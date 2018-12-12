Third Party & Independents Archives

Lights Cameras Action! Make Sausages!

Had President Trump and Minority (and soon to be Majority) leaders Pelosi and Schumer gone behind closed doors to hammer out some sort of deal to fund a border wall or border security or something in exchange for avoiding a shutdown of government, the purpose of the process would have been perverted or gamed by the spin they put on it afterwards.

And Pelosi and Schumer firmly believe that right now they can win any spin war with President Trump. They may be right about that and it is certainly the way the game has been played between the executive and the legislative branches over the past few generations, if not the past century.

Trump refused to play that game this week. With the cameras rolling he forced both sides to outline their positions and show the very clear policy differences between the Democrats in Congress and the Trump administration. Pence might not have been very comfortable with the process, but that also could be media looking to put a negative spin on an event that was meant to circumvent the inevitable post-negotiation spin. So, the story has been all about Trump's media circus, his reality-show politics. The look on Pence's face. And so on.

Nancy Pelosi at one point repeated her complaint that this was being done with the cameras rolling saying, "I don't think we should have a debate in front of the press on this."

While even on the face of it it's an absurd complaint, what Pelosi meant is that they shouldn't have a debate on this in front of the public.

There's essentially a two-track system in Washington D.C. You negotiate in private and spin in public. And the system is built around that duality. That's why Congress actually passes more legislation than one might imagine from following politics - even to someone who follows politics quite closely.

You see the fights because that's what they want you to see. You don't see the deal-making because they don't want you to notice, or remember, the deals they struck when the next election rolls around. They of course will spin the deal-making in order to gain any advantage they can over the other side and because highlighting the fights is a good fund-raising tool.

So here you had Pelosi and Schumer trying to spin the deal-making as the deal-making was going on.

Will this make deal-making impossible? Or is it a bridge that Trump has crossed and from which there is now no return? Will voters demand more public negotiating with all it's sweaty and ugly but predictable confrontations?

Isn't that the point of Congress?

To debate with the cameras rolling and with the record showing whatever proposal happens to have the floor?

Well, yes and no. Negotiations go private sometimes within Congress and between Congress and the Executive. So, Trump is trying to force a change in what are the practices of legislative sausage-making.

He's bringing the ugly hot dog entrails to center stage.

This could be fun.