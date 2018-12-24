Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump Will Now Have to Bear the Burden of 'America First'
You can consider the latest frantic back ‘n forth between Trump and Congress on the border wall and the remaining funding bills as somehow lurching the country towards a Christmas crisis, in the words of The Hill’s John Bennett. Or you can see this as Trump finally taking on, in a way he hasn’t really yet, the way business is done in Washington. That is, it’s a case of Trump finally implementing policy the way he sees fit.
If you believe process is fundamental to how deals are struck in DC, then yes, it's easy to get hysterical about what will be a shutdown of maybe a few weeks. But Trump ran on a tough immigration policy with a real wall across the Southern border. Washington feels he should do the math, play the game, strike a compromise and forget about the voters who sent him to the White House.
But Trump has refused.
Apparently, the President listened to the calls of his critics who actually agree with him on border security. So, now we will have a shutdown, which is hardly a real crisis. Some government employees will stay home. Some government services will be limited. So what?
There's of course another part to this Christmas tale: one that has sent the foreign policy establishment into fits of fury. Trump's withdrawal of around 2,000 troops from Syria and his announcement of a withdrawal of most of America's force in Afghanistan - around 7,000 troops. Which has resulted in Defense Secretary Mattis' resignation.
This is not merely a lurch by a showboating celebrity president, however. As much as most media - conservative included - are viewing it that way.
This is a change in how America views its role in the world. One that Trump has been advocating since before he ran for president and one which he has actually done little to implement since assuming office, in part because of the influence of people like Mattis and Kelly. People who are now both gone.
The foreign policy establishment would have - and mostly do have - America's armed forces in nearly every corner of the globe (save Latin America for the most part) wherever there is instability or Islamic terrorism. From Yemen to Nigeria, from Central Europe to the Korean peninsula. From the Artic circle to North Africa. From the Eastern Pacific to the South China Sea. American military forces spend resources and lives to try and solve the world's problems.
This is big government writ large with blood and treasure on the front lines. So the question is:
In whose interest is this? How does this help America?
The answer, of course, is the global trading system. And the prosperity it has distributed rather unevenly in the financial, high-tech, and entertainment capitals of the world.
And the political analogy that is repeated over and over again is that of Imperial Japan and Nazi Germany's rehabilitation after WW II. An analogy that plunged the Middle East into war and division beyond anything seen before the Second Iraq War. It's as if all these aging baby boomer hawks are trying to capture what their (our) parents did during WW II. And so far, failing for the most part.
America has never wanted to assume the mantle of imperial power the way Rome, Spain and Great Britain did. They were powers that were convinced of their role as civilizers and willing to conquer and kill and die to prove their point. But more than that, they were willing to stay for generations or even centuries in order to civilize other states and cultures. This is something that's not a part of America's DNA even as it has fulfilled the role of an imperial power in many ways over the last century.
And it is precisely this ambivalence about America's role abroad that is being exploited by Russia and China. So, America has to decide how it will move forward. As one of several "great" powers? Or as the lone, civilizing superpower? A much more comfortable term than imperial power.
Trump has pushed this question onto center stage just as we are about to celebrate Christmas and its message of peace, renewal and forgiveness. And Trump may not be the president to solve this question of America's role in our troubled globe. But the question had to be asked forcefully. And Trump has now done that.
He has in fact, assumed more rather than less responsibility in so doing. History will likely show that this is now the case, even if he does not at the moment realize it. Or is unwilling to assume that responsibility.
By breaking with the foreign policy establishment Trump now has to stand alone and justify his America First foreign policy with a limited cadre of experts to back him up. This may very well have been needed, especially in places like Afghanistan. But he's unleashed a process which may devour his presidency in the end.Posted by AllardK at December 24, 2018 11:31 AM
For most of my seventy-eight years of life on the planet, the United States has been at war, or in a foreign police action, in a peace-keeping role, or in some other excuse for military intervention. War grabbed two years of my life.
I am tired of war and military adventures in “shit-hole” parts of the world that are best left alone.
Politicians beat the war drum with regularity. They want war. War is good for politics. War is good for the military industry.
But, war is hell for the rest of us. And war rarely brings lasting peace.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 24, 2018 4:04 PM
Royal Flush, I agree.
The U.S. has been at war for 93% of the time (225 of 242 years as of 2018), and the U.S. has military bases in over 70 countries, and a military presence in 150 (of 195) countries (not including the Navy or Marine Corps at sea).
There are still 40,000 U.S. Troops and 179 U.S. bases in Germany alone.
There are still 50,000 U.S. troops and 109 U.S. bases in Japan.
How long can the U.S. afford all of that?
The U.S. cannot afford to be the world’s police.
I am OK with pulling 2,000 troops out of Syria, because ISIS has been diminished significantly, and Syria should be able to handle it from here.
Staying longer is endangering U.S. troops unnecessarily.
The U.S. should also reduce or eliminate some of the military bases in over 70 countries, and reduce our military presence in 150 (of 195) countries (not including the Navy or Marine Corps at sea).
The U.S. cannot afford to be the world police.
I agree d.a.n. We must diminish our military presence all over the world. Our troops in Japan and Germany are a total misuse of military force and assets; as they are in many other parts of the world.
I am sad for the innocent folks caught between opposing bullies in many of these places.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 24, 2018 4:32 PM
I am in favor of a new, short war. I agree with pulling our troops out of countries that can take care of themselves. I’m in favor of pulling our troops out of countries who don’t want us there. But I think there is one war that would be in our best interest of conduct. The optimistic view of this is that we have already defeated this country. So, within limits, this should be a cake walk.
We should go to war with Mexico. We should step across the border, secure the northern states of Mexico from the drug cartels, ally with the friendly Federal military and create a buffer our military can secure.
We would accomplish three things. 1) we would secure our southern border without using the military within our borders, avoiding the Posse comitatus laws. 2)we would be protecting the citizens and military personnel of the northern Mexico states and the citizens of the southern U.S. states by eliminating the criminal cartels that dominate these states. 3) we would eliminate the human, drug, and $ex trafficking that is staged in these northern states.
Let’s use our military to protect our own country by creating a buffer zone between our country and our aggressors by occupying the northern states of Mexico. They are mostly desert and not highly populated. We can establish a border hundreds of miles wide to prevent the tunnels and extend the wilderness routes to make them impossible to utilize.
We’re not afraid to wage war. We just want our wars to be worthwhile and have a positive outcome. A war with Mexico can be won to both country’s benefit.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 24, 2018 5:20 PM
Weary Willie, Do you think Mexico might agree to let our military help Mexico fight the cartels, without pre-emptively invading Mexico? The U.S. is already sending a lot of money to Mexico to help fight the drug cartels.Posted by: d.a.n at December 24, 2018 7:07 PM
They don’t appear to be making any headway. Police and politicians are being murdered by the dozens. Dismembered heads appear in the street and mass graves turn up frequently. It’s worth opening a dialog. They scratch our back, we scratch theirs.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 24, 2018 9:49 PM
We have DEA in Columbia. They work in an intelligence gathering capacity. They’ve been there since 2000 and have spent 7 billion dollars. If there, why not in Northern Mexico?Posted by: Weary Willie at December 24, 2018 10:02 PM
