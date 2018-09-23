Third Party & Independents Archives

Kavanaugh Should Be Delayed Until After Midterms

Tonight Stormy Daniels lawyer is saying he has a client who claims that Kavanaugh assaulted her and she wants the JC to hear her story..

Another woman, Ramirez, is saying she got drunk and kavanaugh pointed his penis in her direction, causing her to touch him against her will and she would like to be heard.

On hearing this info Senator Diane Feinstein has asked the Senate to 'postpone' voting on Kavanaugh indefinitely.

I suppose the crazi Repubs will set up a schedule for the 2nd person to be heard.

The Senate should realize this is the greatest gift they could receive. They should agree to hear both cases and pray for a third, or 4th and hear them too. Let the dims be responsible for delaying the vote on Kavanaugh until sometime after mid=terms. Best thing that could happen to rev up the repub's base of support.



It's far more important to retain the house and senate than it is to have judge Kavanaugh step down. They can always appt another SC justice. But, only if they have control of the house.

