Third Party & Independents Archives

I Luv This President ! ! !

I love this President ! ! !

So, Sessions is out, fired. Whitaker is in as Acting DOJ. Rosenstein is visiting WH as I poke.

Word is Matt Whitaker will not recuse himself. Unlike Sessions, Whitaker has no reason to recuse himself.

So, I would think Whitaker will be free to get involved with FBI in checking out the FISA info and bring some conspiracy charges against the Obama admin, CIA/FBI heads and so on …

We should have the FISA info within a week.A lot can be done before the dems gain control of the House.