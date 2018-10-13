Third Party & Independents Archives

Let's Agree On The Terms, At Least.
Is this an argument?
I was seriously disturbed by this video. I'm waiting to see songs written about this hat. Someone with a talent for expression could certainly write a song about the Red Hat. Long may it wave!
How would this altercation be classified by those here on WatchBlog? Was this an argument? Was it a discussion? Was it a protest? Was it an altercation, an assault, an attempted murder, a riot?
The murderous crowd followed this one, lone man, or more precisely, his hat, through his home town of Burlingame, CA.! They were surrounding him, taunting him, assaulting him. When he finally gained a respite from the violence he was surrounded by media. They were asking him why he wore the hat. They wondered aloud why he didn't take it off. They accused him of instigating the episode. The entire cadre of media were following this guy, so of course, the rioters followed also, and the melee ensued again!
I was so taken with watching this guy get surrounded, cornered, kicked and punched, his glorious banner snatched from his head, and then proudly returned to wave again, but only to have the onslaught continue.
The video ends with the lone man in a Red Hat, trapped behind a line of police officers, having to be dragged over the top of a hedgerow to reach safety.
Some here on WatchBlog will try to justify the riotous behavior this video demonstrates. They will say the man was a foot taller than everyone else and putting on the hat was like waving a red flag at a bull. That doesn't fly. Bulls are animals. Unless you want to concede these people are animals, that argument doesn't hold water.
One thing is for sure. The exorbitant amount of time the media spent following this guy and interviewing him during this attempted lynching was wasted. This coverage their work received, it's only audience is on YouTube and was viewed by only 9000 people. If I were one of those reporters I would be pissed my work was ignored.
Posted by Weary_Willie at October 13, 2018 11:15 AM
Posted by: Weary Willie at October 13, 2018 12:49 PM
I challenge j2t2 to show us the videos of the equivalent behavior by Trump supporters. Back up what you’re saying, j2t2. Prove it.
Some portions of those videos are a bit abmiguous.
The 1st youtu.be/4JWw8cTEN14 video shows a man who has the right to wear his MAGA hat, but he is asking for trouble, and trying to stir up trouble. Some of the other people were more wrong to encircle him, and trap him.
In this 2nd youtu.be/jYlE7Nh5egI video, there is a guy that might be lying about actually being a Bernie Sanders supporter, but someone thought he was a Trump supporter. He may indeed be lying in some way, and trying to make the anti-Trumpers look bad.
However, there are numerous other videos that leave little, or no doubt, and clearly show Trump supporters being attacked, or harassed, or beaten, and the attackers are not trying to hide it, or some are saying things that leave no doubt about it (such as kicking a man on the ground and screaming “You voted for Trump !?!”).
For example:
- The Chicago Daily Caller, attacks on Trump supporters is “Not an isolated incident
- dailycaller.com/2017/01/05/chicago-torture-not-isolated-incident-trump-supporters-have-been-violently-attacked-all-over-the-country/
And then, there are people (including Obama, Obama’s former A.G. Eric Holder, CA. Rep. Maxine Waters, Senator Corey Booker, and Hillary Clinton) that are encouraging mob-like behavior.
For example:
- Hillary Clinton said: “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, for what you care about,” … “That’s why I believe, if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again,”
- former AG Eric Holder: “When they go low, we kick them.”
- CA. Rep. Maxine Waters said: “If you see anybody from the [Trump] Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station — you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. Tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!”
- Cory Booker said: “Get in their face.”
- and Barack Obama said: “Argue with neighbors, get in their face.”
And then, there is j2t2, who wrote (which sounds similar to what Hillary Clinton said):
Why would the same people who insulted and lied about Obama for 8 years think they deserve respect now that Trump is president?
And, it is unlikely ABC News would produce a 1 hour show to teach people about Trump haters, IF it were not a growing problem. See the video: by John Quinones (ABC News Correspondent) about the growing problem:
No wonder so many people are afraid to say they voted for, and/or support Trump. Posted by: d.a.n at October 13, 2018 2:09 PM
More examples:
- Ted Cruz is cornered, harassed, and run out of restaurant:
www.westernjournal.com/ct/alert-ted-cruz-wife-attacked-escape-staff-struggle-door/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=WJBreaking&utm_campaign=ct-breaking&utm_content=western-journal
- Chicago Torture Incident is not Isolated - Trump Supporters have been violently attacked ALL OVER THE COUNTRY:
https://dailycaller.com/2017/01/05/chicago-torture-not-isolated-incident-trump-supporters-have-been-violently-attacked-all-over-the-country/
- Woman attacked for supporting Trump:
www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/Woman-Says-She-Was-Attacked-in-DC-for-Saying-She-Supports-Trump-Police-478576743.html
- Trump supporter attacked at NYC College:
observer.com/2016/11/exclusive-trump-supporter-attacked-at-nyc-college-maga-hat-almost-set-alight/
- A veteran is attacked for wearing a Trump MAGA hat; he says he is upset by those that don’t respect others’ opinions:
www.wtsp.com/article/news/local/veteran-attacked-over-trump-hat/286365895
- Restaraunt employees fired for attacking a man wearing a MAGA hat:
//www.kyma.com/news/restaurant-employees-fired-after-attacking-man-wearing-maga-hat/745878181
- Teen attacked for wearing “MAGA” hat:
www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-44732099
- Man attacked for wearing “MAGA” hat:
www.foxnews.com/food-drink/2018/05/15/black-trump-supporter-attacked-at-cheesecake-factory-over-maga-hat-report.html
- Highschool girl attacked for supporting Trump:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-1j8upKo6Y
- Man assualted for flying a Trump flag in his yard:
www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/Boynton-Beach-Man-Claims-He-Was-Assaulted-Over-Trump-Flag-in-Yard-487493731.html
- Teen beaten for liking Trump:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=x06_9sICCfM
- Wearing a Trump hat in Hollywood is dangerous; woman is attacked several times by anti-Trump thugs:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=jyHB0COkw3s
- Man getting beaten and bloodied for wearing a Trump hat:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=CW_8V5gB6qw
- Berkley Student beaten for wearing a Trump hat:
www.bostonglobe.com/news/nation/2017/02/02/student-wearing-trump-hat-beaten-berkeley-after-protest/htFyg9NRPl0Q5BQI7zhNyH/story.html
- 15 people beaten for wearing Trump MAGA hats, and showing support for Trump:
wtop.com/montgomery-county/2016/11/trump-supporter-15-beaten-during-rockville-protest/slide/1/
- A man threatens to kill Trump supporters and Congressman:
www.newsday.com/long-island/crime/threats-zeldin-campaign-nesconset-1.19664904
- A anti-Trump, anti-Republican thug shot Congressman Scalise, Zack Barth, Matt Mika, and two police: David Bailey and Crystal Griner:
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2017_Congressional_baseball_shooting
- A student, Emily Markowski (age 18) says she was attacked for wearing a Trump MAGA hat:
www.guelphmercury.com/news-story/6969753-u-of-guelph-student-says-she-was-assaulted-for-wearing-trump-hat/
- A student, Gavin Cortina is beaten on bus for wearing a Trump MAGA hat:
thebeatdfw.com/2956856/student-attacked-for-wearing-make-america-great-again-hat-and-gets-suspended/
- Student, Ashton Hess(age 17) in Seattle is attacked (struck in the head) for wearing Trump MAGA hat:
mynorthwest.com/1056866/teen-attacked-seattle-maga-hat/?
- Attacks are so bad on Trump supports, that many schools banned all Trump branded hats and clothing:
www.gq.com/story/trump-gear-in-school
- Congressperson Maxine Waters is inciting people to “harass” and hound (or worse) members of the Trump administration:
www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/06/25/maxine_waters_god_is_on_our_side.html
- Kirstjen Nielsen, is confronted by protesters who chant ‘shame’ as she dines at a Mexican restaurant:
www.theguardian.com/us-news/video/2018/jun/20/protesters-confront-us-homeland-security-secretary-kirstjen-nielsen-mexican-restaurant-video
- Mitch McConnell is harassed at restaurant, and showed up at his house while his wife, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao were there:
www.newsweek.com/how-long-harassment-trump-officials-gets-out-control-opinion-1018085
- Candace Owens harassed and hounded out of restaurant:
www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/trump-candace-owens-charlie-kirk-protestors-restaurant-a8480746.html
- Stephen Miller, a White House adviser, was also harassed last week when he tried to dine at an upscale Mexican eatery in Washington.
- Florida Attorney General, Pam Bondi was confronted by a group of protesters outside the screening of a documentary about Mister Rogers in Tampa. A video of the confrontation shows the Florida AG leaving the theater as several people yell at her, with one woman seen shouting at her about Bondi’s recent actions on health care policy and her stance on immigration.
- Sarah Sanders’ was asked to leave the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Va. – protesters gathered outside Nielsen’s Virginia townhouse, chanting “no justice, no sleep”.
- “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver requesting that his audience send obscene images to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and posting Sessions’ email account on air.
- “… based on specific and credible threats that have been levied against certain DHS employees and a sharp increase in the overall number of general threats against DHS employees — although the veracity of each threat varies,” the memo from acting deputy secretary of homeland security Claire M. Grady stated, according to CBS News. “In addition, over the last few days, thousands of employees have had their personally identifiable information publically [sic] released on social media.”:
www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/06/25/trump-officials-hounded-and-harassed-as-protester-tactics-take-turn.html
- Actor Peter Fonda posted on his Twitter to: : “… rip Barron Trump from his mother’s arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles.”
- Obama said “If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun”.
www.politico.com/blogs/ben-smith/2008/06/obama-brings-a-gun-to-a-knife-fight-009692
- And Steve Scalise knows firsthand the dangerous consequences that can result from making political differences personal and vitriolic:
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Scalise
- More … many people being attacked by anti-Trump thugs, more burning, rioting, and violence by many on the left:
www.westernjournal.com/trumpatwar/fullmovie/?ffv_puid=2801390
No wonder so many people are afraid to say they voted for, and/or support Trump.
That is what facism looks like, the
forcible and violent suppression of opposition.
Especially, when some in government are also encouraging mob-like behavior, with words like:
- “When they go low, we kick them.”
- “push back on them”
- “you cannot be civil…”
- “get in their face”
- “If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun”
To be fair, Trump has made some statements too that can incite violence (i.e. “Maybe he should have been roughed up”, “IF you do (hurt him), I’ll defend you in court, don’t worry about it.”
However, the majority of violence and mob-like behavior, since 2016, appears to be coming from the left.Posted by: d.a.n at October 13, 2018 2:25 PM
I think those comments from Trump illustrate a response to a threat, not an attempt to incite violence out of thin air.
It’s like someone getting snippy at people who have accused you of being a rapist and a drunk.Posted by: Weary Willie at October 13, 2018 4:10 PM
It’s like someone getting snippy at people who have accused you of being a rapist and a drunk.Not true; not in all instances.
I heard some of these things that Trump said, with my own ears, so I am not going to make excuses for some of the things Trump has said. However, actions speak louder than words, and Trump, and his administration (so far) has accomplished a LOT of good things since JAN-2017. I cringe at some of these things, and Trump’s mouth is his worst enemy. He could be GREAT, IF he would dispense with the unsavory and unprofessional rhetoric. I will say, I think Trump’s rhetoric has improved a little, but there’s room for improvement, because, recently, insinuating or declaring that Blasey Ford was out-right lying was not cool, because nobody knows what happened to Ford, and while Ford’s story may not be factual, it does not mean that something may have happened to Ford, and she may actually believe what she is saying, despite it actually being false. Or, might have happened just as she described. However, without evidence or corroboration of any kind, there is a presumption of evidence for Kavanaugh.
IF I were to ignore these inconvenient facts, and things Trump said, it damages one’s own credibility, damages one’s own cause, and such lies or rationalizations only serve to fuel more left-wing hate, and too many on the left are already resorting to mob-like behavior, and forcible and violent suppression of opposition (characteristics of facism).
However, the most important point is, that the majority of mob-like behavior, and forcible and violent suppression of opposition, is coming from the left. That is my opinion, based on research of many months, and I stand by it, until someone can prove otherwise.Posted by: d.a.n at October 13, 2018 5:20 PM
When I was growing up my Dad always told me to walk away. When I came home from school scuffed and with torn clothing I was punished. He didn’t understand that if you always walk away they will eventually start to follow you. Then the resulting violence is unavoidable. My Dad never understood that.
It’s refreshing to see a president willing to take the gloves off. I’m glad he’s in my corner. If Trump’s words are compared to the words of those on the left in those videos, well, Trump looks like a genius.
Posted by: Weary Willie at October 13, 2018 6:20 PM
Most of what Trump is being criticized for is statements he’s made at his rallies. In the words of the Ronald Reagan, “I PAID FOR THIS MIC!”. Donald Trump doesn’t tolerate obnoxious guests.
No one should.
Posted by: Weary Willie at October 13, 2018 6:51 PM
