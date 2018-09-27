Third Party & Independents Archives

Nothing is Political - Everything Can Be Politicized

If everything is political, then nothing really is. Because if the fact that your cat hissed at a friend’s 4-year old kid who wanted to play with her is political, then the word becomes meaningless. So, perhaps the better phrase would be…Nothing is political, but everything can be politicized.

This comes from a German academic's article on Michel Foucault that seems to suggest that our modern political world has been able to satisfy our basic needs and beyond to such an extent, (exceptions around the globe notwithstanding), that everything becomes about targeting political groups with narratives, rather than solving problems through compromises.

So. There's another allegation courtesy of Michael Avenatti's client, Julie Swetnick, a 55-year old former government employee who seems to have worked at a fairly high level in a number of government departments given her statement about the security clearances she still enjoys.

She insists that in the early 80's in DC's Maryland suburbs, there were numerous parties where young women were plied with liquor and perhaps drugs in order to be sexually assaulted. The image of young men waiting outside bedroom doors for their turn is the latest sensational addition to the wholesale blitzkrieg on Kavanaugh. Swetnick insists that Kavanaugh and Mark Judge were present at these parties and that she was one of the victims of what seems to have been gang rape. According to Swetnick's story of course.

She's signed a sworn affidavit and Avenatti is making the rounds in order to insert his client into the hearings. Or something.

This after Democrats and progressives told Avenatti to please butt out.

On the other side, Sean Davis at The Federalist reports that in his couple of decades of reporting on politics, he's never seen GOP voters so furious. Davis states plainly that if GOP Senators fold on Kavanaugh's nomination, they will be punished by their own voters come November. In other words, confirm or else.

As well, it appears that the NYTimes story on the "Renate Alumnus" tag in the Georgetown yearbook and the apparent victim, Renate Schroeder Dolphin, left out a key detail about one of their sources. Or that is, it appeared briefly online before being deleted, but was caught by some sharp-eyes observers. The source is Richard S. Madaleno Jr., a classmate of Kavanaugh's, who was a candidate for state senator in Maryland and who seems to make a career out of trying to provoke President Trump. He happens to be gay as well and has a slightly notorious video out of him kissing his partner. Where do I faint, please?

A tag in a yearbook from the early 80's.

A lurid rumor of gang rapes, drugs, and alcohol.

A candidate for state senator who loves to insult the president.

A brash, self-promoting lawyer who has a pornstar as a key client.

A nominee for the Supreme Court who is accused in the final days of his hearings by several women.

Would you publish that novel? Maybe. After a lot of editing.

And Thursday morning, Kavanaugh and perhaps Professor Ford are scheduled to testify. What will happen before they even get to start speaking? Will Avenatti appear outside the Senate chambers with his client in tow demanding that her privacy be respected by the media as he positions her in front of a hoard of photographers and videographers??

Nothing is political anymore, but everything can now be - and always is - politicized.

