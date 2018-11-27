Third Party & Independents Archives

Would Trump Trade Protecting Mueller for a Wall?

Of the 7 remaining budget bills that have to passed, the one funding DHS is the one that could be the trickiest of all to get done before December 7 when the stop-gap funding of Congress runs out. That’s because the money for the border wall is contained within the DHS funding bill. It’s down to around $5 billion in the House bill and way down to $1.6 billion in the Senate bill, comparing both to Trump’s original demand for around 20 billion for border security.

But there's also the demand by Democrats (and Senator Flake) that a bill be passed protecting Robert Mueller from being fired. McConnell has repeatedly said he sees no need for such a bill, of course, but added to the mix is the anticipation that Mueller's report may be fairly close to being ready for release.

And now Alan Dershowitz has decided that the report will be "devastating" for President Trump. Dershowitz makes sure that people don't think he means legally - he states that whatever collusion he thinks will be uncovered will not rise to the level of illegality - but he does mean devastating in a political sense.

And we have the news that Mueller's team has charged Paul Manafort with lying to the probe's investigators in violation of his plea bargain. The details have not been released but it may be that Manafort will be charged with inconsistencies in his responses to what surely were excruciatingly detailed questions by the pack of prosecutors. Reportedly in this type of investigation there are elaborate question-trees, if you will, huge flow charts with various branches with every possible detail as nailed down as possible by investigators.

Not one of us would pass that type of questioning without stumbling on some details, even if it were on a subject matter we were fairly well-versed in.

It may be that Mueller will unveil some far worse facts than further details on what a sleazy lobbyist Manafort apparently was. But right now, one would not be foolish to wait to see the evidence that the team has.

What else do they have?

What was leaked to Dershowitz that led to someone who has been a fairly strong critic of the attempts to impeach Trump or to somehow prove him unqualified for office suddenly state that the report will be devastating? Or has he merely read the same articles as most of us, and come to his own conclusions? Doubtful.

So, does Mueller wait to release his report or is he in a hurry to get it out, given that acting AG Whitaker has indeed been critical of his probe?

Is December 7, in other words, a date that Mueller is also looking at in terms of the release of his report?

Or asked another way, would President Trump agree to a bill that protected Mueller if he got enough money for the border wall? One would seriously doubt that, but if Trump is truly transactional, then it's a deal he theoretically might under certain conditions be willing to make.