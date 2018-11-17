Third Party & Independents Archives

California Routs GOP

https://www.politico.com/story/2018/11/17/rip-california-gop-republicans-lash-out-after-midterm-election-debacle-1000481

So wonderful to see the Calif GOP has gone down the tank. May they rest in peace, forever.

Now, we get to see how unimpeded dims operate. Won't take long. By the 2020's it should be very evident where the dim's are taking the state.



If the President doesn't get a handle on uncontrolled immigration I see Fla, Tx and more border states going the way of Calif.



Just like with N.K. it's coming down to crunch time with immigration.



I'm hopeful that the dim's will return Pelosi as Speaker. I think she can best lead the dim's in the 2020's. Already looking forward to getting the 2020's underway. It's going to be the election of record in the history of this country, IMO. Lock er up . . .

