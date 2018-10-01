Third Party & Independents Archives

NAFTA Becomes MCA And Fake News Takes A Trump
President Trump held a news conference on the steps of the WH on a beautiful fall day. The conference was to address the trade deal he achieved with Canada culminating last evening.
The President talked for an hour or so on the new trade deals he's gotten recently and how they have leveled the playing field for all concerned.
When he opened the mic to the media a female reporter from ABC posed a question on Kavanaugh. The President turned her off saying that questions should first be about trade as that was the reason for the conference. Later , the President opened the mic to all other questions and this same ABC female, stumbled over her question. She said something like she 'wasn't thinking' and Trump responded with something like 'you never do'.
Trump noted that Senator Blumenthal is a liar in that he never served in Viet Nam when he said he did. The President complained about a number of senators coming off with high moral character relative to Kavanaugh and his character. So, So Good, IMO. Will Conn.vote Blumenthal in again? No doubt they will as most are dims.
So, on this beautiful fall day we got a new trade deal between Mexico, Canada and the US to be called USMCA vs NAFTA and we got a slam in on FAKE news. How GREAT is that? . . . And, the stock market is up about 300 on the news today.
And, now we can listen to FAKE news bitching about how the President of the United States 'dissed', talked 'down' to a 'female' at a press conference. So, So, good, like watching first graders learning to paint, and so on . . .
FOX says some sources saying FBI investigation could be wrapped up today. Blumenthal is demanding that some 23 other folks be interviewed.
Here is the exchange between Trump and the female reporter:
“President: She’s shocked that I picked her. She’s in a state a shock.
Reporter: I’m not, thank you Mr. President.
Trump: That’s OK, I know you’re not thinking, you never do.
Reporter. I’m sorry?
Trump: No, go ahead. Go ahead.”
It is the kind of gratuitous insult Trump does all the time. It just happens to be more jarring than most because it is directed at a woman asking about an investigation into s*xual assault, while Trump has been credibly accused by over a dozen women of harassment and worse, not to mention the Access Hollywood video, three marriages producing five children, and paying hush money to a p*rn star just before the election. By the way, that and another other hush money payment constitute clear cut felonies, as attested under oath by Michael Cohen.
It is odd Trump would want to bring up Viet Nam. He claimed to be a great athlete, but got out of the draft by pretending he had bone spurs. Miraculously, the bone spurs soon went away by themselves.
The US-Mexico-Canada agreement is NAFTA with a different name. It has been renegotiated 13 times in the past 20 years. The stock market is flat, but the DJIA is up because it appears US car producers will no longer be hurt by tariffs.Posted by: phx8 at October 1, 2018 1:54 PM
The meeting was about Trade.
The reporter (Cecilia Vega) should have asked about something related to Trade; not Kavanaugh.
But, Cecilia Vega and many on the left do not want to talk about any good things. Many on the left are beside themselves, because they cannot stand the following:
- the push for fairer trade;
- new trade agreements with Canada and Mexico;
- the economy; GDP is over 4% ;
- lower unemployment;
- defeating ISIS;
- stronger border security;
- decreased illegal immigration;
- Supreme Court appointments;
- decreased regulation and waste;
- stock market up; confidence up;
- re-investment in the U.S.A.:
- SoftBank $50B
- Exxon $20B
- Hyundai $3.1B
- Apple $1B
- Chrysler $1B
- GM $1B
- Bayer AG $8B
- Toyota $600M
- LG $250M
- SoftBank $50B
Regarding Vietnam, Trump never claimed to have served in Vietnam, like Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal did. The New York Times uncovered a videotape of Blumenthal telling an audience at a Norwalk veteran’s event: “We have learned something important since the days that I served in Vietnam,” Blumenthal said to the group in March of 2008. However, Blumenthal never served in Vietnam. Posted by: d.a.n at October 1, 2018 5:31 PM
Good response, d.a.n. Really appreciate the facts and numbers you use to give impetus to a discussion.
Beyond amazing, IMO, what the President has accomplished in less than 2 years. AND, Mexico will pay for the wall, one way or another…
I kinda felt like Trump would mellow up a little after he’d been pres for a year or so. Instead, he’s doubling down, I do believe.
Historical… you gotta luv the guy. More energy than the last five presidents put together.Posted by: Roy Ellis at October 1, 2018 7:50 PM
d.a.n.,
Before declaring victory, look at what is in the renegotiated NAFTA- er, I mean, US-Mexico-Canada agreement.
1. The Trump administration renamed NAFTA. That was
Trump’s great achievement. He changed the name of the treaty.
2. There have been 13 renegotiations to NAFTA since its inception. This is the 14th.
3. The US gained access to 3.6% of the Canadian dairy market. Under TPP, we would have gained 3.25%, but the Trump administration withdrew from that.
4. Mexican auto manufacturers would pay a minimum of $16/hr, or pay a tariff of 2.5%. Since the pay is far below the tariff, there will be an increase of 2.5%
And that’s about it. A renegotiated NAFTA.
The good news is that the tariffs imposed by Trump will be taken off, which will benefit all three countries.
The economy posted a good 2nd quarter quarter. Under Obama, there were four quarters with that kind of growth. The growth in the next two quarters is projected to slow. It’s an uncertain projection though, because no one knows how much the China tariffs will harm our economy.
ISIS is still there. The Obama administration hammered them. When the Obama administration asked the incoming Trump administration is they could finish off Raqqa, the capital of ISIS, the Trump administration refused.
Now the Russians are hammering them. That’s good. But let’s not kid ourselves. A new organization will represent the Sunnis of Syria and Iraq, and they are not going to be our friends.
Border security has not really changed. There was zero net migration from Mexico even before Trump took office. Legal migration is down. Tourism is way down, to the tune of billions of dollars. Foreigners want nothing to do with us. A friend of my wife’s, a PhD in Linguistics, just lost her teaching job at a nearby college because no one from abroad wants to take classes here.
Supreme Court appointments? You think this is going well? Good lord.
Decreased regulation? Just ask the good people of Florida. Deregulation allowed farmers to dump fertilizers into the streams and lakes. The result was a red tide and blue green algae which wiped out wildlife all along the coast. Deregulation was a complete disaster. I’m sad about that, because I really do like those manatees.
The Trump administration and the GOP robbed the Treasury to give tax cuts to the rich and to corporations. You know that, right? According to the CBO, we are looking at a $1 trillion deficit for THIS year. Not next year. This one. It will dramatically jack up the national debt. You used to care about that. Funny how concerns about debt miraculously disappeared, and now it’s time for a spending spree.Posted by: phx8 at October 1, 2018 9:21 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.