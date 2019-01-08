Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump is The Wall Therefore The Wall Must be Stopped

President Trump - who will deliver a prime-time address to the Nation this Tuesday on the Border Wall - has another foe in his plans to build a barrier across the southern border:

Environmental groups.

For example, the Center for Biological Diversity whose main purpose is defending endangered species in the Southwest, has reportedly filed over 100 lawsuits against the Trump administration. Needless to say, they are extremely worried about the migration of wildlife across the southern border and what the wall would do to such migratory patterns.

The jaguar and the ocelot cat, for example, are making a comeback from low population levels, so it seems that less than 200 miles of steel slats/fencing along a 2,000-mile border would obviously quickly render both of them extinct species. Not to be churlish, but if fencing and various barriers have been in place and have been (ever so slowly) increasing over the last few decades, how the hell is it that their populations have actually been increasing over the same time period?

Of course, it has been shown that ecological devastation (the real kind) tends to be far worse in lower income-level countries. Like India or China. Or Brazil. And that as incomes rise and populations become urbanized (that is with decent levels of GDP per capita) then more money, and therefore technology is applied to cleaning up waste and pollution.

Migratory patterns are another matter.

Because if you truly believe that migratory patterns are key to ecological health then you naturally view human civilization itself as toxic. Cities, highways, railways, airports, fences, suburbs, factories, skyscrapers, airports, container terminals, even wind turbines and arrays of solar panels. You see them all as a curse on Earth. And if you are a hard ecologist you may indeed dream of unleashing pandemics that would cleanse our planet of the human virus and re-establish the true balance you see as needed.

But this is mostly left unsaid as the emphasis is on diversity and how we should all learn to share our environment and our societies under its overarching banner.

So far, the conservation groups the Center for Biological Diversity and Defenders of Wildlife's attempts at blocking any wall or other barrier construction by launching lawsuits through the court system has not been successful, but they have slowed the process of construction and planning.

The interesting question is whether some part of the administrative state - like officials within the EPA - that is clearly hostile to Trump, would use these lawsuits to enact rules and regulations, or to rigorously enforce existing ones, all in order to stall and perhaps disrupt border wall construction.

In other words, the wildlife card will be played along with all the other tactics, (like decrying the humanitarian crisis along the border while then denying a crisis exists), in order to prevent any sort of a meaningful barrier from being built.

Will we see Ocasio-Cortez cradling a baby ocelot cat near the border while denouncing the immigration policies of Trump's administration as ecologically destructive?

The Wall has come to mean Trump in the eyes of both his detractors and his supporters. That means that for the opposition, the Wall - that is, any barrier at all - must be stopped. Any way. Anyhow.