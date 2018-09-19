Third Party & Independents Archives

Obama Admin Full Out To Git Trump

Astounding that John Kerry, ex-DOS, has visited Iran several times since President Trump was elected. We can assume he has retained a security clearance like other retired VIP’s. Would be understandable if he were making these visits at the behest of the President, but he is not.



In fact, he is working against the President, encouraging the Iranian regime to 'wait it out' until a dim regime returns to power in the US.



And, Hillary is on the circuit telling folks that if this President keeps the Senate and House this mid-term election, democracy, rule of law, the way we want things to be, and so on, are all out the door. He will be uncontrollable and fire a lot of people, erosion of institutions, etc.

The ex-intel agency heads, Brennan, Clapper and Hayden, are on the circuit stating that federal employees have a duty to fight Trump and if they lose they should willingly resign/quit their post.



As a taxpayer I ain't happy paying to keep these guys clearances up to date. Did John Kerry travel to Iran on gov't funds, traveling as an 'emissary' or similar?



At what point does working against a sitting President become a crime or treason? When there was/is an entire presidential administration working illegally to take out an opposing presidential candidate and later, a sitting president, does that rise to treason, or is it some other crime?



The President issued an order to 'immediately' declassify certain information and we hear the DOJ is going to slow roll the order and attempt to redact information of their choosing. If this is the case and Jeff Sessions doesn't fire these people then Sessions should be 'immediately' fired. Sessions has said that if new information re Hillary's emails surfaced he would open an investigation. Well, la te da Jeffery. . .

