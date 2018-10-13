Third Party & Independents Archives

Let's Agree On The Terms, At Least.

Is this an argument?

https://youtu.be/4JWw8cTEN14

I was seriously disturbed by this video. I'm waiting to see songs written about this hat. Someone with a talent for expression could certainly write a song about the Red Hat. Long may it wave!

How would this altercation be classified by those here on WatchBlog? Was this an argument? Was it a discussion? Was it a protest? Was it an altercation, an assault, an attempted murder, a riot?

The murderous crowd followed this one, lone man, or more precisely, his hat, through his home town of Burlingame, CA.! They were surrounding him, taunting him, assaulting him. When he finally gained a respite from the violence he was surrounded by media. They were asking him why he wore the hat. They wondered aloud why he didn't take it off. They accused him of instigating the episode. The entire cadre of media were following this guy, so of course, the rioters followed also, and the melee ensued again!

I was so taken with watching this guy get surrounded, cornered, kicked and punched, his glorious banner snatched from his head, and then proudly returned to wave again, but only to have the onslaught continue.

The video ends with the lone man in a Red Hat, trapped behind a line of police officers, having to be dragged over the top of a hedgerow to reach safety.

Some here on WatchBlog will try to justify the riotous behavior this video demonstrates. They will say the man was a foot taller than everyone else and putting on the hat was like waving a red flag at a bull. That doesn't fly. Bulls are animals. Unless you want to concede these people are animals, that argument doesn't hold water.

One thing is for sure. The exorbitant amount of time the media spent following this guy and interviewing him during this attempted lynching was wasted. This coverage their work received, it's only audience is on YouTube and was viewed by only 9000 people. If I were one of those reporters I would be pissed my work was ignored.