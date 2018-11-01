Third Party & Independents Archives

Everyone Is A Citizen!





The United States Constitution, drafted in 1787, did not explain citizenship. But it did mention “citizens of the States” and a “citizen of the United States.”

This is an interesting statement found in a Teacher’s webpage, Schoolastics



This is the wording in Article 1, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution



Representatives and direct Taxes shall be apportioned among the several States which may be included within this Union, according to their respective Numbers, which shall be determined by adding to the whole Number of free Persons, including those bound to Service for a Term of Years, and excluding Indians not taxed, three fifths of all other Persons.

It ends with "all other persons". The 14th amendment rendered the remaining contained verbiage moot. It does not, then or now, determine citizenship. This is left to the state.

The state's "Citizens", for what my searches come up with, are actually referred to as Residents. They have established their primary living arrangements within the state's borders for a predetermined period of time.

Since the U.S. Constitution defines the population as a number, and that number for each state is determined by the number of residents living in each state, d.a.n's assertion that a state's representation in the HOR is determined by the state's population is true. The conclusion drawn from this is anyone who lives inside the borders of a state for the state's predetermined amount of time is a citizen of the U.S.

People from other countries are entering the country unannounced. They are setting up residence and staying for the required time. They are now residents of the state they are living in. That residence determines their eligibility to be a U.S. Citizen via the 14th amendment because the 14th amendment does not define the conditions that must be met to be considered a U.S. Citizen other than state residency requirements determined by the individual state.

The U.S. Constitution refers to citizens as a citizen of a state. The state defines it's citizens as residents. Therefore, the 14th amendment determines that every resident in every state are U.S. Citizens.



