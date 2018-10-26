Third Party & Independents Archives

To Rant Or Not To Rant

The far majority of folks are suggesting holding down political rhetoric. This would supposedly cut down on physical actions carried out in a partisan manner.

Therefore, I'm proposing that here on WB we refrain from heated partisan posting thru the midterm elections.



It's clear that, over the past couple of years, there has been more posting related to discussing partisan ranting than there has been about serious topics that effect everyone.



Let's give it a chance.

