Third Party & Independents Archives

In 13 Days President Trump Will Become A Goldarn Hero

So, it’s clear that over the past three decades the dims and reps have worked against the moderate, independent, common sense U.S. voter. They put globalist policies in place to include open borders for immigrants. When the people rejected the North American Union the globalist implemented NAU policies in piecemeal, just ignoring U.S. laws on the books that didn’t fit the globalist agenda.



What with the culmination of the Obama admin it was all but a done deal. Another dim term under the Clinton's would have sealed the fate of the U.S. as a sovereign nation in control of it's borders and subject to the worst trade agreements ever heard round the world.

But, BUT, along comes Trump. As he rode down the elevator he espoused crazi stuff like, building a wall and negotiating fair trade deals, a sovereign nation willing to stand up to the bad guys. Drove the left/right to do everything in their power to 'dump Trump' But, alas, some dozen rep candidates couldn't do it and, in the end, Hillary & Bernie couldn't do it.

They threw the kitchen sink at Trump. The Obama admin conducted the worst offense possible by any government. They conspired to politically destroy a presidential candidate by weaponizing the U.S. intel and security agencies to take Trump down. Miraculously, Trump was elected President. So, the Obama admin conspired further to use the FISA court to enable them to implement a Special Counsel , their insurance policy, to take the elected President down. That failed even more biggly.



This conspiracy is way worse than a traitor, or a few traitors working against the gov't. This conspiracy was implemented to ensure the dims and reps maintained their dictatorial and authoritarian leadership over the PEOPLE. A them and us scenario.

So, Trump has gone on to put a couple of sane, common sense judges on the SC. He's got the economy sailing along, He is backing off the bad guys and building up defenses. He will put troops on the border , if necessary, to stop the invasion brewing near the southern border. A reporter recently asked Trump what was his biggest worry. Trump, responded that he didn't worry about anything. He had not worries. A historical president, similar to Andrew Jackson but way bigger.

So, now we are nearing the midterm elections. This will be a critically decisive election that defines whether the U.S. becomes something of Venezuela with mob rule or continues on as a sovereign republic. Word is that early voting is already at a record high turnout.

I have neighbors who are staunchly ready to vote for the dims. It's mind blowing to me that someone would vote for a Hillary party where some 30k of classified emails were essentially delivered to our enemies and, for a party that committed the worst offense possible in this country in trying to take Trump down.

Thank God for President Trump. Thank God for people with common sense. Thank you d.a.n, for your true facts and independent thinking.

The U.S. will survive these attacks and remain a sovereign republic nation, of that I am sure.

