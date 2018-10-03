Third Party & Independents Archives

The Flake Elevator Ambush was Well-Planned and Well-Financed

Ana Maria Archila was one of the two women who confronted Senator Jeff Flake in a Capitol Hill elevator in what has quickly become a viral video. But according to the now rather famous Archila - an apparent survivor of sexual assault - it was not about confrontation when she demanded that the senator look her in the eye, it was about connecting. Here’s Archila on Monday on CBS News speaking about the event:



I connected to him because he's a father, I am a mother. This is not just about us today, not just about the politics of this moment; this is about the lives of the people we love so much.

But that wasn't enough for CBS' Norah O'Donnell, who asked Archila:



When that elevator door closed with Senator Flake, did you think that history might change?

Even Archila had to tamp down that sort of bombast on the part of O'Donnell. But I'm sure she wasn't overly displeased with the interview.

Archila is one of two co-executive directors of the Center for Popular Democracy, a progressive advocacy group that receives millions in funding from George Soros. Her elevator rumble seems to, in fact, have been a fairly well-prepared ambush, one that is part of a well-planned campaign to sink Kavanaugh's confirmation by targeting a handful of GOP moderate senators and Democrat centrist senators. It seems they've decided that Flake is easier picking than Senator Manchin, for example.

So, they ambush and embarrass Flake and then get him to join Democrats and suggest an FBI investigation. A background investigation that will mostly cover ground that Senate Judiciary Committee staffers are equipped and hired to do. And will be mercilessly attacked as insufficient and rushed.

The Center for Popular Democracy seems to have roots in ACORN - a fairly hard-left association of community organizations that is now defunct - and is well-connected with numerous other similarly-minded groups. And receives plenty of funding from Soros and apparently The Democracy Alliance - a group of liberal and progressive deep-pocketed donors who operate far from the limelight. Their sister organization, Make the Road, was behind the JFK protests over President Trump's travel ban.

The CPD's aim is to stop and resist the Trump administration at every turn. And the elevator ambush was just one of a multi-level series of tactics that combine guerilla marketing street smarts with old, liberal money and everything in between, all in order to try and disrupt Trump's administration.

If they somehow manage to sabotage Kavanaugh's nomination, one can imagine the kind of pressure they will apply on the Democratic Party to delay any new nominee until 2020. Maybe they should enjoy all this increased attention in the spotlight between now and November. It might just help turn out the vote. The GOP vote, that is.