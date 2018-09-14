Third Party & Independents Archives

Are we going to surrender the battlefield now that we've won it?

Remember when the joke was, “There ought to be a law!”?

Remember that?

"Congress shall make no law ... abridging ... the right of the people ...

to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."

The most logical conclusion to the statement, "There ought to be a law!" is to write the law. Why should we wait for someone else to write a law that may, or may not, address our grievance? Why don't we write it ourselves?

This is a training exercise, if you will. This is our chance to formulate a position and make an argument for passage of our law. A law that will make a difference. A law that can be implemented on the local level, where it should be.

I'm talking about a law that amends the current voting process. I've mentioned the basis of this law in previous comments. I would like to petition my local government to pass a law that makes it illegal for a candidate to accept campaign contributions from any source not eligible to vote for that candidate. From Township Trustee to the senate of the U.S. government. It will be a violation of campaign finance law to accept anything of value from a source not eligible to vote for that candidate.

What do you say, guys? We have WatchBlog all to ourselves right now! Are we going to just sit here and wait for the left to come and take it back? I say, "No way!".

Let's use this opportunity to create something that every community can use, a law that communities can rally around that forbids outside sources from influencing local elections.

Let's work together on this, yes?