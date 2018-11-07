Third Party & Independents Archives

I Luv This President ! ! !

So, Sessions is out, fired. Whitaker is in as Acting DOJ. Rosenstein is visiting WH as I poke.

Word is Matt Whitaker will not recuse himself. Unlike Sessions, Whitaker has no reason to recuse himself.

So, I would think Whitaker will be free to get involved with FBI in checking out the FISA info and bring some conspiracy charges against the Obama admin, CIA/FBI heads and so on …

We should have the FISA info within a week.A lot can be done before the dems gain control of the House.

Posted by Roy Ellis at November 7, 2018 4:03 PM
Comments
Note how there were no leaks on this one.

Hey J2, better watch the non-dems. I might go out and burn a trash can or a car or something like that since I’m pissed that the dems won the House and so on …

Posted by: Roy Ellis at November 7, 2018 5:07 PM
Yean, on the positive side, Democrats did not feel a need to go into the streets to protest, riot, burn and commit violence, like some Democrats and people on the left did after the 8-NOV-2016 election.

I did not see any Republicans or conservatives doing that today.

But, then, I would not call a measly 5.2% change of seats in Congress a blue wave.

It is more like a blue ripple (only 28 (5.2% of 535) seats changed thus far):

  • The Senate is currently: 51(+2) Republican, 46(-2)Democrats, 3 undecided (and FL & AZ likely go Republican)
  • The House is currently: 196(-26) Republican, 221(+26) Democrat, 18 undecided thus far;
  • Governorships: 25(-7) Republicans, 23(+7) Democrats, 2 undecided (and AK & GA likely go Republican);

Posted by: d.a.n at November 7, 2018 5:41 PM
At least no protests, riots or violence, yet:

https://twitter.com/sethabramson/status/1060289894675873801

Posted by: kctim at November 7, 2018 5:51 PM
Two Democratics walked into a bar. The third one ducked.

I’m a riot!

Posted by: Weary Willie at November 7, 2018 11:44 PM
