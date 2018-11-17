Third Party & Independents Archives

California Routs GOP
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/11/17/rip-california-gop-republicans-lash-out-after-midterm-election-debacle-1000481
So wonderful to see the Calif GOP has gone down the tank. May they rest in peace, forever.
Now, we get to see how unimpeded dims operate. Won't take long. By the 2020's it should be very evident where the dim's are taking the state.
If the President doesn't get a handle on uncontrolled immigration I see Fla, Tx and more border states going the way of Calif.
Just like with N.K. it's coming down to crunch time with immigration.
I'm hopeful that the dim's will return Pelosi as Speaker. I think she can best lead the dim's in the 2020's. Already looking forward to getting the 2020's underway. It's going to be the election of record in the history of this country, IMO. Lock er up . . .
There’s really no way to verify the vote, is there? I figured this could happen.
Ask the person next to you if their vote counted? Then, when they say, “Of Course it Did!”, ask them to prove it.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 17, 2018 1:42 PM
You are about to enter another dimension. A dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land of imagination. Next stop, the Twilight Zone!
Imagine rolling up to an ATM and inserting your Voter ID card. On the screen you see your ballot for the upcoming election. You press the button for the candidate you want to vote for. You change the vote for the person who you once supported but has made a grave error. You submit your ballot with a push of another button. It asks, “Are you sure?”. You push another button.
Here’s an original idea, you get a receipt! You get a statement reflecting your ballot when you vote or change your vote. You are confident you can change your ballot selections right up until midnight on election day.
Impossible? I think not. Is it verifiable? Yes, it is. Is it secure? Ask your credit card company or ATM manufacturer. Are ineligible persons allowed to vote? Again, ask your credit card company, because it is essentially the same process as using a credit card to withdraw cash.
Sorry, Democratics. You won’t get cash using the ATM voting booth.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 17, 2018 1:55 PM
Roy Ellis wrote: If the President doesn’t get a handle on uncontrolled immigration I see Fla, Tx and more border states going the way of Calif.Sad, but true.
What is the solution? As always, “The Truth” !
But, Republicans have to do a better job at communicating the truth, and the true costs (and the human costs) of illegal immigration.
The Republican Party has had their butts kicked on the illegal immigration issue, because Democrats have lied for decades, have despicably pandered to illegal immigrants (with promises of another amnesty, citizenship, welfare, sanctuary cities and states, anchor babies, food stamps, free eduction, free housing, drivers licneses which automatically registers them to vote, voting in some California electons, etc., etc., etc.), and despicably pitted U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for votes, and sadly, have convinced many people that Democrat Party is their champion. The majority of U.S. citizens favor border security, less illegal immigration, and even less legal immigration. But, apparently, many Democrat voters care more for THEIR party.
Democrats really don’t want the immigration problems resolved, because IF Democrats really did want to help some illegal immigrants, the Democrats would have done something for “Dreamers” WHEN the Democrats had a 100%-filibuster-proof Congress for months (January-June) in year 2009 (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DREAM_Act#2009). However, Democrats waited until late OCT-2009, and refused to address comprehensive reforms (i.e. against chain migration, border security, etc.), and the BILL was scrapped, because some Democrats in the Senate also did not support the BILL.
The Republicans have to do a better job at telling the truth about the huge cost of illegal immigration. After all, most (if not all) polls show that the majority of U.S. citizens want border security, and less illegal immigration.
Weary Willie wrote: Imagine rolling up to an ATM and inserting your Voter ID card.That would be nice. One thing that helped a LOT was a full week of early voting in Texas (including Saturday and Sunday)!
Other sources:
- Cost: fairus.org/issue/publications-resources/fiscal-burden-illegal-immigration-united-states-taxpayers
- Cost: fairus.org/issue/publications-resources/fiscal-burden-illegal-immigration-united-states-taxpayers
- Cost: www.watchblog.com/thirdparty/archives/010179.html#434161
- Crime: www.fairus.org/issue/illegal-immigration/examples-serious-crimes-illegal-aliens/
Posted by: d.a.n at November 17, 2018 4:02 PM
d.a.n, do you have a total amount of dollars this country puts out for illegal immigration?
Divide that total by the total number of citizens and we get a cost, a dollar amount, we can tell each person what it costs them to have illegals in this country. I think it would be a tremendous advantage to point at a person, any person, and tell them they will pay x amount of dollars this year for illegals in this country.
Perhaps we should call it a tax and use the force of law to collect it. Make people feel the damage instead of staring east waiting for results to magically appear.
Democratics haven’t met a tax they didn’t like. They ran on raising taxes many times. They didn’t specify a tax on what, but they offered to raise our taxes most clearly. Let’s give them a tax, calculated using the figures above, to pay for illegal immigrant expenses. No exemptions, no deductions, no loopholes. If you’re a citizen you pay $x.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 17, 2018 4:35 PM
Roy, following is a brief history of the resurgence of Republican control in my state of Texas.
“In 1976, Jimmy Carter became the last Democratic presidential candidate to carry Texas, and the tide was clearly turning when Democrats lost the gubernatorial election of 1978. Bill Clements was the first Republican governor since Reconstruction. By the 1990s Republicans had gained a strong foothold in the state, and throughout the 21st century they have been largely victorious. Currently, both houses of the Texas Legislature feature Republican majorities. At the federal level, Republicans hold both of the state’s Senate seats and 24 out of the possible 36 House of Representatives seats allotted to Texas.” Source: Wikipedia
I am not concerned about Texas turning blue any time soon. We frown on illegal voting and enjoy responsive Republican government.
Posted by: Royal Flush at November 17, 2018 6:04 PM
Weary Willie wrote: d.a.n, do you have a total amount of dollars this country puts out for illegal immigration?No. But, using the lowest estimate of $116 Billion per year, and a U.S. population of about 328 Million, that comes to $357 per person (per year).
Estimates range from $116 Billion, up to $279 Billion, and $327 Billion, but none of those estimates include all costs.
However, that does not include all costs, because statistics are not available for many of the costs (e.g. cost of crime for victims and survivors of crime by illegal immigrants; the cost of displaced jobs for U.S. citizens; cost of displaced U.S. citizens who go to college and pay out-of-state-tuition, but illegal immigrants pay in-state tution; welfare fraud; Medicaid fraud; 70% of all babies born at Dallas Parkland Hospital are by illegal immigrants; voting by illegal immigrants; the cost of once almost irradicated diseases, such as one illegal alien in Santa Barbara, California infected 56 other people with tuberculosis as reported on 24-APR-2004, by the Santa Barbara Press-News, “Anatomy of an Outbreak”; etc., etc. etc.).
FairUS.org estimates the cost for each individual state (source: fairus.org/search?keywords=cost+of+illegal+immigration), and then for the entire nation, which is estimated to be $116 Billion per year.
Some other estimates have placed the total as high as $279 Billion and $327 Billion.
It is hard to get all of the information, because Democrats do not want U.S. citizens to know how much it costs (not only money, but thousands of people that have been killed or harmed in numerous other ways).
NOTE: Democrats and many on the left call for restricting or eliminating 2nd Amendment rights, and say it is worth it “even if it saves only ONE life.”
However, apparently, many Demorats do not feel the same way about U.S. citizens (about 1,000 per year; exact numbers are not available) killed by illegal immigrants each year.
Democrats will try to obfuscate and try to tell you that illegal immigrants commit less crime than U.S. citizens, but there is really no proof of that, because there has really been no thorough crime studies across all states.
However, you have to wonder, because 12 million illegal immigrants is only 3.66% of the 328 Million U.S. population, but 32% of everyone in federal prison is an illegal immigrant.
The following crime statistics are only for 7 states, and the numbers are shocking.
Regardless, those are all crimes that should not have happened; crimes that were preventable.
And none of that includes the estimated $279 Billion in annual net losses due to illegal immigration.
Border states are hit much harder than northern states. For example, almost 100 over-run hospitals along the southern border have closed.
A study by the (www.gao.gov/htext/d05646r.html) the GAO (GAO Report GAO-05-646R) found the following (for a study group of 55,332 illegal immigrants (about 12.7% of all 436,313) incarcerated during 1 year (1-JUL-2002 to 30-JUN-2003) in 7 of 50 states: Colorado, Florida, Montana, Oklahoma, Oregon, New Jersey, and North Carolina):
- the study group of 55,332 illegal immigrants is only 12.7% of all illegal immigrants incarcerated in year 2003; the total number of people incarcerated in state and federal prisons and jails was 1,470,045 (in 2003, 29% (436,313) were illegal immigrants; as of 218, 32% of all persons in federal prison are illegal immigrants);
- each illegal immigrant was arrested an average of 8 times;
- 80% of all arrests were in 3 states: California(58%), Texas(14%), and Arizona(8%);
- 97% were arrested more than once;
- 38% were arrested 2-to-5 times;
- 32% were arrested 6-to-10 times;
- 26% were arrested 11 or more times;
- 80% of arrestes occurred after year 1990;
- 5,992 of all offenses were homicides (since year 1947), which is an average of 101 homicides per year (only for the study group 55,332 illegal immigrants in 7 of 50 states; extrapolating 101 for 7 states, that would be about 721 homicides per year in year 2003, 15 years ago);
- Total Arrests: 459,614
- Total Criminal Offenses: 691,890
- Average number of criminal offenses per illegal immigrant: 13
- Criminal offense: Drugs; Total offenses: Number: 166,722;
- Criminal offense: Immigration (multiple offenses; the first trespass is only a misdemeanor): Total offenses: Number: 144,166;
- Criminal offense: Traffic violations; Total offenses: Number: 55,060;
- Criminal offense: Assault; Total offenses: Number: 50,958;
- Criminal offense: Obstruction of justice; Total offenses: Number: 45,632;
- Criminal offense: Burglary; Total offenses: Number: 38,689;
- Criminal offense: Larceny/theft; Total offenses: Number: 31,883;
- Criminal offense: Fraud, forgery, and counterfeiting; Total offenses: Number: 25,773;
- Criminal offense: Weapons violations; Total offenses: Number: 22,263;
- Criminal offense: Motor vehicle theft; Total offenses: Number: 20,950;
- Criminal offense: Robbery; Total offenses: Number: 15,305;
- Criminal offense: Stolen property; Total offenses: Number: 13,415;
- Criminal offense: S*x offense; Total offenses: Number: 11,833;
- Criminal offense: Disorderly conduct; Total offenses: Number: 8,768;
- Criminal offense: Property damage; Total offenses: Number: 6,478;
- Criminal offense: Homicide; Total offenses: Number: 5,992;
- Criminal offense: Kidnapping; Total offenses: Number: 3,236;
- Criminal offense: Arson; Total offenses: Number: 457;
- Criminal offense: Other; Total offenses: Number: 24,310;
Posted by: d.a.n at November 17, 2018 6:20 PM
Where the Left rules, bad things happen. Read this monstrous horror story of evil fueled by ignorance and political pandering.
“…autistic children who are not transgender are being exploited by the transgender lobby. They are being brainwashed into believing they are transgender.”
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6401593/Whistleblower-teacher-makes-shocking-claim-autistic.htmlPosted by: Royal Flush at November 18, 2018 5:23 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.