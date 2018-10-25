Third Party & Independents Archives

Crossing Over Into the Abyss of Violent Terrorism

A Long Island man was detained a few days ago for making threats against Senators Grassley and Collins over their support for Kavanaugh. Old and confused, and reportedly in a wheelchair Ronald DeRisi had even phoned Kavanaugh himself to threaten him.

He seems to be a case of partisan hatred and rage more than ideological fanaticism the way perhaps a younger, radical pro-abortion activist would have reasons - mistaken ones of course - for engaging in some violent action that had to do with their worldview and the supposed sacred right to take the life of the unborn. Or the way someone who will do anything to stop abortion becomes a terrorist himself, consumed by hatred, like Eric Rudolph.

So, what are we to make of the letter bombs/packages/pipe bombs that Democrat politicians and liberal supporters like George Soros have recently received? Most of them have happened in and around New York City, and with over 8 and a half million souls, that's a large enough sample of people to have some true nut jobs within their ranks. But the person could come from anywhere.

Is it led by a lone individual with other copycat imitators then crawling out from under the stove? Is it a crazed alt-right group? We don't really know at this point, and authorities are keeping the data fairly tightly controlled it seems until they need to start making some statements in the cat-and-mouse game that goes on in that sort of a criminal investigation.

The crime has to be branded as terrorism, regardless of how effective - or poorly-made - the bombs turn out to be. This is someone threatening those they disagree with with violent death. But that's also the question: is it disagreement on ideas or just blind partisan rage? Is it a crazed angry lone person? Or is it part of a more organized group? One would think it would perhaps be closer to someone like DeRisi but younger and with some weapons experience, but again, we have no idea at this point.

And it seems to me that someone driven to violence by ideological reasons is far more willing to sustain that violence than someone driven by blind rage. The latter case may go postal in a tragic incident which lasts a few minutes or an hour, but the person driven by hatred based on a world view will keep killing until they are caught.

Despite his clear statement denouncing these attempts, Trump will almost certainly be blamed. It's too tempting to use this likely crazed individual as an effect of the angry, divided political environment and therefore the President's fault, with midterms a little under two weeks away. And, of course, it will be said its Trump's fault because he nominated Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch and has now tilted the court towards conservative, originalist justices unlike any Supreme Court in the past few generations.

That's nonsense, unless one is ready to turn a cultural civil war into a real civil war.

What would be far better would be to have a bipartisan denouncing of these acts - perhaps after we have a little more information from authorities on the nature of the bombs and letters - one where members of congress literally stood shoulder to shoulder and said it was unacceptable.

It's doubtful, unfortunately, that this will happen anytime soon.

This violence will be weaponized - if you'll forgive the tautological absurdity - because it will be seen as advantageous and as a useful storyline in the run up to elections. But will that story line work?

Because if politicians from across the aisle are unwilling to collectively denounce this terrorism then perhaps voters could by rejecting the narrative and focusing on aiding authorities track, find, capture, and send to jail for a long, long time whoever is doing this.

And then go back to voting for whoever they want and staring angrily at lawn signs like any normal person. But never crossing over into the abyss of violent terrorism.