Third Party & Independents Archives

Kavanaugh Should Be Delayed Until After Midterms
Tonight Stormy Daniels lawyer is saying he has a client who claims that Kavanaugh assaulted her and she wants the JC to hear her story..
Another woman, Ramirez, is saying she got drunk and kavanaugh pointed his penis in her direction, causing her to touch him against her will and she would like to be heard.
On hearing this info Senator Diane Feinstein has asked the Senate to 'postpone' voting on Kavanaugh indefinitely.
I suppose the crazi Repubs will set up a schedule for the 2nd person to be heard.
The Senate should realize this is the greatest gift they could receive. They should agree to hear both cases and pray for a third, or 4th and hear them too. Let the dims be responsible for delaying the vote on Kavanaugh until sometime after mid=terms. Best thing that could happen to rev up the repub's base of support.
It's far more important to retain the house and senate than it is to have judge Kavanaugh step down. They can always appt another SC justice. But, only if they have control of the house.
https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/senate-democrats-investigate-a-new-allegation-of-sexual-misconduct-from-the-supreme-court-nominee-brett-kavanaughs-college-years-deborah-ramirezPosted by: Weary Willie at September 23, 2018 9:41 PM
Same story!
Pretty soon they will be saying they paid Kavanaugh and his 3 friends to come to dorm room parties and expose themselves. They then could nail him for tax evasion!
Ol’ Kavanaugh is turning out to be quite the stud! Whoo Hoo! It’s about time we get a good dose of testosterone in the SC. Long over due, in my opinion.Posted by: Weary Willie at September 23, 2018 9:48 PM
Agree WW. Mark Levin had a great expose on FOX tonight re the dims abuse of the Constitution over many years in their determination to grab power and keep it.
He would make a great attny gen to replace Sessions, IMO.Posted by: Roy Ellis at September 23, 2018 10:05 PM
Boom!
Kavanaugh should withdraw shortly. More allegations. He was a bad pick from the word go. The tip off was the rush to push him through, a dump of over 40,000 documents on the Democrats shortly before the hearing began, the refusal to have the FBI investigate the allegation of Blasey, and the refusal to call Judge or other witnesses.
He was bad news. Once again, the Democrats saved the country. You are all very welcome.
Mark Levin?
He called Sarah Palin’s claim that Obamacare would establish death panels “absolutely right.”
Yeah. That happened.
In 2011 a prank caller pretended to be a neurosurgeon, and told Levin people over 70 would not receive medical care under Obamacare. Levin believed him, and said Palin was “absolutely right.”
Ugh. The stupid. It hurts.
In 2013 he claimed “the Muslim Brotherhood has infiltrated our government” and that Obama was a Muslim “sympathizer.”
Think that’s bad? Well, it is. But wait! There’s more!
Levin was responsible for the CT about Obama wiretapping Trump for political purposes. Trump repeated Levin’s claim and demanded his IC investigate immediately. They did. The claim was false.
His conspiracy theories surrounding the Russia probe are legion.
Just to top it off, he has some really wacky takes on evolutionary biology. Something about communism.
Yeah, this guy has Attorney General written all over him.
Seriously, how could anyone be stupid enough to listen to this guy?
Posted by: phx8 at September 23, 2018 10:26 PM
Have you ever watched a rat drown. They never give up.Posted by: Weary Willie at September 23, 2018 10:33 PM
Listening to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaking on the senate floor today was refreshing. He outlined, in great detail, what will happen Thursday if Dr. Ford shows up and testifies under oath.
This poor woman will be humiliated by her own words. There are no witnesses and no facts for her to present.
I look forward to listening to Democrat senators scramble to make her testimony relevant. Further evidence of Democrat desperation will be on full display. The November election turnout for Republicans will be enhanced.Posted by: Royal Flush at September 24, 2018 3:28 PM
Mark Levin had a great expose on FOX tonight re the dims abuse of the Constitution over many years in their determination to grab power and keep it.
Hey Roy did Levin mention the repubs blocking the Garland appointment by abusing the Constitution, seeing as we are talking about the SCOTUS.
Or the voter suppression laws, in many states, they have implemented to “grab power”?
As far as Levin for AG…is that a joke?Posted by: j2t2 at September 24, 2018 3:34 PM
Take a break and inject a little humor into your day.
Why aren’t liberals fun anymore?
https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/408063-why-arent-liberals-fun-anymorePosted by: Royal Flush at September 24, 2018 4:11 PM
The GOP is making a terrible mistake by rushing through the Kavenaugh nomination. They need to get this right- to do an FBI investigation, be thorough, hear ALL relevant witnesses, and clear Kavenaugh’s name, if possible. The risk of putting a person on the a closely divided Supreme Court who would play a role in 5-4 decisions, and then, in subsequent investigations, be impeached, risks discrediting everything the SCOTUS does. Because make no mistake- if the GOP does not do their job today, someone else will do it for them in the future, and investigate this fully.
The GOP would be out of its mind not to take the extra time, follow the process, and dot the i’s and cross the t’s.Posted by: phx8 at September 24, 2018 4:55 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.