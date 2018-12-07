Third Party & Independents Archives

California Camp Fire - The Carbon Suits are Coming

One broken steel hook on an aging transmission tower might have been the cause of the Camp Fire that quickly and ferociously spread and took 85 lives a few weeks ago in Central California near the Bay area. How do we know this?

Lawyers working up the evidence in order to sue PG&E for the disaster, by blaming the utility for not investing enough in physical maintenance of the aging parts of its infrastructure. The steel hook in question apparently held up a high-voltage power line and snapped during a wind storm on November 8th. So attorneys Dario de Ghetaldi and Frank Pitre and surely dozens more high-priced lawyers specializing in suing large utilities are working hard to get the details out in the open and allow them to start shaming and blaming PG&E into paying up what will be billions in damages should any suit be successful.

If the lawyers behind the Chevron-Ecuador lawsuit - except Steve Donziger who's reportedly lost his license to practice in New York and D.C. in what was basically described as extorsion racket - decide to get involved in order to squeeze a little money from a major utility, they could end up demanding tens of billions in damages. Every oil company, every cattle farmer, every company that emits any sort of greenhouse gas, everyone who has a car. All of us guilty of the deaths in California. Someone like Donziger might not put it quite those terms ... actually they almost certainly would. So every major corporation around the globe, and every major government around the world would have to contribute towards those damages. And that would just be the start.

Never mind the carbon tax. Mind the carbon suits.

Is this the way it's supposed to work?

Is California prone to droughts? Yes. Has a warmer drier climate in parts of America made wildfires more difficult to control lately - at least sometimes? Yes. Do manmade greenhouse gases cause any of this? Yes ... but to what extent? Does population growth, that is economic development, cause this?

Well, let's return to that aging transmission tower. It's apparently nearly 100 years old. That would mean it was put up after the end of WW I. Either we blame a 100-year old tower for being inadequately maintained - in which case we need more workers driving more trucks and vans and using more equipment produced in more factories that do emit some greenhouse gases and having those workers live in homes that are built in areas where there is either some brush or trees or both. In which case we need more growth not less in order to maintain and keep our infrastructure safe. And prevent future wildfires from becoming natural disasters.

Or we blame people for building homes and having jobs. In which case the steel hook is just a detail and the real problem is the fact that there are even power lines anywhere at all in California when there should just be pines and brush and creeks and no people.

The coming lawsuits will play both sides of these arguments, however, and will do so as they demand billions and billions in dollars that were generated by selling an essential service, electricity, to people out West.

Never mind all the hypocrisy. The carbon suits are coming.