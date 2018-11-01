Third Party & Independents Archives

Greatest Irony Ever
Recall that Hillary compromised some 30k messages thru an unsecured server she used while DOS and during the 2016 presidential campaign. Russia, China and perhaps others collected the messages and copies ended up with wikileaks.
What did we get from CNN? Crickets. . .
Fast forward til today where some emails ,from around Oct 2014, between a couple of Roger Stones pals and Steve Bannon has surfaced that seem to indicate an effort to feel the Trump campaign out on acquiring Hillary's messages.
At 3:45 today the President held a press conference and enlightened the press/public on his immigration plan going forward. Big news.
But, at 4pm, CNN opened with the Roger Stone related emails With bated breath and bloody eyed desperation, they tore back and forth thru the information, hoping to their gods, that somehow this would tie Trump to Russian collusion and 'get Trump'. . .
Greatest irony the world has ever seen, IMO.
And, everyday, everyday, CNN is espousing how they are nonbiased, fair and balanced, civil, and so on, even as they continue to throw everything including the kitchen sink at Trump. Ironical too, that nothing sticks to the President, he just keeps getting stronger, approval numbers in the 60's now . .
I say again, the MSM has gone far beyond any 'red' line. They should be charged with libel against the President. They should be disbanded. They are joined at the hip with the democratic party, et al. A judge needs to remind CNN they colluded with the DNC in preparing press reports attacking Trump during the campaign.
So should the democratic party be disbanded. For a better understanding of why, watch FOX/Hannity tonite at 9:30 for some enlightenment by Mark Levin.
The e-mails kept on HRC’s private server were never “compromised.” There is no evidence anyone successfully hacked those. The Russians did try on the very same night after Donald Trump requested they hack HRC.
The Russians attacked the Democrats. Not the Chinese.
The Russians did the hack of the DNC and Podesta, and put it out through Wikileaks. There is no question about that. The question is, was there coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia? Roger Stone appears to be the middle man between Trump and the Russians. Stone has seen at least 10 of his associates interviewed by the FBI. Two- Jerome Corsi and Randy Credico- may have refused to honor their subpoenas.
A Sealed versus Sealed case is going back and forth in the highest courts. We know one of the Sealed is the Mueller investigation. But who is the other? It could involve Corsi and/or Credico. However, it may also be a subpoena for Trump.
Trump’s lawyers went completely silent, including Giuliani. Trump no longer tweets anything about Mueller or Witch Hunts or whatever, no doubt on the advice of his lawyer.Posted by: phx8 at November 1, 2018 9:01 PM
Note to pdx8, the real “Roy Ellis” was actually a follower of Jerome Corsi.Posted by: ohrealy at November 1, 2018 9:34 PM
Comment #273790 Posted by: Roy Ellis at January 18, 2009 7:11 PM
From Jerome Corsi’s book, “The Late Great USA” : (Gist) In 2005 the D/Commerce said “ The SPP announced last March by …. unveiled a blueprint for a safer and more prosperous North Am. for the 21st century.”Posted by: ohrealy at November 1, 2018 10:00 PM
From www.spp.gov: “The SPP does not attempt to modify our sovereignty or currency or change the American system of government designed by our Founding Fathers.”
According to Corsi from reviewing 1000’s of pages of FOIA material “It is clear that the SPP is creating new regional infrastructure that includes Mex and can and is agressively rewriting US administrative law, all without congressional oversight or public disclosure.”
He notes that there are 13 working groups with the US government, The security folks report through the NSC and HSC. Ten working groups report to the DOC. It appears the DOS is the cabinet-level coordinator chosen to coord directly with the HSC/NSC. These groups come from the DOS, DOC, HSC, DOT, USDA, USDOT, DOE, HHS, and the USTR.
“The Bush admin has attempted to get a Social Security totalization agreement with Mexico as we have with 21 other countries. This agreement would allow Mexican workers to qualify for SS after working six quarters (eighteen months) of employment in the US. A US worker typically needs forty calendar quarters (120 months) to receive US SS benefits.” The GAO estimates 78M the first year growing to 650B by 2050.”
About time. It seems the media has been caught up in Trumps lies and misdirection for to long. Instead they focus on what he doesn’t want you to hear….whats wrong with that Roy?Posted by: j2t2 at November 1, 2018 11:34 PM
“The e-mails kept on HRC’s private server were never “compromised.””
The classified ones were compromised the second they were removed from a secure government server and placed on her unsecured personal email server.Posted by: kctim at November 2, 2018 8:25 AM
kctim,
‘Compromised’ in terms of classified material means the material was passed to an unauthorized person. That never happened with HRC. It is ironic that her server remain uncompromised because the Russians did hack the DNC, but never knew her private server existed.
Her personal server was attacked by the Russians within hours after Trump said this: “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing…”
By the way, just a couple quick fact checks”
In the past few days, Trump has claimed there are 20, 25, and even 30 million illegal immigrants in the US. That is false. He made that up. DHS estimates there are @ 12 million. That number is slightly down from the highest estimate, 12.3 million in 2006.
It is flatly illegal for the US military to respond to rock throwers by shooting them.
In any case, the US military can not be used for domestic law enforcement, in accordance with the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878. The idea behind sending 15,000 US troops to the border is that they will provide logistical help to agencies patrolling the border. Seems to me that many troops will cause more logistical problems than the one they were originally supposed to solve.
Trump is stoking hatred. He is going all out. There is an absolutely horrific ad suggesting a convicted murderer is typical of illegal immigrants. Let’s see if Americans vote for hatred. Plenty are more than capable of it.
Posted by: phx8 at November 2, 2018 12:37 PM
https://dailycaller.com/2018/08/27/china-hacked-clinton-server/Posted by: d.a.n at November 2, 2018 1:15 PM
https://dailycaller.com/2018/08/27/china-hacked-clinton-server/
“When [the ICIG] did a very deep dive, they found in the actual metadata — the data which is at the header and footer of all the emails — that a copy, a ‘courtesy copy,’ was being sent to a third party and that third party was a known Chinese public company that was involved in collecting intelligence for China,” the former intelligence officer told TheDCNF.
https://www.google.com/search?ei=lpbcW-zjKKm4jwS426jACw&q=hillary%27s+email+server+hacked&oq=hillary%27s+email+server+hacked&gs_l=psy-ab.3..35i39.2968.2968..4720…0.0..0.67.67.1……0….1..gws-wiz.wdEE_Np5hKQ
05-JUL-2016, FBI Director James Comey stated that it was “possible that hostile actors gained access to Secretary Clinton’s personal e-mail account.”.
Just because the FBI can found no evidence of an information breach, does not mean it did not happen. It is entirely possible, since there the data which is at the header and footer of all the emails was being sent (via CC) to a third party and that third party was a known Chinese public company that was involved in collecting intelligence for China,” the former intelligence officer told TheDCNF.Posted by: d.a.n at November 2, 2018 1:31 PM
State Department releases classified emails from Hillary Clinton’s aide, Huma Abedin, were found on Anthony Weiner’s computer:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/12/29/state-releases-huma-abedins-work-docs-found-anthony-weiners-computer/990912001/Posted by: d.a.n at November 2, 2018 1:43 PM
The Daily Caller conspiracy theory about China and HRC has been debunked:
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/fbi-rebuts-trump-tweet-about-china-hacking-clinton-s-email-n904811
Thank you for playing “I’ve got a Conspiracy!”Posted by: phx8 at November 2, 2018 1:45 PM
Alec Baldwin arrested in New York City after punching person over a parking space.
Trump said: ‘I wish him luck’
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/11/02/alec-baldwin-arrested-in-new-york-city-after-punching-person-police.htmlPosted by: d.a.n at November 2, 2018 2:01 PM
Phx8,
The unauthorized removal of protected classified information from a secure server makes it vulnerable to viewing from unauthorized persons. Once an unauthorized person views that information, it has been passed and is considered compromised. A full investigation is then required.
Unless you can prove that no unauthorized individuals ever had access to her personal email server, the classified information found on her server was compromised.
“Trump said this: “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing…””
Secret code, huh. Couldn’t have anything to do with the fact that she had 30,000 subpoenaed emails deleted. Some which were found to have classified markings.
The 12 million illegal aliens being in the country number comes from a data survey. There are other estimates out there, like this one from Yale and MIT:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-09-21/mit-yale-study-doubles-estimates-of-u-s-undocumented-immigrants
Trump not using the number you want does not mean he is lying. Truth is that there are probably millions of illegal aliens that we don’t know about.
The President did not say the US military would shoot them:
https://www.cnn.com/2018/11/01/politics/trump-immigration-speech-asylum/index.html
“Seems to me that many troops will cause more logistical problems than the one they were originally supposed to solve.”
Which is probably why he is sending troops now even though the caravan’s are still a thousand miles away. Kind of puts the lefts meme ‘Trump is sending troops here - the caravan is here a 1000 miles away’ into perspective, doesn’t it.
“There is an absolutely horrific ad suggesting a convicted murderer is typical of illegal immigrants.”
Luis Bracamontes IS an illegal alien. Democrats DO support lax immigration laws and enforcement. The ad ALSO shows a man in that caravan stating that he is wanted for attempted murder.
The point of the ad isn’t to say ALL illegal aliens are murderers, it’s to say that without proper laws and enforcement, these people are going to come in.
“Let’s see if Americans vote for hatred. Plenty are more than capable of it.”
Yes, you guys certainly are capable of it. No doubt about it. I would like to say that I think your victory’s will dampen your hatred enough for civility, but I have a feeling you guys are going to be worse than you already are.Posted by: kctim at November 2, 2018 3:01 PM
phx8 wrote: The Daily Caller conspiracy theory about China and HRC has been debunked.Not true.
In the report, the IG noted that while the FBI assessed that it was “possible” that hostile actors gained access to Clinton’s private email server, the bureau “acknowledged that the FBI investigation and its forensic analysis did not find evidence that Clinton’s email server systems were compromised.”
According to the IG report, an FBI forensics agent assigned to the case told investigators that, although he did not believe there was “any way of determining…100%” whether Clinton’s servers had been compromised,…
Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.Posted by: phx8 at November 2, 2018 5:16 PM
Regardless, Hillary Clinton broke the law, and should have been indicted. Others have done prison time for far, far less.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/hillary-clinton-emails-could-still-face-charges
Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified information is getting another look with the release Thursday of a Justice Department inspector general report scrutinizing the FBI’s investigation into whether she committed crimes using a private email server as secretary of state. … Hillary could arguably could be charged until March 2025. Sloppy workers, leakers, whistleblowers, and spies face a variety of criminal charges for mishandling classified records. But there are leading options available to prosecutors, with varying statutes of limitations.Posted by: d.a.n at November 2, 2018 5:27 PM
Others have done prison time for far, far less.
It is ALWAYS the main point that eludes phx8, and j2t2, who excel at trying to obfuscate, and distract from the “main point” (cheaters’ tactics).
The main point is that Hillary Clinton broke the law, and should have been indicted.
The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee — not just a rank-and-file House member — alleged Tuesday that Hillary Clinton likely broke the law with her use of private emails as secretary of state. “I think they all fall into one great big mistake she made,” Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa told Newsmax before adding: “And it could be a violation of law, probably is a violation of law. Some people are suggesting she could even be prosecuted, and it’s as simple as this — she was using a private email address instead of a government one, and it probably violates the Freedom of Information Act, it probably violates national security legislation.”
Only because Hillary has not been charged does not prove innocence. There is a fairly solid case, and evidence that Hillary broke the law.Posted by: d.a.n at November 2, 2018 5:34 PM
https://www.npr.org/sections/itsallpolitics/2015/04/02/396823014/fact-check-hillary-clinton-those-emails-and-the-lawPosted by: d.a.n at November 2, 2018 5:35 PM
Wow, WOW and WOWEE. The federal jobs report came out and says over 250,000 new jobs created in October. Contrary to Obama’s negative musings, 1,000 new manufacturing jobs are being created EVERY DAY. And, wages have had their strongest gains in a decade.
We don’t wonder why former Prez Obama wants to take credit for all this great news. Poor Obama, there is nothing but shreds left of his eight years in office. He will be forgotten soon.Posted by: Royal Flush at November 2, 2018 5:41 PM
Obama did not have a clue about economics.
Obama said jobs that went offshore would never come back.
Obama said GDP could not get above 2% (it has reached 3.5 to 4.2% in 2018).
Obama taught Constitutional Law, but did not have a clue about the constitution, and had a record number of executive orders overturned by the Supreme Court.
https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/obama-has-lost-supreme-court-more-any-modern-president
But, Obama said “You can keep your doctor and insurance, PERIOD!”
And how about the roll-out of the Obamacare HealthCare.gov web-sites? Truly a disgraceful **Eff up of epic proportions.
However, I am a Racist, Fascist, Nazi, “White man” for ever saying such a thing.
Just sayin’ ?Posted by: d.a.n at November 2, 2018 6:40 PM
I apologize for getting the story wrong, commingling Hillary’s and Podesta’s emails. But, it has been more than a month … .
https://www.govexec.com/oversight/2016/09/former-clinton-it-aide-describes-destruction-old-devices-routine/131501/
Today, Obama gave the compromise little credence in saying he doesn’t understand why the repubs would rant on Hillary’s emails while making no noise at all about China having bugged President Trumps phone. Laughter all around - - ship of fools.
Obama attended a rally in Fla. today and gave his standard speech touting all his grievances. But, he was entertaining, energetic, homilies galore, and the crowd ate it up - - ship of fools.
Right Royal, WOW! The numbers tell the story. But, I’m not sure Obama’s followers are all that good with numbers…
“”However, I am a Racist, Fascist, Nazi, “White man” for ever saying such a thing.
Just sayin’ ?”“Posted by: Roy Ellis at November 2, 2018 7:13 PM
Seems the Nigerian army is taking their orders from President Trump now. Word is the army shot six unruly prisoners based on Trump saying that if the migrants throw stones he would see that as the same as a rifle.Posted by: Roy Ellis at November 2, 2018 7:35 PM
“Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.”
Actually it is.Posted by: dbs at November 3, 2018 7:48 AM
