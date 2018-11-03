Third Party & Independents Archives

What Do You Have To Lose?

A loss could very well solidify a course to socialism. Some 60% of democrat officials are socialist. Project VERITAS has shown, on numerous occasions, that the left is not voicing their real agenda.

There is a reason the democrats are throwing everything at this election. They had 8 years to put much of their socialist agenda in place. If Hillary had been elected they would have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. Hillary’s loss devastated the democrats, Hence, hollywood, the msm, and rep/dem globalists have near lost their minds this last two years.

They feel they have to win this election or all is lost in their quest for socialism.

Had Hillary won they would have found amnesty for the, not 11M, but, all of a sudden, 22M illegals in this country. That alone would give them the votes to control gov't for the foreseeable future.

If Trump gets control of the senate and house he will build a wall, put policy in place so that the 22M can not vote in the immediate future, That would give the GOP some sembalance of retaining a balance of power over the coming years.

The democrats have given their all for their socialist agenda. Consider that Hillary wanted so badly to hide her communications that she set up and used unsecured commo equipment for her gov't/DNC and personal business, resulting in the compromise of some 30K messages. The DNC colluded with CNN and, likely, every left biased media org in the country in putting together news articles. The democrat regime carried out the worst conspiracy that has ever been perpetrated against the U.S. in weaponizing the U.S. govt to go after a presidential candidate and later, to try and take down a sitting president. Numerous others to cite but I'll finish with the Kavanaugh hearings. Right to the very bottom in accusing a SC nominee of rape, by multiple women. One of whom is coming out this very day saying she 'made it all up'.

I can't leave out that the socialist regime and the MSM have been bashing Trump from the day he came down the elevator with his wife. 24/7, everyday, everday. They are a desperate people who will seemingly do anything at any cost, legal or not, to gain control of this country.

In a word or two - - - this election means the difference between Americanism and Socialism.

You can make your feelings known Nov 6th.