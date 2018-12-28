Third Party & Independents Archives

HAPPY NEW YEAR PRESIDENT TRUMP

Coming up on a new year here. I would like to end the year with PRAISE for President Trump. First year in near a decade where citizens feel like our gov’t is listening to the people and working to carry out a populist agenda. A great time to be an Independent.



THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP, HAPPY NEW YEAR AND, GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.

In the interim; Mr. President, shut down the border. Maybe make an exception for NAFTA goods, and emergency requirements. How about crowd funding as a way to continue the wall? Collecting on Aretha Franklin's tax debt would help and, what about the $?B's that was allocated for Obama to spend on a border fence? If we could find that money Trump would have the $5B needed.



I'm thinking 2019 is going to be a year that will be remembered 'BIGGLY'

