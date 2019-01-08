Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump is The Wall Therefore The Wall Must be Stopped
President Trump - who will deliver a prime-time address to the Nation this Tuesday on the Border Wall - has another foe in his plans to build a barrier across the southern border:
Environmental groups.
For example, the Center for Biological Diversity whose main purpose is defending endangered species in the Southwest, has reportedly filed over 100 lawsuits against the Trump administration. Needless to say, they are extremely worried about the migration of wildlife across the southern border and what the wall would do to such migratory patterns.
The jaguar and the ocelot cat, for example, are making a comeback from low population levels, so it seems that less than 200 miles of steel slats/fencing along a 2,000-mile border would obviously quickly render both of them extinct species. Not to be churlish, but if fencing and various barriers have been in place and have been (ever so slowly) increasing over the last few decades, how the hell is it that their populations have actually been increasing over the same time period?
Of course, it has been shown that ecological devastation (the real kind) tends to be far worse in lower income-level countries. Like India or China. Or Brazil. And that as incomes rise and populations become urbanized (that is with decent levels of GDP per capita) then more money, and therefore technology is applied to cleaning up waste and pollution.
Migratory patterns are another matter.
Because if you truly believe that migratory patterns are key to ecological health then you naturally view human civilization itself as toxic. Cities, highways, railways, airports, fences, suburbs, factories, skyscrapers, airports, container terminals, even wind turbines and arrays of solar panels. You see them all as a curse on Earth. And if you are a hard ecologist you may indeed dream of unleashing pandemics that would cleanse our planet of the human virus and re-establish the true balance you see as needed.
But this is mostly left unsaid as the emphasis is on diversity and how we should all learn to share our environment and our societies under its overarching banner.
So far, the conservation groups the Center for Biological Diversity and Defenders of Wildlife's attempts at blocking any wall or other barrier construction by launching lawsuits through the court system has not been successful, but they have slowed the process of construction and planning.
The interesting question is whether some part of the administrative state - like officials within the EPA - that is clearly hostile to Trump, would use these lawsuits to enact rules and regulations, or to rigorously enforce existing ones, all in order to stall and perhaps disrupt border wall construction.
In other words, the wildlife card will be played along with all the other tactics, (like decrying the humanitarian crisis along the border while then denying a crisis exists), in order to prevent any sort of a meaningful barrier from being built.
Will we see Ocasio-Cortez cradling a baby ocelot cat near the border while denouncing the immigration policies of Trump's administration as ecologically destructive?
The Wall has come to mean Trump in the eyes of both his detractors and his supporters. That means that for the opposition, the Wall - that is, any barrier at all - must be stopped. Any way. Anyhow.Posted by AllardK at January 8, 2019 6:13 PM
“Walls don’t work. Walls are immoral.” Are the Democrats suggesting we dismantle walls?
There are walls everywhere. Walls around the homes of prominent Democrat politicians, walls around prisons, walls around gated communities…and more.
Are Democrat walls good, and Republican walls bad?Posted by: Royal Flush at January 8, 2019 6:25 PM
Perhaps the Democraps in Congress would not mind removing the gates, metal detectors, and doors to the Capitol and their offices?
Based on the following, many Democrats and similar ilk, have clearly demonstrated that they have nefarious and despicable motives, to acquire more power via more VOTES and MONEY:
- (01) because many Democrats, most of the Main Stream Media, others on the left, and similar ilk (despicably) pit U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for votes, by pandering to illegal immigrants for 30+ years for more votes (via more representation in the House, via more U.S. House representatives, via apportionment of representatives (i.e. more electoral votes, and more federal funding), based on population, based on the decennial CENSUS, which does not verify U.S. citizenship;
- (02) because many Democrats are also fighting against a check-box on the CENSUS, despite the check-box being totally inadequate to prove citizenship. Democrats disguise their desire for power (for THEIR party) as compassion for illegal immigrants, while despicably pitting U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for votes.
- (03) because many Democrats (and most of the main stream media) lie about crime by illegal immigrants, and refuse to report over about 2 thousand homicides per year by criminal non-citizens; 32% of everyone in federal prison is a criminal non-citizen (source: Source#3: cis.org/Huennekens/32-Federal-Inmates-Are-Aliens);
- (04) because many Democrats (and most of the main stream media) lie about how massive illegal (or legal) immigration is costing U.S. tax payers $296+ Billion (or more) per year in net losses (which does not include all costs, and does not include the cost of crime by illegal immigrants); that is a net loss of about $2,349.00 per year per household (126.22 Million households in 2017), or $916 per year per person (U.S. population=323 Million in 2017);
- (05) because many Democrats are calling for open borders;
- (06) because many Democrats are calling to abolish I.C.E. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement);
- (07) because many Democrats want another shamnesty, like the shamnesty of 1986;
- (08) because many Democrats refuse legislation to require employers to use eVerify (to verify eligibility for employment);
- (09) because many Democrats want to give illegal immigrants drivers’ licenses, and also automatically register them to vote;
- (10) because many Democrats want more mayors like Libby Schaaf (Oakland, CA), who warns illegal immigrants (including criminal illegal immigrants) before an ICE raid to arrest criminal illegal immigrants;
- (11) because many Democrats want more sanctuary cities and states, like California, where Democrats have passed sanctuary city and sanctuary state laws that protect criminal illegal immigrants (i.e. an illegal immigrant by the name of Garcia Zarate (who had already been deported 5 times) can shoot and murder Kate Steinle, and be (www.cnn.com/2017/11/30/us/kate-steinle-murder-trial-verdict/index.html)for that murder, despite Zarate admitting to shooting the weapon that killed Kate Steinle (which should have been, at the very least, manslaughter);
- (12) because many Democrats want to abolish the 2nd amendment, but many Democrats and many on the left call for restricting or eliminating 2nd Amendment rights, and say it is worth it “even if it saves only ONE life”, but conveniently ignore about 2 thousand people killed per year by criminal non-citizens (source: www.gao.gov/assets/320/316959.pdf);
ANSWER: For the votes, and money.
The common-thread in the list above, of everything the Democrats do, is that Democrats are motivated by their desire to acquire more power for THEIR party, by despicably pitting U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for more votes (via more represenation) and more money (via more federal funding). Posted by: d.a.n at January 8, 2019 7:29 PM
Trump said we have a humanitarian crisis WTF is the wall going to do to prevent a humanitarian crisis. Trump like our friend D. is prone to exaggerate the numbers of crimes and criminals crossing the border. Let’s face it we already have sections of walls along the border and we still have these crimes and criminals, WTF is more wall going to solve?
Posted by: j2t2 at January 8, 2019 10:25 PM
I do have to give Trump credit only two years into his presidency and for the first time, he didn’t sound like a complete moron as he spoke.
The humanitarian crisis is the foolish people who walked hundreds of miles to find that the IDIOTS who promised them and coached them on amnesty were feeding them a line of BULLS××T. J2 ask Obama, Clinton, Pelosi, and your Hollywood idols how their walls around their property are working. Then maybe you will know how a barrier at the southern border will work.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at January 8, 2019 10:53 PM
The Wall has come to mean Trump in the eyes of both his detractors and his supporters. That means that for the opposition, the Wall - that is, any barrier at all - must be stopped. Any way. Anyhow.
Got a chuckle out of Allardk’s last line. How one sided can you get? Trump and his sheeple are dug in hard on this issue, aren’t they? Remember Trump shut down the government, and was proud to do so, over this issue. Well until he wasn’t anyway.
Trump’s speech was obviously one part appealing to our emotions, one part fearmongering and one part exaggeration guys. How many felt Trump actually cared about the humanitarian “crisis” at the border? Who fell for the fearmongering and exaggeration? I mean we have so many gun deaths each year the numbers he mentions regarding illegal’s committing crimes don’t seem to be the top priority, does it?
j2t2 wrote: Trump like our friend D. is prone to exaggerate the numbers of crimes and criminals crossing the border.
Nonsense.
The numbers are from the Government Accountability Office (GAO), DHS, and prisons and jails in the U.S.
People, like Pelosi, who say “I reject your facts” are not only fools, but gives creedence to the Democraps real strategy, which is to acquire more power via votes.
Most likely, there are enough Republicans and Independents (and some Democrats), who don’t agree with Pelosi and Schumer.
Especially, when considering that illegal immigrants are committing thousands of homicides per year at a rate higher than U.S. citizens.
DHS stated there were 2,000 homicides per year (on average) for the last 2 years (which is about 24% more homicides per year than the 1,611 homides per year based on estimates from GAO-Report-11-187 (written in 2011, for 5 states and a study group of 249,000 criminal non-citizens) which estimated approximately 1,611 (on average) homcides per year.
GAO-Report-11-187 states that there were 25,064 homicides by a study population of 249,000 convicted criminal non-citizens incarcerated in U.S. prisons and jails in only 5 states (AZ,CA,FL,NY,TX) between 2003 and 2009 (7 years), and the homicides occurred between AUG-1955 and APR-2010 (54.7 years).
However, GAO-Report-11-187 states that 90% of all arrests occurred after 1990 and before 2010 (after the shamnesty of 1986; i.e. 1990-to-2009 = 20 years; see chart below). The study population of 249,000 criminal non-citizens was only a portion of all criminal non-citizens in U.S. jails and prisons in only 5 states. I.C.E. estimates the total number of incarcerated non-citizens in the U.S. was about 1.9 million in 2016. There were 1.7 Million arrest reocords, and nearly 3 Million offenses for the study population of 249,000 criminal non-citizens, and the study only examined criminal convictions of criminal non-citizens occurring in 7 years from 2003-to-2009. Each criminal non-citizen had (on average) 7 arrests each, and each averaged 12 offenses each.
However, not only did most (90%) of the crimes occur after 1990, but the levels of illegal immigration increased significantly (increaesed by 180%) see graph below) from 3.4 Million in 1990 to 10.5 Million in 2005, and remained above 10.5 Million from 2005 to 2018. There are about 1.80 times more illegal immigrants in the U.S. in the 14 years from 2005-to-2018, than the previous 15 years from 1990-to-2004.
Therefore, based on the total of 17,250 homicides in 2016, assuming at least the same number of 25,064 homicides in the 14 years from 2005 to 2018 (for the study group of 249,000 criminal non-citizens) as there was for the 20 years from 1990 to 2009, and still assuming 90% of those 25,064 homicides occurred in the 14 years between 2005 an 2018, then (90% of 25,064 = 22,557 homicides) / 14) = 1,611 homicides per year (4.41 homicides per day) by criminmal non-citizens. 1,611 homicides / 25.3 Million non-citizens = 0.0000637 homicides per non-citizen per year. The overall homicide rate in 2016 is (17,250 homicides / 323.4 Million) = 0.0000533 homicides per year.
Therefore, 0.0000637 / 0.000533 = 1.20 times more (20% more) homicides per year by criminal non-citizens, than by U.S. citizens.
That is a conservative estimate, because:
- (a) that is for only 5 states (AZ,CA,FL,NY,TX);
- (b)the same number of homicides from 1990-to-2010 was also assumed for 2005-to-2016, despite the population of illegal immigrants was 1.8 times greater from 2005-to-2018 than 1990-to-2005;
- (c)the study group only represented 249,000 of all criminal non-citizens incarcerated in U.S. jails and prisons.
- (d)the number of illegal immigrants in the U.S. is actually closer to 12 million in 2017 and 2018, and the number of illegal immigrants in the U.S. since 2005 has remained above 10.5 Million.
- (e) the study only examined criminal convictions of criminal non-citizens for criminal non-citizens incarcerated in U.S. prisons and jails in the 7 years from 2003-to-2009.
The DHS stated 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens.
Therefore, 2,000 / 25.3 Million non-citizens = 0.0000791 homicides per non-citizen per year.
Compared to the U.S. homicide rate (of 0.0000533 homicides per year) in 2016, 0.0000791 / 0.0000533 = 1.48 times more (48% more) homicides per year by criminal non-citizens, than by U.S. citizens.
Therefore, claims that illegal immigrants commit less crime appears to be false (based on homicides).
Crime rates for some other crime categories are far worse (i.e. drugs, illegal immigrant violations, etc.).
Claims by Democrats that there are no net monetary losses due to illegal immigrants also appears to be false (estimated net losses are $296 Billion per year (www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/sep/21/mass-immigration-costs-govt-296-billion-year-natio/ ); that’s $2,249 per household (126.22 Million households in 2017); or $916 per person (U.S. population = 323.4 Million in 2017). And those costs do not include all costs (i.e. due to crime; job displacement; etc.).
ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS in the U.S. from 1945 to 2016:
- YEAR: 0=====1M===2M===3M===4M===5M===6M===7M===8M===9M===10M===11M===12Million
- 2018: ########################################################### 11.3M
- 2017: ########################################################### 11.3M
- 2016: ########################################################### 11.3M
- 2015: ######################################################## 11.0M
- 2014: ########################################################### 11.3M
- 2013: ########################################################### 11.3M
- 2012: ###########################################################] 11.4M
- 2011: ############################################################ 11.5M
- 2010: ############################################################] 11.6M
- 2009: ####################################################### 10.8M (recession)
- 2008: ############################################################] 11.6M
- 2007: ############################################################# 11.8M
- 2006: ############################################################ 11.5M
- 2005: ###################################################### 10.5M
- 2004: ################################################# 9.3M
- 2003: ################################################### 9.7M
- 2002: ################################################## 9.4M
- 2001: ####################################### 7.8M
- 2000: ########################################### 8.5M
- 1999: ##################################### ~7.0M
- 1998: ################################ ~6.0M
- 1997: ############################# ~5.5M
- 1996: ######################### ~5.0M
- 1995: ####################### ~4.2M
- 1994: ##################### ~3.9M
- 1993: ################### ~3.5M
- 1992: ################# 3.4M
- 1991: ############### ~2.6M
- 1990: ############## ~2.1M
- 1989: #############
- 1988: ############
- 1987: ############
- 1986: ########### 2.1M (1986 Amnesty)
- 1985: ###########
- 1984: ########### 2.1M
- 1983: ###########
- 1982: ############
- 1981: #############
- 1980: ############## 3.0M
- 1979: #############
- 1978: ############
- 1977: ##########
- 1976: ########
- 1975: #######
- 1974: ##### 1.1M
- 1973: ####
- 1972: ####
- 1971: ###
- 1970: ###
- 1969: ### 0.54M
“Walls don’t work”. Except they do.
https://nypost.com/2018/01/13/we-already-have-a-border-wall-and-it-works/Posted by: dbs at January 9, 2019 9:34 AM
Cuomo and Lemon were discussing their wish to censor the president’s speech and use a time delay in case the president says something they consider a lie or exaggeration.
It was actually a scary conversation, but Cuomo appeared to be the voice of reason and discounted Lemon’s suggestions.
What is scary is that the only people in America, who has a job guaranteed by the Constitution, would be discussing the possibility of censoring the President of the United States in the Oval Office! That, my friends, is truly scary.Posted by: Weary Willie at January 9, 2019 11:05 AM
d.a.n.,
Thanks for the laugh this morning! Imagine, those despicable Democrats doing things that people will vote for! How terrible!
Why not save everyone, including yourself, some trouble? Anytime you want to post debunked statistics intended to promote fear, just type this:
IACATBTKY
Immigrants Are Coming Across The Border To Kill You.
Same message, just much more concise.
AOC killed it last night in an interview with Rachel Maddow. It is understandable why conservatives freak out over her. They are seeing the Ghost of Christmas Future. All those warnings about losing the Millennial Generation are coming true. It will be up to Socialist Democrats to eliminate the national debt by raising the marginal tax rate on incomes after those incomes go over $10 million. Medicare-For-All. And a Green Initiative to save the long term future.
The changing make-up of the House reflects this changing of the guard. The Democrats reflect the make-up of the country. The GOP has become even more white and male, a direct result of white identity politics/white nationalism.
Meanwhile, Trump’s speech was a bomb. He is such a bad negotiator. First, he spent the previous months suggesting he would shut down the government. Next, he burned McConnell by saying he would sign a CR. The Senate passed a bipartisan CR unanimously. Trump reneged, destroying trust. The reason Trump reneged is that ideologues like Limbaugh, Coulter, Ingraham, and others demanded it.
Caught a few minutes of Limbaugh yesterday. He was squealing like a stuck pig over being blamed for the shutdown, insisting that it was the fault of the MSM.
In the meantime, Trump negotiated himself into a box canyon. What a dumb*ss. Now he’s stuck, and the only way out is to lose.
Not even screaming IACATBTKY will work.Posted by: phx8 at January 9, 2019 11:20 AM
phx8 wrote: d.a.n., Thanks for the laugh this morning! Imagine, those despicable Democrats doing things that people [Democraps] will vote for! How terrible!You’re welcome.
Yes, but don’t you mean Democraps?
phx8 wrote: Why not save everyone, including yourself, some trouble? Anytime you want to post debunked statistics intended to promote fear, just type this: IACATBTKY Immigrants Are Coming Across The Border To Kill You. Same message, just much more concise.Some are, based on GAO and DHS reports, which both estimate 2,000 homicides per year by criminal illegal immigrants, and that means the homicide rate is up to 48% higher than that of U.S. citizens. IF you don’t like the facts, then address your concerns with the GAO and DHS.
phx8 wrote: AOC killed it last night in an interview with Rachel Maddow. It is understandable why conservatives “freak out” over her. They are seeing the Ghost of Christmas Future. All those warnings about losing the Millennial Generation are coming true. It will be up to Socialist Democrats to eliminate the national debt by raising the marginal tax rate on incomes after those incomes go over $10 million. Medicare-For-All. And a Green Initiative to save the long term future.No one’s “freak[ing] out”. They are laughing. Hopefully, AOC will run for president in 2020.
phx8 wrote: The changing make-up of the House reflects this changing of the guard. The Democrats reflect the make-up of the country. The GOP has become even more white and male, a direct result of white identity politics/white nationalism.More racism demostrated by phx8.
phx8 obviously hates white people, based on his many comments against white people.
phx8 wrote: There is no question whatsoever that Trump is a racist.Funny how those habitually screaming Racism are actually the true racists, as demonstrated by their numerous comments.
For example:
- [01] phx8 wrote: Thank you for cutting and pasting my comments. I stand by every single one, and I am gratified to see such consistently high quality in my work. Much appreciated.
- [02] phx8 wrote: Prejudice against immigrants among U.S. whites is NOT new … So what is happening today is NOT new, or some sort of intractable problem. Racism and bigotry from the rural, white crowds of Trump reflect a long American tradition of hatred.
- [Apparently, based on phx8’s numerous statements here, phx8 does not like “white” people ?]
- [03] phx8 wrote: if Tucker Carlson wants to spread hatred and white nationalism on FOX, he should expect consequences.
- [04] phx8 wrote: Tucker Carlson is a white nationalist. THAT IS THE WHOLE POINT OF THE PROGRAM- catering to the bigotry and racism and fears of the white FOX audience.
- [phx8 is essentially calling all white people that watch Tucker Carlson racists.]
- [05] phx8 wrote: We have seen an unconstitutional effort to ban all Muslims from coming to this country.
- [That comment by phx8 is false, because the ban was for specific nations with a lot of terrorism. There was never an executive action that banned Muslims only. The Supreme Court, in the end, upheld Trump’s travel ban]
- [06] phx8 wrote: And heavens! Immigrants, legal and illegal, might vote for Democrats! LOL. Worst excuse for bigotry- ever.
- [07] phx8 wrote: Not the majority. 30% [of Americans are racist] seems about right. You might wonder how that can be possible. But we are not the first country to experience this.
- [08] phx8 wrote: In other words, it is a lie. It is a classic example of xenophobia, and the implication with “Middle Easterners” [in the caravan] is intended to stoke Islamophobia as well.
- [However, the Guatemalan President, Jimmy Morales reported in October 2018 that 100 people were arrested and deportated, who were “highly linked to terrorist groups, specifically ISIS”. Source: www.snopes.com/fact-check/isis-terrorists-guatemala-caravan/]
- [09] phx8 wrote: Oh, for Pete’s sake! That is the worst kind of fear mongering… . That is why Trump spreads the language of hate, claiming illegal and legal immigrants have been “sent” by Mexico, that they are “criminals” and “rapists,” members of MS-13, “hardened criminals,” “no angels,” and so on.
- [Most are only looking for jobs, but many are criminals, and many have already been deported many times. Also, thousands of U.S. citizens are killed per year by criminal non-citizens (Source: www.gao.gov/products/GAO-11-187; bassed on a study of 5 states: AZ,CA,FL,NY,TX); 32% of all people incarcerated in federal prisons are illegal immigrants, and that does not include all types of crime by illegal immigrants (Source: (Source#1: www.fairus.org/issue/illegal-immigration/examples-serious-crimes-illegal-aliens/ ; Source: cis.org/Huennekens/32-Federal-Inmates-Are-Aliens );
- [10] phx8 wrote: So, yeah. A U.S. President declaring ‘I’m a nationalist’ scares the crap out of anyone who knows anything about history.
- [11] phx8 wrote: Another reason the GOP continues shrinking is the fact that it is a party of ideology, unlike the Democrats, who are a coalition party. The idea that Republicans have “diversity of thinking” is laughable.
- [phx8 is essentially implying (again) that Republicans are racist.]
- [12] phx8 wrote: And I do not subscribe to your thinking that only white men can represent women; that only white men can represent blacks; and so on.
- [Another lie and example of playing the race card by phx8, since no one on WatchBlog wrote such a thing.].
- [13] phx8 wrote: The GOP resulted to the unfavorable demographic squeeze of the past decades by rejecting the change, and doubling down on its dwindling base of ageing white, rural males with high school education or less.
- [14] phx8 wrote: The Democrats are incredibly diverse, including blacks, Muslims, and LGBT, representing the make-up of America. The Republicans? Eh, not so much. Just white identity politics as usual.
- [phx8 is essentially implying (again) that Republicans are racist.]
- [15] phx8 wrote: There are the racists, bigots, xenophobes, Islamophobes, and misogynists who support Trump, and there are those who are willing to overlook such vile stuff.
- [phx8 is essentially implying (again) that Trump supporters are racist.]
- [16] phx8 wrote: For the incoming 116th Congressional Republicans, there are 29 white males in the House, and one female. Overall, the House GOP will consist of 90% white males.
- [17] phx8 wrote: As for immigration, I would be fine with open borders.
- [18] phx8 wrote: That is pretty much the definition of bigotry. Maybe it is a little easier for me to see.
- [Especially if phx8 is looking in a mirror. Or, perhaps phx8 needs glasses?]
- [19] phx8 wrote: Did you know my children are technically 1/4 Hispanic? My wife and daughter both speak fluent Spanish, although they do not consider themselves Hispanic. Unlike Tucker Carlson, I have no problem whatsoever with Latin, Mexican, or other Hispanic influence on our culture, or Hispanics in the workplace.
- [phx8 has failed to show any proof that Tucker Carlson is racist, or that Tucker Carlson has a problem with Latin, Mexican, or Hispanic influence or Hispanics in the workplace?. Anyone who disagrees with phx8, according to phx8, must be a racist?]
- [20] phx8 wrote: What it means is that, whereas Nixon and Bush #43 saw their approval ratings drop into the 20’s and even teens, the Trump floor may remain, with the 30% or so of the deplorables supporting the agenda of white identity politics no matter how bad the corruption gets, because very simply, white identity politics for that 30% is MUCH more important than honest governance or our democratic system.
- [phx8 is essentially implying (again) that Republicans are racist.]
- [21] phx8 wrote: There is no question whatsoever that Trump is a racist.
- [No, there is no question that the true racist is the person who habitually plays the race-card at every opportunity possible, and habitually calls others (that disagree with them: Racists!, Bigots!, Fascists!]
- [22] phx8 wrote: The changing make-up of the House reflects this changing of the guard. The Democrats reflect the make-up of the country. The GOP has become even more white and male, a direct result of white identity politics/white nationalism.
- [23] phx8 wrote: Anytime you want to post debunked statistics intended to promote fear, just type this: IACATBTKY Immigrants Are Coming Across The Border To Kill You.
phx8 negatively refers to “white” people or “white male” above 16 times.
Nothing racist about that, eh?
Yes, we should all take lessons about racism from phx8.
Most people would be ashamed of such blatant racism and lies, but not phx8, who wrote…
phx8 wrote: Thank you for cutting and pasting my comments. I stand by every single one, and I am gratified to see such consistently high quality in my work. Much appreciated.You’re welcome.
Keep it up. It is doing wonders for your credibility.
Posted by: d.a.n at January 9, 2019 12:06 PM
We’re abbreviating her name now? I don’t blame you.
The only thing I look forward to with Cortez’s term is her ex-boyfriend posting the photos of her most generous breasts!
Then we can abbreviate her term in office!
AOC is an idiot who even Whoopie agrees is a dumb a$$. But alas phx8 likes those type in congress. .Posted by: Rich KAPitan at January 9, 2019 12:19 PM
She’s getting all the attention because she’s pretty. That’s it. Even the video of her dancing was pushed into the media by fake claims that Republicans were “outraged” by her display of body fluidity. It was just a ploy to get her more attention and keep her in the light.
She’s a prop. Pretty, like Beto! Both in the media for their image, not their possibilities.Posted by: Weary Willie at January 9, 2019 12:24 PM
Remember when Hillbilly was flaunted as the only woman American men wanted to have $ex with? Look at how that turned out.Posted by: Weary Willie at January 9, 2019 12:26 PM
Please. Not while I’m having lunch!Posted by: d.a.n at January 9, 2019 12:35 PM
“Let’s face it we already have sections of walls along the border and we still have these crimes and criminals, WTF is more wall going to solve?”
Many thanks to our Liberal Pal j2t2 for providing a sample of his logic. We never realized that a “section” of wall was the same as an entire wall.Posted by: Royal Flush at January 9, 2019 5:10 PM
Many thanks to phx8 for slobbering all over AOC. She isn’t quite familiar enough with Vladimir Lenin yet to invoke his name as her hero.Posted by: Royal Flush at January 9, 2019 5:19 PM
Right back at ya Royal. Your logic ….another $5.7 billion of a wall will make all the difference when it comes to keeping drugs and cartels out of the country! You criticize AO-C ‘s intelligence but then pipe up with stupidity like that. What next another tax cut will solve the deficit problem?
What is scary is that the only people in America, who has a job guaranteed by the Constitution, would be discussing the possibility of censoring the President of the United States in the Oval Office! That, my friends, is truly scary.
I thought it was ironic that Trump would allow the “fake news” media to broadcast his desperate plea. The hypocrisy is…well…it challenges the hypocrisy level of Royal and D.. Anyway, the Constitution doesn’t guarantee anyone in the media a job. That being said it is scarier, IMHO, that these media outlets broadcast the myths and misinformation spewed by Trump.
Remember when Hillbilly was flaunted as the only woman American men wanted to have $ex with? Look at how that turned out.
Nope, I don’t Weary, is this some right-wing propaganda that you fell for?
“Right back at ya Royal. Your logic…”
If you have a quote by me j2t2, please use it instead of making up stuff. Are you really that desperate, or simply that bereft of reason?
Apparently, j2t2’s comment; ““Let’s face it we already have sections of walls along the border and we still have these crimes and criminals, WTF is more wall going to solve?” is too stupid, even for him to explain or parse.Posted by: Royal Flush at January 9, 2019 5:58 PM
j2t2 tries to obfuscate again: Right back at ya Royal. Your logic … another $5.7 billion of a wall will make all the difference when it comes to keeping drugs and cartels out of the country!Royal Flush, nor anyone else said that.
The plan all along was to also seek several reforms (i.e. eVerify, change some immigration laws, track Visa over-stayers, restrict chain-migration, eliminate birthright citizenship, etc.). But, we are not surprised by j2t2’s usual dishonest obfuscation (a sure sign of a failing and weak argument).
The $5.7 Billion is only about 1/10 of the foreign aid ($54 Billion approved by the Democrats) to foreign nations.
The Democrats despicable strategy is becoming clearer to many people. More and more news stations and journalists (mostly NOT liberal) are starting to understand why the Democrats have despicably flip-flopped on physical border barriers (despite all on record (video, audio, written) supporting physical border barriers in thet past).
Also, to help put things in perspective, the $5.7 Billion is equal to 4 days of interest on the $21.9 Trillion National Debt.
And, only a moron would interpret “Mexico will pay for the wall” to mean that Mexico is going to pay for the wall directly.
Most people of average intelligence understood that Mexico will pay indirectly for the wall, via:
- (a) renegotiation of NAFTA;
- (b) temporary border closings;
- (c) reduction of illegal immigrants successfully trespassing the border;
- (d) fewer illegal immigrants sending money back to Mexico;
- (e) a reduction in net monetary losses due to illegal immigration currently estimated to be $296+ Billion (or more) per year;
- (f)a reduction about 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens,
- (g)a reduction in numerous other crimes, such as drug and human trafficking, etc., etc., etc.
Many Democrats, most of the Main Stream Media, others on the left, and similar ilk (despicably) choose to pit U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for votes, by pandering to illegal immigrants for 30+ years for more votes (via more representation in the House, via more U.S. House representatives, via apportionment of representatives (i.e. more electoral votes, and more federal funding), based on population, based on the decennial CENSUS, which does not verify U.S. citizenship. Despite that, Democrats are also fighting against a citizenship-status checkbox on the 2020 CENSUS. Duh. Everything Democrats do reveals their nefarious motives.
j2t2 demonstrates the epitome of stupidity: You criticize AO-C ‘s intelligence but then pipe up with stupidity like that. What next another tax cut will solve the deficit problem?Taxes were only reduced 0%-to-4%, and the corporate tax rate reduction from 35% to 21% is paying for itself (source: www.wsj.com/articles/the-corporate-tax-cut-is-paying-for-itself-1537310846 ) faster than expected, and growth has produced a revenue windfall.
(effective in 2019):
- 2017 ____ 2019-to-2025___single____________married
- 10% _____ 10%________ $0-$9,525 _________$0-$19,050
- 15% _____ 12%________ $9,525-$38,700_____$19,050-$77,400
- 25% _____ 22%________ $38,700-$82,500____$77,400-$165,000
- 28% _____ 24%________ $82,500-$157,500___$165,000-$315,000
- 33% _____ 32%________ $157,500-$200,000__$315,000-$400,000
- 33%-35% _ 35%________ $200,000-$500,000__$400,000-$600,000
- 39.6% ____ 37%________ $500,000+ _________$600,000+
consequently, has made a fool of herself several times.
As for credibility, I’d believe Royal Flush before I would believe anything j2t2, phx8, or ohrealy ever wrote, because almost everything j2t2, phx8, and ohrealy wrote is often racist, rude, and inaccurate (or lies).
j2t2 wrote: I thought it was ironic that Trump would allow the “fake news” media to broadcast his desperate plea. The hypocrisy is…well…it challenges the hypocrisy level of Royal and D..Funny how some people complain about hypocrisy, when they are the actually the biggest hypocrites, and they don’t even know it (or they know it, and apparently like being a hypocrite?).
j2t2 wrote: Anyway, the Constitution doesn’t guarantee anyone in the media a job.Duh … what does that mean?
j2t2 wrote: That being said it is scarier, IMHO, that these media outlets broadcast the myths and misinformation spewed by Trump.Exactly what statements were false?
As usual, j2t2 draws conclusions, without any explanation or proof, and that is why j2t2’s credibility is in the toilet with phx8’s and ohrealy’s (as demonstrated by some of their many statements containing rudeness, racism, name-calling, and dishonesty). And while they want to scream, name-call, and blame other, they really only have themselves to thank for it.
Posted by: d.a.n at January 9, 2019 6:33 PM
It’s called the 1st amendment, j2t2. It says the press is guaranteed it’s freedom.
or abridging the freedom of speech, the freedom of the press, the right to peaceably assemble,
The press is specifically mentioned in the 1st amendment. Guaranteed!
How do they use that guarantee? They use it to discuss the censorship of the President of the United States.
https://twitter.com/TimRunsHisMouth/status/1082527312543928320/video/1
This is where the media gets it wrong. They aren’t guaranteed legitimacy by the constitution to determine what people should and should not see or hear. They are there to be an unfiltered conduit for the delivery of information to the people.
How arrogant can they be? Lemon should consider working for TMZ or some rag that won’t actually take him seriously. He should experience being the victim of his own mentality. He should be censored when he tries to convince his ignorant audience that the President of the United States should be censored because they are too dumb to protect themselves from what he says.
Eleanor Clift, on the McLaughlin Group, said that men will vote for Billy because they want to have $ex with her. She tried to sound lighthearted about it, but she meant it.Posted by: Weary Willie at January 9, 2019 6:56 PM
Yet reporters and newscasters and such lose their jobs all the time and not one has had a SCOTUS ruling saying they are guaranteed jobs by the Constitution.
You also have a problem with understanding censorship. The media is under no obligation to broadcast a presidential speech. Especially now with Trump being a well known psychopathic liar, the media must be alert to spreading “fake news” and balancing that with covering Trump. A discussion on one network about the issue is hardly censorship. The government shutting off the camera could be considered censorship.
Royal Flush, nor anyone else said that.
No, but he did try to confuse the low info guys like yourself with illogical comments D.. Even with the $5.7 billion wall it still wouldn’t cover the entire border nor anywhere close to it. Yet Royal deflects from addressing the issue raised. The reality is the wall won’t solve the problem you claim it will.
Let’s face it guys the fearmongering by Trump has you guys on edge. We have miles of the wall at the border already and we still have drugs and cartels members coming into the country. They come in through ports of entry and more walls won’t stop the cartels from bringing drugs into the country. You Trump chumps are being toyed with. This is a vote-getter for the low info crowd, this wall.
As is usual D. is half right, at best, as he defends Trumps lies. Here is a much more accurate reality. “And, only a moron would interpret “Mexico will pay for the wall” to mean
that Mexico is going to pay for the wall directly. that Mexico will pay indirectly for the wall, via: yadayadayada”.
Most people of average intelligence understood
Now D. this is the quote from Trump-
“I will build a great wall — and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me —and I’ll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words.”.
Using your logic show me where Trump said anything about “(a) renegotiation of NAFTA;
(b) temporary border closings;
(c) reduction of illegal immigrants successfully trespassing the border;
(d) fewer illegal immigrants sending money back to Mexico;
(e) a reduction in net monetary losses due to illegal immigration currently estimated to be $296+ Billion (or more) per year;
(f)a reduction about 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens,
(g)a reduction in numerous other crimes, such as drug and human trafficking, etc., etc., etc.”.
Talk about obfuscation and not seeing one’s own hypocrisy you take the cake, my friend.Posted by: j2t2 at January 10, 2019 12:03 PM
Especially, when considering that illegal immigrants are committing thousands of homicides per year at a rate higher than U.S. citizens.
So umm D., Not that I beleive this claim of yours for one second but why aren’t you advocating for the same remedy that the USA uses for all them mass murders in the US? You seem to be fine with the “thoughts and prayers” strategy currently used, or perhaps the “good guy with a gun” strategy to stop the illegal immigrants from killing people in this country. I mean so far all the walls we have put up hasn’t helped anyone….right? The logic I guess is if we build the wall 55 feet tall, as Trump proposes, it will solve the problem of drugs and cartel members from getting into the country! Even though they come in though ports of entry!Posted by: j2t2 at January 10, 2019 2:58 PM
j2t2 wrote: Yet reporters and newscasters and such lose their jobs all the time and not one has had a SCOTUS ruling saying they are guaranteed jobs by the Constitution.Nonsense. Who ever said anyone is guaranteed a job by the Constitution?
j2t2 wrote: You also have a problem with understanding censorship.Wrong. Your comments make no sense.
j2t2 wrote: The media is under no obligation to broadcast a presidential speech.No, but the did. So what?
j2t2 wrote: No, but he did try to confuse the low info guys like yourself with illogical comments D..That’s funny coming from j2t2, who mostly provides worthless opinions, and no facts.
j2t2 wrote: Even with the $5.7 billion wall it still wouldn’t cover the entire border nor anywhere close to it.That is obfuscation, because it is well understood by most people with average intelligence that there is no for physical barriers everywhere.
j2t2 wrote: Yet Royal deflects from addressing the issue raised. The reality is the wall won’t solve the problem you claim it will.Wrong again. IF it were not for physical barriers (which Democrats have promoted in the past), thousands of illegal immigrants could easily storm across the border all at once, in the same way they did on the southern border from Guatemala into Mexico.
Again, most people with average intelligence understand that physical barriers work quite well in highly populated areas, and in regions where the number of illegal border crossing is high. Unfortunately, j2t2 is not in that group of people that easily understand that simple logic.
j2t2 wrote: Let’s face it guys the fearmongering by Trump has you guys on edge.Nonsense.
Thousands of people killed per year by criminal non-citizens is not fear mongering.
Again, is in that group of people that easily understand that logic.
j2t2 wrote: We have miles of the wall at the border already and we still have drugs and cartels members coming into the country. They come in through ports of entry and more walls won’t stop the cartels from bringing drugs into the country. You Trump chumps are being toyed with. This is a vote-getter for the low info crowd, this wall.Nonsense. No one ever said the wall will solve all of the problem. eVerify, tracking visa over-stayers, elimination of birthright citizenship, changes to asylum laws, and other changes are needed too.
j2t2 wrote: As is usual D. is half right, at best, as he defends Trumps lies.Nonsense.
And, only a moron would interpret “Mexico will pay for the wall” to mean that Mexico is going to pay for the wall directly. Most people of average intelligence understood that Mexico will pay indirectly for the wall, via:
- (a) renegotiation of NAFTA/USMCA;
- (b) temporary border closings;
- (c) reduction of illegal immigrants successfully trespassing the border;
- (d) fewer illegal immigrants sending money back to Mexico;
- (e) a reduction in net monetary losses due to illegal immigration currently estimated to be $296+ Billion (or more) per year;
- (f) a reduction of the thousands of homicides per year by criminal non-citizens,
- (g) a reduction in numerous other crimes and deaths, due to drug and human trafficking, etc., etc., etc.
j2t2 wrote: Here is a much more accurate reality.j2t2 fails (as usual) to prove anything, and habitually provides only unsubstantiated opinions.
The following comment ironically applies more to j2t2, phx8, and ohrealy than anyone else:
j2t2 wrote: Talk about obfuscation and not seeing one’s own hypocrisy you take the cake, my friend.
But, it is an improvement, over j2t2’s typical rudeness, cursing, vulgarity, and name-calling.
And thank you for the following.
Here, j2t2 provides another great example of some of the TOP 10 ABUSES of THEORY and LOGIC:
j2t2 proves again his he does not understand logic: So umm D., Not that I beleive this claim of yours for one second but why aren’t you advocating for the same remedy that the USA uses for all them mass murders in the US? You seem to be fine with the “thoughts and prayers” strategy currently used, or perhaps the “good guy with a gun” strategy to stop the illegal immigrants from killing people in this country. I mean so far all the walls we have put up hasn’t helped anyone….right? The logic I guess is if we build the wall 55 feet tall, as Trump proposes, it will solve the problem of drugs and cartel members from getting into the country! Even though they come in though ports of entry!
- Top 10 Abuses of Theory and Logic:
- (10) IRRELEVANT COMPARISONS (apples to oranges):
- Example: Why use a hand-gun for self defense to stop an intruder from breaking and entering your home, when a nuclear missile would be more effective?
- (09) INCOMPLETENESS AS PROOF OF FACT:
- Example: Your theory of gravity doesn’t address the question of why there are no unicorns, so your theory must be wrong.
- (08) IGNORING THE ADVICE OF EXPERTS WITHOUT GOOD REASON:
- Example: Sure the experts say you shouldn’t ride a bicycle in the eye of a hurricane, but I have my own theory.
- (07) REACHING BIZARRE CONCLUSIONS WITHOUT ANY INFORMATION:
- Example: My car won’t start. I’m certain the spark plugs have been stolen by rogue clowns.
- (06) OVER-APPLICATION OF OCCAM’S RAZOR (which states that the simplest explanation must be correct):
- Example: The simplest explanation for the moon landings is that they were hoaxes.
- (05) INABILITY TO UNDERSTAND THAT SOME THINGS HAVE MULTIPLE CAUSES:
- Example: The Beatles were popular for one reason only: they were good singers.
- (04) JUDGING THE WHOLE BY ONE OF IT’S CHARACTERISTICS:
- Example: The sun causes sunburns. Therefore the planet would be better off without the sun.
- (03) BLAMING THE TOOL:
- Example: I bought an encyclopedia but I’m still ignorant.
- (02) TAKING THINGS TO THEIR ILLOGICAL CONCLUSION:
- Example: If you let your barber cut your hair, the next thing you know, he’ll be lopping your limbs off.
- (01) PROOF BY LACK OF EVIDENCE:
- Example: I’ve never seen you drunk, so you must be one of those Amish people.
What upsets j2t2, phx8 (who wants open borders), and ohrealy the most is that the growing realization of the Democrats nefarious and despicable motives to acquire more power via more votes and money.
It’s not easy to get much lower than that.
j2t2 wrote: Let’s face it guys the fearmongering by Trump has you guys on edge.j2t2 claims that 2,000 homicides per year by criminal non-citizens and the following is fear mongering:
Many Democrats, and many on the left call for restricting or eliminating 2nd Amendment rights, and say it is worth it “even if it saves only ONE life”, but the Democrats ignore the following, because they want more votes, money, and power for THEIR party, via more U.S. House representatives, via re-apportionment of representatives (i.e. more electoral votes, and more federal funding money), based on population (including non-citizens), based on the decennial CENSUS, which does not verify U.S. citizenship. Hence, Democrats are also fighting against a check-box on the decennial CENSUS, despite the check-box being totally inadequate to prove citizenship. Democrats disguise their desire for power (for THEIR party) as compassion for illegal immigrants, while despicably pitting U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for votes and money:
- August 2017 — Martel Valencia-Cortez, a human smuggler from Mexico, was sentenced to eight years in American Prison for assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent with a rock; he was also charged with three counts of human smuggling. Valencia-Cortez has been listed as one of the most dangerous human smugglers in the San Diego area. Previous to the most recent charge, Valencia-Cortez served three years in prison for human smuggling charges and was then deported back to Mexico. (U.S. News, August 29, 2017)
- August 2017 — Thirty three-year-old nanny Lidia Quilligana, an illegal immigrant from Ecuador, was convicted and sentenced to fifteen years in prison for the brutal torture and abuse of three small children. Nanny cam footage caught Quilligana burning the hands and legs of the three-year-old child as well as grabbing her by the hair and hitting her in the face. The torture was described as “sustained and depraved cruelty” by the District Attorney, and the judge admitted that the sentence nowhere near fit the heinous nature of the crime. Quilligana cited her own abusive childhood in Ecuador as justification for her actions. (Newstimes, August 22, 2017)
- July 2017 — Ariel Cuellar Guizar will face thirty-one years in prison for a collection of charges relating to his activities as a human trafficker. He has been found guilty of trafficking, pimping women out to prostitution, and the rape of a fifteen-year-old girl. Guizar will also be registered as a s*x offender for life. (ABC7, July 20, 2017)
- June 2017 — Vanessa Hernandez, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, was sentenced to 100 months in prison for importing nearly 9 pounds of methamphetamine. Hernandez is expected to face deportation proceedings after she is released from prison. (ICE.gov, June 9, 2017)
- May 2017 — Illegal immigrant, Edwin Velasquez Curuchiche, has been sentenced to fifty years in prison after being convicted of two counts of producing child pornography. Specifically, Curuchiche has been charged with sneaking into the room of a six year old girl and filming himself molesting her while she slept. Originally apprehended entering the country illegally in 2013, the Guatemalan national never returned for his immigration hearing and was living in the U.S. illegally at the time he assaulted the child. (Tennessean, May 15, 2017)
- May 2017 — An Uzbek refugee serving 25 years behind bars for a plot to kill U.S. military personnel or civilians has been charged with stabbing the warden at the California federal prison where he was serving his sentence, prosecutors said Thursday. (Fox News, May 27, 2017)
- May 2017 — Pasqual Mendez, 24, of Morganton, was given an active prison term of 12 to 19 years for felony human trafficking of a child, assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication and statutory rape of a child less than 15 years of age (News Herald, May 23, 2017)
- May 2017 — Oscar De La Rosa-Mendoza, 31, of Mission — a Mexican citizen who wasn’t lawfully present in the United States — pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, on May 9. (CBS News, May 18, 2017)
- May 2017 — Carlos Santiago-Alvarez, 41, of Holyoke, was sentenced Monday to six to eight years in state prison followed by five years probation in a child rape case. (Mass Live, May 4, 2017)
- April 2017 — Ignacio Luque-Verdugo, 32, was convicted Friday in Adams County District Court of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges. (Denver Channel, April 18, 2017)
- April 2017 — Four Charlotte-area members of the El Salvadoran gang MS-13 were convicted Tuesday of federal racketeering charges. (Charlotte Observer, April 18, 2017)
- April 2017 — Pablo Gonzales Sanchez will spend at least 18 years in prison for molesting a young teenage girl an estimated 50 times. The girl’s mother, an illegal immigrant, has also been sentenced to prison for not reporting her daughter’s allegations of abuse. Both she and Sanchez also were ordered to be added to the S*x Offender Registry. (Shelby Star, April 11, 2017)
- April 2017 — Abdirahman P. Sahel was sentenced Monday, April 10, to 20 years in prison for s*xually assaulting and terrorizing a young woman nearly four years ago. (Jamestown Sun, April 11, 2017)
- April 2017 — Gil Gaxiola was convicted of first-degree attempted murder of a National Park Service employee, as well as armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, kidnapping and theft of means of transportation, following an 11-day trial. (Wilcox Range News, April 1, 2017)
- March 2017 — Mexican National Miguel Rangel-Arce, 36, has been convicted of trafficking methamphetamine in New Mexico and Navajo Nation land. He will serve 10 years in prison. He is one of eight others who were charged with trafficking drugs between November 2015 and March 2016. When they were apprehended, the police also found 2 1/2 pounds of meth and 10 firearms. (Daily Times, March 8, 2017)
- February 2017 — 29-year-old Ricardo Solis Garcia was sentenced to 20-29 years in prison after being convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl in Burke County, North Carolina in March of 2015. Garcia lured the girl into his car on the pretense of giving her a ride but instead took her to a motel room where he forced her to have s*x with him. Garcia will be scheduled to be deported after he has served his prison sentence. (WHKY, February 2, 2017)
- January 2017 — A Mexican illegally in the United States;, Leonard Pennelas-Escobar, was shot dead in Arizona as he assaulted a police officer by banging his head against cement after Pennelas shot and wounded the officer who had stopped to render assistance after Pennelas driving at a high speed had rolled the car killing the woman passenger.
- January 2017 — Alexis De La Rosa Sosa, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, was sentenced in Texas to four concurrent terms of 12 years in prison for the deaths of two persons as a result of his crashing into their vehicle while driving recklessly and then fleeing the scene of the crime. (Breitbart News, January 11, 2017)
- November 2016 — A Mexican illegal immigrant , Claudia Raquel Herrera Ibarra, pled guilty to possession of a firearm in Laredo Texas and was sentenced to three years imprisonment. She and a partner were caught smuggling weapons to the violent “Los Zetas” narcotics smuggling gang in Mexico. (Breibert News, November 30, 2016)
- October 2016 — A previously deported illegal immigrant is jailed in Michigan after admitting to strangling his girlfriend. Raul Perez had been deported to Mexico in 2004 and again in 2005 after a judge found him guilty of illegal reentry. He also had been in police custody five days before the murder for driving under the influence. The local authorities established his identity from his fingerprints – he was using an assumed name – but according to a news account – there was no request from ICE that he be detained (perhaps because he was detained on a weekend). ICE has now issued a detainer request for whenever Perez is released. (WoodTV, Channel 8, Grand Rapids Mich.)
- September 2016 — Cecil Burrows, an immigrant from India, is due to be deported following more than three years imprisonment for his involvement in orchestrating a gang rape in his home in 2012. (Washington Post, September 25, 2016)
- September 2016 — A British illegal immigrant, Michael Steven Sandford, pled guilty in Nevada to possession of a gun—that he tried to take from a policeman – and disrupting and official function—a campaign rally by GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump. Sandford said he was attempting to kill the candidate. A psychiatrist found that Sandford was “delusional” according to an AP report. Sentencing guidelines call for 18 to 27 months in prison. (Daily News. September 13, 2016)
- September 2016 — September 2016 – Jorge Elizade Sanches, an illegal immigrant confessed to the beating death of his common-law spouse in Texas. (12newsnow.tv September 15, 2016)
- September 2016 — September 2016 – Walter Gomes DaSilva, a Brazilian illegal immigrant, pled guilty to the murder of his teen-aged daughter in Massachusetts. (Boston Herald, September 7, 2016)
- September 2016 — September 2016 – Ecuadorian illegal immigrants, Paul Esteban Estrella Villota and his wife Magaly Alemania Malagon Sandoya were respectively sentenced in Texas to six and five years respectively in federal prison for an immigrant smuggling operation. (Breibart News September 7, 2016)
- August 2016 — Two Salvadoran illegal immigrant gang members were convicted of murder in the Virginia suburbs of Washington DC. Jose Lopez Torres was convicted of a brutal stabbing death of another MS-13 gang member suspected of being an informer. He was sentenced to life imprisonment plus 20 years. According to the Washington Post, “His conviction was part of a sweeping federal case against Northern Virginia members of the El Salvador-based gang, in which six defendants pleaded guilty and six more were found guilty at trial.” The other just convicted Salvadoran was Jesus Alejandro Chavez, who was sentenced to two life terms plus 10 years for two murders. (Washington Post, August 11, 2016)
- July 2016 — Mauricio Morales-Caceres, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador was sentenced in Montgomery County, Maryland to life in prison without parole for the stabbing death of another Salvadoran. Morales identified himself as an MS-13 gang member, and testimony indicated he had no remorse for his crime. (Washington Post July 15, 2016)
- June 2016 — Aroldo Castillo-Serrano, a Guatemalan illegal immigrant, was sentence to 15 years in prison in Ohio for forced labor conspiracy, forced labor, witness tampering and encouraging illegal entry into the country. Castillo paid smugglers to smuggle teen-aged Guatemalan youth into the country under the promise of getting them into school and then put them to work as indentured servants in an egg farm. (Fox News Latino, June 27, 2016)
- June 2016 — A Mexican illegal immigrant, Juan Carlos Sepulveda-Castro, was sentenced to two and one half years in prison in Idaho for threatening people with an assault rifle. The news report notes that illegal immigrants are prohibited from possessing a firearm. (Pocatello TV channel 8)
- June 2016 — Eleven illegal immigrant members of the Salvadoran MS-13 gang have been convicted of a series of crimes including murder. Jorge Enrique Moreno-Aguilar, Juan Alberto Ortiz-Orellana and Minor Perez, all from Maryland were convicted in mid-May of murder and conspiracy in a racketeering enterprise. (MRC-TV May 24, 2016) New Jersey gang members Santos Reyes-Villatoro, Mario Oliva, Roberto Contreras, Julian Moz-Aguilar, Hugo Palencia, Jose Garcia, Cruz Flores, and Esau Ramirez were convicted in late May in New Jersey of various murder, racketeering and firearms crimes. (MRC-TV, June 2, 2016)
- May 2016 — Illegal immigrants, Reinol Vergara and Edson Benitez, pled guilty to second degree murder for the death of a 90 year-old Minnesota man they beat and tied up while they stole from his home, leaving him to bleed to death. (Breibart News May 11, 2016)
- April 2016 — A Salvadoran illegal immigrant, Mauricio Morales-Caceres, was convicted of first degree murder in Maryland and sentenced to life imprisonment. (Washington Post, April 30, 2016)
- March 2016 — Juan Razo, a Mexican illegal immigrant living in Painesville, Ohio, agreed to plead guilty to a crime spree that included the shooting death of a 60-year old woman, attempted rape of a 14-year old girl, kidnapping and burglary. His plea was to avoid the death penalty and accept a life sentence. (Cleveland.com, March 4, 2016)
- February 2016 — Three illegal immigrants from Mexico were sentenced to federal prison for immigrant smuggling and illegally re-entering the U.S. after previous deportations. One man was sentenced to 57 months, another will serve 24 months, and the last man was sentenced to serve 12 months and one day in prison. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, February 2, 2016)
- January 2016 — An illegal immigrant from Mexico was sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison after having been convicted for transporting illegal immigrants, which resulted in the death of two illegal immigrants. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, January 20, 2016)
- On 31-JAN-2016, Sarah Root, 21, from Omaha, Nebraska was killed by an illegal immigrant. Her SUV was rear-ended by Eswin Mejia, an illegal immigrant from Honduras, who was street racing. Sarah had just graduated from Bellevue University with a 4.0 GPA the day before she passed away. Omaha is in Douglas County, Nebraska which has sanctuary policies that impede local law enforcement’s ability to cooperate with ICE officers. Mejia was charged with motor vehicular homicide but posted bond to get out of jail and was released. He is still on the run.
- December 2015— A 40-year-old illegal immigrant, Michael Rodriguez Garcia, was sentenced to four life terms for the rape and sodomy of two children in Alabama. (Breitbart News, December 2, 2015)
- November 2015 — Humberto Erazo-Medrano and Ricardo Castaneda, two illegal immigrants, were arrested and charged with second-degree promoting prostitution in Alabama. The bond for each man is set at $100,000. (Gadsden Times, November 2, 2015)
- October 2015 — Marco Hernandez Ramirez, a 34-year-old illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing a couple and their 5-year-old daughter in a car crash. (Athens Banner-Herald, October 14, 2015)
- September 2015 — An illegal immigrant from Mexico, Martin Margarito-Casimiro, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for kidnapping a man in Texas. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, September 24, 2015)
- August 2015 — Jose Angel Villarreal-Sanchez, a 42-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico, was convicted of possessing a firearm in Texas. According to federal law, illegal immigrants are not permitted to possess firearms. Three baggies of cocaine were also found hidden in his backyard. Villarreal-Sanchez is expected to be sentenced in December. He could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 fine. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, August 11, 2015)
- July 2015 — Ever Olivos-Gutierrez, an illegal visa overstayer, was convicted of second degree murder in Colorado for the death he caused while driving intoxicated. It was the fourth time since 2000 he had been arrested for DUI, but there was no record of immigration authorities ever being notified. He was sentenced to 40 years imprisonment. (Denver Channel 7)
- June 2015 — A Salvadoran, Mauricio Hernandez, convicted of rape and murder of the baby born to his victim was sentenced to 50 years in prison in Texas and faces deportation when he has served his sentence. (The Dallas Morning News, June 5, 2015)
- May 2015 — A Salvadoran, Julio C. Saravia, faces deportation following a prison sentence of 29 years for rape of a minor, to which he pled guilty in Virginia.
- May 2015 — Two Mexicans, Juan Hernandez-Sanchez and (FNU) Canela-Perez, pled guilty in Portland, Oregon and were sentenced to seven years in state prison for distribution of methamphetamines and heroin. (Oregonian, May 14, 2015)
- May 2015 — Zeng Liang Chen and Dong Biao Lin, illegal immigrants from China, were convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in New Jersey. (NJ.com, May 5, 2015)
- May 2015 — Bernabe Flores, a Mexican illegal immigrant, pled guilty to first-degree rape in California and was sentenced to eight years in prison. (Times-Herald Record, May 7, 2015)
- April 2015 — Victor Garzon-Alvarez, a Mexican illegal immigrant pled guilty and was sentenced in New Jersey to 14 years in prison for murder. (NJ.com, April 22, 2015)
- April 2015 — Sergio Quezada Lopez, a Mexican illegal immigrant who had been deported four times, was sentenced in Oregon to 15 years in prison for a heroin overdose death. His brother, Gerardo Chalke Lopez, also a previously deported immigrant, was earlier sentenced to 18 years in prison on the same charges. (Oregonian, April 29, 2015)
- April 2015 — Three illegal immigrants, Uriel Ramirez-Perez, Darwin Zuniga-Rocha, and Eliseo Mateo Perez, pled guilty to first-degree s*xual abuse (rape) in New York and were sentenced to time served in jail and will be deported. (Daily News, April 29, 2015)
- March 2015 — Javier Guerrero Molina, a Mexican illegal immigrant, was sentenced in federal court in Jacksonville, Florida to 10 years imprisonment for attempting to transport a minor to engage in s*xual activity. Guerrero said he had entered the United States illegally in 1999 or 2000. (Dept. of Justice, Middle District of Florida, March 30, 2015)
- March 2015 — An Idaho judge sentenced Phuong Hoang Le, a Vietnamese illegal immigrant, to prison for 36 months. Le was convicted of possession of a stolen car and stolen credit card. The judge commented, “Stealing cars and credit cards strike at the hearts of average middle class citizens.” The prosecutor said that Le had 10 prior felony convictions, but that according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he is not likely to be deported because if Le were to be deported to Vietnam “he would be killed.” (magicvalley.com/news/local/mini-cassia/ — March 25, 2015)
- March 2015 — Luis Daniel Cabrera-Guzman, a Mexican illegal immigrant, was sentenced in Kansas City to two years in federal prison for conspiracy to produce and distribute false and counterfeit identification documents that were sold to illegal immigrants. He had previously been deported twice in 2009. Four other Mexican illegal immigrants have pled guilty to the same conspiracy and await sentencing. (Kansas City infozine, March 25, 2015)
- February 2015 — Sergio Cobaruvias-Romero, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, was convicted of possessing with intent to distribute drugs in Texas. He was found with 20 bundles of methamphetamine weighing 46 pounds and four bundles of heroine weighing 13 pounds. He was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, February 17, 2015)
- January 2015 — Jaime Gerardo Serrano-Villegas, a 28-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico, was convicted of transporting illegal immigrants. He assisted in moving a boat filled with illegal immigrants and faces up to 10 years in federal prison. (U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of Texas, January 14, 2015)
- On 22-JAN-2015, Grant Ronnebeck was murdered by an illegal immigrant (Apolinar Altamirano) from Mexico. Grant Ronnebeck was shot while working his shift at a convenience store in Mesa, Arizona. Apolinar Altamirano was already out on bond for a previous conviction.
- On 01-JUL-2015, Kate Steinle was murdered by an illegal immigrant (García Zárate) who had been deported 5 times, had already committed several felonies, and he was still somehow acquited of murder by a jury in California, despite the fact that the illegal immigrant had admitted to shooting Kate Steinle (even if he claimed it was accidental, that is manslaughter);
- On 24-JUL-2015, Shayley Estes was killed by an illega immigrant (Igor Zubko from Russia) in Phoenix, Arizona. Shayley obtained an order of protection against Zubko just 10 days before her murder, but he entered her home and fatally shot her. Zubko entered the U.S. legally, but overstayed his visa and remained in the U.S. illegally. He is in police custody and faces first-degree murder charges.
- December 2014 — Roy Naim, an illegal alien who was featured by Time Magazine as a poster child for the amnesty movement, was convicted of child pornography and sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison. (NY Daily News, December 2014)
- December 2014 — Two illegal aliens were arrested by Border Patrol agents in Laredo, Texas for illegally re-entering the United States. The illegal aliens were previously convicted of first-degree murder in Illinois, where they each served between 6 to 10 years in prison. They were departed back to Mexico upon completing their sentences. (Breitbart News, December 2, 2014)
- November 2014 — Abel Hernandez-Labra, a Mexican illegal alien living in Iowa, was convicted of the following charges: one count of making false statements in a passport application, one count of aggravated identity theft, one count of making a false claim of U.S. citizenship to register to vote, and one count of harboring an illegal alien. Hernandez-Labra was sentenced to 51 months in prison and fined $5,000. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, November 4, 2014)
- October 2014 — Freddy David Santos Campuzano, an illegal alien from Mexico, was sentenced to 57 months in prison for participating in a fraudulent document ring. The ring sold high-quality, fake identification documents in many states across the United States. 42 members of the organization have been convicted. (WTOP, October 17, 2014)
- September 2014 — Ivan Espinoza Villafana, a 24-year-old Mexican illegal alien, was convicted of possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, cultivation of marijuana, and depredation of public lands and resources. Villafana was caught growing marijuana on Mendocino National Forest land in Glenn County, California. He was sentenced to five years in prison. (U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California, September 18, 2014)
- August 2014 — Merced Garcia, a 37-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for vehicular homicide and driving without a license. (WLWT Cincinanti, August 26, 2014)
- July 2014 — A Mexican illegal alien, Juan Bautista-Rubio, was convicted of one count of aggravated identity theft. He used a social security card and permanent resident card to obtain employment in the U.S. Bautista-Rubio has previously been deported. (U.S. Department of Justice, Northern District of Iowa, July 9, 2014)
- June 2014 — An illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, Renato de la Cruz, was convicted of theft of public money, use of a falsely obtained Social Security Number, and aggravated identity theft. He used a fake ID to receive unemployment benefits. De la Cruz faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and a fine of $250,000. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, June 24, 2014)
- May 2014 — Humberto Gonzalez, an illegal alien, was convicted in New Jersey of criminal assault and sentenced to 50 years in prison. The rape occurred in 2005 and Gonzalez was not identified until a DNA match was made following an arrest in Texas for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Gonzalez also had a criminal record in Louisiana and Arkansas. (Times of Trenton, May 9, 2014)
- April 2014 — Luciano Chavez-Morales, an illegal alien from Mexico, was convicted of possessing firearms and methamphetamine. Chavez-Morales was caught selling methamphetamine to an undercover Special Agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He is sentenced to serve 87 months in prison. (U.S. Department of Justice, District of Idaho, April 16, 2014)
- March 2014 — An illegal alien from Mexico, Jose Luis Ariciaga-Banda, was convicted of possessing a firearm, possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, and illegally reentering the United States after deportation. He was sentenced to 63 months in prison. (U.S. Department of Justice, Western District of Louisiana, March 19, 2014)
- February 2014 — Cinthya Garcia-Cisneros, an illegal alien from Mexico, was found guilty of two counts of a felony for failure to perform the duties of a driver and sentenced to three years of probation and 250 hours of community service. Garcia-Cisneros committed a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of two stepsisters, 6-year-old Anna Dieter-Eckerdt and 11-year-old Abigail Robinson. (Associated Press, Feb. 4, 2013)
- January 2014 — An illegal alien from El Salvador pleaded guilty to killing a 3-year-old boy and injuring nine other people while driving intoxicated. He was issued a driver’s license by the state of Utah, but did not have car insurance. Manuel de Jesus Guinea will spend up to 15 years in prison. (The Salt Lake Tribune, November 7, 2014)
- January 2014 — Jasim Mohammed Hasin Ramadon, aka Jay Hendrix, an Iraqi immigrant, was found guilty in Colorado on multiple counts of s*xual assault. He faces a possible sentence of life in prison. Sarmad Fadhi “Levi” Mohammed, another Iraqi was earlier convicted for the same assault and sentenced to 16 years in prison. An additional three Iraqi immigrants involved in the assault have received misdemeanor convictions. (Colorado Gazette, January 21, 2014)
- December 2013 — A Mexican illegal alien, Francisco Leon-Urbalexo, pled guilty in California to attempted second-degree murder and was sentenced to nine years in state prison. (Santa Monica Daily Press, December 17, 2013)
- December 2013 — Jose Luis Ramirez-Dorantes, a Mexican illegal alien was sentenced in California to 55 years in prison for the murder-robbery of Border Patrol officer Robert Rosas, Jr. Ramirez had been arrested on alien smuggling charges, but was free on supervised release at the time he joined four others in 2009 in an attempted robbery of Rosas’ night vision goggles that resulted in his shooting death. (Breibart News, December 29, 2013)
- December 2013 — Joel Monfort, a Haitian illegal alien, was deported. He was convicted of second-degree assault and s*x offense in Salisbury, Maryland and was sentenced to 12 months in prison in 2001. In 2004, he was again convicted of second-degree assault for s*xually assaulting a motorcycle accident victim he was providing nursing aid and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. (The Star Democrat, December 18, 2013)
- December 2013 — Two British citizens, Babar Ahmad and Syed Talha Ahsan, pled guilty in Connecticut to conspiring to provide and providing material support, including funds, personnel and physical items, to terrorists. Ahmad and Ahsan face up to 25 years and 15 years in prison, respectively. (ICE Press Release, December 10, 2013)
- December 2013 — Carlos Hidalgo, a Mexican illegal alien, was convicted of felony grand theft in April 2013. Between 2001 and 2011, Hidalgo was convicted of two DUI offenses. He is in prison in Adelanto, California. (The Press-Enterprise, December 2, 2013)
- December 2013 — Artyom Karapetyan, an Armenian immigrant, was convicted of felony battery against a custodial officer and imprisoned at Adelanto, California. He was transferred to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in August because of an outstanding criminal warrant. (The Press-Enterprise, December 2, 2013)
- December 2013 — Jose Santos Maltez, a Nicaraguan illegal alien, is imprisoned in Adelanto, California federal penitentiary for conviction on a drug charge. (The Press-Enterprise, December 2, 2013)
- November 2013 — Three Mexicans pled guilty to holding hostages at gunpoint in their alien smuggling operation in Arizona. Francisco Javier Astorga-Velarde and Jose Pedro Soto-Valdez were both sentenced to 12 years in prison. Noel Galindez-Marmolejo was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. (ICE News Release, November 27, 2013)
- November 2013 — German de Jesus Ventura, a Salvadoran illegal alien, was sentenced in Maryland to 35 years in prison for s*x trafficking. His partner, Kevin Garcia Fuertes, a Honduran, was sentenced to 19 years in prison. (ICE News Release, November 26, 2013)
- November 2013 — A British citizen, John David Baker, was sentenced in Florida to 25 years in prison for producing child pornography. (ICE News Release, November 22, 2013)
- November 2013 — a Salvadoran MS-13 illegal alien gang member, Carlos Ortega, was convicted of murder, assault with dangerous weapons, racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, and related firearms and conspiracy offenses. For these crimes in the New York City area, he was sentenced to life in prison. (Breibart News, November 21, 2013)
- November 2013 — Two Guayanese citizens, Yugool Persaud, and Desmond Wilson, were convicted in Florida of drug smuggling. They face up to life in federal prison. (ICE News Release, November 21, 2013)
- November 2013 — Thomas Andrew Quinton, a Canadian, pled guilty in Montana to “traveling with the intent to have s*x with a minor.” He faces a possible penalty of 30 years in prison. (ICE News Release, November 18, 2013)
- November 2013 — Luis Munoz, an illegal alien from Ecuador, pled guilty to first degree aggravated vehicular homicide for driving under the influence of alcohol, fatally hitting two people, and driving away. Munoz received the maximum prison sentence of 18 years. (YNN, November 8, 2013)
- October 2013 — Emeterio Velazquez, a Mexican, was convicted in Wisconsin of cocaine trafficking. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. (ICE News Release, October 25, 2013)
- October 2013 — Augustine DeCruz, a Guyanan illegal alien, was convicted in Pennsylvania of possessing with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine and for possessing a firearm. He was sentenced to 106 months in prison. (ICE News Release, October 24, 2013)
- October 2013 — An illegal alien from Honduras who had been detained by immigration authorities and granted voluntary departure but failed to leave the country attempted to abduct a co-ed at Virginia Tech in 2012 where he was working on a construction project. Arlex Cardenas Flores was sentenced to two years in prison. (Roanoke News, October 2, 2013)
- October 2013 — Santos Gomez, a Mexican illegal alien, was sentenced to 15 years in prison convicted of a drunk driving conviction for an accident in South Carolina that left a university student crippled for life. (The State, October 17, 2013)
- October 2013 — Javier Antonio Martinez, an illegal alien from the Dominican Republic was sentenced to 65 years in prison in Alaska. He was charged with a series of crimes and is still awaiting trial for the shooting death of his boss. Martinez had previously been deported in 1992 after serving time for a felony drug conviction in Rhode Island. According to the prosecutor, he had returned to the United States by the next year and had accumulated several additional convictions for violent crimes in Florida under aliases but was undetected as a deportable alien. (Anchorage Daily News, October 17, 2013)
- October 2013 — A Guatemalan, Luis Gilberto Cruz Solis, was sentenced in McAllen, Texas to six months in prison for stabbing a Border Patrol K-9 as he tried to elude capture after entering the country illegally. (Monitor, October 1, 2013)
- September 2013 — Camilo Torres-Martinez, a Columbian, pled guilty and was convicted in Florida of conspiracy to traffic cocaine into the United States. He faces a sentence of between 10 years and life in federal prison. (ICE News Release, September 26, 2013)
- September 2013 — Alma Lucrecia Hernandez-Preciado, a Colombian, was convicted in Florida of drug smuggling. She faces between 10 years and life in federal prison. (ICE News Release, September 23, 2013)
- September 2013 — Alexis Estevez-Alvarez, a Cuban, was sentenced in Texas to 11 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute marijuana. (ICE News Release, September 16, 2013)
- September 2012 — Ezequiel Padilla-Villalobos, a Mexican illegal alien, pled guilty to murder for stabbing to death a 14-year old girl in Colorado when he failed in his efforts to strangle her. (Examiner, September 19, 2013)
- September 2013 — An illegal alien from Honduras, Kevin Fuertes, was convicted in Maryland of s*x trafficking (running brothels in Annapolis and Easton, Maryland). He was sentenced to 19 years in prison. (WBAL News, September 11, 2013)
- September 2013 — Jose Alberto Izquierdo-Gonzalez, a Mexican illegal alien, pled guilty to illegally transporting immigrants and assaulting U.S. Border Patrol agents and was sentenced in Laredo, Texas to eight years in federal prison. Associated Press, September 4, 2013)
- August 2013 — Pricilio Garcia-Jimenez, a Mexican illegal alien, pled guilty in New Mexico to selling methamphetamine. The plea agreement provides for a 9-year prison term followed by deportation. (ICE News Release, August 30, 2013)
- August 2013 — Alberto Feliz Garcia, a Guatemalan, was sentenced in Massachusetts to 63 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin and other charges. (ICE News Release, August 30, 2013)
- August 2013 — Esteban Bernard, an Argentinian, was convicted in Wisconsin of violent assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to two years in prison. (ICE News Release, August 21, 2013)
- August 2013 — Phillip Amisano-Camillo, a Canadian, pled guilty in Texas to enticing a minor to engage in s*xual activity. He faces up to 40 years in federal prison. (ICE News Release, August 19, 2013)
- August 2013 —Julio Blanco Garcia, and illegal alien, was convicted of first-degree murder of a young woman who had volunteered to drive him to a hospital. He was sentenced in Fairfax, Virginia to 49 years imprisonment. (Washington Post, August 22, 2013)
- August 2013 —Agustin Macias-Marquez, an illegal alien, pled guilty to drunk driving, unlicensed driving, and causing an accident that killed two people in Pennsylvania. He was sentenced to eight years in prison. At the time of the accident, Macias was left free while under deportation proceedings resulting from a previous drunk driving conviction. (Herald-Mail, August 15, 2013)
- July 2013 — Jose Domingo Jasso-Topete, a Mexican illegal alien, pled guilty in New Mexico to conspiracy and possessing more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana with intent to distribute. He faces a maximum prison sentence of life imprisonment. (ICE News Release, July 31, 2013)
- July 2013 — Jose Roberto Pacheco-Alvarado, a Honduran, pled guilty in Louisiana to illegally reentering the country following his deportation after a felony theft conviction. He faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. (ICE News Release, July 29, 2013)
- July 2013 — Manuel Rivas, a Salvadoran, was sentenced in Louisiana to six years in prison for obstructing his deportation following subsequent to a felony s*xual assault conviction in Arkansas. (ICE News Release, July 24, 2013)
- July 2013 — Jose Luis Castillo-Madrigal, a Mexican, pled guilty and was convicted in Wisconsin of marijuana trafficking. He was sentenced to 54 months in prison. (ICE News Release, July 22, 2013)
- July 2013 —Moises Soto, a Mexican, pled guilty in federal court to a drug conspiracy charge related to managing a large marijuana farm and distribution operation in Maine. The operation employed illegal aliens. (Bangor Daily News, July 30, 2013)
- July 2013 —Antonio Lopez-Bautista, an illegal alien was sentenced to 11 years in jail for s*xually assaulting a 67-year-old woman in Sarasota, New York. (Saratogian, July 29, 2013)
>li>June 2013 — Arlex Cardenas Flores, an illegal alien construction worker in Virginia, was convicted of attempted abduction of a female Virginia Tech student. He faces a possible sentence of 10 years imprisonment. ( WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA)
- June 2013 — Luis Alberto Hernandez Garcia, an illegal alien, was convicted of possessing with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana in Brownsville, Texas. He was sentenced to more than 11 years imprisonment. (Brownsville Herald, June 4, 2013)
- May 2013 – Samuel Nevarez-Ayon, a Mexican, was convicted in Idaho of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison. (ICE News Release, May 30, 2013)
- May 2013 — German Rolando Vicente-Sapon, a Guatemalan illegal alien, was sentenced in Tennessee to more than 15 years in federal prison for s*xually abusing a teenage Guatemalan girl he illegally trafficked across the Mexican border. (ICE News Release, May 28, 2013)
- May 2013 — Mustapha Issaka Zico, a Ghanaian, was convicted in Virginia of conspiring to import heroin from Ghana. He was sentenced to to 18 years in prison. (ICE News Release, May 28, 2013)
- May 2013 — Edwin Galvez-Berganza, a Guatemalan, pled guilty in Maryland to narcotics trafficking and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. (ICE News Release, May 23, 2013)
- May 2013 — Yessica Chanel Cabanillas-Torres, a Mexican, pled guilty in Texas to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute heroin. She was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison. (ICE News Release, May 17, 2013)
- May 2013 — Tyrone Reid, an illegal alien from Dominica involved in narcotics smuggling, was sentenced in Texas to 14 years in prison on a firearms conviction. (ICE News Release, May 15, 2013)
- May 2013 — Five Mexicans were convicted in North Carolina of operating a drug distribution ring. Norberto Rivera Aguilar, the leader of the gang, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine and was sentenced to ten years in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release. The other gang members who were previously convicted are Caritino Mujica-Vargas, also sentenced to ten years imprisonment; Francisco Javier Teodoro-Campuzano, sentenced to 43 months imprisonment; Marco Antonio Sosa-Caderilla, sentenced to 24 months imprisonment; and Carolina Olivia Hernandez, sentenced to time served (about 18 months). (ICE News Release, May 8, 2013)
- May 2013 — Jorge Molina-Sanchez, a Mexican, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin in North Carolina. Molina faces a statutory mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years to life in prison. (ICE News Release, May 8, 2013)
May 2013 — An illegal alien — whose identity was withheld to protect the identity of his victim — pled guilty and was convicted in Oklahoma for the statutory rape of an 11-year old child. He was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment. (KWSO Channel 7 News, May 1, 2013)
- April 2013 — Benito Aguilar-Ozuna, a Mexican, was sentenced in Texas to nearly 20 years in prison for cocaine trafficking. (ICE News Release, April 25, 2013)
- April 2013 — Eric Cortez Flores, a Mexican, was sentenced in Texas to 30 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. (ICE News Release, April 17, 2013)
- April 2013 — ICE in Texas announced the convictions of seven Mexicans and one Salvadoran for reentry after deportation for felony convictions. Previous convictions of the eight illegal aliens included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a vehicle and theft, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and DUI, possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver, assault, burglary, aggravated robbery, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft, carrying a prohibited weapon, possessing a controlled substance, vehicle theft and family assault, possessing/manufacturing/selling a dangerous weapon, theft, battery with injury, burglary, aggravated assault, threatening with intent to terrorize, burglary of a vehicle, possessing a controlled substance, and theft. (ICE News Release, April 2, 2013)
- April 2013 — Pedro Daniel Rodriguez, a Mexican pled guilty in California and was convicted of attempted smuggling of methamphetamines and cocaine into the United States. He was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison. (ICE News Release, April 1, 2013)
- April 2013 — A Moroccan, Mohammed Mamdouh, was sentenced to five years imprisonment after pleading guilty in February 2012 to conspiracy to a crime of terrorism, criminal possession of a weapon and attempted possession of a weapon as a crime of terrorism in New York City. Mamdouh’s fellow conspirator, Algerian Ahmed Ferhani, was sentenced to ten years imprisonment in March. (Businessweek, April 26, 2013).
- April 2013 — Oscar Hernandez, a Mexican illegal alien was convicted in New Mexico of the murder of a woman in a fight and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. (Albuquerque Journal, April 11, 2013)
- March 2013 — Moonseop Kim, a Korean, pled guilty to transporting illegal aliens into Mississippi for financial gain in connection with a s*x trafficking organization. He faces a maximum prison term of 10 years. (ICE News Release, March 29, 2013)
- March 2013 — A Mexican illegal alien, Angel Campos Tellez, pled guilty in the District of Columbia pled guilty to helping run a prostitution ring in Maryland and Delaware. Tellez had been previously deported twice. He was sentenced to 46 months in prison. (Washington Post, March 27, 2013 and ICE News Release, June 21, 2013)
- March 2013 — A Jamaican illegal alien, Oneil Martin, was sentenced to 66 months in prison. He was convicted of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and firearm possession. (ICE News Release, March 26, 2013)
- March 2013 — Jean-Claude “Kodjo” Toviave, a Togolese, was sentenced in Michigan to 135 months in prison for a conviction for human trafficking. (ICE News Release, March 25, 2013)
- March 2013 — Jean Brown, a Jamaican, received a life sentence in Maryland for murder in aid of racketeering in connection with a conspiracy to distribute marijuana. (ICE News Release, March 22, 2013)
- March 2013 — Dante Reyes, a Mexican illegal alien, pled guilty in Indiana and was convicted in Illinois of racketeering conspiracy related to his participation in the Latin Kings gang. (ICE News Release, March 14, 2013)
- March 2013 — Daniel Ignacio, a Guatemalan illegal alien, was found guilty of murder, arson and assault for torching a tenement that killed five. He faces imprisonment of 25 years to life. (New York Times, March 12, 2013)
- March 2013 — William Jesus Brandel-Mena, a Honduran, pled guilty in Louisiana to illegal reentry after deportation following a conviction for child molestation. He faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. (ICE News Release, March 8, 2013)
- March 2013 — Juan Castillo-Mendoza, a Mexican, was sentenced in Texas to four years in prison for traveling into the United States with the intent to engage in illicit s*xual conduct (child solicitation). (ICE News Release, March 6, 2013)
- February 2013 — Jose Rivas, a Colombian, was convicted in Florida of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. He was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment. (ICE News Release, February 28, 2013)
- February 2013 — Luis Ivan Nino-Duenes, a Mexican member of the Gulf Cartel, was sentenced in Texas to five years in prison on a firearms conviction. (ICE News Release, February 27, 2013)
- February 2013 — Jose Ramon Escobedo-Gonzales, a Mexican, was convicted of trafficking drugs in Idaho and sentenced to 19 years in prison. (ICE News Release, February 25, 2013)
- February 2013 — Mexican illegal aliens Julio Cesar Flores-Martinez and Francisco Padilla-Perez, were convicted in Texas of attempting to smuggle assault rifle magazines into Mexico. (ICE News Release, February 25, 2013)
- February 2013 — Luis Misael Madrid-Romero, a Honduran illegal alien, pled guilty in Louisiana to illegal reentry following deportation. He had previously been convicted in California for felony domestic violence. (ICE News Release, February 22, 2013)
- February 2013 — Miyoung Roberts, a Korean, pled guilty in Washington state to alien s*x trafficking. She was sentenced to two years in prison. (ICE News Release, February 22, 2013)
- February 2013 — Mexicans Juan L. Hernandez, Oliber L. Hernandez, and Pedro A. Cruz pled guilty in New Orleans to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and marijuana. (ICE News Release, February 20, 2013)
- February 2013 — Yanira del Carmen Guerrero Andrade, a Salvadoran illegal alien residing in Maryland, pled guilty to child s*x trafficking for recruiting a run-away, pregnant 15-year-old into prostitution. (U.S. Department of Justice press release, February 13, 2013).
- February 2013 — Mexicans Genaro Torres and Maria E. Garcia were convicted in New York of cocaine trafficking. Torres was sentenced to 10 years in prison and Garcia was sentenced to four years in prison. (ICE News Release, February 8, 2013)
- February 2013 — Dung Ngoc Nguyen, a Canadian, pled guilty in Pennsylvania to drug trafficking and money laundering. She faces a prison term of up to 45 years. (ICE News Release, February 11, 2013)
- February 2013 — Franklin William McField-Bent, a Nicaraguan, was convicted in Florida of drug trafficking and weapons conspiracy charges. He was sentenced to 19 years and seven months in prison. (ICE News Release, February 1, 2013)
- January 2013 — Two Iraqi nationals, Mohanad Shareef Hammadi and Waad Ramadan Alwan were sentenced in Kentucky to life in prison and 40 years in prison respectively for using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) against U.S. soldiers in Iraq and attempting to send weapons and money to Al-Qaeda in Iraq (AQI) to kill U.S. soldiers. (ICE News Release, January 29, 2013)
- January 2013 — Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani, was convicted in Illinois of conspiring to provide material support to a terrorist plot in Denmark and providing material support to Lashkar e Tayyiba, a terrorist organization operating in Pakistan. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison. (ICE News Release, January 17, 2013)
- January 2013 — Pereira, a Salvadoran illegal alien was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for beating his ex-girlfriend to death in 2012 in Nebraska. (1011Now news, January 4, 2013)
- In 2013, under the direction of Barack Obama, The Immigration and Customs Enforcement released 36,007 illegal immigrants who had been convicted of murder, s*xual assault, kidnapping, and aggravated assault, and drunk or drugged driving (source: cis.org/Report/ICE-Document-Details-36000-Criminal-Alien-Releases-2013 );
- Year 2012: www.fairus.org/issue/illegal-immigration/archive-crimes-illegal-aliens-2012
- Year 2011: www.fairus.org/issue/illegal-immigration/archive-crimes-illegal-aliens-2011
- Year 2010: www.fairus.org/issue/illegal-immigration/archive-crimes-illegal-aliens-2010
- On 16-NOV-2010, Drew Rosenberg was killed by an illegal immigrant (Roberto Galo) from Honduras. Rosenberg was riding his motorcycle when the illegal immigrant ran over Drew three times with his car. Galo was convicted of vehicular manslaughter and sentenced to only 6 months in jail. USCIS refused to deport him and he was released after serving only 43 days.
- On 29-JUL-2009, Jose Raul Pena, earlier deported for cocaine possession, used his little daughter as a human shield in an hours-long Los Angeles shootout with police. Pena and Suzie were both killed. During the incident, Pena used a 9-millimeter Beretta pistol which had been stolen last year in a burglary in Oregon. His office at the car dealership contained a bag of cocaine and a half-drunk bottle of Tequila — consistent with the illegal Pena’s previous deportation for cocaine possession. Videotape captured images of Pena shooting at the police while holding his daughter, yet his relatives are questioning not only whether he used his daughter as a shield, but whether he was even armed at all, according to the Los Angeles Times.
- Year 2009: www.fairus.org/issue/illegal-immigration/archive-crimes-illegal-aliens-2009
- Year 2008: www.fairus.org/issue/illegal-immigration/archive-crimes-illegal-aliens-2008
- Year 2007: www.fairus.org/issue/illegal-immigration/archive-crimes-illegal-aliens-2007
- On 30-MAR-2007, Tessa Tranchant, 16, was killed by an illegal immigrant in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Tessa and her friend, Ali Kunhardt, were sitting at a stoplight when Alfredo Ramos, an illegal immigrant from Mexico who was intoxicated and speeding, rear-ended their car. Ramos had a history of prior convictions, but due to Virginia Beach’s sanctuary policies, he was never detained. He was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 40 years in prison.
- On 03-MAY-2006, According to the Salt Lake Tribune, according to Ronald Ingleby, Special Agent in Charge of the Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General in Utah, real Social Security numbers and accounts are being created, or purloined, by undocumented workers to circumvent employers’ efforts to certify their legality….Ninety-eight percent of Social Security-related ID theft cases involve people who use their own names but use someone else’s Social Security number. Two percent involve perpetrators using the numbers to assume their victims’ identities. According to statistics by the Salt Lake City Police Department (and verified by an independent study), 80% of all drug crimes in the Salt Lake City are committed by illegal immigrants. In Salt Lake County, the equivalent number is 50%. That’s why Congressman Cannon is on the Immigration Subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee. He is working to insure that interior states, like Utah, are not overlooked in the war on illegal immigration.
- Year 2006: www.fairus.org/issue/illegal-immigration/archive-crimes-illegal-aliens-2006
- On 18-AUG-2005, Jose Ramirez, an illegal immigrant, beat up a 15-year-old girl after whistling at her. He broke her nose, fractured a bone in her face and produced cuts requiring 30 stitches. The man worked in construction in Spotsylvania, Virginia, where the attack occurred, and resisted arrest to the point where police had to taser him.
- On 25-JUN-2005, 4 Year old Esmerelda Nava, was molested, strangled, and killed by an illegal immigrant Cornelio Rivera Zamites in Gainesville, Georgia. Cornelio Rivera Zamites had been previously deported for DWI, no drivers license, and no auto insurance.
- On 13-Nov-2005, Brian Jackson, a Dallas policeman was shot and killed by an illegal immigrant, Juan Lizcano. Lizcano had become drunk and went to the home of his ex-girl-friend to threaten her. As the police pursued Lizcano after he fled the woman’s home, he shot Officer Jackson, who died later in the hospital. Officer Jackson was remembered by his fellow police as someone who loved his job and always went the extra mile. N Then, there is Jorge Hernandez, a.k.a. Jorge Soto, who killed Min Soon Chang, an 18-year-old college freshman, in a terrible head-on wreck while Hernandez was driving drunk. He had been arrested 3 previous times for drunk driving in 3 other states, and he had been deported to Mexico 17 times! Why aren’t illegal immigrants aren’t deported instantly after being arrested for drunk driving?
- Year 2005: www.fairus.org/issue/illegal-immigration/archive-crimes-illegal-aliens-2005
- In 2004, John Mullaly a former NYPD homicide detective, states 70% of the drug dealers and other criminals in Manhattan’s Washington Heights are were illegal immigrants.
- On 23-JAN-2004, in Atlanta, Georgia: Mexican Miguel Carrasco raped a female victim in front of her four year old child and two minors; California Mexican Zacarias Camacho committed lewd acts upon a child under 14; El Salvadoran Oswaldo Martinez raped, sodomized and murdered a 16 year old; MS-13 gang member Reinaldo Ramos convicted of 2nd degree s*xual offense for brutal gang rape of 16 year old girl.
- In 2004, an average of 2,000 illegal immigrants stream across our borders daily. One illegal immigrant in Santa Barbara, California infected 56 other people with tuberculosis as reported on April 24, 2004, by the Santa Barbara Press-News, “Anatomy of an Outbreak”
- On 18-JAN-2004, in Phoenix, Arizona: Television and radio stations ran ads in the Valley, paid for by the Coalition United to Secure America, attributing the 45% increase in homicides and 41% increase in home invasions to illegal immigrants. Phoenix Police Department reports confirm those figures and Sgt. Tony Morales believes there is no doubt that the statistics are tied to illegal immigrants.
- In 2004, in Los Angeles, 95% of over 1200 outstanding warrants for homicide and 67% of 17,000 fugitive felony warrants are for illegal immigrants.
- Year 2004: www.fairus.org/issue/illegal-immigration/archive-crimes-illegal-aliens-2004
- On 24-DEC-2003, Debbie Thomas, who was the mother of three, was killed in a head-on collision on Christmas Eve, when her car was struck by a car being driven in the wrong direction by illegal immigrant, Narciso Garcia-Jimenez. He later escaped from his hospital bed and is still at large. The car he drove had no inspection sticker and was registered to another person. When Debbie’s mom learned that her daughter’s killer survived and escaped after being treated at the hospital, she said she felt “angry, bitter and sad, all at once.”
- On 31-JAN-2002: Six-month figures revealed a 3.3% increase in violent crime in California, including a 16% rise in homicides, over the same span in 2001.
- In JUN-2002, Nineteen-year-old Travis Smith of Mesa, Arizona was killed by a carload of illegal immigrants being smuggled to Pennsylvania. The nation’s highways have become far more dangerous since they have been turned into smuggling thruways for criminals. The accident occurred near Monticello in southeastern Utah, as the car driven by illegal immigrant smuggler Isidro Aranda-Flores plowed head-on into Smith’s 1966 Mustang. The smuggler apparently fell asleep at the wheel.
- In 2001, 87% of deportable immigrants, who received run letters, later disappeared; a number that was even higher (94%) for illegal immigrants from terror-sponsoring countries.
- On 11-SEP-2001, 19 illegal immigrants killed 2,996 people, and more than 6,000 others injured. The immediate deaths included 265 on the four planes (including the terrorists), 2,606 in the World Trade Center and in the surrounding area, and 125 at the Pentagon. The attacks were the deadliest terrorist act in world history, and the most devastating foreign attack on United States soil since the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. As of September 28, 2008, a total of over 33,000 police officers, firefighters, responders, and community members have been treated for injuries and sickness related to the 9/11 attacks in New York City, including respiratory conditions, mental health problems like PTSD and depression, gastrointestinal conditions, and at least 4,166 cases of cancer; according to one advocacy group “more cops have died of illness linked to the attack than had perished in it”. The 19 perpetrators of 11-SEP-2001 were illegal immigrants, 18 of the 19 terrorist hijackers on 11-SEP-2001 possessed state-issued and/or counterfeit driver’s licenses or ID cards and ALL 19 fshad obtained Social Security numbers. 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia, and the others were from the United Arab Emirates(2), Egypt(1), and Lebanon(1). All 19 were affiliated with Al-Qaeda (a radical Sunni Muslim organization dedicated to the elimination of a Western presence in Arab countries and militantly opposed to Western foreign policy: founded by Osama bin Laden in 1988).
- Ildefonso Ortiz “Illegal Immigrant Convicted of Texas Kidnapping for Mexican Cartel” ; Source: www.breitbart.com/texas/2015/05/28/criminal-alien-convicted-in-texas-cartel-kidnapping/
- Ildefonso Ortiz “Three-Time Deported, Convicted Drug Trafficking Illegal Alien Back in Jail” Breitbart.com ; Source: www.breitbart.com/texas/2015/08/13/3-time-deported-convicted-drug-trafficking-illegal-alien-back-in-jail/
- Michelle Moons “One s*x Offender Illegal Alien Caught After Another Alleged Offender Legalized” ; Source: www.breitbart.com/california/2015/05/23/one-s*x-offender-illegal-alien-caught-after-another-alleged-offender-legalized/
- Katie Pavlich “Illegal Alien Charged With Child Molestation and Pornography Able To Work With Kids Thanks to Obama Amnesty” ; Source: townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2015/05/21/child-molesting-illegal-alien-not-deported-thanks-to-obama-amnesty-n2002226
- “Traffic stop leads to ICE arrest of illegal alien wanted in Iowa for terrorism and attempted murder” Yuma News Now; Source: www.yumanewsnow.com/index.php/news/latest-news/839-traffic-stop-leads-to-ice-arrest-of-illegal-alien-wanted-in-iowa-for-terrorism-and-attempted-murder
- Terence P. Jeffrey “Illegal Alien Gets 29 Months for Identity Theft After Living in U.S. More Than 30 Years” cnsnews.com; Source: www.cnsnews.com/news/article/terence-p-jeffrey/illegal-alien-gets-29-months-identity-theft-after-living-us-more-30
- “Another Charged and Arrested in s*x Trafficking of Minors Conspiracy” FBI press releases; Source: www.fbi.gov/houston/press-releases/2015/another-charged-and-arrested-in-s*x-trafficking-of-minors-conspiracy
- “Illegal immigrant arrested in West Knox County for s*x trafficking” 6 ABC ; Source: wate.com/2015/05/29/s*x-trafficking-immigrant-deportation-honduras-s*x-trafficking-west-knox-county-interstate-40-thp/
- Jonathan Grass “Undocumented immigrant indicted in rape, sod^my of 10-year-old girl in Russellville” WHNT News 19 ; Source: www.al.com/news/huntsville/index.ssf/2015/03/undocumented_immigrant_charged.html
- “Illegal Immigrant Kidnaps, Brutally Beats Woman in Crockett” EverythingLubbock.com ; Source: www.everythinglubbock.com/story/d/story/illegal-immigrant-kidnaps-brutally-beats-woman-in/32677/vBbJnA9K1kK89hQH8PLX7Q
- Jim McBride “Feds: Armed immigrant threatened McLean family” Amarillo Globe-News Amarillo.com ; Source: amarillo.com/news/local-news/2015-04-24/feds-armed-immigrant-threatened-mclean-family
- “Criminal alien murderer of former ‘Top Model’ contestant protected by Obama” Examiner.com ; Source: www.examiner.com/article/criminal-alien-murderer-of-former-top-model-contestant-protected-by-obama
- Katie Pavlich “Illegal Alien Charged With Four Counts of First-Degree Murder Wasn’t Deported Thanks to Obama’s DACA” TownHall.com ; Source: townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2015/04/23/illegal-immigrant-charged-with-four-counts-of-first-degree-murder-not-reported-n1988309
- “Illegal Immigrant Raped Girlfriend’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Three Times, Police Say” HNGN.com ; Source: www.hngn.com/articles/86447/20150422/louisiana-man-raped-girfriends-10-year-old-daughter-3-times.htm
- “ILLEGAL ALIEN WITH GUNS ARRESTED IN MEEKER COUNTY” KUDZ.COM ; Source: www.kduz.com/2015/04/02/illegal-alien-with-guns-arrested-in-meeker-county/
- Jerry DeMarco “Indictment charges Guatemalan national with kidnapping, assaulting, terrorizing Palisades Park ex-girlfriend” Cliffviewpilot.com; Source: cliffviewpilot.com/indictment-charges-guatemalan-national-with-kidnapping-assaulting-terrorizing-palisades-park-ex-girlfriend/
- Lana Shadwick “Illegal Alien Sentenced for Transporting 14 Yr Old Girl Across Country for s*x” Breitbart.com ; Source: www.breitbart.com/texas/2015/03/31/illegal-alien-sentenced-for-transporting-14-yr-old-girl-across-country-for-s*x/
- Don Rosenberg, “How a Liberal Became an Enforcement Advocate: My Story,” April 15, 2013, ; Source: www.caps-blog.org/articles/2013/04/15/how-a-liberal-became-an-enforcement-advocate-my-story/.
- Caroline May, “Illegal Immigrant Kills Cop Driving on the Wrong Side of the Freeway Drunk,” ; May 16, 2014; Source: Breitbart.com
- Bridget Clerkin, “Immigrant found guilty in cold case s*xual assault of Princeton woman,” NJ.com May 09, 2014, ; Source: www.nj.com/mercer/index.ssf/2014/05/immigrant_found_guilty_in_cold_case_s*xual_assault_of_princeton_woman.html.
- Emily E. Smith, ”Cinthya Garcia-Cisneros talks from immigration jail about awaiting her fate after deadly Forest Grove crash,” The Oregonian March 25, 2014, ; Source: www.oregonlive.com/forest-grove/index.ssf/2014/03/cinthya_garcia-cisneros_interv.html.
- “Hate crime: Illegal alien nearly stabs black man to death at bus stop,” Dec. 18, 2013, ; Source: www.examiner.com/article/hate-crime-illegal-alien-nearly-stabs-man-to-death-at-bus-stop-california.
- Brandon Darby, “Another Mexican National Sentenced For Murdering U.S. Border Patrol Agent,” Breitbar.com Dec. 29, 2013, ; Source: www.breitbart.com/Big-Government/2013/12/28/Another-Mexican-National-Sentenced-for-Murdering-U-S-Border-Patrol-Agent-in-Controversial-Case.
- “Illegal alien convicted of kidnapping college student in Va.,” Examiner.com June 10, 2013, ; Source: www.examiner.com/article/illegal-alien-convicted-of-kidnapping-college-student-va.
- “Examples of Serious Crimes of Illegal Aliens,” FAIRus.org, ; Source: www.fairus.org/issue/examples-of-serious-crimes-of-illegal-aliens.
- Teghan Hanlon, ”Accused murderer gets 65 years on weapon, identity theft, immigration charges,” Anchorage Daily News October 17, 2013; Source: www.adn.com/2013/10/17/3130279/accused-murderer-gets-65-years.html.
- “Agustin Marcias-Marquez sentenced in 2012 homicide by vehicle,” The Record-Herald Aug. 15, 2013, ; Source: www.therecordherald.com/article/20130815/NEWS/130819934.
- ICE News Release, Dec. 17, 2013, ; Source: m.ice.gov/news/releases/1312/131218baltimore.htm?f=m.
- David Olson, “IMMIGRATION: Men in release effort have criminal records,” The Press Enterprise Dec. 2, 2013, ; Source: www.pe.com/articles/hidalgo-683156-convicted-karapetyan.html.
- “Ringleader sentenced to 35 years in prison on s*x trafficking chargers,” Baltimore News Journal Nov. 26, 2013, ; Source: www.baltimorenewsjournal.com/2013/11/26/ringleader-sentenced-to-35-years-in-prison-on-s*x-trafficking-charges/.
- Brandon Darby, “Illegal Alien MS-13 Member Gets Life in Prison for U.S. Murder Rampage,” Breitbart.com Nov. 21, 2013, ; Source: www.breitbart.com/Big-Government/2013/11/21/Illegal-Alien-Who-Came-For-MS-13-Murder-Rampage-Gets-Life-In-U-S-Prison.
- “MS-13 gang member Carols Ortega, of Brentwood, gets life in prison plus 60 years for 2 murders,” Long Island News 12 Nov. 21, 2013, ; Source: longisland.news12.com/news/ms-13-gang-member-carlos-ortega-of-brentwood-gets-life-in-prison-plus-60-years-for-2-murders-1.6477681.
- John F. Hill, “Nicolas Dutan Guaman sentenced to 12-14 years in motorcycle dragging death of Matthew Denice of Milford,”; May 19, 2014; Source: MassLive.com Source: www.masslive.com/news/worcester/index.ssf/2014/05/nicolas_dutan_guaman_sentenced.html.
- Matthew Powers and Maria Sacchetti, “Family alerted police on driver,” Boston.com August 23, 2011, ; Source: www.boston.com/news/local/massachusetts/articles/2011/08/23/driver_charged_in_dragging_death_of_milford_man/?page=full.
- Scott Evans, “Police: Woman kept in booby-trapped home as s*x slave,” May 16, 2014 ; Source: USA Today; Source: www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2014/05/15/idaho-s*x-slave-charges/9151105/.
- Dave Gibson, “Illegal alien child molester secretly awarded $4 million by Orange County, CA,” Examiner Sept. 30, 2009, ; Source: www.examiner.com/article/illegal-alien-child-molester-secretly-awarded-4-million-by-orange-county-ca.
- ”FBI: Iraqi in Ky. terror case bragged about past,” Feb. 27, 2012 AP, ; Source: www.foxnews.com/us/2012/02/27/fbi-iraqi-in-ky-terror-case-bragged-about-past/.
- “Woman Sentenced for Recruiting 15-year-old to s*x Trafficking Ring,” NBC Washington Oct. 31, 2013, ; Source: www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/Maryland-Woman-Sentenced-for-Recruiting-15-Year-Old-to-s*x-Trafficking-Ring-207050681.html.
- “Judge Sentences Convicted Bensonhurst Arsonist to 25 Years to Life,” CBS New York April 4, 2013, ; Source: newyork.cbslocal.com/2013/04/04/judge-sentences-convicted-bensonhurst-arsonist-to-25-years-to-life/.
- “University of Michigan janitor convicted of child slavery, sentenced to 11 years,” Detroit Free Press March 25, 2013, ; Source: www.freep.com/article/20130325/NEWS06/130325065/Ypsilanti-man-gets-11-years-for-enslaving-abusing-4-west-Africans.
- Jeremy Borden, “Maryland man pleads guilty to lead role in Virginia prostitution enterprise,” The Washington Post April 1, 2013, ; Source: www.washingtonpost.com/local/maryland-man-pleads-guilty-to-lead-role-in-virginia-prostitution-enterprise/2013/04/01/95d4d3f0-9ad4-11e2-9a79-eb5280c81c63_story.html.
- ”Pedro Espinoza, gang member who killed L.A. high school player over mistaken identity, sentenced to death,” New York Daily News Nov. 3, 2012, ; Source: www.nydailynews.com/news/national/gang-member-death-killing-teen-article-1.1196143.
- Keoki Kerr,”EXCLUSIVE: Feds release mentally ill illegal who’s arrested for assault hours later,” Hawaii News Now June 04, 2014, ; Source: www.hawaiinewsnow.com/story/25697722/exclusive-feds-release-mentally-ill-alien-whos-arrested-for-assault-hours-later.
- Jeremy Scott, Illegal Alien Arrested for Marijuana Grow, KXL Aug 13, 2014, ; Source: kxl.com/2014/08/13/illegal-alien-arrested-for-marijuana-grow/.
- Michelle Moons, Felon, Illegal Alien Kept in U.S. Pending High-Profile Trial, breitbart.com Aug. 20, 2014; Source: www.breitbart.com/Breitbart-California/2014/08/20/Felon-Illegal-Alien-Kept-in-U-S-Pending-High-Profile-Trial
- Olivia Messer, 2 arrested in fraud investigation, Waco Tribune Aug. 19, 2014.
- Kristin Tate, More illegal immigrant s*x offenders arrested in Texas amid border crisis, breitbart.com Aug. 19, 2014, ; Source: www.breitbart.com/Breitbart-Texas/2014/08/19/More-Illegal-Immigrant-s*x-Offenders-Arrested-in-Texas-Amid-Border-Crisis
- Dave Gibson, Illegal alien babysitter charged with killing 7-week old girl in Ohio, Examiner.com Sept. 27, 2014, ; Source: www.examiner.com/article/illegal-alien-babysitter-charged-with-killing-7-week-old-girl-ohio.
- Michelle Moons, “Illegal Alien Child s*x Offender Caught Crossing Into U.S.,” Breitbart.com Jan. 28, 2015, ; Source: www.breitbart.com/california/2015/01/28/illegal-alien-child-s*x-offender-caught-crossing-into-u-s/.
- Eric Page, “Waterloo illegal alien going to federal prison,” KWWL.com Jan. 27, 2015, ; Source: www.kwwl.com/story/27955551/2015/01/27/waterloo-illegal-alien-going-to-federal-prison.
- Steve Stout, “Suspect in US illegally before shooting death of Mesa store clerk,” KPHO.com Jan. 23, 2015, ; Source: www.kpho.com/story/27911249/suspect-caught-in-deadly-mesa-store-shooting.
- Randy Hammons, Illegal sought by Sheriff’s Office Caught, The Daily News Jan. 21, 2015, ; Source: www.gobogalusa.com/news/article_af2f17fe-a188-11e4-b6c8-4314c053088e.html.
- Ildefonso Ortiz, Illegal Immigrant Accused of Choking Woman, Tying Her Up With Extension Cord and Kidnapping Baby, Dec 31. 2014; Source: Breitbart.com Source: www.breitbart.com/texas/2014/12/31/illegal-immigrant-accused-of-assaulting-woman-and-kidnapping-baby/.
- Jessica Hartman “Illegal Immigrant Charged with s*xually Abusing Child”, Source: www.kwwl.com/story/32240943/2016/06/16/illegal-immigrant-charged-with-s*xually-abusing-child
- Warner Todd Huston “Illegal Immigrants Arrested For Rape in Iowa, Tulsa As Feds Apprehend 331 in Midwest”; Source: www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/06/17/illegal-immigrants-arrested-rape-feds-pick-331-midwest
- Bob Price, “MS-13 Gang Leader Murdered 14- Year-Old Texas Boy With Machete”, ”; Source: www.breitbart.com/texas/2016/06/24/ms-13-gang-leader-convicted-machete-murder-14-year-old-texas-boy/
- herese Apel, “Rankin Deputy Injured in Friday Wreck”; Source: www.clarionledger.com/story/news/local/2016/07/09/rankin-deputy-injured-friday-wreck/86906680/
- Josh Siegel “Child Rape Case Inspires Lawmaker to Fight Philadelphia’s Sanctuary City Policy” Source: dailysignal.com/2016/08/16/child-rape-case-inspires-lawmaker-to-fight-philadelphias-sanctuary-city-policy/
- “ Undocumented relative charged with killing 10-year-old Texas girl found in well”; Source: www.foxnews.com/world/2016/11/08/undocumented-relative-charged-with-killing-10-year-old-texas-girl-found-in-well.html
- “Man arrested for kidnapping 6-year-old was in country illegally”; Source: www.wfaa.com/news/crime/man-arrested-for-kidnapping-6-year-old-was-in-country-illegally/332266313
- KATIE MCHUGH “Report: Illegal Alien Raped Woman in Roadside Ditch After Crashing into Her Vehicle”; Source: www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/11/15/report-illegal-alien-raped-woman-roadside-ditch/
- KATIE MCHUGH “Report: Illegal Alien Raped Woman in Roadside Ditch After Crashing into Her Vehicle”; Source: www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/11/15/report-illegal-alien-raped-woman-roadside-ditch/
- Senora Scott “Illegal Immigrant Arrested for s*xual Abuse”; KIDY Fox News; Source: www.myfoxzone.com/news/local/illegal-immigrant-arrested-for-s*xual-abuse/396048365
- John Binder, Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Muslim Teen, ; Source: www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/06/20/illegal-alien-accused-murdering-muslim-teen/
- John Binder, Previously Deported Illegal Alien Convicted of Raping 15-Year-Old, ; Source: www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/06/06/previously-deported-illegal-alien-convicted-raping-15-year-old/
- Bob Price, Illegal Alien Charged in Drunk Driving Crash that Injured Family of Four, ; Source: www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/06/10/illegal-alien-charged-drunk-driving-crash-injured-family-four/
- John Binder, Illegal Alien Drunk Driver Accused of Killing Two-Year-Old Boy; Source: www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/06/30/illegal-alien-drunk-driver-accused-killing-two-year-old-boy/
- John Binder, Breitbart.com: Pair of Illegal Alien s*x Offenders Re-arrested at Border; Source: www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/06/28/pair-illegal-alien-s*x-offenders-re-arrested-border/
- Liam Clancy, WND: BIG LIST of 86 horrific illegal-alien crimes; Source: mobile.wnd.com/2017/07/big-list-of-86-horrific-illegal-alien-crimes/
- Neil Munro, Police bust illegal alien; Source: www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/07/12/georgia-cops-bust-illegal-alien-brothel/
- Gary Ainsworth, KRIS TV, Border Patrol Captures 86 Illegal Immigrants; Source: www.kristv.com/story/36114927/border-patrol-captures-86-illegal-immigrants-near-mcallen
- Illegal Aliens Arrested in St. Louis in Massive Counterfeit Bank Card Scam; Source: www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/09/illegal-aliens-arrested-in-st-louis-in-massive-counterfeit-bank-card-scam/
- Anna Giaritelli, Washington Examiner; Source: www.washingtonexaminer.com/immigration-officers-arrest-32-immigrant-s*x-offenders-on-long-island/article/2630907
- Jeff Reynolds, PJ Media: Sanctuary City Leaders Silent After Homeless Illegal Alien Rapes Woman in Pricey Portland Neighborhood; Source: pjmedia.com/trending/2017/07/31/sanctuary-city-leaders-silent-after-transient-illegal-alien-rapes-woman-in-pricey-portland-neighborhood/
- Twice deported Illegal Immigrant Held in NY Toddlers Disappearance and Mother’s Death; Source: www.foxnews.com/us/2018/05/29/twice-deported-illegal-immigrant-held-in-new-york-toddlers-disappearance-moms-death.html
- ICE arrests immigrant s*x offender released by Orange County Sheriff’s Office Source: www.heraldsun.com/news/local/article215486015.html
- ICE arrests 156 criminal aliens and immigration violators during Operation Keep Safe in Chicago area; Source: www.ice.gov/news/releases/ice-arrests-156-criminal-aliens-and-immigration-violators-during-operation-keep-safe
- Illegal immigrant accused of attacking wife with chainsaw was deported 11 times; Source: www.foxnews.com/us/2018/07/15/illegal-immigrant-accused-attacking-wife-with-chainsaw-was-deported-11-times-officials-say.html
- ICE agents arrest 18 human smugglers, 117 illegal immigrants in Texas, New Mexico; Source: www.foxnews.com/us/2018/07/13/ice-agents-arrest-18-human-smugglers-117-illegal-immigrants-in-texas-new-mexico.html
- Criminal Aliens Set Free by California’s Radical Agenda of Resistance to Federal Law; 8-MAR-2018; Source: www.whitehouse.gov/articles/criminal-aliens-set-free-californias-radical-agenda-resistance-federal-law/
- ICE arrests 225 in NY immigration raids, many with criminal records; Source: www.foxnews.com/us/2018/04/18/ice-arrests-225-in-ny-immigration-raids-many-with-criminal-records.html
- Illegal immigrant charged with shootings: He said ‘Voices’ told me to shoot, but gun wouldn’t fire if victims were ‘good’; Source: www.foxnews.com/us/2018/05/17/illegal-immigrant-charged-with-shootings-voices-told-me-to-shoot-gun-wouldnt-fire-if-victims-were-good.html
- Illegal immigrant Uber driver raped passenger then fled to native Ghana, police say; Source: www.foxnews.com/us/2018/04/18/illegal-immigrant-uber-driver-raped-passenger-then-fled-to-native-ghana-police-say.html
- Undocumented immigrant in SF dubbed ‘Rideshare Rapist’ was finally arrested a month later; Source: www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/Undocumented-immigrant-in-SF-dubbed-Rideshare-13083441.php
- ICE seeks illegal immigrant in Colorado fatal hit-and-run who bonded out of jail; Source: www.foxnews.com/us/2018/03/11/ice-seeks-illegal-immigrant-in-colorado-fatal-hit-and-run-who-bonded-out-jail.html
- Illegal Immigrant shot and killed Two Policemen, and boasted: “I wish I had killed more of the mother*******”; “I will break out soon and I will kill more…”; Source: www.sacbee.com/news/local/crime/article194874024.html
- ICE seeks illegal immigrant in Colorado fatal hit-and-run who bonded out of jail; Source: www.foxnews.com/us/2018/03/11/ice-seeks-illegal-immigrant-in-colorado-fatal-hit-and-run-who-bonded-out-jail.html
- Illegal Immigrant Arrested for Murder of Mollie Tibbetts; Source: www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2018/08/21/iowa-murder-suspect-undocumented-immigrant-may-play-into-2018-race/1057345002/
- Illegal Immigrant shot and killed Two Policemen, and boasted: “I wish I had killed more of the mother*******”; “I will break out soon and I will kill more…”; Source: www.sacbee.com/news/local/crime/article194874024.html
- Illegal Immigrant Arrested for Murder of Mollie Tibbetts; Source: www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2018/08/21/iowa-murder-suspect-undocumented-immigrant-may-play-into-2018-race/1057345002/
- Other Sources:
- Immigrations’ Human Cost: www.immigrationshumancost.org/
- Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE): www.ice.gov/voice
- Numerous Victims Of Crime by Illegal Immigrants: www.fairus.org/issue/illegal-immigration/examples-serious-crimes-illegal-aliens/
https://assets.donaldjtrump.com/Pay_for_the_Wall.pdfPosted by: kctim at January 10, 2019 3:59 PM
Thanks kctim. More proof that most people of average intelligence understand how Mexico will pay for the wall (in key areas; a wall is not needed every mile of the border).Posted by: d.a.n at January 10, 2019 4:04 PM
Here are examples of true hypocrisy:
- Chuck Schumer’s hypocrisy#1: Chuck Schumer was once for enforcing immigration laws, but not now.
- Chuck Schumer’s hypocrisy#2: www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHnGFkUS_lc
- Obama’s hypocrisy #1: www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHnGFkUS_lc
- Obama’s hypocrisy #2: twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1054874705491120133
- Pelosi’s hypocrisy #1: Now, Pelosi says a border wall is “immoral”: www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtPBUHYMMF4
- Democrat’s hypocrisy #1: Democrats (Clinton, Schumer, Biden, Dianne Feinstein, Patrick Leahy, Maria Cantwell, Patty Murray, Robert Menendez, Dick Durbin) passed bill for border fencing in 2006: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ijLJSTGA3hs
- Hillary’s hypocrisy #1: Hillary once supported border barriers: www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSh4N4ACbCk
Doesn’t it make you wonder how long Democratics have been getting away with behavior like this? How many issues have gone up in smoke because of this petulant behavior?
This behavior is like a spoiled child. They’re not doing it because it’s immoral or not needed, or wrong. They’re doing it because they refuse to give Trump credit for anything. The only reason there is no wall is because Trump campaigned on it. Democratics are trying to force another “Read my lips” moment.
Listen to how Representative McCarthy described the meeting between the the President and the Democratic leaders.
https://youtu.be/Q7R-8dsG4yM?t=544
Has anyone seen clips of this statement, or any of the Republican’s statements in the MSM?
Weary Willie,
It is much more sinister that only not wanting to let Trump have “win”.
The Democrats game plan is all about more power, and here are the 12 main facts that prove it.
QUESTION: Why do Democrats do all of this, and despicably pit U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other?
ANSWER: for the votes, money, and power.
For all our conservative friends who are attempting to smear AOC because she scares you.Posted by: j2t2 at January 11, 2019 4:34 PM
Hey j2t2, most normal males enjoy a beautiful woman dancing. I know I do. Do you have any quotes from conservatives on WB saying she “scares” them? If so, please share them. If not, please apologize.
She has already received her first political “spanking” from Nancy Pelosi who refused to consider giving her a seat on the House Ways and Means committee.
Sadly, AOC wants special treatment and expected appointment to this powerful committees despite having no seniority.
I have written urging Democrats and their congressional leaders to follow the lead of AOC. Veer further left, promote more social justice for malcontents, those who don’t know their own gender, those who want more government largess, and those who want open borders.Posted by: Royal Flush at January 11, 2019 5:05 PM
No j2 not scared of her. She is dumb as a box of rocks. When Woopie Goldberg thinks the same and a few others from the “View” then democrats need to worry.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at January 11, 2019 5:10 PM
Royal Flush wrote: I have written urging Democrats and their congressional leaders to follow the lead of AOC.Good idea! Posted by: d.a.n at January 11, 2019 5:18 PM
How do you get “scared” out of “She’s got a nice rack!”?Posted by: Weary Willie at January 11, 2019 5:45 PM
Tonight talked with some Millinials who follow AOC on Twitter. They were raving about her posts. She is brilliant. None of you conservatives have the slightest idea of what is going on here.Posted by: phx8 at January 11, 2019 11:45 PM
phx8, If you and the millinials call AOC brilliant then I know this country is in deep s**t. If you brilliant millinals think by taxing the rich @70% is the answer to all the things AOC is promoting then this country will be like Venezuela before AOC turns 40. Whoopie Goldberg and some of the others on the VIEW even think AOC is dumb. She should have stayed at her old job of bartending.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at January 12, 2019 12:01 AM
The fact that phx8 thinks AOC is brilliant is revealing.
Hopefully, AOC will keep on doing what she is doing.
Like Royal Flush wrote, we should write to Democrats and urge them and their congressional leaders to follow the lead of AOC (which is not that different from Bernie Sanders, who is also a self-professed socialist).
The reason these types of politicians are popular is because they appeal to lazy cheaters, who have a sense of entitlement, and would prefer to ride in the wagon, rather than help push the wagon.
That is, they fall into Cheater Category #2 (see below):
- Cheater Extreme #1: One extreme wants regressive taxation, unfettered capitalism, monopolies, and the freedom to explore and wallow in almost every manifestation of unchecked greed (e.g. mortgage crisis from 2005-to-2009 and up to 10,000 foreclosures per day).
- Cheater Extreme #2: The other extreme wants a nanny-state, that will wipe their butts for them; where politicians lure citizens into being increasingly dependent on the government; with massive cradle-to-grave government programs (which are usually severely mismanaged) that nurture a sense of entitlement and dependency on government; wants to grow government ever larger (despite the already current nightmare proportions); rewards failure and laziness; tries to disguise their envy and jealousy as demands for equality; and perpetuates the myth that many things should be free, and that we can somehow all live at the expense of everyone else.
phx8
“Tonight talked with some Millinials who follow AOC on Twitter. They were raving about her posts. She is brilliant. None of you conservatives have the slightest idea of what is going on here.”
She’s nothing more than a shiny object. And like Weary said,”she has a nice rack”. Other than that she’s useless.Posted by: dbs at January 12, 2019 11:40 AM
j2
“You criticize AO-C ‘s intelligence but then pipe up with stupidity like that. What next another tax cut will solve the deficit problem?”
We shall see about tax cuts after the 2018 tax return numbers come out. My guess is that revenue to the gov’t will be up significantly from last year. No doubt the dummies in the democrat party will use this as a reason to try and increase gov’t spending.Posted by: dbs at January 12, 2019 11:48 AM
AOC confuses conservatives because they tend to come from an older generation, while she is a Millennial. This generation grew up in different circumstances than previous ones, with a crashed economy, outrageously expensive health care, a real estate boom, crash, and boom, student debt in huge sums, Global Warming the greatest challenge ahead of them, and so on.
But the big difference is the technological and social difference, and this is where AOC causes so much confusion for the right. She speaks the language of the Millennials. She socializes like them through social media. She shares their values- tolerance and a society that is integrating groups that used to be excluded. This new generation is technologically tied into each other in a way that never existed even a few decades ago. Someone said AOC “speaks American,” and in a way, that is true. She speaks Millennial. The language itself is changing- rapid fire, with plenty of acronyms to increases the speed of communication even further. Attempts by the right to criticize and make fun of her backfire. Badly. Through social media, and by speaking the language of the new generation (many of whom are immigrants and first generation Americans), she turns the attacks by the right on their head, and they don’t even understand what happened.
Like I said, conservatives are seeing the Ghost of Christmas Future, and efforts to mock it, or pretend it is stupid, fall flat.Posted by: phx8 at January 12, 2019 12:21 PM
dbs,
For fiscal year 2018 (which ended in October), tax revenues increased slightly, but the deficit increased 17% to $779 billion. It is projected to be about $1 trillion for the next fiscal year.
Overall, the national debt has increased by $2 trillion in two years under Trump.
If there is an economic slowdown these numbers will quickly grow much worse.Posted by: phx8 at January 12, 2019 12:28 PM
phx8, an MSNBC Host was interviewing AOC on her policies and asked her how her $40 TRILLION dollar policies were to be paid for. Taxes on the rich at 70% would only count for $4 trillion where was the other $36 trillion going to come from? By the way those are 10 year figures. They may be good intentions but they are unattainable intentions by cost alone. If she gets her way this country will be a third world country by the time she is 40.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at January 12, 2019 12:52 PM
phx8 believe Cortez is the greatest thing since sliced bread, Tesla, and the Oregon Obamacare website!
Great! He also touts Cortez’s education. He holds it up as the latest standard, just as he held up Tesla and the Oregon Obamacare website, among other boondoggles.
That’s exactly what Cortez’s education was, a boondoggle. The current state of the entire education system in the U.S. is in a bias, bigoted, and demoralizing industry pumping out pie in the sky (literally, global warming propaganda) ideas with no thought put into financing. She must literally believe money grows on rich people and needs to be harvested for the benefit of those who can’t or won’t grow their own.
So, if we should believe phx8 again, we deserve what we get. I believe most of us, and conservatives in general, will be able to see Democratics in action these next 2 years and hopefully the Democratic party leaders will be relegated into janitorial positions in the congress.Posted by: Weary Willie at January 12, 2019 1:27 PM
“Attempts by the right to criticize and make fun of her (AOC) backfire. Attempts by the right to criticize and make fun of her backfire.”
What the hell are you saying phx8. I am urging the Democrat Party to take her seriously and give her all the media time, and speaking time in the HOR as she wants. The dream ticket for Dems would be a combo of Michelle and AOC. Michelle has “beautiful arms”, and AOC has a “beautiful” mind. Neither are white or old. Neither are men (at least for now).
phx8 is convinced he knows what millennial’s want politically. Of course, he only knows those who are progressive, socialist, and communistic like himself. Poor boy, he really should get out more.Posted by: Royal Flush at January 12, 2019 2:13 PM
phx8 believe Cortez is the greatest thing since sliced bread, Tesla, and the Oregon Obamacare website!
Great! He also touts Cortez’s education. He holds it up as the latest standard, just as he held up Tesla and the Oregon Obamacare website, among other boondoggles.
That’s exactly what Cortez’s education was, a boondoggle. The current state of the entire education system in the U.S. is in a bias, bigoted, and demoralizing industry pumping out pie in the sky (literally, global warming propaganda) ideas with no thought put into financing. She must literally believe money grows on rich people and needs to be harvested for the benefit of those who can’t or won’t grow their own.
So, if we should believe phx8 again, we deserve what we get. I believe most of us, and conservatives in general, will be able to see Democratics in action these next 2 years and hopefully the Democratic party leaders will be relegated into janitorial positions in the congress.Posted by: Weary Willie at January 12, 2019 3:19 PM
For the most part, phx8 just makes up stuff; whatever fits phx8’s narrative (a socialist viewpoint), despite being completely void of facts and supporting evidence.
Whenever anyone asks for proof, phx8 ignores it, or provides some lame links that prove nothing.
phx8 (and j2t2 and ohrealy) habitually make crazy claims, but rarely provide any credible evidence to support their claims.
Hence, it is mostly only opinion.
And it is partially rooted in laziness, because it is easier to believe whatever you want to believe, rather than do some research to search for the truth.
Again, tax custs were not only for the rich, because personal tax rates were only reduced 0%-to-4%, and the corporate tax rate reduction from 35% to 21% is paying for itself (source: www.wsj.com/articles/the-corporate-tax-cut-is-paying-for-itself-1537310846 ) faster than expected, and growth has produced a revenue windfall.
PERSONAL TAXES:
- 2017 ____ 2019-to-2025___single____________married
- 10% _____ 10%________ $0-$9,525 _________$0-$19,050
- 15% _____ 12%________ $9,525-$38,700_____$19,050-$77,400
- 25% _____ 22%________ $38,700-$82,500____$77,400-$165,000
- 28% _____ 24%________ $82,500-$157,500___$165,000-$315,000
- 33% _____ 32%________ $157,500-$200,000__$315,000-$400,000
- 33%-35% _ 35%________ $200,000-$500,000__$400,000-$600,000
- 39.6% ____ 37%________ $500,000+ _________$600,000+
phx8 often appears to be throwing crap only to see what will stick, or what will irritate others on the blog.
Other than making frequent racist comments, IF phx8 is also truly idolizing AOC, then it is more proof of what we are dealing with … someone who definitely identifies with Cheater Extreme #2:
- Cheater Extreme #2: The other extreme wants a nanny-state, that will wipe their lazy butts for them; where politicians lure citizens into being increasingly dependent on the government; with massive cradle-to-grave government programs (which are usually severely mismanaged) that nurture a sense of entitlement and dependency on government; wants to grow government ever larger (despite the already current nightmare proportions); rewards failure and laziness; tries to disguise their envy and jealousy as demands for equality; and perpetuates the myth that many things should be free, and that we can somehow all live at the expense of everyone else.
But then, perhaps phx8 actually does believe his own rhetoric, since phx8 also claims to stand by all of it :
- [01] phx8 wrote: Thank you for cutting and pasting my comments. I stand by every single one, and I am gratified to see such consistently high quality in my work. Much appreciated.
- [02] phx8 wrote: As for immigration, I would be fine with open borders.
- [03] phx8 wrote: Prejudice against immigrants among U.S. whites is NOT new …
So what is happening today is NOT new, or some sort of intractable problem. Racism and bigotry from the rural, white crowds of Trump reflect a long American tradition of hatred.
- [04] phx8 wrote: if Tucker Carlson wants to spread hatred and white nationalism on FOX, he should expect consequences.
- [05] phx8 wrote: Tucker Carlson is a white nationalist. THAT IS THE WHOLE POINT OF THE PROGRAM- catering to the bigotry and racism and fears of the white FOX audience.
- [phx8 is essentially calling all white people that watch Tucker Carlson racists.]
- [06] phx8 wrote: We have seen an unconstitutional effort to ban all Muslims from coming to this country.
- [That comment by phx8 is false, because the ban was for specific nations with a lot of terrorism. There was never an executive action that banned Muslims only. The Supreme Court, in the end, upheld Trump’s travel ban]
- phx8 wrote: And heavens! Immigrants, legal and illegal, might vote for Democrats! LOL. Worst excuse for bigotry- ever.
- [Not true. The issue is, based on these 12 reasons ( www.watchblog.com/thirdparty/archives/010213.html#436512 ), Democrats have clearly demonstrated that they have nefarious and despicable motives, by despicably pitting U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other to acquire more power, by pandering to illegal immigrants for 30+ years, for more votes (via more representation in the House, via more U.S. House representatives, via re-apportionment of representatives (i.e. more electoral votes and more federal funding), based on population, based on the decennial CENSUS, which does not verify U.S. citizenship.]
- [07] phx8 wrote: Not the majority. 30% [of Americans are racist] seems about right. You might wonder how that can be possible. But we are not the first country to experience this. There are plenty of fine countries with highly developed cultures that have gone a lot farther down this path than the United States, with much worse outcomes.
- [08] phx8 wrote: In other words, it is a lie. It is a classic example of xenophobia, and the implication with “Middle Easterners” [in the caravan] is intended to stoke Islamophobia as well.
- [However, the Guatemalan President, Jimmy Morales announced in October 2018 that 100 people were arrested and deportated, who were “highly linked to terrorist groups, specifically ISIS”. Source: www.snopes.com/fact-check/isis-terrorists-guatemala-caravan/]
- [09] phx8 wrote: Oh, for Pete’s sake! That is the worst kind of fear mongering… . That is why Trump spreads the language of hate, claiming illegal and legal immigrants have been “sent” by Mexico, that they are “criminals” and “rapists,” members of MS-13, “hardened criminals,” “no angels,” and so on.
- [Most are only looking for jobs, but many are criminals, and many have already been deported many times. Also, 1,611 U.S. citizens are killed (on average) per year by criminal non-citizens (Source: www.gao.gov/products/GAO-11-187), and 32% of all people incarcerated in federal prisons are illegal immigrants, and that does not include all types of crime by illegal immigrants (Source: (Source#1: Source#3: cis.org/Huennekens/32-Federal-Inmates-Are-Aliens ; Source#2: www.fairus.org/issue/illegal-immigration/examples-serious-crimes-illegal-aliens/ );
- [10] phx8 wrote: Oh, for Pete’s sake! That is the worst kind of fear mongering… . That is why Trump spreads the language of hate, claiming illegal and legal immigrants have been “sent” by Mexico, that they are “criminals” and “rapists,” members of MS-13, “hardened criminals,” “no angels,” and so on.
- [11] phx8 wrote: So, yeah. A U.S. President declaring ‘I’m a nationalist’ scares the crap out of anyone who knows anything about history.
- [12] phx8 wrote: Another reason the GOP continues shrinking is the fact that it is a party of ideology, unlike the Democrats, who are a coalition party. The idea that Republicans have “diversity of thinking” is laughable.
- [13] phx8 wrote: And I do not subscribe to your thinking that only white men can represent women; that only white men can represent blacks; and so on.
- [Another lie by phx8, since no one here ever wrote that].
- [14] phx8 wrote: There is a good chance today, Friday, will end with indictments. [another failed prediction (of many)]
- [14] phx8 wrote: There are the racists, bigots, xenophobes, Islamophobes, and misogynists who support Trump, and there are those who are willing to overlook such vile stuff.
- [15] phx8 wrote: Ohrealy is right. If d.a.n. continues cutting and pasting those long posts he should be banned. Don’t think I’ve ever called for a person to be banned from this site. But he was banned before, and it is easy to see why.
- [16] phx8 wrote: The GOP resulted to the unfavorable demographic squeeze of the past decades by rejecting the change, and doubling down on its dwindling base of ageing white, rural males with high school education or less.
- [17] phx8 wrote: For the incoming 116th Congressional Republicans, there are 29 white males in the House, and one female. Overall, the House GOP will consist of 90% white males.
- [18] phx8 wrote: The Democrats are incredibly diverse, including blacks, Muslims, and LGBT, representing the make-up of America. The Republicans? Eh, not so much. Just white identity politics as usual.
- [19] phx8 wrote: Are you just g*ddamn stupid…
- [20] phx8 wrote: Sweet J*sus, you are such a total waste of time. WTF.
- [21] phx8 wrote: Prognosticators have successfully predicted 10 out of the last 7 recessions [HMmmm…. 10 out of 7 ?].
- [22] phx8 wrote ( www.watchblog.com/republicans/archives/010206.html#436206 ) (27-DEC-2018): That would also explain the wild gyrations in the stock markets. Earlier this year I predicted Trump would be impeached by May. I will stand by that prediction. IT will require a lot of Republican senators [2/3], and I think we are very near to the point where the evidence of Trump’s criminality and treason will be so overwhelming, there will be national agreement that he has to go.
- [23] phx8 wrote: What it means is that, whereas Nixon and Bush #43 saw their approval ratings drop into the 20’s and even teens, the Trump floor may remain, with the 30% or so of the deplorables supporting the agenda of white identity politics no matter how bad the corruption gets, because very simply, white identity politics for that 30% is MUCH more important than honest governance or our democratic system.
- [24] phx8 wrote:
AOLAOC (Alexandria Ocasio Cortez) is awesome. You are seeing the future. She [AOC] is charismatic, her political instincts are excellent, and she has already proven adept at using social media. This is what Millennial politics will look like. She is only 29 and she has a lot to learn. But she comes from a generation that was destroyed by conservative Republican politics. An entire generation found itself graduating from college with enormous debts, health care was unaffordable, and Global Warming threatened the long term future of the planet; meanwhile, thanks to tax cuts and corruption, the wealth of the past four decades was increasingly concentrated at the top, even as federal deficits and the national debt ballooned. (By the way, the national debt has increased $2 trillion in just 2 years under Trump, and the deficit has increased to nearly a trillion). She is the political forerunner of a generation that is tolerant of race, gender, and religion, and intolerant of the racism of Trump and his ilk. Is it any wonder conservatives are both fixated and terrified of her? They should be. She is the future, and that future does not include the darkness and greed and destructiveness offered by conservatism. To paraphrase AOL: the dark hates the light.
- [25] phx8 wrote about this comment: www.watchblog.com/republicans/archives/010214.html#436629): Gawd, another thread ruined by a Neo-Nazi post.
But not phx8. Posted by: d.a.n at January 12, 2019 4:06 PM
http://www.watchblog.com/republicans/archives/010214.html#436629Posted by: Weary Willie at January 12, 2019 4:49 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.