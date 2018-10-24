Third Party & Independents Archives

In 13 Days President Trump Will Become A Goldarn Hero
So, it’s clear that over the past three decades the dims and reps have worked against the moderate, independent, common sense U.S. voter. They put globalist policies in place to include open borders for immigrants. When the people rejected the North American Union the globalist implemented NAU policies in piecemeal, just ignoring U.S. laws on the books that didn’t fit the globalist agenda.
What with the culmination of the Obama admin it was all but a done deal. Another dim term under the Clinton's would have sealed the fate of the U.S. as a sovereign nation in control of it's borders and subject to the worst trade agreements ever heard round the world.
But, BUT, along comes Trump. As he rode down the elevator he espoused crazi stuff like, building a wall and negotiating fair trade deals, a sovereign nation willing to stand up to the bad guys. Drove the left/right to do everything in their power to 'dump Trump' But, alas, some dozen rep candidates couldn't do it and, in the end, Hillary & Bernie couldn't do it.
They threw the kitchen sink at Trump. The Obama admin conducted the worst offense possible by any government. They conspired to politically destroy a presidential candidate by weaponizing the U.S. intel and security agencies to take Trump down. Miraculously, Trump was elected President. So, the Obama admin conspired further to use the FISA court to enable them to implement a Special Counsel , their insurance policy, to take the elected President down. That failed even more biggly.
This conspiracy is way worse than a traitor, or a few traitors working against the gov't. This conspiracy was implemented to ensure the dims and reps maintained their dictatorial and authoritarian leadership over the PEOPLE. A them and us scenario.
So, Trump has gone on to put a couple of sane, common sense judges on the SC. He's got the economy sailing along, He is backing off the bad guys and building up defenses. He will put troops on the border , if necessary, to stop the invasion brewing near the southern border. A reporter recently asked Trump what was his biggest worry. Trump, responded that he didn't worry about anything. He had not worries. A historical president, similar to Andrew Jackson but way bigger.
So, now we are nearing the midterm elections. This will be a critically decisive election that defines whether the U.S. becomes something of Venezuela with mob rule or continues on as a sovereign republic. Word is that early voting is already at a record high turnout.
I have neighbors who are staunchly ready to vote for the dims. It's mind blowing to me that someone would vote for a Hillary party where some 30k of classified emails were essentially delivered to our enemies and, for a party that committed the worst offense possible in this country in trying to take Trump down.
Thank God for President Trump. Thank God for people with common sense. Thank you d.a.n, for your true facts and independent thinking.
The U.S. will survive these attacks and remain a sovereign republic nation, of that I am sure.
Roy, it must be nice to make all theses claims and not have any truth to back it up. I mean do you have anything on “They put globalist policies in place to include open borders for immigrants.” that would show us you are credible? Which “policies” exactly allowed for open borders?
Myself I consider my self a patriot not an open borders guy.
You also claimed “When the people rejected the North American Union the globalist implemented NAU policies in piecemeal, just ignoring U.S. laws on the books that didn’t fit the globalist agenda.” but you didn’t provide any specifics that would tell us how you arrived at this conclusion, being a common sense guy and all. Cause you sound like one of them
Qanon people with all the silly conspiracy theories.
Once again I am a patriot not a Qanon conspiracy theorist all tangled up in conservative propaganda.
For being a “common sense” voter you sure sound like you don’t have any when you tell us “The Obama admin conducted the worst offense possible by any government. They conspired to politically destroy a presidential candidate by weaponizing the U.S. intel and security agencies to take Trump down.” yet don’t provide one shred of proof to back us such a statement. In fact didn’t the Obama with hold info on the Russian thing until after the election? Or did they do both in the crazy Qanon world you live in? I mean how do you “politically destroy a presidential candidate” after he is elected and no longer a candidate?
Are you suggesting “This conspiracy is way worse than a traitor” to make it seem like Trump isn’t as bad as Obama?
You tell us “So, Trump has gone on to put a couple of sane, common sense judges on the SC.” yet we only know of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh both political activist and from the way Kavanaugh acted at his hearing sane and common sense….are you trying to be funny here? Well…um… in fact it was the traitor McConnell and the repubs on the judiciary committee that allowed Trump to name Gorsuch after they subverted the will of the people, even those with “common sense”. Talk about coup d’état as you and your fellow Qanon friends do!
With your no facts needed insight you claim “This will be a critically decisive election that defines whether the U.S. becomes something of Venezuela with mob rule or continues on as a sovereign republic” but I’m thinking it will be more of a Russia with mob rule now that Trump has declared himself a nationalist.
But that isn’t enough for you…..nope… you then claim “It’s mind blowing to me that someone would vote for a Hillary party where some 30k of classified emails were essentially delivered to our enemies and, for a party that committed the worst offense possible in this country in trying to take Trump down.” Yet she was investigated by the FBI and no charges were filed. The same type of thing occurred during the GWB administration and you hypocrites didn’t think it was a big deal then but that’s common sense for you I guess.
I to wish to “Thank you d.a.n, for your true facts and independent thinking. ” Both of them “true facts” you posted over the past month or so. As far as the rest of the untrue facts you have been bombarding WB with…well the bigger lie repeated often isn’t a true fact. It isn’t even a fact. It is propaganda and it seems Roy has been trying his hand at it.
When “common sense” that tells us a fascist/oligarchy government can interfere in our elections and its alright for a sovereign nation to do nothing about it, one has to question “common sense” it sounds more like cognitive dissonance to me.
But hey you guys are nationalist now that Trump has come out of the closet….right?
“Nationalism is not to be confused with patriotism. Both words are normally used in so vague a way that any definition is liable to be challenged, but one must draw a distinction between them, since two different and even opposing ideas are involved. By ‘patriotism’ I mean devotion to a particular place and a particular way of life, which one believes to be the best in the world but has no wish to force on other people. Patriotism is of its nature defensive, both militarily and culturally. Nationalism, on the other hand, is inseparable from the desire for power. The abiding purpose of every nationalist is to secure more power and more prestige, not for himself but for the nation or other unit in which he has chosen to sink his own individuality.”
George OrwellPosted by: j2t2 at October 24, 2018 2:56 PM
j2t2,
If I recall, d.a.n. was banned from WB some time ago. He posted very similar posts to what we now see, cut and paste jobs. Back then, he wanted to drive traffic to another site. Back then, d.a.n. was a deficit hawk. Today, they are the same long cut and paste jobs, but d.a.n. gets sloppy. He keeps cutting and pasting the same stuff even after it goes out of date and/or disproven.
Roy Ellis- or someone- scrubbed his traitorous article from the 2016 campaign, when he was running off to see Wikileaks and urging others to do so, even after it was clear the Russians were behind the hack, the leaks, and the attack on our elections. Didn’t stop Roy the traitor, though, because he thought it would benefit Trump and Trump supporters. Treason? No problem! It helped bring about the bigotry and racism he so desperately craves.
Remember Kate’s LPosted by: phx8 at October 24, 2018 3:50 PM
So now the people who post the same stuff about ‘Russia’ ‘fascists’ and ‘nazis,’ then post opinion pieces to support their ridiculous claims, are now complaining about what others post?
LOL!!!
Priceless.
If I wasn’t thinking your ‘blue wave’ was going to happen, I’d say you guys were acting kind of desperate.Posted by: kctim at October 24, 2018 4:44 PM
I watch the Chris Cuomo show on CNN once in awhile for grins, and to get more insight into Democrat thinking. Chris is a likable guy and I would love to sit down and have a beer with him.
Last nights show fulfilled both of my reasons for watching his show. I laughed and was also saddened by the convoluted thinking.
It seems that President Trump’s declaration that he is a “nationalist” was akin to him embracing Nazi ideology. Simply silly is too weak an explanation for such views expressed by a reasonably intelligent human being.
No matter how many times President Trump explains his view of America and the world, the Left refuses to listen or catch on. The Left still doesn’t understand why Trump was elected, and why his supporters are so ardent.
The key to understanding President Trump is simple. What he says, is what he means.
Trump wants American citizens to become stronger, wealthier and enjoy ever more freedom from oppressive government.
Trump wants the United States to lead the world in restoring prosperity and peace.
Trump wants every nation to be proud of its achievements and to aim at ever greater success.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 24, 2018 4:45 PM
Wow! phx8 is losing his marbles, I guess. Roy Ellis is a traitor?! Simply Wow!
d.a.n isn’t it peculiar that phx8 claims your information is out of date, but the problems defined in your comments are still present? What’s it been? A decade, and still the same problems are present. I remember waiting for Obama to start fundementally changing the nation and all I saw was a continuation of Bush’s policies. Gitmo never did close. It never came close to getting closed. He constantly crowed about how the debt and deficit was too large and was destroying the middle class and then proceeded to add 10 trillion to it.
Now Trump is putting the brakes on and phx8’s cage is rattled. Back up your comment, phx8.
Article 3, Section 3, Clause 1 Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort. No Person shall be convicted of Treason unless on the Testimony of two Witnesses to the same overt Act, or on Confession in open Court.
Do you want to fill us in on the details you’ve obviously left out of your assertion, phx8?
You know, there’s been a plague of people using terms that are mis-defined by the user. This plague affects the conversation between the user and the listener. Perhaps phx8 is using the term, but believes it to mean something else. You never can tell with phx8. It’s not like he’s never been wrong before.Posted by: Weary Willie at October 24, 2018 5:25 PM
Roy wrote: So, it’s clear that over the past three decades the dims and reps have worked against the moderate, independent, common sense U.S. voter. They put globalist policies in place to include open borders for immigrants. When the people rejected the North American Union the globalist implemented NAU policies in piecemeal, just ignoring U.S. laws on the books that didn’t fit the globalist agenda.Yes, for decades.
But, it is much, much more sinister than that.
The Demorats reasons for what they have been doing for decades, is much, much more sinister than that.
The Democrats have, despicably, schemed for decades to use massive illegal immigration to acqire power, via more representatives in the House, based on state populations, via re-apportionment of representatives based on population which is based on the Every-10-Year-CENSUS.
You can’t get much more despicable than that.
That is why Democrats have pandered (for decades) to illegal immigrants, via promises of citizenship, promises of amnesty, promises of welfare, housing, food stamps, education, etc., etc., etc.
And that is truly despicable, when Demorats feign compassion, but actually seek power for the Democrat party, by luring illegal immigrants to the U.S., despite many illegal immigrants that die along the thoudsands of miles to journey to the U.S.
Hopefully, enough voters are starting to figure this out.
All other parties should finally be catching on to the devious Demorats’ despicable scheme; otherwise, the Republican Party, Green Party, Constitution Party, and ALL other parties are history.
Roy wrote: What with the culmination of the Obama admin it was all but a done deal. Another dim term under the Clinton’s would have sealed the fate of the U.S. as a sovereign nation in control of it’s borders and subject to the worst trade agreements ever heard round the world.Yes. Obama also claimed that GDP could never rise about 2.0%. However, today, it is above 4.2%.
Roy wrote: But, BUT, along comes Trump. As he rode down the elevator he espoused crazi stuff like, building a wall and negotiating fair trade deals, a sovereign nation willing to stand up to the bad guys. Drove the left/right to do everything in their power to ‘dump Trump’ But, alas, some dozen rep candidates couldn’t do it and, in the end, Hillary & Bernie couldn’t do it.That is because so many voters were so, so, so sick and tired of corrupt politicians.
Roy wrote: They threw the kitchen sink at Trump. The Obama admin conducted the worst offense possible by any government. They conspired to politically destroy a presidential candidate by weaponizing the U.S. intel and security agencies to take Trump down. Miraculously, Trump was elected President. So, the Obama admin conspired further to use the FISA court to enable them to implement a Special Counsel , their insurance policy, to take the elected President down. That failed even more biggly.The phx8 bot and j2t2 bot still think Trump colluded with the Russions, and are completely blind to the subversion and corruption in the FBI, DOJ, IRS, etc., etc., etc. In the phx8 bot’s and j2t2 bot’s twisted, perverted logic, the corruption is the FBI, DOJ, and IRS are a figment of everyone else’s imagination.
Roy wrote: This conspiracy is way worse than a traitor, or a few traitors working against the gov’t. This conspiracy was implemented to ensure the dims and reps maintained their dictatorial and authoritarian leadership over the PEOPLE. A them and us scenario. So, Trump has gone on to put a couple of sane, common sense judges on the SC. He’s got the economy sailing along, He is backing off the bad guys and building up defenses. He will put troops on the border , if necessary, to stop the invasion brewing near the southern border.Yes, it is despicable. But the brainwashed j2t2 bot’s and phx8 bot’s programming is insufficient to process the truth. They are stuck in an infinite loop that only knows how to call everyone racists, fascits, and Nazis, who diagrees with them.
Roy wrote: So, now we are nearing the midterm elections. This will be a critically decisive election that defines whether the U.S. becomes something of Venezuela with mob rule or continues on as a sovereign republic. Word is that early voting is already at a record high turnout.Yes, this is a very critical election.
We are at a critical tipping point.
IF the Democrats’ blue wave succeeds, it will be a failure for the nation.
Roy wrote: I have neighbors who are staunchly ready to vote for the dims. It’s mind blowing to me that someone would vote for a Hillary party where some 30k of classified emails were essentially delivered to our enemies and, for a party that committed the worst offense possible in this country in trying to take Trump down.
Me too. Not many, but a few.
And I have listened to their whining, and complaining about Trump since 2016.
I shudder to think how much worse that could get IF the blue wave fails.
Roy wrote: Thank God for President Trump. Thank God for people with common sense.Yes! Trump has probably accmplished more (and in only 22 months) than any other president, ever.
Roy wrote: Thank you d.a.n, for your true facts and independent thinking.Thanks Roy.
Roy wrote: The U.S. will survive these attacks and remain a sovereign republic nation, of that I am sure.I truly hope so.
I voted (early) yesterday, but I did NOT for any Democrats, because Democrats want:
- [01]open borders; WHY? for votes via re-apportionment of representatives based on population, which does not verify citizenship;
- [02]another amnesty like in 1989, which quadrupled the problem;
- [03]more sanctuary cities and states;
- [04]more state attorney generals, like A.G. Xavier Baccera (California), who threatens to prosecute anyone who assists ICE;
- [05]more mayors like Libby Schaaf (Oakland, CA), who warns illegal immigrants before an ICE raid to arrest criminal illegal immigrants;
- [06]pander to illegal immigrants for votes (via demographic shift for more representatives and electoral votes, because CENSUS does not verify citizenship);
- [07]raise taxe; taxes are high enough; the federal government receives $Trillion$ already; the federal government needs to cut spending;
- [08]to reward failure and laziness; Demorats want a nanny state with citizens increasingly dependent on the government; Democrats want more massive, corrupt, and inefficient cradle-to-grave government programs; Democrats want to try to disguise their envy and jealousy as demands fro equality;
- [09]to disguise their desire for power for THEIR party as compassion for illegal immigrants;
- [10]to embrace “Guilty until proven innocent”; the end of the rule-of-law;
- [11]to encourage forcible and violent suppression of opposition (an element of fascism);
- [12]to abolish the 2nd amendment;
- source: www.breitbart.com/the-media/2018/07/05/rap-sheet-acts-of-media-approved-violence-and-harassment-against-trump-supporters/
The phx8 bot and j2t2 bot complain about other peoples’ facts, despite their own statements being disproved, repeatedly.
phx8 bot and j2t2 bot post a lot of opinions, but very few facts and sources to verify their arguments, and conveniently ignore all instances where their statements are disproved.
phx8 bot and j2t2 bot might be right once in a while, but are, for the most part, far from reality.
I was banned a long time ago for far less than the insults (i.e. for insults of your hero, Stephen Daughberty), but the insults that the phx8 bot and j2t2 bot hurl at everyone today that disagree with your, such as the j2t2 bot and the phx8 bot calling everyone racists, fascists, Nazis, xenophobes, traitor, etc. , would have you banned in a heartbeat in the old Watchblog days.
Comments today, by the the j2t2 bot and the phx8 bot, reveal, repeatedly, the hypocrisy and depravity of the j2t2 bot and the phx8 bot.
The actions of the “Proud Boys” are not acceptable.
The main point is that the vast majority of mob-like behavior is by many Democrats (some in Congress), and others on the left: http://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2018/07/05/rap-sheet-acts-of-media-approved-violence-and-harassment-against-trump-supporters/
As for as traitors go, the numerous comments by the j2t2 bot and phx8 bot characterize the most traitorous rhetoric ever written on WatchBlog.com.
Of course, the phx8 bot and j2t2 bot don’t agree with that, because they are dyfunctional, and all they know how to do is call everyone they disagree with: racists, fascists, Nazis, xenophobes, traitor, etc.
Well, as sad as it makes the the phx8 bot and j2t2 bot, that’s not going to work any more.
And one of the things that makes me happy is being on the true side of the truth, what is fair, and what is just.
That makes it so much easier to argue any position, without getting twisted into a pretzel while trying to rationalize and perpetute lies and depravity.
Yeah, I don’t try to respond to the dim view of the world. Hopeless, rock wall, etc.
But, I do appreciate that folks like d.a.n will take the time to bury them with truth and facts. But, again, you get the rock wall thing…
So, I just post the truth as I know it to be and use a common sense approach to suggested solutions like, ‘build the wall’.
What is there to say, why would one bother to debate, on an issue like the Clinton email compromise? Every person in this country should know that Comey changed his report from stating ‘grave’ damage to ‘serious’ damage relative to the compromise.
To know, and still deny - no reason for debate, and so on …Posted by: Roy Ellis at October 24, 2018 6:00 PM
Close, but make that change from ‘grossly negligent’ to ‘extremely careless’. Hillary did compromise - lock her up …Posted by: Roy Ellis at October 24, 2018 6:06 PM
Hey dim bots, did you get all that cut’n paste from d.a.n? Better get it in your data base, churn it and post it toute suite.Posted by: Roy Ellis at October 24, 2018 6:15 PM
- nationalism Definition: . noun. Devotion, especially excessive or undiscriminating devotion, to the interests or culture of a particular nation-state. The belief that nations will benefit from acting independently rather than collectively, emphasizing national rather than international goals.
- Nationalist Definition: a person who advocates political independence for a country. “a Scottish nationalist”
Sounds a lot like: America First!
What is wrong with that?
What is so bad about that?
Since when did “Nationalism” become a dirty word?
Why are Democraps always trying to redine words?
Agree d.a.n. I’m somewhat surprised that the dims haven’t changed the old (more than a decade) meaning of nationalism as you quoted.
Was watching the communist news network a day or so ago and a talking head was making the point that the word nationalism is a blacklisted word in the 21st century as it has accepted connotation as ‘white nationalist’.
The communist news network has, for the last two days, run a banner at the bottom of the screen denoting something like ‘all bombs have been addressed to TRUMP targets’. While at the same time the talking heads are bleeting about civility.
24/7 we listen to the msm/fake news/communist news network espousing negative spiel about TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP. If Trump says something like ‘people shouldn’t be sending bombs around’ fake news will spend hours knocking how he didn’t say it right, didn’t say the right thing, and so on . .
At the moment they are bitching about Trump not calling all the bomb targets and what, sympathizing with them?
Last evening the communist news networks Cuomo had a sessions with his brother, Gov Cuomo of Ny. They both agreed that Trump is a hater, divider, leading to the bomber going off the rails.
The current banner reads:
“Multiple explosive devices sent to prominent Trump targets”
Right, Cuomo/CNN and Gov Cuomo plotting against Trump. Just as CNN and the DNC (Donna Shelela / Wasserman Schultz) were in bed together railing / plotting against Trump. The msm/fake news and the dims are still in bed together and have ramped up the rhetoric, to no avail…
Now CNN is saying Trump is assigning blame to the media less than 12 hours after calling for peace and civility. Yet, withing a couple of hours after the first bombs were discovered CNN was up and referring that Trump’s megaphone had cause the bomber to send bombs around. Four hours hadn’t gone by b4 they were out there blaming Trump.
So, it’s clear the MSM/fake news/communist news network is going to stick with it, even after the midterms. I would say they will stay with it as long as Trump is President or longer.
Well, it’s become very entertaining to keep up with the tit for tat, especially as Trump biggly wins every round.
Hey, new banner:
“Trump has no plans to claim any personal responsibility for inciting serial bomber”
Hey, new banner:
Trump Cnfidante tells CNN the President thinks he hes been treated unfairly; bears no responsibility”
24/7 as they grind themselves into the dirt. I don’t see any harm in letting them go at it. At some point in the future they will change, be bought out, etc…
Both Trump and the MSM are entertaining to me, so long as Trump is winning…Posted by: Roy Ellis at October 25, 2018 11:30 AM
Why is nationalism a bad thing?
The definition of nationalism is fairly benign:
“… a political, social, and economic system characterized by the promotion of the interests of a particular nation, especially with the aim of gaining and maintaining sovereignty (self-governance) over the homeland. The political ideology of nationalism holds that a nation should govern itself, free from outside interference and is linked to the concept of self-determination. Nationalism is further oriented towards developing and maintaining a national identity based on shared, social characteristics, such as culture and language, religion and politics, and a belief in a common ancestry.[1][2] Nationalism, therefore, seeks to preserve a nation’s culture, by way of pride in national achievements, and is closely linked to patriotism…”
Wikipedia
From the same article:
“It can be a belief that citizenship in a state should be limited to one ethnic, cultural, religious, or identity group…”
Nationalism has been a driving force behind many revolutionary movements. It has also been a driving force behind the Confederacy, the current behavior of Russia in the Ukraine and Crimea, the British Empire, and the Axis Powers of WWII.
There is a great acronym for remember the causes of WWI:
MAIN
Militarism, Alliances, Imperialism, and Nationalism. The definition at the beginning of the comment is a more positive take on nationalism. The negative side of nationalism promotes the superiority of one country over others; the superiority of one culture, or one ethnic group, or one language over others.
Nationalism is one of the root causes of WWI and WWII. The whole point of establishing globalism and a strong international community, with security assured by the US, is to prevent future outbreaks of nationalism, militarism, and imperialism from sparking future world wars, episodes ethnic cleansing, and the like.
So, yeah. A U.S. President declaring ‘I’m a nationalist’ scares the crap out of anyone who knows anything about history.
Posted by: phx8 at October 25, 2018 12:20 PM
U.S. Nationalism also stopped the Kaiser. U.S. nationalism also stopped Hitler. U.S. Nationalism founded the very country called the United States of America. The defeat of the Confederacy lead to American nationalism after the Civil War. The 14th amendment established a national identity. The U.S. space program that landed a man on the moon couldn’t be accomplished without U.S. Nationalism. Proof? What other country planted a flag on the moon? Anyone? phx8? You don’t know? None! But, you did know that, didn’t you? You just decided to ignore it, right? Just like you’ve ignored all the other positive accomplishments led by American Nationalism as demonstrated by your latest rant. A regurgitation of negative experiences designed to make a political point.
It must be hell being consumed by such negativity. Your comment shows no pride, no self worth, no bonding with your country. All you see is an avenue of degradation to gain power, even at the expense of the country you claim to be saving.Posted by: Weary Willie at October 25, 2018 12:56 PM
It was a lack of U.S. Nationalism demonstrated by “the war is lost!” statements by prominent Democratics that extended the Iraq War. It was a lack of U.S. nationalism that made Democratics assume troops serving in Iraq were murderers. It was a lack of U.S. Nationalism that exploited some unfortunate photos of Iraqi prisoners for political gain.
The lack of Democratic’s sense of national pride and it being replaced with partisan power mongering is what has fractured this nation.Posted by: Weary Willie at October 25, 2018 1:10 PM
If you want to talk about history, phx8, it helps to remember all of the history, not just parts that support your political bend.Posted by: Weary Willie at October 25, 2018 1:11 PM
WW,
“U.S. Nationalism also stopped the Kaiser.”
Not really. The US wanted to stay out of the Great War. It was manipulated into entering WWI on behalf of the Brits. The Germans tried, too, but she Brits simply did it better than them. In practical terms, there was very little difference between the Brits and the Germans in WWI.
After WWI and during the run-up to WWII, nationalism led the US to turn inwards, reject the League of Nations, and pursue isolationism, with catastrophic results for the world. The American isolationists slogan was “America First.” I kid you not. They sided with the Nazis, at least as far as keeping the US neutral during the next war. Movements towards ethnic purification in the US, such as the Immigration Act of 1924, which sought to bar all immigration, the Asian Exclusion Act, and the incarceration of Japanese Americans were manifestations of this strain of American nationalism.
The 14th amendment does just the opposite of what American nationalists (especially the ethnic strain of nationalism in the US, white nationalism) because it establishes equal protection under the law, rather than asserting inequality, namely, the supremacy of one group/race/language/culture over another.
The US has pursued globalization as the best way to promote peace and the spread of American ideals- liberty, freedom, human rights, and equal treatment under the law. Turning towards nationalism, and promoting the self-interest of the country at the expense of others, does just the opposite of globalization.
It is hard to see the upside to nationalism in terms of the Iraq War.
Posted by: phx8 at October 25, 2018 2:31 PM
phx8 bot wrote: So, yeah. A U.S. President declaring ‘I’m a nationalist’ scares the crap out of anyone who knows anything about history.Ha ha !
That is funny!
Is it possible to “scare the crap out of” a bot?
The main stream media must have recently reprogrammed the phx8 bot to fear “Nationalists”.
phx8 bot and j2t2 bot now have a new name to call other people who disagree with them, Democrats, and similar ilk: “Nationalist”!
Everyone that disagrees with them are:
- Nazis !
- Racists !
- Fascists !
- Xenophobes !
- Bigots !
- Mysoginsts !
- Sexists !
- Stalinists !
- Brown Shirts !
- Old white men !
- and now, Nationalists !
I think this nonsense over the word “Nationalist” is a prime example of desperation by some Democrats and some on the left to find something, anything, negative to say about Trump and his administration.
phx8 bot wrote: … the Asian Exclusion Act, and the incarceration of Japanese Americans were manifestations of this strain of American nationalism.Putting Japanese immigrants (legal immigrants) in internment camps was wrong. That was done by Franklin D. Roosevelt (Democrat), who many Democrats consider one of the best U.S. Presidents of all time.
“At the moment they are bitching about Trump not calling all the bomb targets and what, sympathizing with them?”
I heard that comment on CNN this morning Roy and was stunned. President Trump needs to phone Obama and the Clintons to warn them of the danger and tell them he has their back?
I would take that as an insult. Trump would be assuming that Obama and the Clinton’s are dunces. Hmmm…
“So, yeah. A U.S. President declaring ‘I’m a nationalist’ scares the crap out of anyone who knows anything about history.”
We understand you are scared phx8. Some Liberals think like a commie or Nazi. Trump doesn’t think that way; he never has and never will.
I suppose my supporting President Trump and “nationalism” makes me a supporter of tyranny too. Bat-shit crazy.
We know that phx8 is a globalist. He has written that he would prefer no national borders at all. That anyone and everyone should be allowed into our country. He stands for demolishing the United States of America. He wishes to replace the Constitution with United Nation proclamations. He is a dangerous ideologue. He has been lured by the siren song of Global Socialism.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 25, 2018 3:04 PM
It is hard to see the upside to nationalism in terms of the Iraq War.
From the left’s perspective I understand, considering it was the left’s political weapon of choice at the time.
The US has pursued globalization as the best way to promote peace and the spread of American ideals- liberty, freedom, human rights, and equal treatment under the law.I don’t know how you can say that. The left is destroying American ideals. The left attacks the freedom of speech with political correctness. People are being sued into bankruptcy and others lose their livelihood because someone was offended by their speech. Equal treatment under the law went out the window with Comey’s press conference. Human rights were being crushed at the Bork, Thomas, and Kavanaugh hearings.
Turning towards nationalism, and promoting the self-interest of the country at the expense of others, does just the opposite of globalization.Unlike you, phx8, I find it interesting that the rest of the world was protected and rescued from starvation and misery of the early 20th century by that very country that put it’s self interests above the wants of others. That nationalism changed the world’s economy. The entire world benefited from that isolationism and nationalism.
The left cannot champion American Ideals. That is obvious. The history of this country, in the left’s eyes, started in 1913. American Ideals are being replaced with dependency and fear. Intelligence is being replaced with emotion. Equality is replacing the individual’s exceptionalism.
What makes you support these results, phx8? What is the end result?Posted by: Weary Willie at October 25, 2018 3:08 PM
Show of hands please.
Who would consider the patriots fighting the revolutionary war and our Founders to be “NATIONALISTS”
I CERTAINLY WOULD.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 25, 2018 3:12 PM
Correction and more info on the communist news network acting like a slut for the dims
Was Donna Brazile who was DNC and communist news commentator during the 2016 campaign.
“On March 17, 2017, Brazile admitted to forwarding debate questions to Clinton’s campaign during the 2016 Democratic primary, while she was Vice Chair of the DNC and working as a CNN commentator.[42][43][44] In an essay she wrote for TIMEmagazine, she said, “Then in October, a subsequent release of e-mails revealed that among the many things I did in my role as a Democratic operative and D.N.C. Vice Chair prior to assuming the interim D.N.C. Chair position was to share potential town hall topics with the Clinton campaign.” Brazile went on to explain: “My job was to make all our Democratic candidates look good, and I worked closely with both campaigns to make that happen. But sending those e-mails was a mistake I will forever regret”
That’s the least of it. Seems the whole MSM was/is in bed with the dims. They deserve each other, biggly…
https://observer.com/2016/11/mainstream-media-recap-who-colluded-with-the-clinton-campaign/
Just days before the election and the President is proposing a 10% tax cut for the middle class. And, today, he has stated he will lower drug costs for citizens by some 70B over 5 years. I would think that would be the clincher for these midterm elections.
Trump says he’s taking ‘revolutionary’ action to lower drug prices
Yeah, dims are determined to change this country to their own liking, one word at a time … ‘nationalist’, ‘gender’ and so on …
They named their military units after their state. I’d say they were Nationalists as far as their state went. Their state was their country.
To form a more perfect union…
That’s nationalism. phx8 would have us say, “To form a more perfect world…”.
All the colonies had a common goal. All the world’s countries don’t. phx8’s globalism could only come together if all the world’s countries had a common goal, as the colonies did.
Our country has already demonstrated when we consider our own country first the rest of the world will tag along. phx8’s final goal may be a One World Government, but that’s an unreasonable request. I don’t think Trump and the rest of the country is willing to jump in with both feet when half the world would resist a global government.
If Canada and Mexico and the other southern states want to share in the American experience all they have to do is repeat after me:
I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
Apply for statehood and I’m sure we could arrange a star on that banner, long may it wave. We’ll arrange the furniture in Congress, maybe add a couple of judges, and they’re all set! The procedure is defined in the constitution, so there’s no new laws to be written.
Those countries should consider that route instead of starting a war with an invasion of our country.
Posted by: Weary Willie at October 25, 2018 5:40 PM
Royal tells us “The key to understanding President Trump is simple. What he says, is what he means.”
Yeah Royal except when you guys are trying to find excuses for Trump over what he has said. Then it is his actions…right? I mean the man said he was a nationalist and it appears your fellow conservatives are warming up to the realization they are as well, judging from the comments in this thread anyway. What Trump got wrong was the definition of globalist IMHO.
The main point is that the vast majority of mob-like behavior is by many Democrats (some in Congress), and others on the left:
Oh please D. we have been over this and you are wrong. You can keep cutting and pasting the big lies but they are still nothing more than the tactics of the fascist. You have exaggerated and projected but you are still wrong. I have been over examples in other threads of your big lies and won’t re post on this thread just because you insist upon the constant repetition of the big lie. That doesn’t mean the big lies won it only means it is a waste of time and as your big lies have increased in length who really reads them anymore? That was the problem you had here the last time wasn’t it.
The fact is “mob-like” behavior comes from the radical conservatives/repubs/nationalist/fascist, or populist as Roy would have you believe, holding rallies and then attacking or inciting those opposed to their fascist ideology. This has been demonstrated over and over again with their rallies around the country.
Even today we see where your copycat rhetoric leads. Pipe bombs sent to the dems victimized by the Qanon conspiracies. The dems that Trump has dehumanized over the past 2 years. The dems your copycat rhetoric has dehumanized. Yet you still try to tell us it is the dems that are the violent ones for speech! That D. is the problem with repeating conservative movement big lies. You lose credibility along with the integrity you gave up when you defended Trump big lies.
Weary the reality of the issue is Trump is a nationalist and now that you guys have jumped on board after denying this for so long it is you and your fellow nationalist that are trying to redefine the term. Trying to blame the Iraq war on a lack of nationalism is laughable. Trying to accuse the dems of a lack of patriotism is laughable. It is as George Orwell has said nationalism is about getting and keeping power but you are confused on the issue and projecting. Perhaps Einstein said it best “I am against any nationalism, even in the guise of mere patriotism. Privileges based on position and property have always seemed to me unjust and pernicious, as did any exaggerated personality cult.”.Posted by: j2t2bot at October 25, 2018 6:46 PM
Well fellows, we can rest easy now that j2t2 has posted his usual fascist and Nazi comments. He has nothing new, nothing original, and nothing worth reading. He must have a robo-keyboard that just types this crap for him.
He does hint that the pipe bombs are Conservative inspired. Any proof Pal. Put up or shut up.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 25, 2018 6:52 PM
Royal Flush wrote: Well fellows, we can rest easy now that j2t2 has posted his usual fascist and Nazi comments.
Ha ha!
Yes, and it is no surprise that the j2t2 bot, and other Democrats now blames Trump and conservatives for the pipe-bomber.
Yes, j2t2 bot, again, repeatedly, calls people (that disagree with j2t2) fascists:
j2t2 bot wrote: You can keep cutting and pasting the big lies but they are still nothing more than the tactics of the fascist.
The truth is, the truth hurts!
The j2t2 bot continues to offer only opinion, but no facts; only more circular, robotic name-calling.
The j2t2 bot could, instead, spend time to find and post proof that disproves what others say, but appears that the j2t2 bot finds it much easier to repeatedly call others big liars, and::
- Nazis !
- Racists !
- Fascists !
- Xenophobes !
- Bigots !
- Mysoginsts !
- Sexists !
- Stalinists !
- Brown Shirts !
- Traitors !
- Cultists !
- Trump supporters; Trump defenders !
- Conservative propagandists; part of the conservative movement !
- and now, Nationalists !
HHMMmmmm … does any of that qualify as trying to dehumnanize people?!?
The best way to argue a position is with facts, research, and information; not repeatedly calling people racists, fascists, Nazis, and nationalists.
The truth hurts, and what truly hurts j2t2 and phx8 the most is that the vast majority of incitement of violence, mob-like behavior, and violence is coming from some Democrats, and similar ilk on the left since 2016. j2t2 and phx8 would love to disprove that, but they can’t, or they won’t.
IF j2t2 and phx8 can provide decent and convincing counter-arguments, but won’t, it makes one wonder IF they are shills whose purpose is to stir up counter-arguments by conservatives.
IF j2t2 and phx8 can’t provide decent and convincing counter-arguments, then it makes one wonder about their credibility.
IF j2t2 and phx8 are on the side of the truth, why not simply prove it with credible evidence and research?
Why not simply show us (since 2016) that the majority of acts of violence, harassment, violence, and incitement has come from Republicans and some on the right?
Again, while there is no shortage of mob-like behavior and violence from both sides for many years, the vast majority of evidence shows that the vast majority of incitement of violence, mob-like behavior, and violence is coming from some Democrats, and similar ilk on the left since 2016.
IF you disagree, simply show us why that is FALSE?
All that is required is show us a long, long, list of incidents.
That should not be too hard to disprove, IF you are on the side of the truth.
Give us a list, and we will compare it to the large and growing list of mob-like behavior and violence from some Democrats and others on the left.
I had not even given much thought to the word “nationalist” until Trump said he was a “nationalist”.
He explained it is “America First !”
How has it harmed anyone, so far (during Trumps 20 months in office)?
And, please, don’t bring up Iraq, because that was a HUGE mistake by George W. Bush (one of the worst presidents ever, in my opinion).
j2t2 bot wrote: That D. is the problem with repeating conservative movement big lies.LOL ! What about the j2t2 bot repeatedly offerring little or no evidence, only opinion, no sources, and then followed by the same circular and repetitive name-calling; calling others racists, fascists, Nazis, and nationalists ?
Does that qualify as “repetitive”?
Funny, and ironic, how those most guilty of something are the first to accuse others of the same thing.
IF one wants credibility, perhaps one should try harder to find facts and sources to support their claims, because repeatedly calling people racists, fascists, Nazis, and nationalists does not seem to be working, does it?
Simply stating opinions repeatedly, that are unsupported by adequate facts and research is typical of someone who suspects or knows they are on the wrong side of the truth, but unable to admit it.
Is that why others’ links to proof and statistics bothers you so much? The truth hurts?
IF you want that hurt to stop, try doing some research and fact finding first.
IF you disagree with someone else’s assertions, why not find some convincing evidence to the disprove it, rather than resort to repeatedly calling (those that disagree) racists, fascists, Nazis, and nationalists?
IF you disagree with someone, why not educate us with some courter-evidence to prove your postion?
OR, is simply easier to repeatedly call others (who disagree with you) racists, fascists, Nazis, and nationalists ?
The bombs were all fake. None of them went off. Did anyone see any postmarks on that package?Posted by: Weary Willie at October 25, 2018 9:12 PM
“I have been over examples in other threads…”
No, you have not J2. You have dismissed and outright ignored the facts that have been presented, and the few examples you have been able to provide have been debunked.Posted by: kctim at October 26, 2018 7:42 AM
