Third Party & Independents Archives

Greatest Irony Ever

Recall that Hillary compromised some 30k messages thru an unsecured server she used while DOS and during the 2016 presidential campaign. Russia, China and perhaps others collected the messages and copies ended up with wikileaks.



What did we get from CNN? Crickets. . .

Fast forward til today where some emails ,from around Oct 2014, between a couple of Roger Stones pals and Steve Bannon has surfaced that seem to indicate an effort to feel the Trump campaign out on acquiring Hillary's messages.

At 3:45 today the President held a press conference and enlightened the press/public on his immigration plan going forward. Big news.



But, at 4pm, CNN opened with the Roger Stone related emails With bated breath and bloody eyed desperation, they tore back and forth thru the information, hoping to their gods, that somehow this would tie Trump to Russian collusion and 'get Trump'. . .

Greatest irony the world has ever seen, IMO.

And, everyday, everyday, CNN is espousing how they are nonbiased, fair and balanced, civil, and so on, even as they continue to throw everything including the kitchen sink at Trump. Ironical too, that nothing sticks to the President, he just keeps getting stronger, approval numbers in the 60's now . .

I say again, the MSM has gone far beyond any 'red' line. They should be charged with libel against the President. They should be disbanded. They are joined at the hip with the democratic party, et al. A judge needs to remind CNN they colluded with the DNC in preparing press reports attacking Trump during the campaign.



So should the democratic party be disbanded. For a better understanding of why, watch FOX/Hannity tonite at 9:30 for some enlightenment by Mark Levin.

