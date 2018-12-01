Third Party & Independents Archives

Thoughts On The Passing Of George H. W. Bush 41

With the passing of George H. W. Bush most feel the loss of a man who gave so much, helped accomplish so much for this country.

Regan and Bush 41 did much to defeat Soviet Russia giving rise to a number of countri4es that are more independent today.

I liked Regan and Bush 41. I wish politics/governing could be conducted as they conducted themselves during that era. A truly gentler and kinder world back then.
That said, I wasn't much into politics during that era, just assuming that any U.S. President would try to do the right thing for the people, which is a way of saying a U.S. President would follow the general public position on large issues such as war and trade.
Regan's position on the North American Union went like this
:
https://www.heritage.org/trade/report/the-north-american-free-trade-agreement-ronald-reagans-vision-realized

""The North American free trade area that the agreement creates will produce 25 percent more goods and services than the European Community, giving North America enough economic muscle to challenge the emerging unified market in Europe and an East Asia market dominated by Japan. The NAFTA also will offer Americans cheaper goods, and increase U.S. exports by making them more affordable for the rest of the world. Moreover, it will create an estimated 200,000 new jobs for Americans, reduce illegal immigration from Mexico, help tackle drug trafficking, strengthen Mexican democracy and human rights, and serve as a model for the rest of the world.

President Clinton has correctly described the agreement as "just a first step," stressing that he will reach out to other Latin American countries in an effort to spread free trade throughout the hemisphere. In so doing, he will move even closer to the conservative vision of a hemisphere-wide free trade area.""

And, later:

""The NAFTA win is a great victory for free trade conservatives. It was they who first championed the notion of free trade with Mexico. And it is they who will carry the banner of free trade in the future -- a banner under which even Bill Clinton now marches.""
Sounded ok at the time. But, note that nothing was said about "citizenship", "Crime", "illegal immigration", or things like E-verify, green cards and so on . . .

"http://humanevents.com/2006/05/19/north-american-union-to-replace-usa/"

The Security and Prosperity Partnership organization was started by Bush in 2005 and became the NAU on steroids.

http://www.leftturn.org/security-and-prosperity-partnership-agreement-nafta-plus-homeland-security

""While the SPP poses a formidable challenge, it also provides an opportunity to build a wider movement of resistance that can transcend the systemic exclusions produced by nationalism, Western imperialism, white supremacy, and global capitalism. Instead, an explicitly anti-colonial, anti-racist, and anti-capitalist resistance constitutes the possibility for re-imagining community beyond the bounds of citizenship, the political beyond the state, freedom beyond the market, and humanity beyond Whiteness.""

Ironically, it was President Obama who chose not to support the SPP and, after a trillion or so dollars has been spent on 'giving us a tripartite zone where trade, immigration, open borders, and similar would just come up roses, we have what we have. Corporations pushing for cheap labor, dims pushing for new voters thru mass immigration, drugs and crime prevalent across the country, and so on . . .

One can only wonder what Regan and H.W. Bush would think of their vision for a tripartite trading zone today.

Posted by Roy Ellis at December 1, 2018 8:46 PM
Comments
Comment #435184
I wish politics/governing could be conducted as they conducted themselves during that era.

So Roy specifically which scandal did you most approve of?

Posted by: j2t2 at December 1, 2018 9:37 PM
Comment #435185

Roy another issue GWHB thought important may sour your outlook a bit, you ready for that?

Posted by: j2t2 at December 1, 2018 9:43 PM
Comment #435186

j2t2 seems to think conservatives are more corrupt.


For example (during the Obama Administration from 2009 to 2016):

  • IRS targeting conservatives under Obama and Lois Lerner watch; Obama lied that no laws were violated: “There is not a scintilla of corruption in my administration”; Lois Lerner, head of the IRS Office of Exempt Organizations, stated she had not done anything wrong and then took the Fifth before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Lerner retired (with pension) in 2013 after an internal investigation found that she neglected her duties and was going to call for her ouster. Joseph H. Grant, commissioner of the IRS Tax-exempt and Government Entities division, resigned (with pension) on May 16, 2013. ; but Obama, nor Lois Lerner or Joseph Grant were ever held accountable;
  • VA’s deadly secret waiting lists for veterans; The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, General Eric Shinseki, voluntarily resigned (with pension), but no one was never held accountable;
  • Hillary Clinton’s illegal hackable amateur server and emailing of classified information; the FBI investigation found that 110 messages contained information that was classified at the time it was sent; but Hillary Clinton was never held accountable;
  • Hillary Clinton seized control of the Democratic National Committee which used Pakistani programmers who are now being prosecuted, and Wikileaks had a field day with the classified information that was exposed to our rivals (i.e. Russians, Chinese, North Koreans, Iranians, etc.); but Hillary was never held accountable;
  • Hillary’s camp created and paid for the infamous fictitious “Steele Dossier” which claims that President Trump committed collusion with the Russian government. This classic frame-up is still going on as she smiles at her accusers; but Hillary was never held accountable; this truly amounts to high-tech treason, and the fake news press continues to cover for Hillary, and corrupt FBI, DOJ, and other officials did unbelievable things covering for Hillary, by working under the assumption that she would become the next U.S. president; but Hillary, nor anyone else was ever held accountable;
  • Terence Flynn, an appointee of Barack Obama to the National Labor Relations Board, resigned (with pension) in May 2012 after being accused of serious ethical violations by leaking information to the National Association of Manufacturers; no one was ever held accountable;
  • Martha N. Johnson (D), head of the General Services Administration, fired two top GSA officials and then resigned herself (with pension) after it was revealed that $822,000 had been spent in Las Vegas on a 4-day training conference for 300 GSA employees; no one was ever held accountable;
  • David Petraeus resigned (with pension) as Director of the CIA after admitting having a s*xual relationship with his biographer, pledd guilty to a misdemeanor charge of mishandling classified materials, in which he was given a two-year probation period and a fine of $100,000; so, he got off easy, but it was very harsh compared to the very same type, but more numerous crimes by Hillary Clinton;
  • Comey and others in FBI and DOJ that ignored Hillary Clinton’s violations; but was never held accountable (except Comey was fired by Trump);
  • Fast and Furious obstruction by Eric Holder on gunwalking-program; Eric Holder’s “Fast and Furious” caper caused the murder of hundreds of Mexican citizens and some US border patrol officers with weapons supplied by the US government. Eric Holder was found to be in “Contempt of Congress”, but Eric Holder lost no sleep about it, and Eric Holder was never held accountable;
  • Hillary Clinton lying about video as cause of attacks in Benghazi, Lybia; but was never held accountable;
  • Susan Rice lying about video as cause of attacks in Benghazi, Lybia; but was never held accountable;
  • Obama’s Solyndra scam, which was a phony solar energy scheme which cost out tax payers $500 million. According to the magazine The New American: “the administration funneled billions of taxpayer dollars into the pockets of wealthy Democrats and Obama supporters, who in turn gave some of the cash back via campaign contributions. More than 75 percent of the over $20 billion went to Obama financial backers, according to Department of Energy figures analyzed by researchers.”; but no one was ever held accountable;
  • The Secretary of Health and Human Services, Kathleen Sebelius was determined to be guilty of violating the Hatch Act by campaigning for the president in her official capacity; but Kathleen Sebelius was never held accountable;
  • Obama’s administration spun intelligence to suit his narrative. It was reported that 50 intelligence analysts said their reports on the Islamic State (who Obama called the JV team) had been watered-down to suit the White House’s spin, and that pressure to do so had come from senior military and intelligence officials; but no one was ever held accountable;
  • Democrats call for restricting or eliminating 2nd Amendment rights, and say it is worth it “even if it saves only ONE life”, but ignore the U.S. citizens (about 1000 per year; exact numbers are difficult to find) killed by illegal immigrants. 32% of everyone in federal prison is an illegal immigrant (total prison population in 2003 was over 1.47 Million according to GAO Report GAO-05-646R); Many Democrats and others on the left are calling for the abolishment of I.C.E., and many want open borders; but no one was ever held accountable for that hypocrisy and refusal to secure the U.S. borders;
  • Katherine Archuleta, Director of the Office of Personnel Management, resigned (with pension) on July 10, 2015, after cyber intrusions allowed the theft of data concerning 22 million people, some of whom had applied for sensitive security clearances.
  • Chaka Fattah (D-PA) from Pennsylvania’s 2nd district was found guilty on all 23 charges he faced, which included racketeering, money laundering and fraud. He was sentenced to 10 years and resigned from Congress on June 23, 2016;
  • Anthony Weiner (D-NY) from New York’s 9th congressional district resigned from Congress in June 2011 when the first of what would become multiple s*xting scandals were made public; it was also discovered later that Weiner had access to Hillary’s assistant’s notebook computer, which contained classified information that it should not have contained;
  • David Wu (D-OR) for Oregon’s 1st congressional district announced he would resign (with pension) from Congress, 4 days after a report that a young woman called his office complaining of an “unwanted s*xual encounter” with the congressman;
  • Jesse L. Jackson Jr. (D-IL) pleaded guilty to one felony count of fraud for using $750,000 of campaign money to buy personal items such as stuffed animals, elk heads and fur capes;
  • Laura Richardson (D-CA) was found guilty in 2012 on 7 counts of violating US House rules by improperly using her staff to campaign for her, destroying the evidence and tampering with witness testimony. The House Ethics Committee ordered Richardson to pay a fine of $10,000.
  • Robert Decheine (D) CoS to U.S. Representative Steve Rothman (D-NJ), was sentenced in 2011 to 18 months in prison for soliciting s*x from a minor;
  • Obama an his cronies were up to their necks in questionable business deals and may have distorted public policy to accommodate their profits; Obama and his administration would deem industries either destructive to the environment or exploitative for the financial and professional gain of his friends, including industries such as coal mining, offshore drilling, cash advance companies, and for-profit colleges,” wrote Katelyn Caralle of the Washington Examiner; but no one was ever held accountable;

One of the major reasons the Democrats get away with so much is because they have the Main Stream Media in their pocket, and Republicans are weak on pursuing law breakers. IF Democrats were properly investigated too, the list above would probably be much longer.


Posted by: d.a.n at December 1, 2018 10:18 PM
Comment #435187

And then, there are these lies, scandals, and fraud during the Obama administration:

  • (001) Remember, Obama said: “Unlike some, I actually try to state facts. I believe in facts. I believe in a fact-based reality, and a fact-based politics.”
  • However, Obamacare cost Americans billion$ in losses (possibly, worse).
    • Remember, Obama said: “[Health Insurance] Premiums will be lowered by $2500”;
    • Remember, Obama said: “If you like your doctor, you can keep him, PERIOD.”;
    • Remember, Obama said: “If you like your health insurance, you can keep it, PERIOD!”;
    • After 5 years, Obamacare has failed miserably on 4 important metrics (cost, coverage, competition, and choice):
    • fewer health insurance providers, and none in some counties;
        Source: time.com/money/4503325/obama-health-care-costs-obamacare/
    • Five years later, it is clear that Obamacare failed:
        Source: www.forbes.com/sites/sallypipes/2015/03/23/obamacare-at-five-years-old-a-disappointment/#25d817506ad2
    • Many people’s deductibles trippled, the max-out-of-pocket doubled, and the annual premiums trippled (but on the upside, they now have coverage for things they don’t need).
  • (002) There were a record number of people collecting food stamps under the 8 years of Obama.
  • (003) Obama did not have a clue about economics, and said GDP could never rise about 2.0%. Yet, in 2018, GDP reached 4.2% (during Trump’s 2nd year).
  • (004) Obama said jobs that went off-shore are NEVER coming back. Yet, many corporations, money, and jobs ARE returning to the U.S. due to the common-sense reduction of the corporate tax from 35% to 21% (closer to the global average of 20%)
  • (005) “I will have the most transparent administration.”;
  • (006) “I have shovel ready jobs.”;
  • (007) “The IRS is not targeting anyone.”; [Lois Lerner was never indicted, but should have been (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lois_Lerner)];
  • (008) “If four Americans get killed…uh…. it is not optimal.” [re: Benghazi]: www.floppingaces.net/2012/10/20/obama-youtube-video-disgusting-four-americans-dead-not-optimal-reader-post/ ];
  • (009) “Benghazi was because of a youtubevideo.”; [Another disgusting lie; Hillary Clinton and Susan Rice also lied about what happened; Obama went along with all of it.];
  • (010) “ObamaCare will be good for America.”; [In Maryland, Obama celebrated 60,000 Obamacare signups, BUT 73,000 lost insurance BECAUSE OF Obamacare!];
  • (011) New Record: Price of Gas was greater than $3 per Gallon for consecutive 1,245 Days (3.41 years);
  • (012) “I did not say you could keep your health care.” [Regardless that 29 recorded videos show Obama did say EXCACTLY that];
  • (013) “No one making less than $250,000 will see their taxes raised one dime.”; Opppsss…that was B.S.
  • (014) “If I had a son…”; [This is not the only time Obama racially pre-judged an incident incorrectly];
  • (015) “I will put an end to the type of politics that “breeds division, conflict and cynicism”.; [Laughable].
  • (016) “You didn’t build that.”; [This reveals a lot about Obama’s philosophy: www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKjPI6no5ng ];
  • (017) “I will restore trust in Government.”; [laughable]
  • (018) “The Cambridge police acted stupidly.”; [This is not the only time Obama racially pre-judged an incident incorrectly];
  • (019) “I am not after your guns.”; [D.C. 23-year-old gun ban, which Obama had supported, was over-turned by the Supreme Court];
  • (020) “The fact that we are here today to debate raising America’s debt limit is a sign of leadership failure.” [Senator Obama of 2006; yet, Obama set an all-time new record of spending, by doubling the national debt, leaving it at $20 Trillion by the end of 2016];
  • (021) “I have been practicing…I bowled a 129. It’s like — it was like Special Olympics.”; [HHMMmmm…that’s not nice, but it is doubtful even Obama meant to denigrate people with special needs];
  • (022) “I think when you spread the wealth around, it’s good for everybody.”; [Yeah, right. As usual, the middle-class gets screwed while their health insurance is destroyed; again, this reveals a lot about Obama’s philosophy (www.youtube.com/watch?v=OoqI5PSRcXM)];
  • (023) “The Public Will Have 5 Days To Look At Every Bill That Lands On My Desk”; [Did that happen? I don’t think so.]
  • (024) “It’s not my red-line; it is the world’s red-line.”; [Re: consequences for Syria using chemical weapons];
  • (025) “Whistleblowers will be protected.”; [Nevermind the numoerous cover-ups and stonewalling, Benghazi, IRS, Fast and Furious, VA, etc.];
  • (026) “I will close Gitmo.” (Guantanamo); [Almost! Obama released many from Gitmo, and they went on to commit more terrorist acts, killing and injuring more people (www.politifact.com/florida/statements/2017/jan/25/cory-gardner/how-many-released-guantanamo-bay-prisoners-commit-/); As of 23-JAN-2017, several Americans have been killed by the released terrorists; the federal government reported that 17.6% (122 individuals) had been “confirmed of re-engaging” and 12.4% (86 individuals) were suspected of re-engaging in terrorism].
  • (027) “The point I was making was not that Grandmother harbors any racial animosity. She doesn’t, — but she is a typical white person.”; [HHMmmmm … Obama said his mother is a “typical white person”?!?]
  • (028) “I am not spying on American citizens.”; [The NSA was spying on citizens!];
  • (029) Obama said (OCT-2013) government shutdown is all the “GOP’s fault”; [Maybe because they knew Obamacare was a disaster?: www.forbes.com/sites/quora/2013/10/03/why-did-the-u-s-government-shut-down-in-october-2013/#63ed5d157d9d ]
  • (030) “ObamaCare will lower costs for everyone.”; [but costs actually doubled and tripled for many, causing great harm and loss to many];
  • (031) “More Americans will be insured under Obamacare”; [but more harm than good was the actual result];
  • (032) “Islam is the religion of peace and tolerance…Muslims are our friends” [then Obama bows to the muslim leaders; very strange, and not the norm for national leaders who are essentially at a peer level; not subordinate; but then, I remember George Bush walking around while holding hands with the Saudi Crown Prince Abdjullah. That was also very strange. Might be the oil, eh? However, today, since 2017, the U.S. is no longer so dependent on foreign oil];
  • (033) “That’s the good thing about being President, I can do whatever I want,” ;
  • (034) “I am not a dictator.”;
  • (035) 2011 Arab spring: FAIL;
  • (036)America’s 2010 Summer of recovery: FAIL;
  • (037) Hiring a known palestinian terrorist to work on Obamacare in Illinois. [Didn’t bother to check her on e-verify];
  • (038) “I promise 100% transparency in my administration.”; [That’s laughable; especially in light of the IRS targeting conservative groups; the deep-state, and officials in the DOJ and FBI trying to use a fake Steele dossier against a political opponent];
  • (039) “Buying health care insurance will be like using Amazon.”; [Ha Ha! Do you remember how screwed up the web-site was, for a very long time? Another lie, and/or a massive example of incompetence];
  • (040) “I will end Income Tax for seniors making less than $50K a year.”; [That never happened];
  • (041) “I will bring ALL of our troops home within ONE year.”; [That didn’t happen];
  • (042) “I’ll put the Health Care negotiations on CSPAN so everyone can see who is at the table!”;
  • (043) “I’ll have no lobbyists in my administration.” [laughable];
  • (044) DOJ spying on the free press telephone calls;
  • (045) Blocking veterans from seeing their own WWII memorials during government shutdown; shutting down white house (people’s house) tours; but allows illegals to protest on the mall during the same government shutdown;
  • (046) Solyndra bankruptcy cost to taxpayer’s;
  • (047) “Obamacare will not be used to fund abortions.”;
  • (048) Eric Holder: “When they go low, we kick them”; way too many other incidents to list here for Eric Holder;
  • (049) Millions losing health care coverage, and forced to spend double and triple for health insurance;
  • (050) RECORD numbrer of people on welfare rolls;
  • (051) RECORD hollywood parties on the taxpayer’s dime;
  • (052) RECORD campaign tours on the taxpayer’s dime;
  • (053) RECORD exorbitant vacations on the taxpayer’s dime; [NOTE: Trump donates his salary to charity];
  • (054) RECORD secret service agents compared to ANY other president, on the taxpayer’s dime;
  • (055) Unconstitutional Obama recess appointment;
  • (056) Taking credit for SEAL Team 6 success;
  • (057) Forcing businesses to violate their religious beliefs about abortion with Obamacare; forcing businesses to provide insurance to fund abortions;
  • (058) Obamacare website no-bid contract website-cronyism that cost $634Mto build (and the website NEVER worked),amazon.com cost
  • (059) Supporting the Muslim Brotherhood terrorists with arms and money in Syria, on the taxpayer’s dime;
  • (060) NSA acting as Obama Gestapo, spying in ALL AMERICAN telephone calls;
  • (061) Proposed amnesty for illegal law breakers;
  • (062) Spying on Americans, on American soil, with drones;
  • (063) NEVER had a balanced budget;
  • (064) The Russians invaded Ukraine, (Obama did nothing);
  • (065) 6 million people losing their healthcare, thanks to Obamacare;
  • (066) “The United States maintains a ‘rock-solid’ commitment to Israel”;
  • (067) Illegal fundraising for Obamacare by Katherine Sebelius (solicitation of money from the companies she regulates) (and Obama did nothing about it);
  • (068) Katherine Sebelius TOTAL incompetence in rolling out Obamacare (and Obama did nothing abut it);
  • (069) ex-IRS official Lerner takes 5th amendment; the IRS later paid millions in fines and settlements to conservatives groups that had be targeted by the IRS;
  • (070) Failed to adequately fund our Nation’s military;
  • (071) Higher Spending and No Balanced Budget—EVER; doubled the national debt to about $20 Trillion (a new record);
  • (072) $1.2 Trillion in Higher Taxes (as of JUNE-2014);
  • (073) known Obama supporter is appointed to investigate IRS targeting scandal; lots of stonewalling followed; in the end, the IRS has to pay millions in reparations, but no one has yet to be held accountable in the so-called most accountable and “transparent administration”;
  • (074) former Soviet Union laughs at Obama’s Ukraine sanctions.;
  • (075) Over 70% of Obamacare signups are actually from people who LOST their insurance BECAUSE of Obamacare in the first place!;
  • (076) Obama did NOTHING to prevent some 150,000 people being killed in Syria, and he and the left were silent on the matter;
  • (077) On April 6th, 2014 Obama gave a speech on the 20th anniversary of the genocide in Rwanda lecturing about “the world’s failure to respond more quickly” and that “we always have a choice … we must never be indifferent.”; Then there is Syria? And the red-line?
  • (078) Obama demands “equality” but only pays women in his administration 88% of what it pays men;
  • (079) “We’re focused like lasers on job creation!!!”; however, by the end of Obama’s 8 years, record numbers were collecting food stamps;
  • (080) “Jobs are our number one priority!!!!”; under Obama, employment and the economy (for 8 years) was mediocre, at best;
  • (081) “Republicans still can’t bring themselves to admit that the Affordable Care Act is working.”;
  • (082) “If Republicans want to spend all their time talking about repealing a law that’s working, that’s their business.”;
  • (083) Syria uses chemical weapons, despite crossing Obama’s “red line”, and Obama is silent on the matter;
  • (084) China has become one of the biggest world economies, thanks to “ObamaNomics”.;
  • (085) Obama’s Iran deal was a joke; Obama gave Iran hundreds of billions of dollars, and immediately ramped up work on missiles, and Iran still continued its nuclear programs; John Kerry has had secret, unauthorized meetings with Iran during Trump’s time in office; Iran is one of the biggest sponsors of terrorism in the world; Iran has vowed to destroy Israel;
  • (086) in 2013, under the direction of Barack Obama, The Immigration and Customs Enforcement released 36,007 illegal immigrants who had been convicted of murder, sexual assault, kidnapping, and aggravated assault, and drunk or drugged driving (source: cis.org/Report/ICE-Document-Details-36000-Criminal-Alien-Releases-2013 );
  • (087) incompetence at the Veterans Affairs Administration. Our veterans died …. Obama hires a “coverup” specialist Rob Nabors to assist in the White House’s reputation for deception;
  • (088) Many photos of Obama at the White house shows Obama with his feet on the historically significant antique furniture … it shows a lack of respect for its historical significance;
  • (089) 40 veteran patients die after being placed on a hidden waiting list that could last for up to a year, while officials at the hospital shredded documents and faked evidence to make it seem as if waiting times were under control;
  • (090) New Horizons in Presidential Dignity: President Obama does the “Shake Shack Shimmy” during his visit to the sandwich joint in Washington Friday May 17th 2014. U6 unemployment rate: 17.8% ;
  • (091) May 17th 2014: Greater than Fifty million working-age Americans aren’t working, according to the labor department, and Obama pushes immigration plan; record levels of people collecting food stamps under Obama administration;
  • (092) “STINKBURGER”: www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2014/04/02/obama_paul_ryans_budget_plan_a_stinkburger_or_meanwich.html ;
  • (093) numerous questionable “executive actions” by Obama; some ruled unconstitutional, and Obama has lost in the Supreme Court more than any modern president: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_executive_actions_by_Barack_Obama (Source: www.cato.org/publications/commentary/obama-has-lost-supreme-court-more-any-modern-president);
  • (094) Russia signs a contract with Iran to build two more nuclear reactors at its Bushehr power plant as part of a broader deal for up to eight reactors in the Islamic state;
  • (095) 5-30-14 ILLEGAL negotiation with terrorists: 5 gitmo Taliban terrorist leaders ILLEGALLY released for one American Army deserter: Bowe Berghdahl;
  • (096) Inexcusable! Obama released many people from Gitmo, and they committed more terrorist acts, killing 6 U.S. soldiers, and injuring others (www.politifact.com/florida/statements/2017/jan/25/cory-gardner/how-many-released-guantanamo-bay-prisoners-commit-/); Seriously? As of 23-JAN-2017, several Americans have been killed by the released terrorists; the federal government reported that 17.6% (122 individuals) had been “confirmed of re-engaging” and 12.4% (86 individuals) were suspected of re-engaging in terrorism. George W. Bush released some too, so he is culpable too.
  • (097) Obama negotiates with terrorists to release an army deserter because “we can’t leave an American Behind” but does nothing for the Marine that was being detained illegally in Mexico, arrested in Mexico less than 1 mile from the U.S. border (news.vice.com/article/ex-marine-who-carried-loaded-guns-into-mexico-is-released); Even if Tahmooressi intentionally broke the law, how does the actions of Bergdahl and Tahmooressi compare?
  • (098) Barack Obama’s admits to a what he calls a “boneheaded” move in involving contributor Antoin “Tony” Rezko, a Chicago businessman, in the purchase of his property on June 15, 2005. Rezko’s wife, Rita, also an Obama donor, bought the adjoining plot in Hyde Park from the couple, Fredric Wondisford and Sally Radovick, for the $625,000 asking price, the same day that Obama bought the house for $300,000 less than the asking price. Antoin Rezko was under federal investigation at the time. Rezko was indicted on unrelated fraud charges 16 months later, in October 2006. Obama has since returned about $85,000 in campaign contributions made or raised by Rezko … In January 2006, Rita Rezko sold Obamas’ one-sixth of the lot, for $104,500, to expand their yard;
  • (099) Since Obama’s inauguration in JAN-2009, 1,100 elected Democrats have subsequently been ousted by Republicans, hold only 18 of 50 governorships, and 31 of 99 state legislature chambers. Obama asked Americans to cast their votes for a thumbs-up or thumbs-down, and they did. In almost every respect, Obama leaves behind a trail of failure and disappointment. Obamacare was a healthcare disaster, and Politifact dubbed Obama’s statement, which he repeated over and over (“If you like your health plan, you can keep it”) as the “Lie of the Year”. Obama’s foreign policy was a disaster, and Obama’s rush to pull troops from Iraq and Afghanistan created a vacuum which plunged the region into terror, voilence, and inspired lethal terrorist attacks in the west.
  • (100) Obama promised to soothe America’s bitter and divisive politics, but the healer-in-chief never showed up. In Obama’s own words, his political strategy was one of ruthless escalation: Obama said: “If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun.” During his 2012 reelection campaign;
  • (101) Obama and his administration had a filibuster-proof Congress in 2009, and failed to pass a pathway to citizenship for the “Dreamer” illegal immigrants; Obama was already too focused on Obamacare and what he thouhgt was going to be his benevolent legacy for America (which turned into a disaster);
  • (102) In Obama’s administration, Hillary Clinton broke the law (by sending classified information through personal email, and for destroying emails), and James Comey and Loretta Lynch (and others in the FBI and DOJ) protected Hillary from being prosecuted. Other people have spent time in prison for far less. Loretta Lynch subsequently met secretly in a private meeting Bill Clinton in Phoenix (29-JUN-2016) to signal Hillary’s exoneration decision by Comey. Hillary Clinton claimed that the private meeting happened by mere “chance”. Scum bags. It was later proven on 5-AUG-2017 that the meeting was “planned”. Lorreta Lynch used an alias email name of “Elizabeth Carlisle” in the letter to Bill Clinton about the meeting in Phoenix on 29-JUN-2016. The public exoneration statements for Hillary were created before the meeting between Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton. Peter Strzok was involved in editing and softening the Comey exoneration draft statement, and texts between Strzok and Lisa Page indicate that Loretta Lynch knew in advance that Hillary would be exonerated by Comey.
  • (103) More…
What would be found in an investigation of the Clinton Foundation, and many people in the Obama administration (IRS, FBI, DOJ, VA, DNC, Robert Menendez, Lois Lerner, Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, John Brennan, etc., etc., etc.) if they were investigated the same way Mueller is investigating the current administration?

Posted by: d.a.n at December 1, 2018 10:25 PM
Comment #435188

D., it isn’t that I think they are more corrupt the facts are in my favor. You provide a list of conservative conspiracies as you try to tar the Obama administration but you forget to mention zero indictments and zero convictions for the Obama administration. How many lawyers did Obama need two0 years into his administration? And Trump?

Posted by: j2t2 at December 2, 2018 1:12 AM
Comment #435193
j2t2 hypocritically wrote: the Obama administration but you forget to mention zero indictments and zero convictions for the Obama administration.

“Zero convictions” and “zero indictemtns” does not equal “no violations” (especially when there is proof of violatioins).

Obama and Hillary got lucky, because:
(1) Loretta Lynch was corrupt and protected Hillary, Obama, Lois Lerner, etc. Loretta Lynch met with Bill Clinton in Phoenix (29-JUN-2016) to let the Clintons know the fix was in for Hillary.
(2) It was later proven on 5-AUG-2017 that the meeting was “planned”. Lorreta Lynch used an alias email name of “Elizabeth Carlisle” in the letter to Bill Clinton about the meeting in Phoenix on 29-JUN-2016. The public exoneration statements for Hillary were created before the meeting between Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton. Peter Strzok was involved in editing and softening the Comey exoneration draft statement, and texts between Strzok and Lisa Page indicate that Loretta Lynch knew in advance that Hillary would be exonerated by Comey.
(3) James Comey protected Hillary and put the fix in for Hillary’s exoneration, despite Hillary violating several laws.
(4) Luckily for Democrats, Jeff Sessions refused for 2 years to investigate any of the above, nor any of these violations, or these violations.
(5) Obama White House was behind the spying on Trump and the Investigation. Rather than tell the Trump campaign about their concerns (alleged ties between Carter Page and Paul Manafort to Russia), or even moving against the Russians, the Justice Department and the FBI starting treating Trump’s campaign like a criminal enterprise, and inserted a spy (Stenan Halper) into the Trump campaign, and tapped their phones (more of a political hit, than an actual investigation into Russian interference in the election). The FBI also used the fake Steele Dossier, bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC, to apply to the FISA court for wire taps. The FBI broke its own rules, and worse. The Obama DOJ whitheld the fact from the FISA court that the DNC was responsible for the Steele doessier.
Source: www.investors.com/politics/editorials/obama-behind-trump-investigation/

Had Obama and his administration been investigated, the violations would have been far more serious than the following found by Mueller so far (which have nothing to do with collusion between Trump and Russia):

  • (1) Manafort (tax evasion, bank fraud),
  • (2) Cohen (tax fraud & campaign finance violation),
  • (3) Flynn (perjury),
  • (4) Gates (tax fraud),
  • (5) Papadopoulos (perjury; 14 days in jail).

It is apparently difficult for you to reconcile, so you resort to (as kctim correctly identified) cognitive dissonance: LA LA LA ! LA LA LA LA LA LA LA ! … LA LA LA la la la LA LA LA la la la LA LA la la la … … which is, at least, an improvement over your usual response of: “Racists” ! , “Fascists” ! , “Nazis” ! , “Brown Shirts” ! , “Beastialists” ! , “White Nationalists” ! , “Sexists” ! , “Misogynists” ! , “Xenophobes” ! , “Anti-Semites”, “Authoritarian Right-Wing Conservatives” ! , “Bigots” !, “Jeezus what a bunch of f**ktards these repubs are.”, and “Go f**k yourselves”.

Posted by: d.a.n at December 2, 2018 9:58 AM
Comment #435194

Think Obama Administration Wasn’t Corrupt? Think Again.

Posted by: d.a.n at December 2, 2018 10:03 AM
Post a comment