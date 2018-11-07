Third Party & Independents Archives

I Luv This President ! ! !
I love this President ! ! !
So, Sessions is out, fired. Whitaker is in as Acting DOJ. Rosenstein is visiting WH as I poke.
Word is Matt Whitaker will not recuse himself. Unlike Sessions, Whitaker has no reason to recuse himself.
So, I would think Whitaker will be free to get involved with FBI in checking out the FISA info and bring some conspiracy charges against the Obama admin, CIA/FBI heads and so on …
We should have the FISA info within a week.A lot can be done before the dems gain control of the House.Posted by Roy Ellis at November 7, 2018 4:03 PM
Note how there were no leaks on this one.
Hey J2, better watch the non-dems. I might go out and burn a trash can or a car or something like that since I’m pissed that the dems won the House and so on …Posted by: Roy Ellis at November 7, 2018 5:07 PM
Yean, on the positive side, Democrats did not feel a need to go into the streets to protest, riot, burn and commit violence, like some Democrats and people on the left did after the 8-NOV-2016 election.
I did not see any Republicans or conservatives doing that today.
But, then, I would not call a measly 5.2% change of seats in Congress a blue wave.
It is more like a blue ripple (only 28 (5.2% of 535) seats changed thus far):
- The Senate is currently: 51(+2) Republican, 46(-2)Democrats, 3 undecided (and FL & AZ likely go Republican)
- The House is currently: 196(-26) Republican, 221(+26) Democrat, 18 undecided thus far;
- Governorships: 25(-7) Republicans, 23(+7) Democrats, 2 undecided (and AK & GA likely go Republican);
At least no protests, riots or violence, yet:
https://twitter.com/sethabramson/status/1060289894675873801Posted by: kctim at November 7, 2018 5:51 PM
Two Democratics walked into a bar. The third one ducked.
I’m a riot!Posted by: Weary Willie at November 7, 2018 11:44 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.