Third Party & Independents Archives

The United States Constitution, drafted in 1787, did not explain citizenship. But it did mention “citizens of the States” and a “citizen of the United States.”Source
This is the wording in Article 1, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution
Representatives and direct Taxes shall be apportioned among the several States which may be included within this Union, according to their respective Numbers, which shall be determined by adding to the whole Number of free Persons, including those bound to Service for a Term of Years, and excluding Indians not taxed, three fifths of all other Persons.
It ends with "all other persons". The 14th amendment rendered the remaining contained verbiage moot. It does not, then or now, determine citizenship. This is left to the state.
The state's "Citizens", for what my searches come up with, are actually referred to as Residents. They have established their primary living arrangements within the state's borders for a predetermined period of time.
Since the U.S. Constitution defines the population as a number, and that number for each state is determined by the number of residents living in each state, d.a.n's assertion that a state's representation in the HOR is determined by the state's population is true. The conclusion drawn from this is anyone who lives inside the borders of a state for the state's predetermined amount of time is a citizen of the U.S.
People from other countries are entering the country unannounced. They are setting up residence and staying for the required time. They are now residents of the state they are living in. That residence determines their eligibility to be a U.S. Citizen via the 14th amendment because the 14th amendment does not define the conditions that must be met to be considered a U.S. Citizen other than state residency requirements determined by the individual state.
The U.S. Constitution refers to citizens as a citizen of a state. The state defines it's citizens as residents. Therefore, the 14th amendment determines that every resident in every state are U.S. Citizens.
Posted by Weary_Willie at November 1, 2018 4:08 PM
I don’t have a problem with anyone who decides to live here is considered a citizen. The more the merrier, right?
It would be the net benefit the left is talking about. But, not when our tax money is used to attract people with grandiose expectations. I don’t understanding baiting the rest of the world to come here.
Since states are responsible for determining who is a citizen, the state should also be responsible for the bait they use to attract aliens.
I don’t question the federal government handing out benefits to illegals. I question the federal government implementing programs at the individual level entirely, citizen or not! The federal government has no business interacting with the individual for any reason.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 1, 2018 4:51 PM
Net losses are about $297 Billion per year ($5.94 Billion per state) due to illegal immigration, and that does not include the cost of crimes that should have never happened, nor the cost of incarceration of 32% of everyone in federal prison that is an illegal immigrant.
- Consider the people who have had family and friends murdered or maimed by illegal immigrants (about 2 people per day, nation-wide, including manslaughter).
- Consider the 19 illegal immigrants on September 11 attacks of 2001, that killed 2,996 people, and more than 6,000 others injured. These immediate deaths included 265 on the four planes (including the terrorists), 2,606 in the World Trade Center and in the surrounding area, and 125 at the Pentagon. The attacks were the deadliest terrorist act in world history, and the most devastating foreign attack on United States soil since the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. As of September 28, 2008, a total of over 33,000 police officers, firefighters, responders, and community members have been treated for injuries and sickness related to the 9/11 attacks in New York City, including respiratory conditions, mental health problems like PTSD and depression, gastrointestinal conditions, and at least 4,166 cases of cancer; according to one advocacy group “more cops have died of illness linked to the attack than had perished in it”. The 19 perpetrators of 11-SEP-2001 were illegal aliens, 18 of the 19 terrorist hijackers on 11-SEP-2001 possessed state-issued and/or counterfeit driver’s licenses or ID cards and ALL 19 had obtained Social Security numbers. 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia, and the others were from the United Arab Emirates(2), Egypt(1), and Lebanon(1). All 19 were affiliated with Al-Qaeda (a radical Sunni Muslim organization dedicated to the elimination of a Western presence in Arab countries and militantly opposed to Western foreign policy: founded by Osama bin Laden in 1988).
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/11/whats_the_point_of_citizenship_anymore.htmlPosted by: Weary Willie at November 3, 2018 6:37 AM
