Third Party & Independents Archives

HAPPY NEW YEAR PRESIDENT TRUMP
Coming up on a new year here. I would like to end the year with PRAISE for President Trump. First year in near a decade where citizens feel like our gov’t is listening to the people and working to carry out a populist agenda. A great time to be an Independent.
THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP, HAPPY NEW YEAR AND, GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.
In the interim; Mr. President, shut down the border. Maybe make an exception for NAFTA goods, and emergency requirements. How about crowd funding as a way to continue the wall? Collecting on Aretha Franklin's tax debt would help and, what about the $?B's that was allocated for Obama to spend on a border fence? If we could find that money Trump would have the $5B needed.
I'm thinking 2019 is going to be a year that will be remembered 'BIGGLY'
Wow. Aretha Franklin owed the IRS $6.3 Million in back taxes (excluding $1.5 Million in penalties and interest)?
Regarding funding for physical barriers and border security, that is actually one of the 1st priorities of the federal government. Another caravan of 15,000 immigrants is preparing to depart from Honduras on 15-JAN-2019 (source: www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2018/10/24/migrant-caravan/1747721002/ ).
A caravan in April was funded by Pueblo Sin Fronteras (People Without Borders), which is a project of La Familia Latina Unida, a 501(c)(4) illegal immigration advocacy group based in Chicago, IL. It would not be surprising if it is discovered that Democrats are helping to fund the caravans, since Democrats want the votes, and hate Trump. And Mexico (as usual) isn’t going to stop them from coming through Mexico.
The city of Tijuana, Mexico is complaining that the illegal immigrants are costing the city over $28K per day ($10.2 Million per year). That’s miniscule compared to the $296+ Billion (or more) per year (source: www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/sep/21/mass-immigration-costs-govt-296-billion-year-natio/ ) in net losses to U.S. tax payers for (not to mention the cost of crime and thousands of homicides per year by criminal non-citizens (source: www.gao.gov/assets/320/316959.pdf ), the deaths of 40 border agents since 2003 (source: www.cbp.gov/about/in-memoriam/memoriam-those-who-died-line-duty), and 32% of everyone in federal prison is a criminal non-citizen (source: cis.org/Huennekens/32-Federal-Inmates-Are-Aliens ).
ohrealy is blaming Republicans for the death of two immigrant children:
ohrealy wrote: The death of two kidnapped children is a death penalty offence for all involved, even including anyone who knowingly assisted in the transportation of any kidnapped child, or participated in their imprisonment in any way. Knowledge of history is illegal among the DrunkUglicans.
Where is the evidence of criminal negligence that led to the death of these two children, or any other illegal immigrants?
Unless there is proof of criminal negligence, ohrealy’s comment is as despicable as the Democrats who have despicably pandered to illegal immigrants for 30+ years, and despicably pit U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for votes.
Felipe Gómez Alonzo’s father brought him (age 8; from Guatemala) on the perilous journey, and crossed the New Mexico border illegally. The boy had the flu, but was initially diagnosed as having a cold. The boy was treated twice, but he died the same night.
Jakelin Caal’s father brought her (age 7; from Guatemala) on a grueling trip through the desert, along with 161 other migrants, who crossed the New Mexico border illegally. Jakelin’s father told Border Patrol agents that Jakelin was sick, and she was taken to a children’s hospital in El Paso, where she died 08-DEC-2018.
And why were Democrats and the Main-Stream-Media silent when 18 adult illegal immigrants died (while under detention) during the Obama administration (from 2012-to-2015)?
(source: www.snopes.com/fact-check/18-migrant-children-died-obama/)
I’ll borrow a question that j2t2 asks repeatedly:
Do they [Democrats] have any decency?
Do the Democrats not see the hypocrisy?
The Democrats are largely responsible for these tragedies, because the Democrats have despicably lured illegal immigrants to the U.S. (for nefarious purposes), with 30+ years of pandering to illegal immigrants with promises of amnesty; citizenship; jobs; welfare; free healthcare; Medicaid; food stamps; free housing; free education; in-state tuition; automatic voter registration when they get their driver’s licenses; benefits via anchor babies, etc. (despite these well-known dangers, deaths, and perils: www.dhs.gov/news/2018/07/19/perils-illegal-border-crossing ).
There are videos of Chuck Schumer, Hillary Clinton, and Nancy Pelosi calling for “physical” border barriers in the not-too-distant past.
But today, those hypocrites have done a 180 degree turn, and refuse to vote for $5.7 in funding for physical barriers.
And Pelosi and others are now calling it “immoral”.
Do the Democrats not see the hypocrisy in that?
It is not the amount of money that is the real issue, since $5.7 Billion is equivalent to only 4 days of interest on the $21.9 Trillion federal national debt (or a tiny 0.167% of the $3.417 Trillion of IRS revenues in 2017).
Are the Democrats so certain they are right, despite the loss of life and cost due to illegal immigration, which can both be reduced with better border security?
Democrats might think it will be great to win on the government shutdown, but there is actually no way for Democrats to win when they are morally bankrupt, and refuse to fund physical barriers that they supported in past years, but now call immoral.
QUESTION: What is the real issue? What is the common-thread in all that the Democrats do? Why do Democrats do all of this ?
ANSWER: for the votes.
