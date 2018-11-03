Third Party & Independents Archives

What Do You Have To Lose?
A loss could very well solidify a course to socialism. Some 60% of democrat officials are socialist. Project VERITAS has shown, on numerous occasions, that the left is not voicing their real agenda.
There is a reason the democrats are throwing everything at this election. They had 8 years to put much of their socialist agenda in place. If Hillary had been elected they would have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. Hillary’s loss devastated the democrats, Hence, hollywood, the msm, and rep/dem globalists have near lost their minds this last two years.
They feel they have to win this election or all is lost in their quest for socialism.
Had Hillary won they would have found amnesty for the, not 11M, but, all of a sudden, 22M illegals in this country. That alone would give them the votes to control gov't for the foreseeable future.
If Trump gets control of the senate and house he will build a wall, put policy in place so that the 22M can not vote in the immediate future, That would give the GOP some sembalance of retaining a balance of power over the coming years.
The democrats have given their all for their socialist agenda. Consider that Hillary wanted so badly to hide her communications that she set up and used unsecured commo equipment for her gov't/DNC and personal business, resulting in the compromise of some 30K messages. The DNC colluded with CNN and, likely, every left biased media org in the country in putting together news articles. The democrat regime carried out the worst conspiracy that has ever been perpetrated against the U.S. in weaponizing the U.S. govt to go after a presidential candidate and later, to try and take down a sitting president. Numerous others to cite but I'll finish with the Kavanaugh hearings. Right to the very bottom in accusing a SC nominee of rape, by multiple women. One of whom is coming out this very day saying she 'made it all up'.
I can't leave out that the socialist regime and the MSM have been bashing Trump from the day he came down the elevator with his wife. 24/7, everyday, everday. They are a desperate people who will seemingly do anything at any cost, legal or not, to gain control of this country.
In a word or two - - - this election means the difference between Americanism and Socialism.
You can make your feelings known Nov 6th.Posted by Roy Ellis at November 3, 2018 7:21 PM
Project Veritas!!! Really Roy!! How many times do these clowns have to be discredited before you clowns wise up?Posted by: j2t2 at November 4, 2018 3:56 AM
Great diversion j2.Posted by: Roy ellis at November 4, 2018 9:34 AM
Project Veritas scores: Factual Reporting: MIXED
Source: https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/project-veritas/
Therefore, not everything is FALSE.
All sources have issues, but j2t2 would probably tell you that MSNBC and CNN are great, and never report any fake news!
Project Veritas is known for intentionally misleading its audience guys. Just a fact. For anyone other than the most vicious of liars to use anything these guys produce as facts is inexcusable. Doctored videos that even Glenn Beck can’t accept. Only a buffoon would compare this tripe to CNN or MSNBC.
https://www.snopes.com/news/2016/10/18/project-veritas-election-videos/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_O%27Keefe
Roy, it seems the election is between Fear based Nationalism and Americanism IMHO.
If Trump gets control of the senate and house he will build a wall,
He has had control of the entire Congress since elected to office and yet no wall. But now he will do it!!!…right.
put policy in place so that the 22M can not vote in the immediate future,
Amnesty provides citizenship? DO you honestly believe all 11 million would vote dem all the time?
That would give the GOP some sembalance of retaining a balance of power over the coming years.
Posted by: j2t2 at November 4, 2018 5:05 PM
What about the big three, voter suppression, extreme gerrymandering and the big lie and massive propaganda from the nationalist/populist.
Project Veritas? Isn’t that the one where James O’Keefe does interviews, and then splices and edits to make it appear the people being interviewed want terrible things? I remember he tried to show there was voter fraud in NH. He and his people got caught. His people tried to bug a Senator’s phone. They got caught. O’Keefe did a cut and splice job on ACORN. The state of CA, NY, and the federal GAO all found ACORN did nothing wrong, but it was too late to save ACORN from bankruptcy. One of the workers did receive a $100,000 settlement from O’Keefe.
There are not 22 million illegal immigrants in the US. According to DHS, there are about 12 million. This is a federal agency under Trump. It is administered by his appointee.
“If Trump gets control of the senate and house he will build a wall…”
Uh, he already controls the House & Senate. Remember when the Wall was a make or break deal for Trump supporters?
d.a.n.,
I remember when the Intelligence Community first used the term ‘fake news.’ It applied to the articles and social media insertions placed by the Russians to influence the elections.
Shortly after the election, Limbaugh adopted the term for Russian misinformation, and without the slightest trace of irony, applied it to the MSM. Trump quickly picked it up.
And I can think of nothing more appropriate than you using the term for Russian disinformation intended to undermine our elections, and applying it undermine the American free press.
American free press.
Looks like CNN and MSNBC have learned well (from the Russians) at making fake news.Posted by: d.a.n at November 4, 2018 5:49 PM
A little more about ‘what have you got to lose’.
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/414737-falsehood-shames-clapper-brennan-and-pledge-to-protect-whistleblowers
J2, I can’t believe, after what Trump has done for the ‘GOP Trump hater’s’, that they would try to refuse him $$ for the his immigration policy.
He has won, j2. He’s beat the GOP never Trumpers, the democrats, and indiscriminate Globalists and, the MSM in gneral. I mean, like he’s laid them out on the floor, IMO.Posted by: Roy Ellis at November 4, 2018 7:25 PM
Looks like CNN and MSNBC have learned well (from the Russians) at making fake news
They are rank amateurs compared to most right wing outlets and it seems you have learned much more than either of these two stations when it comes to fake news D, judging by your posts here on WB. Your standard for myth misinformation half truths and outright lies is laughable. The only thing lower than your standards are the standards of Project Veritas D. You told us “Therefore, not everything is FALSE.All sources have issues, ” as a defense for Roy’s use of these twits as an honest news source! How f**king low have you set the bar to say something as foolish as that D.?
As an example go to your link on the propagandist project veritas and actually read what is said. They lie and mislead yet you defend them.
“some selectively edited to imply its subjects said things they did not”
” O’Keefe’s videos are edited in a way that makes them difficult to fact check. Often his information is debunked, but it is too late as the information has already been watched by thousands or more.”
Posted by: j2t2 at November 4, 2018 7:33 PM
And these guys are being polite. Giving these Project Bertias scumbags the benefit of the doubt. Faux News does a better job than these idiots D. They have less credibility than your comments .
He has won, j2. He’s beat the GOP never Trumpers, the democrats, and indiscriminate Globalists and, the MSM in gneral. I mean, like he’s laid them out on the floor, IMO.
Why is that Roy? Other than putting 2 originalist activist on the SCOTUS, only 1 qualified, what has he done. I realize the bar is set low for you guys and you may actually believe he has done something for the economy but what has he done that would cause you to say he has beat the GOP never Trumpers or anyone else. The GOP hasn’t seen a tax cut they don’t like. THe wall isn’t approved. The deficit is up considerably under the Trump administration. The country is divided as if it were the 1860’s.
So other than sucking money into his own businesses, and lowering the US in the corruption of a third world nation what has he done? Gave China control over the whole TPP area? Allowed Putin to become a player in world politics while we have become a laughing stock?Posted by: j2t2 at November 4, 2018 7:46 PM
j2t2 so classily wrote: How f**king low have you set the bar to say something as foolish as that D.?The problem is (as usual) there was no proof provided that disproves what Roy wrote about Veritas.
But here is some fake news from your favorite CNN, NBC, and ABC outlets:
- (01) The New York Times’ Paul Krugman claimed on the day of President Trump’s historic, landslide victory that the economy would never recover.
- (02) ABC News’ Brian Ross CHOKES and sends markets in a downward spiral with false report.
- (03) CNN FALSELY reported that candidate Donald Trump and his son Donald J. Trump, Jr. had access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks.
- (04) TIME FALSELY reported that President Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. from the Oval Office.
- (05) Washington Post FALSELY reported the President’s massive sold-out rally in Pensacola, Florida was empty. Dishonest reporter showed picture of empty arena HOURS before crowd started pouring in.
- (06) CNN FALSELY edited a video to make it appear President Trump defiantly overfed fish during a visit with the Japanese prime minister. Japanese prime minister actually led the way with the feeding.
- (07) CNN FALSELY reported about Anthony Scaramucci’s meeting with a Russian, but retracted it due to a “significant breakdown in process.”
- (08) Newsweek FALSELY reported that Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda did not shake President Trump’s hand.
- (09) CNN FALSELY reported that former FBI Director James Comey would dispute President Trump’s claim that he was told he is not under investigation.
- (10) The New York Times FALSELY claimed on the front page that the Trump administration had hidden a climate report.
- (11) “RUSSIA COLLUSION!” Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax. After 18 months, there’s no evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia.
- (12) In October 2016, WikiLeaks published emails from John Podesta, which showed CNN contributor Donna Brazile passing the questions for a CNN-sponsored debate to the Clinton campaign.[11]
- (13) CNN falsely reported 20-MAR-2017 that Jack Kingston said: “I remember years ago looking at a CBO report that in 1964 predicted that Medicare would cost $9 billion 10 years later. And I think it was already over $100 billion at that point.”; [CBO did not exist in 1964];
- (14) CNN falsely reported 05-FEB-2017 that Sara Palin said: “Says Donald Trump’s conversion to pro-life beliefs are akin to Justin Bieber’s, who said in the past that abortion “was no big deal to him.”;
- (15) CNN falsely reported 15-SEP-2015 that Michele Bachmann said: Says Donald Trump’s polling numbers show that he’s “the highest with Hispanics that any Republican has ever been.”;
- (16) CNN falsely reported 02-APR-2015 that Sally Kohn said: White men account for 69 percent of those arrested for violent crimes.”;
- (17) ABC falsely reported 01-DEC-2017 that: ABC News had to correct a report indicating that Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn acted on Donald Trump’s instructions in allegedly violating the Logan Act under instruction by Donald Trump. The correction, initially billed a “clarification,” came after several hours of panic on the money markets. Journalist Brian Ross was suspended as a consequence.
- (18) 04-JUN-2017: An NBC tweet promised more than the Megyn Kelly interview with Vladimir Putin had actually delivered. Putin denied having compromising info about Trump.
- (19) 22-JUN-2017: CNN published a story connecting Anthony Scaramuccci with investigations into the Russian Direct Investment Fund. The store was retracted, and links to the story were deleted. CNN apologized to Scaramucci. CNN announced on Monday afternoon that three network officials are leaving their jobs over the incident.
- (20) 08-DEC-2017, CNN admitted to getting the timing wrong on emails sent to Trump from Wikeleaks.
Posted by: d.a.n at November 4, 2018 8:43 PM
The Main Stream Media has gone as crazy as Democrats.
Maybe that is because most people in the Main Stream Media are Democrats.Posted by: d.a.n at November 4, 2018 8:48 PM
Roy, against all the odds, you predicted the outcome of the previous 08-NOV-2016 election correctly.
What is your best guess for the results of the 06-NOV-2018 mid-term election?
I shudder to see more rioting, burning, violence, and protesting like what the Democrats did after the 08-NOV-2016 election.
But, I shudder more to see the end of all of the progress of the last 20 months (e.g. progress in the (01)economy, (02)fair trade, (03)border security, (04)reduced illegal immigration, (05)reduced bureaucracy and unnecessary regulation, (06)reduced taxes, (07)near decimation of ISIS, (08)higher GDP and economic growth, (09)reduced unemployment, (01)more people working, and less people on welfare, (11)corporations and money returning to the USA, (12)higher consumer confidence, (13)stock market reached all-time highs, (14) Trump led an unprecedented global campaign to achieve the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, and Kim Jong Un isn’t shooting more missles over Japan, (15)the horribly stupid Iran deal was ended, and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, (16)Judicial appointments, (17)denouncing “Guilty Until Proven Innocent, (18) the green light for school choice programs, (19) repeal of the Obamacare penalty, (20)exit from the Paris Climate Agreement, (21)the Keystone pipeline, (22)preseving coal as a backup energy source, (23)Trump has signed legislation to bring more accountability to the Department of Veterans Affairs and provide our veterans with more choice in the care they receive, (25)Trump followed through on his promise to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, President Trump followed through on his promise to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, (26) secured the release of prisoners from North Korea and Venezuela, (27) Trump ordered strikes against Syria in response to the regime’s use of chemical weapons in April 2017 and April 2018, (28)Trump imposed a range of sanctions on the Maduro dictatorship in Venezuela, including sanctions targeting Maduro and other senior government officials, (29)Trump’s administration and I.C.E., in the first year (2017), made 110,568 arrests of illegal immigrants, of which 92% had criminal convictions, (30) and, ALL of that was accomplished in only 21 months, despite 90% negative reporting by the (much of it false) Main Stream Media).Posted by: d.a.n at November 4, 2018 9:40 PM
j2t2 foolishly wrote: Other than putting 2 originalist activists on the SCOTUS, only 1 qualified, what has he [Trump] done?See above. Enjoy.
The problem is (as usual) there was no proof provided that disproves what Roy wrote about Veritas.
No proof, except your own link and the two links I posted in my comment!
D, Do you even know what fake news is? Until you do stick to paraphrasing and re-posting my comments please.Posted by: j2t2 at November 4, 2018 11:21 PM
d.a.n., really appreciate your skills in generating profuse information and, so quickly. And, reliable, valid information,
Trump has, quite correctly, put his emphasis on senate candidates. Will be a historical turnout for a midterm. I am expecting the GOP will pick up 4 or 5 senate seats.
Going out on a limb with the House as I can’t bring myself to say the dems will take control. AAaarrggggg!!! So, I believe that of the 42 open seats the GOP will be able to win 23-24 to retain control.
I believe the GOP will win 4 or 5 of the governorship races.
But, with the Senate and close either way with the House, President Trump will be in excellent position for 2020.
Obama too, is saying this is the most important election ‘of a life time. The democrats need to have control of everything to cover up/squelch all of their misdeeds carried out in/around the 2016 election. That, plus their whole socialist agenda/gains will be dismantled and/or put on hold.
j2t2 wrote: D, Do you even know what fake news is? Until you do stick to paraphrasing and re-posting my comments please.Yep. I know what FAKE NEWS is. It is very similar to most of the crap you write. All false.
Thanks Roy. You were right 08-NOV-2016. I am sure hoping you’re right again. I agree about the senate and state governors. I am not sure about the House, but I think it is safe to say that the Republicans will retain the majority in the House. The polls are probably worthless. However, the polls in the NOV-2016 election were leaning left. IF the polls are still leaning left, and since many polls are showing ties at the moment, then that would mean the ties are actually losses for the left. We’ll know soon.Posted by: d.a.n at November 5, 2018 12:01 AM
