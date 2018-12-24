Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump Will Now Have to Bear the Burden of 'America First'

You can consider the latest frantic back ‘n forth between Trump and Congress on the border wall and the remaining funding bills as somehow lurching the country towards a Christmas crisis, in the words of The Hill’s John Bennett. Or you can see this as Trump finally taking on, in a way he hasn’t really yet, the way business is done in Washington. That is, it’s a case of Trump finally implementing policy the way he sees fit.

If you believe process is fundamental to how deals are struck in DC, then yes, it's easy to get hysterical about what will be a shutdown of maybe a few weeks. But Trump ran on a tough immigration policy with a real wall across the Southern border. Washington feels he should do the math, play the game, strike a compromise and forget about the voters who sent him to the White House.

But Trump has refused.

Apparently, the President listened to the calls of his critics who actually agree with him on border security. So, now we will have a shutdown, which is hardly a real crisis. Some government employees will stay home. Some government services will be limited. So what?

There's of course another part to this Christmas tale: one that has sent the foreign policy establishment into fits of fury. Trump's withdrawal of around 2,000 troops from Syria and his announcement of a withdrawal of most of America's force in Afghanistan - around 7,000 troops. Which has resulted in Defense Secretary Mattis' resignation.

This is not merely a lurch by a showboating celebrity president, however. As much as most media - conservative included - are viewing it that way.

This is a change in how America views its role in the world. One that Trump has been advocating since before he ran for president and one which he has actually done little to implement since assuming office, in part because of the influence of people like Mattis and Kelly. People who are now both gone.

The foreign policy establishment would have - and mostly do have - America's armed forces in nearly every corner of the globe (save Latin America for the most part) wherever there is instability or Islamic terrorism. From Yemen to Nigeria, from Central Europe to the Korean peninsula. From the Artic circle to North Africa. From the Eastern Pacific to the South China Sea. American military forces spend resources and lives to try and solve the world's problems.

This is big government writ large with blood and treasure on the front lines. So the question is:

In whose interest is this? How does this help America?

The answer, of course, is the global trading system. And the prosperity it has distributed rather unevenly in the financial, high-tech, and entertainment capitals of the world.

And the political analogy that is repeated over and over again is that of Imperial Japan and Nazi Germany's rehabilitation after WW II. An analogy that plunged the Middle East into war and division beyond anything seen before the Second Iraq War. It's as if all these aging baby boomer hawks are trying to capture what their (our) parents did during WW II. And so far, failing for the most part.

America has never wanted to assume the mantle of imperial power the way Rome, Spain and Great Britain did. They were powers that were convinced of their role as civilizers and willing to conquer and kill and die to prove their point. But more than that, they were willing to stay for generations or even centuries in order to civilize other states and cultures. This is something that's not a part of America's DNA even as it has fulfilled the role of an imperial power in many ways over the last century.

And it is precisely this ambivalence about America's role abroad that is being exploited by Russia and China. So, America has to decide how it will move forward. As one of several "great" powers? Or as the lone, civilizing superpower? A much more comfortable term than imperial power.

Trump has pushed this question onto center stage just as we are about to celebrate Christmas and its message of peace, renewal and forgiveness. And Trump may not be the president to solve this question of America's role in our troubled globe. But the question had to be asked forcefully. And Trump has now done that.

He has in fact, assumed more rather than less responsibility in so doing. History will likely show that this is now the case, even if he does not at the moment realize it. Or is unwilling to assume that responsibility.

By breaking with the foreign policy establishment Trump now has to stand alone and justify his America First foreign policy with a limited cadre of experts to back him up. This may very well have been needed, especially in places like Afghanistan. But he's unleashed a process which may devour his presidency in the end.