Third Party & Independents Archives

Thoughts On The Passing Of George H. W. Bush 41

With the passing of George H. W. Bush most feel the loss of a man who gave so much, helped accomplish so much for this country.

Regan and Bush 41 did much to defeat Soviet Russia giving rise to a number of countri4es that are more independent today.



I liked Regan and Bush 41. I wish politics/governing could be conducted as they conducted themselves during that era. A truly gentler and kinder world back then.

That said, I wasn't much into politics during that era, just assuming that any U.S. President would try to do the right thing for the people, which is a way of saying a U.S. President would follow the general public position on large issues such as war and trade.

Regan's position on the North American Union went like this

:

https://www.heritage.org/trade/report/the-north-american-free-trade-agreement-ronald-reagans-vision-realized

""The North American free trade area that the agreement creates will produce 25 percent more goods and services than the European Community, giving North America enough economic muscle to challenge the emerging unified market in Europe and an East Asia market dominated by Japan. The NAFTA also will offer Americans cheaper goods, and increase U.S. exports by making them more affordable for the rest of the world. Moreover, it will create an estimated 200,000 new jobs for Americans, reduce illegal immigration from Mexico, help tackle drug trafficking, strengthen Mexican democracy and human rights, and serve as a model for the rest of the world.

President Clinton has correctly described the agreement as "just a first step," stressing that he will reach out to other Latin American countries in an effort to spread free trade throughout the hemisphere. In so doing, he will move even closer to the conservative vision of a hemisphere-wide free trade area.""

And, later:

""The NAFTA win is a great victory for free trade conservatives. It was they who first championed the notion of free trade with Mexico. And it is they who will carry the banner of free trade in the future -- a banner under which even Bill Clinton now marches.""

Sounded ok at the time. But, note that nothing was said about "citizenship", "Crime", "illegal immigration", or things like E-verify, green cards and so on . . .

"http://humanevents.com/2006/05/19/north-american-union-to-replace-usa/"

The Security and Prosperity Partnership organization was started by Bush in 2005 and became the NAU on steroids.

http://www.leftturn.org/security-and-prosperity-partnership-agreement-nafta-plus-homeland-security

""While the SPP poses a formidable challenge, it also provides an opportunity to build a wider movement of resistance that can transcend the systemic exclusions produced by nationalism, Western imperialism, white supremacy, and global capitalism. Instead, an explicitly anti-colonial, anti-racist, and anti-capitalist resistance constitutes the possibility for re-imagining community beyond the bounds of citizenship, the political beyond the state, freedom beyond the market, and humanity beyond Whiteness.""

Ironically, it was President Obama who chose not to support the SPP and, after a trillion or so dollars has been spent on 'giving us a tripartite zone where trade, immigration, open borders, and similar would just come up roses, we have what we have. Corporations pushing for cheap labor, dims pushing for new voters thru mass immigration, drugs and crime prevalent across the country, and so on . . .



One can only wonder what Regan and H.W. Bush would think of their vision for a tripartite trading zone today.

