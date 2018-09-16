Third Party & Independents Archives

I've Burned It To The Ground.

…and now the ashes are mine!





I can't wait for the rest of you to return!

How many of you have clicked on the "About" button on your respective columns? Anyone? It lists the Editors of WatchBlog and their links. Most of these links are dormant or non functional. Some lead to websites that haven't been updated for years.

Click on the About link and start sending messages or contributing content to the websites that are active. Let them know WatchBlog is still hanging in there and there's an asshole dominating the center column now. (That's how we know WatchBlog is alive! It has an asshole!)

Let's see how many people who used to frequent WatchBlog we can bring back into the fold. Let's see if another meeting of the minds can be achieved. Don't let me be the only one left in the box. I hate lonely places. I'm not about to turn someone with a candle away from this darkness. Click on the About link at the top of your column. Contribute to the active blogs and websites with information about WatchBlog and encourage people to return.

The best thing about WatchBlog is the familiarity that has been developed between all of us over the 2 decades WatchBlog has been in service. It would be a shame if we were unable to preserve it, rekindle it, use it to advance the goals of each and every one of us, right?

WatchBlog is an asset that can do great things. It's takes more than one asshole to make it happen. We could all step up and do great things with so little effort. Let's give it a shot, OK?



