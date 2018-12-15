Third Party & Independents Archives

Immigration is #1 for dims and reps

Sorely amazed that the GOP has had the Executive, House, and Senate for 2 yrs and, outside of a couple of firings, retirements, none of the conspirators working against Trump have been held accountable. I assume Paul Ryan and the GOP Trump haters in the House and Senate have stymied any/all paths leading to accountability.

I would like to call them names and rant against them but would be a waste of keystrokes. Can only wonder what the haters hold to a greater belief that they would overlook the Obama admins weaponizing the US gov't to go after a presidential candidate/President. That is the worst conspiracy that has ever been carried out in this country, by far

.

Would seem this would destroy the GOP base re the 2020's. But, when you think about it, the only choice the GOP base has is to double down and support Trump. Otherwise, the umpteen millions of illegals will get amnesty, likely get your job and turn us into a 3rd world country pdq. And, there won't be any 'going back' once the millions get the vote.

Some lady thinker on Mark Levin last week suggested there would be a civil war in our future if the border is not secured. You may think that's silly talk but it is being talked and thought about. On its face controlling immigration is ions more important than slavery was during the day. Slavery was primarily an economic issue for about half of the country. Unfettered immigration will lead to the loss of this country pdq.



Astonishing that approximately half of the country holds the browning of America up as their main agenda item. They care so much about ethnical diversity as an issue that they refuse to follow US law, make up laws to further their cause, care nothing about who gains access to this country, cares nothing about assimilation, care nothing about the cost, and so on . . . It's exactly like a hostile takeover attempt of the country, a revolution from the inside. Revolution has been underway for some years, ramping up with the 'get Trump, No Wall' movement. Weaponizing the US govt to force their diversity agenda.



I've never been comfortable in knowing that the population growth in this country has long been thru immigration as the family unit is only producing offspring at a rate that just maintains their number, or two kids per family. Really upsetting that corporation are using cheap immigrat labor to hold down wages for the working folks. Really, really upsetting that the dims are Easy to understand that the other half will fight against the destruction of American as we know it.



Well, it's now up to Trump to get control of immigration and see that amnesty is controlled so as not to dramatically increase the dem voter rolls. . . . if Trump succeeds he may divert a civil war. How novel is that???

A Pak woman who recently won a House seat will wear her 'Pak gown' to the swearing in ceremony. How novel is that??

