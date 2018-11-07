Third Party & Independents Archives

Get Control Of Immigration To Stop A Socialist Takeover

I was never politically active but I have been moderately attentive to how things have gone. Tonight Tucker is talking about the difficulty of young folks in starting families. Like many young people are living with their parents, about a third have college degrees, the cost of homes are beyond so many.



Strong families have always been the bulwarks of the country's strength.



Reasons for these problems can primarily be attributed to globalism and immigration. Both the GOP and democratic liberals/progressives have tag teamed on the citizenry in pushing globalism and immigration. Big business got subsidized to move overseas and take advantage of cheap labor while the democrat party's ranks swelled with new citizens

The US family was/is barely replacing themselves with 2 to 2 ½ children per family unit. People were, in general, trying to cut costs and dampen population growth, both seen as desirable goals 30-40 years back. But, big business wanted new workers and the political parties wanted to grow their membership.

Their efforts were vividly on display for 8 years of the Obama administration. Lowest unemployment, most folks on welfare, and so on . . .



The GOP had done well tag teaming with the dems but, the dems, in pandering to the wants and needs of the new immigrants, grew their numbers. So much so they became emboldened to invoke divisive policies and tout the GOP and their conservative base with every slur in the book. The GOP was too timid to fight back. Their base became restless and when Donald Trump came down the elevator conservatives were ready for him.

Had the dems won the 2016 election the GOP would have never won a follow on election. The party is filled with left leaning/socialist leaders determined to regain power thru any means, legal or not. I'm sure the read is aware of the dem conspiracy to weaponize the govt to take down Trump the candidate and, upon his election, to take down a sitting president.

Now, many of the timid GOP big biz supporters are gone/leaving. Very evident at today's press conference that the dems are out of control. Some MSM are saying Trump is trying to start a civil war.

It may come to that. The GOP had a number of squeaker wins in states that were historically red in the past. It's clear the dems have control of the coastal areas and nearly all large urban areas. If the dems are able to bring over large numbers of immigrants waiting/wanting citizenship or voting rights the GOP will never win another election. It's that close and it's very evident.

The old GOP guard and the dems want the folks to believe that they don't like Trump because he is a 'playboy', adulterer, liar, incompetent, immoral and they are so so so hurt. Bullshit. They are driven crazy in that Trump came down the elevator touting centrist/populist views and has worked REAL hard to carry them out, very successfully.

The President is working to knock the blocks from globalism and from full blown immigration, 'just walk right in', 'fly right in', 'float right in', and so on . . . The President needs curtail large numbers of immigrants gaining citizenship or we will be destroyed by a one party socialist movement that has its hands on the throat of gov't as we speak .. . I was pleased to see that a handful of pols and a few FOX folks gave voice to my sentiments over the last day or so.

Hard to believe that folks have been so intimidated to do nothing to do fight back. It's like Rome burning all over again. . . being eaten from the inside.

We need to get behind Trump and get this immigration thing straightened out, real quik.

