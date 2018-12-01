Third Party & Independents Archives

Thoughts On The Passing Of George H. W. Bush 41
With the passing of George H. W. Bush most feel the loss of a man who gave so much, helped accomplish so much for this country.
Regan and Bush 41 did much to defeat Soviet Russia giving rise to a number of countri4es that are more independent today.
I liked Regan and Bush 41. I wish politics/governing could be conducted as they conducted themselves during that era. A truly gentler and kinder world back then.
That said, I wasn't much into politics during that era, just assuming that any U.S. President would try to do the right thing for the people, which is a way of saying a U.S. President would follow the general public position on large issues such as war and trade.
Regan's position on the North American Union went like this
:
https://www.heritage.org/trade/report/the-north-american-free-trade-agreement-ronald-reagans-vision-realized
""The North American free trade area that the agreement creates will produce 25 percent more goods and services than the European Community, giving North America enough economic muscle to challenge the emerging unified market in Europe and an East Asia market dominated by Japan. The NAFTA also will offer Americans cheaper goods, and increase U.S. exports by making them more affordable for the rest of the world. Moreover, it will create an estimated 200,000 new jobs for Americans, reduce illegal immigration from Mexico, help tackle drug trafficking, strengthen Mexican democracy and human rights, and serve as a model for the rest of the world.
President Clinton has correctly described the agreement as "just a first step," stressing that he will reach out to other Latin American countries in an effort to spread free trade throughout the hemisphere. In so doing, he will move even closer to the conservative vision of a hemisphere-wide free trade area.""
And, later:
""The NAFTA win is a great victory for free trade conservatives. It was they who first championed the notion of free trade with Mexico. And it is they who will carry the banner of free trade in the future -- a banner under which even Bill Clinton now marches.""
Sounded ok at the time. But, note that nothing was said about "citizenship", "Crime", "illegal immigration", or things like E-verify, green cards and so on . . .
"http://humanevents.com/2006/05/19/north-american-union-to-replace-usa/"
The Security and Prosperity Partnership organization was started by Bush in 2005 and became the NAU on steroids.
http://www.leftturn.org/security-and-prosperity-partnership-agreement-nafta-plus-homeland-security
""While the SPP poses a formidable challenge, it also provides an opportunity to build a wider movement of resistance that can transcend the systemic exclusions produced by nationalism, Western imperialism, white supremacy, and global capitalism. Instead, an explicitly anti-colonial, anti-racist, and anti-capitalist resistance constitutes the possibility for re-imagining community beyond the bounds of citizenship, the political beyond the state, freedom beyond the market, and humanity beyond Whiteness.""
Ironically, it was President Obama who chose not to support the SPP and, after a trillion or so dollars has been spent on 'giving us a tripartite zone where trade, immigration, open borders, and similar would just come up roses, we have what we have. Corporations pushing for cheap labor, dims pushing for new voters thru mass immigration, drugs and crime prevalent across the country, and so on . . .
One can only wonder what Regan and H.W. Bush would think of their vision for a tripartite trading zone today.
So Roy specifically which scandal did you most approve of?
Posted by: j2t2 at December 1, 2018 9:37 PM
Roy another issue GWHB thought important may sour your outlook a bit, you ready for that?Posted by: j2t2 at December 1, 2018 9:43 PM
j2t2 seems to think conservatives are more corrupt.
For example (during the Obama Administration from 2009 to 2016):
- IRS targeting conservatives under Obama and Lois Lerner watch; Obama lied that no laws were violated: “There is not a scintilla of corruption in my administration”; Lois Lerner, head of the IRS Office of Exempt Organizations, stated she had not done anything wrong and then took the Fifth before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Lerner retired (with pension) in 2013 after an internal investigation found that she neglected her duties and was going to call for her ouster. Joseph H. Grant, commissioner of the IRS Tax-exempt and Government Entities division, resigned (with pension) on May 16, 2013. ; but Obama, nor Lois Lerner or Joseph Grant were ever held accountable;
- VA’s deadly secret waiting lists for veterans; The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, General Eric Shinseki, voluntarily resigned (with pension), but no one was never held accountable;
- Hillary Clinton’s illegal hackable amateur server and emailing of classified information; the FBI investigation found that 110 messages contained information that was classified at the time it was sent; but Hillary Clinton was never held accountable;
- Hillary Clinton seized control of the Democratic National Committee which used Pakistani programmers who are now being prosecuted, and Wikileaks had a field day with the classified information that was exposed to our rivals (i.e. Russians, Chinese, North Koreans, Iranians, etc.); but Hillary was never held accountable;
- Hillary’s camp created and paid for the infamous fictitious “Steele Dossier” which claims that President Trump committed collusion with the Russian government. This classic frame-up is still going on as she smiles at her accusers; but Hillary was never held accountable; this truly amounts to high-tech treason, and the fake news press continues to cover for Hillary, and corrupt FBI, DOJ, and other officials did unbelievable things covering for Hillary, by working under the assumption that she would become the next U.S. president; but Hillary, nor anyone else was ever held accountable;
- Terence Flynn, an appointee of Barack Obama to the National Labor Relations Board, resigned (with pension) in May 2012 after being accused of serious ethical violations by leaking information to the National Association of Manufacturers; no one was ever held accountable;
- Martha N. Johnson (D), head of the General Services Administration, fired two top GSA officials and then resigned herself (with pension) after it was revealed that $822,000 had been spent in Las Vegas on a 4-day training conference for 300 GSA employees; no one was ever held accountable;
- David Petraeus resigned (with pension) as Director of the CIA after admitting having a s*xual relationship with his biographer, pledd guilty to a misdemeanor charge of mishandling classified materials, in which he was given a two-year probation period and a fine of $100,000; so, he got off easy, but it was very harsh compared to the very same type, but more numerous crimes by Hillary Clinton;
- Comey and others in FBI and DOJ that ignored Hillary Clinton’s violations; but was never held accountable (except Comey was fired by Trump);
- Fast and Furious obstruction by Eric Holder on gunwalking-program; Eric Holder’s “Fast and Furious” caper caused the murder of hundreds of Mexican citizens and some US border patrol officers with weapons supplied by the US government. Eric Holder was found to be in “Contempt of Congress”, but Eric Holder lost no sleep about it, and Eric Holder was never held accountable;
- Hillary Clinton lying about video as cause of attacks in Benghazi, Lybia; but was never held accountable;
- Susan Rice lying about video as cause of attacks in Benghazi, Lybia; but was never held accountable;
- Obama’s Solyndra scam, which was a phony solar energy scheme which cost out tax payers $500 million. According to the magazine The New American: “the administration funneled billions of taxpayer dollars into the pockets of wealthy Democrats and Obama supporters, who in turn gave some of the cash back via campaign contributions. More than 75 percent of the over $20 billion went to Obama financial backers, according to Department of Energy figures analyzed by researchers.”; but no one was ever held accountable;
- The Secretary of Health and Human Services, Kathleen Sebelius was determined to be guilty of violating the Hatch Act by campaigning for the president in her official capacity; but Kathleen Sebelius was never held accountable;
- Obama’s administration spun intelligence to suit his narrative. It was reported that 50 intelligence analysts said their reports on the Islamic State (who Obama called the JV team) had been watered-down to suit the White House’s spin, and that pressure to do so had come from senior military and intelligence officials; but no one was ever held accountable;
- Democrats call for restricting or eliminating 2nd Amendment rights, and say it is worth it “even if it saves only ONE life”, but ignore the U.S. citizens (about 1000 per year; exact numbers are difficult to find) killed by illegal immigrants. 32% of everyone in federal prison is an illegal immigrant (total prison population in 2003 was over 1.47 Million according to GAO Report GAO-05-646R); Many Democrats and others on the left are calling for the abolishment of I.C.E., and many want open borders; but no one was ever held accountable for that hypocrisy and refusal to secure the U.S. borders;
- Katherine Archuleta, Director of the Office of Personnel Management, resigned (with pension) on July 10, 2015, after cyber intrusions allowed the theft of data concerning 22 million people, some of whom had applied for sensitive security clearances.
- Chaka Fattah (D-PA) from Pennsylvania’s 2nd district was found guilty on all 23 charges he faced, which included racketeering, money laundering and fraud. He was sentenced to 10 years and resigned from Congress on June 23, 2016;
- Anthony Weiner (D-NY) from New York’s 9th congressional district resigned from Congress in June 2011 when the first of what would become multiple s*xting scandals were made public; it was also discovered later that Weiner had access to Hillary’s assistant’s notebook computer, which contained classified information that it should not have contained;
- David Wu (D-OR) for Oregon’s 1st congressional district announced he would resign (with pension) from Congress, 4 days after a report that a young woman called his office complaining of an “unwanted s*xual encounter” with the congressman;
- Jesse L. Jackson Jr. (D-IL) pleaded guilty to one felony count of fraud for using $750,000 of campaign money to buy personal items such as stuffed animals, elk heads and fur capes;
- Laura Richardson (D-CA) was found guilty in 2012 on 7 counts of violating US House rules by improperly using her staff to campaign for her, destroying the evidence and tampering with witness testimony. The House Ethics Committee ordered Richardson to pay a fine of $10,000.
- Robert Decheine (D) CoS to U.S. Representative Steve Rothman (D-NJ), was sentenced in 2011 to 18 months in prison for soliciting s*x from a minor;
- Obama an his cronies were up to their necks in questionable business deals and may have distorted public policy to accommodate their profits; Obama and his administration would deem industries either destructive to the environment or exploitative for the financial and professional gain of his friends, including industries such as coal mining, offshore drilling, cash advance companies, and for-profit colleges,” wrote Katelyn Caralle of the Washington Examiner; but no one was ever held accountable;
One of the major reasons the Democrats get away with so much is because they have the Main Stream Media in their pocket, and Republicans are weak on pursuing law breakers. IF Democrats were properly investigated too, the list above would probably be much longer.
Posted by: d.a.n at December 1, 2018 10:18 PM
And then, there are these lies, scandals, and fraud during the Obama administration:
- (001) Remember, Obama said: “Unlike some, I actually try to state facts. I believe in facts. I believe in a fact-based reality, and a fact-based politics.”
- However, Obamacare cost Americans billion$ in losses (possibly, worse).
- After 5 years, Obamacare has failed miserably on 4 important metrics (cost, coverage, competition, and choice):
- fewer health insurance providers, and none in some counties;
- Source: time.com/money/4503325/obama-health-care-costs-obamacare/
- Five years later, it is clear that Obamacare failed:
- Source: www.forbes.com/sites/sallypipes/2015/03/23/obamacare-at-five-years-old-a-disappointment/#25d817506ad2
- Many people’s deductibles trippled, the max-out-of-pocket doubled, and the annual premiums trippled (but on the upside, they now have coverage for things they don’t need).
Posted by: d.a.n at December 1, 2018 10:25 PM
D., it isn’t that I think they are more corrupt the facts are in my favor. You provide a list of conservative conspiracies as you try to tar the Obama administration but you forget to mention zero indictments and zero convictions for the Obama administration. How many lawyers did Obama need two0 years into his administration? And Trump?Posted by: j2t2 at December 2, 2018 1:12 AM
j2t2 hypocritically wrote: the Obama administration but you forget to mention zero indictments and zero convictions for the Obama administration.
“Zero convictions” and “zero indictemtns” does not equal “no violations” (especially when there is proof of violatioins).
Obama and Hillary got lucky, because:
(1) Loretta Lynch was corrupt and protected Hillary, Obama, Lois Lerner, etc. Loretta Lynch met with Bill Clinton in Phoenix (29-JUN-2016) to let the Clintons know the fix was in for Hillary.
(2) It was later proven on 5-AUG-2017 that the meeting was “planned”. Lorreta Lynch used an alias email name of “Elizabeth Carlisle” in the letter to Bill Clinton about the meeting in Phoenix on 29-JUN-2016. The public exoneration statements for Hillary were created before the meeting between Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton. Peter Strzok was involved in editing and softening the Comey exoneration draft statement, and texts between Strzok and Lisa Page indicate that Loretta Lynch knew in advance that Hillary would be exonerated by Comey.
(3) James Comey protected Hillary and put the fix in for Hillary’s exoneration, despite Hillary violating several laws.
(4) Luckily for Democrats, Jeff Sessions refused for 2 years to investigate any of the above, nor any of these violations, or these violations.
(5) Obama White House was behind the spying on Trump and the Investigation. Rather than tell the Trump campaign about their concerns (alleged ties between Carter Page and Paul Manafort to Russia), or even moving against the Russians, the Justice Department and the FBI starting treating Trump’s campaign like a criminal enterprise, and inserted a spy (Stenan Halper) into the Trump campaign, and tapped their phones (more of a political hit, than an actual investigation into Russian interference in the election). The FBI also used the fake Steele Dossier, bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC, to apply to the FISA court for wire taps. The FBI broke its own rules, and worse. The Obama DOJ whitheld the fact from the FISA court that the DNC was responsible for the Steele doessier.
Source: www.investors.com/politics/editorials/obama-behind-trump-investigation/
Had Obama and his administration been investigated, the violations would have been far more serious than the following found by Mueller so far (which have nothing to do with collusion between Trump and Russia):
- (1) Manafort (tax evasion, bank fraud),
- (2) Cohen (tax fraud & campaign finance violation),
- (3) Flynn (perjury),
- (4) Gates (tax fraud),
- (5) Papadopoulos (perjury; 14 days in jail).
It is apparently difficult for you to reconcile, so you resort to (as kctim correctly identified) cognitive dissonance: LA LA LA ! LA LA LA LA LA LA LA ! … LA LA LA la la la LA LA LA la la la LA LA la la la … … which is, at least, an improvement over your usual response of: “Racists” ! , “Fascists” ! , “Nazis” ! , “Brown Shirts” ! , “Beastialists” ! , “White Nationalists” ! , “Sexists” ! , “Misogynists” ! , “Xenophobes” ! , “Anti-Semites”, “Authoritarian Right-Wing Conservatives” ! , “Bigots” !, “Jeezus what a bunch of f**ktards these repubs are.”, and “Go f**k yourselves”.Posted by: d.a.n at December 2, 2018 9:58 AM
Think Obama Administration Wasn’t Corrupt? Think Again.
