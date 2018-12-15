Third Party & Independents Archives

Immigration is #1 for dims and reps
Sorely amazed that the GOP has had the Executive, House, and Senate for 2 yrs and, outside of a couple of firings, retirements, none of the conspirators working against Trump have been held accountable. I assume Paul Ryan and the GOP Trump haters in the House and Senate have stymied any/all paths leading to accountability.
I would like to call them names and rant against them but would be a waste of keystrokes. Can only wonder what the haters hold to a greater belief that they would overlook the Obama admins weaponizing the US gov't to go after a presidential candidate/President. That is the worst conspiracy that has ever been carried out in this country, by far
.
Would seem this would destroy the GOP base re the 2020's. But, when you think about it, the only choice the GOP base has is to double down and support Trump. Otherwise, the umpteen millions of illegals will get amnesty, likely get your job and turn us into a 3rd world country pdq. And, there won't be any 'going back' once the millions get the vote.
Some lady thinker on Mark Levin last week suggested there would be a civil war in our future if the border is not secured. You may think that's silly talk but it is being talked and thought about. On its face controlling immigration is ions more important than slavery was during the day. Slavery was primarily an economic issue for about half of the country. Unfettered immigration will lead to the loss of this country pdq.
Astonishing that approximately half of the country holds the browning of America up as their main agenda item. They care so much about ethnical diversity as an issue that they refuse to follow US law, make up laws to further their cause, care nothing about who gains access to this country, cares nothing about assimilation, care nothing about the cost, and so on . . . It's exactly like a hostile takeover attempt of the country, a revolution from the inside. Revolution has been underway for some years, ramping up with the 'get Trump, No Wall' movement. Weaponizing the US govt to force their diversity agenda.
I've never been comfortable in knowing that the population growth in this country has long been thru immigration as the family unit is only producing offspring at a rate that just maintains their number, or two kids per family. Really upsetting that corporation are using cheap immigrat labor to hold down wages for the working folks. Really, really upsetting that the dims are Easy to understand that the other half will fight against the destruction of American as we know it.
Well, it's now up to Trump to get control of immigration and see that amnesty is controlled so as not to dramatically increase the dem voter rolls. . . . if Trump succeeds he may divert a civil war. How novel is that???
A Pak woman who recently won a House seat will wear her 'Pak gown' to the swearing in ceremony. How novel is that??
para should read ”are Easy to understand that the other half will fight against the destruction of American as we know it. “”
As if those opposed to Trump signed some sort of a loyalty contract to Trump. Zeig Heil Roy, but here in America we pledge allegiance to the country, not the president.
Trumps rule is a sham, Roy. He won the election but lost the popular vote, hardly a mandate is it. He has aligned himself with dictators and corruption is what he has accomplished thus far. Mr. Art of the deal couldn’t even get his own party to give him money to build a useless wall. Nor could he live up to his campaign promise of getting Mexico to pay for the wall.
The problem we have Roy is how so many on the right, yourself included, blame immigrants for the lack of decent jobs in this country. You give a pass to the corporations that use technology to replace workers. You forget how corporations have offshored jobs to the same countries some of these immigrants are coming from. You turn a blind eye to the corporations that employ illegal immigrants. You forget about those corporations that use H1 visas to bring immigrants here to work for lower wages. You praise corporate America as they use our military to expand overseas. But most disturbing of all, you allow yourself to be brainwashed by these same billionaires into believing immigrants are the problem.
As a nation we really should get a handle on what we want for immigration moving forward. Trump isn’t the man to lead on this, as he has proven. Neither are his weak minded followers who believe all our problems will be answered if only we build a wall to keep people out.Posted by: j2t2 at December 16, 2018 11:28 AM
It’s not too late to pull your head out of Trumps a**Posted by: j2t2 at December 16, 2018 11:42 AM
