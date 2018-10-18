Third Party & Independents Archives

A Texas 2-Seater on a Blue-Green Wave
It would have been near the end of 4th grade that the Time - or was it Newsweek? - cover lay on the living room table with the photographs of Bobby Kennedy dying or dead in a horrifying pool of blood. I remember the face, the photographs of the smiling man who had somehow reignited voters in as turbulent a time as America is now living through. Those buck teeth and those piercing but wounded eyes. The excitement was real, even if RFK sucked as a candidate for the first few months and even years until he started to catch fire in the spring of 68.
Beto O'Rourke, I remember those times, even if as only an elementary school kid. You're not who they hint you are, as much as you and much of the media world would LOVE it if you were. The fact that you're Texan - take that ghost of LBJ! - would be added sweetness on top of an already overloaded confection. And money from contributors small and large has been pouring into your coffers like a ... well, Texas Flood. It may reach $50 million. Fifty. Million. For a single senate seat.
So, Texas is shaping up to be not a blue wave - with O'Rourke down nearly 10 points in some polls versus that evil conservative, libertarian, Calgary-born, Tea-party lawyer Ted Cruz who seems to be convincing voters in his state that he is worth keeping in office - but rather a green wave. An enormous tsunami of money that is desperately hoping to achieve a symbolic victory against one of the Tea Party's most visible members. Even if Senator Cruz has toned down his burn-the-Senate-down attitude since Trump was elected, and even gets along with the president it seems.
In other words, the 2018 midterms may very well end up being a blue-green wave, or a turquoise wave if you must, where some areas will indeed register high turnouts of angry voters, and some areas will remain areas where large amounts of money will still be unable to turn red states into blue or even purple ones.
This will depend on the specifics of local turnout and as Jim Geraghty in National Review points out, voter turnout is never as high as voters' responses to pre-election surveys. No matter how angry or passionate they claim to be.
"We're constantly told that President Trump is anti-Latino xenophobia personified. If Latinos aren't registering to vote in this circumstance, then one of two things is wrong. Either Latinos simply don't care that the personification of anti-Latino xenophobia is now in the Oval Office, or more likely, they reject the characterization of him and don't find him all that menacing. (Not choosing is a choice; choosing to not register to vote is an endorsement of the status quo.) In all likelihood, quite a few Latinos like some of Trump's policies. Liberals are now lamenting, "last week's NPR/PBS/Marist poll, 41 percent of Hispanics approved of Trump's performance. Another recent poll put Trump's approval among Latinos at 35 percent." That's not great, but that's really good if you're supposed to be el diablo." - Geraghty talking about Latino voter turnout in Texas and how they don't really hate the man in the White House the way Democrats insist they do.
In other words, voter turnout won't be as high as Democrats want in Texas and part of the reason is because Latinos actually agree with some of Trump's policies. That in of itself is radically different from the crusading-savior-in-Texas narrative that media are trying to construct on waves and waves of donor cash. A blue-green wave is still local, at least some of the time, and the results may not always turn out to be what people are predicting.
Does that mean the House stays Republican? No, likely not. But right now, an increase of a couple of Senate seats for the GOP is a rather reasonable possibility, including holding on to their 2 seats in Texas.
Call it a Texas 2-Seater on a Blue-Green Wave.Posted by AllardK at October 18, 2018 2:56 PM
Looking like Laura Kelly and Sharice Davids will win Kansas.
St. Louis, Kansas City and all the outside dark money will give Claire McCaskill a win over Hawley.
IF the democrats can keep from shooting themselves in the foot again and keep their leftists under control, they should have a pretty decent election.Posted by: kctim at October 18, 2018 3:30 PM
Kctim, lets not forget the years of hard work repubs have put in to voter suppression and gerrymandering, not to mention the help from Putin’s trolls and the vast conservative propaganda network.
With Sinclair buying up media outlets and squashing any real news you guys have a lot of things going your way, especially in states with GOP controlled voting systems and Secretary of States. Several states have purged voting rolls and Georgia is trying its hardest to keep anyone but the landed gentry from voting.
With the hint from McConnell to repeal Obamacare! (yes he still calls it Obamacare after all they have done to it) and telling us he is going after Social Security and Medicare as well as Medicaid the repubs should be frothing at the mouth to get repubs re-elected.
Of course the deep hole in the deficit they dug by cutting taxes will need to be glossed over but hey with the propagandist you guys have it should be easy.Posted by: j2t2 at October 18, 2018 5:42 PM
VOTER SUPPRESSION
Require the voter to be a citizen of the United States.
Require the voter to identify themselves as eligible to vote.
Require the voter to only vote once.
Require the voter be alivePosted by: Royal Flush at October 18, 2018 6:01 PM
Voter Suppression … Those requirements are funny! : )
Both parties Gerrymander.
Both parties use propaganda.
However, Democrats and others on the left are most guilty of voter suppression (by violence and harassment) since 2016.
For example:
- http://www.watchblog.com/thirdparty/archives/010162.html
- http://www.watchblog.com/thirdparty/archives/010162.html#432862
Posted by: d.a.n at October 18, 2018 7:41 PM
http://www.watchblog.com/thirdparty/archives/010162.html#432983
J2,
I have never met anyone who was denied their vote.
As I’ve said before, I don’t like gerrymandering, but both sides are guilty of it and it will take both sides to fix it. IF the left were willing to stop trying to use race and class to their advantage, it could probably be fixed.
Nothing the right may be doing can even come close to matching the left-wing ‘main stream media’ we have. THAT is where collusion lives AND it is proven every day.
Putin? The landed gentry? FFS
States are supposed to purge voting rolls of ineligible voters. It is the responsibility of the voter to ensure they are eligible to vote. I check BEFORE each and every vote I cast.
God, I hope they repeal Obamacare. That has probably been the worst piece of legislation passed in a long time. Skyrocketing premiums and deductibles, the loss of individual rights, loss of plans, loss of doctors, all known results that innocent Americans should not have been forced to incur.Posted by: kctim at October 19, 2018 8:03 AM
I’m all for proposing solutions instead of whining about our current situation.
What do you think about this solution to gerrymandering?
Let’s eliminate the practice entirely. How? Like this:
The congress designates the number of representatives that each state is allotted based on population. With this information in mind the state will have on it’s ballot (state wide) all the designated positions. If a state is designated to have 7 representatives then all 7 representatives will be on the ballot statewide. Any candidate who is a citizen of the state can run for any of the 7 positions. The 7 candidates receiving the highest vote count totals of all the candidates are sent to D.C. to represent the state.
It’s a proposal that will eliminate gerrymandering while also representing all the population in the state. I think it’s a workable solution that doesn’t need a constitutional amendment to be implemented.
What do you think of it?
P.S. We also have to repeal the 17th amendment.Posted by: Weary Willie at October 19, 2018 9:14 AM
j2t2 wrote:Of course the deep hole in the deficit they dug by cutting taxes will need to be glossed over but hey with the propagandist you guys have it should be easy.LOL.
It takes a lot of gall for Democrats to try to blame debt on Republicans since JAN-2017, when Obama and Democrats doubled the national debt (an all-time record) from $10.3 to $20 Trillion:
- U.S. National Debt:
- Year 2008: $9.2 Trillion (G.W. Bush)
- Year 2009: $10.3 Trillion (Obama) JAN-2009
- Year 2010: $12.1 Trillion (Obama)
- Year 2011: $14.1 Trillion (Obama)
- Year 2012: $15.4 Trillion (Obama)
- Year 2013: $16.2 Trillion (Obama)
- Year 2014: $17.1 Trillion (Obama)
- Year 2015: $18.0 Trillion (Obama)
- Year 2016: $19.1 Trillion (Obama)
- Year 2017: $20.0 Trillion (Obama) JAN-2017
- Year 2017: $20.1 Trillion (Trump) JAN-2017
- Year 2018: $21.5 Trillion (Trump) SEP-2018
- Source: tradingeconomics.com/united-states/government-debt
The Democrats are still running on Healthcare (which is still prioritized behind economic and national security issues). The Democrats had 8 years to promote Obamacare. Do you think the majority of voters want more ot it? Some Democrats have doubled-down, and they want 100% government-run healthcare, which would be an ever larger disaster.
Which do you think would be more efficient, and provide the best healthcare for the lowest cost?
A 100% government-run healthcare system?
Or a market-driven health insurance system, with some federal and state government regulations (i.e. an option for the customer for pre-existing conditions), and the continuation of Medicaid and welfare for the truly needy provided by the federal and state governments?
Knowing that most things that the federal government administers are terribly wasteful, fraugh with fraud ($70 Billion per year in Medicare fraud), and inefficient, which do you seriously think would be better?
As for tax cuts, the majority of tax cuts were for corporations (lowered from 35% to 21%), which is common-sense, since the global average is 20%, and anything higher than 20% is simply driving corporations out of the U.S. Since the tax cuts, corporations, money, and jobs have been returning to the U.S.
As for debt due to tax cuts, they may be offset by spending cuts, and increased tax revenues, and by many corporations, money, and jobs returning to the U.S. due to the reduction of the corporate tax from 35% to 21% (closer to the global average of 20%):
- Apple is bringing back $38 Billion back to the U.S. after the tax overhaul.
- Source: www.forbes.com/sites/kellyphillipserb/2018/01/17/apple-says-it-will-bring-cash-back-to-us-pay-38-billion-in-repatriation-tax/#62baf5592222
- Insulet Corp.; Total jobs reshored: 1,500 jobs; States benefiting: Massachusetts; Industry: Biotechnology; Headquarters: Billerica, Massachusetts; Insulet Corporation manufactures insulin delivery systems. In 2017 the company announced it would be moving the production of its flagship product — the Omnipod, a tubeless, waterproof insulin pump — from China to a new facility in Acton, Massachusetts. Insulet cited the area’s skilled workforce and rising labor costs in China as reasons for the move. If Insulet meets earnings expectations for the next several years, the new facility could employ as many as 1,500 workers by 2021.
- Element Electronics; Total jobs reshored: 1,500; States benefiting: Michigan, South Carolina; Industry: Consumer electronics; Headquarters: Winnsboro, South Carolina; In 2012, South Carolina-based consumer electronics manufacturer Element Electronics opened a new flat screen television factory in Detroit. The decision was based on a need to consolidate the company’s supply chain, and made Element one of the only companies to manufacture televisions in the U.S. Element also reshored production from China to Winnsboro, South Carolina with an initial $7.5 million investment in a new plant that is projected to lead to the creation of 500 jobs. The TV manufacturer cited Walmart’s pledge to buy $250 billion of U.S.-made products from 2013 to 2023 as a primary reason to relocate operations to the United States.
- Gentex; Total jobs reshored: 1,600 jobs; States benefiting: Michigan; Industry: Motor vehicle parts; Headquarters: Zeeland, Michigan; Over the last several years, mirror manufacturer Gentex closed its two plants in China and Mexico in an effort to centralize production in Zeeland, Michigan. While labor was less expensive overseas, the move to consolidate all stages of production in one location is likely to reduce transportation costs and the risk of manufacturing error. According to the Reshoring Initiative, the company’s reshoring efforts since 2010 amount to a total of 1,600 jobs for U.S. workers.
- Amgen; Total jobs reshored: 1,600; States benefiting: Rhode Island, TBD; Industry: Pharmaceuticals; Headquarters: Thousand Oaks, California; In a January 2018 meeting with President Donald Trump, Amgen CEO Robert Bradway announced that the firm was planning to add 1,600 manufacturing jobs in the U.S. The announcement came several years after the biopharma company cut approximately 15% of its workforce and closed two U.S. manufacturing facilities in 2014 as part of major cost-saving efforts. Most recently, Amgen announced in February 2018 that it would invest $300 million in a new U.S. biologics plant that would employ approximately 300 workers upon completion. An April 2018 recent press release from the company named West Greenwich, Rhode Island, as the site of the new facility.
- Merck & Co.; Total jobs reshored: 1,633 jobs; States benefiting: New Jersey, TBD; Industry: Pharmaceuticals; Headquarters: Kenilworth, New Jersey; In July 2017, the White House announced that Merck, along with pharmaceutical manufacturers Pfizer and Corning, have committed to making a joint investment of at least $4 billion in pharmaceutical glass manufacturing in the U.S. The partnership will focus on the manufacturing of advanced pharmaceutical glass packing, a technology used in the storage of injectable drugs, as well as vials and cartridges, and is projected to lead to the direct hiring of 4,000 U.S. employees across the three companies. Merck also recently reshored approximately 300 jobs as part of its efforts to consolidate its overseas operations in the U.S. The company relocated the headquarters of its animal health division from Boxmeer, the Netherlands to its campus in Summit, New Jersey in 2013 as part of a larger restructuring effort.
- SolarCity; Total jobs reshored: 1,900; States benefiting: New York; Industry: Energy production & storage; Headquarters: San Mateo, California; In 2014, SolarCity announced a deal with the State of New York that commits the company to invest approximately $5 billion over the next 10 years in return for a $750 million construction subsidy that is projected to create at least 1,900 jobs. The investment is focused around the construction of a new facility in South Buffalo. Without major government subsidies, domestic manufacturing of solar panels has largely been prohibitively expensive, as U.S. labor costs were too high compared to other countries. While the project stalled for several years as SolarCity reevaluated its timeframe and was taken over by Tesla, solar roof tile production began at the new factory in December 2017.
- Polaris Industries; Total jobs reshored: 2,000; States benefiting: Alabama; Industry: Transportation equipment; Headquarters: Deerfield, Illinois; In January 2015, automotive manufacturer Polaris Industries announced plans to build a $142 million off-road vehicle plant in Huntsville, Alabama that will create an estimated 2,000 manufacturing jobs in the area. The move was likely prompted by the generous tax breaks offered by state and local governments. Polaris is projected to receive approximately $80 million in tax breaks from the city of Huntsville and state of Alabama upon completion and staffing of the facility. The announcement comes several years after the company was criticized for downsizing its plant in Osceola, Wisconsin and building a new facility in Monterrey, Mexico for approximately $150 million.
- Caterpillar; Total jobs reshored: 2,100; States benefiting: Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Texas; Industry: Construction & farm machinery; Headquarters: Peoria, Illinois; According to the Reshoring Initiative, over the last several years construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar has announced reshoring projects that will target facilities in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, and Texas, and will add or retain an estimated 2,100 U.S. manufacturing jobs. In 2012, Caterpillar opened a new facility in Victoria, Texas with an initial investment of $200 million in an effort to shift production of its hydraulic excavators from Akashi, Japan to the U.S. In August 2015, Caterpillar announced plans to expand employment at its Victoria facility, moving its vocational truck manufacturing operations from Mexico to the Texas location.
- Whirlpool; Total jobs reshored: 2,165; States benefiting: Ohio; Industry: Electronics, electrical equipment; Headquarters: Benton Harbor, Michigan; Since 2010, Whirlpool has announced several efforts to consolidate its overseas operations within the U.S. that will add up to an estimated 2,165 reshored jobs for domestic manufacturing workers. Most recently, in January 2018 Whirlpool announced it would be adding 200 full-time employees to its facility in Clyde, Ohio. The news came shortly after the Trump Administration announced safeguard tariffs on large imported residential washing machines, a move projected to reduce import competition from Whirlpool rivals Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics.
- General Electric; Total jobs reshored: 2,656; States benefiting: Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, North Carolina, New York, Ohio
Industry: Industrial machinery; Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts; Since 2010, General Electric has announced domestic capital investments that are projected to add approximately 2,700 jobs to the U.S. manufacturing workforce. Much of the reshoring efforts are based around Appliance Park, a newly renovated production facility in Louisville, Kentucky, and shifting the production of bottom-mounted refrigerators and front-load washing machines from China and Mexico to the U.S. According to GE, reasons for the move include lower transportation costs, a more qualified workforce, and significant tax incentives by state and local governments.
- Dow Chemical; Total jobs reshored: 2,900; States benefiting: Louisiana, Michigan, Texas; Industry: Chemicals; Headquarters: Midland, Michigan; In March 2015, Dow Chemical announced plans to invest $6 billion in its manufacturing plants in Texas and Louisiana in an effort to capitalize on lower domestic natural gas prices. According to a Dow executive, the increase in U.S. fracking activity has created significant investment prospects for chemical producers in the United States that will pay off in the next several years. The Gulf Coast reshoring effort is largely focused on the production of ethylene, propylene, and chemical derivatives used in packaging. The company’s reshoring efforts announced over the past several years are projected to retain or add approximately 2,900 manufacturing jobs to the U.S.
- Intel; Total jobs reshored: 4,000; States benefiting: Arizona, California, Oregon; Industry: Semiconductors & other electronic components; Headquarters: Santa Clara, California; In 2011, Intel announced plans to hire 4,000 U.S. workers and build a $5 billion microprocessor plant in Chandler, Arizona. Known as Fab 42, the plant will use the 7-nanometer production process and is projected to be the most advanced, high-volume microprocessor plant in the world. While the facility was completed in 2013, its opening was stalled for several years. In February 2017, however, Intel announced plans to open the facility with a total investment of $7 billion and the direct hiring of 3,000 high-tech, high-wage workers. The tech giant projects the plant will be completed in the next two to three years, and will indirectly lead to the creation of roughly 10,000 jobs throughout Arizona.
- Ford; Total jobs reshored: 4,200; States benefiting: Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, New York; Industry: Motor vehicles & parts; Headquarters: Dearborn, Michigan; In January 2017, Ford announced plans to cancel the $1.6 billion expansion of its Mexico production facility, instead opting to expand operations at its Flat Rock, Michigan facility with a $700 million investment projected to create 700 jobs. Similar reshoring efforts by the U.S. auto giant have been announced over the past eight years, targeting facilities in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, New York, and other parts of Michigan and totaling an estimated 4,200 new jobs for the domestic workforce. Like General Motors and Fiat Chrysler, Ford’s announcements were made amid pressure from the current administration to reduce investment overseas and increase capital investments in the U.S. manufacturing sector. While some analysts speculate the reshoring efforts are a response to the Trump administration’s push for domestic job creation, Ford representatives have noted that they were based on an initiative to expand its truck and S.U.V. model offerings for U.S. consumers, which was previously agreed to in a labor contract with the United Automobile Workers union.
- Boeing; Total jobs reshored: 7,725; States benefiting: Missouri, Montana, South Carolina; Industry: Aerospace & defense; Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois;
Over the past several years, Boeing has rapidly expanded its U.S. workforce at various manufacturing plants throughout the East Coast. Boeing began operations at a new plant in Charleston, South Carolina in 2011 that manufactures 787 Dreamliner planes. Boeing also recently moved parts of its production of the new 777X plane from overseas to its St. Louis facility. The first 777X is projected to be completed by December 2019. According to the Reshoring Initiative, since 2010 Boeing has announced plans to reshore approximately 8,000 jobs, the most of any U.S. company other than General Motors and Apple.
- General Motors; Total jobs reshored: 12,988; States benefiting: Michigan, New York, Tennessee, Texas; Industry: Motor vehicles & parts; Headquarters: Detroit, Michigan; Over the past several years, General Motors has made several announcements regarding various reshoring efforts that will boost employment at its plants in Michigan, New York, Tennessee, and Texas. The largest announcement came January 2017, when GM made public its plans to add or retain 7,000 jobs in the U.S. over the next few years. One of the major reshoring projects will be the shifting of approximately 600 jobs from an axle production plant in Mexico to a new facility in Arlington, Texas. GM’s reshoring efforts announced since 2010 amount to roughly 13,000 jobs, the most of any U.S. company other than Apple.
- Apple; Total jobs reshored: 22,200 jobs; States benefiting: Texas, TBD; Industry: Computers, office equipment; Headquarters: Cupertino, California; In January 2018, Apple announced plans to invest over $30 billion in capital expenditures in the U.S. over the next five years. As part of the investment, Apple is increasing its commitment to its Advanced Manufacturing Fund — used to invest in U.S. manufacturing companies and boost the domestic manufacturing sector — from $1 billion to $5 billion. The move is projected to create over 20,000 new jobs at Apple’s existing campuses and at a new office location which has yet to be announced. Apple’s job creation announcement comes amid criticism aimed at the company for its outsourcing of manufacturing jobs to China, and accusations that it has dodged U.S. taxes by keeping some $250 billion overseas. A March 2017 press release from Apple claims the company supports some 4.8 million jobs in China, compared to 2.0 million in the U.S.
- SoftBank $50B
- Exxon $20B
- Hyundai $3.1B
- Bayer AG $8B
- Toyota $600M
- LG $250M
- Also, certain industries are integral to the security of the U.S.A (i.e. steel, aluminum, minerals, energy, food, technology, etc.). Several companies are bringing business and money back to the U.S.A.
- Many companies have also cited Walmart’s pledge to buy $250 billion of American-made products between 2013 and 2023 as a primary reason for shifting operations to the United States. The pledge has reduced some of the risk of relocating production to the United States and has helped companies such as Element Electronics, which won a contract with Walmart shortly after opening a small flat-screen television plant in Michigan, make the decision to reshore.
- Source: www.tcpalm.com/story/money/business/2018/06/28/manufacturers-bringing-most-jobs-back-to-america/36438051/
One of the biggest problems is federal spending.
The more money the federal government gets, the more it spends.
Trump (17-OCT-2018) ordered a 5% spending cuts across all federal departments.
- Source: www.cnbc.com/2018/10/17/trump-pledges-to-cut-spending-as-deficits-rise-theres-a-lot-of-fat-in-there.html
I will believe it when I see the national debt actually shrinking, instead of growing every year since year 1957.
- Source: blog.josephscott.org/2009/03/26/presidents-that-have-reduced-the-federal-debt/
The following tax rate changes will likely be offset by increased GDP growth and corporations, money, and jobs returning to the U.S.:
- 2017 ____ 2018-to-2025___single____________married
- 10% _____ 10%________ $0-$9,525 _________$0-$19,050
- 15% _____ 12%________ $9,525-$38,700_____$19,050-$77,400
- 25% _____ 22%________ $38,700-$82,500____$77,400-$165,000
- 28% _____ 24%________ $82,500-$157,500___$165,000-$315,000
- 33% _____ 32%________ $157,500-$200,000__$315,000-$400,000
- 33%-35% _ 35%________ $200,000-$500,000__$400,000-$600,000
- 39.6% ____ 37%________ $500,000+ _________$600,000+
IF Democrats want to complain about unfair taxes, why don’t Democrats mention the 0%-to-15% capital gains tax, which is far below the 0%-to-39.6% taxes on wages (which is how Mitt Romney paid 15% on $21 Million, while a person making $40K per year is paying 32.7% (a higher percentage) in federal income, Social Security, and Medicare taxes)?
Democrats are predicting a blue-wave.
We’ll see on 6-NOV-2018, because it seems unlikely that so much hypocrisy, lack of message, a message of hatred, and condoning and resorting to so much violence (since 2016) is going to motivate voters; especially independent voters, who are the largest group (larger than the Democrat party, and larger than the Republican party) to vote for Democrats, when Democrats also want the following:
- open borders;
- another shamnesty like the one in 1989;
- more sanctuary cities and states;
- despicably pandering to illegal immigrants for votes and more representation in Congress; despicably pitting U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants against each other for votes, and an attempt to turn red states to blue states, via massive and uncontrolled illegal immigration;
- higher taxes;
- a nanny-state with citizens increasingly dependent on the government;
- massive cradle-to-grave government programs (which are usually severely mismanaged) that nurture a sense of entitlement and dependency on government;
- to try to disguise envy and jealousy as demands for equality;
- to reward failure and laziness; perpetuate the myth that we can somehow all live at the expense of everyone else; more and more government and control, which is already beyond nightmare proportions; socialism, in general;
- to embrace “Guilty until proven innocent”.
- to incite and encourage forcible and violent suppression of opposition (an element of fascism); i.e. encouragement (including, by Congress persons), and attacking Trump supporters;
- Hillary Clinton said: “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, for what you care about,” … “That’s why I believe, if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again,”
- source: thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/410566-clinton-you-cant-be-civil-with-a-party-that-wants-to-destroy
- former AG Eric Holder said: “When they go low, we kick them.”
- source: www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/10/11/eric_holder_when_they_go_low_we_kick_them.html
- CA. Representative Maxine Waters said: “If you see anybody from the [Trump] Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station — you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. Tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!”
- source: www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/06/25/maxine_waters_god_is_on_our_side.html
- NJ. Senator Cory Booker said: “Get in their face.”
- source: insider.foxnews.com/2018/07/28/cory-booker-pleads-supporters-get-face-congresspeople
- Barack Obama said: “Argue with neighbors, get in their face …”,)
- source: www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYM6UjwwP90
- Barack Obama said: “If they bring a knife, we bring a gun.”
- source: www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYM6UjwwP90
- more evidence of increased violence from the left since year 2016
I have never met anyone who was denied their vote
Kctim, you say that like it means something. Being a right winger I am not surprised you haven’t meant anyone denied the right to vote, but that doesn’t prove anything.
Here is an interesting read on voter suppression laws, very unbiased, for D. and kctim.
perhaps you will better understand the issue at hand.
All those jobs but what is true? Apple made some claims but so far have they lived up to it? They employed over 4 million in China but only 47,000 here and many are retail jobs. But D. doesn’t care about facts just press releases from corporate America.
https://www.npr.org/2012/03/06/148049517/how-many-u-s-jobs-does-apple-really-create
So as we continue with the big lie..er…um…conservative propaganda we see it is the left suppressing the vote…how funny D.. This earns you the Goebbels award for October. Keep telling the lie over and over your fellow conservatives already want to believe it.
D. claims “While about 10 million people signed up for Obamacare in 2016, many millions more lost their doctors, their insurance plans, deductibles skyrocketed, premiums skyrocketed, costs skyrocketed, and the overall result was that the U.S. was now in a worse place than before Obamacare started.” But he has no backup, D. can you provide some reliable information that proves what you are saying is true? Then we can move on to more of your opinions.Posted by: j2t2 at October 19, 2018 11:51 AM
It’s funny D. that you guys have such good news for us Americans yet you still have to stoop so low when it comes to campaigning for office. Why not stand on your record if it is so good?Posted by: j2t2 at October 19, 2018 11:58 AM
I understand the issue just fine, J2. In fact, I doubt that you yourself have ever met an eligible voter who was denied the opportunity to vote.
It is the individuals responsibility to ensure that they can vote when they go to the polls.
For the lazy, irresponsible, and those where there has been a mistake, they have this: “When there is uncertainty about a voter’s eligibility—the potential voter’s name is not on the voter rolls, a required identification document isn’t available or other issues—the election official is required to offer the voter a provisional ballot instead of a regular ballot.”
So, without all the excuses and conspiracy theories, do you see a blue wave coming?Posted by: kctim at October 19, 2018 12:40 PM
j2t2 wrote: All those jobs but what is true? Apple made some claims but so far have they lived up to it? They employed over 4 million in China but only 47,000 here and many are retail jobs. But D. doesn’t care about facts just press releases from corporate America. - www.npr.org/2012/03/06/148049517/how-many-u-s-jobs-does-apple-really-createj2t2, try as you might, you repeatedly fail, and miserably.
The article you linked to was from 06-MAR-2012.
Trump did not take office until JAN-2017 (almost 4 years, and 9 months later).
Good try, but those sort of sneaky tactics simply damages your credibility further, which is already in the toilet.
j2t2 wrote: But he has no backup, D. can you provide some reliable information that proves what you are saying is true [i.e. worse off after Obamacare]?Sure. No problem. More proof that you don’t have a clue:
- 5 years later, Obamacare failed on 4 important metrics (cost, coverage, competition, and choice): - Source: https://www.heritage.org/health-care-reform/commentary/are-we-better-now-five-years-obamacare
- fewer health insurance providers, and none in some counties; - Source: time.com/money/4503325/obama-health-care-costs-obamacare/
- Five years later, it is clear that Obamacare failed: - Source: www.forbes.com/sites/sallypipes/2015/03/23/obamacare-at-five-years-old-a-disappointment/#25d817506ad2
- My own personal experience has been deductibles that trippled, the max-out-of-pocket doubled, and the annual premiums trippled (but on the upside, I have coverage for things I don’t need).
Of course, reality doesn’t matter to j2t2.
In fact, I am betting that you will somehow blame the failure on Republicans? Right?
Which all makes me wonder IF j2t2 might actually be a shill-writer on this blog (it has happened in the past), who is actually trying to stir up opposing arguments,
because it is hard to believe anyone can be so detached from reality ?
j2t2 wrote: It’s funny D. that you guys have such good news for us Americans yet you still have to stoop so low when it comes to campaigning for office. Why not stand on your record if it is so good?There are dirty tricks, and violence on all sides.
However, since 2016, Democrats are worse, and since they have nothing to run on, they resort to encouraging and engaging in violence against Trump supporters, and Republicans.
For example:
No really it isn’t fascism it’s conservatismPosted by: j2t2 at October 19, 2018 1:24 PM
Ooops forgot the link No really it isn’t fascism it’s conservatismPosted by: j2t2 at October 19, 2018 1:32 PM
wow it won’t let me link.Posted by: j2t2 at October 19, 2018 1:35 PM
You are not being allowed to post links?
I guess it is a right-wing conspiracy against you, eh?
“Which all makes me wonder IF j2t2 might actually be a shill-writer on this blog…”
d.a.n., I too have wondered about j2t2. Could he be a Russian Bot?Posted by: Royal Flush at October 19, 2018 2:50 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.