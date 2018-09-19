Third Party & Independents Archives

Obama Admin Full Out To Git Trump
Astounding that John Kerry, ex-DOS, has visited Iran several times since President Trump was elected. We can assume he has retained a security clearance like other retired VIP’s. Would be understandable if he were making these visits at the behest of the President, but he is not.
In fact, he is working against the President, encouraging the Iranian regime to 'wait it out' until a dim regime returns to power in the US.
And, Hillary is on the circuit telling folks that if this President keeps the Senate and House this mid-term election, democracy, rule of law, the way we want things to be, and so on, are all out the door. He will be uncontrollable and fire a lot of people, erosion of institutions, etc.
The ex-intel agency heads, Brennan, Clapper and Hayden, are on the circuit stating that federal employees have a duty to fight Trump and if they lose they should willingly resign/quit their post.
As a taxpayer I ain't happy paying to keep these guys clearances up to date. Did John Kerry travel to Iran on gov't funds, traveling as an 'emissary' or similar?
At what point does working against a sitting President become a crime or treason? When there was/is an entire presidential administration working illegally to take out an opposing presidential candidate and later, a sitting president, does that rise to treason, or is it some other crime?
The President issued an order to 'immediately' declassify certain information and we hear the DOJ is going to slow roll the order and attempt to redact information of their choosing. If this is the case and Jeff Sessions doesn't fire these people then Sessions should be 'immediately' fired. Sessions has said that if new information re Hillary's emails surfaced he would open an investigation. Well, la te da Jeffery. . .
Roy, the snakes and rats are trying to crawl out of the swamp before they are annihilated. Many of them are trying to get a deal to avoid prison. The best is yet to come.
The Republican running for the Texas State Senate seat won over the Democrat in a district that Hillary Clinton carried by a twelve percent advantage. He is the first Republican to hold that seat in
…139 years…
and he is the first Hispanic Republican in the Texas senate.
I won’t project this Republican win on the national stage. However, I believe the polling favoring generic Democrats by four percent will be found false when the votes are actually counted.Posted by: Royal Flush at September 19, 2018 4:57 PM
Jerry Brown on TV talking to a Samantha or something like that…
“Somethings gotta happen to this guy, and if we don’t get rid of him … . he’s going to undermine American and even the world” …
The GOP/dim establishment so had the world by the tail … and now that the election was won by an independent/populist their worlds are fast turning upside down.
They should not feel so badly, IMO. If it gets too bad I’m sure Trump will pass them some MRE’s, paper towels, and so on …
Royal, this mid=term is going to be a watershed moment, IMO.
A critical mass has built up tween good and evil and the election will force people to fish or cut bait.
Trump is in Vegas tomorrow night at 9pm est. Would seem a likely place to pick up ex-dim votes.Posted by: Roy Ellis at September 19, 2018 9:14 PM
