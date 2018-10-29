Third Party & Independents Archives

The MSM Should Be Held Accountable for Libelous Attacks
Following the recent bombing and shootings the MSM has really ramped up on ‘getting Trump’. They have gone beyond political partisanship, holding elected officials accountable or any other catch phrase that would give them a legal out. Now they are culpable of malicious attack on a person and should be drug into courts and sued to their extreme for their 24/7 libelous rants against this President.
These so called news organizations should be sued to hilt.
Sued for what Roy reporting the news? What is wrong with you guys? Trump has vilified and dehumanized each and every one of the bombers intended targets. Why doesn’t he own up to it. You guys have been listening to hatred and fear for a long time now. You guys have bought into outlandish conspiracy theories about those Trump has vilified until one of you acted out once again. Now you act surprised and try to deflect the blame! Go f**k yourselves. Point the finger at yourselves for buying into the stupid propaganda you have bought into.
But it wasn’t just Trump it was the conservative media that helped him to dehumanize these people with his message. Accept responsibility for it FFS. Stop with the ignorance you have displayed in this big lie you call “the MSM should be held accountable…”. You guys liked Trumps style of attacking anyone that spoke out against him, so accept responsibility for that bit of stupidity.
As far as the synagogue massacre conservatives have only the conservative media and their lies to blame for dehumanizing Jews once again. Look at the code word you guys have used for attacking Jews for the past few years. Soros, yep Soros whom you guys have vilified as part of some conspiracy. You are more to blame than the MSM.
Posted by: j2t2 at October 29, 2018 11:16 PM
In the past several threads you guys have tried to convince others it was the dems and liberals that are the violent ones. It was a ploy to gain votes by frightening conservative followers worked up enough to go to the polls and it was the big lie for October 2018 here on WB. Now that the big lie has fell flat on it’s face as some of your own have acted out violently you want to run and hide.
Trump, were he any kind of a decent human being would apologize to all of us for his lies and his vilification and dehumanization of his political opponents. His loyal followers, you guys, had you a shred of decency would demand it from him instead of covering for him.Posted by: j2t2 at October 29, 2018 11:28 PM
j2t2 wrote: Now you act surprised and try to deflect the blame! Go f**k yourselves. Point the finger at yourselves for buying into the stupid propaganda you have bought into.
Wow. j2t2 sounds very upset today!
But, j2t2 is still, undoubtedly, “very proud” of his cursing, name-calling, ranting, and blaming Trump and conservatives for the Jewish Synagogue shooting (despite the fact that the shooter did not like Trump), and the pipe bomb mailer.
Perhaps, what upsets j2t2 the most is how revealing j2t2’s own comments are, which j2t2 claims to be “very proud” of (see #23 and #24 below)?
Some people would be ashamed of the following, but not j2t2.
- [01] j2t2 wrote: Weary, I haven’t said you [Weary Willie] are a Nazi.
- [02] j2t2 wrote: I am not calling anyone a Nazi.
- [03] j2t2 wrote: you complain about the fascist tag you guys on the right have earned.
- [04] j2t2 wrote: In fact I have said many times here on WB [that] you conservatives here on WB [WatchBlog] remind me of the people of Germany in the late 20’s and early 30’s.
- [05] j2t2 wrote: Welcome to Trumps America, Zeig Heil !
- [06] j2t2 wrote: The people of Germany, a lot of good people fell for this type of blaming those different from us and look where it lead, they were Zeig Heiling to a dictator a few years later.
- [07] j2t2 wrote: It may not be fascism, it may be oligarchy that is the problem but never the less you guys are helping to turn us into something we don’t want to be.
- [08] j2t2 wrote (comparing conservatives on Watch Blog to “Beastialists” or those that like to watch Beastiality): I didn’t imply anything of the sort. This is what I said “What’s the difference between the Gringo [a disparaging and/or racist term] tourist at the “Tijuana donkey show” and the conservatives on WB [Watchblog] that believe the repubs on the intelligence committee actually have something of substance to show the American people?”
- [09] j2t2 wrote (comparing Trump supporters to Nazis): Oh look a Trump rally [see video of Nazis supporters in 1939] . God , the flag, nationalism, returning America to the people who founded it, and a liberal protestor to beat on.
- [10] j2t2 wrote: How sad D. that you would think that calling names is your best argument…
- [11] j2t2 wrote: IMHO you guys are falsely setting liberals and dems up for persecution in the coming years.
- [12] j2t2 wrote: I look at you guys [Republicans and conservatives on WatchBlog] and see the good people, and you are good people, that were mislead by the fascist [Hitler] of the last century.
- [13] j2t2 wrote (blames Russia for 2016 election): Who gives a f**k Obama is gone, Clinton is gone. Trump is here and it is in part due to Russian interference in the election.
- [14] j2t2 wrote: Neither am I a “build a wall on one border to keep the brown guys out” type.
- [15] j2t2 wrote: You have turned into a far right troll who spends his time instigating others into anger.
- [16] j2t2 wrote: Why would the same people who insulted and lied about Obama for 8 years think they deserve respect now that Trump is president?
- [17] j2t2 wrote (blaming Republicans and conservatives): Just doesn’t compare to [pipe]bomb attacks on political opponents does it?
- [18] j2t2 wrote: Yet here we are with conservatives hanging their hats on fearmongering and hatred as a means to win elections.
- [19] j2t2 wrote (again, comparing conservatives on Watch Blog to Beastialists or those that like to watch Beastiality): So D., did anybody have an answer to the question? “What’s the difference between the Gringo [a disparaging and/or racist term] tourist at the “Tijuana donkey show” and the conservatives on WB [Watchblog] that believe the repubs on the intelligence committee actually have something of substance to show the American people?”.
- [20] j2t2 wrote: Now you act surprised and try to deflect the blame! Go f**k yourselves. Point the finger at yourselves for buying into the stupid propaganda you have bought into.
- [21] j2t2 wrote: I mean I don’t call anyone that I disagree with names just those that support the far right or are politically on the far right.
- [22] j2t2 wrote: As far as the synagogue massacre conservatives have only the conservative media and their lies to blame for dehumanizing Jews once again. Look at the code word you guys have used for attacking Jews for the past few years.
- [23] j2t2 wrote: In fact right now I’m rather proud that you have spent the time going through the archives hunting for my words of wisdom.
- [24] j2t2 wrote: I am proud of each and every one of my comments you have listed here. In fact I am especially proud of the donkey show comment [see #08 above] you had so much trouble with.
Roy wrote: Following the recent bombing and shootings the MSM has really ramped up on ‘getting Trump’. They have gone beyond political partisanship, holding elected officials accountable or any other catch phrase that would give them a legal out. Now they are culpable of malicious attack on a person and should be drug into courts and sued to their extreme for their 24/7 libelous rants against this President.
Roy, the left appears desperate.
The left appears to have an unquenchable thirst to blame Trump for everything, except the following successes of the Trump administration:
- better border security;
- better immigration enforcement;
- the push for eVerify (or similar verification process);
- lower taxes;
- less nonsensical, crushing bureaucratic red-tape; lower unemployment;
- participation is up; more people are employed and working;
- the push for fair trade;
- allowed the military to do what they do best, and quickly decimate ISIS and terrorists;
- lowering corporate taxes to 21% (near the global average of 20%), causing more investment in the U.S.A, etc.).
- the stock market has reached all-time highs;
- GDP at 3.5% and recently as high as 4.2%
That is because the only message that j2t2, the Democrats, and similar ilk have is:
- [01]open borders; more illegal immigration; it is not surprising taht California and other states flipped from red to blue after those states adopted open-borders and sanctuary city and state policies; source: www.nationalreview.com/2015/07/sanctuary-magnet-illegal-aliens/ ; want to abolish I.C.E. (Immigration, Customs, and Enforcement);
- [02]another shamnesty like the one in 1989 (which quadrupled the number of illegal immigrants in the U.S.); Democrats are the party of Open Borders;
- [03]more sanctuary cities and states (despite $297 Billion in net annaul losses due to illegal immigration);
- [04]more state attorney generals, like Xavier Baccera (California), who threatens to prosecute anyone who assists ICE;
- [05]more mayors like Libby Schaaf (Oakland, CA), who warns illegal immigrants before an ICE raid to arrest criminal illegal immigrants.;
- [06]to despicably pander to illegal immigrants for votes and more representation in Congress; despicably pitting U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for votes, and attempting to turn red states to blue states, via massive and uncontrolled illegal immigration;
- [07]to raise taxes; source: www.nationalreview.com/2015/07/sanctuary-magnet-illegal-aliens/
- [08]a nanny-state with citizens increasingly dependent on the government;
- [09]more massive cradle-to-grave government programs (which are usually severely mismanaged) that nurture a sense of entitlement and dependency on government;
- [10]to disguise their lust for power for THEIR party (via distortion of electoral votes based on population) as compassion for illegal immigrants;
- [11]reward failure and laziness; to disguise their envy and jealousy as demands for equality; and perpetuate the myth that we can somehow all live at the expense of everyone else; Democrats want more government and control, which is already beyond nightmare proportions; socialism, in general;
- [12]to embrace “Guilty until proven innocent”; the end of the rule-of-law;
- [13]to incite and encourage forcible and violent suppression of opposition (an element of fascism) ; source: http://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2018/07/05/rap-sheet-acts-of-media-approved-violence-and-harassment-against-trump-supporters/
- [14]to abolish the 2nd amendment;
And that, perhaps, is what is making j2t2 and similar ilk so damn angry, and why j2t2 is telling people on WatchBlog to:
j2t2 wrote: Go f**k yourselves.
Posted by: d.a.n at October 30, 2018 9:45 AM
Actually, for the past several weeks people have provided facts that show leftists have been the violent ones over the past years. You, J2, in your hyper-partisan induced hatred for anybody who disagree’s with you, just choose to ignore them so that you can argue your own stereotypes and talking-points with yourself.
Tell us J2, how can words cause a guy to send ‘bombs’ through the mail to people, but not cause a guy to shoot up a resort, or shoot at Republican legislators, or send ricin, or create mobs to harass and attack people in public?
How is calling propaganda ‘fake news’ and those who spread it ‘enemies of the state’ something that will cause violence, but calling people racists, sexists, bigots, murderers, rapists and traitors to their country, isn’t something that could lead to violence?
When was the last time a person talking about the NWO attacked? How about the 9/11 truthers? Those who believe in UFOs or Bigfoot?
Now, when was the last time a person carrying our flag was attacked for doing so? When was the last time a person was attacked for voting Republican? When was the last time a person was harassed for not supporting open borders?
Vilified and dehumanized? I guarantee you that I can give more examples of the MSM and dem leaders vilifying and dehumanizing Trump than you can of Trump doing it.
But hey, I don’t know the “code words,” do I. If I did, I would I be able to act childish and scream “Go f**k yourselves” every time somebody tried to bring facts into the discussion.
FFS, take your meds. You’re starting to sound and act like Ohrealy.Posted by: kctim at October 30, 2018 10:13 AM
This article shows an appalling lack of knowledge about American history.
Arguably the worst laws ever passed in American history were the Alien and Sedition Acts of 1798.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alien_and_Sedition_Acts
In some ways, the situation then was similar to the one now. The two factions- the Federalists under John Adams at that point, and the Virginians led by Jefferson- were at each other’s throats in the press, usually through the publication of anonymous tracts, or through paid ruthless surrogates. There was no limit on these attacks, no concern for truth.
In addition, the acts were intended to prevent new immigrants (there was no such thing as an illegal immigrant) from voting for the Virginian faction. To counter this, Jefferson & Madison promoted laws promoting states rights and nullification, ideas that were equally disastrous.
Eventually cooler heads prevailed.
The old saying is that history repeats itself, first as tragedy, the second time as farce. It is no coincidence that Trump just came out against birthright citizenship. It is flatly unconstitutional, but Trump claims he can do it with an executive order.
“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”
The willingness of Trump to repeat one of the worst mistakes in American history just because his fee fees are hurt, or blatantly & clearly violating the Constitution with an executive order, is shocking.Posted by: phx8 at October 30, 2018 11:06 AM
SCOTUS has ruled on whether it’s constitutional or not?Posted by: kctim at October 30, 2018 11:19 AM
Actually, for the past several weeks people have provided facts that show leftists have been the violent ones over the past years.
Kctim, I don’t call that the big lie for nothing. Lets look at some real facts shall we.
Since Trump has become president:
1. Largest public massacre in our history Las Vegas
2. Largest school massacre in our history Parkland
3. Largest massacre of Jew’s in our history
4. Largest attempted assassinations of political leaders in our history
All were right wing violence except perhaps the Vegas massacre.
On top of that we have seen right wing violence at rallies that includes killing others. In fact every time the conservative point to the Antifa the alt right is there provoking and fighting as well. We have seen attempts by right wingers to kill Muslims (in a previous link).
The conservatives then point to the wounding of a repub representative as proof of a surge in left wing violence, except no one was killed except a dem.
On the one hand conservatives tell us if any dem leader such as Obama or Clinton says kick them or hit them low or some such it incites left wing violence. While on the other hand they ask us to believe that Trumps many repeated calls to violence, his backing of the alt right at Charlottesville and many other comments along with the steady flow of comments from Nugent, Savage, Hannity, Jones, and many others have no effect.
I have linked to factual information on actual violent acts over the past decade that shows the right wing committing considerably more violent acts. The right wing hasn’t let up the past two years as conservatives would have us believe and they still are involved in more violence than the left wing. But I guess the one shooting could be considered an upsurge as that was the only incident in a few years.
D. has linked to Breitbart which considers protestors chanting or singing at administration officials out in public to be violence, I don’t. Comparing this type of actions against running a car into a crowd of people and killing people or shooting elderly Jews at church is wrong, it is fear mongering.
Posted by: j2t2 at October 30, 2018 1:11 PM
BTW kctim, I plan on getting to your “it’s not fascism because” comment in time. You make some good points and we need to discuss them.
Tell us J2, how can words cause a guy to send ‘bombs’ through the mail to people, but not cause a guy to shoot up a resort, or shoot at Republican legislators, or send ricin, or create mobs to harass and attack people in public?
Tell you what kctim lets ask D. this question. He has a benign list of comments from dems that he claims are incendiary.
Anyway Trump has been fearmongering for some time now. There are people heading towards the border, right wing militia, to serve in the war against the invaders. As if this was the first caravan of asylum seekers coming from Central America. He is considering suspending Posse Comitatus I hear to put thousands of soldiers on the southern border. He has told the American people the MSM is the enemy of the people and then reporters get attacked by his followers. Trump has told us the dems are the party of crime! The next thing you know one of his followers is trying to assassinate scores of them. Just like the brownshirts of Germany at the start of the Reich, some of these guys are so ideologically driven they react to the fearmongering and hatred.
So words do have an affect on what people do kctim. That is why there are laws against inciting riots and such.
Of course we also have the conservatives projecting so much so often today, that also plays a part in the incivility we see today.Posted by: j2t2 at October 30, 2018 1:27 PM
“Since Trump has become president:”
j2t2 loves to play games…how about this?
Since Franklin Roosevelt became president world war broke out ending in over 100 million deaths. Six million Jews were annihilated.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 30, 2018 2:03 PM
I will not play in a game that requires me to support, or apologize for, any so-called “right-wing” of the Republican Party. The RP does not support or condone in any way; acts of violence, law-breaking, or hate speech.
I expect those Democrats writing on WB feel the same way about their party.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 30, 2018 2:07 PM
J2,
Vegas was a nut shooting people. Still not known why. No evidence points to right-wing politics.
Parkland shooter says he had voices or demons speaking to him for years. No evidence points to right-wing politics.
The Pitt. shooter was an antisemitic extremist. Antisemitism is found on the extreme left and extreme right. He did what he did because of his hatred for Jews, not because right or left wing politics promotes hatred of Jews.
Sayoc appears to be a mental case just as Hodgkinson was. While I would bet that personal issues played more of a part in their actions, it would be fair to say that the rhetoric got to both of them and they are examples of right and left wing violence.
As of right now, the largest attempted assassinations of political leaders was at that ball field.
“On top of that we have seen right wing violence at rallies that includes killing others.”
No, we have not. We have seen one individual drive his car into a crowd after “vicious brawling” at one rally. One person was killed.
“In fact every time the conservative point to the Antifa the alt right is there provoking and fighting as well.”
That is not a fact, J2. Those ‘alt right’ groups are a direct result of the actions of antifa and other leftist groups at Berkeley, Portland etc…
“The conservatives then point to the wounding of a repub representative as proof of a surge in left wing violence, except no one was killed except a dem.”
WTF? By that logic, you are pointing to the scaring of democrats as proof of right wing violence and the “largest attempted assassinations of political leaders in our history,” except nobody was killed.
“While on the other hand they ask us to believe that Trumps many repeated calls to violence”
When has President Trump actually came out and called for violence?
“his backing of the alt right at Charlottesville”
Which he never did. There were idiot extremists like the klan and antifa there, but there was also good people who came out to protest the removal of statues, and good people who came out to protest the white supremacists.
“The right wing hasn’t let up the past two years as conservatives would have us believe and they still are involved in more violence than the left wing.”
Then why do you have to post a link that covers a decade, and that includes a majority of violence that has absolutely nothing to do with politics?
“Comparing this type of actions against running a car into a crowd of people and killing people or shooting elderly Jews at church is wrong, it is fear mongering.”
Nobody has compared or tried to equate peaceful protests to these things. The information being provided is to show you that organized hate and violence towards those on the right is new and has gotten out of control.
If you’re ok with that because it’s only a punch to the face or a bike lock to the head, fine. But you better pray like he11 that the right doesn’t act the same way when they lose an election.
“Anyway Trump has been fearmongering for some time now. There are people heading towards the border, right wing militia, to serve in the war against the invaders.”
They did this under Bush and Obama, primarily at the request of land owners on the border.
“He is considering suspending Posse Comitatus I hear to put thousands of soldiers on the southern border.”
Previous President’s have had to put troops on our border. Bush sent 4000 and Obama sent 1200. They allow US “Customs and Border Protection fill in gaps and step up enforcement.”
“He has told the American people the MSM is the enemy of the people and then reporters get attacked by his followers.”
Trump has called ‘fake news’ the enemy of the of the people. I couldn’t find where Trump supporters were attacking reporters, but I did find where antifa were.
“Trump has told us the dems are the party of crime!”
And dems have told us that Republicans are the party of racism, sexism, bigotry etc… Yawn. And trying to take away their health care. Next thing you know some guy is shooting trying to assassinate scores of them.
Dems have told us to get in the face of those on the right. The next thing you know innocent people are being harassed and assaulted in restaurants and in the streets.
Man, when you say “some of these guys are so ideologically driven they react to the fearmongering and hatred” you ain’t kidding.
“So words do have an affect on what people do kctim. That is why there are laws against inciting riots and such.”
Only you can’t show any proof of rioting from the right.Posted by: kctim at October 30, 2018 3:10 PM
Since Trump has become president:” j2t2 loves to play games…how about this? Since Franklin Roosevelt became president world war broke out ending in over 100 million deaths. Six million Jews were annihilated.
Royal. no games, our history not world history. Those 6 million were in Europe, not in our country.Posted by: j2t2 at October 30, 2018 5:06 PM
OK j2t2, I’ll bite. What does it mean to you that Trump was president when mass killings occurred?Posted by: Royal Flush at October 30, 2018 5:21 PM
Using j2t2 twisted and demented logic that U.S. Presidents are to blame for these killings …
j2t2 wrote:
Since Trump has become president:
1.
Largest[FALSE]school massacre in our history Parkland
2. Largest public massacre in our history Las Vegas
3. Largest attempted assassinations of political leaders in our history
4.
Largest[FALSE]massacre of Jew’s in our history
All were right wing violence except perhaps the Vegas massacre.
During Trump’s term:
Incident ___________________________ Year __ Deaths ___________ Injuries
01 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting ______ 2018 __ 11 _______________ 7 (inc. perp.)
02 Steve Scalise shooting _____________ 2017 __ 0 _______________ 0
02 pipe-bomb mailer ________________ 2018 __ 0 ________________ 0
03 Parkland (Stoneman) High School____ 2018 __ 17 ______________ 17
04 Santa Fe High School shooting _____ 2018 __ 10 _______________ 14
05 Las Vegas shooting ______________ 2017 __ 59 (inc. perp.) ______ 851 (422 from gunfire)
06 Sutherland Springs church _________ 2017 __ 27 (inc. perp.)_____ 20
During Obama’s term:
Incident ___________________________ Year __ Deaths ___________ Injuries
01 Orlando nightclub shooting __________ 2016 __ 50 (inc. perp.) ___ 53
02 San Bernardino attack ______________ 2015 __ 16 (inc. perps.) __ 24
03 Umpqua Community College ________ 2015 __ 10 (inc. perp.) ____ 8
04 Washington Navy Yard shooting _____ 2013 __ 13 (inc. perp.) ____ 8
05 Sandy Hook Elementary School ______ 2012 __ 28 (inc. perp.) ___ 2
06 Aurora shooting __________________ 2012 __ 12 _____________ 70
07 Binghamton shootings _____________ 2009 __ 14 (inc. perp.) ____ 4
08 Fort Hood shooting ________________ 2009 __ 14 ____________ 33 (inc. perp.)
09 Geneva County massacre __________ 2009 __ 11 (inc. perp.) ____ 6
Only people with demonstrated and questionable integrity would blame the U.S. Presidents for those killings, since the Presidents did not tell people to go shoot or kill other people. So, there is no direct cause-and-effect. Madonna did mention a bomb by saying: ”Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I’m outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”. So, perhaps the pipe-bomb mailer got his idea from Madonna?
And perhaps one could conclude that there is some direct cause-and-effect (based on “get in their face” and instructions on how to do it) based on some instructions by Democrats in, and/or previously in office, such as:
- CA. Representative Maxine Waters said: “If you see anybody from the [Trump] Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station — you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. Tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!”
- source: www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/06/25/maxine_waters_god_is_on_our_side.html
- NJ. Senator Cory Booker said: “Get in their face.”
- source: insider.foxnews.com/2018/07/28/cory-booker-pleads-supporters-get-face-congresspeople
- Barack Obama said: “Argue with neighbors, get in their face …”,)
- source: www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYM6UjwwP90
Still, the fact is, ONLY the individual perpetrators are truly guilty for those murders, pipe-bomb, mailings, and mob-like behavior (despite the potential evidence of potential cause-and-effect).
However, regardless, since 2016, the majority of mob-like behavior, stalking, cornering, and harassment is by some Democrats and others on the left (not to mention the majority of rioting, burning, and violent mobs by some on the left since 2016).
Unfortunately, that does not stop j2t2, phx8, ohrealy, and similar ilk, blinded by hate (and suffering from TDS), who shamlessly blame everything on Trump and Republicans, including the majority of mob-like behavior by some on the left (since 2016).
Many thanks to d.a.n. for his lucid explanation to the “flat-lined” bots.
d.a.n. is very generous for spending time working with folks who refuse to comprehend.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 30, 2018 5:55 PM
Arguably the worst laws ever passed in American history were the Alien and Sedition Acts of 1798.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alien_and_Sedition_Acts
In some ways, the situation then was similar to the one now.
I can’t wait for this one!
“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”
This is what I’m talking about.
phx8 refuses to see the operative word in this clause. He fails to see the word “and”.
..and are subject to the jurisdiction thereof,
Even legal aliens are subject to the jurisdiction of their native country. They are not citizens of the U.S. They are alien.
, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof,
If they haven’t jumped through the hoops they are not subject to the jurisdiction thereof, period.
You are not entitled to dictate what facts are relevant or what clauses are enforceable, phx8!
If we find evidence an executive order allowed illegal/legal immigrant’s children born on U.S. soil to be considered citizens, it is Trump’s authority and obligation to rescind that EO in favor of his populist base’s desires.
What do you want to bet that belief became popular in the early 20th century, say around 1913, or so?
I’ll also bet if we look at immigration before the turn of the century, we would find it to be a function administered by the state, and the citizen/sponsor that accepted the immigrant. The federal government provided access to the country and guaranteed the person entering the country met the requirements (healthy and able), but it was up to the citizens in that state to accept the immigrant.
California denied access to refugees from Oklahoma during the dust bowl! Where was the 9th circuit court then?
The federal government is now forcing states to accept immigrants and refugees!
The federal government should not dictate immigration policy to the states. It should be the other way around. Much like it was before the ratification of the 16th and 17th amendments.Posted by: Weary Willie at October 30, 2018 10:17 PM
Using j2t2 twisted and demented logic that U.S. Presidents are to blame for these killings …
D., That appears to be your twisted and demented logic, as I certainly haven’t blamed any president for these massacres. Gin up some courage D. go back and read what was said. Wow you guys sure are sensitive and so quick to assume something that wasn’t said. So quick to defend Trump. I guess I should be use to it by now but I’m not.
Now lets correct some more…what shall we call them, as they aren’t really facts but “D.facts”.
Regarding Parkland-
“It is the deadliest shooting at a high school in United States history surpassing the Columbine High School massacre which took place on April 20, 1999”
But hey I wasn’t quite clear on it was I. I left the high off of school, but why don’t you guys give me the same leeway you give Trump. He would be proud it was the biggest and best ever…right?
And if this doesn’t make the shooter a conservative what does….
“Items recovered by police at the scene included gun magazines with swastikas carved in them. One student reported that Cruz had drawn a swastika and the words “I hate niggers” on his backpack.[84] CNN reported that Cruz was in a private Instagram group chat where he expressed racist, homophobic, antisemitic, and anti-immigrant (xenophobic) views. He said he wanted to kill gay people and Mexicans, and talked about keeping black people in chains. He said he hated black people “simply because they were black,” and Jewish people because he believed “they wanted to destroy the world”. He also referred to white
women who engaged in interracial relationships as traitors.[85]”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stoneman_Douglas_High_School_shooting
The Scalise shooting in your list D., The shooter died didn’t he or because he was a liberal that doesn’t count?
Number 4 you claim is false but “The shooting was the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the United States.[7][8] The event was one of three far-right public attacks that took place in the United States the same week, along with the a series of mail bombing attempts and the Jeffersontown Kroger shooting.[9]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pittsburgh_synagogue_shooting
OK j2t2, I’ll bite. What does it mean to you that Trump was president when mass killings occurred?
Posted by: j2t2 at October 30, 2018 10:59 PM
It means we haven’t solved the problem after all these years. But that wasn’t the issue I was simply…well read it “All were right wing violence except perhaps the Vegas massacre.” Add up the body counts conservatives then spout your “D.facts” and fake violence.
I will not play in a game that requires me to support, or apologize for, any so-called “right-wing” of the Republican Party. The RP does not support or condone in any way; acts of violence, law-breaking, or hate speech.
Sure they do Royal they even keep electing them into office. Not to mention the 3 repub party candidates running for various offices I linked to earlier.
Besides Royal those guys you want to now disappear are ardent Trump supporters. To make matters worse your “lucid explainer” has grouped the Antifa and others with dems and liberals the past few threads. So why wouldn’t those violent right wingers be included in the repub party. They listen to Alex Jones, Hannity Savage and other mainstream conservatives not to mention Trump and the repub leadership.
Many thanks to d.a.n. for his lucid explanation to the “flat-lined” bots. d.a.n. is very generous for spending time working with folks who refuse to comprehend.
Posted by: j2t2 at October 30, 2018 11:14 PM
Seriously Royal! It isn’t comprehension that is the problem it is the big lies he perpetrates.
Lies ! Lies ! Lies !!!
J2t2, No need to get hysterical IF all you write is true.
On the other hand, that may explain a lot.
Populism only “works” when the “base” remains emotively charged, necessitating increasingly outrageous, and dangerous, rhetorical stimuli.
Yet to hear D. tell it, it is everyone but Trumps base that is hysterical. Bit this blurb helps to explain why we are seeing so much hatred and fear from the conservatives/populist/fascist.
Posted by: j2t2 at October 31, 2018 12:45 AM
BTW D. can you update the words of wisdom section of your comments to include todays pearls by yours truly? I’m hoping to make it to 100 before election day.
j2t2, are you willing to say the left’s protests aren’t populism at work?Posted by: Weary Willie at October 31, 2018 12:54 AM
The antifa protests are due to the right wing rallies and such. These douche bag extremist are the equivelent of the Neo-Nazis marching in Skokie back in the day. Their intent was to incite and the dedicated anti-fascist stood up to them.
The protestors that make life uncomfortable for Trump enablers are reacting to the constant lies, the constant threats to our representative democracy form the right. Remember Weary your team has been moving away from democracy for quite some time now. The voter suppression the extreme gerrymandering and the SCOTUS coup by the Senate repubs are all examples of this.
So to answer your question is no I don’t.
Thanks for the link in comment #433725.
I find it terribly lazy for j2t2 to not even read stuff he links that purportedly support his position.
The is a quote of the first sentence in the link…
“The head of House Republicans’ campaign arm sharply criticized Iowa GOP Rep. Steve King’s white nationalist rhetoric on Tuesday…”
Does that really read like Republican Party support for a stupid comment by a candidate? Please pay attention j2t2. We don’t have the time or inclination to constantly correct your errors.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 31, 2018 2:52 PM
“The voter suppression the extreme gerrymandering and the SCOTUS coup by the Senate repubs are all examples of this.”
Proof positive of a Liberal brain on hiatus.
We have asked j2t2 repeatedly for facts to prove his assertions. We have offered our own proof. The only explanation imaginable for such comments is that his brain is absent.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 31, 2018 2:59 PM
j2t2 hysterically wrote: The protestors that make life uncomfortable for Trump enablers are reacting to the constant lies, the constant threats to our representative democracy form the right.Sounds like more hysterical hyperbole.
Exactly, what specific rights are threatened?
j2t2 hysterically wrote: The protestors that make life uncomfortable for Trump enablers are reacting to the constant lies, …What about these lies?:
- Remember, Obama said: “Unlike some, I actually try to state facts. I believe in facts. I believe in a fact-based reality, and a fact-based politics.”
- Obamacare cost Americans billion$ in losses (possibly, worse).
- Remember, Obama said: “[Health Insurance] Premiums will be lowered by $2500”;
- Remember, Obama said: “If you like your doctor, you can keep him, PERIOD.”;
- Remember, Obama said: “If you like your health insurance, you can keep it, PERIOD!”;
- Those lies cost Americans billion$ in losses (possibly, worse).
More by OBAMA (not a comprehensive list):
- 001. “I will have the most transparent administration.”;
- 002. “I have shovel ready jobs.”;
- 003. “The IRS is not targeting anyone.”; [Lois Lerner was never indicted, but should have been (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lois_Lerner)];
- 004. “If four Americans get killed…uh…. it is not optimal.” [re: Benghazi]: www.floppingaces.net/2012/10/20/obama-youtube-
video-disgusting-four-americans-dead-not-optimal-reader-post/);
- 005. “Benghazi was because of a youtubevideo.”; [Another disgusting lie; Hillary Clinton and Susan Rice also lied about what happened];
- 006. “ObamaCare will be good for America.”; [DOH !]
- 007. “If you like your doctor, you can keep him, PERIOD.”;
- 008. “If you like your health insurance, you can keep it, PERIOD!”;
- 009. “Premiums will be lowered by $2500”;
- 010. “I did not say you could keep your health care.” [Regardless that 29 recorded videos show Obama did say EXCACTLY that];
- 011. “No one making less than $250,000 will see their taxes raised one dime.”; Opppsss…that was B.S.
- 012. “If I had a son…”; [This is not the only time Obama racially pre-judged an incident incorrectly];
- 013. “I am not a dictator.”;
- 014. “I will put an end to the type of politics that “breeds division, conflict and cynicism”.; [HHMmmmm … laughable].
- 015. “You didn’t build that.”; [This reveals a lot about Obama’s philosophy (www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKjPI6no5ng)];
- 016. “I will restore trust in Government.”; [laughable]
- 017. “The Cambridge police acted stupidly.”; [This is not the only time Obama racially pre-judged an incident incorrectly];
- 018. “I am not after your guns.”;
- 019. “The fact that we are here today to debate raising America’s debt limit is a sign of leadership failure.” [Senator Obama of 2006; yet, Obama set an all-time new record of spending, by doubling the national debt, leaving it at $20 Trillion by the end of 2016];
- 020. “I have been practicing…I bowled a 129. It’s like — it was like Special Olympics.”; [HHMMmmm…that’s not nice, but it is doubtful even Obama meant to denigrate people with special needs];
- 021. “I think when you spread the wealth around, it’s good for everybody.”; [Yeah, right. As usual, the middle-class gets screwed while their health insurance is destroyed; again, this reveals a lot about Obama’s philosophy (www.youtube.com/watch?v=OoqI5PSRcXM)];
- 022. “The Public Will Have 5 Days To Look At Every Bill That Lands On My Desk”; [Did that happen? I don’t think so?]
- 023. “It’s not my red-line; it is the world’s red-line.”; [Re: consequences for Syria using chemical weapons];
- 024. “Whistleblowers will be protected.”; [Nevermind the numoerous cover-ups and stonewalling, Benghazi, IRS, Fast and Furious, VA, etc.];
- 025. “I will close Gitmo.” (Guantanamo); [Almost! And Obama released many from Gitmo, and they went on to commit more terrorist acts, killing and injuring more people (www.politifact.com/florida/statements/2017/jan/25/cory-gardner/how-many-released-guantanamo-bay-prisoners-commit-/); As of 23-JAN-2017, several Americans have been killed by the released terrorists; the federal government reported that 17.6% (122 individuals) had been “confirmed of re-engaging” and 12.4% (86 individuals) were suspected of re-engaging in terrorism].
- 026. “The point I was making was not that Grandmother harbors any racial animosity. She doesn’t, — but she is a typical white person.”; [HHMmmmm … Obama said his mother is a “typical white person”?!?]
- 027. “I am not spying on American citizens.”; [The NSA was spying on citizens!];
- 029. Obama said the government shutdown is all the “GOP’s fault”; [Maybe because they knew Obamacare was a disaster?: www.forbes.com/sites/quora/2013/10/03/why-did-the-u-s-government-shut-down-in-october-2013/#63ed5d157d9d ]
- 030. “ObamaCare will lower costs for everyone.”; [but they actually doubled and tripled for many, causing great harm and loss to many;
- 031. “More Americans will be insured under Obamacare”; but more harm than good was the actual result];
- 032. “Islam is the religion of peace and tolerance…Muslims are our friends” [then Obama bows to the muslim leaders; very strange, and not the norm for national leaders who are essentially at a peer level; not subordinate; but then, I remember George Bush walking around while holding hands with the Saudi Crown Prince Abdjullah. That was also very strange. Might be the oil, eh? However, today, since 2017, the U.S. is no longer so dependent on foreign oil];
- 033. “That’s the good thing about being President, I can do whatever I want,” ;
- 034. 2011 Arab spring: FAIL;
- 035 America’s 2010 Summer of recovery: FAIL;
- 036. Hiring a known palestinian terrorist to work on Obamacare in Illinois. [Didn’t bother to check her on e-verify];
- 037. “I promise 100% transparency in my administration.”; [That’s laughable; especially in light of the IRS targeting conservative groups; the deep-state, and officials in the DOJ and FBI trying to use a fake Steele dossier against a political opponent];
- 038. “Buying health care insurance will be like using Amazon.”; [Ha Ha! Do you remember how screwed up the web-site was, for a very long time? Another lie, and/or a massive example of incompetence];
- 039. “I will end Income Tax for seniors making less than $50K a year.”; [That’s B.S. That never happened];
- 040. “I will bring ALL of our troops home within ONE year.”; [That didn’t happen];
- 041. “I’ll put the Health Care negotiations on CSPAN so everyone can see who is at the table!”;
- 042. “I’ll have no lobbyists in my administration.”;
- 043. DOJ spying on the free press telephone calls;
- 044. Blocking veterans from seeing their own WWII memorials during government shutdown; shutting down white house (people’s house) tours; but allows illegals to protest on the mall during the same government shutdown;
- 045. Solyndra bankruptcy cost to taxpayer’s;
- 046. “Obamacare will not be used to fund abortions.”;
- 047. Eric Holder — way too much to list here for Eric Holder;
- 048. Millions losing health care coverage, and forced to spend double and triple;
- 049. RECORD welfare rolls;
- 050. RECORD hollywood parties on the taxpayer’s dime;
- 051. RECORD campaign tours on the taxpayer’s dime;
- 052. RECORD exorbitant vacations on the taxpayer’s dime; [NOTE: Trump donates his salary to charity];
- 053. RECORD secret service agents compared to ANY other president, on the taxpayer’s dime;
- 054. Unconstitutional Obama recess appointment;
- 055. Taking credit for SEAL Team 6 success;
- 056. Forcing businesses to violate their religious beliefs about abortion with Obamacare; forcing businesses to provide insurance to fund abortions;
- 057. Obamacare website no-bid contract website-cronyism that cost $634Mto build (and the website NEVER worked),amazon.com cost
- 058. Supporting the Muslim Brotherhood terrorists with arms and money in Syria, on the taxpayer’s dime;
- 059. NSA acting as Obama Gestapo, spying in ALL AMERICAN telephone calls;
- 060. Proposed amnesty for illegal law breakers;
- 061. Spying on Americans, on American soil, with drones;
- 062. NEVER had a balanced budget;
- 063. CONSTANTLY contracting economy under Obama;
- 064. The Russians invaded Ukraine, (Obama did nothing);
- 065. 6 million people losing their healthcare thanks to Obamacare;
- 066. “The United States maintains a ‘rock-solid’ commitment to Israel”;
- 067. Illegal fundraising for Obamacare by Katherine Sebelius (solicitation of money from the companies she regulates) (and Obama did nothing about it);
- 068. Katherine Sebelius TOTAL incompetence in rolling out Obamacare (and Obama did nothing abut it);
- 069. ex-IRS official Lerner takes 5th amendment; she is never held accountable; IRS later paid millions in fines and settlements to conservatives groups that had be targeted by the IRS;
- 070. Failed to adequately fund our Nation’s military;
- 071. Higher Spending and No Balanced Budget—EVER; doubled the national debt to about $20 Trillion (a new record);
- 072. $1.2 Trillion in Higher Taxes (as of JUNE-2014);
- 073. known Obama supporter is appointed to investigate IRS targeting scandal; lots of stonewalling followed; in the end, the IRS has to pay millions in reparations, but no one in the IRS is ever held accountable in the so-called most accountable and “transparent administration”;
- 074. former Soviet Union laughs at Obama’s Ukraine sanctions.;
- 075. Over 70% of Obamacare signups are actually from people who LOST their insurance BECAUSE of Obamacare in the first place!;
- 076. In Maryland: Obama celebrates 60,000 Obamacare signups, BUT 73,000 lost insurance BECAUSE OF Obamacare!;
- 077. Obama did NOTHING to prevent some 150,000 people being killed in Syria, and he and the left were silent on the matter;
- 078. On April 6th, 2014 Obama gave a speech on the 20th anniversary of the genocide in Rwanda lecturing about “the world’s failure to respond more quickly” and that “we always have a choice … we must never be indifferent.”; Then there is Syria? And the red-line?
- 079. Obama demands “equality” but only pays women in his administration 88% of what it pays men;
- 080. “We’re focused like lasers on job creation!!!”; however, by the end of Obama’s 8 years, record numbers were collecting food stamps;
- 081. “Jobs are our number one priority!!!!”; under Obama, employment and the economy (for 8 years) was mediocre, at best;
- 082. “Republicans still can’t bring themselves to admit that the Affordable Care Act is working.”;
- 083. “If Republicans want to spend all their time talking about repealing a law that’s working, that’s their business.”;
- 084. Syria uses chemical weapons crossing Obama’s “red line” and Obama is SILENT on the matter;
- 085. As of 21-APR-2014, Obama delays the keystone pipeline for the 45th time;
- 086. China has become the #1 economy with “ObamaNomics.”;
- 087. Iran WILL have a nuclear bomb under Obama; yet, Iran was given hundreds of billions of dollars, and immediately ramped up work on missiles, and Iran still continued its nuclear programs; and today, John Kerry is having secret, unauthorized meetings with Iran;
- 088. in 2013, under the direction of Barack Obama, The Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody 36,000 illegal immigrants who had been convicted of murder, sexual assault, kidnapping, and aggravated assault, and drunk or drugged driving;
- 089. incompetence at the Veterans Affairs Administration. Our veterans died …. Obama hires a “coverup” specialist Rob Nabors to assist in the White House’s reputation for deception;
- 090. Almost every photo of Obama at the White house shows Obama with his feet on the historically significant antique furniture … it shows a lack of respect for its historical significance;
- 091. 40 veteran patients die after being placed on a hidden waiting list that could last for up to a year, while officials at the hospital shredded documents and faked evidence to make it seem as if waiting times were under control;
- 092. New Horizons in Presidential Dignity: President Obama does the “Shake Shack Shimmy” during his visit to the sandwich joint in Washington Friday May 17th 2014. U6 unemployment rate: 17.8% ;
- 093. May 17th 2014: Greater than Fifty million working-age Americans aren’t working, according to the labor department, and Obama pushes immigration plan; record levels of people collecting food stamps under Obama administration;
- 094. “STINKBURGER” (www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2014/04/02/obama_paul_ryans_budget_plan_a_stinkburger_or_meanwich.html);
- 095. numerous questionable “executive actions” by Obama; some ruled unconstitutional, and Obama has lost in the Supreme Court more than any modern president (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_executive_actions_by_Barack_Obama);
- 096. Russia signs a contract with Iran to build two more nuclear reactors at its Bushehr power plant as part of a broader deal for up to eight reactors in the Islamic state;
- 097. New Record: Price of Gas greater than $3 per Gallon for consecutive 1,245 Days (3.41 years);
- 098. 5-30-14 ILLEGAL negotiation with terrorists: 5 gitmo Taliban terrorist leaders ILLEGALLY released for one American Army deserter: Bowe Berghdahl;
- 099. Inexcusable! Obama released many from Gitmo, and they committed more terrorist acts, killing and injuring more people (www.politifact.com/florida/statements/2017/jan/25/cory-gardner/how-many-released-guantanamo-bay-prisoners-commit-/); Seriously? As of 23-JAN-2017, several Americans have been killed by the released terrorists; the federal government reported that 17.6% (122 individuals) had been “confirmed of re-engaging” and 12.4% (86 individuals) were suspected of re-engaging in terrorism. George W. Bush released some too, so he is culpable too.
- 100. Obama negotiates with terrorists to release an army deserter because “we can’t leave an American Behind” but does nothing for the Marine that was being detained illegally in Mexico, arrested in Mexico less than 1 mile from the U.S. border (news.vice.com/article/ex-marine-who-carried-loaded-guns-into-mexico-is-released); Even if Tahmooressi intentionally broke the law, how does the actions of Bergdahl and Tahmooressi compare?
- 101. Barack Obama’s admits to a what he calls a “boneheaded” move in involving contributor Antoin “Tony” Rezko, a Chicago businessman, in the purchase of his property on June 15, 2005. Rezko’s wife, Rita, also an Obama donor, bought the adjoining plot in Hyde Park from the couple, Fredric Wondisford and Sally Radovick, for the $625,000 asking price, the same day that Obama bought the house for $300,000 less than the asking price. Antoin Rezko was under federal investigation at the time. Rezko was indicted on unrelated fraud charges 16 months later, in October 2006. Obama has since returned about $85,000 in campaign contributions made or raised by Rezko … In January 2006, Rita Rezko sold Obamas’ one-sixth of the lot, for $104,500, to expand their yard;
- 102. During Obama’s inauguration in JAN-2009, 1,100 elected Democrats have been ousted by Republicans, hold only 18 of 50 governorships, and 31 of 99 state legislature chambers. Obama asked Americans to cast their votes for a thumbs-up or thumbs-down, and they did. In almost every respect, Obama leaves behind a trail of failure and disappointment. Obamacare was a healthcare disaster, and Politifact dubbed Obama’s statement, which he repeated over and over (“If you like your health plan, you can keep it”) as the “Lie of the Year”. Obama’s foreign policy was a disaster, and Obama’s rush to pull troops from Iraq and Afghanistan created a vacuum which plunged the region into terror, voilence, and inspired lethal terrorist attacks in the west.
- 103. Obama promised to soothe America’s bitter and divisive politics, but the healer-in-chief never showed up. In Obama’s own words, his political strategy was one of ruthless escalation: Obama said: “If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun.” During his 2012 reelection campaign;
- 104. Obama and his administration had a filibuster-proof Congress, and failed to pass a pathway to citizenship for the “Dreamer” illegal immigrants; Obama was already too focused on Obamacare and what he thouhgt was going to be his benevolent legacy for America (which turned into a disaster);
Again I must thank d.a.n. for his extensive list of Obama lies and malfeasance. I am a speed reader.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 31, 2018 3:03 PM
I hate to break this to you, j2t2, but this is NOT a democracy! That idea in and of itself shows you and your party are delusional. If this was a democracy your party wouldn’t even exist.Posted by: Weary Willie at October 31, 2018 3:11 PM
One thing’s for sure, neither J2 or antifa could pick out an actual fascist if their lives depended on it.Posted by: kctim at October 31, 2018 3:50 PM
Just a quick word of warning- d.a.n. is linking sites you really, really should not visit.
In the other column he linked Judicial Watch. Fox Business News will not allow the head of that organization, Chris Farrell, to appear anymore due to anti-Semitism.
Breitbart is a well known purveyor of conspiracies and white nationalism, including claims HRC & Obama support ISIS, Pizzagate, a fabricated story about a Muslim mob in Germany burning a church, and much more.
Breitbart has been an ‘unwitting’ conduit for Russian propaganda.
As for the most recent list, it is laughable. It is also rude because it is a long cut and paste job of outdated material that no one, including d.a.n., has read or reviewed or given the slightest thought to.
For example:
“086. China has become the #1 economy with “ObamaNomics.”
The US GDP is $19.39 trillion, China $12.24 trillion. No one, including d.a.n., has any idea what “ObamaNomics” even means. There is an obscure measure of Purchasing Power in which China exceeds the US, but no economist or even a reasonable person would claim that makes China the “#1 economy.”
Here’s a real gem:
“◦087. Iran WILL have a nuclear bomb under Obama;”
Uh, no.
There is so much phenomenally stupid stuff here it would take all day to debunk it.
RF,
You thanked him for that? Really? What do you make of d.a.n.’s claim that Iran WILL have a bomb under Obama?
If people can handle CNN and HuffPost, they can handle Judicial Watch and Breitbart.Posted by: kctim at October 31, 2018 5:01 PM
You thanked him for that? Really? What do you make of d.a.n.’s claim that Iran WILL have a bomb under Obama?
Posted by: phx8 at October 31, 2018 4:39 PM
You object to Brietbart and Farrell phx8. I don’t. Had Obamanomics continued, our economy would have been surpassed by China.
Had President Trump not pulled out of the flawed agreement with Iran, made by Obama and Kerry; it is likely to have led to their making a nuclear device.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 31, 2018 5:06 PM
The most racist statement I have heard recently. It is difficult to imagine the mindset of someone who would utter these words.
“We have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them,” said Lemon during an appearance on “Cuomo Primetime” Tuesday evening. “There is no travel ban on them … they had the Muslim ban. There is no ‘white guy ban.’ So what do we do about that?”
https://www.aol.com/article/entertainment/2018/10/31/don-lemon-biggest-terror-threat-in-this-country-is-white-men-video/23576938/
Does anyone know what “Muslim ban” this talking idiot is referring to?
“Most white men radicalized to the right” Pure unadulterated racial hatred. I have hundreds of white men friends and acquaintances. Not one fits this description.
Do any of our Liberal White Men Pals have any radicalized white friends or acquaintances? If so…why?Posted by: Royal Flush at October 31, 2018 6:42 PM
kctim,
False equivalence. Huffpo is a liberal news & opinion site which won a Pulitzer Prize in 2012. It gives a platform for op-eds of all kinds, but the news portion does NOT traffic in conspiracy theories. CNN follows journalistic ethics for sourcing and reporting.
Neither Huffpo nor CNN engage in anti-Semitism or stories about Hillary Clinton running a child s*x trafficking ring from the basement of a pizza parlor.
Freedom of the press is fine, but people need to distinguish between factual reporting and conspiracies, and recognize sites that promote conspiracy theories. I do not think the press is “the enemy of the people,” as Trump has said so many times. I do not think libel laws should be changed, as we should have learned from the American experience with the Alien and Sedition Acts.
RF,
“Had Obamanomics continued, our economy would have been surpassed by China.”
That is a silly thing to say.
“Had President Trump not pulled out of the flawed agreement with Iran, made by Obama and Kerry; it is likely to have led to their making a nuclear device.”
That is a sillier thing to say. According to the IAEA, Iran is abiding by the terms of the treaty, even though the US has withdrawn, and the other signatories are satisfied with it, but unsatisfied with US unreliability and its failure to lead. The treaty was negotiated by the US, Russia, China, Germany, UK, and France. It was NOT just negotiated by “Obama and Kerry.”Posted by: phx8 at October 31, 2018 6:44 PM
Sorry to disappoint phx8. I won’t waste time debating the obvious regarding either China economics or Iranian bomb building. As in the past, I have proven you wrong and you simply withdraw without concession.
The nation’s competition economically with China, and our national defense, is simply too important to politicize as you seem to desire.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 31, 2018 6:53 PM
“Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what the hell is going on.”
Donald Trump, December 2015
Trump issued an EO on 1/27/17 banning people from a handful of predominantly Muslim countries from entering the US, as well as all Syrians. Courts ruled against it as well as the following attempt because the intent was clearly aimed at Muslims, and a religious test like that is flat out unlawful. Eventually the ban included North Korea and Venezuela, and the courts permitted it.
As for violence, statistically, there is no question today that radicalized white males are far more likely to kill Americans than Muslim terrorists.Posted by: phx8 at October 31, 2018 6:58 PM
