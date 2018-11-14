Third Party & Independents Archives

Hoaxes at KSU Protests at Pelosi's Office

At Kansas State University Brodrick Keith Burse III reportedly found a racist note posted on his door and took a photo and tweeted out about the racist incident. K-state police then investigated the incident: “On Monday, Nov. 5, K-State Police received a report of the note. Upon questioning, the person who reported the incident admitted to creating and posting the note to their own door.”

So, it seems that Brodrick Keith Burse III had decided to play a hoax. He will likely not face sanctions of any sort in any way shape or form because that would be racist, of course. In fact, when a similar incident occurred last year at KSU - Dauntarius Williams spray-painted his car with racist slurs as a Halloween prank gone out of control according to the Daily Wire - the university's response was to create two new campus "diversity" positions to deal with the upsurge in racist incidents.

Meanwhile in DC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined a protest outside her own party's likely-speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. The target of the protest seems to have been the Democrat's previous House Committee on Climate Change that lasted from 2007 (just after the 2006 mid-terms) until early 2011, (just after the 2010 midterms). The protesters from Justice Democrats and the environmental group Sunrise slammed the previous Democrat House Committee on climate change as toothless and ineffective, which it surely was. If not quite in the way the protestors imagined.

Nancy Pelosi, unsurprisingly, wants to resurrect the committee in the 116th Congress. Which is why the protestors were at her office demanding a radical agenda which would never make it through the House - even with a 20-odd seat majority - never mind the Senate. Ocasio Cortez couldn't resist the invitation to be there and act as the bridge towards a 100% renewable future thanks to the protest in the halls of the House.

Maybe Ocasio Cortez should imitate the hoaxers at KSU. Do something like claim that climate change is equivalent to the Nazi's and that a FDR-style war program is needed to combat the evil of plants - the kind where people work for a living; and cars that people drive to get to work and get their kids to and from school; and utilities that keep people cool in summer and warm in winter and the lights on and equipment running at your local hospital; and your laptop running so you can fundraise your latest idea, or post a tweet with a photo of a fake racist note.

Oh wait, she already did that.

Maybe she should be a little more direct and label someone like Joe Manchin a Nazi for having people in his state earn their livelihood from the coal industry. She's already implied it so why not just say it?

The alternative would be to allow technology to develop new solutions to real problems of pollution. Sure, that would include even better scrubbers at coal plants but also a leaner framework of regulations to ensure that companies had the incentive and the warning to invest the money to come up with reasonable solutions.

But that just wouldn't be Ocasio Cortez's way would it?