Third Party & Independents Archives

The MSM Should Be Held Accountable for Libelous Attacks

Following the recent bombing and shootings the MSM has really ramped up on ‘getting Trump’. They have gone beyond political partisanship, holding elected officials accountable or any other catch phrase that would give them a legal out. Now they are culpable of malicious attack on a person and should be drug into courts and sued to their extreme for their 24/7 libelous rants against this President.

These so called news organizations should be sued to hilt.

