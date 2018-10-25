Third Party & Independents Archives

Crossing Over Into the Abyss of Violent Terrorism
A Long Island man was detained a few days ago for making threats against Senators Grassley and Collins over their support for Kavanaugh. Old and confused, and reportedly in a wheelchair Ronald DeRisi had even phoned Kavanaugh himself to threaten him.
He seems to be a case of partisan hatred and rage more than ideological fanaticism the way perhaps a younger, radical pro-abortion activist would have reasons - mistaken ones of course - for engaging in some violent action that had to do with their worldview and the supposed sacred right to take the life of the unborn. Or the way someone who will do anything to stop abortion becomes a terrorist himself, consumed by hatred, like Eric Rudolph.
So, what are we to make of the letter bombs/packages/pipe bombs that Democrat politicians and liberal supporters like George Soros have recently received? Most of them have happened in and around New York City, and with over 8 and a half million souls, that's a large enough sample of people to have some true nut jobs within their ranks. But the person could come from anywhere.
Is it led by a lone individual with other copycat imitators then crawling out from under the stove? Is it a crazed alt-right group? We don't really know at this point, and authorities are keeping the data fairly tightly controlled it seems until they need to start making some statements in the cat-and-mouse game that goes on in that sort of a criminal investigation.
The crime has to be branded as terrorism, regardless of how effective - or poorly-made - the bombs turn out to be. This is someone threatening those they disagree with with violent death. But that's also the question: is it disagreement on ideas or just blind partisan rage? Is it a crazed angry lone person? Or is it part of a more organized group? One would think it would perhaps be closer to someone like DeRisi but younger and with some weapons experience, but again, we have no idea at this point.
And it seems to me that someone driven to violence by ideological reasons is far more willing to sustain that violence than someone driven by blind rage. The latter case may go postal in a tragic incident which lasts a few minutes or an hour, but the person driven by hatred based on a world view will keep killing until they are caught.
Despite his clear statement denouncing these attempts, Trump will almost certainly be blamed. It's too tempting to use this likely crazed individual as an effect of the angry, divided political environment and therefore the President's fault, with midterms a little under two weeks away. And, of course, it will be said its Trump's fault because he nominated Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch and has now tilted the court towards conservative, originalist justices unlike any Supreme Court in the past few generations.
That's nonsense, unless one is ready to turn a cultural civil war into a real civil war.
What would be far better would be to have a bipartisan denouncing of these acts - perhaps after we have a little more information from authorities on the nature of the bombs and letters - one where members of congress literally stood shoulder to shoulder and said it was unacceptable.
It's doubtful, unfortunately, that this will happen anytime soon.
This violence will be weaponized - if you'll forgive the tautological absurdity - because it will be seen as advantageous and as a useful storyline in the run up to elections. But will that story line work?
Because if politicians from across the aisle are unwilling to collectively denounce this terrorism then perhaps voters could by rejecting the narrative and focusing on aiding authorities track, find, capture, and send to jail for a long, long time whoever is doing this.
And then go back to voting for whoever they want and staring angrily at lawn signs like any normal person. But never crossing over into the abyss of violent terrorism.Posted by AllardK at October 25, 2018 3:37 PM
I wonder if the pipe bombs have a country of origin stamped on them. You know…made in China; made in Russia.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 25, 2018 4:15 PM
Unless a group of Democrats, or a group of Republicans (current or former people within government) organized the pipe-bomber activities, then it is not the fault of the Democrat or Republican party.
Similarly, it was not the fault of Bernie Sanders that a Bernie Sanders supporter shot Steven Scalise.
So, it is unjustifiable for anyone to be blaming anyone in the Democrat or Republican party for the pipe-bomber.
Even IF it was a false-flag attack (i.e. actually a lone, disgruntled Democrat) who sent the pipe-bombs, it is not the fault of the Democrat party.
However, it does not change the fact that Trump has made several statements that condone violence, but the vast majority of incitement of mob-like behavior, harassment (including instructions on how to do it), and violence is coming from some Democrats (that are or were) in the federal government:
- Hillary Clinton said: “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, for what you care about,” … “That’s why I believe, if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again,”
- source: thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/410566-clinton-you-cant-be-civil-with-a-party-that-wants-to-destroy
- former AG Eric Holder said: “When they go low, we kick them.”
- source: www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/10/11/eric_holder_when_they_go_low_we_kick_them.html
- CA. Representative Maxine Waters said: “If you see anybody from the [Trump] Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station — you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. Tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!”
- source: www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/06/25/maxine_waters_god_is_on_our_side.html
- NJ. Senator Cory Booker said: “Get in their face.”
- source: insider.foxnews.com/2018/07/28/cory-booker-pleads-supporters-get-face-congresspeople
- Barack Obama said: “Argue with neighbors, get in their face …”,)
- source: www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYM6UjwwP90
- Barack Obama said: “If they bring a knife, we bring a gun.”
- source: www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYM6UjwwP90
- Nanci Pelosi condones “collateral damage” to those that disagree with Democrats:
- More hate and mob-like behavior from the left (some being employees of the federal government):
D. has once again posted the big lie when he tells us ” However, it does not change the fact that Trump has made several statements that condone violence, but the vast majority of incitement of mob-like behavior, harassment (including instructions on how to do it), and violence is coming from some Democrats (that are or were) in the federal government:” and then offers up some rather benign statements from 7 prominent dems! As proof of ” the vast majority of incitement of mob-like behavior, harassment (including instructions on how to do it), and violence”.
Should one give any credence for the irrational and poorly thought out excuses of D. one would have to believe the only right wing fascist, radical conservatives or moderate repub to have made any ” incitement of mob-like behavior, harassment (including instructions on how to do it), and violence is Trump himself! The big lie from D. over and over yet still illogical and the work of a very biased propagandist. Only one repub yet all those dems, except of course we all know the right wing has been inciting violence for years now, when they weren’t busy committing violence.
Here D. compare these statements to the ones you falsely claim are so violent from the dems. Perhaps then you will get a grasp of reality and begin to understand what is violence and what isn’t.
D. You do know your boy Trump has blamed the media for the violence aimed at dems, don’t you? Certainly you can agree he is adding gasoline to the fire as he seeks to deflect any responsibility for inciting the right wing to violence. His attack on the media was seeped in lies, as is his norm, and focused mostly on what he considers to be left wing media.
But that ain’t all some on the right are sad these bombs didn’t go off. I think it is time for you to recant your silly exaggerated posts blaming dems for inciting violence.Posted by: j2t2bot at October 25, 2018 10:59 PM
j2t2 bot, Obviously, there is a problem with your reading skills, or comprehension, or both.
I have already written many times that many of Trump’s comments are not acceptable (including that 2nd amendment insinuation).
However, the fact remains, since 2016, the vast majority of incitement of mob-like behavior, harassment (including instructions on how to do it), and violence is coming from some Democrats (that are or were) in the federal government (such as Maxine Waters, Hillary Clinton, Obama, Corey Booker, Eric Holder, Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, etc.).
What part of that do you not understand?
IF you don’t like that fact, stop whining, and disprove it.
Show us where more people in the Trump administration have done what Democrats have done since 2016.
Also, show use where Republicans have participated in more incitement, harassment, and violent behavior then Democrats (e.g.
- http://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2018/07/05/rap-sheet-acts-of-media-approved-violence-and-harassment-against-trump-supporters/
j2t2 bot wrote: I think it is time for you to recant your silly exaggerated posts blaming dems for inciting violence.OK. But only IF you hold your breath until I do so. OK? Why recant?
It is true that many Democrats (who were in, or were in the federal government) have been inciting violence.
Truth hurts, eh?
IF you don’t like that, then simply show us proof to the contrary.
Sounds a lot like TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome).
j2t2, your opinions don’t mean much to me.
I want to see facts, and evidence; not your twisted delusions.
Why is that so hard for you to understand?
Show us the evidence.
I have already written many times that many of Trump’s comments are not acceptable (including that 2nd amendment insinuation).
Oh please d. stop with the phony BS….
No actually what you said was “However, it does not change the fact that Trump has made several statements that condone violence,” D. Big difference. Trump has made more statements than the entire group of benign comments you keep posting from the dems yet you haven’t listed any of them nor have you said they incite violence like you claim the benign dem comments do.
However, the fact remains, since 2016,Nope wrong once again D. The fact is the vast majority of incitement of mob-like behavior, harassment (including instructions on how to do it), and violence is coming from the right wing. You have researched only one side of the issue D. and then you make these foolish pronouncements as if they are factual but they are not. The fact is the rightwing is responsible for the vast majority of incitement of mob-like behavior, harassment (including instructions on how to do it), and violence, D. Posted by: j2t2 at October 26, 2018 12:23 AM
j2t2 bot wrote (repeatedly): Oh, please. Please. Oh, Please, Please, blah, blah, blah, Please … .
j2t2, where is your evidence to disprove the fact that, since 2016, the vast majority of incitement of mob-like behavior, harassment (including instructions on how to do it), and violence is coming from some Democrats (that are or were) in the federal government (such as Maxine Waters, Hillary Clinton, Obama, Corey Booker, Eric Holder, Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, etc.). For example: http://www.watchblog.com/thirdparty/archives/010168.html#433379
Quit whining and pleading please, please, please, like a pathetic cry baby,
Where is your evidence that eclispses this (a list that grows ever longer, daily) ?Posted by: d.a.n at October 26, 2018 8:37 AM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.