Third Party & Independents Archives

Nothing is Political - Everything Can Be Politicized
If everything is political, then nothing really is. Because if the fact that your cat hissed at a friend’s 4-year old kid who wanted to play with her is political, then the word becomes meaningless. So, perhaps the better phrase would be…Nothing is political, but everything can be politicized.
This comes from a German academic's article on Michel Foucault that seems to suggest that our modern political world has been able to satisfy our basic needs and beyond to such an extent, (exceptions around the globe notwithstanding), that everything becomes about targeting political groups with narratives, rather than solving problems through compromises.
So. There's another allegation courtesy of Michael Avenatti's client, Julie Swetnick, a 55-year old former government employee who seems to have worked at a fairly high level in a number of government departments given her statement about the security clearances she still enjoys.
She insists that in the early 80's in DC's Maryland suburbs, there were numerous parties where young women were plied with liquor and perhaps drugs in order to be sexually assaulted. The image of young men waiting outside bedroom doors for their turn is the latest sensational addition to the wholesale blitzkrieg on Kavanaugh. Swetnick insists that Kavanaugh and Mark Judge were present at these parties and that she was one of the victims of what seems to have been gang rape. According to Swetnick's story of course.
She's signed a sworn affidavit and Avenatti is making the rounds in order to insert his client into the hearings. Or something.
This after Democrats and progressives told Avenatti to please butt out.
On the other side, Sean Davis at The Federalist reports that in his couple of decades of reporting on politics, he's never seen GOP voters so furious. Davis states plainly that if GOP Senators fold on Kavanaugh's nomination, they will be punished by their own voters come November. In other words, confirm or else.
As well, it appears that the NYTimes story on the "Renate Alumnus" tag in the Georgetown yearbook and the apparent victim, Renate Schroeder Dolphin, left out a key detail about one of their sources. Or that is, it appeared briefly online before being deleted, but was caught by some sharp-eyes observers. The source is Richard S. Madaleno Jr., a classmate of Kavanaugh's, who was a candidate for state senator in Maryland and who seems to make a career out of trying to provoke President Trump. He happens to be gay as well and has a slightly notorious video out of him kissing his partner. Where do I faint, please?
- A tag in a yearbook from the early 80's.
- A lurid rumor of gang rapes, drugs, and alcohol.
- A candidate for state senator who loves to insult the president.
- A brash, self-promoting lawyer who has a pornstar as a key client.
- A nominee for the Supreme Court who is accused in the final days of his hearings by several women.
Would you publish that novel? Maybe. After a lot of editing.
And Thursday morning, Kavanaugh and perhaps Professor Ford are scheduled to testify. What will happen before they even get to start speaking? Will Avenatti appear outside the Senate chambers with his client in tow demanding that her privacy be respected by the media as he positions her in front of a hoard of photographers and videographers??
Nothing is political anymore, but everything can now be - and always is - politicized.
It seems many on the left don’t mind stooping to new lows.
There is still no evidence against Kavanaugh.
But neither matter one tiny bit to some on the left (especially Senator “Shut up and Step Up” Mazie Hirono , Diane Feinstein, Patrick Leahy, Dick Durbin, Chris Coons, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Dick Blumenthal, Cory Booker, and Sheldon Whitehouse) who don’t have a clue “presumption of innocence” about:
- The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article 11, states: “Everyone charged with a penal offence has the right to be presumed innocent until proved guilty according to law in a public trial at which he has had all the guarantees necessary for his defence.”.
- The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) is a milestone document in the history of human rights. Drafted by representatives with different legal and cultural backgrounds from all regions of the world, the Declaration was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on 10 December 1948 (General Assembly resolution 217 A) as a common standard of achievements for all peoples and all nations. It sets out, for the first time, fundamental human rights to be universally protected and it has been translated into over 500 languages.
- And, in Winship, 397 U.S. 358 (1970), the U.S. Supreme Court made clear that the presumption of innocence is a constitutional principle which is binding on the states, saying that “the Due Process clause protects the accused against conviction except upon proof beyond reasonable doubt of every fact necessary to …
It is unlikely that fact will go unnoticed by many Americans.
We can only hope that the majority of American get it.
It will be interesting to see what the independent voters think about the disregard for “presumption of innocence” in the 2018 mid-terms.
There is still no evidence against Kavanaugh.
Nor is there any criminal charges. Yet you throw this red herring out there as if it had merit.
It is unlikely that fact will go unnoticed by many Americans.
What “fact” is that?
We can only hope that the majority of American get it.
Do you mean the way the repubs
railroaded Kavanaugh?
It will be interesting to see what the independent voters think about the disregard for “presumption of innocence” in the 2018 mid-terms.
Or if they are wise enough to see through the red herring right wing talking point.Posted by: j2t2 at September 28, 2018 12:22 PM
Are you seriously saying that using facts to determine the validity of an allegation, is a “red herring right wing talking point?” That by looking at the facts, people are avoiding the issue at hand?
WTF J2, that’s some ohrealy nuttiness right there.
The leftists got their Salem trial. Ford provided no proof of her allegations. Sworn statements do not support her allegations in any way.
This is nothing but a hit job trying to delay confirmation until Jan. 2019.
Now we wait for the next stage where leftists use this nonsense to pressure weak ‘Republicans.’ This is where you win and America loses. Kavanaugh won’t be seated and those on the right won’t have any reason to show up and vote in Nov.Posted by: kctim at September 28, 2018 2:16 PM
j2t2 likes to play games with incredulous statements about red herrings and such.
Only a moron would actually adhere to
“Guilty until proven innocent”, and constantly wallow in their hatred for Trump, supporters, and anything not left-leaning.
j2t2, that is a good point that no criminal charges were brought against Kavanaugh. He hasn’t been damaged one bit, despite the lack of any evidence?
j2t2 wrote: Or if they are wise enough to see through the red herring right wing talking point.I think most independents will be smart enough to see how low Democrats will stoop.
Also, most likely, the majority of voters like to see results, and “Actions that speak louder than words”.
It doesn’t seem likely that voters are going to vote to go back to higher taxes, increased illegal immigration, open borders, more government bureaucracy and red-tape, more take-over of government-run healthcare that causes healthcare insurance and costs to skyrocket, etc.
Sorry kctim, but I disagree and am optimistic regarding Kavanaugh’s confirmation and the November election.
Our Liberal Pals, most of the media, and all of the judicial committee Democrats are saying in unison…”why the rush”.
I simply ask, “why the delay”.
I have seen no “rushing” in the Kavanaugh confirmation process. I have seen many successful attempts at “delay”.
My greatest hope during yesterdays hearings was for some Republican senator, or Kavanaugh himself, to ask the Democrat senators…”are you looking and searching for a reason to vote in favor of Kavanaugh’s confirmation? Should an FBI investigation turn up nothing new, will you vote AYE?
Republican and Independent voters who are outraged by the foot dragging by some Republicans over Kavanaugh are not stupid enough to stay home or vote Democrat. There is all the more reason to vote for more Conservatives in both House and Senate races.Posted by: Royal Flush at September 28, 2018 3:51 PM
Kctim, what I am saying is when confronted with “presumption of innocence” in the context it was used is a red herring. The 3 bullets provided by D. were all based upon a criminal charge and/or criminal trial. The Kavanaugh hearing wasn’t any of these. Yet you guys have circled the wagons, shouting “no proof”, “innocent until proven guilty” and “presumption of innocence” as hammers to attack the dems.
On the other hand D. gets an attaboy for referring to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. As a conservative that is brave IMHO. You guys were all aghast when I referred to it a few years ago. Now you seem to accept it.
D., really “play games”! The 3 bullets you use are simply not relevant to the discussion on Kavanaugh. Using them to attack the dems on the judicial committee is wrong, as are you. BTW only a moron would bring up the “guilty until proven innocent” line when no one actually used it. I would think you know that is a strawman argument. But then so is your false claims of me hating Trump supporters.
In fact I have said many times here on WB you conservatives here on WB remind me of the people of Germany in the late 20’s and early 30’s. Good people led down the wrong path based upon propaganda and misinformation. Your defense of Trump and his lies needs to be called out, even if your cognitive dissonance cannot allow you to recognize them for the lies they are.
Posted by: j2t2 at September 28, 2018 4:13 PM
Royal, while I agree that this is all the more reason to vote for more Conservatives in both House and Senate races, I have serious concerns that getting steamrolled over and over again won’t motivate enough Republicans and Independents to show up to the polls.Posted by: kctim at September 28, 2018 4:19 PM
To conservatives on WB:
Do you believe the testimony of Dr. Ford? Was she mistaken about the identity of her assailant as Kavenaugh, despite stating she was 100% certain? Or was it just a smear campaign by the left?Posted by: phx8 at September 28, 2018 4:31 PM
J2, people on the right are usually “shouting “no proof”, “innocent until proven guilty” and “presumption of innocence” because we respect the rule of law.
From g*ssip to allegations to criminal charges, the burden of proof falls on the accuser.
I believe d.a.n has stated many times that he is not a conservative, J2. IF he is referring to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights because he supports it, I am sure he and I could have a rational, adult discussion about it.
If he is just using your own words against you, then kudos.
“Do you believe the testimony of Dr. Ford?”
Gawd phx8, you sound like the hippie types hanging out in hallways shouting “WE believe Ford”. All mouth…no brain.
I don’t believe anyone who makes serious charges against another person with no verifiable facts and no collaboration by other witnesses. Why should I?Posted by: Royal Flush at September 28, 2018 5:15 PM
Phx8, I believe that both testimonies were compelling. I believe Ford was traumatized but not by Kavanaugh. Her story has holes in it that you can drive a semi through. Four people that she claims as witnesses say they know nothing about it. She says that she is 100% sure it was Kavanaugh and Kavanaugh said at the end he is 100% sure of his innocence.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at September 28, 2018 5:28 PM
KAP,
Personally, I reserved judgment on the specific question of Kavenaugh & Ford, but after seeing it, I believe her, and I think he is lying. However, you are right that there may not be corroborating witnesses. It was a long time ago, and it seems to me there would be little reason for anyone other than Kavenaugh & Ford to even remember it. The possible exception is Judge.
The idea that Judge should not be excused because of issues with alcoholism, drug abuse, depression, health issues, whatever, is not a valid reason to be excused. Doesn’t work that way, short of his being on his death bed.
So the FBI will do what I called for all along: investigate. Do a background check. They may be able to find out quite a bit, and verify details such as the location of the house, the date, recollections of other friends, and so on.
Another issue will rise, IF this is still in play next week. Kavenaugh lied under oath several times. They may be dismissed as white lies; nevertheless, he lied in order to minimize his drinking, proneness to blackouts, and, um, unflattering relationships with other girls.
Personally, I think his opening statement gave the best example of why he should never be on the SCOTUS:
“This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election, fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record, revenge on behalf of the Clintons, and millions of dollars in money from outside left-wing opposition groups.”
A Supreme Court Judge is supposed to be independent, to make decisions about the law separated from political leanings. Of course they all have their private political opinions, but Kavenaugh sounds like a partisan hack, a guy being put on the Supreme Court to legislate a GOP agenda, and rule against Democrats. There are plenty of places in politics for a guy like that. The Supreme Court is NOT one of them.Posted by: phx8 at September 28, 2018 6:59 PM
j2t2 wrote: In fact I have said many times here on WB [that] you conservatives here on WB remind me of the people of Germany in the late 20’s and early 30’s. Good people led down the wrong path based upon propaganda and misinformation.I don’t see the comparison at all, nor anything remotely approaching that. You realize you are virtually calling people NAZIs?
j2t2 wrote: Your defense of Trump and his lies needs to be called out,Sure, if they are truly lies, call them out.
However, once again: ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS”
But here’s and experiment.
Can you please do us a favor?
Can you please list the top five worst lies by Trump, and/or things that Trump said or did?
Then, try to list the top five worst lies by Barack Obama, and/or things that Barack Obama said or did?
Then, try to list the top five worst lies by George W. Bush, and/or things that Bush said or did?
Then, try to list the top five worst lies by Hillary Clinton, and/or things that Hillary Clinton said or did?
Then, try to list the top five worst lies by any other president, and/or things that any other president said or did?
Sometimes, politicians lie, and people die.
Sometimes, people die, and politicians lie.
Sometimes, politicians also do something good.
Even a broken clock is correct twice a day.
I will start with one of the two worst past presidents (in my opinion, and it is based on what they did; not merely based on what they said).
In my opinion, one of the worst lies ever by a politician and his administration was G.W. Bush, and one of the reasons for the severe demise of the Republican party for many years, was the lies about WMD and the war in IRAQ, and the thousands of U.S. solders who died, and the many tens or hundreds of thousands killed in Iraq, and the trillions of dollars in cost.
Another one of the worst, if not the worst things ever done by U.S. politician was Lyndon B. Johnson’s and his administration, for the escalation of the war in Vietnam, the many tens of thousands of U.S. troops that died and maimed. LBJ agonized over his legacy. In LBB’s early senate candidate days, he had virtually endorsed white supremacy, but later pushed for many civil rights reforms.
It would be interesting to compare each.Posted by: d.a.n at September 28, 2018 7:00 PM
Phx8, Ford drank also she wasn’t the angel you make her out to be. Her story has changed a few times already and the attorney that questioned her said she would never bring her case near a court room because of all the holes. The witnesses gave written testimony under a felony penalty if they lied that they know nothing of what she claimed. Her best friend even said she doesn’t even know Kavanaugh. Like I said she may have been traumatized but it wasn’t Kavanaugh.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at September 28, 2018 7:10 PM
phx8, by the way most of the evidence presented by Ford in the form of witnesses are in favor of Kavanaugh. Why did they have to scrub Ford’s year book? It was because it would be incriminating to Ford if it were presented as evidence.Posted by: Rich KAPian at September 28, 2018 7:34 PM
Do you believe the testimony of Dr. Ford?
The first thing I look at when answering this question is the way she presented herself while testifying. After 36 years of dealing with the episode, I would think the emotion would be spent. I think, after dealing with the decision to come forward, (and the fact she tipped off the WPost) that her presentation would be more deadpan, brief, and as short as possible to get it over with. I think the tears were a little out of place.
Also, when you take into account her father works for the FBI and she is an active protestor against President Trump, and lives and works in very liberal circles, the possibility that an incident turned into a case of mistaken identity on purpose to deal with the left’s political dilemma.Posted by: Weary Willie at September 28, 2018 8:19 PM
“Ford drank also she wasn’t the angel you make her out to be.”
I don’t know if she was an angel or not, nor do I care. Her story changed in minor details, which she corrected.
As for the scrubbing of her yearbook, that looks like a right wing conspiracy theory. A search shows Limbaugh was promoting it. It doesn’t make much sense, because there are hard copies out there. Something like scrubbing a yearbook is virtually impossible to hide, and if there was anything sinister, it will be obvious in the FBI investigation.
I don’t care if Kavenaugh drank to excess (as long as he no longer does it, which no one is suggesting). The only reason it is an issue at all is that he appears to have a pattern of becoming belligerent and aggressive towards women. The FBI will be looking at a possible pattern.
WW,
Dr. Ford made the allegation before Kavenaugh was even nominated. He was on the short list when she made her allegation, and she made it clear she wanted anonymity. She obviously prepared for her testimony, but she struck me as nervous and anxious to be cooperative. Did she do this for a political motive? That question has to be asked. There are people who are fabricators. That is yet another reason why there needs to be an FBI investigation in the first place.
Kavenaugh’s demeanor was aggressive and defiant at times, and petulant and even sniveling at others. Twice he tried to turn questions back on the Senators asking the questions, which a judge should NEVER do. NEVER. Several times he lied under oath. They were white lies. Small things about slang and drinking games that were obviously NOT drinking games, and so on. Nevertheless, a judge up for the Supreme Court should not lie under oath during his confirmation hearing, not even about small things.Posted by: phx8 at September 28, 2018 9:37 PM
Also phx8 she lied about the fear of flying she has been on many plane trips. According to Blumenthal “lie about one thing all things are lies”Posted by: Rich KAPitan at September 28, 2018 9:38 PM
phx8, You consider how many people were supposedly at the party a minor detail? Or where it was, how you got there or how you left? Like the prosecutor that questioned her said she would never bring this to trial with all the holes in her story. If she ever goes to court in Maryland it will be thrown out because of it.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at September 28, 2018 9:55 PM
It can’t go to court. It was 36 years ago. The FBI can extend their background check of Kavanaugh if they normally do background checks on SC nominees, but there is no crime to be investigated and if there was the statute of limitations is passed.
I would expect the emotion coming from Kavanaugh. His family sat through the harassment on his first day. He spent 10 days of nonstop accusations without being able to clear himself. He was ready to testify to the charge when it was made, but the accusations went unquestioned for 10 days! Of course he was emotional.
His wife also had to endure the harassment of having her emails scoured and her life put under the microscope. What depths will the left go to if they can intimidate the spouse of a nominee? That’s low, really low. That’s a war on women.
Posted by: Weary Willie at September 28, 2018 10:53 PM
Weary there is no statute of limitations on $ex crimes in Maryland.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at September 28, 2018 11:19 PM
Fans of Kavanaugh will be glad to know the FBI wanted to interview the other two women who made claims about him TONIGHT, Friday night. Swetnik (Avenatti’s client) and Ramirez deferred until sometime this weekend.
Oh, WW, don’t feel too sorry for Kavanaugh. He participated in the Starr prosecution of Clinton, and even drafted a memo with 10 s*xually explicit questions he wanted to ask. You know what they say about karma. Kavanaugh helped build this world of intense partisanship. Now he is reaping the benefits. Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy. Here is a link to some of the graphic questions Kavanaugh wanted to ask a sitting president:
https://www.theverge.com/2018/9/28/17915990/pulp-fiction-brett-kavanaugh-mashup-meme-samuel-l-jackson
He also wanted a full investigation of any involvement of Kavanaugh in the Vince Foster suicide.
Btw, for fans of Pulp Fiction, here is a great mash-up:
https://www.theverge.com/2018/9/28/17915990/pulp-fiction-brett-kavanaugh-mashup-meme-samuel-l-jacksonPosted by: phx8 at September 28, 2018 11:23 PM
correction, the alleged involvement of the Clintons in the Vince Foster suicide… Kavanaugh wanted to accuse them of murder. Yeah. That happened.Posted by: phx8 at September 28, 2018 11:25 PM
Oh, and on the Pulp Fiction mash-up, it does have some profanity, just like the movie. For those sensitive to such things, be warned-Posted by: phx8 at September 28, 2018 11:30 PM
I don’t see the comparison at all, nor anything remotely approaching that. You realize you are virtually calling people NAZIs?
I suppose you don’t D. In fact had you seen anything and admitted it I would have been in shock. I’m not calling anyone a Nazi I am saying there were many victims of the Nazi’s, taken in by the promises of “Make Germany Great Again”. I know as a conservative you think it couldn’t happen here so here is some food for thought.
Sure, if they are truly lies, call them out. However, once again: ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS”
Compare the quantity of the lies D.. The sheer volume of Trump’s lies leads one to believe we are dealing with a narcissist, a pathological lair not someone who says something as a campaign promises and fails to deliver. When the man is laughed at during his speech at the UN you should take notice not blame the UN or saying he isn’t as bad as some before him. When you get to the “broken clock is right twice a day” as your defense of the man it is time to consider you could pick a better man.
Oh please D., when he is talking he is lying more often than not, at least for the first year and a half of his presidency. He really hasn’t done that much, despite your claims to the contrary, other than the two SCOTUS picks that will have long lasting damage to the country but a lie is talk not action. This silly reasoning that somehow he should be excused for his lies because he has done… well does that also apply to all them catholic priest that have had their way with young boys? When it does then your deflection may have some merit.Posted by: j2t2 at September 28, 2018 11:50 PM
phx8 let me ask you a question. If you were accused of raping a woman, and that woman cannot even tell what day it was what year it was and the place it happened but is 100% sure it was you how would you feel?Posted by: Rich KAPitan at September 29, 2018 12:01 AM
I would demand an independent investigation to exonerate me.
Here’s the thing. The FBI will investigate that date and location. They will look at Safeway records of employment for Judge, combine it with the calender provided by Kavanaugh, and nail it down as much as possible. The FBI will drive Dr. Ford around that neighborhood and attempt to identify the house. Btw, a relative of Judge lived in that area.
Some of this will never be resolved. There are two other similar cases being investigated, Swetnik and Ramirez, and the same will be applied to them.
I was opposed to Kavanaugh before the allegations by Ford, Ramirez, and Swetnik, and I will still oppose it regardless of how the rest turns out. This guy has no business being on the Supreme Court. But I have no problem whatsoever with investigating the allegations of the women, and letting the chips fall where they may.Posted by: phx8 at September 29, 2018 12:25 AM
And here is a question for you, KAP, and anyone else who cares to participate. If Kavanaugh is exonerated of everything, but did tell several ‘white lies’ about drinking, blacking out, drinking games, and relationships with women- while under oath- would you approve of him going on to the Supreme Court?
I’m conflicted about that, I will admit. Lying under oath during a confirmation hearing for the Supreme Court is pretty bad. Lying about bad behavior during high school- assuming nothing worse happened- mmm, I would have to think about it. I dunno. I think it is disqualifying, lying under oath…Posted by: phx8 at September 29, 2018 12:32 AM
Phx8, if you or the FBI can prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that he did lie then yes he should be disqualified. Also if Ford was found to lie under oath she should be charged with a felony. Lying under oath for anyone should be a felony and that includes liberals and democrats along with republicans. Your comment about you demanding independent investigation is BUS××T you would be just as pissed off as Kavanaugh.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at September 29, 2018 1:00 AM
Congrats and long live happy memories!
Get Your Love Back Indian Astrologer
https://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/the-problem-of-identity-politics-and-its-solution/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=paid&utm_campaign=problemwithidentitypolPosted by: dbs at September 29, 2018 7:40 AM
j2t2 wrote:Oh please D., when he is talking he is lying more often than not, at least for the first year and a half of his presidency.Again, there is no defence for inexcusable statements, but actions speak louder than words. But, what are the most terrible lies and actions by Trump?
j2t2 wrote:He [Trump] really hasn’t done that much, despite your claims to the contrary, other than the two SCOTUS picks that will have long lasting damage to the country but a lie is talk not action.Really? None of the following count? I think what you and many on the left fail to recognize is there are people (like Trump) that don’t think before they engage their mouth, but their actions indicate that they are truly interested in accomplishing good things for the nation, such as:
- the economy?
- lower unemployment?
- the push for fairer trade?
- decimation of ISIS?
- GDP over 4%?
- stronger border security?
- decreased illegal immigration?
- etc.?
j2t2 wrote:This silly reasoning that somehow he should be excused for his lies because he has done… well does that also apply to all them catholic priest that have had their way with young boys? When it does then your deflection may have some merit.You confuse words with actions, so what is truly “silly” is your attempt to equate words with actions.
So, what are a few of the worst things Trump said or did that is so terrible?
Then compare words to actions.
Then do the same with past presidents and politicans (such as Hillary Clinton).
My guess is you will not bother to try.
Instead, many on the left prefer to wallow in the nasty, circular partisan warfare.
KAP,
Kavanaugh lied a number of times under oath. He lied about the meanings of a type of triangle, boof, Renata Alumnus, and ralph. Those were really stupid, trivial lies, yet they were intended to deceive people about s*x and drinking in high school. He lied about not watching Ford’s testimony. There are multiple witnesses. Kavanaugh watched the proceedings.
He lied about potential witnesses “refuting” Ford’s claim. They did not remember, which is NOT the same as refuting. As a judge, Kavanaugh certainly knew this, yet intentionally mischaracterized accounts.
He lied about his excessive drinking in high school and college. There are multiple witnesses. These are stupid lies to tell under oath. Totally unnecessary. But he did it.
I doubt he will wait for the FBI report. There are too many lies- small, stupid, trivial lies, yet unquestionably lies under oath- and they will be easy to document even in a quick investigation. Trump and Kavanaugh will make up an excuse and he will withdraw.Posted by: phx8 at September 29, 2018 11:15 AM
dbs,
Identity politics? Use your brain. If 50 different groups unite under the Democratic banner, and only one major group belongs to the GOP, the party practicing identity politics is by definition the one with only one group. The identity politics of the GOP caters to older, white, rural males. That is the core constituency.
Just look at the make-up of the Senate Judiciary Committee: 11 old white males, mostly from states with large rural populations. Not only are there no females on that committee, there has NEVER been one. Only ONE identity works in order to belong to that Committee. Of course, with only 4 female Senators and 47 males, it is tough to overcome the limitations of GOP identity politics.Posted by: phx8 at September 29, 2018 11:24 AM
Phx8, I watched the whole thing. The triangle thing is a drinking game much like beer pong that my son in law and over 21 grand kids play. Bounce a ping pong ball in a cup drink the beer bounce a coin into the cup drink the beer in the triangle thing. Ralph is vomiting I’ve done it myself, while in the navy we called it shark hunting. Phx8 with all the trivial things you say are lies are just making you look stupid. If what happened to Ford at a party most people would remember if it included $ex.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at September 29, 2018 11:50 AM
phx8 wrote:Just look at the make-up of the Senate Judiciary Committee: 11 old white males, mostly from states with large rural populations.What does race have to do with any of this?
So, according to Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono, “… men in this country should all just Shut Up and Step Up!”.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htGmvHKcCNY
Neither race nor gender should be a factor, except to racists and misandrists.Posted by: d.a.n at September 29, 2018 12:11 PM
d.a.n.,
dbs linked a silly article on identity politics from Hillsdale ‘College.’ Hillsdale is basically a right wing propaganda mill that funds itself with ‘private contributions’ and publishes mediocre right wing articles.
KAP,
You are describing a version of Beer Pong, or maybe a game called ‘quarters’ (which I have never heard of), not the triangle thing.
You and I know what ‘ralph’means. Kavanaugh pretended the juvenile reference did not involve heavy drinking:
“I’m known to have a weak stomach … whether it’s with beer or with spicy food or anything.” When Whitehouse pursued the “Ralph Club” question further, Kavanaugh cut off any discussion of his possible excessive drinking with a recitation of his résumé. When Whitehouse tried to bring him around back to alcohol consumption—”Did it relate to alcohol? You haven’t answered that.”—Kavanaugh said, “I like beer. I like beer. I don’t know if you do” and “Do you like beer, Senator, or not?” Do you?!”
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2018/09/brett-kavanaugh-yearbook-devils-triangle-boofing-renate-ralph-club.html
Posted by: phx8 at September 29, 2018 1:14 PM
phx8, Beer pong, Devils triangle the cups are set up in a triangle for both. So he had a weak stomach and if he drank to much he puked so what!!!!!!! I’ve puked as a teen and I’ll bent judges around the country including those on the SCOTUS have puked when they drank to much as a teen. phx8, I’ll bet if we go through Whitehouse’s year book we will find questionable things. Like I said phx8 “BEYOND A REASONABLE DOUBT”. This whole circus could have been avoided if Feinstein would have brought the letter to the committee and done a “CONFIDENTIAL” investigation through the FBI months ago. But most “normal” people know this was a last ditch effort to delay the process. Those 2 other women aren’t even credible especially when the N. Y. times won’t even print it and the woman who went to no less then 10 rape parties, what normal woman goes to 10 rape parties without reporting it?Posted by: Rich KAPitan at September 29, 2018 1:50 PM
Also phx8 if you want real justice served here you would want Ford investigated also.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at September 29, 2018 2:10 PM
phx wrote: d.a.n., dbs linked a silly article on identity politics from Hillsdale ‘College.’ Hillsdale is basically a right wing propaganda mill that funds itself with ‘private contributions’ and publishes mediocre right wing articles.I know. I read it. However, I am not referring to that article. I am referring to the quote in my previous post from what Senator Mazie Hirono said (i.e. “…men in this country should all shut up and step up”), and what many on the left are saying that is blaming this for old white men.
The New York Times announced it was hiring a woman (Sarah Jeong) to write an article.
Readers immediately discoverd on Jeong’s Twitter that she wrote:
- “Oh man it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men.”
- “Dumbass f******* white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants.”
- “#CancelWhitePeople”
- “White people have stopped breeding. You’ll all go extinct soon. That was my plan all along.”
People have been fired for far less, but “New York Times” didn’t, and claimed it was not Jeong’s fault, because she was the real victim. But, then, it is the “New York Times” afterall. Posted by: d.a.n at September 29, 2018 2:27 PM
KAP,
All three accusers of Kavanaugh asked for an FBI investigation. In his Senate hearing, Kavanaugh repeatedly refused to ask for one. Dr. Ford voluntarily took a lie detector test. Kavanaugh did not volunteer, although he ruled from the bench in 2016 that polygraphs could be used for background checks.
Teenage drinking and throwing up is not the issue. Neither is alcoholism. Not even blacking out. Juvenile yearbook entries are not the issue either. The issue is what he did to women when he became inebriated. His demeanor during the hearing does not prove anything, but during that hearing he was his own worst enemy.
Kavanaugh was a bad pick. The GOP tried to “plow right through” the process and jam him in as fast as possible.
It was NOT the job of the Democrats to help that happen.
Was the timing of all this intentional? Maybe. Personally, I doubt there was a plan. It would be nice to think Democrats are that clever, but like I said, I doubt it.
Also, it is highly unlikely Feinstein leaked the letter. Senators never do that kind of dirty work. They delegate it to a staffer. It is also possible a staffer did it on their own. And it is also possible someone outside the staff saw it, or that someone on Ford’s side of things did it on her behalf without her even knowing it.
Extra for experts: Did you know Kavanaugh did the leaks for Ken Starr during the Clinton impeachment?Posted by: phx8 at September 29, 2018 2:41 PM
