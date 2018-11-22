Third Party & Independents Archives

Happy Thanksgiving and Trump Is A Racist

Turned on FOX about and they were parading around and having turkey. Switched over to CNN and they were bashing Trump over his phone calls to the military forces. Also, saying that Trump discredited CIA in the Thanksgiving call to military. 24/7 including holidays. What a bunch of overpaid scabs …

And, on this Thanksgiving day, the GOP House issued subpoenas for James Comey and Loretta Lynch. How sweet it is. In my thinking the corrupt FBI managers can’t be far behind and most likely others … .

Interesting too, that SCJ Roberts, an ole Bush apte and globalist, is complaining that President Trump is not being nice to judges

