Third Party & Independents Archives

Happy Thanksgiving and Trump Is A Racist
Turned on FOX about and they were parading around and having turkey. Switched over to CNN and they were bashing Trump over his phone calls to the military forces. Also, saying that Trump discredited CIA in the Thanksgiving call to military. 24/7 including holidays. What a bunch of overpaid scabs …
And, on this Thanksgiving day, the GOP House issued subpoenas for James Comey and Loretta Lynch. How sweet it is. In my thinking the corrupt FBI managers can’t be far behind and most likely others … .
Interesting too, that SCJ Roberts, an ole Bush apte and globalist, is complaining that President Trump is not being nice to judges
The U.S. asylum law is ridiculous, in that it does not disqualify the illegal immigrant from applying for asylum for the first-time trespass of the U.S. border, and possibly not for subsequent trespass of the U.S. border (if a prior deportation was not based on an aggravated felony).
Congress is culpable too. Democrats want open-borders, and despicably pit U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for votes (i.e. more representation and re-apportionment in the House, via more representatives (and electors) based on population, based on a Decenial Census that does not verify citizenship), and both Democrats and Republicans despicably pit U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for profits from cheap labor.
Monday, a U.S. district judge (John Tigar) in San Francisco (the liberal 9th district, of course, which has been over-turned MANY times) blocked the Trump administration from denying asylum to migrants who crossed the southern border illegally, saying the president violated a “clear command” from Congress to allow them to apply.
The law states the following about criminal records, and eligibility for asylum.
If the person has a criminal record that includes any of the following, that person will not be eligible for asylum:
- (1)conviction of a particularly serious crime (i.e. an aggravated felony conviction);
- (2)commission of a serious non-political crime outside the U.S.;
- (3)reasons to believe that you are a danger to the security of the U.S.;
- (4)participation in terrorist activities;
- (5)or, persecution of others;
Serious crimes include:
- Aggravated felony convictions: By statute, all aggravated felonies are automatically considered “particularly serious crimes.” The U.S. immigration law’s definition of “aggravated felony,” which is different than the criminal law definition, includes these crimes: murder; drug/firearm/explosives trafficking; money laundering of more than $10,000; theft or violent crime with a sentence order of at least one year (it is irrelevant if it was suspended or if you had to serve only a part of it); s*xual abuse of a minor or child pornography; spying; prostitution; fraud or tax evasion worth over $10,000; smuggling of undocumented aliens (except a first offense to help your immediate family members); illegal entry or reentry after a deportation based on an aggravated felony; perjury with a sentence of at least one year; and drug-related convictions (except possession for your own use of 30 grams or less of marijuana).
- Violent or dangerous crimes convictions: Violent or dangerous crimes might bar asylum. These crimes are not clearly defined in the immigration law, although they normally require evidence of your intention to commit them, and that they caused harm or might have caused harm to people or property (for example, felony assaults, and s*x crimes).
- Convictions of other crimes: An Asylum Officer or an Immigration Judge has discretion to determine that a crime, despite being neither an aggravated felony nor violent or dangerous, is “particularly serious.” Such a finding will depend on the particular facts of your case: the nature of the conviction; how long your sentence was; the type of your sentence; the specific facts that led to your conviction; whether you are likely to be a danger to the community; your work and criminal history; whether you have family members who are U.S. citizens; how long you have lived in the U.S.; and whether you have been paying U.S. taxes. A single conviction of a misdemeanor is normally not considered a “particularly serious crime.”
- A conviction of a “particularly serious crime” outside the U.S.: will bar you from obtaining asylum (see violations listed above); Serious Crimes outside the U.S. There is no requirement that you were actually convicted of a serious non-political crime. You can be barred from asylum eligibility if an Asylum Officer or an Immigration Judge finds “probable cause” (that is, reasonable belief) that you had committed such a crime. Also, you need not have personally carried out the crime: If you provided support to others committing a crime, you might be barred from asylum. Many asylum applicants had been arrested, convicted, and spent time in jail in their home countries simply because their governments were persecuting them. That forms a basis for many asylum claims. If you were convicted of a crime in your home country, and that conviction is part of the persecution you had suffered, be sure to explain this in great detail in your asylum application.
- Persecuting Others: You will not be eligible for asylum if you ordered, encouraged, or helped in any way in hurting or threatening (that is, “persecuting”) others because of their “protected ground” (race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion). That is, even if you had been persecuted yourself because of a protected ground, you cannot meet the definition of a “refugee” if you also persecuted others. There is some uncertainty whether the persecutor bar applies even if you were forced to be involved in the persecution of others. If the U.S.government argues that this bar applies to you, you can improve your chances of obtaining asylum by showing that you did not know about the full scope of activities of the people who were forcing you to help them, and that your involvement with them was in no way related to their persecution of others.
- Serious non-Political Crimes: You might not be granted asylum if there is good reason to believe that you had committed a serious nonpolitical crime outside the U.S. before arriving here. A “serious nonpolitical crime” is defined as follows:
- you did not commit it for purely political reasons or to try to change the political structure of a country, and
- there is no direct connection between your crime and any alleged political purpose.
- you did not commit it for purely political reasons or to try to change the political structure of a country, and
There is no requirement that you were actually convicted of a serious non-political crime. You can be barred from asylum eligibility if an Asylum Officer or an Immigration Judge finds “probable cause” (that is, reasonable belief) that you had committed such a crime. Also, you need not have personally carried out the crime: If you provided support to others committing a crime, you might be barred from asylum.
You will not be granted asylum if the terrorist bar applies to you – that is, if any of the following are true:
- you had engaged in terrorist activity;
- there is reasonable ground to believe that you would engaged in terrorism in the U.S.;
- you had ever encouraged terrorist activity (expressing an intention to cause death or serious harm);
- you are a member of a foreign terrorist organization or a group that encourages terrorism;
- you personally endorse or support terrorism;
- or, you had been trained by or for any group that was at that time a terrorist organization;
There is a lot of controversy about how broadly “terrorist activity” and “terrorism” are defined. To reduce your chances of being subject to the terrorist bar, you should show that you did not know that a group you were helping was involved in terrorist activities, or that you did not know that persons you were helping were members of such a group. Also, you might want to show that your “help” to them was indirect or very insignificant, and in no way related to their terrorist activities. Showing that you were forced to help them might also be helpful.
Because the law in this area is unclear, you should consult an attorney if you think that this bar might apply to you.
A conviction of an aggravated felony will also bar voluntary departure (which allows you to leave the U.S. voluntarily, at your own expense instead of being removed). Voluntary departure has great advantages over removal, if you have no other likely defense: If you are deported, you will not be allowed to enter the U.S.for five or ten years (depending on the reason for your removal). If you are deported a second time, you will be not be allowed to enter for 20 years. (If you are deported for an aggravated felony, you will probably never be allowed to re-enter.) Voluntary departure does not result in those prohibitions. If you have no defense to removal, try to be removed based on your unlawful presence instead of based on your criminal record, and seek voluntary departure.
Therefore, if you have a criminal record, you really should consult an immigration attorney (as well as a criminal attorney). If possible, ask the criminal court to vacate (erase) your conviction or lower your sentence, assuming you have good reasons for doing so (for example, if you had pleaded guilty without realizing that it would lead to your deportation). If your criminal case is ongoing while you are seeking immigration benefits, make sure to file a motion to continue your immigration case until after your criminal trial is completed.
A study by the (www.gao.gov/htext/d05646r.html) GAO (GAO Report GAO-05-646R) found the following (for a study group of 55,332 illegal immigrants (only 12.7% of all 436,313 illegal immigrants) incarcerated during 1 year (1-JUL-2002 to 30-JUN-2003) in 7 of 50 states: Colorado, Florida, Montana, Oklahoma, Oregon, New Jersey, and North Carolina):
- the study group of 55,332 illegal immigrants is only 12.7% of all 436,313 illegal immigrants incarcerated in year 2003; the total number of people incarcerated in all state and federal prisons and jails was 1,470,045 (in 2003, 29% (436,313) were illegal immigrants; as of year 2018, 32% of all persons in federal prison are illegal immigrants);
- each illegal immigrant was arrested an average of 8 times;
- 80% of all arrests were in 3 states: California(58%), Texas(14%), and Arizona(8%);
- 97% were arrested more than once;
- 38% were arrested 2-to-5 times;
- 32% were arrested 6-to-10 times;
- 26% were arrested 11 or more times;
- 80% of arrestes occurred after year 1990;
- 5,992 of all offenses were homicides (since year 1947), which is an average of 101 homicides per year (only for the study group 55,332 illegal immigrants in 7 of 50 states; extrapolating 101 for 7 states, that would be about 721 homicides per year in year 2003, 15 years ago);
- Total Arrests: 459,614
- Total Criminal Offenses: 691,890
- Average number of criminal offenses per illegal immigrant: 13
By the way, Mexico already offerred all of the illegal immigrants to apply for asylum in Mexico.
That alone should make any requests for asylum somewhat suspect.
The following helps explain why they many refuse the offer of asylum in Mexico.
Welfare Use for Illegal Immgrants and Native Households in year 2012:
- Any type of Welfare Use:
- ############# (30% Native U.S. citizens)
- ################################## (62% Illegal immigrants)
- Food:
- ########## (22% Native U.S. citizens)
- ############################## (57% Illegal Immigrants)
- Medicaid:
- ######### 23% Native U.S. citizens
- ########################## (51% Illegal Immigrants)
- Cash welfare:
- ####### (10% Native U.S. citizens)
- ####(5% Illegal Immigrants)
- Housing:
- ### (6% Native U.S. citizens)
- ## (4% Illegal Immigrants)
What is the time spent and cost of all of this?
Estimates range from $116 Billion, up to $327 Billion, but none of those estimates include all costs.
FairUS.org estimates the cost for each individual state (source: fairus.org/search?keywords=cost+of+illegal+immigration), and then for the entire nation, which is estimated to be $116 Billion per year.
However, that does not include all costs, because statistics are not available for many of the costs (e.g. cost of crime for victims and survivors of crime by illegal immigrants; the cost of displaced jobs for U.S. citizens; cost of displaced U.S. citizens who go to college and pay out-of-state-tuition, but illegal immigrants pay in-state tution; welfare fraud; Medicaid fraud; 70% of all babies born at Dallas Parkland Hospital are by illegal immigrants; voting by illegal immigrants; the cost of once almost irradicated diseases, such as one illegal alien in Santa Barbara, California infected 56 other people with tuberculosis as reported on 24-APR-2004, by the Santa Barbara Press-News, “Anatomy of an Outbreak”; etc., etc. etc.).
It is hard to get all of the information, because Democrats do not want U.S. citizens to know how much it costs (not only money, but thousands of people that have been killed or harmed in numerous other ways).
NOTE: Democrats, and many on the left, call for restricting or eliminating 2nd Amendment rights, and say it is worth it “even if it saves only ONE life.”
However, apparently, many Democrats do not feel the same way about U.S. citizens (about 1,000 per year; exact numbers are not available) killed by illegal immigrants each year.
Democrats will try to obfuscate and try to tell you that illegal immigrants commit less crime than U.S. citizens, but there is really no proof of that, because there has really been no thorough crime studies across all states.
However, you have to wonder, because 12 million illegal immigrants is only 3.66% of the 328 Million U.S. population, but 32% of everyone in federal prison is an illegal immigrant (total illegal immigrant population in 2003 was over 1.47 Million according to GAO Report GAO-05-646R).
And yes, some call Trump a racist for trying to secure the borders, despite national security supposedly being the #1 responsibility of the federal government of the U.S.A.
Don Rosenberg, the father of Drew Rosenberg (age 25) stated:
- “The number one responsibility of the federal government is to protect the citizenry. We have been betrayed by successive administrations who have allowed campaign contributions and votes to supersede that responsibility with the result being the deaths of tens of thousands of our loved ones.”
Roberto Galo, an unlicensed driver from Honduras who entered the U.S. illegally, but earned temporary protective status (TPS), killed Drew Rosenberg, a second-year law student, on November 16, 2010 in San Francisco, California. Rosenberg was riding his motorcycle when Galo ran over him three times with his car. Galo was convicted of vehicular manslaughter and sentenced to 6 months in jail. USCIS refused to deport him and he was released after serving only 43 days. Thanks to the Rosenberg family’s activism, Galo was finally deported on April 4, 2013.Posted by: d.a.n at November 23, 2018 2:18 PM
Right on, d.a.n. IMO US citizens have been treated really badly re open borders immigration by the globalist GOP/dims.
At this point I question Trumps sincerity in getting control of immigration. Here we are at 2 years into his admin and, few things have changed. Trump has a chance to prove he means business tween now and Xmas. He can shut down the border and he can shut down gov’t to get control of immigration and get more $$ for the wall. Still, at this rate it will take him another six years to get the wall built. Which is better than no wall fer shure. All I am left with is ‘sorry assed politicians’.
Tonight heard a Hillary spiel that she suggest Europe get control of their borders re immigration as populism is about to take over. That is a most clear sign that she is seriously looking at a run in 2020. Hillary also flipped on the defensive marriage act and don’t ask, don’t tell.
I’m starting to have my doubts that few, if any, of the conspiratists will ever be pursued. What can I say, ‘sorry, sorry assed politicians’? Third party badly needed…Posted by: Roy Ellis at November 23, 2018 8:10 PM
Activist judges have stood in Trump’s way throughout his presidency. That we can see.
What we can’t see are people in his administration standing in his way. What insubordination has been hidden from us? Does Trump have people working in his administration that are subverting his authority and he doesn’t know about it?
We say someone working for the federal government cannot get fired. Do we know if someone who has tried to support Trump gets terminated for his troubles and Trump doesn’t hear anything about it? Perhaps someone who tries to adhere to Trump’s policies gets the boot for some manufactured cause at the employee level and Trump never hears about it. I’ve witnessed people stating emphatically they cannot speak up against their superiors because they will lose their job. How do we know this isn’t happening to Trump supporters in his administration and that’s why we see a 2 year delay in him installing his changes?
Maybe it isn’t Trump who is incompetent, it is the holdovers in his administration that are the incompetent/insubordinate parties.
Posted by: Weary Willie at November 24, 2018 2:03 PM
The past few days the mainstream media has been touting government reports of future cost of global warming. However, I have not seen this report. We wonder why.
Don’t Tell Anyone, But We Just Had Two Years Of Record-Breaking Global Cooling>/strong>
https://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/climate-change-global-warming-earth-cooling-media-bias/
With Demos preparing for leadership in the House, and fluffy, unscientific reports about the future cost of global warming, a perfect scenario has formed that will allow the Dems to demand more spending to effect a change in climate.
Now, we all know how stupid and greedy most politicians are. Just imagine, some Leftys believe these false reports of man being in charge of climate and are willing to spend trillions of taxpayer dollars to prove it.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 24, 2018 3:23 PM
WW, I don’t pretend to understand the details of gov’t but I can’t believe that, after six months or so, there would be any dim holdovers in the admin. Trump can fire anybody at will as I understand it. I believe the problem is that people who get hired have their own agenda and act on it when they think they can get away with it.
I worry that we the people are getting screwed when Trump does something like hold on to Jeff Sessions. I would feel better about things if I understood why Trump did that. Why are we out here at two years and nobody has gone to jail yet re the conspiracy.
Talk about not understanding details of gov’t. We hear this evening that Trump and Mexico have cooked up a deal whereby asylum seekers must apply on the Mexican side of their border. Why have other admins found this simple solution to the ‘one foot over the border’ for asylum seekers?
On Mark Levin tonight he talks about the borders and some states turning blue. Much of reason is coalition of suburban elites and poor has put the dims on top. Sez in 20 years the melting pot assimilartion will return things to normal, balanced political. Not the content of our DNA per Martin Luther King, it’s the color of one’s skin that counts according to the dims. Many college kids are arrogant, indocrinated and ignorant, and many are jobless after six years of college.Posted by: Roy Ellis at November 24, 2018 8:03 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.