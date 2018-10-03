Third Party & Independents Archives

The Flake Elevator Ambush was Well-Planned and Well-Financed
Ana Maria Archila was one of the two women who confronted Senator Jeff Flake in a Capitol Hill elevator in what has quickly become a viral video. But according to the now rather famous Archila - an apparent survivor of sexual assault - it was not about confrontation when she demanded that the senator look her in the eye, it was about connecting. Here’s Archila on Monday on CBS News speaking about the event:
I connected to him because he's a father, I am a mother. This is not just about us today, not just about the politics of this moment; this is about the lives of the people we love so much.
But that wasn't enough for CBS' Norah O'Donnell, who asked Archila:
When that elevator door closed with Senator Flake, did you think that history might change?
Even Archila had to tamp down that sort of bombast on the part of O'Donnell. But I'm sure she wasn't overly displeased with the interview.
Archila is one of two co-executive directors of the Center for Popular Democracy, a progressive advocacy group that receives millions in funding from George Soros. Her elevator rumble seems to, in fact, have been a fairly well-prepared ambush, one that is part of a well-planned campaign to sink Kavanaugh's confirmation by targeting a handful of GOP moderate senators and Democrat centrist senators. It seems they've decided that Flake is easier picking than Senator Manchin, for example.
So, they ambush and embarrass Flake and then get him to join Democrats and suggest an FBI investigation. A background investigation that will mostly cover ground that Senate Judiciary Committee staffers are equipped and hired to do. And will be mercilessly attacked as insufficient and rushed.
The Center for Popular Democracy seems to have roots in ACORN - a fairly hard-left association of community organizations that is now defunct - and is well-connected with numerous other similarly-minded groups. And receives plenty of funding from Soros and apparently The Democracy Alliance - a group of liberal and progressive deep-pocketed donors who operate far from the limelight. Their sister organization, Make the Road, was behind the JFK protests over President Trump's travel ban.
The CPD's aim is to stop and resist the Trump administration at every turn. And the elevator ambush was just one of a multi-level series of tactics that combine guerilla marketing street smarts with old, liberal money and everything in between, all in order to try and disrupt Trump's administration.
If they somehow manage to sabotage Kavanaugh's nomination, one can imagine the kind of pressure they will apply on the Democratic Party to delay any new nominee until 2020. Maybe they should enjoy all this increased attention in the spotlight between now and November. It might just help turn out the vote. The GOP vote, that is.Posted by AllardK at October 3, 2018 3:42 PM
Thanks for the read Allard.
In my opinion, Flake wanted to become the center of attention and he has. He wants good job offers from big Dem business people and his cowardly and sniveling act supposedly enhances his resume. Frankly, I would not hire this man for any decision-making position that requires competence and trust.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 3, 2018 4:07 PM
I do not yet know what Senator Flake’s motives are, but IF Flake switches from his previous “YES” to a “NO” for Kavanaugh (without any evidence against Kavanaugh’s assumption of innocence until proven guilty), then I think many will tend to agree that Senator Flake is wishy washy (to say the least), and Flake has no problem in condemning a man based on NO evidence (like many on the left).
The way liberals are acting all over the country is increasingly despicable. The people George Soros is funding are not engaging only in free speech and 1st amendment rights. Many on the left are stalking, cornering, harassing, and in some cases, beating up people that disagree with them.
For example:
- All of the examples that AllardK posted above in the main article.
- Ted Cruz is cornered, harassed, and run out of restaurant:
www.westernjournal.com/ct/alert-ted-cruz-wife-attacked-escape-staff-struggle-door/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=WJBreaking&utm_campaign=ct-breaking&utm_content=western-journal
- Chicago Torture Incident is not Isolated - Trump Supporters have been violently attacked ALL OVER THE COUNTRY:
dailycaller.com/2017/01/05/chicago-torture-not-isolated-incident-trump-supporters-have-been-violently-attacked-all-over-the-country/
- Woman attacked for supporting Trump:
www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/Woman-Says-She-Was-Attacked-in-DC-for-Saying-She-Supports-Trump-Police-478576743.html
- Trump supporter attacked at NYC College:
observer.com/2016/11/exclusive-trump-supporter-attacked-at-nyc-college-maga-hat-almost-set-alight/
- A veteran is attacked for wearing a Trump MAGA hat; he says he is upset by those that don’t respect others’ opinions:
www.wtsp.com/article/news/local/veteran-attacked-over-trump-hat/286365895
- Restaraunt employees fired for attacking a man wearing a MAGA hat:
//www.kyma.com/news/restaurant-employees-fired-after-attacking-man-wearing-maga-hat/745878181
- Teen attacked for wearing “MAGA” hat:
www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-44732099
- Man attacked for wearing “MAGA” hat:
www.foxnews.com/food-drink/2018/05/15/black-trump-supporter-attacked-at-cheesecake-factory-over-maga-hat-report.html
- Highschool girl attacked for supporting Trump:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-1j8upKo6Y
- Man assualted for flying a Trump flag in his yard:
www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/Boynton-Beach-Man-Claims-He-Was-Assaulted-Over-Trump-Flag-in-Yard-487493731.html
- Teen beaten for liking Trump:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=x06_9sICCfM
- Wearing a Trump hat in Hollywood is dangerous; woman is attacked several times by anti-Trump thugs:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=jyHB0COkw3s
- Man getting beaten and bloodied for wearing a Trump hat:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=CW_8V5gB6qw
- Berkley Student beaten for wearing a Trump hat:
www.bostonglobe.com/news/nation/2017/02/02/student-wearing-trump-hat-beaten-berkeley-after-protest/htFyg9NRPl0Q5BQI7zhNyH/story.html
- 15 people beaten for wearing Trump MAGA hats, and showing support for Trump:
wtop.com/montgomery-county/2016/11/trump-supporter-15-beaten-during-rockville-protest/slide/1/
- A man threatens to kill Trump supporters and Congressman:
www.newsday.com/long-island/crime/threats-zeldin-campaign-nesconset-1.19664904
- A anti-Trump, anti-Republican thug shot Congressman Scalise, Zack Barth, Matt Mika, and two police: David Bailey and Crystal Griner:
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2017_Congressional_baseball_shooting
- A student, Emily Markowski (age 18) says she was attacked for wearing a Trump MAGA hat:
www.guelphmercury.com/news-story/6969753-u-of-guelph-student-says-she-was-assaulted-for-wearing-trump-hat/
- A student, Gavin Cortina is beaten on bus for wearing a Trump MAGA hat:
thebeatdfw.com/2956856/student-attacked-for-wearing-make-america-great-again-hat-and-gets-suspended/
- Student, Ashton Hess(age 17) in Seattle is attacked (struck in the head) for wearing Trump MAGA hat:
mynorthwest.com/1056866/teen-attacked-seattle-maga-hat/?
- Attacks are so bad on Trump supports, that many schools banned all Trump branded hats and clothing:
www.gq.com/story/trump-gear-in-school
- Congressperson Maxine Waters is inciting people to “harass” and hound (or worse) members of the Trump administration:
www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/06/25/maxine_waters_god_is_on_our_side.html
- Kirstjen Nielsen, is confronted by protesters who chant ‘shame’ as she dines at a Mexican restaurant:
www.theguardian.com/us-news/video/2018/jun/20/protesters-confront-us-homeland-security-secretary-kirstjen-nielsen-mexican-restaurant-video
- Mitch McConnell is harassed at restaurant, and showed up at his house while his wife, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao were there:
www.newsweek.com/how-long-harassment-trump-officials-gets-out-control-opinion-1018085
- Candace Owens harassed and hounded out of restaurant:
www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/trump-candace-owens-charlie-kirk-protestors-restaurant-a8480746.html
- Stephen Miller, a White House adviser, was also harassed last week when he tried to dine at an upscale Mexican eatery in Washington.
- Florida Attorney General, Pam Bondi was confronted by a group of protesters outside the screening of a documentary about Mister Rogers in Tampa. A video of the confrontation shows the Florida AG leaving the theater as several people yell at her, with one woman seen shouting at her about Bondi’s recent actions on health care policy and her stance on immigration.
- Sarah Sanders’ was asked to leave the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Va. – protesters gathered outside Nielsen’s Virginia townhouse, chanting “no justice, no sleep” and playing recordings of immigrant children crying.
- “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver requesting that his audience send obscene images to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and posting Sessions’ email account on air.
- “… based on specific and credible threats that have been levied against certain DHS employees and a sharp increase in the overall number of general threats against DHS employees — although the veracity of each threat varies,” the memo from acting deputy secretary of homeland security Claire M. Grady stated, according to CBS News. “In addition, over the last few days, thousands of employees have had their personally identifiable information publically [sic] released on social media.”:
www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/06/25/trump-officials-hounded-and-harassed-as-protester-tactics-take-turn.html
- Actor Peter Fonda posted on his Twitter to: : “… rip Barron Trump from his mother’s arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles.”
- And Steve Scalise knows firsthand the dangerous consequences that can result from making political differences personal and vitriolic:
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Scalise
- More … many people being attacked by anti-Trump thugs, more burning, rioting, and violence by many on the left:
www.westernjournal.com/trumpatwar/fullmovie/?ffv_puid=2801390
No wonder so many people are afraid to say they voted for, and/or support Trump.
And, while it may not be illegal, it appears George Soros is funding some of the protests.
For example:
- Anti-Kavanaugh protestors linked to Soros:
www.foxnews.com/politics/anti-kavanaugh-protesters-accosting-senators-have-ties-to-soros
- George Soros ties to Antifa through a group called the Alliance for Global Justice:
capitalresearch.org/article/origins-of-antifa/
- Projects founded and/or supported by Soros:
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_projects_supported_by_George_Soros
- rapid response anti-Trump work:
www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/03/20/george-soros-democracy-alliance-anti-trump-activists-meeting/99417808/
- Soros has ties to 50 partners of “Women’s March on Washington”:
womenintheworld.com/2017/01/20/billionaire-george-soros-has-ties-to-more-than-50-partners-of-the-womens-march-on-washington/
- Many in Europe also blame Soros for protests: foreignpolicy.com/2017/10/10/whos-afraid-of-george-soros/
- One thing is for certain; It is hypocritical for George Soros to be against the Supreme Court decision (i.e. the Supreme Court ruled to not limit federal campaign finance limits), but George Soros is using his Billion$ to influence government (see below). The government is not supposed to be FOR-SALE.
Soros, George: Donor Detail to Democrats:
Contributor ___ Amount ____ Date _____ Recipient
SOROS, GEORGE _ $38,000 ___ 11/03/16 _ House Majority PAC
SOROS, GEORGE _ $150,000 __ 10/26/16 _ House Majority PAC
SOROS, GEORGE _ $230,000 __ 10/24/16 _ United for Progress
SOROS, GEORGE … more …
Based on data released by the FEC on May 16, 2017.
Fortunately, despite the many tens (or hundreds) of millions spent, George Soros has not able to buy the 2016 U.S. election results that he wanted.
Wow d.a.n. You are near amazing - dan, dan the info man - -
Stats are all looking up for the GOP. The Senate is setting up to vote on Kavanaugh on Friday. Most talking heads are saying Kavanaugh will get the votes to be seated.
Likewise, the mid-terms are shaping up to be a really big win for the GOP.
Shaping up to be a great winter season. Come Nov 3 Trump can really roll.Posted by: Roy Ellis at October 3, 2018 9:48 PM
