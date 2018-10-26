Third Party & Independents Archives

To Rant Or Not To Rant
The far majority of folks are suggesting holding down political rhetoric. This would supposedly cut down on physical actions carried out in a partisan manner.
Therefore, I'm proposing that here on WB we refrain from heated partisan posting thru the midterm elections.
It's clear that, over the past couple of years, there has been more posting related to discussing partisan ranting than there has been about serious topics that effect everyone.
Let's give it a chance.
It seems to me the right wingers who a short time ago were suggesting a civil war are having second thoughts. What we have seen here on WB is the repubs, conservatives etc. have no real message to run on. D. repeatedly puts up red herrings to run against but nothing from the repubs on their plans.
Several repubs have said they would try to balance the budget by trashing SS Medicare and Medicaid. Why would you guys support that?
Several repubs have said they would try to balance the budget by trashing SS Medicare and Medicaid. Why would you guys support that?
Posted by: j2t2 at October 27, 2018 11:53 AM
Provide the link and I will answer. Please understand that your definition of “trash” may be only found in a liberal dictionary.
We all recall the crazy comments made by Libby’s when Conservatives recommend that budgets don’t increase. Liberals call that “slashing” benefits.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 27, 2018 2:54 PM
j2t2 wrote: What we have seen here on WB is the repubs, conservatives etc. have no real message to run on. D. repeatedly puts up red herrings to run against but nothing from the repubs on their plans.Not true.
I have posted about policies, and the direction of the nation many times (for example, see below).
Perhaps someone want to discuss the following, which is why I did not vote for any Democrats this year, since Democrats want:
- [01]open borders; WHY? for votes via re-apportionment of representatives based on population, based on CENSUS, which does not verify citizenship;
- [02]another amnesty like in 1989, which quadrupled the problem;
- [03]more sanctuary cities and states;
- [04]more state attorney generals, like A.G. Xavier Baccera (California), who threatens to prosecute anyone who assists ICE;
- [05]more mayors like Libby Schaaf (Oakland, CA), who warns illegal immigrants before an ICE raid to arrest criminal illegal immigrants;
- [06]pander to illegal immigrants for votes (via demographic shift for more representatives and electoral votes, because CENSUS does not verify citizenship);
- [07]raise taxes; taxes are high enough; the federal government receives $Trillion$ already; the federal government needs to cut spending;
- [08]to reward failure and laziness; Demorats want a nanny state with citizens increasingly dependent on the government; Democrats want more massive, corrupt, and inefficient cradle-to-grave government programs; Democrats want to try to disguise their envy and jealousy as demands fro equality;
- [09]to disguise their desire for power for THEIR party as compassion for illegal immigrants;
- [10]to embrace “Guilty until proven innocent”; the end of the rule-of-law;
- [11]to encourage forcible and violent suppression of opposition (an element of fascism);
- [12]to abolish the 2nd amendment;
- [13]to incite violence, harassment, and mob-like behavior; for example:
Or, perhaps someone would like to discuss the current administrations successes in the last 20 months:
- (01) better border security;
- (02) better immigration enforcement;
- (03) less nonsensical, crushing bureaucratic red-tape; lower unemployment;
- (04) participation is up; more people are employed and working;
- (05) the push for fair trade;
- (06) allowed the military to do what they do best, and quickly decimate ISIS and terrorists;
- (07) lowering corporate taxes to 21% (near the global average of 20%), causing more investment in the U.S.A, etc.).
- (08) the stock market is at an all-time high;
- (09) GDP at 3.5% and recently as high as 4.2%
- (10) lower taxes; the following tax rate changes will likely be offset by increased GDP growth and corporations, money, and jobs returning to the U.S.:
- 2017 ____ 2018-to-2025___single____________married
- 10% _____ 10%________ $0-$9,525 _________$0-$19,050
- 15% _____ 12%________ $9,525-$38,700_____$19,050-$77,400
- 25% _____ 22%________ $38,700-$82,500____$77,400-$165,000
- 28% _____ 24%________ $82,500-$157,500___$165,000-$315,000
- 33% _____ 32%________ $157,500-$200,000__$315,000-$400,000
- 33%-35% _ 35%________ $200,000-$500,000__$400,000-$600,000
- 39.6% ____ 37%________ $500,000+ _________$600,000+
- The percentages for the upper-income brackets were reduced 1%-to-2.4%, but 2%-to-4% for the lower brackets. How is that an income tax cut ONLY for the rich?).
- 2017 ____ 2018-to-2025___single____________married
- Secure the borders immediately;
- Fix the laws. Get rid of the catch-and-release laws. Prosecute greedy illegal employers, who despicably pit U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for profits.
- Verify ALL voter’s and employees’ citizenship (or eligiblity to work in the U.S.), before permission to work and vote (employers can confirm eligibility via e-Verify which is 99.5+% accurate). Prosecute the greedy illegal employers.
- Require deportation of ALL criminal illegal entries.
- IF necessary, pass an amendment to the Constitution to eliminate automatic citizenship for illegal immigrant births. Stop the abuse of anchor babies and chain migration (though, there is nothing in the Constitution that gives automatic citizenship to newborn of illegal immigrants).
- Require U.S. citizenship to acquire any public benefits (welfare, Medicaid, healthcare, food stamps, housing, drivers licenses, education, college tuition, voter registration, and all other U.S. benefits intended for U.S. citizens only, etc.).
- Voters must recognize that nothing is likely to ever improve as long as voters reward irresponsible open-border politicians with [re]election.
Democrats want open-borders, and despicably, pit American citizens and illegal aliens against each other for votes. IF you don’t want open-borders, why vote for Democrats?
- Lastly, only after the above have been done, pass a BILL to provide a path to citizenship ONLY for the truly innocent persons, which are some persons that were brought into the U.S. illegally by their parent(s) when young and have lived over N years of their life in the U.S., and are no longer dependent on their parents. This will be a painfully difficult and costly process, but one that will only get more costly and difficult until the borders are secured and the greedy illegal employers are stopped from employing illegal immigrants. Another broad amnesty is not the solution. Our politicians already failed to secure the borders and enforce existing laws after the last amnesty of 1986, so they can not be trusted again, and the U.S. must first secure the borders and enforce new and existing laws against illegal immigration, considering a path to citizenship ONLY for the truly innocent persons.
When I (and others) brought up these things in the past, it was implied, and|or we were called Racists, Nazis and Fascists (which is nothing new).
Some people are simply blind to anything NOT Democrat or liberal, and resort to name-calling (especially when their arguments are failing miserably)
I can hardly wait to see the results of the mid-term election.Posted by: d.a.n at October 27, 2018 3:14 PM
Thanks to d.a.n. for his thoughtful and extensive post.
I don’t follow polls so I won’t use them to predict election results. I do believe Republicans will gain a seat or two in the Senate and hold the House by a slim margin.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 27, 2018 3:22 PM
j2t2 wrote: Several repubs have said they would try to balance the budget by trashing SS Medicare and Medicaid. Why would you guys support that?Who said that? Who are these “Several repubs”?
Mitch McConnell said “Any deal to reform entitlements like Social Security and Medicare would have to be bipartisan.”,
and Mitch McConnell also perfectly laid out why any “call to cut Medicare, Social Security, and Medicaid won’t happen anytime soon”.
But, I understand why Democrats feel the need to do this sort of fear mongering as the election approaches, since they are desperate and have no other messages to motivate to vote Democrat, except the most die-hard, always-was, and always-will-be Democrats.
Fortunately, I believe there are enough independent voters that won’t like the Democrat’s message, which is:open-borders; more illegal immigration; more sanctuary cities and states; higher taxes; “guilty until proven innocent”, abolish I.C.E.; to abolish the 2nd amendment; “get in their face”; mobs-like behavior; stalk and chase people out of restaurants; etc.Posted by: d.a.n at October 27, 2018 4:00 PM
I was thinking of comments by Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, Marco Rubio and Trump when I commented Royal. I know the repubs have been after SS, Medicare and Medicaid for years. Since 1935 to be exact. This is no secret and surely you would agree with dismantling these programs.
We know GWB wanted to privatize it and Ryan has previously proposed a plan that soured even GWB on this scheme.
Trump has called it a Ponzi scheme as have you and other here on WB.
McConnell has said the 3 programs are the driver of the debt! Rubio and Ryan said the same thing. If they still have control in the next session of Congress I would think it would be the time to start dismantling these programs as they have dome with the ACA.
Be honest guys wouldn’t you like to see these programs done away with?
j2t2 asks us tp “Be honest”?
What about these comments by j2t2?
j2t2 wrote:Posted by: d.a.n at October 27, 2018 8:43 PM
Nice deflection D. but why not be honest and ask the question instead?Posted by: j2t2 at October 28, 2018 10:16 AM
But, I understand why Democrats feel the need to do this sort of fear mongering as the election approaches, since they are desperate and have no other messages to motivate to vote Democrat
D. You seem to have forgotten Paul Ryan and Trump in your response. Then you make this misleading statement ! Why can’t you be honest are you afraid the voters won’t be in favor of dismantling SS, Medicare and Medicaid?
Fearmongering is what Trump has been doing at his rallies. Pay attention and stop with the projecting.Posted by: j2t2 at October 28, 2018 1:08 PM
j2t2, there’s not much point in trying to debate anything with a person who calls others Nazis, Racists, Fasciats, and Beastilalists:
Posted by: d.a.n at October 28, 2018 1:17 PM
- j2t2 wrote: I am not calling anyone a Nazi.
- j2t2 wrote: You complain about the fascist tag [label] you guys on the right have earned.
- j2t2 wrote: In fact I have said many times here on WB [that] you conservatives here on WB remind me of the people of Germany in the late 20’s and early 30’s.
- j2t2 wrote: Welcome to Trumps America, Zeig Heil !
- j2t2 wrote: The people of Germany, a lot of good people fell for this type of blaming those different from us and look where it lead, they were Zeig Heiling to a dictator a few years later.
- j2t2 wrote (accusing others of fascism): It may not be fascism, it may be oligarchy that is the problem but never the less you guys are helping to turn us into something we don’t want to be.
- j2t2 wrote (accusing others of racism): Oh so, if you don’t say what color they are, it makes a difference LOL !
You seem to be targeting just those at the southern border D.A.N. and they are brown skinned.
- j2t2 wrote (comparisons of conservatives on WatchBlog and “Beastialists”): I didn’t imply anything of the sort. This is what I said “Whats the difference between the gringo tourist at the “Tijuana donkey show” and the conservatives on WB [Watchblog] that believe the repubs on the intelligence committee actually have something of substance to show the American people?”
Has anyone noticed how the current “must have” legislation is all wrapped up in a catch phrase?
The Affordable Care Act.
4 words are what we’re supposed to be for or against. There may be hundreds of pages of rules and punishments and fines and laws and guidelines, but we must choose one of two positions, for or against those 4 words.
j2t2 wants us to determine our allegiance to 2 words, “Social Security”. Are we for it or against it, j2t2 asks. If we say we’re against it we’re against all the benefits of a life long savings program to protect against the possibility of disability and old age. If we’re for it we support all the graft, excess, corruption, duplication, fraud that goes along with a program of that magnitude.
I suggest the demand to pidgin hole people with questions such as j2t2’s question about Social Security are not requests for information about a person’s position and desires. They are designed to force people into a position the person asking the question could exploit.
j2t2, are you in favor of Social Security as it is right now? If you are then you are in favor of the many flaws the program has also.
How are any of the problems supposed to be addressed with questions like yours, j2t2? Who here, or anywhere, has proposed doing away with Social Security? Even if my son’s financial advisor suggests he should not count on SS, must he support it wholeheartedly or be demonized if he want’s to improve it? Now, he must support it or be put in jail for evading the tax.
You stated George W. Bush proposed privatizing SS.
We know GWB wanted to privatize it and Ryan has previously proposed a plan that soured even GWB on this scheme.
That’s not true. He wanted to add an option for younger people to privatize their contribution so they have more control of their own money.
I am months away from collecting my share, but if I were to pass on tomorrow I get nothing. My beneficiaries get nothing. My entire lifetime contribution disappears just like that. Is that fair? I don’t think it is fair at all. My son should inherit my due, and GWB’s proposal would have made that possible for those people entering the workforce today.
Politicians in charge of my SS account believe it is not my money. They are calling the proceeds received by those fortunate to live long enough to receive them, a benefit. People on SS claim vehemently it is their money and they deserve it, but they receive it with conditions set by those politicians. How is it their money when others control it?
The social security provisions of today make no sense. It is a Ponzi scheme as Trump says. It is the very epitome of a Ponzi scheme, but we are sold on the idea it is our money. It isn’t my money when I have no control over it.Posted by: Weary Willie at October 28, 2018 1:22 PM
Seems to be a case of if the shoe fits.
Yep another case of those hypocritical liberals.
there’s not much point in trying to debate anything with a person who calls others Nazis, Racists, Fasciats, and Beastilalists:
If you had something intelligent to say this wouldn’t be a problem D. This deflection of yours is just more proof of your hatred and fear.
Beast what D.? I actually said you were a beastilalists! Or is it a lack of comprehension skills that caused you to believe this is what was said? I mean did I say you had s*x with animals for your own pleasure? Or are you going for the big lie thing once again?
I was wondering if you could number all these old quotes, it would make it easier to just give a number than to type it all out in the future.Posted by: j2t2 at October 29, 2018 12:13 AM
D. would have us believe the idea that conservatives going so far to the right they are into the realm of fascism is just impossible yet we have several repubs/fascist who agree with D. on his positions such as this guy who is running on the repub ticket
Or this repub/fascist in his primary.Posted by: j2t2 at October 29, 2018 1:07 AM
Then of course we have the full on repub/conservative/Nazi candidate in Wisconsin who is running for the HoR.
Also on the repub ticket is another repub nationalist spewing far right conservative ideology.
Yet good ol D. gets all insulted for pointing out these things. He doesn’t like it when he is included as part of the group of people being led down the wrong path by those using the same tactics the good people of Germany fell for in the 20’s and 30’s. He chooses to attack the messenger with red herrings and strawman arguments. Taking comments out of context, saying things that weren’t said. Well to f**king bad D. If the shoe fits…..Posted by: j2t2 at October 29, 2018 1:13 AM
I am months away from collecting my share, but if I were to pass on tomorrow I get nothing.
Of course not Weary ..what exactly do you think you would need it for once you have passed?
My beneficiaries get nothing. My entire lifetime contribution disappears just like that. Is that fair? I don’t think it is fair at all.Your better half would in fact be able to collect on your SS as would survivors you are supporting.
My son should inherit my due, and GWB’s proposal would have made that possible for those people entering the workforce today.
Weary is there an insurance plan in the world where that would happen? OASDI is an insurance program not a gamble on the stock market. Old Age Survivors and Disability InsurancePosted by: j2t2 at October 29, 2018 1:28 AM
Politicians in charge of my SS account believe it is not my money.
Well don’t keep voting for scumbag conservative politicians Weary. But you think they are bad just think if it was an insurance company you have paid into for years only to find out you were swindled by the fine print.
They are calling the proceeds received by those fortunate to live long enough to receive them, a benefit.
So does the private insurance companies…so what?
People on SS claim vehemently it is their money and they deserve it, but they receive it with conditions set by those politicians.
I guess you think this is different from the banksters of Wall St. or the Insurance Company executives in some way Weary. I suppose you think the privatized schemes you guys keep proposing would be different!
The smart thing to do here Weary is to not vote conservatives who wants to get rid of your OASDI into office.
What I do know is one you receive the check in the mail you can do what you want with it so this “reasoning” doesn’t make much sense IMHO.
How is it their money when others control it?
In the same way it is their money when it involves a privatized insurance plan of any kind Weary. It is your money that pays your insurance premium even though it is your employers health insurance plan Weary. Yet you don’t control much of anything. Your employer tells you what company you can get insurance from and what plans you can get, not you. The insurance company tells you what doctors are in network and what they will pay for any given procedure if they deem the procedure necessary before you get it done. So why are you squawking about OASDI?Posted by: j2t2 at October 29, 2018 1:54 AM
Oh look a Trump rally . God , the flag, nationalism, returning America to the people who founded it, and a liberal protestor to beat on.Posted by: j2t2 at October 29, 2018 2:23 AM
WW
“That’s not true. He wanted to add an option for younger people to privatize their contribution so they have more control of their own money.”
It was actually a small portion of their contribution. j2 whines about “the volatile stock market”but ignores how the fund has been raided to pay for things in the general fund. So instead of being a fund set aside for people when they get older, it has become another stream of tax revenue for the overbloated federal gov’t to piss away.Posted by: dbs at October 29, 2018 6:28 AM
Anti fascists…… Errrr..more like traffic nazis
These are J2s people.Posted by: dbs at October 29, 2018 7:22 AM
This is how you deal with unruly mobs who don’t understand what “peacefully protesting means.
What insurance program would let just anyone collect benefits from it? As soon as I pay, in it goes out. It doesn’t matter if the recipient paid anything in. What insurance program pays people who do not contribute?
If it were my money my son would inherit that money upon my death. This is not the case where it comes to my SS payments. Had I put that money into a savings account, and interest rates reflected the conditions of the vast majority of Americans saving instead of forced contributions to a ponzi scheme, how much would my savings account be worth at the time of my death?
Where do I go to get a loan from my SS account, j2t2?
j2t2 wrote: I actually said you were a beastialists! … I mean did I say you had s*x with animals for your own pleasure?Yes, j2t2 did compare “beastialists” to “conservatives on WB [WatchBlog]”. See #[08] below.
j2t2 wrote: I was wondering if you could number all these old quotes, it would make it easier to just give a number than to type it all out in the future.Sure. No problem. Seems pretty clear. Let the readers be the judge:
- [01] j2t2 wrote: Weary, I haven’t said you [Weary Willie] are a Nazi.
- [02] j2t2 wrote: I am not calling anyone a Nazi.
- [03] j2t2 wrote: you complain about the fascist tag you guys on the right have earned.
- [04] j2t2 wrote: In fact I have said many times here on WB [that] you conservatives here on WB remind me of the people of Germany in the late 20’s and early 30’s.
- [05] j2t2 wrote: Welcome to Trumps America, Zeig Heil !
- [06] j2t2 wrote: The people of Germany, a lot of good people fell for this type of blaming those different from us and look where it lead, they were Zeig Heiling to a dictator a few years later.
- [07] j2t2 wrote: It may not be fascism, it may be oligarchy that is the problem but never the less you guys are helping to turn us into something we don’t want to be.
- [08] j2t2 wrote (comparing conservatives on Watch Blog to “Beastialists”): I didn’t imply anything of the sort. This is what I said “What’s the difference between the gringo tourist at the “Tijuana donkey show” and the conservatives on WB [Watchblog] that believe the repubs on the intelligence committee actually have something of substance to show the American people?”
dbs, Thanks for the videos :)Posted by: d.a.n at October 29, 2018 9:22 AM
Yes, j2t2 did compare “beastialists” to “conservatives on WB [WatchBlog]”. See #[08] below.
So D. did anybody have an answer to the question? ” “What’s the difference between the gringo tourist at the “Tijuana donkey show” and the conservatives on WB [Watchblog] that believe the repubs on the intelligence committee actually have something of substance to show the American people?””
Are you suggesting the gringo tourist is a beastialist, D. cause that’s the only way you can get to where you are. Why would you tell us tourist in Mexico are beastialist?
You know when you take what is said out of context you don’t really give us the whole picture. It kinda makes us think your cut and paste job is like the conservative media, intentionally misleading.Posted by: j2t2 at October 29, 2018 10:02 AM
HHMMMmmmmm … j252, The truth hurts. You’re not kidding anyone. IF seeing what you write bothers you so much, perhaps you should stop writing things that call or compare (or insinuate) that others are: Beatialists, Nazis, Fascists, Racists, etc.Posted by: d.a.n at October 29, 2018 10:12 AM
It is funny though watching you twist like a pretzel while trying to somehow twist what you wrote to not mean what you so clearly wrote, which is clearly comparing conservatives on Watch Blog to “Beastialists”, or those that watch it
IF seeing what you write bothers you so much, perhaps you should stop writing things that call or compare (or insinuate) that others are: Beatialists, Nazis, Fascists, Racists, etc.
You seem to be confused D., I have never said anything close to “it bothers me”! In fact right now I’m rather proud that you have spent the time going through the archives hunting for my words of wisdom. Any chance you could number them?
I would prefer you grab the entire conversation of course as then it wouldn’t be out of context and a waste of time, but hey do what you do. At least you have managed to deflect the entire thread away from Roy wanting to have a good discussion about issues. Are you really that afraid of the issues D.?
Anyway when you gonna answer the question “Are you suggesting the gringo tourist is a beastialist, D. cause that’s the only way you can get to where you are. Why would you tell us tourist in Mexico are beastialist?Posted by: j2t2 at October 29, 2018 11:40 AM
So we have 4 cases of some combination of Fascist/ Nationalist/ far right wing nuts winning repub primaries or at the least getting 80,000+ votes in the primary. Yet D. gets butt hurt about the comparison of conservatives today to fascist/radical extremist/nationalist/Nazi etc and the good people of Germany who were misled by the propaganda of the Nazi’s of the ‘30’s. Yet here we are the repub have these got in their party running for public office.
but ignores how the fund has been raided to pay for things in the general fund. So instead of being a fund set aside for people when they get older, it has become another stream of tax revenue for the overbloated federal gov’t to piss away.
Dbs, not quite sure what you are talking about does this answer your question
Weary asks “What insurance program would let just anyone collect benefits from it? As soon as I pay, in it goes out. It doesn’t matter if the recipient paid anything in. What insurance program pays people who do not contribute?”
Not sure who just anyone is Weary. Other than survivors and the disabled who doesn’t contribute but receives benefits? I mean you talk about your son but if he were say 8 years old and you died he would receive benefits based on your contributions. If he is older then he has his own SS.
Oh my bad you did number them, good job D. Hey what about that first group from the previous thread any chance you could combine them into one, number them and repost ?Posted by: j2t2 at October 29, 2018 12:04 PM
j2t2 wrote: Anyway when you gonna answer the question “Are you suggesting the gringo tourist is a beastialist, …”No problem. Here is the answer to your question:
- No matter how you [j2t2] try to twist it, you compared conservatives on Watch Blog to Beastialists and/or those that like to watch Beastialists, by asking: “What’s the difference between” them.
IF you don’t understand that, then trying to explain it is hopeless.
[08]j2t2 wrote: What’s the difference between the Gringo tourist at the “Tijuana donkey show” and the conservatives on WB [Watchblog] that believe the repubs on the intelligence committee actually have something of substance to show the American people?”
j2t2 wrote: I have never said anything close to “it bothers me”! In fact right now I’m rather proud that you have spent the time going through the archives hunting for my words of wisdom. Any chance you could number them?It sticks in your craw, because someone finally called you out on all of your name-calling and insinuations that anyone who disagrees with is a:
- Nazi !
- Racist !
- Fascist !
- Stalinist !
- Brown Shirt !
- Traitor !
j2t2 wrote: Oh my bad you did number them, good job D. Hey what about that first group from the previous thread any chance you could combine them into one, number them and repost ?Sure. No problem:
- [01] j2t2 wrote: Weary, I haven’t said you [Weary Willie] are a Nazi.
- [02] j2t2 wrote: I am not calling anyone a Nazi.
- [03] j2t2 wrote: you complain about the fascist tag you guys on the right have earned.
- [04] j2t2 wrote: In fact I have said many times here on WB [that] you conservatives here on WB [WatchBlog] remind me of the people of Germany in the late 20’s and early 30’s.
- [05] j2t2 wrote: Welcome to Trumps America, Zeig Heil !
- [06] j2t2 wrote: The people of Germany, a lot of good people fell for this type of blaming those different from us and look where it lead, they were Zeig Heiling to a dictator a few years later.
- [07] j2t2 wrote: It may not be fascism, it may be oligarchy that is the problem but never the less you guys are helping to turn us into something we don’t want to be.
- [08] j2t2 wrote (comparing conservatives on Watch Blog to “Beastialists” or those that like to watch Beastiality): I didn’t imply anything of the sort. This is what I said “What’s the difference between the Gringo [a disparaging and/or racist term] tourist at the “Tijuana donkey show” and the conservatives on WB [Watchblog] that believe the repubs on the intelligence committee actually have something of substance to show the American people?”
- [09] j2t2 wrote (comparing Trump supporters to Nazis): Oh look a Trump rally [see video of Nazis supporters in 1939] . God , the flag, nationalism, returning America to the people who founded it, and a liberal protestor to beat on.
- [10] j2t2 wrote: How sad D. that you would think that calling names is your best argument…
- [11] j2t2 wrote: IMHO you guys are falsely setting liberals and dems up for persecution in the coming years.
- [12] j2t2 wrote: I look at you guys [Republicans and conservatives on WatchBlog] and see the good people, and you are good people, that were mislead by the fascist [Hitler] of the last century.
- [13] j2t2 wrote (blames Russia for 2016 election): Who give a f**k Obama is gone, Clinton is gone. Trump is here and it is in part due to Russian interference in the election.
- [14] j2t2 wrote: Neither am I a “build a wall on one border to keep the brown guys out” type.
- [15] j2t2 wrote: You have turned into a far right troll who spends his time instigating others into anger.
- [16] j2t2 wrote: Why would the same people who insulted and lied about Obama for 8 years think they deserve respect now that Trump is president?
- [17] j2t2 wrote (blaming Republicans and conservatives): Just doesn’t compare to [pipe]bomb attacks on political opponents does it?
- [18] j2t2 wrote: Yet here we are with conservatives hanging their hats on fearmongering and hatred as a means to win elections.
- [19] j2t2 wrote (again, comparing conservatives on Watch Blog to Beastialists or those that like to watch Beastiality): So D., did anybody have an answer to the question? “What’s the difference between the Gringo [a disparaging and/or racist term] tourist at the “Tijuana donkey show” and the conservatives on WB [Watchblog] that believe the repubs on the intelligence committee actually have something of substance to show the American people?”.
- [20] j2t2 wrote: In fact, right now, I’m rather proud that you have spent the time going through the archives hunting for my words of wisdom.
j2t2 wrote: In fact right now I’m rather proud that you have spent the time going through the archives hunting for my words of wisdom.j2t2 us proud of it. How revealing. Posted by: d.a.n at October 29, 2018 12:34 PM
Say D. any chance you could modify number 9 where you claim [see video of Nazi supporters in 1939] to [see video of American Nazi supporters at Madison Square Gardens in 1939]?
Your version is misleading.
It sticks in your craw, because someone finally called you out on all of your name-calling and insinuations that anyone who disagrees with is a:While you are at it this one is misleading as well D.. Could you clarify that it is your opinion but not factually accurate? I mean I don’t call anyone that I disagree with names just those that support the far right or are politically on the far right.
You have to admit the line between conservatives today and the neo-fascist is a thin one. You guys still up for the proud boys a neo-fascist group, you keep repeating your big lies for them and so on.
I know you don’t like dealing with facts but have I called phx8 any of these names despite us not agreeing on open borders (as an example)?
No problem. Here is the answer to your question:
D. that’s not an answer to my question, which reminds me the original comment was a question yet you are telling us I was making a declaration. I think you are wrong on this one, especially since it is out of context. Did anyone answer that question? And while you are at it could you provide the link that was with that comment?
Ya know D. I am beginning to think you are the one twisting things. But hey if you could make those changes we discussed here perhaps we could see your point.
Posted by: j2t2 at October 29, 2018 1:45 PM
Oh and while you are considering these changes would you also get rid of the [a disparaging and/or racist term] after the word Gringo.
Posted by: j2t2 at October 29, 2018 2:01 PM
The Royal Spanish Academy dictionary tells us it isn’t either of those things in the Spanish language, and Limbaugh doesn’t count.
“You have to admit the line between conservatives today and the neo-fascist is a thin one.”
- Neo-fascism usually includes ultranationalism, populism, authoritarianism, nativism and opposition to immigration, as well as opposition to liberal democracy, parliamentarianism, Marxism, Communism and socialism.
ultranationalism - Most Americans have been extremely patriotic and believed in American exceptionalism for what seems like forever, WAY before Trump.
But in 2018 it is now fascism?
populism - ‘The people’ was written into our founding documents.
But in 2018 it is now fascism?
authoritarianism - Conservatives advocate against strong central power and limited political freedoms. They fight against the leftist idea that individual freedoms are subordinate to the state. In fact, you guys have mocked and criticized them for doing so for decades.
But in 2018 it is now fascism?
nativism and opposition to immigration - Americans have supported LEGAL immigration and opposed ILLEGAL immigration since WAY before Trump.
But in 2018 it is now fascism?
opposition to liberal democracy, parliamentarianism, Marxism, Communism and socialism - THIS is what your claims of neo-fascism is really about.
By all means though, J2, PLEASE give us some facts to back up your claim of this thin line between the right and neo-fascists. Not silly links to German rallies or how saying ‘fake news’ somehow equals an attack on the press. But actual facts that prove your claim.
“You guys still up for the proud boys a neo-fascist group, you keep repeating your big lies for them and so on.”
First, the proud boys are a direct result to the violence perpetrated by leftist groups like antifa.
Second, without the violence from leftist groups, there wouldn’t be groups like the proud boys.
Third, if you are going to condemn the proud boys, at least get it right. They aren’t neo-fascists or white supremacists, FFS. The worst that they are is a group of guys that don’t agree with the social justice warrior and anti-America nonsense, and who are willing to fight back against violent groups like antifa.
You do know that YouTube is free, right?Posted by: kctim at October 29, 2018 2:21 PM
