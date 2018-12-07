Third Party & Independents Archives

California Camp Fire - The Carbon Suits are Coming
One broken steel hook on an aging transmission tower might have been the cause of the Camp Fire that quickly and ferociously spread and took 85 lives a few weeks ago in Central California near the Bay area. How do we know this?
Lawyers working up the evidence in order to sue PG&E for the disaster, by blaming the utility for not investing enough in physical maintenance of the aging parts of its infrastructure. The steel hook in question apparently held up a high-voltage power line and snapped during a wind storm on November 8th. So attorneys Dario de Ghetaldi and Frank Pitre and surely dozens more high-priced lawyers specializing in suing large utilities are working hard to get the details out in the open and allow them to start shaming and blaming PG&E into paying up what will be billions in damages should any suit be successful.
If the lawyers behind the Chevron-Ecuador lawsuit - except Steve Donziger who's reportedly lost his license to practice in New York and D.C. in what was basically described as extorsion racket - decide to get involved in order to squeeze a little money from a major utility, they could end up demanding tens of billions in damages. Every oil company, every cattle farmer, every company that emits any sort of greenhouse gas, everyone who has a car. All of us guilty of the deaths in California. Someone like Donziger might not put it quite those terms ... actually they almost certainly would. So every major corporation around the globe, and every major government around the world would have to contribute towards those damages. And that would just be the start.
Never mind the carbon tax. Mind the carbon suits.
Is this the way it's supposed to work?
Is California prone to droughts? Yes. Has a warmer drier climate in parts of America made wildfires more difficult to control lately - at least sometimes? Yes. Do manmade greenhouse gases cause any of this? Yes ... but to what extent? Does population growth, that is economic development, cause this?
Well, let's return to that aging transmission tower. It's apparently nearly 100 years old. That would mean it was put up after the end of WW I. Either we blame a 100-year old tower for being inadequately maintained - in which case we need more workers driving more trucks and vans and using more equipment produced in more factories that do emit some greenhouse gases and having those workers live in homes that are built in areas where there is either some brush or trees or both. In which case we need more growth not less in order to maintain and keep our infrastructure safe. And prevent future wildfires from becoming natural disasters.
Or we blame people for building homes and having jobs. In which case the steel hook is just a detail and the real problem is the fact that there are even power lines anywhere at all in California when there should just be pines and brush and creeks and no people.
The coming lawsuits will play both sides of these arguments, however, and will do so as they demand billions and billions in dollars that were generated by selling an essential service, electricity, to people out West.
Never mind all the hypocrisy. The carbon suits are coming.Posted by AllardK at December 7, 2018 1:26 PM
GMAFB, people were cremated alive and you’re worried about a power company being sued. Nice priorities! The Camp Fire was in a reich wing area, where they don’t want to pay for anything.Posted by: ohrealy at December 7, 2018 2:45 PM
Does anyone question why we need a lawyer to get into a courtroom?
If you were to file a suit and not employ a lawyer, would your case be discriminated against because of a lack of education, or perhaps making a foolish decision?
Posted by: Weary Willie at December 7, 2018 3:57 PM
Yup, your song choice is excellent d.a.n.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 7, 2018 4:21 PM
Weary Willie wrote: If you were to file a suit and not employ a lawyer, would your case be discriminated against because of a lack of education, or perhaps making a foolish decision?Yes, because there are many procedures and rules that a lay person will not be aware of (such as submitting evidence). It would be wise to hire a lawyer if the charges are serious.
I represented myself in court once, and won. I objected to the police officer’s contradictions in testimony (i.e. the policer officer lied, which was obvious to everyone in the courtroom), and the judge “sustained” my objection, and the case was dismissed. However, the worse that could happen was that I would have to pay the traffic ticket.
By the way, I have not yet seen any evidence that PG&E was responsible for the fire.
ohrealy wrote: The Camp Fire was in a reich wing area, where they don’t want to pay for anything.As usual, much of what ohrealy writes makes no sense. So, what does that mean? Is ohrealy blaming the “reich wing” people for not paying for more maintenance that may have prevented a fire?
See how ridiculous things get when you only see the world through “partisan-based lenses” ? Posted by: d.a.n at December 7, 2018 4:26 PM
Give a little taste of power to a radical Lefty and here is what happens. This dumb twit wouldn’t know the difference between an “ethic” and an “ethnic”.
Ocasio-Cortez Threatens To Retaliate Against Trump Jr. Over Meme, Twitter Explodes With Accusations Of Ethics Violations
https://www.dailywire.com/news/39160/ocasio-cortez-threatens-retaliate-against-trump-jr-ryan-saavedraPosted by: Royal Flush at December 7, 2018 4:41 PM
That definitely sounds like a threat by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who responded to Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter:
Please, keep it coming Jr - it’s definitely a “very, very large brain” idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month. Have fun!HHMmmm … could be a good thing for Donald Trump Jr.?
The joke was funny about fear of socialism, because people want to walk their dogs, not eat them (perhaps because the people are starving, like in Venezuela?). Posted by: d.a.n at December 7, 2018 5:54 PM
Wow it doesn’t take long for you guys to rush to the defense of the bully, does it? Jr should know the difference between Democratic Socialism and Socialism but appears to be ignorant of the facts. Why is it conservatives act like European countries don’t exist? It is always Venezuela that exists.
But that is okay with conservatives because it was funny. The problem is it just wasn’t as funny as Ocasio-Cortez was in her response to the troll, so you all get angry and name call her.
There were no threats only jests both ways yet to hear you two clowns tell it poor Jr just can’t take a joke.Posted by: j2t2 at December 7, 2018 8:45 PM
j2t2, Where is the proof that PG&E is guilty?
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote:
Please, keep it coming Jr - it’s definitely a “very, very large brain” idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month. Have fun!
j2t2, Numerous political analysts, commentators, and pundits did not see it as a mere “jest both ways”, and noted that Ocasio-Cortez’s comments likely constituted an ethics violation.
Official House Ethics Manual explicitly prohibits the kind of threat that @Ocasio2018 just issued against @DonaldJTrumpJr.
The prohibition states:
- Members and staff are not to take or withhold any official action on the basis of the campaign contributions or support of the involved individuals, or their partisan affiliation. Members and staff are likewise prohibited from threatening punitive action on the basis of such considerations.
Both seem pretty clear, except to j2t2 and similar ilk, who often seem to adhere to “Guilty until proven innocent” whenever it is convenient to their narratives.
But, again, it could be a good thing now for Donald Trump, Jr., because any future subpoena could be viewed as abuse of power.Posted by: d.a.n at December 8, 2018 10:10 AM
D.,
You seem to have forgotten how far Trump and the repubs have lowered the bar on ethics. I ask you how much has Jr contributed to or supported O-C? Your false ethics claim is fodder for the far right. Those butt hurt because Jr. can dish out the lies and insults but denies when confronted by those he bullies. O-C hasn’t threatened anybody. She simply put the idiot in his place.
BTW D., has she been sworn into office? Are you suggesting she has violated some ethics prohibition before she is a member of Congress?Posted by: j2t2 at December 8, 2018 12:48 PM
When I become a cop, you’re going to always be looking over your shoulder
When I get my promotion, you better not screw up.
You’ll change your ways once we’re married.
I’m just putting some people in their place!Posted by: Weary Willie at December 8, 2018 1:43 PM
O-C’s comments are a perfect example of her election going to her head. She’s far too immature to hold on to the seat. With an attitude of me against the world she won’t last very long, nor should she.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 8, 2018 1:45 PM
Four young, black women get elected and already they think they own the place, feeding off each other’s delusions of grandeur.
Posted by: Weary Willie at December 8, 2018 1:47 PM
j2t2 is OK with abuse-of-power, but only IF it is by j2t2’s party.
The other Democrats will rein in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , or she will probably manage to get herself in some serious trouble. However, the Democrats are not too good at policing their own (i.e. James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, others in the DOJ, FBI, and IRS all looking the other way, and refusing to investigate or indict anyone in THEIR party).Posted by: d.a.n at December 8, 2018 1:53 PM
“You seem to have forgotten how far Trump and the repubs have lowered the bar on ethics.s”
j2t2 simply doesn’t get it, and never will.
The HOR has rules of “ethics”. These ethics don’t belong to any individual or political party. Members of the HOR agree to abide by certain rules governing ethics. One rule is; no threatening punitive action.
We are certain that j2t2 still doesn’t get it, but that’s OK. We will all try to help explain things to him as needed.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 8, 2018 5:28 PM
Royal Flush wrote: We are certain that j2t2 still doesn’t get it, but that’s OK. We will all try to help explain things to him as needed.Ha ha! Good luck with that.
Some things are simply not possible?
As hilariously ironic as it it, j2t2 repeatedly (like a broken record) accuses others of Cognitive Dissonance ?
Posted by: d.a.n at December 8, 2018 11:32 PM
O-C’s comments are a perfect example of her election going to her head. She’s far too immature to hold on to the seat. With an attitude of me against the world she won’t last very long, nor should she.
Wow coming from a Trump supporter that is hilarious.
j2t2 is OK with abuse-of-power, but only IF it is by j2t2’s party.
BTW D., has she been sworn into office? Are you suggesting she has violated some ethics prohibition before she is a member of Congress?
Yet I’m the one that doesn’t get it! You a**hats are clueless.
Posted by: j2t2 at December 9, 2018 12:36 AM
j2t2 wrote: BTW D., has she been sworn into office? Are you suggesting she has violated some ethics prohibition before she is a member of Congress?Exactly. What part of that did you not understand?
It does not matter whether Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was not yet sworn-in. It was still a threat:
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote: Please, keep it coming Jr - it’s definitely a “very, very large brain” idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month. Have fun!
But, again, it’s a good thing for Donald Trump Jr.
j2t2 finally wrote: Yet I’m the one that doesn’t get it!Exactly. Now we finally agree on something.
Posted by: d.a.n at December 9, 2018 10:43 AM
O-C is going to be a hand puppet for the next speaker. She will be on hand to scratch the speaker’s ass so the speaker doesn’t get his/her hand dirty. That’s what she’s going to be good for. No one will take her seriously.
Are we so sure her family didn’t exterminate the indigenous people of Mexico?Posted by: Weary Willie at December 9, 2018 10:45 AM
It does not matter whether Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was not yet sworn-in. It was still a threat:
Were that a truthful statement D. it would seem the repubs would be putting her in front of the ethics committee…right? Instead, they are to busy rigging elections in NC and usurping power in Wisconsin and Michigan. It would also seem to me repubs should be investigating Jr for his role….oh wait no wonder you use this silliness to make false accusations. Trumps uber alles.
Too bad you guys don’t hold your own team to such lofty standards.Posted by: j2t2 at December 9, 2018 11:39 AM
j2t2 wrote: Too bad you guys don’t hold your own team to such lofty standards.Oh, like James Comey, Loretta Lynch, and others in the DOJ, FBI, and IRS that ignored crimes on their team, and all of the these violations by Democraps by Democrats, and all of these lies by Obama and Democraps?
Yet, j2t2 asks others repeatedly: have you no decency?Posted by: d.a.n at December 9, 2018 2:21 PM
No D. Like Trump and his campaign team, his administration and the many repubs in Congress. Ya see D. had the dems and repubs you have been accusing here of doing such unethical things one would think they would have been investigated by the repub controlled HoR after Trump took office….yet nothing but false accusations by the far right and the Trumpettes.
Posted by: j2t2 at December 9, 2018 3:27 PM
Except of course those already investigated and cleared of the trumped-up conservative conspiracy theories you consider to be real. To bad after the investigations you and others still spout the3 nonsense.
What is your opinion of this investigation, j2t2?
http://www.msnbc.com/msnbc/fbi-formally-confirms-its-investigation-hillary-clintons-email-serverPosted by: Weary Willie at December 9, 2018 3:42 PM
