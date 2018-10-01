Third Party & Independents Archives

NAFTA Becomes MCA And Fake News Takes A Trump

President Trump held a news conference on the steps of the WH on a beautiful fall day. The conference was to address the trade deal he achieved with Canada culminating last evening.

The President talked for an hour or so on the new trade deals he's gotten recently and how they have leveled the playing field for all concerned.



When he opened the mic to the media a female reporter from ABC posed a question on Kavanaugh. The President turned her off saying that questions should first be about trade as that was the reason for the conference. Later , the President opened the mic to all other questions and this same ABC female, stumbled over her question. She said something like she 'wasn't thinking' and Trump responded with something like 'you never do'.



Trump noted that Senator Blumenthal is a liar in that he never served in Viet Nam when he said he did. The President complained about a number of senators coming off with high moral character relative to Kavanaugh and his character. So, So Good, IMO. Will Conn.vote Blumenthal in again? No doubt they will as most are dims.



So, on this beautiful fall day we got a new trade deal between Mexico, Canada and the US to be called USMCA vs NAFTA and we got a slam in on FAKE news. How GREAT is that? . . . And, the stock market is up about 300 on the news today.



And, now we can listen to FAKE news bitching about how the President of the United States 'dissed', talked 'down' to a 'female' at a press conference. So, So, good, like watching first graders learning to paint, and so on . . .

FOX says some sources saying FBI investigation could be wrapped up today. Blumenthal is demanding that some 23 other folks be interviewed.

