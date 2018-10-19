Third Party & Independents Archives

If Trump Ever Gets Word of This Scandal

Black Americans for the President’s Agenda have run a radio ad in Arkansas’ 2nd district that is unsubtle to put it politely and seems to try to blend Jim Crow with Justice Kavanaugh’s hearings on Capitol Hill. The man the ad is either supporting or targeting seems to be the district’s GOP representative French Hill, a moderately wonky Republican who served at Treasury and at the Economy Policy Council for Bush 41 and has fairly extensive experience in the financial industry. And of course has been the 2nd district’s representative since 2014.

The ad features two women who are clearly black speaking about how the Kavanaugh hearings mean that any overturning of the presumption of innocence - as illustrated by the Kavanaugh hearings - will potentially portend a wave of lynching's perpetrated by Southern Democrats who will bring back the days of Jim Crow. In order to hold back this horrifying tide of racist violence voters - one assumes African American voters in the 2nd district in Arkansas, a three-quarters white district - have to support French Hill and the GOP. The group appears to be unaffiliated with French Hill's campaign.

French Hill himself has quickly issued a condemnation on Twitter and will surely be spending the rest of this race distancing himself from this ad.

So, who are Black Americans for the President's Agenda? Apparently, the treasurer is one Vernon Robinson, a former Winston-Salem city councilor (alderman in fact back in the late 90's when he served and before they changed the title) who this summer switched from the Republican Party to the Constitution Party for what seem to be Libertarian frustrations on Robinson's part. He's run unsuccessfully for various seats since his time as a city councilor.

Is Robinson trying to put his little PAC (he's raised about 150,000 which to you and me is a wonderful amount of money but in times when certain individual Senate Candidates raise around 40 million it's not even a rounding error) on the map and brand his organization as a feisty nationalist-conservative-libertarian political action committee with a unique perspective? If so, he's doing it at the expense of Representative Hill.

It's not overwhelmingly likely that this ad will cause a comment from the president with everything happening right now, and one hopes that Trump will either not hear of the ad, or if he does, refrain from commenting. But that's just me, I guess. Because if he does hear of the ad, one can easily imagine President Trump taking this little local scandal and blowing it up into a nasty, national slug fest about the Democratic Party's past.

That's all the mid-term elections would need, isn't it? President Trump reminding voters that Southern Democrats were once the ultimate white nationalists. Of course, historically he would be right, but politically it most likely would be a disaster ... wouldn't it?