted by: d.a.n at January 14, 2019 10:08 PM
CNN analyst Areva Martin, on Tuesday morning (15-JAN-2019), mistakenly accused Sirius XM radio host and Fox Nation host, David Webb, for his “white privilege” during a discussion (by telephone) on race, only to find out that David Webb is, in fact, black.
The accusation by Areva Martin happened during a debate on whether race or qualifications should be an issue when hiring people for certain jobs.
During the conversation, David Webb said that qualifications should be what matters most, and Areva Martin disagreed, and …
Areva Martin said: “That’s a whole ‘nother long conversation about white privilege, the things that you have the privilege of doing, that people of color don’t have the privilege of.”
David Webb replied: “How do I have the privilege of white privilege?”
Areva Martin said: “David… by virtue of being a white male you have white privilege.”
David Webb replied: “Areva, I hate to break it to you, but you should’ve been better prepped. I’m black.”
Areva Martin just demonstrated that she is a racist.
Areva Martin assumed that anyone who thinks job qualifications should matter more than skin color must be a white racist.
When a person makes everything about race and color, it destroys their soul, they always slip up eventually, and their true depravity is finally apparent for all to see.Posted by: d.a.n at January 15, 2019 9:02 PM
