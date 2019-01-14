Third Party & Independents Archives

Will Tulsi Gabbard be Run Out of the Democratic Party on a Rail?

They’re already sounding the death knell on Tulsi Gabbard’s presidential campaign over at Rolling Stone. In a hit piece by Ryan Bort, Gabbard’s rather conservative past positions have been dragged back into the spotlight. That’s what happens when you announce a run for president, of course. But it seems that what most infuriates the progressive left is her past involvement with social conservatism.

Her father - Mike Gabbard a Hawaii State Senator - was head of the Alliance for Traditional Marriage and Tusli was involved with them around the turn of the century, promoting traditional marriage and taking a fairly strong and clear stance against same sex marriage. She has since changed her tune and in a statement to CNN apologized for her past beliefs:

First, let me say I regret the positions I took in the past, and the things I said. I'm grateful for those in the LGBTQ+ community who have shared their aloha with me throughout my personal journey. Over the past six years in Congress, I have been fortunate to have had the opportunity to help work toward passing legislation that ensures equal rights and protections on LGBTQ+ issues, such as the Equality Act, the repeal of DOMA, Restore Honor to Service members Act, the Employment Non-Discrimination Act, the Safe Schools Improvement Act and the Equality for All Resolution. Much work remains to ensure equality and civil rights protections for LGBTQ+ Americans and if elected President, I will continue to fight for equal rights for all.

Not good enough for many Democrats nowadays, especially seeing she shocked the liberal establishment last week for actually criticizing Senator Hirono for her aggressive questioning of District Court judge nominee Brian Buescher over his Catholic faith. Gabbard's defense of religious freedom was in fact cheered by conservatives. She said, "While I oppose the nomination of Brian Buescher to the U.S. District Court in Nebraska, I stand strongly against those who are fomenting religious bigotry, citing as disqualifiers Buescher's Catholicism and his affiliation with the Knights of Columbus."

Which is unforgivable for people like Senator Hirono and her spokesperson Will Dempster who stated, "Over the past two years, the Senator has been attacked by right wing ideologues for her examination of Donald Trump's ideologically-driven nominees to the courts. It is unfortunate that Congresswoman Gabbard based her misguided opinion on the far-right wing manipulation of these straightforward questions."

Of course, Ruth Bader Ginsburg or Justice Sotomayor, for example, are never, ever motivated by ideology. They are fair and balanced in their judgements. Which is why the nomination and confirmation of Supreme Court Justices is always merely a technical matter of competence, to be carefully, cautiously, and above all, objectively examined in the august chambers of the Senate.

Right?

For Democrats in 2019, if you are pro-life, then you are far right. If you seek any limits on our ability to put to death an unborn child, you are a raging alt-right terrorist. And you must be taken down. Rhetorically and politically of course. And you must be driven from the public square, both digital and offline.

Will Tulsi Gabbard be hounded out of the Democratic Party for her beliefs? Wil her presidential campaign indeed be over before it starts as Rolling Stone seems to suggest?

Gabbard - who served in Iraq with a field medical unit of the National Guard - also responded to the rhetorical trap of whether to allow torture if say a city's existence depended on getting information from a suspect. There are ways to not put out a quote that will come back against you when asked that type of question, but she was young (still is young at 37) and naïve. She didn't evade and skip around the theoretical and instead took it head on and now it's being gleefully thrown back at her as she's portrayed as a torture-loving CIA supporter. Oh wait, aren't the CIA part of the good guys now that they are gunning for Trump? Never mind, Gabbard loves waterboarding! She's alt-right!

Is there space in the Democratic Party for someone like Tulsi Gabbard? That's the question right now, unfortunately.

So, we will soon find out two things:

1. How tough or how hypocritical is Tulsi Gabbard? In other words, will she renounce everything and anything she stood for in the past in order to keep her campaign alive? And isn't that the quickest way to bury a campaign?

2. How complete is the radical progressive hold of the Democrat Party? If Tulsi Gabbard is run out of town on a rail, then the Red Guardsmen and women will now be and now are running the show. Does Pelosi think she can actually keep them on a leash? Does she even want to?

Or more accurately, does Nancy Pelosi even have a choice anymore? And does she even realize it?