Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump & Rosenstein - The Unbloody Flight to Orlando

There must be a bit of frustration at The Hill. At the Hill. I didn’t write ON the Hill. At the venerable DC institution that provides one of the more wonky and detailed looks at the innards of government - albeit from a firmly left-of-center perspective - John T. Bennett had it all lined up. A breathless report on a conversation between President Trump and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein that was to be held on the President’s flight to Orlando.

They had to rescue something after last week's disasters:

Canada bending to America's insistence on a change in NAFTA's rules after Mexico had already signed on, which produces the USMCA and actually gets Chuck Schumer to briefly praise Trump.

An unemployment rate that hasn't been this low since 1969, although the participation rate is decidedly lower than back in those days. Still it's a remarkable sign of a thriving economy.

A pivot to China ... who said that? Oh yes. But this pivot recognizes the threats that China poses (ones that over the longer range are far greater than the very real ones posed by Putin's Russia) and this has meant taking action, risky action to be sure. But as a result, it may be that China is more willing to negotiate - especially on tariffs - than the foreign policy establishment's wailing cries of despair and doom would suggest.

Justice Kavanaugh.

So of course, they had to focus on Rod Rosenstein and his possible firing by President Trump, something that the President has more than likely considered, but has been advised against by many if not all of his closer confidants according to reports.

It was going to be the bloody flight to Orlando. A scapegoat in the Florida sunshine, a walking dead emerging tight-lipped from the flight. With a wry deadpan look on his face as he avoided the cameras, the now-former-Deputy AG would scurry into a waiting vehicle and be sped away from the humiliating gaze of the world's media as heroic figures like Senator Blumenthal would then bravely call for Trump's impeachment due to obstruction of justice.

Yup, it was all lined up. There was even a link to a story on other administration officials who have been let go by the president. This, however, is how Bennett had to lead off his story:

Rod Rosenstein, despite reports he discussed secretly taping President Donald Trump with the goal or removing him from office, is still the deputy attorney general after the two men spoke aboard Air Force One.

But fear not, all that prep would not go to waste, neither by Bennett or by Democrats. A few paragraphs into his story he wrote this:

Democrats and some Republican lawmakers have warned Trump for months about firing either Rosenstein or Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Democrats warned doing so would trigger a Constitutional crisis since Mueller had yet to finish his work. They also say terminating either Justice official would be Trump's opening move toward eventually firing Mueller or shutting down his investigation.

Sen. Ron Wyden, R-Ore., said recently that if Trump fires Rosenstein "for the purpose of protecting himself from the Mueller investigation, that would represent high crimes and misdemeanors." (Proving anyone's intent, including Trump's, could prove tricky, however.)

And House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters late last month that he hoped the deputy AG "stays in place."

That is, until Rosenstein receives a final report from Mueller and despite the best efforts of a large part of Washington's bureaucracy, from plotting intel agencies to leaking congressional aides, the Deputy AG states there really is not any evidence of collusion and obstruction of justice is not a foregone or even a reasonable conclusion that can be drawn from Mueller's fishing expedition.

In which case Rod Rosenstein will be angrily declared a Trump lacky, one that must be fired immediately.