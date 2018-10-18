Third Party & Independents Archives

A Texas 2-Seater on a Blue-Green Wave

It would have been near the end of 4th grade that the Time - or was it Newsweek? - cover lay on the living room table with the photographs of Bobby Kennedy dying or dead in a horrifying pool of blood. I remember the face, the photographs of the smiling man who had somehow reignited voters in as turbulent a time as America is now living through. Those buck teeth and those piercing but wounded eyes. The excitement was real, even if RFK sucked as a candidate for the first few months and even years until he started to catch fire in the spring of 68.

Beto O'Rourke, I remember those times, even if as only an elementary school kid. You're not who they hint you are, as much as you and much of the media world would LOVE it if you were. The fact that you're Texan - take that ghost of LBJ! - would be added sweetness on top of an already overloaded confection. And money from contributors small and large has been pouring into your coffers like a ... well, Texas Flood. It may reach $50 million. Fifty. Million. For a single senate seat.

So, Texas is shaping up to be not a blue wave - with O'Rourke down nearly 10 points in some polls versus that evil conservative, libertarian, Calgary-born, Tea-party lawyer Ted Cruz who seems to be convincing voters in his state that he is worth keeping in office - but rather a green wave. An enormous tsunami of money that is desperately hoping to achieve a symbolic victory against one of the Tea Party's most visible members. Even if Senator Cruz has toned down his burn-the-Senate-down attitude since Trump was elected, and even gets along with the president it seems.

In other words, the 2018 midterms may very well end up being a blue-green wave, or a turquoise wave if you must, where some areas will indeed register high turnouts of angry voters, and some areas will remain areas where large amounts of money will still be unable to turn red states into blue or even purple ones.

This will depend on the specifics of local turnout and as Jim Geraghty in National Review points out, voter turnout is never as high as voters' responses to pre-election surveys. No matter how angry or passionate they claim to be.

"We're constantly told that President Trump is anti-Latino xenophobia personified. If Latinos aren't registering to vote in this circumstance, then one of two things is wrong. Either Latinos simply don't care that the personification of anti-Latino xenophobia is now in the Oval Office, or more likely, they reject the characterization of him and don't find him all that menacing. (Not choosing is a choice; choosing to not register to vote is an endorsement of the status quo.) In all likelihood, quite a few Latinos like some of Trump's policies. Liberals are now lamenting, "last week's NPR/PBS/Marist poll, 41 percent of Hispanics approved of Trump's performance. Another recent poll put Trump's approval among Latinos at 35 percent." That's not great, but that's really good if you're supposed to be el diablo." - Geraghty talking about Latino voter turnout in Texas and how they don't really hate the man in the White House the way Democrats insist they do.

In other words, voter turnout won't be as high as Democrats want in Texas and part of the reason is because Latinos actually agree with some of Trump's policies. That in of itself is radically different from the crusading-savior-in-Texas narrative that media are trying to construct on waves and waves of donor cash. A blue-green wave is still local, at least some of the time, and the results may not always turn out to be what people are predicting.

Does that mean the House stays Republican? No, likely not. But right now, an increase of a couple of Senate seats for the GOP is a rather reasonable possibility, including holding on to their 2 seats in Texas.

Call it a Texas 2-Seater on a Blue-Green Wave.